Optimal Solution Confirmed – Kirstjen Nielsen Announces Asylum Seekers Will Be Retained in Mexico Pending Processing….

A few days ago many critics were concerned over an announced pledge of U.S. State Department funding ($4.8 billion) for security and economic development in Mexico. However, CTH noted the approach was likely not what it seemed.

Those who followed the USMCA construct closely noted that U.S. President Trump (through Jared Kushner) and Mexican President Lopez-Obrador (through Jesus Seade) were doing something much bigger than a trade agreement; they were structuring an entirely new U.S-Mexico economic alliance.

With increased investment in central America by the Chinese government; and with Venezuela in a state of vulnerability to becoming a proxy therein; and with Brazil taking a more nationalistic approach; a completely new partnership which focused heavily on domestic security and economics was taking shape between the U.S. and Mexico. Throughout 2017 and 2018 the U.S. media was oblivious to it.

Then, two days ago, the U.S. State Department made public the principles of an economic alliance between the United States and Mexico. [See Here] The outline should be familiar: Economic Security is National Security.

Today Department of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen told lawmakers that migrants heading to the southwest border to seek asylum in the United States will have to wait in Mexico until their claims are processed, under an agreement between the two countries:

Secretary Nielsen is confirming exactly what we suspected.

Rather than fight internally for short-term solutions to long-term immigration problems, President Trump has gone directly to the heart of the issue. Invisible in the background, to all but those who follow closely, President Trump has been structuring a comprehensive  optimal solution to the border crisis; and he has been doing it for over a year.

Outline – […] Promoting Prosperity, Good Governance, and Security in Central America: The United States and Mexico will continue government cooperation and coordination to enhance security, governance, and economic prosperity in Central America, complementing the Northern Triangle countries’ Plan of the Alliance for Prosperity. The United States is committing a total of $5.8 billion in support of institutional reforms, development, and economic growth in the Northern Triangle from public and private sources. The United States and Mexico will also work with the U.S. and Mexican private sector and multilateral development banks to promote investment and economic development in the Northern Triangle. We will leverage the resources of U.S. and Mexican international development finance capabilities to better target investments in the region.

Cabinet-level Meeting and High Level Taskforce: The Governments of the United States and Mexico will convoke a cabinet-level meeting in late January 2019 to agree on a strategic framework for our cooperation in Central America to address root causes of migration. The United States and Mexico will establish a high-level taskforce to facilitate design and implementation of cooperation and monitor progress on advancing our common objectives.

Investment in Southern Mexico: The United States and Mexico will strengthen coordination with the private sector and development institutions to expand infrastructure and generate employment opportunities in southern Mexico. The government of Mexico has announced the largest development commitment in decades in southern Mexico to include $25 billion over 5 years. The United States, for its part, through the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, is focused on private and public investment in Mexico totaling 4.8 billion, to include committing $2 billion for suitable projects in southern Mexico. The United States will seek to leverage public and private investment in Mexico and is exploring options of further investment in dialogue with the government of Mexico.

Bilateral Business Summit: The United States and Mexico will convoke a business summit in the first quarter of 2019 with participation by a broad range of U.S., Mexican, and international private sector representatives to increase investment and business opportunities in Mexico with a special focus on southern Mexico and the Northern Triangle. (more)

As we have been sharing for quite some time, it was obvious there was an agreement of this sort long before the USMCA was finalized and made public.

As part of an agreement with President Lopez-Obrador, [insert Jared Kushner here] funds will be used to secure Mexico’s border effectively cutting-off the Central American migration flow before it can reach the Southern U.S.

This approach is entirely a Win/Win.  With China seeking to influence North America, a stronger economic alliance between the U.S. and Mexico can be a jaw-dropping game changer globally.  This joint approach is entirely in line with nationalist AMLO’s objectives for a larger and more stable economy within Mexico specifically by partnering with nationalist U.S. President Trump toward that common goal [See USMCA details].

If President Trump cannot get congress to secure the U.S. border, a problem that has become generational in scale, he can damn sure leverage and entice President Lopez-Obrador to do comprehensibly.   This approach is actually far more than just simply securing the border; this approach is a geopolitical alliance with ramifications as significant as President Trump’s Indo-pacific strategy (India, Japan, ASEAN).

This approach is as pragmatic as it is strategic. POTUS Trump is working on optimal solutions while encountering domestic political roadblocks.  This is exactly what President Trump does…. find solutions.

President Trump can sit around righteously fighting with the swamp over the security issues (historic political approach); or he can fight the swamp while simultaneously deploying a solution that mitigates the issue at its root cause (thinking outside the box).

What would a businessman president do?

President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador’s first visit to the White House will be epic.

56 Responses to Optimal Solution Confirmed – Kirstjen Nielsen Announces Asylum Seekers Will Be Retained in Mexico Pending Processing….

  1. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I love our POTUS #45

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. John B says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Haha…POTUS 1- Globalists 0!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. getfitnow says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Double whammy today! Step by step, this is beginning to look good for securing the border. MAGA!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. distracted2 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    It’s been a very good day so far.

    Like

    Reply
  5. mikeyboo says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Bravo Trump! Bravo Lopez-Obrador!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. 4sure says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    President Trump is solving problems and working for us while the House and Senate are working for their masters, the globalists and CoC.

    God Bless, you Mr. President. We know we will get the wall you promised. And Mexico will pay for it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. grlangworth says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    This is the best — way to go, Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Deplorably99 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Our LION just roared!! Thank you God for our President

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    When will they learn? You can’t stump our President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    TY Trump for the GREAT Christmas present…TY Sundance You just made my day with this post..
    ❤ ❤

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Kate says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Yea, more good news and we certainly need it.
    MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Mark (The Artist) T. says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Sundance
    I think it’s time to que the “wolfmoon1776” quote regarding Our President. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Screaming eagle says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Amazing!! I was beside myself yesterday with cold anger at McCon-Man and Paltry-Lyan, serving up a continuing genuflection with the traitorous Piranha’s that eat away at our Constitution 24/7. I was thinking if we could just join up with Mexico to split the duties of building of a northern and southern walls. It would bring jobs to them and to us, and if we did it on Mexico ground, no 9th circus judge could put an injunction on it. Not this time pal !!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. joan and bill says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    in God we love and in Trump we trust Thank you our 45th and again bless you for your foresight for our America and all our future children’ safety

    trum

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Florida_Frank says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    How long before Judge Sullivan kills this?

    Like

    Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      December 20, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      He cannot tell Mexico what to do, and it may be difficult to invent “rights” for non-citizens who do not reside within our borders. We shall see. No doubt it will all end in the lap of The Supremes (no offense to the old singing group).

      Like

      Reply
  16. TwoLaine says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    We pay for their wall, they pay for ours. Quid pro quo.

    Like

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      December 20, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      this is a money maker for tourist Mexico! so many who want American Visas, will go to Mexico and apply!! there are 7 billion worldwide…at 70 million with money!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. sundance says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Publius2016 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    genius! always Win Win!! Senor O may be a socialist, but he’s a Mexican Socialist! land prices will only grow with safer Mexico!

    Like

    Reply
  19. tonyE says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Next step will be a coordinate solution -and end- to our War on Drugs.
    Most drugs should be legalized, that will leave LOTS of money to lower taxes, address the deficit, handle real problem drugs and remove the incentive for the Drug Cartels in Mexico.
    Once the Mexican Drug Cartels lose most of their source of income, they should be easy to control by the Mexican Government and that ought to slow down greatly the flow of illegal Mexicans into the US.
    It will also help Mexico because right now its being ravaged by the Drug Cartel Wars.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Ziiggii says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      December 20, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      One of my Christmas wishes is that we finally bust through the media blackout and force some honest reporting of the President’s many accomplishments, especially this one concerning the repelling of the invasion force from the south.

      Sooner or later the MSM will be forced to surrender. Then the President can do some real open field running.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        December 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

        There gonna have a hard time ‘blacking out’his ‘State of the Union’ speech,….and can you imagine?

        Just to list his accomplishments in the first two years, could take HOURS!

        Like

        Reply
        • Niagara Frontier says:
          December 20, 2018 at 3:57 pm

          The Boo Birds will be out in force that night on the Dem side of the Chamber. It will be a State of the Union spectacle like no others.

          Back on topic here, POTUS always seems to see many steps ahead of others. He knows this will be a winning issue for him in 2020, even more so than it was in 2016. In addition, making nice with Mexico is not only win-win, it’s the smart move.

          Like

          Reply
  21. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    This is overall a good deal, and it will work–until it doesn’t. That may be after Trump’s presidency; it probably will be, in fact. Meanwhile, we need to keep pushing hard for The Wall, since it will still be there in ten years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. petey says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    VSG plays “Let s make a Deal” with Mexico and it s a win win. Traitorous liberal judges can t stop this move.

    Like

    Reply
  24. bob says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    How tall is Kushner? He looks giant in that picture.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      December 20, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      Kushner? HE is largely responsible? Gee, just yesterday a poster was commenting that he’s a *gulp* LIBRRAL, and shouldn’t be anywhere NEAR Potus Or his administration!

      So, I guess I should A) Be VERY leery of this deal, since Kushner was involved, and not trust POTUS, or B) conclude this ‘poster’ was a POSER, and an asshat.

      I’ll choose B.

      Like

      Reply
  25. robert granholm says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    a small wording correction:
    Migrants have applications.
    Asylum seekers have claims.

    The overwhelming majority are not asylums seekers, as the do not meet the definition of refugees as per international law.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      December 20, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      And it was migrants, gaming the system by attempting to claim refugee status, that was ONE major issue, right?

      And so, ONE loophole effectively closed, and SHOULD be immune from Judicial interference, as Constitution gives POTUS a pretty free hsnd, on making agreements with other countries.

      Like

      Reply
  26. thedoc00 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    So, when do all the elites advocating for the caravans match funds in Central America to fix the problems causing the migrations??

    Like

    Reply
  27. MVW says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Federal judges have no say in Mexico. Problem solved.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Tiffthis says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Does this news have any effect on the recent judge Sullivan ruling on migrants turned away at the border?

    Like

    Reply
  29. jane harris says:
    December 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I am hoping for the best…but the political corruption runs pretty deep in Mexico….

    Like

    Reply

