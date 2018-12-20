Optimal Solution Confirmed – Kirstjen Nielsen Announces Asylum Seekers Will Be Retained in Mexico Pending Processing….

A few days ago many critics were concerned over an announced pledge of U.S. State Department funding ($4.8 billion) for security and economic development in Mexico. However, CTH noted the approach was likely not what it seemed.
Those who followed the USMCA construct closely noted that U.S. President Trump (through Jared Kushner) and Mexican President Lopez-Obrador (through Jesus Seade) were doing something much bigger than a trade agreement; they were structuring an entirely new U.S-Mexico economic alliance.
With increased investment in central America by the Chinese government; and with Venezuela in a state of vulnerability to becoming a proxy therein; and with Brazil taking a more nationalistic approach; a completely new partnership which focused heavily on domestic security and economics was taking shape between the U.S. and Mexico. Throughout 2017 and 2018 the U.S. media was oblivious to it.
Then, two days ago, the U.S. State Department made public the principles of an economic alliance between the United States and Mexico. [See Here] The outline should be familiar: Economic Security is National Security.
Today Department of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen told lawmakers that migrants heading to the southwest border to seek asylum in the United States will have to wait in Mexico until their claims are processed, under an agreement between the two countries:
Secretary Nielsen is confirming exactly what we suspected.
Rather than fight internally for short-term solutions to long-term immigration problems, President Trump has gone directly to the heart of the issue. Invisible in the background, to all but those who follow closely, President Trump has been structuring a comprehensive optimal solution to the border crisis; and he has been doing it for over a year.
Outline – […] Promoting Prosperity, Good Governance, and Security in Central America: The United States and Mexico will continue government cooperation and coordination to enhance security, governance, and economic prosperity in Central America, complementing the Northern Triangle countries’ Plan of the Alliance for Prosperity. The United States is committing a total of $5.8 billion in support of institutional reforms, development, and economic growth in the Northern Triangle from public and private sources. The United States and Mexico will also work with the U.S. and Mexican private sector and multilateral development banks to promote investment and economic development in the Northern Triangle. We will leverage the resources of U.S. and Mexican international development finance capabilities to better target investments in the region.
Cabinet-level Meeting and High Level Taskforce: The Governments of the United States and Mexico will convoke a cabinet-level meeting in late January 2019 to agree on a strategic framework for our cooperation in Central America to address root causes of migration. The United States and Mexico will establish a high-level taskforce to facilitate design and implementation of cooperation and monitor progress on advancing our common objectives.
Investment in Southern Mexico: The United States and Mexico will strengthen coordination with the private sector and development institutions to expand infrastructure and generate employment opportunities in southern Mexico. The government of Mexico has announced the largest development commitment in decades in southern Mexico to include $25 billion over 5 years. The United States, for its part, through the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, is focused on private and public investment in Mexico totaling 4.8 billion, to include committing $2 billion for suitable projects in southern Mexico. The United States will seek to leverage public and private investment in Mexico and is exploring options of further investment in dialogue with the government of Mexico.
Bilateral Business Summit: The United States and Mexico will convoke a business summit in the first quarter of 2019 with participation by a broad range of U.S., Mexican, and international private sector representatives to increase investment and business opportunities in Mexico with a special focus on southern Mexico and the Northern Triangle. (more)
As we have been sharing for quite some time, it was obvious there was an agreement of this sort long before the USMCA was finalized and made public.
As part of an agreement with President Lopez-Obrador, [insert Jared Kushner here] funds will be used to secure Mexico’s border effectively cutting-off the Central American migration flow before it can reach the Southern U.S.
This approach is entirely a Win/Win. With China seeking to influence North America, a stronger economic alliance between the U.S. and Mexico can be a jaw-dropping game changer globally. This joint approach is entirely in line with nationalist AMLO’s objectives for a larger and more stable economy within Mexico specifically by partnering with nationalist U.S. President Trump toward that common goal [See USMCA details].
If President Trump cannot get congress to secure the U.S. border, a problem that has become generational in scale, he can damn sure leverage and entice President Lopez-Obrador to do comprehensibly. This approach is actually far more than just simply securing the border; this approach is a geopolitical alliance with ramifications as significant as President Trump’s Indo-pacific strategy (India, Japan, ASEAN).
This approach is as pragmatic as it is strategic. POTUS Trump is working on optimal solutions while encountering domestic political roadblocks. This is exactly what President Trump does…. find solutions.
President Trump can sit around righteously fighting with the swamp over the security issues (historic political approach); or he can fight the swamp while simultaneously deploying a solution that mitigates the issue at its root cause (thinking outside the box).
What would a businessman president do?
President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador’s first visit to the White House will be epic.
I love our POTUS #45
And the ‘racist’ argument won’t cut any butter in Mexico.
Another aspect of this is that as we deport illegals and prevent new illegals from entering our country, the billions we’re spending on welfare for these freeloaders will be available to the local communities to spend on actual citizens of our country.
Next, we MUST fix the voter fraud and ballot harvesting abuses in our elections. Then we can get a true picture of what Americans desire from lawmakers, who should truly have to represent the people they claim to represent.
Your absolutely right! Those in our country illegally are now completely scared out for their minds because when caught, they are shipped out and if they try again, they are stuck in Mexico.
We got a TREMENDOUS win in North Carolina! Voter ID is now law because Republicans in the House and Senate had enough votes to override the Governor’s veto.
THIS RIGHT HEAR IS SENDING SHOCK WAVES TO ILLEGALS AND EMPLOYERS!
The WINNING KEEPS ROLLING IN
MERRY CHRISTMAS INDEED!
And he just GUT PUNCHED Sen. Lindsey Graham in the mid-section via twitter – LOL!!
I just LOVE this President!
And Rep. Luis Gutierrez doesn’t seem to like people who say “Merry Christmas”
So if anyone is interested, Here’s the phone number to his Chicago Office. I’ve already called and wished them all a “Merry Christmas”
phone: (773) 342-0774
Only thing that could have been better is if President Trump tweeted a picture of himself adjusting his tie with that tweet to Lindsey Graham.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right flepore, this has just killed the golden goose.
Illegals can no longer lay around our detention centers being fed clothed and given medical care by taxpayers while their claims are “processed”.
Pregnant illegals waiting to be processed will no longer be able to give birth in one of our hospitals to an anchor baby.
Hopefully next we can start to deport and to deport quickly.
Illegals have very few, if any, rights.
Haha…POTUS 1- Globalists 0!!!!
Double whammy today! Step by step, this is beginning to look good for securing the border. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bravo Trump! Bravo Lopez-Obrador!
¡Muy bueno, señores!
President Trump is solving problems and working for us while the House and Senate are working for their masters, the globalists and CoC.
God Bless, you Mr. President. We know we will get the wall you promised. And Mexico will pay for it.
This is the best — way to go, Sundance.
Our LION just roared!! Thank you God for our President
When will they learn? You can’t stump our President Trump.
Yea, more good news and we certainly need it.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Sundance
I think it’s time to que the “wolfmoon1776” quote regarding Our President. 🙂
Yes, I was just looking for that post again. …to keep it handy. So glad too that Wolfmoon1776 is back posting again…(see presidential thread)…
Amazing!! I was beside myself yesterday with cold anger at McCon-Man and Paltry-Lyan, serving up a continuing genuflection with the traitorous Piranha’s that eat away at our Constitution 24/7. I was thinking if we could just join up with Mexico to split the duties of building of a northern and southern walls. It would bring jobs to them and to us, and if we did it on Mexico ground, no 9th circus judge could put an injunction on it. Not this time pal !!
in God we love and in Trump we trust Thank you our 45th and again bless you for your foresight for our America and all our future children’ safety
trum
How long before Judge Sullivan kills this?
He cannot tell Mexico what to do, and it may be difficult to invent “rights” for non-citizens who do not reside within our borders. We shall see. No doubt it will all end in the lap of The Supremes (no offense to the old singing group).
We pay for their wall, they pay for ours. Quid pro quo.
this is a money maker for tourist Mexico! so many who want American Visas, will go to Mexico and apply!! there are 7 billion worldwide…at 70 million with money!
genius! always Win Win!! Senor O may be a socialist, but he’s a Mexican Socialist! land prices will only grow with safer Mexico!
Next step will be a coordinate solution -and end- to our War on Drugs.
Most drugs should be legalized, that will leave LOTS of money to lower taxes, address the deficit, handle real problem drugs and remove the incentive for the Drug Cartels in Mexico.
Once the Mexican Drug Cartels lose most of their source of income, they should be easy to control by the Mexican Government and that ought to slow down greatly the flow of illegal Mexicans into the US.
It will also help Mexico because right now its being ravaged by the Drug Cartel Wars.
One of my Christmas wishes is that we finally bust through the media blackout and force some honest reporting of the President’s many accomplishments, especially this one concerning the repelling of the invasion force from the south.
Sooner or later the MSM will be forced to surrender. Then the President can do some real open field running.
There gonna have a hard time ‘blacking out’his ‘State of the Union’ speech,….and can you imagine?
Just to list his accomplishments in the first two years, could take HOURS!
The Boo Birds will be out in force that night on the Dem side of the Chamber. It will be a State of the Union spectacle like no others.
Back on topic here, POTUS always seems to see many steps ahead of others. He knows this will be a winning issue for him in 2020, even more so than it was in 2016. In addition, making nice with Mexico is not only win-win, it’s the smart move.
This is overall a good deal, and it will work–until it doesn’t. That may be after Trump’s presidency; it probably will be, in fact. Meanwhile, we need to keep pushing hard for The Wall, since it will still be there in ten years.
VSG plays “Let s make a Deal” with Mexico and it s a win win. Traitorous liberal judges can t stop this move.
This is good news !
How tall is Kushner? He looks giant in that picture.
Kushner? HE is largely responsible? Gee, just yesterday a poster was commenting that he’s a *gulp* LIBRRAL, and shouldn’t be anywhere NEAR Potus Or his administration!
So, I guess I should A) Be VERY leery of this deal, since Kushner was involved, and not trust POTUS, or B) conclude this ‘poster’ was a POSER, and an asshat.
I’ll choose B.
a small wording correction:
Migrants have applications.
Asylum seekers have claims.
The overwhelming majority are not asylums seekers, as the do not meet the definition of refugees as per international law.
And it was migrants, gaming the system by attempting to claim refugee status, that was ONE major issue, right?
And so, ONE loophole effectively closed, and SHOULD be immune from Judicial interference, as Constitution gives POTUS a pretty free hsnd, on making agreements with other countries.
So, when do all the elites advocating for the caravans match funds in Central America to fix the problems causing the migrations??
Federal judges have no say in Mexico. Problem solved.
Does this news have any effect on the recent judge Sullivan ruling on migrants turned away at the border?
I am hoping for the best…but the political corruption runs pretty deep in Mexico….
