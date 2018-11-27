Mexico To Award Nation’s Highest Honor To Jared Kusher for Efforts Around USMCA Trade Negotiations…

A small but interesting development in the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico highlights a backstory CTH suspected several months ago {Go Deep}. August 25th:
As USTR Robert Lighthizer was working with the trade officials representing outgoing Mexican President Peña Nieto, White House adviser/emissary Jared Kushner was quietly working behind the scenes with AMLO trade adviser Jesus Seade and outlining the possibilities if they partnered with strategic economic objectives in mind.
As a result of Kusher’s dogged efforts to bring an entirely new dual-nationalist ‘focus’ within the trade construct, removing the historic globalist baseline, the outcome of the trade deal is excellent for both the U.S. and Mexico. So today:
MEXICO – […] Kushner will receive the prize “for his contributions to achieve the negotiation of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA),” according to a statement by Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretariat.
Peña Nieto will present Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, with the award on Thursday at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, according to the Reforma newspaper.
“Mr. Kushner’s participation was a determinant factor to start the process of renegotiation of [the North American Free Trade Agreement], avoiding a unilateral exit by the United States from said treaty, and his constant and effective involvement was key in achieving a successful close of negotiations,” reads the official statement on the award.
It’s likely to be Peña Nieto’s last major act as president, as he is due to hand over power to President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Saturday. (read more)
It will take time for Mexico to withdraw from prior corrupt agreements with multinational corporations who have invested in exploitative enterprise and bribed corrupt Mexican officials. President Trump is EXACTLY the guy AMLO needs to help guide him through a complex business and economic process of extracting his country from the tentacles of economic exploitation.
BACKSTORY CTH September 2018: […] Previous Mexican Presidents structured economic policy around accepting multinational corporate investment, facilitating the requests of Wall Street investment banks, and the predictable parasitic outcomes that follow. Exfiltration of wealth and exploitation of resources/labor are an outcropping of predatory multinational trade exploitation, ie. “globalism”.
Retention of the multinational schemes generally leads to massive corruption. In the U.S. this corruption is known as “lobbying”, in Mexico the process is called ‘bribery’; however, the activity is the same.
The incoming Mexican President, Lopez-Obrador (AMLO), is more of an economic nationalist; and quite remarkably his economic outlook, at least as his team has described the objectives so far, is quite Trumpian.
You might even say: “Make Mexico Great Again”.
Both U.S. President Trump and Mexican President-elect AMLO have similar outlooks toward predatory multinational corporations and economic exploitation. If you think about how Mexico was used by the multinationals in the past twenty years; and then think about a very real possibility of a U.S President and Mexican President having an economic friendship; well,… holy cats, those multinationals could be remarkably nervous right now.
AMLO supports labor and has an actual agenda to create a strong working-class or middle-class. The wealth disparity within Mexico has always been a foundational issue that has led to a tremendous amount of corruption.
Similarly, President Trump supports labor. Likely because of his positive relationships with labor unions as a private sector builder, Trump was the only republican candidate who advanced pragmatic opinion toward organized labor in 2015, 2016 and, as president, in White House meetings where he invited labor officials. President Trump’s economic agenda is laser focused on a strong middle-class.
AMLO views Wall Street multinationals as predatory by disposition; Mexico has suffered from industrial exploitation, especially in the agriculture sector. President Trump also views those same multinationals as tending toward predatory behavior, and he has targeted many specific corporations for attention due to their participation in the erosion of the American middle-class and the U.S. manufacturing base.
AMLO is a strong Mexican Nationalist. President Trump is a strong American Nationalist. Within almost all of President Trump’s foreign policy speeches on economics, he openly accepts that all nations should make decisions based on their individual and nationalistic needs. Trump does not see economic nationalism as adversarial; he points out that trade agreements based on both interests are entirely possible, and actually easy to construct.
As long as AMLO stays away from the authoritarian tendencies of power, ie. government ownership of private industry – and the slippery slope of soft-Marxism, surprisingly he and President Trump are likely to have a great deal more in common than most would think. Both populists; both nationalists; both rebuke the elitist trappings of globalism and intend on executing economic policies for the majority of their citizens.
Because they have more in common on the economics of policy, this explains why the framework of the U.S-Mexico trade agreement between Robert Lighthizer (representing Trump) and Jesus Seade (representing AMLO) was possible to construct.
Lighthizer and Seade held long meetings after formal U.S-Mexico daily negotiations, and together this relationship appears to have been very important in how the deal framework was structured. Right now both teams are filling in the details based on common objectives.
With AMLO and President Trump, Mexico and the U.S. have joint-interests in an economic trade bloc. It is actually quite stunning when you think about the economic power that both nations can hold if their mutual and individual interests remain at the forefront.
President Trump and President Lopez-Obrador have common objectives; and with the economic approach outlined by AMLO toward using Mexico’s energy resources as leverage for expanded investment, the U.S. is well positioned to help. Mexico needs independent collateral to break the cycle of dependency on overseas money (investment). Mexico needs policies and partners that can make Mexico, and the Mexican people, independently wealthy. Guess who the bestest partner would be? Yup, President Trump.
President Trump is well positioned to assist Mexico via a united trade bloc with expanded cross-border investment for economic development.
AMLO wants a higher standard of living for Mexican workers; President Trump wants greater parity between Mexican workers and their U.S. counterparts. Heck, it was U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer who first proposed raising the Mexican minimum wage. Now both countries have agreed to an incremental Mexican minimum wage aspect of $16/hr within the auto sector.
Combining the wage aspect with the content and origination agreement, this has become a win/win for both AMLO and President Trump. The multinationals within the auto-sector might not like it, but they’ve already put a massive amount of money into plant and manufacturing investment in their existing Mexican footprint. They have no choice.
In an generally overlooked outcome the nationalist interests of Mexico, specific to AMLO, are very close to alignment with the nationalist MAGA agenda of President Trump.
The U.S. economy is expanding at an unprecedented rate, and Mexico prepares to surf the MAGAnomic tsunami known as Donald Trump.
President Trump can see that independent economic future for Mexico based on a partnership that protects the interests of both nations. It certainly appears that AMLO can see the same vision.
Remarkable times.
Did John Kerry get an award from Iran?
It would make sense.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think Kerry got a cut of the $1.2 billion in untraceable cash, that Obama sent Iran. I heard they had a separate slush warehouse set up for for that. Obama & Hillary also have a key.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was $1.8B, so Joker and friends musta split the $600M that didn’t make it to the Mullahs.
😁
LikeLike
WOW!
LikeLike
Yeah, pretty cool, eh?
LikeLike
“In an generally overlooked outcome the nationalist interests of Mexico, specific to AMLO, are very close to alignment with the nationalist MAGA agenda of President Trump.”
1Timothy 2:1 ¶ I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
LikeLiked by 2 people
People are going to be completely shocked about the relationship our President will have with AMLO. The two share the most important thing in common. They are both Nationalists that were elected by the forgotten men and women in their respective countries.
The piece that hasn’t yet transpired that is on the horizon is the collaboration between the two countries when it comes to Energy. Secretary Perry will be joining our VP in Mexico 🇲🇽 for the Inauguration on Saturday. The potential between both countries is absolutely staggering. Mexico 🇲🇽 has the ability to ship to either side of the world. Especially on the side of the Pacific Ocean. California, Washington and Oregon want nothing to do with Energy distribution. Mexico 🇲🇽 fills that void beautifully. There will be pipelines from Mexico 🇲🇽 into the USA 🇺🇸.
That becomes another sector that will allow Mexicans to make a real salary. AMLO understands how important the relationship is for him and his people. I would not be shocked if Mexico 🇲🇽 helps to fund the WALL knowing how much it will payoff for them. They want nothing to do with the illegals currently in their country. If AMLO pitches it correctly, the people of Mexico 🇲🇽 will support it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will be building their own Mexican Southern Wall in short order.
LikeLike
Another potential bonus – with higher wages and an improved standard of living… less incentive for Mexicans to leave. However, we still MUST have the wall built.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not about jobs, but votes. NEVER forget this.
So yes, Kate’s Wall is a must.
However, with 350,000 anchor babies born every year…it’s probably too late anyway.
LikeLike
This has got me grinning and my heart swelling more than any news for a while. Mostly for the incredible USMCA and what it portends for our nations, as well as the relationships that President Trump can make great for all parties where even we saw only gloom.
But also for the incredible Jared Kushner receiving his due as Libs and Deludes go into convulsions.
Suk it losers! MAGA! MMGA!
God Bless President Donald Trump and All Who Serve Him
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Back a while ago there was a thread where people were complaining about Jared (and Ivanka) and how they were leading President Trump astray. I had to chime in and post that while we never seemed to know exactly what Jared was doing, at the end of a significant win, people involved would publicly thank Jared and credit him with a big part of the success of whatever happened. Here we have another example. Whatever Jared and Ivanka do, let them keep doing it.
LikeLike