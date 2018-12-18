U.S. Pledges $10.6 Billion For Central America and Southern Mexico…

There are many voices very angered by an announcement that the U.S. State Department is providing $10.6 billion to Mexico and Central America while congress fights over $5 billion in funding for a Southern Border Wall. CTH is not one of those voices.
First, the article (emphasis mine):
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States pledged $5.8 billion in aid and investment Tuesday for strengthening government and economic development in Central America, and another $4.8 billion in development aid for southern Mexico.
The U.S aid aims to promote better security conditions and job opportunities as part of a regional plan to allow Central Americans and Mexicans to remain in their countries and not have to emigrate.
The plan was announced in a joint U.S.-Mexican statement released by the State Department and read aloud by Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in the Mexican capital. “In sum I think this is good news, very good news for Mexico,” Ebrard said.
Newly inaugurated President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waxed poetic about the plan to provide jobs so people won’t have to emigrate.
“I have a dream that I want to see become a reality … that nobody will want to go work in the United States anymore,” Lopez Obrador said at a morning news conference before the announcement.
The combination of public and private investment for the stay-at-home effort doesn’t require congressional approval, unlike Trump’s signature project to stem illegal immigration — a border wall. (read more)
What I see here is President Trump deploying a root-cause workaround for the current border argument, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo carrying it out.
I strongly suspect there was an agreement of this sort long before the USMCA was finalized and made public. As part of an agreement with President Lopez-Obrador, [insert Jared Kushner here] these funds will be used to secure Mexico’s border effectively cutting-off the Central American migration flow before it can reach the Southern U.S.
This approach is entirely in line with nationalist AMLO’s objectives for a larger and more stable economy within Mexico specifically by partnering with nationalist U.S. President Trump toward that common goal [See USMCA details].
If Trump can’t get congress to agree to defend the U.S. border, he can damn sure leverage and entice Lopez-Obrador to do it a few miles south. This approach is POTUS Trump working on optimal solutions while encountering domestic political roadblocks. This is exactly what President Trump does…. find solutions.
President Trump can sit around righteously fighting with the swamp over the security issues (historic political approach); or he can fight the swamp while simultaneously deploying a solution that mitigates the issue at it’s root cause (thinking outside the box).
What would a businessman president do?
I appreciate the analysis by Sundance but DJT should understand, better than most, that public perception is incredibly important right now. He is getting his teeth kicked in left and right. He needs a public win. His base is suffering BC if his inaction. They work us up into a frenzy with all this tick tock bs and then NOTHING. Morale matters and right now they are doing an excellent job if destroying ours. Than again, I’m not a soldier starving and freezing with no shoes or socks in 1776. You can’t just ask us all to care so much and then turn it off.
Trump is brilliant – he’s got the wall / southern border security solved.
Option 1 >>> Pay $10 billion in various forms of welfare to more illegal invaders, OR …
Option 2 >>> Pay Mexico $10 billion to build TWO walls (1 southern and 1 northern) and build them via large American multi-national companies that will employ Mexicans to do the labor.
It’s a win + win + win, a trifecta of MAGA victories! 1) We the people get 2 walls to end the uncontrolled invasion of illegals + Democrats get skunked + Mexican peasants get well-paid construction jobs, making them more likely to stay in Mexico.
Corruption? …no worse than the ongoing corruption by the DC swamp creatures. At least THIS way we get the satisfaction of 2 border walls and Democrat heads exploding all over DC! Gotta love it. Like I said above ….reeeeeeeee-laaaaaax. Trump’s (once again) got this.
