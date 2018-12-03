NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Dinner Table Convo With Chinese Delegation…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses some of the key specifics within the dinner table conversation between President Trump and Chairman Xi. [*note* at the very end of this briefing, Kudlow is asked about the German auto visit tomorrow]
President Trump has been brutally consistent for more than three decades on his intent and purpose with the Chinese. President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask. Additionally, while carrying out the objectives of the confrontation, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, Ambassador Lighthizer and adviser Navarro are well aware of Beijing’s panda mask; POTUS Trump will never let them forget about it.
.
With a full quarter of trade data to analyze the impacts, the Chinese tariff results are now measurable. A multinational group studying the outcome (full pdf), identified that approximately 4.5% of the current tariff impact is being carried by American consumers. The overwhelming cost of the tariff is being paid (20.5% absorbed) by Chinese producers.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of China very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership. Trump knows how to play their panda/dragon games.
In June and July last year it became obvious President Trump was going to initiate a full-frontal geopolitical confrontation with China based on their ambitions for economic conquest. We labeled the confrontation: Eagle -vs- Red Dragon.
Specifically around: intellectual property theft; massive U.S. trade imbalances; imposed tariffs, and ridiculous non-tariff barriers put in place by China, we anticipated the conflict would eventually force Beijing to drop the Panda mask and expose their economic intentions. Additionally there was clarity within President Trump’s approach for any observer who was willing to accept the history of Mr. Trump’s views on the larger issues. In short, POTUS Trump will not back down.
In March of 2018 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer completed a section 301 review of China’s trade practices. [SEE HERE] Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to take all appropriate action, including retaliation, to obtain the removal of any act, policy, or practice of a foreign government that violates an international trade agreement or is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. However, as talks with China progressed, President Trump shelved the 301 action to see where negotiations would end-up.
Due to the severity of communist ideology, and the intransigence of China to make any modification to their global economic plans, Chairman Xi Jinping made the strategic decision to elevate the confrontation in full Red Dragon mode. The May and June, 2018, negotiations between the U.S. and China provided no progress. The 301 review of China was pulled back off the shelf in August 2018, and President Trump began executing his trade-war strategy.
When President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced tariffs on Steel and Aluminum, in combination with Round #1 tariffs on imported Chinese products, the Wall Street financial media went bananas with dire predictions of inflation.
However, in September, October and November the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released the August and Sept measures of inflation in consumer goods. Despite the doom-and-gloom predictions from the self-interested multinationals, the inflation rate is still below 0.2% the same result as July ’18. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food components, is hovering between 0.1% and 0.2% overall.
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 250,000 in October, following an average monthly gain of 211,000 over the prior 12 months. In October, job growth occurred in health care, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing. (See table B-1.)
Low inflation; expanding employment opportunity; low unemployment; and rising wages.
These measures all have a cumulative impact on paycheck-to-paycheck Americans. Prices for durable goods are stable and wage growth is exceeding inflation. That means more disposable income in the middle-class…. which, when combined with the increased pay from lower middle-class tax rates, is exactly the intended outcome of MAGAnomics.
This creates a situation where the U.S. consumer can fuel the the U.S. economy while President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer utilize the leverage within tariffs, to negotiate better America-First trade deals.
President Trump’s economic policy cabinet is the most effective group of individuals every assembled in modern U.S. history; arguably in all of U.S. history. The economic policy plans are working exactly as projected; and, in combination with the domestic economic strength, this empowers President Trump’s international engagements with a stunning amount of influence and leverage.
Economic Security is National Security. We are seeing this multidimensional truth being carried out for the first time in our lifetimes, thanks to a blue-collar billionaire.
.
VSGPDJT is a miraculous and energetic powerhouse fighting for the American people. It’s a shame the MSM is so hateful toward our President, and does not cover the huge positive steps the administration is taking under his leadership. Sundance’s writing on the Dragon Mask/Panda Face dynamics are truly insightful.
The shame is on them and the deep state who willingly follow the orders given to them by the globalist cabal. Their day is coming and they cannot stop it.
The escalation in frustrated hatred of President Trump is due to his personal success in these first 2 years. The Dem-media would have liked to pass off that much of President Trump’s ‘Wins’ were a result of momentum of the previous administration. That wishful dreaming is becoming less and less believable. It is now being replaced with clearly Trumpian evidence of Trumpian Wins. Yesterday is gone. Yesterday’s legacy has disappeared. They hate him now more because it is more difficult award true victory to anyone else. They hate him because they cannot steal his aura and charisma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absent Rat media’s seditious libel, Trump’s approval rating would be pushing 65%.
Meantime, revelations of “ballot harvesting” and other ongoing electoral frauds are of increasingly serious concern: Since Chicago’s Daly Machine conspired with UMW’s murderous Tony Boyle in West Virginia to implant JFK in 1960, census-verifiable tallies indicate that 8 – 12% (easily five million Rat constituents) are typically illegitimate or non-existent.
In Election 2016, Rat boasts of “winning the popular vote” rely on spurious tabulations adding a full eight million (!) to MzBill’s recorded 57 million maximum. Either Trump gets serious, via the corrupted FEC or other instruments, or Whitey Bulger’s Winter Gang will pull a once-and-forever Leninist coup d’oeuvre within the next few cycles.
An interesting economic factoid just out from down under. Australia is China’s leading iron ore supplier by far. Used for steel both for domestic consumption (industry, infrastructure) and export. Last quarter’s China shipments were down more than 9%. Shows how the US steel and China general tariff policies are biting—hard.
It’s not WHAT Mr. Kudlow said is the reason President Xi “made the pitch”. China’s economy is in the tank, their people are hungry, unemployment is rising…Yeah, THAT’s the reason. Red Dragon’s got a belly ache due to Communisim “Economics” 101. Billionaire Blue Collar Man -vs- Panda. I like our odds on that.
USA has captured the dragon and the panda can save face. No one else could ever have charmed and jolted Communist China out of their world dominance. Only President Trump and his brilliant band of negotiators could ever make these deals. It is glorious to behold.
This morning on NPR, Navarro said that Chairman Xi spoke for the first 30 minutes of the G20 dinner meeting, and made substantive and responsive commitments on all 142 points previously raised by the US concerning China’s trade practices. This seems to be not only too good to be true, but nearly physically impossible. Has there been any confirming information on that?
