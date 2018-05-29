Eagle Hits Dragon With $50 Billion Interference Penalty…

Buried in a Wall Street Journal article outlining their shock and horror over President Trump following through with a Phase-I trade penalty of $50 billion, you find the following quote from Captain Obvious at Cornell University:
“The Trump administration is clearly signaling, ahead of Wilbur Ross’s trip to Beijing, that the gloves are off given China’s unwillingness to agree to a trade deficit reduction target or to make broader trade concessions,” said Eswar Prasad, a Cornell University professor of international trade. In addition, the “hardline stance may partly reflect the perception that China played a part in nearly derailing the Trump-Kim summit.” (link)
Gee, ya think?
The White House announced today it will clarify by June 15 a final list of $50 billion in imports from China that would be subject to tariffs of 25%, with the duties implemented “shortly thereafter.” Additionally, future investment restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese acquisition of American technology will be announced by June 30.
Statement from the White House:
♦ YEARS OF UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES: China has consistently taken advantage of the American economy with practices that undermine fair and reciprocal trade.
For many years, China has pursued industrial policies and unfair trade practices—including dumping, discriminatory non-tariff barriers, forced technology transfer, over capacity, and industrial subsidies—that champion Chinese firms and make it impossible for many United States firms to compete on a level playing field.
- China’s industrial policies, such as its “Made in China 2025” plan, harm companies in the United States and around the world.
- China imposes much higher tariffs on United States exports than the United States imposes on China.
- China’s average tariff rate is nearly three times higher than the average United States rate.
- Certain products are even more imbalanced, for instance the United States charges a 2.5 percent tariff on Chinese cars, while China currently maintains a 25 percent tariff on cars from the United States.
- China has banned imports of United States agricultural products such as poultry, cutting off America’s ranchers and farmers from a major market for their goods.
- China has dumped and unfairly subsidized a range of goods for the United States market, undermining America’s domestic industry.
♦In 2018 alone, the Trump Administration has found dumping or unfair subsidies on 13 different products, including steel wheels, cold-drawn mechanical tubing, tool chests and cabinets, forged steel fittings, aluminum foil, rubber bands, cast iron soil pipe and fittings, and large diameter welded pipe.
♦In January 2018, the Trump Administration found that China’s overproduction of steel and aluminum, and the resulting impact on global markets, is a circumstance that threatens to impair America’s national security.
♦The United States has run a trade in goods deficit with China for years, including a $375 billion deficit in 2017 alone.
♦ UNDERMINING AMERICAN INNOVATION AND JOBS: China has aggressively sought to obtain technology from American companies and undermine American innovation and creativity.
- The cost of China’s intellectual property theft costs United States innovators billions of dollars a year, and China accounts for 87 percent of counterfeit goods seized coming into the United States.
- United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) Section 301 investigation identified four of China’s aggressive technology policies that put 44 million American technology jobs at risk:
•Forced technology transfer;
•Requiring licensing at less than economic value;
•Chinese state-directed acquisition of sensitive United States technology for strategic purposes; and
•Outright cyber theft.
- China uses foreign ownership restrictions, administrative review, and licensing processes to force or pressure technology transfers from American companies.
- China requires foreign companies that access their New Energy Vehicles market to transfer core technologies and disclose development and manufacturing technology.
- China imposes contractual restrictions on the licensing of intellectual property and technology by foreign firms into China, but does not put the same restrictions on contracts between two Chinese enterprises.
- China directs and facilitates investments in and acquisitions of United States companies to generate large-scale technology transfer.
- China conducts and supports cyber intrusions into United States computer networks to gain access to valuable business information so Chinese companies can copy products.
♦ STANDING UP TO CHINA’S UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES: President Trump has taken long overdue action to finally address the source of the problem, China’s unfair trade practices that hurt America’s workers and our innovative industries.
- In January 2018, the President announced his decision to provide safeguard relief to United States manufacturers injured by surging imports of washing machines and solar products.
- This was the first use of Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose tariffs in 16 years.
- These actions responded to injurious trade practices by China and other countries, including attempts to avoid legally imposed antidumping and countervailing duties.
- Following the decision, Whirlpool announced 200 new jobs in Ohio.
- USTR and the Department of Commerce are working together to defend the right of the United States to continue treating China as a non-market economy in antidumping investigations until China makes the reforms it agreed to when it joined the World Trade Organization (WTO).
- President Trump’s Administration has successfully litigated WTO disputes targeting unfair trade practices and upholding our right to enforce United States trade laws.
- In February 2018, USTR won a WTO compliance challenge against China’s unfair antidumping and countervailing duties on United States poultry exports and China announced the termination of those duties.
♦PROTECTING AMERICAN INNOVATION AND CREATIVITY: President Trump has worked to defend America’s intellectual property and proprietary technology from theft and other threats.
In August 2017, the Administration initiated a Section 301 investigation into China’s practices related to forced technology transfer, unfair licensing, and intellectual property policies.
After USTR completed its Section 301 report in March 2018, the President directed the agencies to explore numerous actions to protect domestic technology and intellectual property.
Under President Trump’s leadership:
- The United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the “Made in China 2025” program. The final list of covered imports will be announced by June 15, 2018.
- USTR will continue WTO dispute settlement against China originally initiated in March to address China’s discriminatory technology licensing requirements.
- The United States will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology. The list of restrictions and controls will be announced by June 30, 2018.
“Oh dear”..
“Check!”
See you on Saturday…
“Additionally, future investment restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese acquisition of American technology will be announced by June 30.”
Thank goodness. Just one of the many things that has alarmed me in recent years. So glad PDJT and The Wolverines are on the job.
Protecting US technology is even more important than the tariffs. The Clintons and Gore sold out missile guidance technology via Loral Aerospace to the Chinese for campaign contributions. They should be in jail.
God bless our team! PDJT and co have done more to stand up for us (USA!) than anything I’ve seen in my lifetime.
“China accounts for 87 percent of counterfeit goods seized coming into the United States.”
theft and fraud for them is just another choice for economic advantage
The Chinese Government cheats.
* China has banned imports of United States agricultural products such as poultry, cutting off America’s ranchers and farmers from a major market for their goods.
===============================================================================
Isn’t that because they bought some chicken slaughter houses in the U.S. or is that pork only
We’ll be shipping to North Korea instead. 😎
Reciprocal bans on American imports of Chinese-produced goods would be SO simple.
India will LOVE displacing Chinese goods exported to America.
Not meaning to overstate the obvious, but Donald Trump was already a wealthy man, with decades of success in the private sector, and therefore had no economic incentive to run for President and has no need to structure laws and treaties in ways that will personally benefit him.
In comparison, both Billy Jeff Clinton (and his “lovely” bride) and Barry Soetero got into politics because they had an insatiable desire for money, power, and prestige, with no discernible skills, other than an ability to lie as easily as most people breathe! They are now both incredibly wealthy and the country that was foolish enough to elect them is considerably poorer, in many ways!
So excited to see all of the dangerous, damaging deals foisted onto the American people in order to enrich a small group of well-connected political cronies finally being exposed and overturned!
To hell with china. Their leadership is consumed with an imperialist delusion of taking over the world through the spread of communism.
They are a communist country who are planning the demise of America through economic warfare.
They already have 5, 10 and 20 year plans that envision the structured takeover of the American economy, government and civil society. Part of this plan is responsible for the increasing stream of chinese over our porous southern border. They are coming here at the behest, and with the help of the chinese government.
Communist china must be disabused of their imperialist delusion, and soon.
One of the terms of our coming trade-war victory should be to force the Chinese to come over here on Garbage Days to pick up and get rid of all the poorly manufactured junk they sold us at Dollar General, Walmart, etc.
The Chinese students who come here for an “education”, also then enter our workforce and are, imo, the source of tech spies.
Piper567 – all Chinese immigrants are potential spies, not just students. It’s a communist country and anyone who leaves to emigrate here can only do so with permission. Does anyone truly believe they let the disaffected and unhappy leave? Only those loyal to China.
LikeLike
China’s achellies heel is the Remembi. When that tanks, the price of Chinese manufactured goods go up, and their cost of living raises. The Chinese economy is supported by massive exports. If exports fall, manufacturing slows and millions become unemployed, the pressure on the CCP will be intense to restore growth. How they’ll do that remains a monster problem. That’s when the CCP will turn to the PLA to find a war to avert the Chinese attention from a failed state run economy. Trump and the Wolverines have a dragon by the tail.
LikeLike
Revaluation of the Remembi coupled with higher US tariffs is going to put sever pressure on Xi and the CCP to come up with a fix. Not enough capital and too many mouths to feed could bring the revolution to a sudden end. “Complicated business folks, complicated business.”
LikeLike
Economic B52’s in formation for a carpet bombing run.
“a carpet bombing run”
Any survivors are guaranteed to have extreme PTSD from the noise and blast concussions. Ask Saddam’s Revolutionary Guard. Most of the 1960’s era Viet Cong survivors would be deceased by now.
PDJT will have his “Economic B52’s in formation” for maximum effectiveness, not like Robert Strange McNamara having B52’s fly their missions single file at the same altitude every day, thus making them easy pickings for the VC SAM 2 AA missiles.
LikeLike
It is absurd that China is still designated as a ‘Developing Nation’.
This designation allows China to have preferential treatment with the WTO and the UN.
It gives China no incentives to improve the situation of their workers…because they would lose this designation if they did.
China has developed a space program and nuclear weapons.
They should lose their ‘developing nation’ status on that alone.
Thanks, Sundance, for yet another comprehensive write-up of China’s trade policies.
It is much appreciated!
Communism is always “developing!”
We may end up with a trade war, China has control of approximately 90% of rare earth minerals, and those rare earth minerals are used in military applications as well as anything using chips. That is their big leverage point.
LikeLike
They cant win such a war. They just hope Trump doesn’t follow through all the way.
But China cant afford to double up.
Without the US consumer China is finished. What they build up can be gone fast.
Many million unemployed in the crowded chinese mega cities? No,.. if it comes to leverage no one has us beat!
You are correct Seb. China cannot feed their own people. Without trade, china will have to start a war to keep their own people from hanging the government.
LikeLike
The Tiananmen thing in the late 80s actually started when shortages raised food prices. The human rights protests were built on top of that. 1.3 billion people who are having a hard time buying enough food is the Chinese govt’s very worst nightmare.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That ‘one child’ law has also resulted in a major shortage of young females in China’s population.
People were killing their girl babies, in hopes of trying again for a boy.
The Chinese culture puts a high value on having sons.
Now, there aren’t enough young women for all those sons to marry.
LikeLike
And their leverage point no longer exists with the discovery by Japan of the world’s greatest rare earth element mine under the sea off the coast of japan.
That is good to know. I was looking at “advice” from a company that was talking about rare earths and the owner is a globalist. I occasionally do look at some of his stuff, but always knowing that about him. Figures he would not talk about that, and when I went looking on my own did not see that about Japan. Thanks!
LikeLike
“about rare earths”
We have one mine out west that was closed either at the end of GWB or early in BHO’s regime because of “regulations”. CBS “60 Minutes” devoted at least one, perhaps two show segments to it while BHO was in Washington, District of Corruption.
I was reading about that last night, and it’s a state of the art, clean (comparatively) mine, but China cut prices, and they couldn’t compete, so went bankrupt, and closed the mine.
LikeLike
The simple answer is to reopen the Mountain Pass mine in California under federal control (no eco-nazi restrictions by socialist state government, as this is a national security issue).
Mountain Pass mine used to be the world’s largest producer of rare earth minerals. The mine is still viable.
In fact all Trump has to do is nationalize it and put it under federal control, and the Chinese will suddenly play ball without a single shovel load of dirt being moved at the site.
“reopen the Mountain Pass mine in California under federal control ”
That would be a necessity, because the “60 Minutes” segment I saw on that about 6-10 years ago, BT (Before Trump) said it would take at least 10 YEARS to ramp up production again.
LikeLike
Didn’t one of our Presidents designate a large area of the West as some kind of National wildlife area or such and it has a lot of rare earth in that area. As I recall, one of the campaign donors has a lot of the rare earth in his country. Buehler? Buehler? Anybody?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found some info and a map from USGS…
https://pubs.usgs.gov/sir/2010/5220/
Draconian regulations have made it economically unfeasible to mine this stuff here. We need to change that.
We have already been in a trade war.
It’s been going on for decades…and we have been losing.
China has control of a large percentage of the ‘known’ deposits of rare earth minerals.
We don’t know if there are other deposits of those minerals that are yet to be found.
It’s a big planet…and there could be other sources found for those minerals.
Then there is Space.
Mining asteroids could bring us a treasure trove of new minerals.
We have already been in a trade war.
It’s been going on for decades…and we have been losing.
———————–
Amen to that !
Thank you, Mr. President, and wolverines, one and all!
And thank you again, Masked Patriot.
Maybe, just maybe Xi can make up the trade differential with the soon to be prosperous North Korea…. And maybe he will learn to not interfere when PDT has another summit..
LikeLike
“China accounts for 87 percent of counterfeit goods seized coming into the United States.”
theft and fraud for them is just another choice for economic advantage
Wonderful statement from the WH! Maddening that most of the public will never see or understand this, because the Progressive MSM will never publicize it and the defenders of Wall Street (such as the WSJ) will only scream “trade war!.” Wonderful that Sundace and others outside of the MSM are relaying this to us and can be counted on to tell the truth to us.
The effects of the NAFTA pull out and punching China in the nose will need to be seen sooner rather than later for most of the public to understand the benefits of what PDJT is doing.
Xi will live to regret the day he crossed POTUS. This is too much winning!
If it comes to it, they are going to pay to export their own food here. Not just meats but fruit, grain, etc. Their obsession with taking their farmers into the city factories and ripping out farmland and leaving their food here was stupid. The multinationals are going to wail. California’s economy in many ways has become a sell out to China. I see a hotbed of economic tumult here specifically with nafta, china, the wall, and elections.
“In an effort to cut out the middleman, foreign buyers are trying to circumvent the American farmer. Instead of buying food from farmers who work their own land, some foreign buyers want to own and operate these American farms themselves—as well as the livestock barns and slaughterhouses. Between the 2013 purchase of pork processor Smithfield by a Chinese holding company and ChemChina’s pending $43 billion offer for the agrichemical company Syngenta, the world’s most populous country is making a major play to buy the proverbial American farm—and U.S. politicians are lending a helping hand.
On Feb. 11, Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts signed L.B. 176 into law, reversing a 1999 law that prevented meatpackers from owning livestock for more than five days prior to slaughter. Pork processors like Smithfield, which owns a plant employing more than 2,000 in Crete, Nebraska, will soon be able to vertically integrate their operations. Instead of buying hogs from numerous independent farmers, farmers will contract with processors like Smithfield for the privilege of selling their pork.
It’s a big concern for farmers who worry the pork industry will be swallowed up by contract farming, like the chicken industry. This is one area where pork producers don’t want to be “the other white meat.” Chicken “growers” are paid to raise the birds on their land as well as pay for expensive poultry houses, labor, and maintenance. But it’s the major poultry companies who own the chickens—as well as the hatcheries, slaughterhouses, and feed.”
http://www.takepart.com/article/2016/02/22/china-syngenta-smithfield
Another unfair trade practice: Chinese manipulation of their Yuan currency exchange rate with the US dollar – China pegs the Yuan to the US Dollar instead of letting it float to its market value – giving Chinese products yet another price advantage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Above, was Wilbur saying “Check!” or “Check-mate!”?? 🙂
POTUS Trump is tearing apart the old crony system where protected interests based on payouts were the primary beneficiaries of our trade policies. Now the American innovator and worker will be the beneficiary of our policies. No wonder the politicians owned by big money are screaming so loud!! (Dims and RINO’s). Winning! MAGA# Covfefe baby!
you know what would be great is if China responded by banning hollywood films from the country.. it would devastate Hollywood and that would be fine by me
China has been buying up Hollywood.
This is why movies and tv shows have become so Pro-China.
That remake of ‘Red Dawn’ a few years ago, was originally with China as the invading force…but it was pulled and rewritten with NorKo as the invaders.
Add the following to the list:
– China is number one exporter of fentanyl, illicit synthetic drugs and the precursor chemicals for the manufactor of meth.
– China is number one source of consumer products of food and comestics containing high levels of LEAD.
You don’t need to be a bloated capitalist pig to become a Chinese Communist, but it helps.
Im just loving this at last we have someone stepping up to the bullies! No Russia Collusion communist china regime threat is the real and only deal at immediate hand. I will not be surprised if they are cornered and a war breaks out. I wonder who would Russia support in this scenario as Europe is spineless?. Would love if Russia would team up with USA then we would have the last laugh 🙂
