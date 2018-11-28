USMCA Consequences – BMW Chief Says Considering Additional Auto Plant Operations in U.S…

The issue is basic to the construct of the USMCA (NAFTA replacement).
BMW made a multi-billion-dollar investment in Mexico in anticipation of exploiting the NAFTA loophole. President Trump has closed the loophole. The new USMCA agreement requires 75% of automobile parts made in North America; and 45% must come from plants with minimum labor costs ($16/hr), or face tariffs upon export to the U.S.
As a result BMW is now considering opening those higher-wage component supply operations in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – BMW (BMWG.DE) is considering a second U.S. manufacturing plant that could produce engines and transmissions, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Tuesday, shortly after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump would impose tariffs on imported cars from next week
[…] BMW is considering changes to U.S. operations as sales in the region grow, Krueger said. BMW has a U.S. vehicle assembly plant, in South Carolina, is planning to open a Mexico factory next year, and is considering changes to its current scheme of importing engines and transmissions.
“We’re at the range where you could think about a second location” in the United States, he said, adding that such a factory would provide a natural currency hedge. (more)
Oddly enough we predicted this likely move in August: […] At the 30,000 ft level, the USMCA deal positions Mexico to retain their current multinational investments; and through a series of sector-by-sector standards on origination the deal simultaneously closes the fatal NAFTA loophole. The agreement makes an economic manufacturing partnership between the U.S. and Mexico; and for assembly products third parties will have to produce parts and origination material within the U.S. and Mexico.
U.S.T.R. Lighthizer put some details forward:
♦The NAFTA Loophole closure is explained in Summary Form HERE; with emphasis on the Auto-Sector. The key is a 75% part origination level for auto-assembly; and a 40-45% level for parts with a minimum $16/hr wage rate. The source-origination rate (75%) is even higher than all previously forecast negotiation results.
Example of downstream consequences/benefits: German auto-maker BMW recently built a $2 billion assembly plant in Mexico (almost complete). Most of their core parts were coming from the EU (steel/aluminum casting components) and/or Asia (electronics). Now the assembly plant will have to source 75% of the auto-parts from the U.S. and Mexico, with 45% of those parts from facilities paying $16/hr. Result: BMW will need to modify their supply chain and build auto parts in the U.S. and Mexico.
(USMCA LINK to Article 32 pdf)
Prior to the USMCA both Canada and Mexico structured key parts of their independent trade agreements to take advantage of their unique access to the U.S. market. Mexico and Canada generate billions in economic activity through exploiting the NAFTA loophole. China, Asia (writ large), and the EU enter into trade agreements with Mexico and Canada as back-doors into the U.S. market. So long as corporations can avoid U.S. tariffs by going through Canada and Mexico they would continue to exploit this approach.
The NAFTA loophole was/is a zero-sum issue: Either Can/Mex agree to give veto authority to the U.S. –OR– President Trump had no option to exit NAFTA completely. Well, Canada and Mexico agreed to the former, so there was no need for the latter.
That $16/hr
Is that automatically adjusted for inflation using international formulae rather than the “we’re going to cut social security through the back door” rigged COLA formulae, or.. god forbid.. not at all?
If so.. within 10 years this new nafta will be just like the old nafta
I would think it is adjusted for inflation as the idea behind this was to force more manufacturing/final assembly to US.
$16 p/h minimum and I believe it’s a 5 year revisit on USMCA
I’m hoping with all the word soup someone thought of that too.
You were so far ahead of this SD! Kudos my friend.
This is the first of many similar announcements that we are going to hear about. It is inevitable given what our President and his Killers were able to achieve.
From the article linked above:
The U.S. is becoming increasingly attractive for investment due to its competitive tax system and significant changes to automotive provisions in NAFTA could also hurt North America
The company’s chief financial officer Vincent Galifi said the U.S. has become an increasingly attractive jurisdiction for investment because of its more competitive tax system.
“If I look at after-tax returns, the U.S. now has an advantage,” he said.
“So if we have two equal projects — ‘jurisdiction a’ and ‘jurisdiction b’ — and in ‘jurisdiction b’ I get more after-tax dollars, that’s where we’re going start to allocate more dollars… we have to think about what the tax burden is on companies operating in Canada.”
With his impeccable foresight, President Trump saw this coming – his astute business acumen leveled the playing field – and dared them to ‘make it right’ – after all – they dumped American workers at every turn – they and their globalist partners were determined to make America into a third-world country – in servitude to the globalist elite – turnaround fair play – I say – WINNING!
It would be so nice to see a second facility built in Ohio to help out the people who will lose GM jobs.
Why not just buy the GM plants?
They don’t need them anymore…
Right!?
Make GM an offer they can’t refuse…
Knomsayin
dg – $16 hr in Mexico is like winning the lotto (even without a COLA) and the more impt point here is that this agreement will shift auto production back to the USA. Rules of origin my dissident fly, rules of origin…
There ya go.
It’s all about the bottom line. If you even up the playing field so that it becomes more cost effective to manufacture a product in the country where it is sold rather that importing it then that is what they will do.
It ain’t rocket surgery.
rocket surgery– you funny
More winning.
Seems the foreign car manufacturers are acting better than American car manufacturers.
Mary Barra of GM is a Cleaner. She’s the clean-up woman because GM is going down the toilet. It became obvious as soon as she came on board.
More Problems For Mary Barra: Documents Suggest GM Knew About Safety Issues In Recalled Cars
https://www.fastcompany.com/3029088/more-problems-for-mary-barra-documents-suggest-gm-knew-about-safety-iss
It’s been obvious for quite a while that GM has issues with safety and they decided to do a Ford Pinto accounting trick clear back to 2008 starting with screwing over the car part makers in the USA. It was all about getting out of paying pensions…..
https://money.usnews.com/money/blogs/planning-to-retire/2010/08/23/the-10-biggest-failed-pension-plans
When the PBGC assumed responsibility for six underfunded pension plans promised to 69,042 Delphi Corp. workers and retirees in July 2009, it became the second biggest pension failure since the PBGC was formed in 1974
The GM Pension Plan: A $100 Billion Problem Swept Under the Rug
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-gm-pension-plan-a-100-billion-problem-swept-under-the-rug/
I’m sure they do want out of the USA and build their cheap crap in China, the land of non-existent safety standards. Of course GM wants to build there. They especially want to get out from under all these retired GM workers that are coming up every day.
But who are they going to sell too? They are going to sell themselves to China, and then China is going to say they aren’t going to pay the retired American workers.
GM’s already been given billions by the Obama administration. What do they need Americans for? They don’t. They are going to give us the boot.
It seems obvious to me that they are looking for a way out since 2008. Our POTUS should freeze their assets and make them set aside that pension money now. Money upfront. Then go wherever….who cares if that money is set aside for those employees.
If they don’t have the cash, make them give up their plants/factories as collateral.
America can have a new car manufacturer with those facilities. We don’t need GM, just their assets. Hell, if you’ve read the articles I listed, we’re paying their retirees anyway….right?
No one, not even GM, should ride for free off the backs of our grandchildren….cause those are the real victims here. Left holding the bag while the rich Elites run off to corrupt regimes like China and dump their $$$$ mismanaged pensions on America’s children.
VW back in the late 70’s bought a Chrysler plant that they (Chrysler) built then abandoned and made a good go of it for 10 or so years. After the tax breaks ran out (10 years) VW moved to Mexico. I guess they moved back as the work force was not up to snuff with the American worker. Seems back then loads and loads of companies were moving out of the U.S. Our manufacturing took a serious nose dive after that and now POTUS Trump is building that back up! God bless him and keep he and his family safe!
With oil coming out our ears it is long past time to terminate the CAFE mileage regulations, or at the very least drop the mileage requirements WAY back to 1968 levels..
LikeLiked by 1 person
More fantastic news since that great election of Trump. Despite what the lying media try to brainwash us all into believing. Every single thing Trump is doing and has done is what’s best for the American worker and the American economy. At this point he could give a rat’s behind about Wall Street and the stock market. It will suffer as the economy shifts back to “Main Street”.
Don’t be scared…..and don’t be fooled by the globalist machine and their close partners in the media. Hang tough, things are happening fast. Just imagine if we had had Jim Jordan as speaker in 2018. What a dream that would have been. The train is chugging along.
BMW’s moves here are a major signal. BMW and the Euro manufacturers are getting the message. About time.
A few days after Trump took office, Trump spoke by phone with Ford CEO and Chairman Mark Fields about the new assembly plant that Ford had just started construction in Mexico. A couple days after that phone call, Fields made an announcement that this Mexican plant would be cancelled and the assembly lines would now be installed at Wayne Assembly in Michigan. No details of that phone call are available, but it’s not hard to see that Trump’s phone call did the job. Trump likely told Fields that the jig was up on the NAFTA skirting transshipments, and Fields surrendered (and Fields left Ford a couple months later, apparently made the scapegoat in that humiliating disaster).
At this same time, Trump also spoke with BMW about their new Mexican assembly plant then under construction, but they decided to ignore Trump and keep building down there. Apparently they figured they’d outwait Trump or something. Today we’re seeing the fruits of BMW’s strategic decision. They are forced to build a component plant in the US to comply with the new rules. It might have been cheaper and easier for you to listen to Trump 2 years ago and just do what Ford did, Wolfgang.
This BMW announcement is a major tell. These arrogant and complacent Euros aren’t doing this for no good reason, they are admitting they’re at risk here. Whatever Trump’s doing, he needs to double down on it. Over the next 2 years, we need to see such announcements at least every month or so. We also need to see the Tier I and Tier II suppliers to the BMW engine plant committed to build here. That’s the real MAGA bonus, getting not only engine assembly but engine components manufacturing reshored here.
No Fields did not leave because of PDJT. A month before he was let go, he was called in by the Board and was apparently written the riot act, as the stock price has been in the doldrums, and communication and direction has been mottled, not that they are any better under the current CEO…
BMW? GM?? America First! BMW Made in America??? Sign me up!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Years ago I read an article about “Made in America”. It basically showed that the Toyota Camry was 100% American made and that the Ford Mustang didn’t even qualify as an American car. Don’t quote me on any specifics and can’t confirm if still true. Blew my mind at the time. How many Americans are aware of this? Safe to say not many.
If FED holds rates, America will Fire Like Space Force!
Quick buy the dip in Ohio Real Estate or maybe they build a new plant in Texas?
Mags go trump
Well , they’ll be workin’ for US MCA
