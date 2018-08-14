Multinational Wall Street -vs- Main Street U.S.A…

Originally outlined a year ago. Reposted by request. At the heart of the professional/political opposition the issue is money; there are trillions at stake.
President Trump’s MAGAnomic trade and foreign policy agenda is jaw-dropping in scale, scope and consequence. There are multiple simultaneous aspects to each policy objective; however, many have been visible for a long time – some even before the election victory in November ’16.
If we get too far in the weeds the larger picture is lost. CTH objective is to continue pointing focus toward the larger horizon, and then at specific inflection points to dive into the topic and explain how each moment is connected to the larger strategy.
Today we repost an earlier dive into how MAGAnomic policy interacts with multinational Wall Street, the stock market, the U.S. financial system and perhaps your personal financial value. Again, reference and source material is included at the end of the outline.
If you understand the basic elements behind the new dimension in American economics, you already understand how three decades of DC legislative and regulatory policy was structured to benefit Wall Street and not Main Street. The intentional shift in fiscal policy is what created the distance between two entirely divergent economic engines.
REMEMBER […] there had to be a point where the value of the second economy (Wall Street) surpassed the value of the first economy (Main Street).
Investments, and the bets therein, needed to expand outside of the USA. hence, globalist investing.
However, a second more consequential aspect happened simultaneously. The politicians became more valuable to the Wall Street team than the Main Street team; and Wall Street had deeper pockets because their economy was now larger.
As a consequence Wall Street started funding political candidates and asking for legislation that benefited their interests.
When Main Street was purchasing the legislative influence the outcomes were -generally speaking- beneficial to Main Street, and by direct attachment those outcomes also benefited the average American inside the real economy.
When Wall Street began purchasing the legislative influence, the outcomes therein became beneficial to Wall Street. Those benefits are detached from improving the livelihoods of main street Americans because the benefits are “global”. Global financial interests, multinational investment interests -and corporations therein- became the primary filter through which the DC legislative outcomes were considered.
There is a natural disconnect. (more)
As an outcome of national financial policy blending commercial banking with institutional investment banking something happened on Wall Street that few understand. If we take the time to understand what happened we can understand why the Stock Market grew and what risks exist today as the financial policy is reversed to benefit Main Street.
President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin have already begun assembling and delivering a new banking system.
Instead of attempting to put Glass-Stegal regulations back into massive banking systems, the Trump administration is creating a parallel financial system of less-regulated small commercial banks, credit unions and traditional lenders who can operate to the benefit of Main Street without the burdensome regulation of the mega-banks and multinationals. This really is one of the more brilliant solutions to work around a uniquely American economic problem.
♦ When U.S. banks were allowed to merge their investment divisions with their commercial banking operations (the removal of Glass Stegal) something changed on Wall Street.
Companies who are evaluated based on their financial results, profits and losses, remained in their traditional role as traded stocks on the U.S. Stock Market and were evaluated accordingly. However, over time investment instruments -which are secondary to actual company results- created a sub-set within Wall Street that detached from actual bottom line company results.
The resulting secondary financial market system was essentially ‘investment markets’. Both ordinary company stocks and the investment market stocks operate on the same stock exchanges. But the underlying valuation is tied to entirely different metrics.
Financial products were developed (as investment instruments) that are essentially wagers or bets on the outcomes of actual companies traded on Wall Street. Those bets/wagers form the hedge markets and are [essentially] people trading on expectations of performance. The “derivatives market” is the ‘betting system’.
♦Ford Motor Company (only chosen as a commonly known entity) has a stock valuation based on their actual company performance in the market of manufacturing and consumer purchasing of their product. However, there can be thousands of financial instruments wagering on the actual outcome of their performance.
There are two initial bets on these outcomes that form the basis for Hedge-fund activity. Bet ‘A’ that Ford hits a profit number, or bet ‘B’ that they don’t. There are financial instruments created to place each wager. [The wagers form the derivatives] But it doesn’t stop there.
Additionally, more financial products are created that bet on the outcomes of the A/B bets. A secondary financial product might find two sides betting on both A outcome and B outcome.
Party C bets the “A” bet is accurate, and party D bets against the A bet. Party E bets the “B” bet is accurate, and party F bets against the B. If it stopped there we would only have six total participants. But it doesn’t stop there, it goes on and on and on…
The outcome of the bets forms the basis for the tenuous investment markets. The important part to understand is that the investment funds are not necessarily attached to the original company stock, they are now attached to the outcome of bet(s). Hence an inherent disconnect is created.
Subsequently, if the actual stock doesn’t meet it’s expected P-n-L outcome (if the company actually doesn’t do well), and if the financial investment was betting against the outcome, the value of the investment actually goes up. The company performance and the investment bets on the outcome of that performance are two entirely different aspects of the stock market. [Hence two metrics.]
♦Understanding the disconnect between an actual company on the stock market, and the bets for and against that company stock, helps to understand what can happen when fiscal policy is geared toward the underlying company (Main Street MAGAnomics), and not toward the bets therein (Investment Class).
The U.S. stock markets’ overall value can increase with Main Street policy, and yet the investment class can simultaneously decrease in value even though the company(ies) in the stock market is/are doing better. This detachment is critical to understand because the ‘real economy’ is based on the company, the ‘paper economy’ is based on the financial investment instruments betting on the company.
Trillions can be lost in investment instruments, and yet the overall stock market -as valued by company operations/profits- can increase.
Conversely, there are now classes of companies on the U.S. stock exchange that never make a dime in profit, yet the value of the company increases. This dynamic is possible because the financial investment bets are not connected to the bottom line profit. (Examples include Tesla Motors, Amazon and a host of internet stocks like Facebook and Twitter.) It is this investment group of companies that stands to lose the most if/when the underlying system of betting on them stops or slows.
Specifically due to most recent U.S. fiscal policy, modern multinational banks, including all of the investment products therein, are more closely attached to this investment system on Wall Street. It stands to reason they are at greater risk of financial losses overall with a shift in fiscal policy.
That financial and economic risk is the basic reason behind Trump and Mnuchin putting a protective, secondary and parallel, banking system in place for Main Street.
Big multinational banks can suffer big losses from their investments, and yet the Main Street economy can continue growing, and have access to capital, uninterrupted.
Bottom Line: U.S. companies who have actual connection to a growing U.S. economy can succeed; based on the advantages of the new economic environment and MAGA policy, specifically in the areas of manufacturing, trade and the ancillary benefactors.
Meanwhile U.S. investment assets (multinational investment portfolios) that are disconnected from the actual results of those benefiting U.S. companies, and as a consequence also disconnected from the U.S. economic expansion, can simultaneously drop in value even though the U.S. economy is thriving.
Trump knows what to do. I don’t understand every detail but I trust our President.
I have been in the short position against the EURO FX trading! Still holding as this mornings session, HK time 12:13 PM Wednesday has the Euro still dropping! The dollar bulls are returning and risk sentiment is waning!
Thank you Sundance. 🌸
I don’t understand every, ok, most, of the detail, but I know we’ve been shackled by a permanent political class who held a thirty year estate sale of our nation, I watched it happen.
My “backwards, gun clinging” ethos abide in love of country and loyalty to my fellow Americans. Transnationalism seems to me to diminish our power as citizens, cultural cohesion and opportunity to prosper on OUR terms. I trust President Trump and his brilliant cabinet. They didn’t pretend to represent us while leveraging fortunes from shady deals, They volunteered.
POTUS supporters aren’t shifting. We are in this for ourselves and for our children.
Don’t be surprised if Xi actually loses his ‘lifetime’ position in the near future. That’s when we’ll know it’s getting really bad over there.
How about Chairman Xi announces he will retire after his current term to spend time with his grand children (if he has any).
And in photos walking with VSGPDJT he seems to be a likeable fellow … but I would think there is only one way out of his “lifetime” role.
This graph shared by Charles Payne says it all! This is the difference between Presidents that cared about Wall Street versus our Lion 🦁 who cares only about Main Street. All Americans, no matter their educational background, race, gender etc. are given real opportunities to succeed.
I think he’s going to vacuum millions of people who don’t even try to work and are on welfare back into the work force, just like Charles said, by inspiring them.
… back to work from welfare, unemployment, prisons, retirement and parents’ basements.
It would be nice if the MSM would take just a few minutes away from covering all the wonderful things that Trump is accomplishing such as bringing back Main Street values and getting trade deals that work for America, and ask just a couple of questions about Omarosa.
Whenever pigs fly then MSM will have anything nice to say about DJT. In the meantime, MSM get back to the program Russia, Stormy, Coen, caged children, Russia, Omorosa.
It is a whole different attitude now.Welfare without hope is no way to live a life and run a Nation. There is hope and pride with a job. No longer an excuse to be a “slacker”. Be an American instead of a “nobody”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Vocational & tech schools are coming back, on-job training, volunteer openings, there’s a lot more out there now then there was during the OVomit years. Pres. Trump said “jobs, jobs, jobs”. Charlie Payne is the only guy on either Fox News or Fox Business News that understands what Pres. Trump & his “Little Friends” are out there doing. I wish he had Neil Cavuto’s spots on both stations. I’m always so happy when Neil is on vacation. I think Maria B,… is good but I don’t get up that early any more–perhaps one of the best things about being retired.
LikeLike
We had hoped (back in the 80’s and early 90′) that opening China and Mexico to trade would lead to the greater growth of a vested, wealthy middle-class in both Countries. It never happened.
Both Countries suffer from “managed poverty” which has resulted in artificially engineered low wages via currency manipulation. Our strategy was a complete failure. Trump knows this.
The trade agreements have been gamed by the transnational corporations and banks. Ever falling wages in both Countries has been the very definition of a “race to the bottom” and disastrous to the U.S.
LikeLike
“how three decades of DC legislative and regulatory policy was structured to benefit Wall Street and not Main Street. ”
Printing these posts out for my older, non-computer friends and relatives is a real blessing. Especially earlier ones that describe how NAFTA, etc. has made food prices skyrocket in comparison to cheap imported [not] durable goods, etc.
Main Street in flyover, USA knew it was being sold out (by the beast politicians that money can buy) the last ~30 years or so. We just did not know to what extent and how exactly is was all being done, or how to describe it to our fellow citizens.
Before the Internet/social media phenomenon, even if we did know – we could not get the message out to enough people to make a difference. There are only so many people you can reach writing books.
“CTH objective is to continue pointing focus toward the larger horizon…”
And that’s why we keep coming here. To learn about what is actually happening. The real, long lasting, significant change President Trump is bringing about.
I am trying to tune out the noise, the hysteria the left/globalists try to distract us with. At the end of the day, these are the issues people care about, this is what brings people to the polls. And I know President Trump is having a field day restoring our economy and our country. It’s one of the biggest “fix it” projects in history, and he’s just the man for the job.
Something that is especially disgusting, something that DJT has forced the American body politic to openly admit, is that the globalists had long ago decided that American industrial jobs, the kinds of manufacturing jobs that had always supported lower-middle and middle-class workers, had to be sacrificed in order to create the kind of interrelated, salary rationalized, world marketplace they wanted to be the centerpiece of their “new world order”. During the election, candidate Trump repeated call our attention to the empty, abandoned factories that used to employ America’s workers. He knew what the cause was. It was globalization. And America’s political class has decided America’s workforce had to be sacrificed.
If Trump did nothing else, he told everyone the truth about the lies inherent in “free trade” (for it to work we all had to become poorer) . . .
But what would happen if we just pulled the plug on the whole shootin’ match? What if we decided to use our abundant natural resources, our ability to feed ourselves many times over, our ability to basically become completely self-sufficient? What if we decided to to just march away from any foreign dependence at all? I think we could do that. Globalization envisions a global economic system where mutual dependencies mean that everyone cooperates with everyone else. Except of course for China, expect of course for the EU, Mexico, Canada . . . most of our trading partners in fact. My point is that we should ask ourselves just how much we need them? I think the answer would be not very much at all.
We’re at a point in our history were we can establish a national industrial policy that emphasizes national self sufficiency. What this means that we expand Trump’s America First ideology so that all of the critical industries we need for our national survival can be maintained within our own borders. This is what we did during WWII. At the end of that war America was totally self-sufficient.
Although we didn’t do it, we could have cut ourselves off from the rest of the world and simply taken care of ourselves. Having that kind of self-sufficiency gave us enormous power. That’s something I think we need to recreate.
Your talking about an extreme, or ultimate protectionist position.
Firstly, that would take away the big club that POTUS is using; EVERYONE in the world, wants to sell, here.
Secondly, U.S. companies want to sell their products to the markets outside the U.S., to ‘expand’ their companies.
And, don’t we want them to? More jobs, making this additional products being sold elsewhere. If we went the total self sufficiency route you suggest, letting in no or very few foriegn products, other countries wouldn’t let OUR products in.
And, we’d be like China, except unlike us, they can’t produce everything they need.
Thirdly, we have never HAD true ‘free trade’, only the b.s. promise of it.
Which is, let countries do what they do best; if A) produces a better quality, less expensive widget than any other country, everyone buys widgets from them, including B) that produces better quality, lower cost whatevers.
That’s the idea, and the competition actually spurs innovation. The ideal VSG is striving for, is not what you describe, (not that you have to parrot him) he’s using the fact that we COULD, to get other countries to play fair, and let our products in, just as we let theirs in.
And, the assumption is that, on a fair or level playing field, U.S. companies and workers can compete, ‘toe to toe’ with workers anywhere.
Good article. I’ve digging a lot into these older articles over the last week or so. Collecting links to most of the ones with videos on Wilbur Ross and sequentially organizing them so I can see how the MAGA strategy unfolded. Lots of good stuff. Wish I would have found out about this website a long time ago.
You are here now & we all become educated by Sundance’s brilliant analysis.
Thank you SD for repeatedly posting this. It is invigorating to measure Main Street’s positively sunny outlook against this Goliath vs. David match.
I followed the last two Ron Paul presidential runs closely. Read up on austrian economics from the Mises Institute; learned about the central banking and how it creates business cycles(boom & bust), and a lot of other topics on market intervention, etc.. But CTH brings another real world dynamic to the picture. Glad I voted for Trump.
We needed a tough, highly qualified businessman in the WH that knows all the angles, how to find the best qualified advisers, and how to get things done in an imperfect system.
We need a lot of Great News to survive in today’s world.
I’m reading so many terrible incidents happening everywhere today, between a bridge collapse due to bad maintenance to uncontrollable Islamic attacks in Western Europe. Another day, another attack and more.
America is the Land of the Free and the Brave. Protect your 2nd Amendment and you will remain so.
Sunshine;
We KNOW the media is working on concert, to promote a Conmunist agenda.
Having people scared, depressed, worried makes them more receptive to illogical, emotion based arguments.
Gee, you don’t suppose they are deliberately reporting bad news, in order to make people more receptive?
Nah, they wouldn’t do that! /s
You know how totally p.o.’s we all were, after meltdown, as we saw NO repercussions, for those who created it?
Read,the above article again: repercussions, baby! Those playing monopoly with derivatives, are gonna get their cummupence, but NOT trash the economy, in the process. The ‘shift’ from a wall street engine, to a main street engine, is simply going to take away the board. No board, no game.
“Repercussions” are also what we need in the our federal, state & local governments, courts & agencies–as in you screw up or politicize your job & don’t follow the laws, there are repercussions. Not just getting voted out of office or fired, but get prosecuted when it’s criminal and sued civilly when someone is injured or killed out a breach of duty to protect and/or not carrying out their duties/obligations under the law. Sovereign immunity from being sued or prosecuted has to end with respect to sanctuary governments, schools, colleges & Universities, etc. The angel families need justice and recourse, which they can’t get now.
