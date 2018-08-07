Suspicions Confirmed: Congress Gets Bruce Ohr Documents Showing “Back Door” Communication Network…

According to Chuck Ross reporting: “Congress recently got a trove of Bruce Ohr emails which include exchanges with Chris Steele and others. Source says emails show that Ohr is more significant player in dossier component of FBI/DOJ investigation than originally thought.”
Additionally, John Soloman has an article at The Hill detailing some of the released communication – SEE HERE. Solomon is also saying he will post the leaked documents shortly.
(The Hill) […] They show Bruce Ohr had contact with Steele in the days just before the FBI opened its Trump-Russia probe in summer 2016, and then engaged Steele as a “confidential human source” (CHS) assisting in that probe.
They also confirm that Ohr later became a critical conduit of continuing information from Steele after the FBI ended the Brit’s role as an informant.
“B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re- SY,” Steele texted Ohr on Jan. 31, 2017, referencing President Trump’s firing of Sally Yates for insubordination.
Steele’s FBI relationship had been terminated about three months earlier. The bureau concluded on Nov. 1, 2016, that he leaked information to the news media and was “not suitable for use” as a confidential source, memos show.
The FBI specifically instructed Steele that he could no longer “operate to obtain any intelligence whatsoever on behalf of the FBI,” those memos show.
Yet, Steele asked Ohr in the Jan. 31 text exchange if he could continue to help feed information to the FBI: “Just want to check you are OK, still in the situ and able to help locally as discussed, along with your Bureau colleagues.”
“I’m still here and able to help as discussed,” Ohr texted back. “I’ll let you know if that changes.”
Steele replied, “If you end up out though, I really need another (bureau?) contact point/number who is briefed. We can’t allow our guy to be forced to go back home. It would be disastrous.” Investigators are trying to determine who Steele was referring to. (read more)
CTH is very interested in the Ohr communication, writ large, for several reasons. One of the things we want to do is overlay the post-election communication between Senator Mark Warner and Lobbyist Adam Waldman (lobbying for Oleg Deripaska) while Waldman was trying to work out communication between Senator Warner and Chris Steele.
Secondly, we listed our suspicions of the communication network of Chris Steele, Fusion GPS (Nellie Ohr) and the DOJ (Bruce Ohr) back in March of this year. Interestingly, all current indications are those March suspicions are being confirmed.
Here’s the March research and analysis on Bruce and Nellie Ohr:
Senator Chuck Grassley letter to Rod Rosenstein (Page 5, footnote #5) outlines the FBI interviews of twice demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).
Notice: DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr was interviewed after the election four times [November 22nd, December: 5th, 12th, 20th, 2016] by the Obama FBI.
During those four 2016 interviews: President Obama, James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Loretta Lynch (DOJ), Sally Yates (DOJ), James Baker (FBI), Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (FBI), Jim Rybicki (FBI), Mary McCord (DOJ), Mike Kortan (FBI), Bill Priestap (FBI) and David Laufman (DOJ) were all still in place. The Inspector General investigation had not yet begun.
Question(s):
♦ Why was the FBI interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016?
♦ Who was interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016?
Possibility/Theory: After candidate Donald Trump won the election the “small group” knew Bruce and Nellie Ohr were both big risks, and weak links. Additionally, the DOJ needed a back-door conduit to continue access to Christopher Steele after the FBI discontinued formal communication. Fusion GPS’s Nellie Ohr would be the hub, and Bruce Ohr would likely be the carrier.
If our prior research assumptions are correct, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr were the two key participants at the heart of the raw FBI/NSA database intelligence surveillance ‘gathering‘, and intelligence ‘laundering‘ operation.
When Admiral Mike Rogers shut down contractor access to the NSA/FBI database (April 18th, 2016) the outside group needed a workaround. That’s where DOJ official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr come into play. {Go Deep} The DOJ side of the operation was conducted within the National Security Division (John P Carlin head). {Go Deep} The DOJ-NSD via Bruce Ohr, could use the NSA/FBI database and pass information to, and receive information from, Nellie Ohr.
Nellie was hired by Fusion-GPS immediately after Admiral Rogers shut down the FBI ‘contractor’ use of the system. Nellie would be the go-between. Nellie, working for Fusion GPS, took the raw intel (search results) from Bruce and passed it along to Christopher Steele.
Steele washed the unlawful Ohr raw intelligence by putting it into this “dossier”, and feeding it back into the FBI. The DOJ/FBI then used the laundered intelligence to enhance their FISA Title-1 Surveillance warrant against Carter Page to gain access to the monitor the Trump campaign, legally.
Christopher Steele would never have found anything about Carter Page on his own. Page was a nothing-burger; however, the FBI had previously used Page in a Russian operation.
Part of the raw intelligence the FBI fed to Chris Steele through Nellie Ohr was their intel on Page. When Steele returned the dossier to the FBI the DOJ/FBI could present Steele’s construct of Carter Page to the FISA court as ‘collaborating evidence’.
The goal of all this activity was always the surveillance on Trump. They obtained the FISA-Title1 warrant on October 21st, 2016. All retroactive surveillance was immediately lawful.
Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr connect the activity from the DOJ (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) together with Fusion GPS (Nellie’s 2016 employer, Glenn Simpson) and Christopher Steele (the recipient of the unwashed intelligence product).
Remember, the Clinton-Steele Dossier was the primary intelligence product used to get the FISA-Title-1 (near unlimited scope) Surveillance Warrant, on October 21st, 2016.
Now look:
(ODNI Media Release January 11th, 2017)
- October 2016 “corroboration was in its infancy.” ~ Bill Priestap (FBI)
- January 2017 “the IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable” ~ James Clapper
…Yet somehow on October 21st, 2016 the dossier was valid enough for a FISA warrant? Doesn’t add up. I digress.
Four Corners of the demonstrable justice dept. conspiracy:
- Exonerate Clinton
- Investigate/execute, IC surveillance of Trump.
- Collect and redistribute opposition research of Trump.
- The Insurance Policy.
Following the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, the next phase, the “Trump Operation”, was the need for the DOJ/FBI “small group” to have access to surveillance of Hillary Clinton’s political opposition, Donald Trump. This was the U.S. government conducting political opposition research through a weaponized intelligence apparatus (DOJ and FBI).
Within the context of #2 and #3 you’ll note the entry and exit timeline of people connected to the same task is identical. Christopher Steele, hired by Fusion-GPS, enters the timeline at the same time Nellie Ohr is hired by Fusion-GPS (May 2016). Both Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr exit the activity timeline at the same time as the FBI gets FISA Court “Title 1” surveillance authority over Carter Page, October 21st, 2016.
Everything after October 21st, 2016, when the FBI has “Title 1” surveillance authority over Carter Page and the Trump Campaign, is part of the “insurance policy”. The Title 1 surveillance authority gave the “small group” the tools needed to execute #4, which included the 2017 “Russian Narrative” and the appointment of SC Robert Mueller.
That’s the rough outline. Within the rough outline there are sub-chapters of how it all took place. How it all came together: The ‘dossier’ is a sub-chapter. The FISA warrant is a sub-chapter. Establishing Special Counsel Robert Mueller was a sub-chapter. Etc.
♦Nellie Ohr was needed because she was a go-between from Team Clinton (Fusion GPS) to her husband Bruce Ohr inside the DOJ. Nellie Ohr relayed information into the DOJ and she extracted information from the DOJ that was passed back to Fusion-GPS and by extension Christopher Steele.
Nellie Ohr was a communication transfer hub.
♦Christopher Steele was needed because:
A) the Clinton Team (Fusion GPS) needed to wash their opposition research and have it come out as “Intelligence Product”; and B) the DOJ and FBI needed to present intelligence product to further their insurance policy goal.
The Clinton ‘opposition research,’ turned ‘intelligence product’. was carried by Nellie Ohr to Christopher Steele who then recycled it back to the FBI and DOJ and it was leaked to the media, as needed, to script the Russian narrative. Brennan (CIA) and Clapper (ODNI) could enhance the IC product as needed [See: ‘Russian Election’ – Joint Analysis Report].
The Clinton-Steele Dossier was a collaboration. The FBI and DOJ used the Clinton-Steele Dossier, and leaks from those assembling the Clinton-Steele Dossier, as validation for an October 21st Title–I FISA surveillance warrant on Carter Page.
Three corners of the conspiracy construct relied upon the FISA “Title I” surveillance:
#2) Investigate, execute, IC surveillance of Trump; #3) Collect and redistribute opposition research of Trump; and #4) The Insurance Policy;
All three of those corners relied on the FISA surveillance warrant being granted.
Another example post-election use of the FISA surveillance was how the Intelligence Community positioned the story of Carter Page in April of 2017 to gain the Special Counsel appointment, ie. the Mueller investigation (another false construct.)
Of course, we will never get Nielle Ohr’s HAM radio cypher key – because that was on rice paper. And my gut still tells me the Brits were involved in the Trump hit job. Brits – messing with America since 1812.
What I don’t understand is why she and Steele are still alive. Do they have hidden insurance?
While we think on this stuff…let’s not forget…
Mary Jacoby (wife of G Simpson) heads to WH the day after Rogers ends the queries of the database. She also put her hand in the cookie jar and tried to tweak G Simpson testimony about informants he called human intelligence he referred to in Simpson Testimony.
It had been a conjecture that this was perhaps just Steele, or maybe Papa…but I long thought it was a third option…
I believe Steele’s note is referring to the a third person and glenn Simpson testimony then gets interesting one more time as he book ends this revelation with specific dates. (That testimony was to the Senate)
One of today’s daily outrages…WWG1WGA
Sundance
Time to update the picture with all the participants including clapper, brennan, McCain, Jones, etc so we can see all the players… A category for CIA, NSA, Repub and Dems in congress who were players as well… The list is huge and they all had roles they played.
CIA, NSA, DNI, DOJ, FBI, SecState, & Obozo Admin (Susan Rice, Samantha Powers, Ben Rhodes…)
I wonder who ‘our guy’ is?
Bit of a guess but could be Oleg Derispaska. He’s named on the text messages with Adam Walden and Mark Warner. There was also that story about Oleg meeting with the FBI in 2016 and I think it was spun to make it look like Oleg found it weird the FBI visiting in the early hours of the morning or something like that.
I hope I’m allowed another guess – Sergei Skripal.
Christopher Steele, Christopher Burrows, Pablo Miller all ‘former’ MI6 officers work at Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd with Steele & Burrows founding partners of the firm which was established in 2009. Pablo Miller was Sergei Skripal’s MI6 handler.
This is all open-source information.
I think old Sergei may have written many of the reports which formed the infamous dossier. This might explain the incorrect spellings and the weird manner it was written. The crack pot probably poisoned himself to add weight to the dossier and continue living in the UK with state protection.
Okay. Lots of Elfen humor going around.
Earlier today, after Ginseng Man went to the pokey….
Well…. Ole Beau made another arrest….
the criminal was 70 years younger than Ginseng Man
But Lemonade Man was just as much as a threat.
Take a look.
“In pax requiem fraternum” to our 20 odd CIA agents killed or imprisoned by China since 2010 under President Obama and Hillary watch. Let’s solve this for them!
China Has Been Eliminating CIA Informants – The FBI Arrests The Mole Responsible
Posted on January 17, 2018 by TMH
http://noisyroom.net/blog/2018/01/17/china-has-been-eliminating-cia-informants-the-fbi-arrests-the-mole-responsible/comment-page-1/
A patsy? They’re so efficient when they need to close off an issue and stuck in cement otherwise.
So sad though Mr Smith and surreal given out intel. i believe I read that Hillary state dept phone was hacked during a China visit in 2010.
Does Hillary feel any responsibility on these CIA agents deaths? 20 is a lot and she was SOS still.
Just a drop in the ocean of suspicious deaths that follow the Clintons
Where does Glenn Simpson and the Veselnitskaya-Trump Tower meeting fit into the theory? Are we to assume that Fusion GPS had a strong conflict “firewall” between its Clinton campaign client and the work it was doing for the anti-Browder/anti-Magitsky lawsuit in New York? Was it just coincidence that Simpson and Veselnitskaya met before and after the Trump Tower meeting with Don Jr. and other Trump campaign officials and, as Simpson testified to Senate Intel Committee, they never discussed the Trump Tower meeting? Simpson testified that he had no knowledge that Veselnitskaya scheduled a meeting that day in New York with the Trump campaign for the purpose of lobbying to repeal the Magitsky Act sanctions. Do we chalk it up to: “it’s just a small town, everybody knows everybody else”?
Maybe the anti-Magensky work was just a sham and meant to give cover to Simpson. I have always wondered if the lawyer actually knew why she was coming to the meeting. Was she aware that she was suppose to give dirt on Hillary, or did they tell her that she was invited to give background on the Maginsky act. It is obviously a set up, but who was the mastermind behind it? Who was Glen Simpson talking to in the Obama administration? How exactly did she get her visa from Loretta Lynch? Who intervened for her? I hope that Rudy et al are getting to the bottom of all of this, because Mueller is going to use that meeting to go after Trump’s kids, and Teump himself.
Russian lawyer negotiated a very good deal for her client after the Trump Tower meeting. Case the government alleged was worth 230 million settled for 6.
Nellie Ohr filed for a ham radio license in May 2016. That always struck me as odd.
I grew up listening to morse code…. grandpa was WW1 Navy radioman and lived with us in his 90s (my high school years). Dude would wake up at 3am (he was blind) and would talk to Europe and Asia hams with our speakers set at 11. Made identifying VOR and TACAN stations a snap in flight school though.
It would be like War of the Worlds in the middle of the night. I would tell him the time and he would put the clock up to his eyes and say sorry. I still have his handle memorized but don’t want to type it and have the Ohr Brothers try to establish comms with me.
Very, very odd for the Ohr Brother to get a license later in her life.
As a matter of interest — here is Nellie’s Amateur License (FCC web):
http://wireless2.fcc.gov/UlsApp/LicArchive/license.jsp?archive=Y&licKey=12382876
I too want to know who was on the other end. We know that she purchased and operated a ham radio.
Obama’s “resistance command center” in DC is well within Ohr’s licensed radio range. No repeater necessary.
I want to know about Priestap. IIRC He was interviewed by only 3 members of Goodlatte’s committee – Jordan being one of the people. The real mystery man. Very insulated. Very protected. I want to know about him. Where’s Bill?
His wife is very very rich, he was not in the position for long before all of this stuff hit, and Page was used to cut him out of the Strzok-McCabe loop. And I bet he was mad as hell when Comey tried to blame him for keeping all of this from congress.
So why isn’t anybody standing up and asking the British Government, who besides Steele was involved in the attempt to throw the election in favor of Hillary Clinton? How many people, government agencies, MPs, intelligence agencies, etc…Its apparent that quite a few British citizens and at least one Agency for sure was involved. Can we find a few Conservative members of Parliament who will stand up and ask Teresa May about the Governments involvement?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody, somewhere, with the abilities and contacts, needs to look into the possibility that Sergei Skripal was being threatened with deportation by the U.K. government in the first half of 2017.
After reading all of the Ohr-Steele emails and texts on The Hill, I can’t shake this hunch that Skripal is “our guy” who may be “forced to go back home” which would be “disastrous”.
Just for a little thought exercise:
If you had a Russian ex-double agent in your country, with ties to Steele and Orbis Intelligence, and contacts within the Kremlin, who might have been feeding lies to Steele/Fusion GPS and the Obama DOJ/FBI, that accused the new U.S. President of conspiracy with a foreign power and treason,… what would you do to get rid of your problem?
Send his butt packing back to Russia, where he’d be interrogated (extremely), and the entire scheme blown up, with all the collateral damage and blowback on to your government?
Stage an assassination attempt which can be pinned on the Russians via a unique method?
This choice also has the added benefit of making it look like the Russians wanted him silenced (permanently), which adds credence to the entire scheme.
Sergei Skripal.
He’s “our guy”, is my hot take on this.
It’s a wild theory, I know.
But this entire conspiracy is the craziest thing I’ve seen in my lifetime, and it’s only getting nuttier by the week.
I can’t count any ideas out at this point.
@graphiclucidity
Great comment.
I was writing my comment as above before I saw your post.
It seems to fit, for sure.
Yes if ‘our guy’ is not someone Simpson refers to in his testimony than it is someone residing in London.
It’s curious that Simpson (see below) is directly avoiding mentioning someone in the same context as ‘messing’ with the Russians.
Obviously whoever is being referred to could very likely be characterized as a ‘double’ who resides in London…
My only question mark is that he emphasized after this loin that it’s someone in the Trump campaign.
Could be multiple sources. We already know of Stefan Halper and Alexander Downer.
Steele referring to “our guy” makes me think it is his (Orbis Intelligence) source with Kremlin sources.
I think another name that will be mentioned much more is Jonathan Winer.
Like Bruce Ohr, Winer has known Steele for many years. Winer was involved with Russian matters while at the state department circa 1990’s but claims in his WP article he only met Steele circa 2009.
Winer was distributing Steele’s reports throughout the state department and must have been working with his ‘old friend’ Sidney Blumenthal. Steele could have been involved with the Libya intel reports that Blumenthal was sending to HRC.
And if it couldn’t get any worse, Jonathan Winer is Bill Browder’s lawyer. LOL
Congressman Nunes is looking into all of that at State; Kerry, Nuland, and Winer.
The only way this goes away is if the Democrats win the House in November.
None of that made any sense to me either. And then we have those two people finding a a bottle with the nerve agent? You mean the Russians are that sloppy? I really don’t think so. Something is just not right here.
I’m not sure about Skripal. Not long after the poisoning episode it was reported by a neighbour that Skripal had told them he had asked Putin if he could return to Russia. that report quickly disappeared off the BBC website. It was subsequently rumoured that the CIA were going to take Skripal to the USA and give him a new identity. I don’t understand that bit at all, unless they know what he knows. I feel it more likely he is one of Steele’s sources.
Also, Brennan supposedly cooked this whole scheme up because of Estonian sources, well Skripal and his handler, who also conveniently lived in Salisbury, were based in Estonia during their spying days. The handler, Pablo Miller, is KNOWN to have worked as a consultant for Steele’s investigation firm.
My view is that “our guy” is more likely Oleg Deripaska.
Deripaska doesn’t fit for me.
Who would be forcing him back home?
Why would they need to force him?
Why would it be disastrous?
Could be that Steele was trying to get Skripal out of the UK and into the loving, protective arms of the CIA in the USA.
I’m sure Brennan/Steele and all their cohorts had multiple schemes going, through Estonia, and through Russian expatriates in the UK, to lay out a “mosaic of facts” as Comey likes to say.
From what I understand, Deripaska laughed the FBI agents out of his apartment when they tried to get him involved with this mess by implicating Manafort.
@graphiclucidity
Did you see the tweet from Chuck Ross, Daily Caller.
This is going to get very interesting….
@ChuckRossDC
A lawyer for Aleksej Gubarev tells me he will provide Grassley with a video deposition that Steele gave in London on June 18.
Grassley requested the deposition and other records on July 25.
7 Aug 2018
May be a “wild theory” but I thought something similar as soon as it became known he had ties to the scandal.
From Glenn Simpson Senate testimony page 135:
[CT here : This is probably ‘the guy’ Steele is referring to]
Q. And did you have any understanding then or
12
now as to who that human intelligence source from
13
inside the Trump campaign might have been?
15 MR. LEVY:
He’s going to decline to answer
that question.
typo…page # is 175 not 135
Continuing page 175
23
I know that I just don’t feel comfortable sharing
24
because obviously it’s been in the news a lot
25
lately that people who get in the way of the
RUSSIANS [emphasis CT] get hurt
CONCLUSION: He means a spy who has broken with the russions or broke the russians (such as an MI-6 would have)
Curious that Simpson emphasized from “within the campaign.”
More obvious corruption but with us not having an AG, what good is any of this? Sessions has now made it fully obvious that he is simply not on our side. I thought it could be that he was just Gomer Pyle dumb, but no one could be this dumb. There are just 2rational choices.
1. They have something on Sessions and he has been threatened, possibly by Rosenstein or others, or.
2, He was a plant from the deep state and is working (or not working in this situation) against the president under the guise of just being quiet.
He has had so many opportunities in 50/50 situations to stand up for his president and he has not done it even once.
For instance, he knows that Mueller was turned down to be FBI head just the night before he was made SP. This is clearly a conflict of interest, and even if only HALF a room full of lawyers were to agree with that, he would have half the support to stand up on the side of the president, but nope.
He stands by and allows stonewalling by the Justice department and FBI. He refuses to appoint a sp when many good lawyers, congressmen and journalist are literally begging him to.
Folks, he recused himself but that doesn’t mean he has to allow a sp in HIS DEPARTMENT who has conflicts of ineterest. All he would have to say is “This is MY DEPARTMENT. Just because I have recused that doesn’t mean I will allow conflicted SP to wrk in my department.
There are many other ways he could have simply stood up for his president in this massive corruption and he simply hasn’t. No, I can’t see anything other than the 2 choices. They have something on him and he has been threatened, or he is an actual black hat running interference for the deep state and shielding the DOJ and the FBI and the deep state itself from the powers of the AG. He has taken the position of AG and simply locked it down and has taken that tool away from Trump.
Think of all the things done 1997 to 2017 when he was Senator. All of the death. He was complicit like all of them…. if you don’t speak up, you are part of it. That’s what they have on him. 20 years of black ops.
The elf is like 150 years old.. Jeff, do the right thing!
Can you provide citations?
I don’t by the sessions silent executioner, the supposed investigations opened ect. There is enough evidence in the public domain to try and convict hundreds of people and execute many more. That said this in your face russia witch hunt hoax, the insane number of crimes committed by the clinton cartel, obama admin, fbi, justice, cia ect, for which Trump knows all about, i just cannot imagine this guy letting them get away with it………..and the nerves of steel……….no human could take the beating he has and have an ounce of sanity left. The guy goes along like its just background noise.
Chris Steele is so obviously running an operation on Glenn Simpson. Page 81 of house testimony
From the Ohr release. We find Steele is saying something QUITE opposite Simpson testified about his actions on bringing info to the FBI
On July 30…at Mayflower Hotel
“Great to see you and Nellie this morning Bruce,” Steele wrote shortly after their breakfast meeting. “Let’s keep in touch on the substantive issues/s (sic). Glenn is happy to speak to you on this if it would help.”
****COMPARE****
Pg 81
Q:I’m sorry. Chris Steele knows who? BruceOhr.
SIMPSON: The context of this is that it was after the election. A very surprising thing had happened, which is that Donald Trump had won. There was — we were — by that time, we were enormously concerned about rapidly accumulating indications that the Russian Government had mounted a massive attack on the American election system and that, you know, Donald Trump or his associates might have been involved…
…And so Chris suggested I give some information to Bruce, give him the background to all this. And we (Simpson and Ohr) eventually met at a coffee shop,
Copper Top : Chris Steele is so obviously running an operation on Simpson…and of course he would not want his secondary operative called home…
.
Yet another detail regarding Nellie and Bruce (that runs along the lines of why Hummus and Carlos Danger are still married)…
Spousal Privilege. Aside from Nellies “supposed” expertise on “muh Russia” – they cannot be compelled to testify against each – which makes them the PERFECT CUTOUTS – even though the link was established here on CTH many moons ago.
LikeLike
same goes for Mary Jacoby and Glenn Simpson.
It’s great to know this. Too bad nothing will be done about it.
Clapper decrying leaks and saying they were not coming from IC. Ballsy.
Clapper decrying leaks and saying they weren’t from IC. Ballsy
