Footnote #5 – DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr Interviewed 12 Times By FBI Investigators…

Senator Chuck Grassley letter to Rod Rosenstein (Page 5, footnote #5) outlines the FBI interviews of twice demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).

Notice: DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr was interviewed after the election four times [November 22nd, December: 5th, 12th, 20th, 2016] by the Obama FBI.

During those four 2016 interviews: President Obama, James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Loretta Lynch (DOJ), Sally Yates (DOJ), James Baker (FBI), Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (FBI), Jim Rybicki (FBI), Mary McCord (DOJ), Mike Kortan (FBI), Bill Priestap (FBI) and David Laufman (DOJ) were all still in place. The Inspector General investigation had not yet begun.

Question(s):

Why was the FBI interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016? Who was interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016?

Possibility/Theory: After candidate Donald Trump won the election the “small group” knew Bruce and Nellie Ohr were both big risks, and weak links.

If our prior research assumptions are correct, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr were the two key participants at the heart of the raw FBI/NSA database intelligence surveillance ‘gathering‘, and intelligence ‘laundering‘ operation.

When Admiral Mike Rogers shut down contractor access to the NSA/FBI database (April 18th, 2016) the outside group needed a workaround. That’s where DOJ official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr come into play. {Go Deep} The DOJ side of the operation was conducted within the National Security Division (John P Carlin head). {Go Deep} The DOJ-NSD via Bruce Ohr, could use the NSA/FBI database and pass information to, and receive information from, Nellie Ohr. Nellie was hired by Fusion-GPS immediately after Admiral Rogers shut down the FBI ‘contractor’ use of the system. Nellie would be the go-between. Nellie, working for Fusion GPS, took the raw intel (search results) from Bruce and passed it along to Christopher Steele. Steele washed the unlawful Ohr raw intelligence by putting it into this “dossier”, and feeding it back into the FBI. The DOJ/FBI then used the laundered intelligence to enhance their FISA Title-1 Surveillance warrant against Carter Page to gain access to the monitor the Trump campaign, legally. Christopher Steele would never have found anything about Carter Page on his own. Page was a nothing-burger; however, the FBI had previously used Page in a Russian operation. Part of the raw intelligence the FBI fed to Chris Steele through Nellie Ohr was their intel on Page. When Steele returned the dossier to the FBI the DOJ/FBI could present Steele’s construct of Carter Page to the FISA court as ‘collaborating evidence’. The goal of all this activity was always the surveillance on Trump. They obtained the FISA-Title1 warrant on October 21st, 2016. All retroactive surveillance was immediately lawful.

Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr connect the activity from the DOJ (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) together with Fusion GPS (Nellie’s 2016 employer, Glenn Simpson) and Christopher Steele (the recipient of the unwashed intelligence product).

Remember, the Clinton-Steele Dossier was the primary intelligence product used to get the FISA-Title-1 (near unlimited scope) Surveillance Warrant, on October 21st, 2016.

Now look:

(Nunes Memo)

Now Look:

(ODNI Media Release January 11th, 2017)

October 2016 “corroboration was in its infancy.” ~ Bill Priestap (FBI)

January 2017 “the IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable” ~ James Clapper

…Yet somehow on October 21st, 2016 the dossier was valid enough for a FISA warrant? Doesn’t add up. I digress.

Four Corners of the demonstrable justice dept. conspiracy:

Exonerate Clinton Investigate/execute, IC surveillance of Trump. Collect and redistribute opposition research of Trump. The Insurance Policy.

Following the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, the next phase, the “Trump Operation”, was the need for the DOJ/FBI “small group” to have access to surveillance of Hillary Clinton’s political opposition, Donald Trump. This was the U.S. government conducting political opposition research through a weaponized intelligence apparatus (DOJ and FBI).

Within the context of #2 and #3 you’ll note the entry and exit timeline of people connected to the same task is identical. Christopher Steele, hired by Fusion-GPS, enters the timeline at the same time Nellie Ohr is hired by Fusion-GPS (May 2016). Both Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr exit the activity timeline at the same time as the FBI gets FISA Court “Title 1” surveillance authority over Carter Page, October 21st, 2016.

Everything after October 21st, 2016, when the FBI has “Title 1” surveillance authority over Carter Page and the Trump Campaign, is part of the “insurance policy”. The Title 1 surveillance authority gave the “small group” the tools needed to execute #4, which included the 2017 “Russian Narrative” and the appointment of SC Robert Mueller.

That’s the rough outline. Within the rough outline there are sub-chapters of how it all took place. How it all came together: The ‘dossier’ is a sub-chapter. The FISA warrant is a sub-chapter. Establishing Special Counsel Robert Mueller was a sub-chapter. Etc.

♦Nellie Ohr was needed because she was a go-between from Team Clinton (Fusion GPS) to her husband Bruce Ohr inside the DOJ. Nellie Ohr relayed information into the DOJ and she extracted information from the DOJ that was passed back to Fusion-GPS and by extension Christopher Steele.

Nellie Ohr was a communication transfer hub.

♦Christopher Steele was needed because:

A) the Clinton Team (Fusion GPS) needed to wash their opposition research and have it come out as “Intelligence Product”; and B) the DOJ and FBI needed to present intelligence product to further their insurance policy goal.

The Clinton ‘opposition research,’ turned ‘intelligence product’. was carried by Nellie Ohr to Christopher Steele who then recycled it back to the FBI and DOJ and it was leaked to the media, as needed, to script the Russian narrative. Brennan (CIA) and Clapper (ODNI) could enhance the IC product as needed [See: ‘Russian Election’ – Joint Analysis Report].

The Clinton-Steele Dossier was a collaboration. The FBI and DOJ used the Clinton-Steele Dossier, and leaks from those assembling the Clinton-Steele Dossier, as validation for an October 21st Title–I FISA surveillance warrant on Carter Page.

Three corners of the conspiracy construct relied upon the FISA “Title I” surveillance:

#2) Investigate, execute, IC surveillance of Trump; #3) Collect and redistribute opposition research of Trump; and #4) The Insurance Policy;

All three of those corners relied on the FISA surveillance warrant being granted.

Another example post-election use of the FISA surveillance was how the Intelligence Community positioned the story of Carter Page in April of 2017 to gain the Special Counsel appointment, ie. the Mueller investigation (another false construct.)