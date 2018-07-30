NAFTA Development – U.S. and Mexico Plan Ministerial Session Thursday in DC…

Apparently our CTH suspicions were correct; this is interesting. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to leave Canada on Tuesday for a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Singapore…. Meanwhile U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and a high-level Mexican team -consisting of both incoming AMLO and exiting Nieto delegations- will be meeting again to determine the details of a bilateral trade deal.
Mexican Economy Minster Ildefonso Guajardo is from the outgoing Pena Nieto administration and was part of the crew supporting the Canadian position; ie. the plan to continue exploiting the NAFTA loophole. However, Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has selected Jesus Seade as his lead person for trade negotiations and appears more willing to engage in a bilateral trade deal with the U.S.
AMLO’s Jesus Seade, Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer are meeting again this Thursday to put the outline of a deal together; while Canada is sidelined from the discussion.
Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association in Canada, said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Americans and the Mexicans came to some resolution on that piece (autos) and then the Americans flip it back to Canada and say ‘Take it or leave it’.” That is exactly what CTH anticipated was going to happen.
Remember, with Canada joining the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), the issues of the NAFTA fatal flaw expand exponentially. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would now be able to exploit partner Canada as a gateway into the U.S. market. POTUS Trump is having nothing to do with that nonsense.
In the big picture AMLO wants to advance the Mexican manufacturing base; expand the aggregate economic base; and also stop the corporate exploitation of the Mexican farm worker. In these objectives U.S. President Trump is more than willing to be a partner with President Lopez Obrador. Heck, President Trump would actually love to assist AMLO on that agenda; it is mutually beneficial.
Diametrically, Justin from Canada has doubled-down on the retention of the fatal flaw and does not want an expanded domestic manufacturing base. The enviro-nuts of his base just will not support it and a carbon tax looms on the horizon.
As a consequence, Canada is loggerheads with the United States because Canada is demanding to retain their NAFTA access to the U.S. market, and simultaneously retain their ability to broker imported Chinese/ASEAN goods.
This means a trade deal with Mexico is possible; and a trade deal with Canada is almost impossible. So the U.S. has focused on negotiations with Mexico for terms of an ‘agreement in principle’, at an “unprecedented speed.” In this regard, according to U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, the U.S. and Mexico are very close to coming to that agreement. The U.S. team and Mexican team met last Thursday in Washington DC, and are now scheduled to meet this Thursday – again in DC.
(Reuters) […] There will be “technical meetings probably until Wednesday and a ministerial meeting on Thursday,” a Mexican source close to the talks told Reuters on Monday. A second Mexican source close to the talks also said a ministerial meeting was planned for Thursday. (link)
If the U.S. and Mexico come to an agreement, two key issues are resolved which puts even more leverage and pressure on Canada: First, the biggest downside concern for the U.S. agriculture sector would be belayed. Second, depending on the terms, the Mexican economy, financial and stock market would stabilize.
In this scenario Canada becomes increasingly isolated, and unfortunately, with the Canadian idiotic carbon tax scheme fast approaching, manufacturing companies will be heading to the exits.
The terms are unknown and the strategy is still tenuous, however the U.S. and Mexico appear to be closing in on an agreement. Together the U.S. and Mexico likely then present a take-it-or-leave-it opportunity for Canada to join; either way, NAFTA is essentially dead and Canada really doesn’t have options.
Justin from Canada and Princess Rainbow Sparkles Freeland have really screwed up in this process. They have allowed themselves to be blinded by pure political anti-Trumpism while pragmatic business and economic interests of the U.S. and Mexico have moved forward.
If things go as they appear to be heading…. Politically, President Trump explains why NAFTA is dead; the U.S. and Mexico immediately unveil the framework of the joint bilateral trade agreement; AMLO and Trump have political cover, a partnership is immediate; and U.S./Mexican business interests move forward with changes to Mexican manufacturing/assembly as way-points. The Mexican NAFTA back-door closes over an agreed upon period of time.
Smart play.
P.S. … put this in the ‘out there’, but possible because Trump file: We might see an announcement this Friday about an agreement in principle between the U.S. and Mexico.
The more Trump succeeds the more the media and liberals (there’s a difference?) hate him, and simultaneously show their actual hatred for most of America.
Trump signing a mutually beneficial deal with Mexico would be fascinating.
Check that: WILL be fascinating.
Imagine Mexicans leaving America to go back home for work……..and leaving democrats screaming that they should be able to do absentee ballots from Mexico……
Stock Market will rock Friday if announcement
Which way to Bet or invest? Or Short? Bonds? Forex Gains or Losses? Iwould most certainly invst/Bet on the USA, Short term, though in Forex, the Peso Might be in for a Yuge Jump too..
My guess is to buy Peso’s.
Yep, I think that would be MY best bet.. The “Peso” would “stabilize” and might rocket “upwards” against other currencies, say for example, against the Pound & Canadian, & Chinese currencies.. Just My 2 cents, of course.. (NOT investment advice!). Hey lets see how this plays out though… Just to see if We are right?
Imagine Mexicans leaving the horrible immigrant-hating, family-separating, racist, capitalist
America to go back home to a loving, inclusive, perfect socialist utopia.
Let me just say from SoCal I know that many Mexicans here would love to return “home” if the conditions improved.
I think all of our US socialists (er, Democrats) should move to Canada to save it.
Well, I wouldn’t wish them onto Canada. I mean, I’m still hoping that Canada can be redeemed (in time). I confess, I LOVE Canada. So, I’m thinking maybe we should help our US Socialists relocate to… maybe… Pakistan?
Cuba. They know how to deal with agitators and it’s a lot closer.
Thank you, LuckyOne. We Canadians willhave a fight on our hands already, trying to get rid of Trudeau in 2019. Good grief, last thing we need are more virtue signallers..
My apologies. Venezuela, it is! And Alexandria can take them with her 🙂
Venezuela
Have them “relocate” to Guatemala/El Salvador..
Do a “Go Fund Me” for Trips & Charity.. To get’em down there..
It’s a *Tropical Paradise* after all..
They needs Lots of Able Bodied Liberals down that way, to Help with Volcano’s, rebuilding & all that.. 😉
United will fly them there for free. All aboard!
Excellent idea!
Lis: That’s an excellent idea,
Socialists is correct. They don’t even try to hide it anymore. The former Democratic Party is dead. They are all in for socialism now. Let’s call a spade a spade.
Democratic Socialist Party..
We are right..
Web site..
https://www.dsausa.org/
THAT is brilliant! Now is the time to encourage them and all those Resisters to finally put their moving trucks where their vulgar mouths are, throw their unabashedly anti-American arms around Socialism and Socialist Canada–and move to the Great White North. Carpe diem, American Lefties. Eh?
NO,, SOUTH,, (We need the North, Lots of Mineral resources etc are up there, more than the “South of the Border” ).. 😉
It would appear as if Canada is about to show the world how socialism can be made to work.
How long before Canada runs out of other people’s money?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very soon, they are in a Super inflated HOUSING BUBBLE!
You are right it will come at the detriment of his people! As crazy as this sounds, AMLO winning the election actually works Bigly in our favor when it comes to NAFTA or a bilateral deal with Mexico 🇲🇽.
AMLO ran twice in the past for the President seat in Mexico 🇲🇽 only to lose and lose badly both times. Things have gotten worse and worse for the average person in the country. Between the corrupt politicians and the cartel, 25K people are killed a year. Mexico 🇲🇽 only ranks behind Syria 🇸🇾 in the number of deaths by murder each year.
The people in Mexico 🇲🇽 decided by a large margin to support and vote for AMLO because he promised to be a President for them. In order for that to happen, he needs to build his manufacturing base so that people in Mexico 🇲🇽 have good paying jobs and the need to be a go between for China 🇨🇳 and the European Union 🇪🇺 is no longer necessary.
That means he is willing to take some lumps right now for a much more safer and prosperous country down the road. He also knows that our President and our administration will be there to assure that Mexico 🇲🇽 is given every opportunity to succeed. It truly is a win win scenario. Corporations aren’t leaving the USA 🇺🇸 to go to Mexico 🇲🇽 to circumvent NAFTA because the loophole has been eliminated. Mexico 🇲🇽 will develop from the bottom up based on their people.
Canada 🇨🇦 will have a pretty simple choice. Either change their philosophy for their people or be pushed aside as our two countries team together for the benefit of its people. Corporations will run out of Canada 🇨🇦 and have an option of opening shop in the USA 🇺🇸 or be willing to invest in the new business model in Mexico 🇲🇽. They can decide to diversify in both countries.
The Canadian people will have to decide in 2019 if they want Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 to continue to destroy them or elect someone that is willing to work on behalf of its citizens.
In the meantime, our President is MAGA and ultimately KAG!
Will the price of the wall be brought up?
If Mexico wishes to increase its manufacturing base with mutually beneficial trade with the U.S., that is a very good thing for both countries. The long term solution to the border crisis is to have Mexico become a first world nation.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well said!
I could not disagree with you more, Mexico is only part of the “border crisis”.
The United States needs a defended border signified by a real wall manned by humans.
We need chain punishment for anyone who over stays their visa, ban their entire family from ever coming to America.
Lets build prisons just like the prisons they have in their home country, if it is a shithole so be it their life would not improve by coming to America, raping a woman and being tossed in our jails ( another topic that ).
The best solution to the border crisis is elect America First politicians and expose, shame and harass any who are not.
Barney will fix it.
Wow! Has it really been only two months since the Moby Grape concert?
Now that gets past the PC Police. Mine never would. I do like SD’s name for her “Princess Rainbow Sparkles Freeland”. I will call her Princess Rainbow for short.
Princess Rainbow looks mean like she is on the attack leading the Charge of the Light Brigade.
“Into the valley of Death
Rode the five.”
Like an English bulldog in a purple wetsuit — and only about half as fast.
Let’s not harsh on Tennyson though.
Chrystia and friends
LOLOLOLOL this is better then her photo.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to leave Canada on Tuesday for a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Singapore…. —— And what color dress will she be wearing? Also how many sizes too small?!?!
Does Canada not have mirrors?!?!?!
I was thinking Oompa-loompa, but I digress…
I’d say poor Canada, but they got what they voted for.
I just find it weird that a Chavez wantabe is more reasonable than the old corrupt Gov’t.
Time will tell.
Entrench deep state lobbyists replace by MAGA representatives. Long live Trump!
The more our great President succeeds the more the Deep State, the Media and Globalists are going to come at him. They will start throwing everything they have at him. May God give him strength to fight these SOBs and help him keep on Making America Great Again. Hang in there Treepers, “you ain’t seek nuthin yet”.
I actually believe they have thrown everything they have at him. All they’re doing now is recycling old attack methods.
LikeLike
It’s quite exciting but I continue to feel that Congress will do its damnedest to block any move Trump tries to make. Ideally he would be able to use the “fast track” authority the Congress (dumbly) granted to Obama for his ill fated TPP debacle to force Congress to give an up or down vote. That authorization doesn’t expire until sometime in 2021.
Duh word was seen, of course.
Oh, Lord please make them pay for that big, beautiful WALL.
Amen
Within the incumbency of President Trump, America may see enough increase in trade-based earnings from Mexico to pay for The Wall a few times over.
And Mexico may even see enough to pay for a fraction of their next doomed experiment in broken government, and delay for a bit the inevitable tide of economic refugees.
Mexico will soon have a strong reason to end the invasion.
It appears Mexican leadership at least partially recognizes they are an economically dependent nation in their current form and are approaching negotiations from that perspective. Kudos!
Meanwhile, Canadian leadership is living in an alternate reality of their own creation where they are neither dependent on, nor obligated to interact with, the United States; and where genderless bathrooms and carbon dioxide are more pressing issues to resolve in a trade agreement than tariffs, taxes, and the setting of import/export levels. In other words, the Canadian goose is cooked! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hubris.
Hubris describes a personality quality of extreme or foolish pride or dangerous overconfidence, often in combination with arrogance. In its ancient Greek context, it typically describes behavior that defies the norms of behavior or challenges the gods, and which in turn brings about the downfall, or nemesis, of the perpetrator of hubris. More at Wikipedia
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Michael. And I realize the connection may not be obvious at first – but somewhere in the back of my mind I hear Gordon Lightfoot singing “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald“… and in US/Canadian waters, no less. As you have indicated, THIS time, the hubris belongs to someone else…
And the left will begin hating their beloved AMLO in 3,2,1…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh, heh…yeah. It will be fun to watch them (once again) doubled back on themselves.
The first thought to pop into my head was what if AMLO offered to pay for the wall to get more favorable trade terms from Trump. Nahhh! Right, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You totally under estimate TRUMP’s bargaining power and what he is trying to achieve.
Could reinstate the Merchandise Processing Fee (MPF) on NAFTA imports, currently about .35 per cent ad valorem, and capped at about $500 per Customs entry. Its enough to, for example, build a wall, with enough left over to build Putinland in DC, a Kremlin-based theme park.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to be the first to ride “Cuban Missile Crisis”.
“stop the corporate exploitation of the Mexican farm worker”.
If a deal materializes, I sure hope PDJT takes advantage of touting THAT in his tweets. He is the one that really cares about the average person. To the political class on both sides of the border, the peasants are merely useful tools for exploitation and votes, when necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thrilled with this news. Truedope really stepped on his you know what w/ his idiot negotiation team, and the attempt to broadside Trump as soon as he was inflight upon departing the G7. Trump will let him twist in the wind, rightfully so.
Leave him hanging by his eyebrow..?
I think that is Pena Nieto in the photo (wiping his brow) who always reminds me of the hapless Ricky Ricardo. Does he just sail off into the sunset with millions from the cartels? Perhaps to a villa with very big walls?
This has been fascinating to watch unfold. I would have put my money on Canada coming to its senses before Mexico, but that’s why Sundance is our revered seer, and I merely perch on a branch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
lmao
If PDJT can help Mexico stabilize and grow its economy, I’m sure he will “negotiate” a mutually beneficial agreement to help secure the border. Dems and Rinos will go “full tilt Bozo” if PDJT can secure the border without their help. I’ll laugh so hard I’ll probably wet myself……it’ll be worth the price of a soggy pair of skivvies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Socialists like American companies because when the State takes over they are fabulous assets in the Government portfolio.
Venezuela to nationalize U.S. firm’s oil rigs. CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela will nationalize a fleet of oil rigs belonging to U.S. company Helmerich and Payne, the latest takeover in a push to socialism as President Hugo Chavez struggles with lower oil output and a recession.Jun 23, 2010
“Socialists like American companies because when the State takes over they are fabulous assets in the Government portfolio.”
Many times their honeymoon is relatively short lived (depending on what is seized), because the socialists have a hard time with the maintenance and upkeep.
Look what happened when Mexico nationalized the US/Dutch petroleum industry and formed Pemex. The rich got richer..
If POTUS Trump announces a deal and says “with my good friend Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador” we have re-established our great economic partnership for fair and equitable trade and AMLO has decided to help with our border situation AND Canada appears to be moving their own direction. The brain-splat matter which covers the DC, MD, VA areas will be impassible by 4×4 vehicles built in the US.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something to look forward too.
I hope there might be a few behavioral clauses in any agreement reached between the U.S. and Mexico.
I remember when one of the main selling points of NAFTA was that Mexico would suddenly become a prosperous nation & illegal border crossings would cease. Didn’t quite work out that way.
Any plan from a Trump administration needs to be dollars AND sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rhetorical question: Does anyone think Trump’s video for Kim Jong-un was lost on other struggling nations?
AMLO needs the US to help him get rid of the drug cartels. The murder rate is about 100 a day and climbing. Mexicans are rightly afraid. If the border is secured, and the drug trafficking is curtailed, the cartels will turn to kidnapping and extortion. That may force AMLO to seek the assistance of the US military. I can foresee Predator drone bases inside Mexico, operated by the Mexican Army being used to take out the cartel leadership.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMLO campaigned on the promise to protect the cartels, or so I thought.
And a strong economy in Mexico takes away the incentives for labor to come to the US illegally. The cost benefit to the USCOC quickly evaporates as the the Mexican economy improves (relative cost of labor increases). This leaves those crooks with what argument for open borders???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing what good, mutually beneficial results are possible when countries put their own interests first!
Shhhh.
This could be the GREATEST TRADE-DEAL STRATEGY in HISTORY!
America teams with Mexico to jointly terminate the Big Ag Cartel’s control over Hemisphere Supply.
Then POTUS comes up with the MAGA Auto WIN-WIN!
1. The USA reconstitutes CHINA’s ENTIRE Auto Parts & Components Manufacturing Supply Chain
… in America!
2. These feed Domestic Auto Assembly Plants as well as Export-Market plants in Mexico & the EU.
3. All Foreign Auto Manufacturers build Made-in-America Auto Assembly Plants in the USA.
4. Mexico KEEPS its Auto Assembly Plants for Domestic & Export Sales throughout Latin America and potentially South America.
… YUGE wrench in China’s Economic Entanglement ambitions in the Americas.
LikeLike
New rules.
Mexico gets it, and the resulting investments while Canada dithers.
Smart move.
