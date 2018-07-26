U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer: U.S. Closing in on NAFTA Agreement With Mexico – Meanwhile, Canada is Useless…

For those following the nuance within ongoing U.S. trade discussions you have likely noted Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaking optimistically about a potential for a U.S. Mexico trade agreement. However, simultaneously the U.S. trade team is not optimistic about any deal with Canada.
Mexico’s President-Elect Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has changed the trade dynamic internally within NAFTA for two reasons: #1) because the agriculture sector is much more critical to Mexico than it is to Canada; and #2) AMLO acknowledges and accepts the NAFTA fatal flaw; his manufacturing economy is based on the assembly of imported parts – like Canada, Mexico doesn’t actually manufacture much (ex. no aluminum smelters).
[Pompeo congratulating AMLO – Not an accidental delegation]
In the big picture AMLO wants to advance the Mexican manufacturing base; expand the aggregate economic base; and also stop the corporate exploitation of the Mexican farm worker. In these objectives U.S. President Trump is more than willing to be a partner with President Lopez Obrador. Heck, President Trump would actually love to assist AMLO on that agenda; it is mutually beneficial.
Diametrically, in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has doubled-down on the retention of the fatal flaw and does not want an expanded domestic manufacturing base. The enviro-nuts of his base just will not support it. Therefore, Canada is loggerheads with the United States because Canada is demanding to retain their NAFTA access to the U.S. market, and simultaneously retain their ability to broker imported Chinese goods.
[Again, not an accidental congratulatory delegation. Think about the Trump Doctrine]
This means a trade deal with Mexico is possible; and a trade deal with Canada is almost impossible. So the U.S. has focused on negotiations with Mexico for terms of an ‘agreement in principle’, at an “unprecedented speed.” In this regard, according to U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, the U.S. and Mexico are very close to coming to that agreement. The U.S. team and Mexican team are meeting again today in Washington DC.
If they come to an agreement, two key issues are resolved which puts even more leverage and pressure on Canada: First, the biggest downside concern for the U.S. agriculture sector would be belayed. Second, it isolates Canada providing Prime Minister Trudeau an excuse (political cover) to take a knee – presuming he’s not an idiot.
It is still tenuous, however the U.S. and Mexico look close to an agreement. Together we then present a take-it-or-leave-it opportunity for Canada to join. If Canada doesn’t join based on the U.S./Mexico terms, then NAFTA is dead…
…Politically President Trump explains why NAFTA is dead; the U.S. and Mexico immediately unveil the framework of the joint bilateral trade agreement; AMLO and Trump have political cover, a partnership is immediate; and U.S./Mexican business interests move along without an immediate hitch.
Brilliant.
Smart play.
WASHINGTON DC – [Ambassador Lighthizer] “U.S. is closing in on a deal to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but said China is going to be a “longer-term problem. That isn’t to say we’re going to be in a trade war with China, in my judgment. But I think we have to change the dynamic.” On NAFTA, Mr. Lighthizer said the administration has been renegotiating the free-trade deal at “an unprecedented speed.”
“Hopefully, we are in the finishing stages of achieving an agreement in principle that will benefit American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses,” he said. (read more)
The momentum for this bilateral U.S./Mexico approach comes from an agreement in principle with the European Union. The EU is heavily invested in Mexico. It makes sense that President Trump would leverage the EU money (sunk cost) into Mexico as part of the U.S./EU trade negotiations….. which is why Wilbur Ross was the tip-of-the-spear.
Leverage.
See how that works?
Nudge, nudge…
Wink, wink….
Say-no-more….. Say-no-more !!
Killers. We have them.
Bigly.
Canada needs to lose the negotiating Woman in the too small dress… Worthless…
All in due time. Time is required for slow learners but someone should mention to them the window is rapidly going shut.
Some people just can’t tell when they are losers.
Presumption of non idiocracy in maple Castro is not warranted
Yes, Justin actually is that stupid.
I think he just lost another eyebrow…ROTFLMAO
LMAO +1
I really believe it. And hopefully Manny has learned that his BFF isn’t going to do him any good. They were masterfully played by P45 at Summit. If he’s smart, he will never ever ever think of trying anything like that again.
Justin from Canada? Peter Principle at its finest. What a dork.
Love that Think Different poster. It triggers people like crazy.
excellent! also The Wall and Maglev Train make super sense!! if you build it, they will come!
MagLev was the brainchild of Leo Wanta who is willing to invest the $Trillions that he is owed through his soviet investments to complete this project.
Amlo is certainly different than your normal socialist dictator isn’t he?
I may be interpreting information incorrectly, but it seems like he is a nationalist socialist.
National Socialism. Ay Caramba!!!
Where have I heard that before?
So different that he might actually make socialism work this time 😉
j/k
Making Socialism Great Again??? OMG
HAHA. Yep, nothing like a good Socialism joke to make me laugh.
So far. I still want all those auto companies back in the US. He can have all the agri he wants.
Whatever his political views, if he is just somewhat smart, he does not want the US as an adversary.
Be kind and respectful to us and our President and we will help you……and…….
to show your appreciation……we need you to pay for this wall to be built 😎
That’s peanuts to what you can make with our help….
If the reputation of the award hadn’t been destroyed by the PC Morons, President Trump Deserves the Nobel Peace prize and the Nobel Prize for Economics. If they awarded President Trump the recognition he deservers, they just might get a modicum of respect back for those prizes. JMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heck with Nobel.
In future it will be the DJTrump Prize!
Like a ‘Winfinity Win’ prize!
FL Guy, so true. It’s a tarnished “award” now. Fake, like the news.
Maybe President Trump would just rather have our undying love instead?
I think he likes us better than the PC Morons…..
We know he likes us better than the PC Morons.
We are his fuel – he loves us, I think more, than we love him – as if that’s even possible.
Really? After Obama’s got the award it’s now the equivalent of sloppy seconds
I agree…
If I could wave a magic wand and make it happen, it would be that Trump would become the gold standard by which all future POTUS candidates would be measured.
No magic wand needed. I believe time is going to make your wish come true
There will never be another DJTrump. Not even close. I just hope we can really do some major damage in draining the swamp and the dems in the next 6 years.
One man. One Time.
Meanwhile, this is what the government broadcaster is saying in Canada (CBC) –
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mexico-us-canada-bilateral-1.4761820
Trudeau is fundraising with his Liberals as being the anti Trumper. Roll on our next election Oct, 2019.
Trudeau just might find himself buried under a Canuck-style Trump-slide in an election or two.
Eventually he’s going to run out of other people’s money & the Chinese will come collecting on their debt.
He is about to run out of ours. Remember, the way Canada has exploited NAFTA, we are subsidizing their socialism. They can afford high taxes and carbon taxes and environmental extremism and first world wages and still stay relatively competitive in the world by importing inexpensive manufactured goods and parts from Asia for assembly in Canada and export to the United States duty free. Take away what Sundance calls the fatal loophole, and they’re not competitive with anybody. There will be no reason for anybody to assemble anything in Canada. Kevin O’Leary predicted this 2 years ago in his Bambi versus Godzilla rant
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus the Canadian government benefits from all the tariffs they collect on Goods imported from United States, right?
Mexico vows it won’t cut a separate trade deal with Trump. Looks like Canada Would rather do politics undermining a PTrump than simply negotiate a new deal. canada should know better than to try this with PTrump. Oh well Canada will find out the hard way how dumb their strong arm negotiation attempts are. PTrump wants separate agreements so thing aren’t convoluted and intertwined with multiple counties.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mexico-us-canada-bilateral-1.4761820
Love the Trump apple.
But where is purple canadian team?!?!? 😀
😂😂😂
The Purple Bratwurst
AMLO has something he needs: some way to counter the powerful corruption.
Our shared open border is a great facilitator of corruption: drugs and human trafficking are incentivized by the open border, and if AMLO wants to fight corruption, he needs to fight drug and human trafficking. A wall, and Law-And-Order on both sides of the border would greatly reduce the economic benefits to Mexico, but AMLO may actually believe he can change all of that.
AMLO also needs law-enforcement firepower.
I have no idea how the Chinese influence upon Mexico is addressing this. They may have gotten caught off-guard. Or, they may think it will be easy to have locals remove AMLO, and have locals be blamed, and re-establish their cronies in power. Either way, Trump knows the Chinese are sniffing around.
To the north, I do not believe Justin is “dumb:” I believe he fully is in contact with the Chinese forces. THEY have outlined their power base in the U.S. to Justin. Justin is playing along – the route to maintain power is to accommodate the powers that be; The PC / SJW stuff is just to keep the Canadian-citizen power base on his side – Justin can paint any problems with Trump as a problem with Trump’s supposed “racism,” or some other SJW cause.
The Chinese really have Justin over a barrel.
Agreed. But that’ll work until Ontario is gutted of 100,000 jobs and billions of wealth. Justine is finding herself SURROUNDED and alone: EU is gone. MX is about to be gone. China is suddenly on the verge of catastrophe in a matter of months.
If Justine pushes her luck, Trump can now be a full blown BULLY and be perfectly justified with ZERO consequences. Poor girl, Justine. lol
This might seem offtopic, yet it may tie in:
The following persons having been arrested for selling secrets to Chinese spies:
1) Hansen, Ron Rockwell (former DIA) June 2, 2018
2) Lee, Jerry ChunShing (former CIA) Jan 2018
3) Mallory, Kevin (US State Dept) 2017
4) Claiborne, Candice Marie (US State Dept) 2017
Sundance, what does this tell us about the auto industry? Is Trump content to let the Mexican side, slide for EU access? Seems like a rather large sacrifice that we don’t have to make.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudeau needs to be voted out by Canadians.
NWIH President Trump signs a mutually advantageous trade deal with AMLO / Mexico without guaranteed closure of the unobstructed path used by the invading forces from Central American countries to our southern border.
At least I HOPE not.
Some bricks & mortar for the wall would be nice as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. I’m not buying that Trump trusts AMLO as far as he can see him. Trump has something up his sleeve with this.
BIG sleeves!
Big hands need big sleeves.
That’s what I heard anyway.
I Mexico is able to begin construction of its own manufacturing base, Mexicans will no longer need to swim the river for construction jobs. The best thing Mexico can do is to build that base, and it can be done rather quickly. There is plenty to go around, capital that is, and AMLO isn’t wasting any time.
Just say it. NAFTA is already dead. It is a zombie trade agreement. it’s already dead; it just hasn’t fallen over yet.
A bilateral deal for free trade (REAL free trade) between the US and Mexico is just that, a bilateral deal. Then a bilateral deal between the US and Canada is also just a bilateral deal. But together they assemble into North American free trade but without the backdoor cheating opportunities of NAFTA.
NAFTA is dead. Good riddance.
By the way, when PDJT does a bilateral deal with an avowed Mexican communist listen for all the ideological conservative heads to start exploding. “BUT… BUT … BUT…” Hah! They are all going to have to start googling “Westphalia.” Hah!
I don’t get yet what the trade deal with Mexico would look like. If the NAFTA fatal flaw is going to be fixed that would mean EU auto manufacturer will have to make parts in Mexico and not import them from EU. Is that what the deal would like? How does that benefit manufacturing in the US?
They could assemble in Mexico using US sourced parts. It’s national origin content that is the key, and sourcing parts and components from the US would be millions of jobs here. American companies closing Chinese plants and opening in the US or Mexico? It can get very interesting very quickly.
My animus index rises when I am forced to listen to Canadians discuss how they “prosper” from spending their socialist welfare in US retirement ghettos or, more especially, in Mexico, Costa Rico, and Ecuador.
If Canada were in Central America and not on the US border, their whole development would be entirely different.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What really was…still is….so frustrating about the use of the tariff tool that the media got so wrong was that it was a tool, not an end in itself. Trump isn’t imposing tariffs to collect revenue, he’s using them to elicit a response from trading partners. And it’s working.
The tough nut is Dragon China. But if the EU and Mexico get fixed, they will find it very hard to win.
Xi still has the image of cruise missiles and MOAB’s exploding while he shares brie with President Trump.
Useless Canada will cave after Mexico deal.
I would not underestimate the stupidity on the other side of our northern border.
IMO (with nearly 40 years of international business experience) this post is a masterful example of Trump’s Art of the Deal. He has three possibilities: new Nafta, new Bilaterals with one or both, exit and start over. He plays all three possibilities at the outset. New Nafta not going well thanks to fatal flaw. Then in G7, extends a hand to Canada’s ’Trudope’ (logical, as Canada has more manufacturing integration with US—e.g. cars) and gets that hand bitten by the Trudope presser as soon as he lifts off for Singapore Kim summit. Ok, turns to Mexico, but only makes negotiating sense AFTER the AMLO election. That happens, and now things move fast because multiple mutual interests. Now likely result evidenced by massive bilateral US Mexico diplomacy: a bilateral deal, with Trudope hanging out to dry.
BTW, same tactic in evidence UK Brexit v. EU. May warned about framework for a bilateral, shenis not in a good ‘soft Brexit’ place. Trudope like dilemma.
RE ‘deal with Mexico’ where’s the fine print stating a non-negotiable condition stating we get to forcibly repatriate all “asylum” seekers back to Mexico, Guatamala, et al? Must have missed that one.
Not necessary. Most of them don’t really want to be here anyway, and send most of their money back to Mexico. industrial development in Mexico could cause many to go back. Manufacturing is the key everywhere. You have to make stuff. If you make stuff a whole host of other problems take care of themselves. For example, if most Americans have their health insurance provided through their employer, how to fund medical care is reduced back to funding a Medicaid and medicare program just for the retired and the chronic unemployable, sort of what is was for half a century before we started the systematic deindustrialization of America.
It might be necessary to spank Justin in the process of weaning him.
In all honesty I did not see the levrage play coming in the form it has taken involving Mexico and the Untied States. Though that is why I voted for President Trump (he does see them) its a very smart move.
” Second, it isolates Canada providing Prime Minister Trudeau an excuse (political cover) to take a knee – presuming he’s not an idiot.”
________________
As hard as it is to believe, he’s probably not an idiot.
I mean, could an idiot really dance with the kind of passion and technique that makes something so complicated look so natural, and yet majestic?
He’s practically Lord of the Bhangra.
I think I rest my case.
He’s no idiot, not with dancing chops like that.
He’s a fantasist.
That’s a whole ‘nother category.
He lives in a fantasy world.
One where he was born to dance.
actually he is “Lord of Light(ness)”
Then he is suicidal, and willing to take all Canadians with him. Come to think of it, isn’t Canada the home of the Lemmings?
Fidel’s son will NEVER listen to reason. Like father, like son.
If President Trump signs bilateral trade agreement with Senor O, then every crazy socialist liberal and snowflake will fall into complete depression!
Yup. Their heads are going to explode as well.
AMLO lives and breathes by the will of the cartels. He cannot sign ANYTHING without their approval unless he goes ‘rogue’.
Having spent much of the last 15 years leading ministry teams to Mexico, I would LOVE to see AMLO work with President Trump to remove the cartels and the multinational AG companies from the country! There are many hard working, family oriented people in Mexico but they have been forced to exist in a totally corrupt country and I understand why so many of them want to come here. But, if given the opportunity to live and work in their own country, and to be treated fairly, many of them would happily go back to Mexico!
I thought Mexico was a hopeless case having just voted in what some people say is the next Hugo Chavez. And now he’s making deals with Trump? What gives? Is this new president of Mexico different than what we were led to believe?
Wife and I have some Canadian friends. conservatives, the loathe ‘ol twinklesocks..
He as incompetent as they get and lazy too. Like Obama. They think he’s one term and out if Canada survives..
To all who wish us ill.
