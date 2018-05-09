“Sketchy Porn Lawyer Accuses Wrong Michael Cohen Using Stolen Treasury Department Documents…”

Michael Avenatti is the sketchy lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels. Following a similar approach deployed by Fusion-GPS, in a rush to spread rumors and accusations Avenatti has pushed stolen documents from Treasury Department filings to his allies in the media.
The documents appear to come from frequently submitted bank filings and treasury notifications known as Currency Transaction Reports (CTR’s), and Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR’s). SAR’s and CTR’s are compliance forms filed by organizations who engage in financial services.
Every organization from mortgage providers, to international financial institutions, to local U.S. main street banks, all the way to Western Union and convenience stores who generate money orders, are required to file CTR’s and SAR’s as part of the Treasury Department Banking Secretaries Act; a law requiring anyone engaged in financial services to assist government agencies in detecting and preventing money laundering.
At some point every person reading here has likely had a report filled out by a financial provider, submitting their details within a financial transaction, filed with the Treasury department. You never know about it, because it’s part of compliance reporting.
Somehow the sketchy lawyer for Stormy Daniels obtained a list of treasury filings attached to the name Michael Cohen; the same name as President Trump’s lawyer. It is likely someone within the Treasury Department, or the DOJ with search access to the Treasury Department, leaked this list to Michael Avenatti in an effort to assist his dubious motives.
Unfortunately, at least two of the people Avenatti is now accusing of scurrilous financial transactions are not the same Michael Cohen the dubious lawyer is seeking to attack. One is a Canadian Michael Cohen, the other is an Israeli Michael Cohen; both have financial transactions in the United States. The latter just sending his brother money.
This is what happens when you put names in search engines within government records. There are always multiple people with the same name. You might remember the wrong Michael Cohen was identified in the Steele Dossier as traveling to Prague, part of a similarly intended and motivated accusation.
The previous incorrect search result on ‘Cohen travel’, contained in the Clinton-Steele Dossier, likely came from unlawful FISA-702(17) “about” queries (opposition research) and was passed along from Fusion-GPS to Steele -laundered into an intelligence product- and later passed back to the FBI via the dossier. Today’s incorrect search results likely came from a U.S. government agency with access to Treasury Department records.
The U.S. Treasury Department has now opened an internal Inspector General investigation to see if they can find out who accessed the records, conducted an unauthorized search under the search name “Michael Cohen”, and unlawfully passed the results to the porn star’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti.
WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department’s inspector general is investigating whether confidential banking information related to a company controlled by President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen may have been leaked, a spokesman said.
Rich Delmar, counsel to the inspector general, said that in response to media reports the office is “inquiring into allegations” that Suspicious Activity Reports on Cohen’s banking transactions were “improperly disseminated.”
Detailed claims about Cohen’s banking history were made public Tuesday by Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who was paid $130,000 by Cohen shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.
On Twitter, Avenatti circulated a dossier that purports to show that Cohen was hired last year by the U.S.-based affiliate of a Russian company owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian business magnate who attended Trump’s inauguration and was recently subjected to sanctions by the U.S. government. The affiliate, New York investment firm Columbus Nova, confirmed the payment, saying it was for consulting on investments and other matters, but denied any involvement by Vekselberg. (read more)
As most people are now aware there are employees and contractors within the U.S. government now weaponizing their access to personal records in an effort to attack their political opposition. This should not be a surprise….
President Obama unlocked the door to weaponizing government against ordinary citizens when his Attorney General Eric Holder and the Treasury Department, via the IRS, gathered lists of U.S. persons who donated to Tea Party groups.
Ms. Lois Lerner, an IRS Administrator with access to IRS records of groups who filed under 501c(3)(4), passed to the DOJ over 1 million names from the “Schedule B” filings of those groups. The filings were contained in 21 CD-ROM’s the IRS gave to AG Eric Holder to generate the admitted “secret research project”.
The people and companies listed as contributing to Tea Party groups were then targeted by additional government agencies. The IRS admitted to what took place and a class action lawsuit was quietly settled. However, in doing this a Pandora’s box was opened.
The Obama approach of using government databases to research political opposition never stopped. A similar outcome was later evidenced in the FISA-702(16)(17) admissions by the FBI and Department of Justice – National Security Division in 2016:
Agents, employees, private contractors, and entities within government agencies with political motives and agendas, how have the ability to weaponize information against people they consider their political opposition.
This was always the danger of allowing corrupt left-wing ideologues to have the ability to control the mechanics of government. This is part of Obama’s “fundamental change” that people allowed in 2009 through 2017.
After eight years of access and promotion of the processes, there are now thousands of like-minded political ideologues within government that will abuse their access to data in an effort to assist their allies. Leaking information has evolved into specific targeting as the process has become more refined and frequent.
The discovered conversations between Lisa Page (DOJ), Peter Strzok (FBI), and communications director Michael Kortan (FBI) leaking information to their allies in the media is simply an extension of this continued approach. The connective tissue between the media who receive information and the political legal groups who use the information is becoming less and less opaque each day.
We see this in the relationship between the Clinton-DNC, Fusion-GPS, the intelligence apparatus and the media. They were/are working in common cause.
We see this in names like Daniel Richman, the friend of FBI Director James Comey who received the Comey Memos; a friend who was granted access to the FBI database.
We also see this in names like Benjamin Wittes, the operator of the Lawfare Blog and group of like-minded allies, also friends of James Comey. We see evidence of this weaponization and ideological alignment with FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker going to work for Lawfare Blog.
Corrupt government officials; corrupt intelligence officials; corrupt media officials; corrupt legal officials; and corrupt political officials, all connected as part of one larger apparatus with one ideological and political intent.
The use of the weaponized information by a porn star’s lawyer is a corrupt continuance, nothing more.
Think about this info leaked to (dumb a). (Dumb a) presents info to media. He and media release info to public with out vetting. Democrats jump all over this. Russian court day with special counsel not covered and attention being diverted from real corruption at DOJ, FBI, DNC and special counsel. Plus special counsel given perception of credibility. Than the truth comes out with out any mention from media except for FOX. Getting sick of them trying to convince us that a chicken is a duck! This nothing more than planting the seeds of deception. Joseph Gerbils would be proud that political propaganda is alive and well.
“Joseph Gerbils,” eh? I like it–except gerbils are kinda cute; Joseph not so much!
Bill Sammon at Fox News did not like certain aspects of the real actual news and did put a stop on it. Do not think Fox is your best news friend.
That’s certainly an enlightening claim (not)! Care to elucidate ?
I read that today as well. Sorry don’t have the link but yes Fox was playing according to Sammon. Sad, but appears true.
Look upthread – older comments. there a quick discussion in there. Query on Sammon.
’bout time!
Why is the Alt Left Fake News Media allowed to throw dirt on President Trump when Obama, Clinton, Kerry, and more sell access at every turn? President Trump has been in office for 16 months and under continued investigation for imaginary crimes while these others may have actually committed them…crickets!
The volcano of democrat corruption has been building up pressure underground at an ever increasing pace and hopefully it is about to blow its top. The FakeNews presstitutes can’t continue stoking the fires of political division and keep a lid on their crooked behavior forever.
Everyday people are tired of the noisy bitterness coming from The Left.
Doesn’t Peter Strocks wife or someones wife, in the “club”, work in the treasury Dept?
I thought she worked for the SEC.
Peter Strzok’s wife – Melissa Hodgman – works at SEC.
She was promoted to Deputy Director of SEC Enforcement Division shortly after Clinton emails were found on Weiner’s laptop.
Just think of it as a long and much needed public education for the dumbmasses.
And it is working. Just like the Art of War, where we don’t telegraph our moves to the enemy. Clue: I am speaking in terms of General Sessions. Attorney General… Sessions.
Avenatti, Schneiderman, Cuomo, Hillary, Obama, Mueller, Rosenstein et al continually underestimate who they are dealing with in Donald J. Trump!
Hee, Hee, I “borrowed” this from Joe Dan Gorman’s twitter:
(hope it posts correctly)
No!!!???
Methinks our President has a lot of material for his memoirs 😂😂😂😂😂
Methinks so too. 😉
As DJT Jr. sayes “there’s a tweet for Everything!”
What is the prior history of Avanatti??
The toning that grows beneath pond scum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…the thing…
Shady. Won some big lawsuits. Apparently took a bath with Tully’s Coffee chain in the Seattle area, who he acquired. NWest papers say he has over 50 lawsuits against him. Can’t order coffee, hasn’t paid employee taxes, claims to have sold his company, but employees said not true. Shutting down locations, not paying lease agreements on others, twitter posts claim he owes employee taxes of over $5 Million.
Recently had a divorce proceeding in SoCal. Supposedly also a race car driver. Has an Appeal regarding a 90-day stay in NY; he filed the Appeal w/ 9th Circus Court in San Francisco.
His apparent legal strategy is to be a blowhard, and force Trump, Cohen, and others into public admissions, as well as accessing Leakers. He believes Trump and Cohen have made damning admissions.
Who is stalling the NDA ruling???
He also has a huge Bar Complaint against him.
If Avanatti is not a long-time leftist ideologue (ezpz notes below that he did oppo research for Rahm Emanuel), then it sounds like he going all in on TDS as a means of bailing himself out of legal and financial troubles.
The Democrats/“progressives” don’t care if you were once murdered a hundred beagle puppies with an ax if you’re NOW useful to their agendas. Avanatti isn’t smart enough to run a business, but he has enough street smarts to know when it’s time to go beg for help from the mob bosses.
Cohan needs to file a defamation suit against him for 130 K just to piss him off
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nah, Rudy’s number was much better so make it 1.3 million.
It’s meaningful… 😉
He worked for an oppo research group run by Rahm Emanuel.
Kinda tells us all we need to know about this creep.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is gallows bait at best.
Are you the same mikefromwichita who just called me “Ivan” over at GP?
Wrong gender. Wrong nationality.
And I don’t get paid to post
Highschool in stlouis, I believe penn for undergrad, gw law school. Has sued trump before regarding apprentice, is dialed in with Rahm Emanuel and the liberal set. He’s figured out how to get some soros bucks and get his name in the paper while helping his resistance buddies.
Worked for Rahm Emmanuel’s political oppo research firm. Then he worked on several dem campaigns, including one of Biden’s Senatorial campaigns. I’m sure there is more, but I felt like I had learned all I needed to know by that point. Rahm Emmanuel is the very definition of sleaze.
LikeLike
Heard Rush today say he owes the IRS 5 million. No proof that i found yet.
He owns or part owns a company that owes that much. Not sure what the corporate form is.
The name of the company is global baristas llc. And he’s listed as the only “governer”
Timed to drown out the NY AG scandal, aka another democrat leader “open secret”, and North Korean prisoner release
Maxine Waters did say that President Obama had access to some powerful databases. She was correct. President Obama had access to confidential government databases.
Let’s have another chat with Lois Lerner.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bingo!! Excellent thinking!
Probably the only time she has been right in her career, like a stopped clock.
RAID AVENATTI’S LA OFFICE, NY HOTEL ROOM, and SECURE HIS LAPTOP, EMAIL, and TELEPHONE RECORDS!!
There have been numerous leaks in SDNY.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Pre dawn, no knock, guns drawn.
In 2013, Micheal Avenatti purchased Tully’s Coffee here in Washington state. The News Tribune ran this April 8, 2018 article which goes into detail pointing out his shady business practices. He currently owes nearly $6 million in federal and states taxes withheld from employees paychecks. He also has debts owed to many others associated with this business. What a guy….
http://www.thenewstribune.com/news/business/article208309604.html
Probably CIA. 😂😂😂
No accountability for a LOT of sketchy past dealings is a tell-tale sign of CIA backing. You have to research the judges to find out if they received any mysterious visits while presiding over those pending cases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Avenatti and his scam are gifts to the contemporary realignment in our main stream political thinking. As more in the public understand the weapons Avenatti et.al employed the tide will turn.
This guy sounds like he could be part of an organizes crime syndicate.
Yes, the Democrat party.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Would be deliciously ironic if he went to jail for tax evasion… 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add extortion \ blackmail to his list of charges.
This scenario is exactly why the Feds want a database with access to all of your meds and medical information filed under the guise of Health Insurance. The information they gain on you will be used against you. If you have an embarrassing STD from your youth, and run for office, good luck. I hope whoever was arrogant enough to do this is made an example of. All they have to do is see who searched the name. They already know who it is but will they expose them?
LikeLiked by 5 people
They got that already!
That started in the late 1970’s when Medicare/Medicaid required coding numbers for computer entry. Now every medication, every procedure, every complaint, every diagnosis … has a computer code.
The next big thing they have ALREADY started is artificial intelligence making the decisions and diagnoses…or maybe they have that already.
Artificial intelligence= Information based on garbage input with NO morals and soon to be utilized for ALL decisions
The latest thing is artificial intelligence in universities to teach.
This tramp and all her liberal filth need to go down!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Three potential crimes, or nine?
Each a possible 5 years in jail, and $250,000 fine?
What I find most interesting about the various Michael Cohen clones is that the mistake they made in late August/September of 2016 puts a timeline/datestamp on when they were using FISA 702’s and not the Carter Page FISA.
This stupid lawyer’s mistake is hysterical….how can you possibly be stupid enough to make the same mistake with the same guy again? Can he walk and chew gum?
Love the headline. Love, love the headline 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
Clearly he can’t walk and chew gum, but he is also a greedy little so and so! https://www.seattletimes.com/business/dempsey-walks-away-from-tullyrsquos-after-suing-partner/
LikeLike
Here is an updated article on that same deal..
http://www.thenewstribune.com/news/business/article208309604.html
LikeLike
Mebbe his source helped him trip on his gum by deliberately giving him bad information… Though I think the jerk just wanted to start the story, knowing that corrections, if they emerged, would just give it legs.
LikeLike
Come Out It Will!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cow flatulence can be dispersed by a phone call?
LikeLiked by 2 people
maobama had a phone, right? 😀
Avenatti admitted using Global Barista’s funds, i.e. employee withholding taxes, for his personal use? (Page 2.)
Wow.
How many crimes does that entail? A few dozen? Or crimes for every single employee defrauded?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Each occurrence, for each employee…
It’s gonna be “Stormy Weather” for him… for the forseeable future…
Here’s hoping it results in consecutive, as opposed to concurrent, sentences…
Maybe his cellmate “Bubba” will ask him to “play Stormy for me”…
Five points.
Maybe when Bubba gas him bent over, he will have him yell “basta!”
This guy is definitely going to be disbarred after the negligence with which he’s serving his client is exposed. He is using her for whatever money he’s getting out of her cut, and leaving her on the hook for a NDA she’s repeatedly violating at his insistence. Any ethical lawyer wouldn’t go that far. Even the moderately scummy (read: average) ones wouldn’t do that to somebody.
That’s not even touching all the people he’s obviously attacking on the other side.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No he won’t be disbarred. The atty grievance commissions in each state are there to protect the lawyers (IMO). Remember Marilyn Mosby and her shenanigans in Baltimore? There was a grievance filed against her. She is still the State’s Atty for Baltimore.
LikeLike
Disciplinary measures against AGs and prosecutors are different than private practice attorneys. This guy is wreckless and is exposing his client to real harm. And it’s all being done live on tv.
LikeLike
There we go! Ought to happen NOW with every other one of these corrupt lawyers.
Something lit a fire under Rosenstein’s azz…hmmm wonder what it could be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that PDJT is not included. That would appear to support the theory that he’s not included from some of the investigation(s) as he would be considered the “victim”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read in another article that John Kelly discussed the original redaction with PDJT and PDJT sided with the intelligence community. To me, that says PDJT isn’t threatened by this. JMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your right!
Based on Rosenstein’s prior antics he’ll probably either ask for additional time or produce a redacted document and only allow them to view it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do we know that it is the “original” classified memo from Rosenstein. How do we know that Rosey did not alter it first to save his arse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t want to derail, but this is an interesting tweet. I wonder if Fox is correct about a “secret intelligence source who aided….” or if that’s just their assumption. Noted, thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
"After eight years of access and promotion of the processes, there are now thousands of like-minded political ideologues within government that will abuse their access to data in an effort to assist their allies. Leaking information has evolved into specific targeting as the process has become more refined and frequent."
The Trump Administration could and should be looking into revoking the tax-exempt status of Media Matters, as well as other George Soros funded subversive organizations.
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/07/cuaght-hold-your-breath/
“…..Here they brag about implementing pre-warning technologies to prevent the spread of “right-wing misinformation” and now in early 2018, they proudly declare their success to create the necessary algorithms to shut down conservative profiles and sites. In late February 2018, there were two big purges on Twitter which led to shutting down the conservative accounts claiming to be identified as Russian bots. What really happened was, they suspended important conservative accounts and dropped down their followers. When the account was active again, thousands of followers were lost. It was a big celebration all over the left media, labeling us as Russian bots and the people who still follow these fake news channels don’t really know, what really happened and the followers are gone as the result of a shutdown. Hate content, is simply what they don’t want to be spread and dangerous and controversial means when they don’t agree with you for criticizing their politicians as well as their policies. They are now creating “Thought Crime” which means preventing people from “feeling” in some way. At the same time, liberals are authorized to “feel offended” by anything we do. Therefore their aggressive actions, which are the extension of their “feelings” are also justified. So how does it work when some people are entitled to feel in the way they want, and others should be prevented to “feel” in their way? Media Matters is fully Alinskyite….”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/21/to-the-white-house/
“…The phrase “delegitimizing Trump” is a phrase you see it repeats in this memo.
Mr. President, remember that Media Matters is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization which its goal is to “delegitimize” the President of the United States and “punish” and control the mainstream media if they give a positive coverage of him. This is unlawfully the violation of the nonprofit code of conduct and it needs to end….”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great post. Thank you for sharing
Wow, what a link. The Media matters stuff is downright frightening and makes me want to puke that this is what half of America has become. Bookmarked that one, lots of reading to do there, thanks.
I think a Treasury investigation is a big nothingburger. It is far more likely this information cam from a FISA 702 (17) than a Treasury leak.The “Small Group” must know by now they had the wrong Cohen and gave that bit of information to Stormy’s lawyer so he could weather the tempest, so to speak.
Watch for the SC office to blame Avenatti for getting the wrong Cohen. They will toss him under the bus to save themselves.
Why would Mueller’s team give Avenatti the Cohen SARs? If they did, wouldn’t that imply a much wider conspiracy?
The Treasury Dept is Mnuchin’s. It’s interesting that he immediately had the Treasury IG start an investigation. No stonewalling. No waiting till Congress demands it. OTOH, Mueller’s team have committed multiple illegalities in their quest for dirt on PDJT starting with the violation of the Presidential Transition Team documents. What did the DOJ do about that? Nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Aviatti is a useful idiot used by the Mueller team and varies hidden entities. He has nothing to loose he already lost. They throw him under the buss like a cheap piece of meat.
LikeLike
Unlikely it’s from the FISA. The latest SAR transaction listed on Avenatti’s doc is March 1, 2018.
Please expound: Why would March 1, 2018 make any difference if the FISA queries are still being searched?
If I was one of those Mr Cohens I find this attorney and beat the shit out of him. Enough is Enough! We the people have spoken. How dare you invade my privacy you dung beetle?
I’ll help! I have a unique name, so it’s doubtful I’ll ever be “caught up” in one of these searches – but I bet I’m on lists, now, and I don’t want my info stolen!
Do lawyers EVER have their license to practice law revoked?
Yes & he has a Bar Complaint against him so he could lose his license.
Look at both Clintons and both Obamas, pretty sure they all lost their licenses to practice law.
Obamas gave up their licenses voluntarily. At least that is the claim. I don’t know about Hillary, but Bill lost his after he left office due to Monica gate.
When is enough going to be enough? When are these people going to go to jail?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So hilarious he got the wrong guy. The other day I was checking my voting information to make sure I was cool to vote in the primary. I have a moderately unique last name.
There are NINE people with the same first and last name as me…. IN MY STATE ALONE
Michael Cohen is about as ‘unique’ as my name, he’s likely got 15 people with that same name in New York State. Likely 5 or 6 in the same city!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There would be at least 3 or 4 hundred michael cohen’s in Manhatten alone
The Avenatti scam is as screwed up, flimsy and fraudulent as man-caused global warming. It’s at the point where because the USA and Russia are on the same planet, everything anyone does who is connected to Trump can be linked to Russia. And from this point, we get to the “universal consensus” that Peach Fo T Fye must be done.
Well WhoreMe Daniels will just have to update her porn bio. She told Roseanne she only did anal with her husband. I think her attorney did it to her too. Thanks Roseanne.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her husband must be so proud…..”Only with me?”….”so thoughtful of you”….”we must go meet mom”…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, if this is true and she actually does have a husband he might be, as he is obviously some sort of sick freak in the first place. Who the he!! marries a nasty piece of filth that “acts” in porn “movies”.
While I am at it, can we please starting putting quotation marks around the “star” in the phrase porn “star”? The dumbmasses sure seem to pick the worst possible “people” to “celebrate”!!! All the way around the spectrum, too…
Yuck.
Drudge had a big headline up yesterday and New York TImes had an article. Drudge article was removed, didn’t see it this morning when I logged on. I never read the NYT article but I’m wondering if they retracted the info, or did NYT get different info? A friend of mine who can watch TV during the day said even FOX was reporting this stuff. Did info all come from Avanatti and it was propagated through the media?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank you for your study of current events and the ability to embed them in a panoply of historical context.
Some of the payments were made to THE Michael Cohen as detailed here
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/09/avenatti-michael-cohen-israel/
BUT THE Viktor Vekselberg also made some other interesting payments.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/emails-show-clinton-ties-to-russian-oligarch-under-investigation
So Vekselberg starts donating/paying money to Cohen from Jan 2017 to August 2017….hmmm now why do I think of the phrase ‘Clinton setup’ here. Are they that thick they think they can get away with this on top of everything else?
Except the company the slut’s lawyer claims is run/associated with the russian is an American owned company and they have come out and said that the russian has nothing to do with their company.
Call me a grumpy old man, but here is my cynical point of view about American politics, everywhere and for a long time: the successful politician pays for the opportunity to get into a scheme to get rich far beyond that person’s capacity to make honest money.
BUT you have to pay big for the opportunity, and you must be subject to blackmail.
Being subject to blackmail guarantees that you will not squeal or disobey.
Though part of the national political system at every level and thus something everyone does, (IMO) the Clintons were the masters because they were audacious grifters, and not afraid to use violence.
Is there a weakness in that system?
Yes. The weakness is that everyone is able to be blackmailed because everyone did something (or does ongoing things) which are illegal and provable.
IMO Trump knows this, and was probably even told this many, many times, and thus understood/understands how the swamp can be drained.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this point, I am starting to believe that Stormy and the Lawyer are working for Trump as secret agents. CNN is covering this like the missing Malaysian jet liner and MSNBC routinely make fools of themselves no matter the topic. Meanwhile, Trump plows forward barely noticing the shackles of Congress, Mueller, FBI/DOJ, GOPe and the cackling pundit class.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tech, it would be more like the “bumbling secret agents and their bumbling cohort’s the media” could become a comedy, hopefully we can all be laughing at them soon.
Ha, I had that same vision this afternoon, that Stormy isn’t the idiot she seems, she’s getting revenge on CNN and NX1VM somehow by luring Avenatti to make a fool of himself in public. Then I woke up… It would be the best troll of the year, though.
LikeLike
Yeah, aint it great ?
What da heck is this? ‘To tell the truth’ or ‘whats my line’? Sleazeball Avenatti ain’t no Orson Bean or Kitty Carlyle, that I can tell you, that I can tell you.
More dubious access of records?
In the arraignment today Concord Management pleaded not guilty. Buzzfeed noted this:
Special counsel lawyer Jeannie Rhee told the judge that based on an April 11 filing by Concord Management’s lawyers with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), prosecutors were under the impression that Dubelier and his cocounsel Katherine Seikaly, who are partners at the law firm Reed Smith, also represented Concord Catering. Concord Management and Concord Catering are subject to US sanctions; lawyers can represent sanctioned companies, but must report their involvement to OFAC.
Dubelier replied that there was a difference between representing clients and being authorized to appear for them in court. Dubelier said it was “disturbing” to learn that Mueller’s office had access to “confidential” information concerning their OFAC filing.
I don’t trust Buzzfeed but there may be more to this. Still I would think Mueller would be able to get information like this. But the SC is showing a pattern of bad assumptions. And Dubelier is quick to embarrass the SC team by pointing them out. Go man go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
#basta
Avenatti Bar Complaint filed against him stating he is UNFIT to Practice Law!
CNN be like, come sit by me!
Avenutty is as Avenutty does. What a maroon!!
They gotta come down hard on these rats to get our house in order.
Interesting. Could Avenatti be another DNC/Clinton Fixer? That could explain his special treatment. Enquiring minds want to know.
Usually when you owe the IRS money, there is either a payment plan, or liens.
There are liens
Hm…It doesn’t sound like these leaks originated at the Treasury Department. One transaction involved a Malaysian company transferring funds to Canada. The other transaction has a Kenyan bank sending money to Israel. Why would these foreign companies be reporting to the Treasury Department about transactions taking place completely outside the US? This sounds–once again– like leaks from our old friends in the Intelligence Community.
Or maybe from the Southern District of New York?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That eas my guess. SDNY leaks like the Titanic.
Good point. However, the US Treasury Dept does monitor international banking and transfers.
Here’s a new Mueller investigation data point for the timeline:
“Dallas-based AT&T said it was contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team regarding its payments to the company of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.
In a statement released late Wednesday, the telecom giant said it “cooperated fully” with its questions.
“When we were contacted by the Special Counsel’s office regarding Michael Cohen, we cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017,” the company said in a written statement. “A few weeks later, our consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year. Since then, we have received no additional questions from the Special Counsel’s office and consider the matter closed.”
https://www.dallasnews.com/business/att/2018/05/09/att-gave-information-mueller-regarding-payments-trump-lawyer
Same story from Novartis. Which means these leaks came from Mueller’s office.
Also, I wonder if being contacted by Mueller caused the end of those contracts…. many ways to destroy people, it seems.
LikeLike
The two transactions involving the wrong Michael Cohen are below the 10k threshold for CTR reporting and appear to involve non-US banks (Kenya->Israel,Malaysia->Canada) so no US Fincen SAR report. Where did the data come from?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. That’s what I noticed. The most likely leakers: the US or “Five-Eyes” intelligence community, or the NY people.
Wouldn’t Mueller have this info directly from Cohen? At least Cohens transactions? Could be Muellers leakers.
LikeLike
SDNY Leak?
The Obama shadow government house just down the street from 1600 Pennyslvania Ave.
I know we’re fighting a war here but am I the only one disappointed Cohen seems to have setup a Podesta style influence peddling operation weeks into President Trump’s transition? Believe me this is not easy to defend outside the confines of TCT. You’re left saying it’s no worse than the Podestas! Happily it looks like Cohen couldn’t deliver the goods to unhappy customers but PDJT didn’t need this right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We still don’t know what the actual facts are, but, yeah, that would be very disappointing. I don’t think Cohen had enough influence to effect an actual quid pro quo, but it sure doesn’t look good.
Selling the idea that you have access to the top dog is an age old profession called lobbying. Cohen is just another fat cat lawyer who wanted to leverage his relationship with President Trump to capture large consulting/ lobbing fees. Last time I checked the national pit of vipers called Washington is lousy with consultants and big money lobbiest who represent domestic and foreign entities ( yes Russians).
LikeLike
“Believe me this is not easy to defend outside the confines of TCT.”
You got that right. It is not helpful trying to help people understand MAGA when headlines like these are dropping. Many in this thread are failing to realize that not all these transactions were the wrong Cohen, the big ones WERE the right Cohen and it appears he was trying to sell access he did not have.
Won’t matter at all in the big picture, but it sure muddies the waters right now.
How do you know he was selling access?
A pharmaceutical company gave him $1.2M dollars and he didn’t do anything for them. Selling access would be the best possible reason. Operating a ‘slush’ fund to silence porn stars would be another.
Either Cohen is just a greedy idiot looking to feast off lies, or he was being used as a pawn for the ‘Insurance Policy’. Probably both.
Regardless, he paid stormy, he was Trumps lawyer, he took a $million bucks. This is all the rabid left care about. I am anxious to see what we learn in the following 48hrs.
It is a normal practice. It is how a lot of lobbying firms start out… Corey Lewandowski did it too.
All the new people here are very quick to talk about how hard it is to defend??? Are you kidding? Cohen would be the only guy I know of in NY or Washington DC that didn’t try to get rich off political insider knowledge. They’re called lobbyists!!! Last time I checked The Dems/Left have plenty of them. Just because he knows PDJT doesn’t mean anything. I have zero problem defending President Trump. The lefty’s have zero problem defending their precious Clinton Foundation…and we know how ethical and honest they are. Nice try Deep State.
If these payments are true, don’t believe he was selling access, but perhaps selling knowledge about Trumps style. I don’t like that either, but it sounds more like what it is.
LikeLike
Would this suggest, too, that Avenatti is coordinating with Mueller in the Stormy Daniels scam? I just don’t see how Avenatti would get his hands on this information without it coming from the Mueller team. And that would be illegal, wouldn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
SDNY.
“Sketchy Porn Lawyer Accuses Wrong Michael Cohen Using Stolen Treasury Department Documents…”
You can’t fix stupid and/or bought off.
Tweeted to Hannity. Maybe he’ll mention on his show coming up.
Gonna tweet to Tucker now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just sent a nasty tweet to Avenatti accusing him of being a pimp rather than a lawyer and informing his followers about him obtaining illegally leaked info which happened to be about the wrong Cohen also that the Treasury IG has opened an investigation into his illegally obtained info…can’t wait for the backlash!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Treasury investigating instead of the FBI? Is there some reason DJT doesn’t trust the FBI to investigate? LOL
The CTR’s and SAR’s illegally leaked to Avenatti (and about the wrong Cohen) would have come from someone in the Treasury Dept.
Oh, I also re-tweeted the Bar complaint to him and his followers…guess I’m on his Schiff list now, can’t wait for the reply attacks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the IRS returns a “NULL” result of their investigation into who accessed Treasury records of Michael Cohen – they’re lying. I used to work for the IRS 15-yrs ago, and every single person who logs onto a database, at any station, has a unique ID applied to that person, and that station WITHIN each database. They have no choice but to have a suspect, whether that suspect used their own log-on identifier is another question, but there WILL be record of a Treasury employee’s ID accessing it, and a computer station used to access it. This was 15-yrs ago, and as time passed, you can bet they’ve upgraded their ID software and further compartmentalized database uses. And of course, every 6-months we took mandatory training on access rights, and what to expect if you violated them – as does every Federal employee go through mandatory training on the protection of citizen’s personal identifying information (such as SSN, and other unique personal identifiers), authorizations to access it, and the ramifications of disseminating PII inappropriately. The person when caught, will face federal charges, could face jail time, fines, and loss of federal employment – for both accessing it, and then disseminating it.
Oh, and yeah we all know – EvilTwatHillary and her cronies had to sign acknowledgement documents of how to handle ALL government information (no matter how mundane), before a security clearance is given. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
All roads lead to Clinton
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has been in place even before Obama – remember Joe the Plumber?
They destroyed the guy because he dared asked Obama a question during the 2008 campaign.
Cults must destroy or otherwise neutralize powerful opposition.
This is why cults require you to cut off communication with your family.
Oh, hasn’t that been the focus of so many articles this recent holiday season? Either how to silence “objectionable” discussions, or provoke and comtrol them, or how to cut off family? Velly intellesting……..but stoopit.
This is why the Progs are pushing individuals to be so rigid, and either un-friend people on faceplant, or be so objectionable that people un-friend them: protect cult members from the harsh reality of the real world.
Safe Spaces.
Censorship.
Dean: destroyed by making his Whelp seem like a sign of a Crazy Man.
Perot: Ostracized due to his Big Ears, whiney voice, and use of flip charts.
Any time genuine threatening power emerges, it is addressed with destruction of one kind or another – humiliating ridicule, or lawsuit-scandal shaming. The Progs cannot win in a decent battle of hearts and minds.
Now this whole thing stinks to high-heaven. AT&T is still in court with the Trump Admin right now fighting to purchase Time-Warner and CNN. Come on Man…..
Here’s what you need to know about the U.S. lawsuit against the AT&T-Time Warner merger
The Trump administration has sued to block AT&T’s $85 billion takeover of CNN-owned Time Warner. The trial starts March 21. Here’s what you need to know.
https://www.recode.net/2018/3/16/17110870/doj-lawsuit-att-time-warner-merger-explained-trump-cnn
And Cohen brought what for AT&T about it? Nothing……SMH. Middle finger to the press, again.
This is rich.
Is this a massive set-up to snare the Dems?
Cohen is getting “in trouble” for striving to sell White House influence? Really?
And what have Hiraly and Bill been doing in all of this globetrotting?
I will be ready to die happy and satisfied if it ends up that Cohen is a set-up fall-guy to set standards and precedent for trying to sell White House influence, and then using that precedent to run Hiraly through – um – how many – a thousand cases of peddling WH influence.
This is either Biblically Epic, or Master Level Trolling, or both.
It is time for Trump to run an ad:
Help wanted. Understanding of the Constitution and honesty required. Conservatives preferred. Liberal socialist Communists need not apply. Leakers will be provided extended vacation in deluxe accommodations in the Caribbean!
Then clean house at ALL DC agencies. Clean out the Clinton and Obama riff raff and start again! Why is it that all of them have extended clearance and can do searches totally unrelated to their jobs with no consequence? No moral fiber, only a hatred for conservatives and honest people!
Wonder if someone leaked that info to this idiot lawyer knowing he would run with it without verifying if it was accurate or not? Either way, he looks like an even bigger idiot now than before. Hehe.
Woops. xD
