BREAKING: Former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker Resigns from FBI – Granular Detail Indicates “No Immunity”…

The New York Times is now reporting  former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has resigned from the FBI.  This follows a similar announcement for Lisa Page.

James Baker and Lisa Page were part of the “fab five” (Baker, Page, Strzok, Ohr, Priestap) previously suspected as cooperating with IG and FBI INSD investigators in exchange for some form of process leniency.  James Baker was removed from his position as FBI Chief Legal Counsel on December 21st, 2017.  He has been holding down some previously unknown position inside the FBI until today.

WASHINGTON — Two top F.B.I. aides who worked alongside the former director James B. Comey as he navigated one of the most politically tumultuous periods in the bureau’s history resigned on Friday.

One of them, James A. Baker, served as the F.B.I.’s top lawyer until December when he was reassigned as the new director, Christopher A. Wray, began installing his own advisers. Mr. Baker had been investigated by the Justice Department on suspicion of sharing classified information with reporters. He has not been charged.

[…] Mr. Baker said in a telephone interview that he would be joining the Brookings Institution to write for Lawfare, its blog focused on national security law. (read more)

The New York Times (Michael Schmidt) focuses a great deal of energy attaching James Baker’s current perspective to James Comey as opposed to Andrew McCabe.  Remember, Schmidt was the leak recipient from Comey via Benjamin Wittes (loyalty articles etc.).

Additionally, Baker going to work for Wittes at Lawfare..

(Hi Ben!)

….indicates he has NOT been granted prosecutorial immunity.   If James Baker had immunity as part of his cooperation deal he would not be going to work for Wittes at Lawfare blog.

Additionally x2, this relationship solidifies our previous analysis that the Lawfare group was/is far more involved in the overall conspiracy scheme than all other reporting was highlighting.  The Lawfare group were the ‘outside government’ team who were coaching the DOJ/FBI “small group” on how to execute the “Insurance Policy”.

It is transparently obvious from the way this NYT story is framed (Schmidt), that James Baker is seeking to hug up against James Comey for all pending legal issues.  This puts Andrew McCabe on the outside of the circled-wagon defenses.

Big news.

Additionally x3, this also indicates the IG report is rapidly moving toward its conclusion, and also indicates that federal prosecutor John Huber is not granting immunity to the cooperating group.

The most interesting people in the ongoing investigation were those principals who clearly were in/around the center of 2015/2016 activity; were caught in 2017, yet remained inside the FBI and DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) ie. Main Justice.

♦James Baker – The former FBI chief legal counsel and close adviser to FBI Director James Comey.  In addition to coordinating the “small group” activity to exonerate Hillary Clinton, Baker was also a recipient for some of the Comey Memos of recent release. This puts Baker in a position to understand the “insurance policy” described by FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Counsel Lisa Page. Additionally, Baker would be able to identify the level of knowledge and participation of Director Comey, and is therefore perhaps the biggest risk to Comey specifically.  December 21st, 2017, Baker was removed from any responsibility but remains inside the FBI in some capacity; he was therefore considered a cooperating co-conspirator for the FBI Inspection Division (INSD), IG Horowitz and likely prosecutor Huber.

♦Lisa Page – The former designated counsel from Main Justice assigned to assist Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.  We know from open-sourced information; from her own released text messages; and from congressional releases, that Lisa Page was the person who provided the text messages to INSD and the Inspector General. Page’s account of the media leak instructions she received from McCabe conflicted with her boss, and ultimately led to the proof of McCabe’s false statements.  Lisa Page was the connective bridge within the team joining the DOJ-NSD to the FBI operation.  Obviously Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok were working closely at the heart of the “small group” activity.  They were the footsoldiers carrying out the orders passed down from Lynch/Yates (DOJ) and Comey/McCabe (FBI).   After cooperating with the INSD and IG investigation, Page quit the Mueller team in June of 2017.

  1. Guffman says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    From Q just now… believe it or don’t..

    [Updated]
    James Baker – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]] / removed Jan/FIRED 4.21
    Lisa Page – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]]
    Testimony received.
    Tracking_y.
    [Added]
    Mike Kortan, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs – FIRED [cooperating under ‘resigned’ title]
    Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to James Comey – FIRED
    [DOJ]
    David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC – HRC email invest] – FIRED/FORCE
    John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
    Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General – FIRED
    Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
    Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x – cooperating witness [power removed]
    Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein – FIRED/FORCE
    Cross against House/Senate resignations/final term announcements + CEO departures.
    CONSPIRACY?
    FAKE NEWS?
    THE SWAMP IS BEING DRAINED.
    TRUST THE PLAN.
    JUSTICE

    Q.

  2. The Truth says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Love how they try to bury the good news on a Fri night.

  3. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    A release just now from Q … these people did NOT resign, most were fired and “walked out” of the buildings.

  4. oldschool64 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Well it appears Bill Priestap still has a job. If anyone gets immunity I believe it will be him. I bet Comey often wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about that guy!

  5. NJF says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    I’ve just poured a big glass of wine!

  6. Ray Runge says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    The real news is the small group left inside the FBI are not singing like well fed canaries. That assumption is right next to Huber as aggressive prosecutor. Not a single perp walk. Current status shows an empty pail.

  7. BigBlockMill says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Looks like everybody was dancing at “Saturday Night Fever” and AG Sessions pulled the fire alarm.

  8. Gil says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    We have the best Fridays….

  9. scott467 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    “Additionally, Baker going to work for Wittes at Lawfare.. (Hi Ben!) ….indicates he has NOT been granted prosecutorial immunity. If James Baker had immunity as part of his cooperation deal he would not be going to work for Wittes at Lawfare blog.”

    _____________________

    Sounds like Benny & the Jets will be joining a large group in Gitmo.

    No deals.

    That’s what Q has said, several times.

    The only reason you don’t make deals is because you don’t need to.

    And the only reason you don’t need to is because you already have all the evidence you need, to get everyone, all the way up the chain. To whoever is above Hussein and pulled his strings.

    And those people don’t get deals.

    But they may get to meet a SEAL team.

  10. Burnt Toast says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Quit in the middle of a pay period.
    OPM is gonna be frustrated.

  11. fred5678 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Cannot. Keep. Up. With. This. The Amazing Battle of The Republic.

    I am now hiring news readers to compile short paragraphs on each separate political news story so I can keep up with events while also tutoring 30 hours a week and doing my own home cooking — and eating. And sleeping. Yawn.

    Please post your education, relevant experience (verified wise and pithy CTH comments get triple credit), and salary requirements and I will reply to each applicant — as soon as I hire an ad response reader.

  12. RedBallExpress says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Another member of the Kamikaze team bites the dust. Get the Obama and Clinton planes warmed up. And don’t bother filling the gas tanks all the way – they won’t be back.

    • andi lee says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      Funny! you should mention “Kamikaze”. Dont forget the Bush’s!
      George Bush’s buddy, bin Laden (Arbusto Oil; Binladin, Binladen) airstrip in Santa Fe, Texas, was called, ‘Kami Kazi Airport’.

  13. woohoowee says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:49 pm

  14. fleporeblog says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Rep. Devin Nunes truly has the makings to be our next great President! He just gets it. He is one of us. There is someone that he is learning from 😉!

    I put the tweets into a thread if you are interested in reading it:

  15. Beth02 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Crazy idea but … did the FBI suggest that they both retire now because the FBI doesn’t want them on staff when they are indicted next week ? “Former FBI lawyer was indicted today” sounds better in the news than “Current FBI lawyer…” Wray has to know the ship is sinking maybe he thinks getting the rats off now might give the FBI a better chance of recovering ?

  16. George Hicks says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Great roller coaster at Comey Island…the Cyclone

  17. YeahYouRight says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Part of the Clapper, Campbell, et al treatment? Leak and break the law in government and we’ll cover you and provide income when it bites you later?

    Maybe it’s time for a non-compete agreement for government workers; no press or lobby jobs within a year or two of leaving the bossom of the motherland.

  18. missilemom says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Stunning; I go out of town for a few days and the news drops are 24/7 and looks all good for our POTUS. Friday Night Lights!!!

  19. rhinOC says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    There is a very quiet….almost imperceptible noise in some new sources saying the FBI may be beyond saving thanks to the people that have been discussed here. Rolled into a new entity. After the events of the past three years, there is nothing that seems too far fetched to me. Why was John Kerry in Iran? Was that today? How stupid is that guy?

    • RedBallExpress says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      The FBI should be terminated. Permanently. There is no reason on earth for it to exist.
      Start a new agency somewhere in the Midwest.

    • Sporty says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      How can you measure treason.

      • David A says:
        May 4, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        By the length off the hanging rope!

      • RICHARD CANARY says:
        May 4, 2018 at 11:36 pm

        From a scaffold, with a rope.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          May 4, 2018 at 11:49 pm

          Measure it Texas style…

          Put em all on horses…put the rope around their necks…and have our President ask if they have any last words,,,,

          Before they say anything our VSG slaps the horses asses says: “I didn’t think so” and the party begins….

          Yeee Haaah…..come on down….we’re gonna have a hangin….

          Then we sell the horses on e-bay to pay for the wall…hell may even pay for a Northern Wall..

          The Horse that hung the Hag….priceless…

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      ya know rhinOC sometimes I actually think there is a cadre of Clintonistas that are operating as if they are some kind of quasi govt shadowing the Trump admin.

      For example, fruitloop Hillary the other day had a speech about infrastructure. Obama has openly met before and after with foreign dignitaries. Now there’s Kerry sticking his nose in diplomatic areas.
      Do they really believe a seismic shift will happen and they’ll all stand up and announce that we ‘won’ and we’ve been carrying on with business while that interloper Trump was pretend POTUS??

    • theresanne says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      This is starting to sound like the Mentalist. Remember “Tiger, Tiger”?

  20. Timothy says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Look at the pyramid picture w Obama at the top and page/strzac one level trom the bottom.

    This is the structure if weaponized government.

    There are a lit of implications of that

    1. Scandal at the bottom can obscure the crimes at the top.

    2. The structure is replicated across.all govt agencies (Ed, State, IRS , DHS…)

    3. It includes non government partisans (oh, lawfare blog, nyt, wsj, Maggie haberman…)

    4. W/o our Apex predator at the top, we would never had known or been able to prove the wrongdoing (issa, chaffetz gowdy…)

    5. The lower levels swarm the.patriots w propaganda and international crimes (ohr, Russian dossier via British m16…)

    6. Mid. level ‘public servants’ get off Scott free (koskinen, Lerner…)

    7. We the people’s energy is wasted and diffused against at most the second tier.

    The general problem of defeating this pyramid is solved by never letting it exist.

    • Timothy says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      Also…the GOP built and funded that.structure.

      They lied for decades about shrinking it, starving it and depriving it of power.

      Curse them. We are on the brink of 2a solution to this because of them.

      I thank God that He is moving in our land and that He appears to be giving us a peaceful read to the restoration of our Republic.

    • Mongoose says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      To simplify your thoughts a bit,
      1. All power has tiered defenses
      2. The goal is to defend and deplete the enemy’s energies and resources without harming the elite
      3. Trump has single handedly ushered in the storm that is over whelming all those defenses.

  21. Donzo says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    NYT can always sell ad space to Russians in the event of loss revenue.

  22. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    For people upset at the delays, I think most of them are planned.

    Sara Carter had an interesting take the other night on Hannity. Until she joined FOX, I never thought much of Carter’s sources. But now, she clearly has good sources. She (and only her) broke the story on the doctor who smeared Ronny Jackson. And she broke the story on that doctor’s resignation. And she cited WH sources.

    Anyways, Carter said the other night that Horowitz was purposely delaying the release of the report. Basically waiting for all the razz-matazz of the coupists to be over. She mentioned directly that Horowitz may be waiting for Comey to end his book tour so that he, Horowitz, can include some of what Comey says during that tour into his, Horowitz’, report.

    This is all planned out, it seems. I think Horowitz is waiting until the time is right to drop the report. And the time is near, although I hope he waits until he gets EVERY last drop of information to include in the report that he can.

  23. Nigella says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Resigned or fired?

  24. Karl Kastner says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Imagine texting you, I do
    I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
    To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
    Still texting together

    If I should chat you up, during work time
    Discussing what is next to leak to New York Times
    Imagine how the Trump campaign would be maligned
    Still texting together

    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype

    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    No matter what our clearance is, a war we wage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together

    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype

    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    Defending our democracy, on the world stage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together

    If we could meet and speak on Andy’s time, and he’d say he would
    authorize, and ease our minds.
    No chance for us to leave a trail, for one to find,
    still texting together

    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba

    I text you and you text me
    No matter where our Samsungs are, no one can see
    The only one I text is you, and you text me
    Still texting together
    Still texting together
    Friends in fair weather
    Still texting together
    We’re texting together
    Still texting together
    Texting together
    Still texting together
    Still texting together (ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba.

  25. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Sundance and crew, just a hunch, but I think you need to get water cooled keyboards with button cushions from all the typing you are going to be doing. May the fourth be with you… There is so much chatter in various sites today and tonight. Crickets everywhere else…

    I never thought history would be so fascinating…

  26. Isman says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Could it be that Baker and Page were fired after the IG discovered new evidence that pertained to them that was undisclosed to the IG, thus causing the IG to delay his testimony?

  27. TtotheD says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    If it wasn’t bad enough that Comey brought in Baker from the NSA and subsequently ruined his life, he also gives him a Twitter shout out tonight, what a good friend. They can be workout buddies at GITMO

  28. Robert Smith says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Sessions and Trump were playing 24D chess and Ellis flipped the chessboard.

  29. rayvandune says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    I hope Andrew is smiling down on this debacle.

  30. Mickey Wasp says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    What was the time The Last Refuge posted this article.?
    Is not the courtesy to read the article and open the links…
    Yea, most of know the diagram and follow closely….

  31. Marica says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Where’s Sylvia? I miss ya! We all do!!

  32. rayvandune says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    The way this is unraveling is sort of like how Instapundit sez you go bankrupt:

    “Gradually,… and then suddenly.”

  33. Genie says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Rejoice we much!

  34. Sporty says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    We’re more people fired today?

  35. aconcernedtreeper says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    where is the uber troll lovesfreedom? you’ve got a date with destiny tonight

  36. Mickey Wasp says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    It’s an incestuous relationship where the sanctity of monogamy is only kept by the one that cheats.

