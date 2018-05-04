BREAKING: Former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker Resigns from FBI – Granular Detail Indicates “No Immunity”…

The New York Times is now reporting former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has resigned from the FBI. This follows a similar announcement for Lisa Page.
James Baker and Lisa Page were part of the “fab five” (Baker, Page, Strzok, Ohr, Priestap) previously suspected as cooperating with IG and FBI INSD investigators in exchange for some form of process leniency. James Baker was removed from his position as FBI Chief Legal Counsel on December 21st, 2017. He has been holding down some previously unknown position inside the FBI until today.
WASHINGTON — Two top F.B.I. aides who worked alongside the former director James B. Comey as he navigated one of the most politically tumultuous periods in the bureau’s history resigned on Friday.
One of them, James A. Baker, served as the F.B.I.’s top lawyer until December when he was reassigned as the new director, Christopher A. Wray, began installing his own advisers. Mr. Baker had been investigated by the Justice Department on suspicion of sharing classified information with reporters. He has not been charged.
[…] Mr. Baker said in a telephone interview that he would be joining the Brookings Institution to write for Lawfare, its blog focused on national security law. (read more)
The New York Times (Michael Schmidt) focuses a great deal of energy attaching James Baker’s current perspective to James Comey as opposed to Andrew McCabe. Remember, Schmidt was the leak recipient from Comey via Benjamin Wittes (loyalty articles etc.).
Additionally, Baker going to work for Wittes at Lawfare..
(Hi Ben!)
….indicates he has NOT been granted prosecutorial immunity. If James Baker had immunity as part of his cooperation deal he would not be going to work for Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Additionally x2, this relationship solidifies our previous analysis that the Lawfare group was/is far more involved in the overall conspiracy scheme than all other reporting was highlighting. The Lawfare group were the ‘outside government’ team who were coaching the DOJ/FBI “small group” on how to execute the “Insurance Policy”.
It is transparently obvious from the way this NYT story is framed (Schmidt), that James Baker is seeking to hug up against James Comey for all pending legal issues. This puts Andrew McCabe on the outside of the circled-wagon defenses.
Big news.
Additionally x3, this also indicates the IG report is rapidly moving toward its conclusion, and also indicates that federal prosecutor John Huber is not granting immunity to the cooperating group.
The most interesting people in the ongoing investigation were those principals who clearly were in/around the center of 2015/2016 activity; were caught in 2017, yet remained inside the FBI and DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) ie. Main Justice.
♦James Baker – The former FBI chief legal counsel and close adviser to FBI Director James Comey. In addition to coordinating the “small group” activity to exonerate Hillary Clinton, Baker was also a recipient for some of the Comey Memos of recent release. This puts Baker in a position to understand the “insurance policy” described by FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Counsel Lisa Page. Additionally, Baker would be able to identify the level of knowledge and participation of Director Comey, and is therefore perhaps the biggest risk to Comey specifically. December 21st, 2017, Baker was removed from any responsibility but remains inside the FBI in some capacity; he was therefore considered a cooperating co-conspirator for the FBI Inspection Division (INSD), IG Horowitz and likely prosecutor Huber.
♦Lisa Page – The former designated counsel from Main Justice assigned to assist Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. We know from open-sourced information; from her own released text messages; and from congressional releases, that Lisa Page was the person who provided the text messages to INSD and the Inspector General. Page’s account of the media leak instructions she received from McCabe conflicted with her boss, and ultimately led to the proof of McCabe’s false statements. Lisa Page was the connective bridge within the team joining the DOJ-NSD to the FBI operation. Obviously Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok were working closely at the heart of the “small group” activity. They were the footsoldiers carrying out the orders passed down from Lynch/Yates (DOJ) and Comey/McCabe (FBI). After cooperating with the INSD and IG investigation, Page quit the Mueller team in June of 2017.
From Q just now… believe it or don’t..
[Updated]
James Baker – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]] / removed Jan/FIRED 4.21
Lisa Page – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]]
Testimony received.
Tracking_y.
[Added]
Mike Kortan, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs – FIRED [cooperating under ‘resigned’ title]
Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to James Comey – FIRED
[DOJ]
David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC – HRC email invest] – FIRED/FORCE
John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General – FIRED
Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x – cooperating witness [power removed]
Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein – FIRED/FORCE
Cross against House/Senate resignations/final term announcements + CEO departures.
CONSPIRACY?
FAKE NEWS?
THE SWAMP IS BEING DRAINED.
TRUST THE PLAN.
JUSTICE
Q.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Moar please….
Much much moar…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can you provide a link to the drop please. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sneaky–Qanonposts was where I used to go..but that board was compromised–go to qanon twitter–you should find there…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’tfind. And my former site shows nothing past 1311 patriots fight
LikeLike
Try this:
https://qanonmap.bitbucket.io
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks so much. forgot about the bitbucket one. Appreciate it.
LikeLike
YW.
I think it’s the SAFEST one …
LikeLike
I’m Q-skeptic but always find it interesting… wonder if we’ll find out facts about exactly what happened to each.
Normally one doesn’t…the “resigned-but-really-fired” designation is typically never amended. But I really hope to see more transparency here.
LikeLike
qanon.pub
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q “drops” (i.e., posts) can be read with their original formatting on various websites. Sometimes the Q drop websites come under cyber attack or stop updating.
This link is working:
https://qanon.pub
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you.
LikeLike
https://qanon.pub/
This one is blowing me away!!!
Obama’s TREASON is now clear!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wolf!! And John Kerry… O MY GOSH!! Big UGLY IS UPON US!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Said it before and will never stop saying it –
Pray unceasingly 🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://we-go-all.net/ Click on Qposts
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try qanonmap.gitnu
There is also an app for Apple products that I talked about above.
I would also try Dustin Nemos and see if he has anything listed below his you tube videos. There is a drop down button on the bottom right of his videos. He’s the one to ask or know, which Q sites are not compromised.
Hope this helps.
LikeLike
Guffman,
Did you know there is now a Q app on the apple phone and iPad? Every time there is a Q drop it let’s you know ASAP. I don’t think it has a lot of fancy buttons or commentary, but if one is tired of constantly looking to see if there is a drop, the app looks like a good way to go. I don’t know if they charge or anything either.
LikeLike
Apple App Store = Qdrops ($0.99)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that each month or is for the whole thing? I never know how those things work.
Thanks Minnie for doing all of the hard work! Hope you have an amazing weekend, stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
Thank you for the heads up
LikeLike
Love how they try to bury the good news on a Fri night.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am not certain but I thought I just heard that Lisa Page has also just resigned as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB,
Q claims that she was fired, and she had not resigned. I would guess she was trying to play both sides of the fence, or they got all the information out of her that they had needed.
Guffman has the Q pot listed above. Hope this helps, but she definitely did not resign, there is nothing that can make her look good in this.
Have an awesome weekend,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
Lou Dobbs has 1.7 million followers and just tweeted this article!
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a guy, he’s really helping get the word out about CTH where more people will learn the facts/truth of what is taking place……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes – Dobbs 2024
LikeLike
A release just now from Q … these people did NOT resign, most were fired and “walked out” of the buildings.
LikeLiked by 16 people
They were allowed to resign because after their resignations, they signed their criminal plea deals, which are now under seal.
Had they not resigned first, then they would have been fired for pleading guilty to a crime.
Just speculating….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting take
LikeLiked by 1 person
My take as well.
As Jefferson said 217 years ago: “if a due participation of office is a matter of right, how are vacancies to be obtained? Those by death are few, by resignation none.”
LikeLike
The Boss: Your answer is by far the best I have seen tonight. But I remain puzzled why they would let Baker go work for Lawfare? Better to keep him tied up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My speculation is, that now he will start yappin his mouth…like Comey…they just can’t keep quiet and this is what traps them…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe that’s part of his deal…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he executed a criminal plea deal, he’d have to leave. Everyone has to have security clearance to work there. Surely he would have had his clearance revoked having adnitted to a crime. Surely….DoJ doesn’t hire/retain attorneys who have commited crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its all about the money.
Terminated = you loose your Federal benefits, retirement entitlements, etc. Resign (aka Lois Lerner) you take the money into the sunset. Remember the McCabe kerfuffle?
LikeLike
Still waiting for Q’s promised “assassination” topic texts between Strzok and Page.
Q is a Quack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good Job! –
Just keep telling yourself that. RLR.
And as a bonus, learn RBTL.
You won’t be so quick with such a comment.
😉
LikeLike
C’mon man!
LikeLike
I made the switch to the new board earlier – but now get 404’d.
What addy are you using?
LikeLike
https://qanon.pub
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thx.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a number of places; here’s another:
LikeLike
Wuh happened? Here: https://qanonmap.github.io/
LikeLike
Well it appears Bill Priestap still has a job. If anyone gets immunity I believe it will be him. I bet Comey often wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about that guy!
LikeLiked by 10 people
You think Priestap and Adm. Rogers were a team?
Playing against opponents at the highest level of gov’t?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve just poured a big glass of wine!
LikeLiked by 8 people
You need to catch up. 🍷
LikeLiked by 7 people
Beer here!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wait….did I hear something?……I was in a deep sleep and thought I heard something about….about…beer…
Ah…hey Boss…sun’s over the yard arm somewhere in the world😎
LikeLike
This girls got a KY Bourbon going on!! Oh what a NIGHT! Pre Derby Day..–GO Promises Fullfilled!! My Trump horse..;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good one, I hope. Life’s too short to drink Beam.
LikeLike
Makers Mark of course!!
LikeLike
Opening a new box of Cabernet here!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
E&P! Opening that box cracks me up!! Love our peeps here!! Tonite’s gonna be a good nite! Tonites gonna be a good good nite!!
LikeLike
Dr. Pepper for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rum and coke! Make it a double!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vodka on ice here. All three dogs got sprayed by a skunk an hour ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad I’m in the treehouse and not down there with you-whew LOL! Treepers are very funny🙄
LikeLike
So you were planning on bloody marys but the dogs are bathing in tomato juice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dogs chased a skunk in the cellar once……you can take it from there…
LikeLike
I have tried many things but straight dish washing soap is about the best. It will take a squeeze bottle for each dog. Work it in with rubber gloves and then rinse. You have to be careful because the rinse water will stink and contaminant anything it touches. Don’t step in it or your shoes will stink. It will take a squeeze bottle for each dog.
Chlorine will sometimes get rid of Skunk spray but I don’t like it on the dog.
By the way Skunk spray burns about like gasoline. Just throw a match in a puddle of the yellow liquid.
LikeLike
I’m considering a third glass of quality Australian Shiraz.
Page gone, Baker gone and Judge Ellis losing his patience with mewling Mueller’s attorneys? “I’ll be the judge of that!”
It’s all so delicious. The wine is also good.
LikeLike
The real news is the small group left inside the FBI are not singing like well fed canaries. That assumption is right next to Huber as aggressive prosecutor. Not a single perp walk. Current status shows an empty pail.
LikeLike
Read more. Otherwise everyone will know you are not a regular here.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is “empty pail” trending anywhere?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe the Brookings Institution.
LikeLike
rf121…you crack me up…
don’t give away all our secrets….😎
Hunting Trolls is so much fun…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
No troll here. A triumphant tale is the tone this blog supplies more nights than not. What is the measurement stick employed that the white hats have accomplished a mile marker that places a dark hat in the actual clutches of justice?
LikeLike
I know that…it is just banter between me and rf121…..
No issues…
LikeLike
Unfortunately the wheels of justice turn at the standard gubmint pace. Not at the MAGA patriot pace. IG report first. Recommendation of charges. Decision to prosecute or acccept plea/cooperation.
LikeLike
Gunny/rf –
Snorted my beer with that quick exchange. Heh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon Man! LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO!
LikeLike
Yes! So many paid trolls as usual trying to distract We The People.
Life IS GOOD. God IS GOOD. Sundance is GOOD.
The EVIL ones ARE Going DOWN and they KNOW it.
Pray for President Trump and for all he holds dear.
My prayer is that this evil presence will die with a whimper.
MAGA to all who love and pray for our Nation.
God Bless Each and Every One of You,
Deb
LikeLike
rf– you are making me giggle!
LikeLike
Looks like everybody was dancing at “Saturday Night Fever” and AG Sessions pulled the fire alarm.
LikeLike
Oh…Ok….still the best video around for a Friday….Happy Dance…give it 30 seconds and then start dancing…never get tired of it…..feels good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love you Gunny!!!
LikeLike
Happy Dance….love the litte girls dancing……
Back at you Marica……Bourbon and horse races…..
Hey…you gotta nice hat you wear to the races?….One of those races they do that…
LikeLike
So thats what fun looks like. 💃👣💅👡💥 okay ready!
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
😁😁😁😁😁
LikeLike
We have the best Fridays….
LikeLiked by 21 people
I was thinking that very thing this morning Gil😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES! GIL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Additionally, Baker going to work for Wittes at Lawfare.. (Hi Ben!) ….indicates he has NOT been granted prosecutorial immunity. If James Baker had immunity as part of his cooperation deal he would not be going to work for Wittes at Lawfare blog.”
_____________________
Sounds like Benny & the Jets will be joining a large group in Gitmo.
No deals.
That’s what Q has said, several times.
The only reason you don’t make deals is because you don’t need to.
And the only reason you don’t need to is because you already have all the evidence you need, to get everyone, all the way up the chain. To whoever is above Hussein and pulled his strings.
And those people don’t get deals.
But they may get to meet a SEAL team.
LikeLiked by 11 people
George Soros and his son meeting SEAL team 6?
What a delightful thought!
LikeLike
Quit in the middle of a pay period.
OPM is gonna be frustrated.
LikeLiked by 14 people
As a former FED, the humor is appreciated 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
One sure fire way to see if Baker and Page resigned is to FOIA their SF 52s (exit form when you resign).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody who has been around a few years EVER leaves in the middle of a pay period. Those who leave amicably tend to do it on magic dates, usually the end or start of the FY or calendar year.
LikeLike
Cannot. Keep. Up. With. This. The Amazing Battle of The Republic.
I am now hiring news readers to compile short paragraphs on each separate political news story so I can keep up with events while also tutoring 30 hours a week and doing my own home cooking — and eating. And sleeping. Yawn.
Please post your education, relevant experience (verified wise and pithy CTH comments get triple credit), and salary requirements and I will reply to each applicant — as soon as I hire an ad response reader.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too funny Fred-I can relate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another member of the Kamikaze team bites the dust. Get the Obama and Clinton planes warmed up. And don’t bother filling the gas tanks all the way – they won’t be back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny! you should mention “Kamikaze”. Dont forget the Bush’s!
George Bush’s buddy, bin Laden (Arbusto Oil; Binladin, Binladen) airstrip in Santa Fe, Texas, was called, ‘Kami Kazi Airport’.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rep. Devin Nunes truly has the makings to be our next great President! He just gets it. He is one of us. There is someone that he is learning from 😉!
I put the tweets into a thread if you are interested in reading it:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sean’s twitter thread is a MUST-READ. Thanks for posting Fle. Those redactions alone should be enough to “awaken” many Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Redactions and Classifications are how they keep everything from the public, especially the government treasonous and corrupt players.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep, Comey just plain lied to Bier and millions of viewers about Flynn…and the DOJ/FBI Keep it covered up for him with redactions. This is the game of deception they play!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will be playing it for the rest of their lives behind bars!
LikeLike
Where are Americans going to see them?
And who has given them the context to understand import?
This always bothers me.
I know we here get it, but how do most Americans even begin to understand?
LikeLike
Excellent! Thank you, Fle!
LikeLike
Crazy idea but … did the FBI suggest that they both retire now because the FBI doesn’t want them on staff when they are indicted next week ? “Former FBI lawyer was indicted today” sounds better in the news than “Current FBI lawyer…” Wray has to know the ship is sinking maybe he thinks getting the rats off now might give the FBI a better chance of recovering ?
LikeLike
They were fired.
LikeLike
Great roller coaster at Comey Island…the Cyclone
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q calls it “The Storm.”
LikeLike
Part of the Clapper, Campbell, et al treatment? Leak and break the law in government and we’ll cover you and provide income when it bites you later?
Maybe it’s time for a non-compete agreement for government workers; no press or lobby jobs within a year or two of leaving the bossom of the motherland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
10 years at the minimum no press or lobbying jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stunning; I go out of town for a few days and the news drops are 24/7 and looks all good for our POTUS. Friday Night Lights!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome back Misslemom!! Missles blasting tonite!!!
LikeLike
There is a very quiet….almost imperceptible noise in some new sources saying the FBI may be beyond saving thanks to the people that have been discussed here. Rolled into a new entity. After the events of the past three years, there is nothing that seems too far fetched to me. Why was John Kerry in Iran? Was that today? How stupid is that guy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI should be terminated. Permanently. There is no reason on earth for it to exist.
Start a new agency somewhere in the Midwest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can you measure treason.
LikeLike
By the length off the hanging rope!
LikeLike
From a scaffold, with a rope.
LikeLike
Measure it Texas style…
Put em all on horses…put the rope around their necks…and have our President ask if they have any last words,,,,
Before they say anything our VSG slaps the horses asses says: “I didn’t think so” and the party begins….
Yeee Haaah…..come on down….we’re gonna have a hangin….
Then we sell the horses on e-bay to pay for the wall…hell may even pay for a Northern Wall..
The Horse that hung the Hag….priceless…
LikeLike
ya know rhinOC sometimes I actually think there is a cadre of Clintonistas that are operating as if they are some kind of quasi govt shadowing the Trump admin.
For example, fruitloop Hillary the other day had a speech about infrastructure. Obama has openly met before and after with foreign dignitaries. Now there’s Kerry sticking his nose in diplomatic areas.
Do they really believe a seismic shift will happen and they’ll all stand up and announce that we ‘won’ and we’ve been carrying on with business while that interloper Trump was pretend POTUS??
LikeLike
They’re so full of themselves they probably do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Full of somethin alright!
I’d love to be a fly on the wall at the Kalorama Klubhouse tonight. Valjar and her crew, Brock and his crew devising the next event…
LikeLike
Where in the eff is a single Republican Senator saying something? Not one.
LikeLike
This is starting to sound like the Mentalist. Remember “Tiger, Tiger”?
LikeLike
Look at the pyramid picture w Obama at the top and page/strzac one level trom the bottom.
This is the structure if weaponized government.
There are a lit of implications of that
1. Scandal at the bottom can obscure the crimes at the top.
2. The structure is replicated across.all govt agencies (Ed, State, IRS , DHS…)
3. It includes non government partisans (oh, lawfare blog, nyt, wsj, Maggie haberman…)
4. W/o our Apex predator at the top, we would never had known or been able to prove the wrongdoing (issa, chaffetz gowdy…)
5. The lower levels swarm the.patriots w propaganda and international crimes (ohr, Russian dossier via British m16…)
6. Mid. level ‘public servants’ get off Scott free (koskinen, Lerner…)
7. We the people’s energy is wasted and diffused against at most the second tier.
The general problem of defeating this pyramid is solved by never letting it exist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also…the GOP built and funded that.structure.
They lied for decades about shrinking it, starving it and depriving it of power.
Curse them. We are on the brink of 2a solution to this because of them.
I thank God that He is moving in our land and that He appears to be giving us a peaceful read to the restoration of our Republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To simplify your thoughts a bit,
1. All power has tiered defenses
2. The goal is to defend and deplete the enemy’s energies and resources without harming the elite
3. Trump has single handedly ushered in the storm that is over whelming all those defenses.
LikeLike
Fascinating explanation Mongoose.
Sort of like it took WWII to kill Hitler.
LikeLike
NYT can always sell ad space to Russians in the event of loss revenue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NYT already gives them most of its column space for the communist version of the news.
LikeLike
For people upset at the delays, I think most of them are planned.
Sara Carter had an interesting take the other night on Hannity. Until she joined FOX, I never thought much of Carter’s sources. But now, she clearly has good sources. She (and only her) broke the story on the doctor who smeared Ronny Jackson. And she broke the story on that doctor’s resignation. And she cited WH sources.
Anyways, Carter said the other night that Horowitz was purposely delaying the release of the report. Basically waiting for all the razz-matazz of the coupists to be over. She mentioned directly that Horowitz may be waiting for Comey to end his book tour so that he, Horowitz, can include some of what Comey says during that tour into his, Horowitz’, report.
This is all planned out, it seems. I think Horowitz is waiting until the time is right to drop the report. And the time is near, although I hope he waits until he gets EVERY last drop of information to include in the report that he can.
LikeLike
Resigned or fired?
LikeLike
Forced right after they signed their plea agreement.
LikeLike
Imagine texting you, I do
I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
Still texting together
If I should chat you up, during work time
Discussing what is next to leak to New York Times
Imagine how the Trump campaign would be maligned
Still texting together
I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
For all my life
When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
And not just hype
Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
No matter what our clearance is, a war we wage
The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
Still texting together
I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
For all my life
When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
And not just hype
Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
Defending our democracy, on the world stage
The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
Still texting together
If we could meet and speak on Andy’s time, and he’d say he would
authorize, and ease our minds.
No chance for us to leave a trail, for one to find,
still texting together
Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
I text you and you text me
No matter where our Samsungs are, no one can see
The only one I text is you, and you text me
Still texting together
Still texting together
Friends in fair weather
Still texting together
We’re texting together
Still texting together
Texting together
Still texting together
Still texting together (ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always hated that song, but loved Flo and Eddie when they were with Zappa. Great take, Karl.
LikeLike
Sundance and crew, just a hunch, but I think you need to get water cooled keyboards with button cushions from all the typing you are going to be doing. May the fourth be with you… There is so much chatter in various sites today and tonight. Crickets everywhere else…
I never thought history would be so fascinating…
LikeLike
Could it be that Baker and Page were fired after the IG discovered new evidence that pertained to them that was undisclosed to the IG, thus causing the IG to delay his testimony?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or they withheld the names of the big fish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Occam says it’s part of their plea-bargain deal.
LikeLike
If it wasn’t bad enough that Comey brought in Baker from the NSA and subsequently ruined his life, he also gives him a Twitter shout out tonight, what a good friend. They can be workout buddies at GITMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions and Trump were playing 24D chess and Ellis flipped the chessboard.
LikeLike
Have the Democrats – in your estimation – ever “judge shopped”
Woo Hoo …. was it flipped back on ’em..?
LikeLike
I hope Andrew is smiling down on this debacle.
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
What was the time The Last Refuge posted this article.?
Is not the courtesy to read the article and open the links…
Yea, most of know the diagram and follow closely….
LikeLike
Where’s Sylvia? I miss ya! We all do!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way this is unraveling is sort of like how Instapundit sez you go bankrupt:
“Gradually,… and then suddenly.”
LikeLike
Rejoice we much!
LikeLike
We’re more people fired today?
LikeLike
where is the uber troll lovesfreedom? you’ve got a date with destiny tonight
LikeLike
He’s sexting Hillary.
LikeLike
It’s an incestuous relationship where the sanctity of monogamy is only kept by the one that cheats.
LikeLiked by 1 person