October 2016: James Comey Friend Benjamin Wittes Discusses “The Insurance Policy” Against Trump…

Researchers will share the value of pausing, going back, and looking upon previous information with new insight gained from current discoveries. In hindsight there are many contexts that shape a new understanding. Fired FBI Director James Comey ran a corrupt and heavily political organization. He himself helped to shape the politics of it.
On Comey’s watch he allowed the FBI to become a weaponized tool against political enemies. The upper-level officials within the FBI are now under scrutiny as their actions are increasingly transparent in their political motives. With James Comey sitting in the sunlight, I doubt there is a more apropos example for the value of hindsight-review than to visit the 2016 writing of Benjamin Wittes.
Mr. Wittes is a close personal friend of Mr. Comey, and was the go-between used by Director Comey to leak information to the media, and specifically to the New York Times.
Three days after the FBI secured the FISA “Title-1” surveillance authority over former Trump campaign official Carter Page (using the Clinton-Steele Dossier), Benjamin Wittes wrote a column in his blog titled: “What if Trump Wins” – “We need an insurance Policy“.
Excerpt:
October 24th, 2016 […] The point is that there is no reason at this stage to imagine that the legislature will be a viable venue for push-back, which is a shame considering the powerful set of tools at its disposal.
The Coalition of All Democratic Forces should certainly see what kind of use it might make of the legislature, but realistically, we should probably expect that the coalition’s job in Congress will be to prevent Trump from passing anti-democratic legislation. That is, the task in Congress will be a negative one of denying Trump the use of the Article I powers, not the positive one of the coalition’s using them itself.
That leaves the tool that will certainly be available: the courts. The courts have a few obvious advantages, starting with hundreds of independent judges of both parties whom Trump cannot remove from office and who don’t have to face his supporters in forthcoming elections. (read more)
I strongly suggest everyone go back and read the entire October 24th, 2016 article written by James Comey’s close friend. –SEE HERE– While you are reading it remind yourself of what has taken place in the fourteen months since President Trump did actually win the election.
Compare the writing of Benjamin Wittes to the actions taken by the DOJ, the FBI, James Comey and every participant inside the enterprise.
With hindsight applied, that October 24th 2016 outline could be considered a road-map for how the DOJ and FBI intelligence apparatus, specifically the “small group” within it, conspired to carry out exactly what Wittes was suggesting.
Even the “insurance policy” language used by Comey’s friend strikes a familiar cord.
No doubt about it… the removal of a democratically elected President Donald J Trump was “their plan” all along. Transparently planned and openly discussed prior to the election.
Gotta love this tactic:
“Monitor the Justice Department and major regulatory enforcement bodies for signs of political corruption or misuse;”
Yes, that earned a big snort (I know, so unladylike) as I read it.
I laughed out loud when I read that. haha
The hubris, lack of self awareness, arrogance is F’in staggering! They are going to protect against Trump passing anti-democratic legislation by completely destroying democracy via a coup. Unbelievable!
Yep and they cannot defend it.
As Mom taught me years ago, be careful about what you put in writing.
Wikipedia Laurence Tribe
In December 2016 Tribe and notable lawyers Lawrence Lessig and Andrew Dhuey established The Electors Trust under the aegis of EqualCitizens.US to provide pro bono legal counsel as well as a secure communications platform for those of the 538 members of the United States Electoral College who are regarding a vote of conscience against Donald Trump in the presidential election.
In May 2017, after the dismissal of James Comey, Tribe wrote: “The time has come for Congress to launch an impeachment investigation of President Trump for obstruction of justice.” Tribe argued that Trump’s conduct rose to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that are impeachable offenses under the Constitution.[34] He added, “It will require serious commitment to constitutional principle, and courageous willingness to put devotion to the national interest above self-interest and party loyalty, for a Congress of the president’s own party to initiate an impeachment inquiry.”[34]
Tribe has stirred controversy due to his promotion of unreliably sourced and conspiratorial claims about President Trump.[35][36] Dartmouth political scientist Brendan Nyhan harshly criticized Tribe, saying that he “has become an important vector of misinformation and conspiracy theories on Twitter.”[35] According to McKay Coppins of The Atlantic, Tribe has been “an especially active booster” of the Palmer Report, “a liberal blog known for peddling conspiracy theories”.[37]
also was behind the BS emolument lawsuit.
Hence, the rationale for “archiving”.
Even search engines have “cached” documents and materials.
Thank you, Sundance, without your stellar analysis and presentation, we would be lost.
It’s like Witte is giving written direction to his students.
This guy is an example of WHY Trump won. Elitist know it all who thinks his and his silver spoon friends desires top that of 62,000,000 voters and an electoral college.
I don’t pray because I assume Everyone upstairs is busy with more important things and people…but I really pray that this man, via some type of criminal charge is taken down a notch.
For some reason, throughout this whole fiasco…this guy has irked me the most.
Benjamin Wittes is part of the Brookings institute
Brookings: The Establishment’s Think Tank
https://fair.org/extra/brookings-the-establishments-think-tank/
There’s another recent player with ties to that one. Can’t remember who it is.
I have a few: Sally Yates, Preet Bharara, this guy…
Farkas.
Comey’s publisher releasing his book ahead of scedule:
That Jen DinNJ tweet is hilarious!
LMAO!!!
Trying to get out ahead of indictments. 😂
My first thought too!
What strikes me most is that Wittes actually believes the media talking points about who President Trump is. A tyrant, a threat, etc. It’s like when my children yell at me telling me that I’m mean (usually for making them go to bed at a set time).
Well I can surmise by the article that he and the other liberal shyte heads had their conference call. Probably a few with all the judges in the 9th circuit. Oh I bet they were all having such a good time plotting and scheming against our duely elected president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this is the secret society alluded to. Given Witte’s blog post as a charter, it explains why some are now spinning the secret society as just a group of people opposed to Trump. I also think it points to Bill Priestap as the source of the term “secret society” because Bill would have been in the room when the insurance policy was discussed. I also think that the term “secret society” was leaked by a black hat in order to give a heads up to its members that they were exposed. (Remember the Rep. who leaked it to the news looked terribly uncomfortable doing so.)
Yes. And it’s real. Thus the squealing “conspiracy theory! hahahah”
Per Hannity this evening:
“ . . . quickly becoming the biggest scandal in American history – the corruption, malfeasance and desecration of Constitutional civil liberties is now unmatched in the history of this country . . .”
We all know it and that one succinct statement wraps it up.
Perhaps the tarmac meeting was intentional to allow Lynch to wash her hands and make it look like the “above politics” Comey would the heat of exonerating Hillary.
