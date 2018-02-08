October 2016: James Comey Friend Benjamin Wittes Discusses “The Insurance Policy” Against Trump…

Researchers will share the value of pausing, going back, and looking upon previous information with new insight gained from current discoveries. In hindsight there are many contexts that shape a new understanding. Fired FBI Director James Comey ran a corrupt and heavily political organization. He himself helped to shape the politics of it.

On Comey’s watch he allowed the FBI to become a weaponized tool against political enemies. The upper-level officials within the FBI are now under scrutiny as their actions are increasingly transparent in their political motives. With James Comey sitting in the sunlight, I doubt there is a more apropos example for the value of hindsight-review than to visit the 2016 writing of Benjamin Wittes.

Mr. Wittes is a close personal friend of Mr. Comey, and was the go-between used by Director Comey to leak information to the media, and specifically to the New York Times.

Three days after the FBI secured the FISA “Title-1” surveillance authority over former Trump campaign official Carter Page (using the Clinton-Steele Dossier), Benjamin Wittes wrote a column in his blog titled: “What if Trump Wins” – “We need an insurance Policy“.

October 24th, 2016 […] The point is that there is no reason at this stage to imagine that the legislature will be a viable venue for push-back, which is a shame considering the powerful set of tools at its disposal. The Coalition of All Democratic Forces should certainly see what kind of use it might make of the legislature, but realistically, we should probably expect that the coalition’s job in Congress will be to prevent Trump from passing anti-democratic legislation. That is, the task in Congress will be a negative one of denying Trump the use of the Article I powers, not the positive one of the coalition’s using them itself. That leaves the tool that will certainly be available: the courts. The courts have a few obvious advantages, starting with hundreds of independent judges of both parties whom Trump cannot remove from office and who don’t have to face his supporters in forthcoming elections. (read more)

I strongly suggest everyone go back and read the entire October 24th, 2016 article written by James Comey’s close friend. –SEE HERE– While you are reading it remind yourself of what has taken place in the fourteen months since President Trump did actually win the election.

Compare the writing of Benjamin Wittes to the actions taken by the DOJ, the FBI, James Comey and every participant inside the enterprise.

With hindsight applied, that October 24th 2016 outline could be considered a road-map for how the DOJ and FBI intelligence apparatus, specifically the “small group” within it, conspired to carry out exactly what Wittes was suggesting.

Even the “insurance policy” language used by Comey’s friend strikes a familiar cord.

No doubt about it… the removal of a democratically elected President Donald J Trump was “their plan” all along. Transparently planned and openly discussed prior to the election.

