Post-China Trade Visit, NAFTA Talks Resume…

Generally speaking the corporate media have yet to have an honest outline about the fatal flaw within NAFTA that allows China, ASEAN nations and the EU to exploit previous investments in Canada and Mexico as a back-door to the U.S. market.
In a generalized aspect, the recent visit of top U.S. trade and economic policymakers to China was part of Trump’s exploration into the larger dynamic of bi-lateral trade between the U.S. and China knowing full well the NAFTA flaw remains unaddressed. Without addressing the loop-hole (aka ‘fatal flaw’) any modernized NAFTA deal is moot; and by extension the foundation for any future trade deal between the U.S. and China is too byzantine to manage.
It is in China and the EU’s interests to continue exploiting the NAFTA access. It is in Canada and Mexico’s interests to retain the subsequent investment influx.
It is in multinational corporate and Wall Street interests to continue the scheme. However, it is also entirely against U.S. Main Street interests. Hence, NAFTA loggerheads reigns supreme; and in my opinion, we are soon to see President Trump cut the Gordian knot.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senior Canadian, U.S. and Mexican officials trying to rescue slow-moving talks to update the NAFTA trade pact met on Monday in a new bid to resolve key issues before regional elections complicate the process.
With time fast running out to strike some kind of deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement, the three member nations are still far apart on major points.
Discussions in Washington will center on one particularly contentious area — the U.S. demand for tougher rules of origin governing what percentage of a car needs to be built in the NAFTA region to avoid tariffs.
Other challenges include the future of the pact’s dispute-resolution mechanism and a U.S. proposal for a sunset clause that could automatically kill the deal after five years.
“We will be working all week on this,” Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters after talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Asked how long he would be staying in Washington, he replied: “We will be here for as long as necessary”.
Sources close to the talks suggest there is a creeping feeling of pessimism going into the new round of negotiations because of gridlock on critical matters. (read more)
Winning.
Dan this is WINNING on steroids! I will explain why.
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!
Listening to the interview above, the reporter states at the end that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
Mexico 🇲🇽 is in far worse shape than Canada 🇨🇦. Not only is a Marxist about to take over as President, they as a country are well on their way to 30,000 murders this year. It would set a dubious record. Corporations will get the hell out of Mexico as quickly as humanly possible to come back to the US.
10) foxnews.com/world/2018/04/…
From the article linked above:
Mexico’s most popular holiday hotspot has become overrun with drug gangs, as violence in the tourist party town escalates to unprecedented levels.
Cancun has seen 14 murders in just 36 hours — the highest ever in the country’s recorded history, according to Noticaribe.
The latest violence on April 4 saw 14 people killed and at least five others left with gunshot wounds, in six separate instances in the party town.
onenewsnow.com/national-secur…
From the article linked above:
As Mexico prepares to vote for a new president this summer, Mexican drug cartels are warning politicians to “drop out or be killed,” and the murder rate shot up 20 percent after 7,667 were violently killed in the first quarter this year.
Our President and his Killers have already won when it comes to NAFTA. We will not relent an inch on our demands. If they are dumb enough to go for it, NAFTA 2.0 will occur. If not, UNCERTAINTY will be the ultimate demise for NAFTA 1.0.
Thank you!
Your breakdown always helps me process larger concepts.
You are an integral part of our Treehouse family, Fle, and wanted to give you the acknowledgment you deserve.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Here are the links to the 2 articles in my post above:
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/04/12/streets-cancun-run-red-with-14-murders-in-36-hours.html
https://www.onenewsnow.com/national-security/2018/04/23/mexico-77k-pre-election-murders-in-last-3-mos
As for our RINOs, our President and Lighthizer have a plan that will put them in a take it or leave it scenario if NAFTA 2.0 were to occur.
From the article linked above:
It could be called President Donald Trump’s version of “take it, or leave it.”
As top-level ministers gathered in Washington toward the end of this week, the Trump administration has already been thinking about how to get a new NAFTA agreement through both chambers of Congress.
One strategy that has seemed to gain favor is to force a congressional approval on the new NAFTA by withdrawing from the existing pact even before the new one is ready. The thinking is that Congress will have to approve whatever terms are in the new deal quickly, lest the U.S. is left hanging without an agreement with two of its largest trading partners.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is said to have advocated for such an approach, according to current and former administration officials.
The strategy, which has been under consideration for months, figures that Congress may not act on the new agreement, preferring the status quo instead.
You can find both posts in the thread below:
It is not just on the NAFTA front that Trudeau is ruining Canada. The great piece outlines what he is doing to destroy the energy industry in Canada.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/04/18/canadas-climate-change-policies-are-affecting-its-economy-when-it-comes-to-resource-development/
Hey Fle!
Your enthusiasm is boundless!
KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!
I learn a lot from your posts.
I’d say time to rip off the band-aid, but it’s more like time to stitch up a gushing wound.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time to #AMPUTATE!
#WOLVERINES
China is trying to manipulate our President through NK. / ghis guy is just a tool
I heard dumbass Neil Cavuto on the radio today (XM stream of Fox Business) arguing till he was blue in the face about how embarrassing it was that the top dawgs all went to China and didn’t come back with an agreement. Andy Puzder put him in his place, explained that they went over there as a show of respect to China, but of course they weren’t going to get a deal on the first trip.
Then, Cavuto switched tactics, and started arguing that he can’t tell if President Trump supports capitalism, so businesses are uncertain about the future. Puzder reminded him that every single metric of business optimism is through the roof and they just cut taxes nearly in half.
Cavuto’s retort was that President Trump isn’t a true capitalist, because he once used the bankruptcy laws.
Here’s the video if anybody wants to laugh along. Don’t be mistaken, Cavuto is not playing Devil’s Advocate, he’s playing chamber of Commerce Advocate
At 3:11 when Cavuto makes his argument Trump’s not a Capitalist , Pudzer looks at him like he’s crazy, LOL
I love Andy Puzder…he’s great.
Such a shame that we didn’t get to have him as Labor Secretary.
And I really like your “dumbass” label for Cavuto.
Dumbass Cavuto.
It’s really the nicest thing I can say about him.
He REALLY knows business too, so his opinion on what America’s businesses are thinking is dead on they money because of how he turned Hardees around.
I really liked Pudzer. I wish Cavuto had not interrupted him so much by talking over him.
Cavuto is a eunuch. All talk, no action.
Cavuto garners an immediate switch of the channel for Me
To the best of my knowledge, at his time during the day there’s nobody any better on t.v. at that time.
Then maybe it’s time to do some volunteer work for MAGA
Him and shepard smith. I like Maria.
It seems as if some people, like Cavuto, get paid millions to show how limited their mental abilities are. Cavuto has been a talking head in the financial media for decades, first at CNBC, now at FoxBusinessNews and hasn’t learned a thing. He’s just a tongue mover.
Bert, I remember Cavuto arguing with Bill O’Reilly regarding oil monopoly and pricing at the pumps, I don’t believe Bill had much regard for Cavuto’ mindset.
Cavuto – what a putz.
Mr Puzner just finished a new book, “The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It,” and spoke at Heritage, last week iirc, about the Trump Capitalist Boom.
Cavuto is arguing with the wrong opponent. Puzner never loses. At least not until the Senate Dems stopped Mr. Puzner’s nomination for Labor Sec.
These on going discussions on trade reminds me of a dedicated father or mother(PDJT and his little friends) talking about why they are not getting another ice cream cone after leaving the ice cream party. Their(NAFTers)responses are as child like as children 👶
Sometimes the parent just has to say NO! and mean it.
I was thinking the same thing earlier about CNN. Scott Adams was pointing out how every article on CNN is some variation of CNN claiming that President Trump lied. So they’re obsessed with what they perceive as a lie against the truth, this week. That’s their latest strategy.
It’s kind of like when kids reach that certain age where they’re obsessed with everything being true or a lie. The ‘i’m going to tell” phase, or when they start becoming obsessed with whether Santa is real or not. When you tell them “I think there’s a cow out in the yard!” and their reaction is “NUH UH!”
President Trump is making all of enemies revert back to being children before him.
Hope Trump throws NAFTA in file 13 where it belongs. He can then negoiate bi-lateral trade agreements which is what we should have with all trade partners.
He’s been complaining about NAFTA since BEFORE it was signed. He knows more about it than any of us and has been publicly planning on sh** canning it for 30 years.
I mean… I GUESS we can all still act like we don’t know what he’s going to do… but…. it’s pretty obvious 🙂
Agreed, so we can imagine how the lesser informed eat up narrative from tools like Cavuto.
I smell an awakening approaching from over the horizon.
BIGLY!
It’s the US and Japanese automakers with manufacturing plants in Mexico that want to keep the percentage of Chinese parts as high as possible. Using cheap Chinese parts, coupled with $6/hour Mexican labor, lowers the overall manufacturing cost substantially compared to an “all US” made product. This is the perfect example of Globalization which has destroyed US manufacturing.
and labor.
Yep…I’m surprised Mexico doesn’t use illegal aliens to haul the vehicles on their backs to cut shipping costs on their way to the USA to get on the welfare wagon….oops I forgot, the illegals are all booked up by the cartels hauling drugs here.
Leave NAFTA before the elections.
I’m not sure it can be done that quickly.
Unfortunately, there is a time-table built into NAFTA that must be followed.
Right now they are in the ‘negotiation’ phase of the time-table.
If we don’t get what we want in the negotiations…then we can declare “That’s it, we are exiting NAFTA.”
Then, I think there is a waiting period until the thing is finally dead.
You’re right Wheatie – 6 mos wait after announcement… but no worries – it will be killed. There’s no yield on rules of origin, MX and CND have zero leverage. Maquilas will close and businesses that are currently in MX or CND will come to (or come back to) the USA. Winning. It’s simple – the rules of origin were what permitted the backdoor from China (and other Asian countries) and that door is being slammed shut and I do mean SLAMMED. No new NAFTA is going to re-open that door.
On another note, I cannot abide the Wall Streeter Fox screechers – Cavuto, Liz Clayman, S Smith and Gasparino — they get it wrong almost all the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lies and lamentations of the globalist lackeys is a clear indication of how panicked they are.
The globalist puppet-masters are behind all of the machinations to ‘Get Trump’.
As Sundance has told us…there are Trillions At Stake.
The globalists are against everything that our President and his Wolverines are trying to do for us.
And they will stop at nothing to keep things the way they are.
For those talking about Cavuto, just remember he is definitely NeverTrump. POTUS is only looking out for our best interests. He is America first with no apologies. I love that!
And THAT is precisely why we elected him!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Or, to simply counterpunch obunghole – WE built that 👍
“gridlock on critical matters.”
How about OUR trade representatives printing out a few choice CTH posts that SD so lovingly laid out so that a sixth or eighth grade student with good reading skills (somebody taught them phonics) could comprehend them.
Hand them out and say, “This is what we are doing”. Nothing else matters because PDJT is determined to MAGA, like we were 50-75 years ago.
It would save a lot of valuable time.
I wonder how many talking heads are getting side perks to advance the CoC program?
Audits would be very interesting indeed.
Just watched Geraldo go to bat on the Skakel murder conviction. Sure it was a 6-figure performance.
Further in the article we find:
“Mexico’s main auto sector lobby has described the latest U.S. demands, which include raising the North American content to 75 percent from the current 62.5 percent over a period of four years for light vehicles, as “not acceptable.””
What part of NORTH AMERICAN Free Trade Agreement does the Mexican auto sector lobby not comprehend?
The Mexican auto sector = Detroit.
http://www.toledoblade.com/Economy/2017/02/09/Made-in-Mexico-popular-on-U-S-roads.html
Obama’s wicked web to deceive.
https://globalnews.ca/news/3377323/tpp-was-obamas-renegotiation-of-nafta-former-trade-envoy/
We all were sold a pile of BS with NAFTA and so-called free trade. The money is being made in other ways, in my opinion.
I was talking the other night to someone from Ontario Canada. He worked on the line in a Chrysler plant. He was unionized. He stated he made good money even to live in Ontario. He was less than 30 years old.
On average, Canadian auto workers make $34/hr US. Mexican auto workers make $3/hr.
It is estimated that with benefits Cansdians really make $77/hr. Mexicans? Well, no unions.
If $$ really was the issue all manufacturing jobs would have gone South.
So, the money is being made elsewhere.
And it is at the expense of US workers!
When are politicians going to learn that Donald Trump IS NOT a politician. He is a Businessman and executes strategy like the US Military would.
The President has told the world EXACTLY what changes are planned during the 2016 candidacy and Trump has kept is word on most goals and is moving forward with the rest!
Slow walking NAFTA changes are simply going to result in significant damage to Mexico and Canada’s economies. When Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wins the Mexican elections, businesses will flee back to the United States (as Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador adviser threatened to nationalize any Mexican business that does not comply.) Justin Treadeau’s problems are well know already.
