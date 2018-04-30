Under The Radar: Mnuchin, Lighthizer and Kudlow Head To China – Korea, NAFTA and China Trade Deal all Merge…

There is a geopolitical strategy happening this week that is essentially under the radar.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, USTR Robert Lighthizer, Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow, and the U.S. trade team are heading to China.
The outcome of their discussions connects the initiatives behind North Korea, China and NAFTA. The steel and aluminum tariffs are part of the toolbox. Only one media personality, our favorite suspicious cat, appears to understand the larger economic play and how it is being deployed.
From the U.S. perspective, NAFTA has a fatal flaw. Mexico and Canada admitted the flaw for the first time a few weeks ago. The flaw is Mexico and Canada’s exploitation of NAFTA as a backdoor into the U.S. market for Asian, mostly Chinese, manufactured products. Multinational corporations who have invested in Canada and Mexico are determined to retain the flaw.
President Trump understands that as long as Canada and Mexico can unilaterally make trade agreements with the EU and ASEAN nations, any NAFTA agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico is moot. The NAFTA talks are paused.
The U.S. Team now heads to China. There’s no doubt part of the objective is to begin a structural discussion that must happen for the U.S. trade team to approach closing the fatal NAFTA flaw from the source of origin. [*note* on the EU side of this issue, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is leading a similar discussion. Mnuchin and Lighthizer are focused on Asia, Ross has responsibility for Europe]
The North Korean nuclear denuclearization agreement, and substantive peace treaty between North and South Korea, is part of the geopolitical trade negotiation with the U.S. (President Trump) and Beijing (Chairman Xi).
All three issues: •NAFTA, •China Trade Deal, and •North Korea all become part of the larger dynamic. These economic initiatives and Korean strategic peace initiatives are connected by President Trump’s unique use of economic leverage.
I have no idea how Team U.S.A. plans to frame a deal with China that simultaneously solves NAFTA (fatal flaw) and North Korea; however, there’s no doubt -due to the sequencing and timing- that this objective is well underway.
Here’s Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. Listen carefully:
.
Part II:
.
I knew it would be Maria. I remembered she was out of town to interview him and it was to air this AM.
How was (a problem like) Maria at MSNBC for all those years? Did she experience an awakening at FBN? Or was she just faking it at MSNonsense?
FBN is much younger than FNC. She probably left whenever her contract ended with MSNBC.
Couldn't tell ya'. I didn't watch either til maybe 2 years ago.
Wasn't she with CNBC? Not MSNBC?
Yes
Maria ROCKS!
Goodness gracious, I think I am going to have to try to get more sleep. There is so much going on it is exhausting.
It's almost too much to comprehend simultaneously but that doesn't stop us from trying!
Me Too—I stay up late to read all this——don't want to miss anything. BEST President ever ! At least I am retired!
We are watching history in the making…I, too am retired…I follow every day especially this site
I’m not retired — and so — I am exhausted!
But all of this is too exciting (and important!) to miss.
Our President is doing so many amazing things — and on so many fronts! — it is hard to keep up!
Peddling — just keep peddling.
Can you love this — and be terrified — at the same time???
Trump is older than I am. I do NOT know how this man does what he is doing.
Yes, especially for me this 66 year old retiree! I went to sleep at 8 watching The Judge-will have to watch it again. Woke up at 2 AM with vim and vigor! SO much excitement and anticipation. God Bless Donald J. Trump and all he holds dear. Protect them with the light of our Lord Jesus. Amen!
AMEN
Where are the precious WOLVERINES!??! So cute!
It's such a pleasure to watch in action men who know what they're talking about, know what they're doing, and have our nation's best interests at heart.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Geopolitics in the Trump Era
Fox just announced that Wilburine is travelling to Chinoise also.
How silly of you! Don't you know that it's ridiculous to think that a (ewwwww) "businessman" can be an effective POTUS? What about the nuance? What about diplomatic decorum?

… cry the Deep State subversives
… cry the Deep State subversives
Interesting you would mention diplomatic decorum.
We just had our Canadian business channel on for a few minutes, it was disgusting. Heyman, apparently the U.S. ambassador to Canada under P44, alluded to the fact ( his facts.) that the W.H. is run by a dictator, and how P44 was so very informed and listened to sound advisors.
He went on to state that PDJT likely regrets leaving TPP..
He trashed PDJ. Calling him a bully, and all other nonsense.
Many Americans may not be aware that it is quite a regular occurrence, to have on ex P44 types trashing all that is good.
I will be contacting the channel and call them out.
God bless PDJT
MCGA
Clever..CDHs
Still remember you & yours waiting in long line to attend Trump campaign rally in WA. You are on the cutting edge of the movement to MCGA.
At some point, the people should ask why government is stocked with Lawyers and not Finance, Scientists and Engineers. I guess it's because we might actually have a government that runs efficiently, instead of one that spends its time covering it's a**.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lawyers covering a** and creating & exploiting loopholes.
Don't kid yourself. There are plenty of lawyers in their support teams. You just don't see or hear them, nor should you. The business guys will hammer out the business terms, occasionally with a lawyer or two whispering in their ear, and the suits will then write it all up for signing. The proper order of things, from the perspective of a retired suit.
Yep, Lawyers for advice, businessmen for decisions.
Right! Hire lawyers to do lawyer work. Do not put them in charge of anything.
Lawyers flock to government like termites flock to foundations.
Another great day to be a Christ follower in America!
How could a good Christian support a man who cavorts with whores?
… cry the Deep State subversives
At least he does not Kuvort with Gay prostitutes like all of the last 4 adminstations. Bush 1 Strated the gay agenda that is why they started race to the top aka commoncore aka essa.
>How could a good Christian support a man who cavorts with whores?<
Jesus often turned to the sinners to save us.
He turned some of the worst sinners—-into leaders. Think King David—a murderer and an adulterer. Think the unbeliever Saul—-who became St.Paul!
Moses killed a man, Aaron help build an idol made out of Gold, Samson got involved with the wrong women. God used imperfect men to bring about the results that he wanted.
"Step right up, step right up Ladies and Gentlemen….. I present to you, Kenji…. a man without sin."
Right—"let him who is without sin cast the first stone"——-
Looks like you will need to add /s to denote sarcasm to those who do not read the entire comment, kenji. No matter. Some of us got ya, and u r funny.
Good Christian men examine their own consciences and find fault so severely there that they don't care about anyone else's. The way to judge our Presidents is did they do their job and did they care for the poor. Mr. Trump gets A Plus. His detractors flunk flunk flunk, the louses. They clearly do not care at all.
Trump is on notice. The minute he begins cavorting with the DC whores in Congress he is out.
Troll Team ZERO.
President Trump just endorsed the Bipartisan Congressional movement for Term Limits.
LikeLike
The weird thing is, even though we can't explain it, there is no doubt in my mind that the strategy will make perfect sense once it's revealed. And by revealed I mean explained so I can wrap my head around it! LOL!
So what if they get hit with tariffs Maria. Get over it. They’ve had plenty of notice.
How many waivers and extensions did the U.S. get while they robbed us blind for decades? Deal with it.
Maria is on our side but she works on Wall Street. Wall street wants no part of a fair trade plan because it harms the globalists who have raped us. The countries who get to flood our country w/cheap goods which are resold at high profits helps Wall Street. MSNBC cannot survive as a anti-wall street entity. So, Maria does what she is told re. Wall Street's best interests. But, overall, she is fair and I like her and I think POTUS Trump also likes her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Two—I have noticed this for a long time with Maria. I think it is because she and her many DC/NY corridor friends are heavily invested in the corps. that have bleed us for a long time. It is all about their money, period.
Darn right. She whined on and on about making SALT fair too, and how it was going to hurt a lot of the elites. Whaa-aa-aa.

Fair is fair.
Fair is fair.
Maria simply raised the naysayers’ assertions … as “openers”.
She gave Mnuchin plenty of latitude to lay out what to expect … and WHY.
She never did the nasty-counterpunch.
I’ll TAKE it.
Cause Mnunchin would have mopped the floor with her and she knows it.
Funny how a prey animal knows that a Apex predator is in the room
Good point. All businesses are resistant to change, until the costs to remain the same are too great. We’re not quite there yet, but the momentum is building.
https://www.cleverism.com/understanding-kubler-ross-change-curve/
We’re at the Frustration stage, when businesses have to face that they are going to have to give up their old models of sourcing products. At some point, there will be Depression, tariffs are terrible, why did we let Trump do it? I expect this is when the stock market will bottom out, as all the globalist companies (who are over-represented in today’s indexes) have to face change, and by all metrics reported on by CNBC things will be gloomy, by late summer to October.
After that, businesses will see the light. The USA *can* be a producer, we’ll have better quality control, better labor, cheaper logistics (forget all those boats and fighting the dockworker unions). We’ll have cheaper energy (thanks, natural gas!) and better agreements, and we’ll be the ones selling to everyone else in the world. It’ll be a new dawn for domestic business for decades.
"Late summer to October" Timing is terrible. I don't disagree with your analysis nor that this adjustment is needed but count on the Dems and the MSM and the RINOs to beat the drums about it leading up to the election.
Thank you! it is interviews like this that show a side of Maria B. that is not flattering. She pushes the Globalist agenda like a school girl. Just because Marcron and Angela were here last week to beg our President to not impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe doesn’t mean anything to him.
The European Union out of all countries exempt has been the least favorable to negotiations with our Wilburine. They think because they are the EU, they don’t have to do anything. They are in for a rude awakening! Our President IS going to have them start paying the tariffs on steel and aluminum starting May 1st.
Mexico and Canada will be exempt because progress is being made in negotiations. As for Brazil and Argentina, I can’t really predict. I think Australia will continue with the exemption because we have a trade surplus with them.
Welcome to the America First Presidency Europe!
Thank you! The breath of reason stirs the room. Maria was a disappointment today and she looked stressed and uncomfortable. I believe marching orders had been given. The positive is that Steven M was able to deal quite deftly with the talking points she aggressively advanced. His precision & confidence epitomize wolverine.
President Trump wines & dines the EU but business is business and POTUS is in the business of advancing American interests and redressing unfair trade practices. The EU players were very anxious to put a good face on things but Macron was aware that no change in President Trump’s position had been made. Angela looked positively hopeless, going through the motions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great descriptions of the two of them!
Trish Regan is the one who understands this is a nothingburger. Americans understand what has happened here. We know how they stole our jobs and our factories and our intellectual properties, and we don’t care how it gets fixed, just FIX IT ALREADY.
And we are almost there. Thank You to President TRUMP & The Wolverines.
We also all know they just got BIG Raises and mega cash infusions through PERMANENT LOWER TAX RATESand a lot more favorable tax treatments overall. They have plenty of room to absorb the cost themselves and they know it. This was done in a certain order, to lessen the blow when it came, and they all knew it was coming.
Well said!
Excellent observation skills. Thank you for the point you made. I can use that when speaking to other people if you do not mind me plagarizing your intelligence.
If it was easy why didn’t you do it already?
Uh Maria, did you see our budget last year? Dork.
Murdochs via Caputo must be leaning on Maria B. again.
Hear that , Maria?! Wise up.
China will benefit from a NK peace agreement re. trade. That is the leverage for getting China to engage in fair trade. With NK and SK , Japan, and Taiwan all at peace and engaging in free and fair trade that opens a whole new trade and economic concept for China. Especially if the US starts pumping money into
Yes, it will take time, but the future is going to be trillions of dollars for all involved. It will start w/the basic goods and neccessities for the NK pop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China benefits by Cheating.
China controls through Communism.
Suddenly free, fair and reciprocal trade will benefit the “creative destruction of capitalists”.
• Cheaters aren’t creative.
• Chinese aren’t capitalists.
Xi knows they’re screwed.
Americans want our country and JOBS back! Blacks say that Free Trade has been a disaster! Sorry Maria B. and Globalist, our President wants what is best for AMERICANS not Multinationals!
From the article linked above:
The majority of black Americans say multinational free trade deals have led to American job loss rather than job creation or lower prices for consumers as promised by the last few decades of the political and economic establishment.
About 60 percent of black Americans said in a recent Harvard-Harris poll that free trade has spurred massive job loss in America, holding the most unfavorable views of free trade of any demographic group in the United States.
An even larger majority of black Americans say that they are personally losing as a result of free trade deals, with about 62 percent saying free trade has hurt their opportunities in the U.S.
Free trade AND Illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
flepore,
what makes me happy ab this polling is it reflects the fact responders to the poll have not been swallowing msm crap, but have somehow figured out the truth on their own.
Anything that indicates the continued demise or our deceiving, lying msm is cause for celebration all by itself.
But of course, to the extent the black communities see the trade issue as it actually is, makes this Poll a two-fer, imo.
Great point Piper! Two for the price of one.
MB does a great job asking questions. Mnuchin is quite able to handle them. His response to how to reign in spending was a little curious. Seems confident China will not retaliate.
We’re $500 billion in the hole! Does China want to retaliate and wind up with nothing or do they want to work on their own issues of self-sufficiency and take something less?
I love the “Economic Dream Team” that our VSG President Trump put together. Smart, efficient, and extremely effective!
citizen, yes, yes!
Another thing I enjoy ab listening to the Wolverines of all stripe, is they ALL say, right out of the gate, “The President has been very clear about…” whatever the topic.
They are very clear ab the fact they are implementing exactly what the President has in mind, regardless the policy.
And they never presume to step out of character by saying something which should be left for the President’s comment or clarification.
Just a fantastic team of “killers” Trump has assembled for us!
I would have to be careful being interviewed by MB. She could ask me any question she wanted to, and my answer would always be “hell yes”! I don’t think she will be calling for an interview though.
Professional business people do what they know is best for the country while professional politicians do what they know is best for themselves. The President knows who to hire. That’s why we elected him.
AMERICA 1st – Forever
Sundance’s terrific journalism aligns the global puzzle pieces in amazing order. #Sundance4Pulitzer
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are soon going to see a picture of President Trump and dictator Kim Jung Un shaking hands too!
I look forward to seeing how they cover that loophole for good in preventing other countries sneaking their goods in through Canada and Mexico. Looks to me that they want to keep NAFTA, but with a complete change and overhaul from before. We will see, which ever way it goes, America will come first!
Be well good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
If anyone can fix NAFTA, it’s PDJT.
If anyone can prove NAFTA is unfixable, it’s Trump.
If anyone has the guts to make the hard call and kill the beast, even after all this labor, it is our Lion, who will do as he sees fit, unapologetically.
America wins with PDJT.
President’s men and women working hard to make 45th president the best evah!
Instead of a socialist Marxist New World Order run from the UN and EU it will now be a capitalist elected system run by “We The People Of The World”
Dom, YEA!
Geez, what a cabinet! Talk about your Dream Team! Those yahoos at the NFL can’t even imagine what sort of draft our POTUS put together when he assembled this group of overachievers…OTOH, I heard today on NBC that CoS Kelly thinks Trump is an idiot, sigh…of course, no one had the guts to name names, but I’m sure the reporter is an honest fellow…NOT!
Interesting… Knowing the Trump Dream Team is going to China to “make medicine,” could very well explain the sudden and unexpected shrieking by Benjamin Netanyahu today over Iran.
I found it noteworthy that the Prime Minister would hurriedly parade recent intelligence “findings” out on national TV today; … almost as though he wants to be certain Israeli interests are not forgotten as the broader economic play transpires between the US, and China, vis-à-vis North Korea and global trade.
Benjamin is steadfastly counting on PDJT tearing-up the Iran Nuke deal in 12-days, and may be more than a little worried that deals being made in Beijing could in some way hamper Israeli objectives in that regard.
Really? Shrieking? Good Grief. If Bibi shares this proof of Iranian Apocalyptic Intent at this time it’s damn certain that he has planned this with President Trump. The two spoke yesterday and our Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is there at this moment. In true Trump style, the stage is being set for saving the World from Iran as suredly as he is with North Korea.
Portraying this as an attention seeking temper-tantrum seems a little, childish.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
I love these guys!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Maria never misses an opportunity to ask what about those here (in the USA) who may be affected by foreign tariff increases imposed in retaliation by such and such trading counterpart (e.g., farmers)?
However, it is a fact that changes always hurt somebody. Even the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA) may be “hurting” some upper middle class families and the most affluent (through steep reductions in itemized deductions), but those affected will adjust, in time, and transition to a better outcome. We all do when the circumstances affect us. Given time, most everybody will benefit from the change.
Clearly, the short-term objective of PDJT has been to benefit as large a proportion of the population as possible. Thus, the TCJA immediate beneficiaries have been the working class and up to middle class families. The rapid growth of the economy will ultimately benefit everybody, and there is no question that the economy will grow faster than naysayers (democrats) think.
Sundance has often pointed out that global corporate interests are bent on continuing to exploit bad trade deals such as NAFTA because it’s good for them. They will have to adjust too, as their only alternatives will be to succumb or start playing fairly. The USA remains the largest buying market on Earth, and we all know that the buyer decides who to buy from.
President Trump’s Asia Negotiating Team is likely “Setting Trade-Deal Preconditions”:
• COMPLETE the Korean-Peninsula Denuclearization
… maintaining Maximum Sanctions
• TERMINATE End-Run Exports (Steel, Auto, Industrial, etc.)
… starting with NAFTA
• ELIMINATE Import Obstacles
… demonstrated by hassle-free Imports from America
• REVERSE thefts of Intellectual Property
… ending Chinese forced-transfers and business use of stolen IP
• DISCONTINUE Currency Manipulation
… leveling the playing field
• CONTINUE to expect PUNITIVE TARIFFS
… until the Preconditions above have been met
Then we can entertain China’s Trade Proposals on how they will “Settle Up”:
• RECIPROCATE on Tariffs
… by ending Import Barriers
• EXPAND Imports
… of American Food and Energy
• CUT America’s Trade Deficit with China
… by $100 Billion in 2019 and matching that reduction annually until we’re EVEN.
Great comment BKR.
This fellow, Mnuchin, has a mind so organized and disciplined that he is like a finely tuned machine. Each question is broken down and he is able to articulate all manner of strategic economic and political concepts with accuracy and coherency. Not to mention that what his brain processes is then communicated in parallel fashion directly to his mouth with zero latency. I put him on par with a Dr. Richard Feynman in this regard.
Wow Sundance. Just wow – is there anything ‘under the radar’ that you aren’t already contemplating and analyzing? Not in my lifetime has there been a Presidential team to rival the scope, finesse, and #AmericaFirst results pursued by Team Wolverine. Simply astounding.
Who needs Q when we have suspicious cat? 🐱
Release the wolverines!
On the Mueller matter I love Maria, on this one, not so much. But her masters are not our masters. Huge difference. Another thing, I don’t like NAFTA and for the life of me don’t understand what they are trying to do here. “Fix” NAFTA so that a post-Trump President can just slowly put things back into their original world order? Why is beef so expensive? NAFTA. Why are the big distributors of beef located in Mexico and not America? That is just one example. Get rid of NAFTA completely and start all over with bi lateral treaties. Let Mexico and Canada figure it out they are big boys. Why are we including China in the mix? UNLESS we wanted to use all relationships as leverage. Ok. I get it.
but but but….
global warming!
school lunches!
gender neutral bathrooms!
transgenders and gays in the military!
muh Russia!
prostitutes and bad language and old affairs!
special counsels, FBI fraud, Email servers!
DACA “children” and sanctuary cities….
WHAT ABOUT THE REALLY BIG DEALS IN AMERICA
They were BEGRUDGINGLY admitting today on Fox news, that if President Trump really does get N. Korea to denuclearize…. this will have massive implications for Iran, because Iran and N. Korea had been working together on their nukes.
It seems everything President Trump and his wonderful cabinet does, is well thought out, multilayered, and has tentacles that stretch in every direction.
Dear Lord thank you for our President and the men and women he has chosen to advance America first mentality. It is amazing what can happen in this country when we actually have Patriots starting to turn this mess around.
Divine Intervention.
