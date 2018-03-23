Gordon Chang Discusses President Trump’s Plan to Remove the Panda Mask From The Chinese Red Dragon…

Author of “The Coming Collapse of China”, Gordon Chang, discusses the effect of President Trump’s tariffs on China and the epic battle ahead. Last night China announced their feeble retaliatory actions – SEE HERE. A professionally nervous Maria Bartiromo, frames a series of questions from the perspective of Wall Street.
Fortunately Gordon Chang understands the Red Dragon, and more importantly understands Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping’s geopolitical goals through economic conquest. Mr. Chang is one of the few people who appear regularly in media and know the truth behind the Panda Mask.
.
People often talk about the ‘strength’ of China’s economic model; and indeed within a specific part of their economy -manufacturing- they do have economic strength.
However, the underlying critical architecture of the Chinese economic model is structurally flawed and President Trump with his current economic team understand the weakness better than all international adversaries.
China is a central planning economy. Meaning it never was an outcropping of natural economic conditions. China was/is controlled as a communist style central-planning government; As such, it is important to reference the basic structural reality that China’s economy was created from the top down.
This construct of government creation is a key big picture distinction that sets the backdrop to understand how weak the economy really is.
Any nations’ economic model is only as stable (or strong) as the underlying architecture or infrastructure of the actual country.
Think about economic strength and stability this way: If a nation was economically walled off from all other nations, can it survive? …can it sustain itself?
In the big picture – economic strength is an outcome of the ability of a nation, any nation, to support itself first and foremost. If a nations’ economy is dependent on other nations’ for it to inherently survive it is less strong than a nation whose economy is more independent.
You might not realize it, but China is an extremely dependent nation.
When the central planning for the 21st century Chinese Economy was constructed, there were several critical cultural flaws, dynamics exclusive to China, that needed to be overcome in order to build their economic model. It took China several decades to map out a way to economic growth that could overcome the inherent critical flaws.
Critical Flaws To Exploit:
♦Because of the oppressive nature of the Chinese compliant culture, the citizens within China do not innovate or create. The “Compliance Mindset” is part of the intellectual DNA strain of a Chinese citizen.
Broadly speaking, the modern era Chinese are not able to think outside the box per se’ because the reference of all civil activity has been a history of box control by government, and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box. The lack of intellectual thought mapping needed for innovation is why China relies on intellectual theft of innovation created by others.
American culture specifically is based around freedom of thought and severe disdain of government telling us what to do; THAT freedom is necessary for innovation. That freedom actually creates innovation.
Again, broadly speaking Chinese are better students in American schools and universities because the Chinese are culturally compliant. They work well with academics and established formulas, and within established systems, but they cannot create the formula or system themselves.
♦ The Chinese Planning Authority skipped the economic cornerstone. When China planned out their economic entry, they did so from a top-down perspective. They immediately wanted to be manufacturers of stuff. They saw their worker population as a strategic advantage, but they never put the source origination infrastructure into place in order to supply their manufacturing needs. China has no infrastructure for raw material extraction or exploitation.
China relies on: importing raw material, applying their economic skillset (manufacturing), and then exporting finished goods. This is the basic economic structure of the Chinese economy.
See the flaw?
Cut off the raw material, and the China economy slows, contracts, and if nations react severely enough with export material boycotts the entire Chinese economy implodes.
Insert big flashy sign for: “One-Belt / One-Road” HERE
Again, we reference the earlier point: Economic strength is the ability of a nation to sustain itself. [Think about an economy during conflict or war] China cannot independently sustain itself, therefore China is necessarily vulnerable. China cannot even feed itself.
China is dependent on Imports (raw materials) AND Exports (finished goods).
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export. China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
China could have spent the time to create a broad-based economy, but the lack of early 1900’s foresight, in conjunction with their communist top-down totalitarian system and a massive population, led to central government decisions to subvert the bottom-up building-out and take short-cuts. Their population controls only worsened their long term ability to ever broaden their economic model.
It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies. The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.
This is why China is now dependent on their position as an economic trade bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.
This inherent economic structure is a weakness China must continually address through policies toward other nations. Hence, “One-Belt / One-Road” is essentially a ‘bully plan’ to ensure their supply chain and long-term economic viability.
This economic structure, and the reality of China’s dependency, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction.
♦U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. economic team understand this dynamic and fully understand the inherent needs of China. When you are economically dependent, the ‘bully plan’ only works until you encounter a ‘stronger opponent’. A stronger opponent is an economic opponent with a more broad-based stable economy, that’s us.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability.
You sure knocked this one out of the park Sundance.
Retweeted that one. I would love to see it called that. 🙂
We are literally sitting on a hand with a Royal Flush! The best part is that China 🇨🇳 and the world know what we have. Look how quickly South Korea 🇰🇷 got the damn message. At some point next week we are going to hear about the first bilateral deal that has been concluded.
A few days ago our President threatened to reduce our military presence in South Korea 🇰🇷. If you are them and you have North Korea 🇰🇵 ready to blow your country off of the face of the Earth, you realize it is time to sign an offer you can’t refuse.
I said a month ago that 2018 was going to be the year of getting our trade situation dealt with. People are going to be shocked next year when our real GDP annual rate goes from 2.3% in 2017 to 2.7% in 2018 to 4% in 2019. That increase will have everything to do with the fact that our President saved our country $250 Billion dollars 💵 from our trade deficit.
2019 we will also have 5 LNG refineries up and running. We currently have one at this point. 2020 our country will be looking at 5%+ real GDP!
How many $billions were shot to to hell on this budget catastrophe?
Again, why does it need to be said? Allocating money is not the same as spending it. I don’t think Trump is done with this yet. He will spend “wisely” and they will lose their minds. We have already seen this in the state department.
Firstly, it is not a budget, but a continuing resolution a completely different kettle of fish. Secondly it was not a catastrophe as all the money that was added to the Bill by the Demoncraps, can now be spent by the Trump Administration as it sees fit.
In fact they could take the money allocated to Planned Parenthood and build a few miles of wall and Congress would be powerless to stop them. Obozzo pointed the way and set precedent in the eight years of Omnibus and continuing resolution abuse!
You can tell China knows this is going to hurt them worse than us, because of the response. President Trump hit them with 60 Billion, China responded by proposing they might put tariffs on 3 billion.
Come on.
China threatens to hit 1/20th as hard as it got hit?
They are scared to frieking DEATH like Chang just said, “We will hurt you, but we’re not going to hurt you too much because we don’t want you to get angry”
It’s like President Trump hit them with a sledgehammer, and they replied by threatening to slap him.
This is how they save face.
About the market, too. Thursday the US market fell 1.5%. Friday, the Asian markets fell 4.5%. Friday, the Dow fell 1.7%. Saturday, the Nikkei wasn’t open.
They fell farther in the 1 day they were open than we did in both days we were open.
The US media will not report this correctly, however. Interviews with guys like Chang are great when they make it through the noise.
What blows my mind is, all the talking heads think this is a big war that’s going to drag on, etc.
This will be short lived, President Trump is doing this to whip the Chinese into negotiating better trade deals. This will be over shortly. He’ll probably do it again a year or so from now, however.
Did someone say Sledgehammer? How about the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth!
It’s not just the trade issue; it’s denuking NoKo, which benefits China & South Korea & the whole d****n world and maybe the NoKo people get some food, goods & some freedom. Much preferable over destroying both Koreas.
Denuking North Korea does not benefit China. It removes leverage.
As Sundance points out, the weakness of China is due to China’s top-down economic creation. This is not an economy built on the will of the people to make better lives for themselves. This is an economy built on state ownership of every resource including the people. They are slaves and prisoners.
Does somebody have a sticky roller- there’s panda fur all over the place.
LikeLiked by 12 people
HA!
You need another wolverine picture for Mr. Navarro-Precious babies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter Navarro’s series “Death by China” is unreal. Especially the parts about their military expanding in the South China Sea. Now, it even worse.
Gordon Chang would be a great addition to the Trump team.
On Bolton pick: “Every president deserves a National Security Advisor who shares his views.”
Yep, he just called the NKoreans liars.
Great analysis! I enjoy these economic reports. President Trump and his team of champions will prevail because they are tougher and smarter than out adversaries, both foreign and domestic.
“the reference of all civil activity has been a history of box control by government, and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box.”
I have a friend living in Georgia now, he grew up in China because his parents were missionaries there. He continued the work and is now retired.
He said the Chinese people HATE their government. The underground evangelical church meets in homes and is thriving there. Unfortunately, recently the government banned the printing of all bibles in China. I guess too many text blocks were not making it out of the country. So now we have to get them Grace School of the Bible materials and bibles smuggled in on flash drives.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow! I didn’t know they ever started allowing the printing of Bibles!
In the 1990’s, I was praying for those who were smuggling in individual pages because if they were caught they could be killed, as well as those caught in the underground churches that had a page.
Yes the country’s that oppress believers need constant prayer..
I heard a testimony from a man in China who said, when someone had a Bible, they would read the scriptures over the phone and they could write them.
They hunger for the word of God.. while thousands of copies set around collecting dust..with the freedom to read.. Thank our forefathers and veterans 🙂
In late 1989 the ethnic Hungarian Lutherans in NW Romania (Transyvania, formerly NE Hungary) found out the dictator Ceausescu had misappropriated bibles legally imported and used them for paper pulp. The revolution began there, spread to Bucharest, and by the end of the year Ceaucescu and his horrible wife had been deposed and shot.
They would get a smuggled page of the Bible and memorize it, then trade it with someone else for another page and so on.
BINGO with the outside the Box… I sold waste paper and pulp substitutes into China for 20 years… my customer owned 13 companies in China which her father started, she told me the same thing about 5 years ago, communist mind set led to lack of creativity, she said it will take 50 years or more of FREEDOM before they will begin to understand developing something from thin air… HOWEVER they can copy whatever you put in front of them, albeit lesser in quality.
Excellent analysis once again, Sundance. What a gem to USA you are. 🇺🇸
I think trade should be looked at as a plus sum game, the more there is, the freer it is, the bigger the pie for everyone. I heard the President stress the word “reciprocal” or “reciprocity” as the key, not to collapse China. Wilbur Ross made clear that the US has the lowest tariffs and the biggest markets in the world. The big trade deals like NAFTA and TPP tie our hands, and Americans haven’t cared enough about other people imposing high tariffs or dumping to risk trade wars. So Trump threatens tariffs, then hands out exemptions to those who treat us fairly, and offers them to those who will remove their unfairness. The net is that those who give up their unfair trade practices get free access to the largest market, while whatever protective edge they give up will be more than compensated for by the benefits of freer trade generally. Reciprocal barriers will harm both sides, and is in neither’s interest. So it’s all in the deal making.
What ticked me off was the suggestion that EU would impose targeted tariffs – e.g., on Kentucky bourbon – in order to manipulate our legislature into resisting, preventing Trump from wheeling and dealing. It could happen, but reciprocity tied to the biggest market means we’ve got more chips to play with. I think Trump has a strong hand, and the right idea. Does anyone know if he plays poker?
From running a Country to playing 4D Chess, I don’t know whee he would find time for poker. 😉
Not only that, I think he’d find poker to be a dead bore compared to what he’s doing now.
How can we stop the theft of IP ?
Can we tax the hell out of joint ventures with china?
REPARATION TARIFFS!
… that fund STARTUPS to compete with Global Multinationals that gave the IP away.
Easy, create new IP faster.
Motorola, Robert Galvin, 1990’s philosophy “create the leading edge technology and sell in at 30% ROI to the people who need it. Throw the two year old technology into the public domain and let the 2%ROI competitors fight over the scraps.”
Not sure how Motorola lost the whole cell market to Nokia, then HTC, the Samsung, suspect it was due to the loss of Galvin at the helm.
Trivia, a close friend of mine designed the first cell phone, at Motorola. RIP John.
“China has no infrastructure for raw material extraction or exploitation.
China relies on: importing raw material, applying their economic skillset (manufacturing), and then exporting finished goods. This is the basic economic structure of the Chinese economy.
See the flaw?”
______________________
Yes.
What I do not understand is why China does not address this flaw, now that they have accumulated so much wealth based on their current economic model.
Why do they not address this issue, as a matter of national emergency self-interest?
Why do they not invest some of China’s vast wealth in development of infrastructure, raw materials extraction and exploitation?
If there is one thing Communists do well, it is to exploit.
Exploiting their own back yard should be like stealing candy from a male baby (because the female babies are left outside to die of exposure).
So why doesn’t China ‘fix’ this inherent weakness, while they have the vast economic resources available to do so?
It would have to be cheaper than what they are currently doing, and much better for China’s future.
“It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies. The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.”
__________________
But they have the MONEY to import workers and pay them.
Haven’t they built entire cities which are vacant ghost towns?
Why not invest in their infrastructure and capability to extract and exploit their own natural resources?
They could. They certainly have the money, so they can afford to hire the labor, buy the machinery and buy the know-how.
Why don’t they?
It has to be cheaper (and much better long-term policy) than ramping up the war machine to protect a ‘system’ that is vulnerable EVERYWHERE.
Possibly because they’re a dictatorship and have been for ever? Dictators like serf military.
Why did China stop developing in the middle ages? They went from inventing paper to bolting canons to the floor trained ON the people. Then on to the dizzy heights of destroying all their educated class. It leaves traces. If having original thoughts gets you killed and does for millennia, you don’t have them.
Comparison. I just visited St Germain’s tomb. He was a brilliant rich young man in the IV cent. They sent him to Rome, at the time it was falling to Alaric. He got educated anyway and came home. He was then acclaimed Bishop by the people and evangelised his part of Burgundy. All of this during massive regime upheaval.
Then you don’t understand China and the Chinese. They see themselves as a superior race. Importing people other than Chinese people would be a big problem for them.
China has another little talked about problem.
Male to Female Ratio.
Because male children are highly prized in Chinese culture, the One Child Policy induced the population to either abort their girls, or abandon them.
Look at the numbers:
Age Structure –
0-14 years: 17.15% (male 127,484,177/female 109,113,241)
15-24 years: 12.78% (male 94,215,607/female 82,050,623)
25-54 years: 48.51% (male 341,466,438/female 327,661,460)
55-64 years: 10.75% (male 74,771,050/female 73,441,177)
65 years and over: 10.81% (male 71,103,029/female 77,995,969) (2017 est.)
Sex Ratio –
at birth: 1.14 male(s)/female
0-14 years: 1.17 male(s)/female
15-24 years: 1.14 male(s)/female
25-54 years: 1.04 male(s)/female
55-64 years: 1.02 male(s)/female
65 years and over: 0.92 male(s)/female
total population: 1.06 male(s)/female (2017 est.)
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/ch.html
China is going to have to import females eventually.
Imagine how they’re neighbors are going to react.
It’s worse than you think for China. All of their best women defected to USA!
Wife says ” China will never attack the US, anyone in any position of power sent their entire family here.”
I’m not entirely certain of that. In order to be communist and/or socialist, you have to lose your capacity to love other people in favor of “the group” or the collective. This is why human life loses value under these types of structures. This is why we see an EU leader responsible for mass importation of Islam see his daughter raped and killed and continue on importing more Islamic males into their land.
They WILL sacrifice their families if they decided it was necessary.
The act of sending their families away reduces the amount of direct leverage other government actors can apply to these people with power. Could you send your family away and live like that? Wife is projecting her own views and feelings onto those psychopaths in power.
Awesome read Sundance. I would only add that we must always remember China is playing the “long game” and Trump may only be a bump in the road for them even if Trump were to win in 2020. However, Trump is certainly aiming at their economic engine as he fires away and I love it!
We need to create more TRUMPS. MANY, MANY, MANY more Trumps! Just think of all the young people who are studying him now. And I notice that many of the best students of Trump are WOMEN! Why, Trumpism could last a LONG time. 😉
On the other hand, who owns our politicians? No one owns China’s political ruling class.
And for those that say we vote, Google is hard Left…
And there is a lot of evidence that the Chinese ruling class owns many of our politicians AND the Chamber of Commerce.
Don’t forget Hollywood. China has financial interest in many movie productions now.
KILLER OPPORTUNITY:
• YUGE Tariff/Tax/REPARATION CHARGE on EXPORTS of ALL scrap steel and aluminum, along with Iron Ore and Coking Coal.
• This delivers a DIRECT HIT to the Chinese Cheaters.
• Use the proceeds to fund construction of new Steel Mills and Aluminum Smelters.
Breaking News: White House security searching for a carnivore-on-the-loose after discovering pile of fresh Panda bones in the Rose Garden. 😉
Sundance seems to always find a way to cheer one up after an otherwise dismal day.
My long post to Sundance went POOF!
Again, I have to be very careful what I say. And this post is only for the hard-core Treepers who have a little insight into what some treeps are doing outside of CTH troll THUMPing.
I finally got the “machines.” As an engineer, I tell you I am disappointed beyond belief! Even more so than with my Fujitsu T102 (2004 touchscreen notebook) I am horrified to see what baling wire hogpodge these machines are. Little pieces of circuit boards hot-glued everywhere. 650lb of heavy metal including 50+ RS-232 cables. (Remember those from the 1990’s?) Egad. A bunch of “Made in China” modules, hacked together, to make something that almost works. Oh, and the contract terms “120VAC operation” was to throw in a Made In China 120V to 240V adapter transformer! With some serious re-engineering, I will be able to get it to do what I need. But, as General Sundance said: here is the problem:
As a society they are LAZY. They (China) steal the designs, make them cheaper, but because they do not understand the technology, they make “cheaper cr@p” that doesn’t work for the intended use. This is why I have two dehumidifiers (one in garage, one in greenhouse) that still run strong, even though they were built in Illinois in the 1980s, and have a small pile of dehumidifiers in the basement, purchased in the last few years, that only worked 6 months then shiffed out.
A few years back, someone much smarter than me wrote something like: “competition, that has cause US companies to produce better and better products, doesn’t work in China. There, the result is cheaper and cheaper products that eventually can’t do anything useful.”
I love my Shanghai wife very much. (Her brother, not so much.) But I can tell you first hand, their “upbringing” even as ex-patriots prevents them from innovating. The whole China manufacturing dominance by nature is short lived, and has arrived at the end of that life.
We will Make Great Things in America again, because the world needs our brash innovative spirit. We will MAGA!!! And, MTWGA!!!
(Ahem. I wish I were more eloquent, like SD, Wolf, Flep et all. Please forgive, I am an engineer. I hope some people understand what I am trying to say.)
I thought that was very eloquent – and extremely enlightening, too. Thanks! I DO get what you were saying!!! 😎
It was well stated, and eloquent as far as I am concerned, and makes eminent sense though I have no idea what type of “machines” those are *chuckle*. I don’t need tech knowledge to translate however– cheap Chinese junk seems to work in this (and many other) cases….
It seems nearly everything we buy is made in China.. Sadly some poor soul was overworked and under paid. Their girl babies are turned into makeup at the same factory they slave for..
They already have a 200 million man army.. but they didn’t factor in who will be alive to marry them all.. Men in America once took mail order brides.. maybe they will have to flip the script..
Trump said the wall will be funded by Mexico… I think it will be the great wall (funded by China tariffs) of China…
Build a casino on the border.
There’s a reason Gordon Chang is the only voice from Asia you are allowed to hear. It’s not because he is insightful, but because he echos the correct NeoCon narrative accurately.
For a more informative perspective check out New Eastern Outlook, or Peter Lee at Chinamatters.blogspot.com
The mainstream reporting on China and Asia is appalling.
On top of the very one-sided export economic, there is another problem China has, that nobody talks about:
It is the huge debt they have. It stands now at 256% of GDP.
This is Greece level debt ratio.
With all due respect, I support President Trump and his trade war in Asia. But Gordon Chang is a crackpot analyst on China. I have lived in Beijing since 2010 and witnessed China power plays behind-the-scenes firsthand. I can assure you Gordon Chang can be always counted on to make wrong predictions on China.
President Trump has a winning hand on reciprocity of tariffs and even the Chinese know this.They might do some delays for months maybe years but inevitably reciprocity will resolve trade negotiations.
