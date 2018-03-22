Lou Dobbs Interviews Wilbur Ross on Tariff’s Targeting China…

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross appears on Lou Dobbs show to discuss the ongoing trade initiatives against China and the issues of intellectual property theft.
.
Additionally, CNBC is reporting on possible retaliatory trade action by China in response:
CNBC – China’s commerce ministry proposed a list of 128 U.S. products as potential retaliation targets, according to a statement on its website posted Friday morning.
The U.S. goods, which had an import value of $3 billion in 2017, include wine, fresh fruit, dried fruit and nuts, steel pipes, modified ethanol, and ginseng, the ministry said. Those products could see a 15 percent duty, while a 25 percent tariff could be imposed on U.S. pork and recycled aluminum goods, according to the statement.
The statement did not go into greater detail. U.S. agricultural products, particularly soybeans, have been flagged as the biggest area of potential retaliation by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration. (read more)
Wait, China bought out Smithfield Foods, the U.S. #1 pork producer, back in 2013. So big panda is going to tax themselves…. priceless.
And, as we have mentioned, China purchases a tremendous amount of our steel and aluminum products for recycling into their own finished products. A 25% tariff on U.S. aluminum recycles would mean increased aluminum remains available within the U.S. for our own manufacturing – at a lower price. Another win.
Love!!!!!
This was a Great Interview!
Every second of it…great.
Wilburine, talking about our President:
“As you know, he takes his promises very seriously…and has a repeated history of honoring them.”
Love it.
And Lou saying that “We have been in a trade war in this country, for decades!”
Thank you, Lou!
Only problem with this interview…is that it was too short.
Heheh. Short, but sweet.
Love Wilburine referring to the forgotten men and women as “Mr. and Mrs. America”
Yes!
I also loved that he talked about…Patents.
If we enforced our US Patents, Fle, there would be a ton of Imports that would slapped with Patent Infringement Suits.
Other countries, mainly China…rip off our Patents, manufacture cheap imitations…and then sell them back into our country!
With no penalties!
Just amazing and sad how much our government has tried to destroy us since Reagan.
You know what that tells you? Wilburine knows they are getting under the skins of the globalists on Wall Street. 😉
Yeah, I caught the recycled aluminum bit. Had to read it twice to be sure my dyslexia wasn’t playing tricks on me again!
Your reaction is quite different than the ‘high foreheads’ at say Cato Institute for example. They see this whole tariff thing as a disaster for America and have predicted doom and gloom. Media commentators (I don’t consider most to be at the highest level of intellect – always with exceptions)have even more to say about disaster unfolding ten fold. It seems no one waits to hear the final outcome of any discussions they just take snippets and make it into something they would like people to believe. I think it is called propaganda spreading.
They all get paid by the bad guys.
Methinks another word for propaganda would be more apropos in this situation.
[Waves back at Panda]
Confucius say: Man who plant tree in neighbor’s orchard may have to pay for own apples.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May?
“President Trump takes his promises very, very seriously. He has a repeated history
of honoring them. Today was just another chapter in that regard.” Wilber Ross
So many chicken liddles, so many “free trade” nuts to crack. Get em, Wilburine.
Reciprocal, how quick is the question?
Bolton won’t leak to the Chinese. Did McMaster?
We have allowed the uniparty traitors to sell out our working class for over 40 years. No wonder that the US inflation-adjusted median per capita income is flat during the same time period.
Emperor Xi is going to hit American products that we receive _$3 Billion_ for??? And we bought _$370+Billion_ from them?!?!?!?
The Chinese economy needs our money more than we need theirs. Ya think?
I don’t see much clothing on the Emperor.
China owns Smithfield now?
I had no idea!
God knows I love their hams and bacon.
Major quandary.
Buy it, knowing it’s American pork, don’t buy it, knowing profits go to China.
Ack.
Hey! I have an idea! How about we sell all that (newly excess); pork, wine, fruit, nuts and dried fruit and nuts to Venezuela!? I hear THOSE Socialists are very, very, hungry these days.
You know … when God closes a door, he usually opens a window. 🤣
