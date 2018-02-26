NAFTA Watch – President Trump Promotes America-First Trade Expert Peter Navarro…

Earlier today President Trump spoke candidly with the White House assembly of U.S. Governors about the critical need to re-evaluate their position(s) on trade. President Trump’s remarks were direct, but also remarkably nuanced toward the audience. However, if you follow Trump’s process, you’ll note the familiar indications.
Next, far less subtle and yet following along the same predictable process, the Wall Street Journal is reporting President Trump now promoting his economic guru Peter Navarro to be Assistant to The President. Navarro is a brilliant and strategic trade hawk who has a long track record of supporting the same trade principles as Donald Trump.
A NAFTA decision/announcement looms. ♦ As expected and predicted, a recent phone call by Mexican President Pena Nieto to POTUS Trump didn’t end well. ♦ USTR Lighthizer blasted Canada at the end of round six NAFTA renegotiation. ♦ Placing Pete Navarro inside the circle puts him directly in the right place to speak on behalf of President Trump for an upcoming announcement. All of these NAFTA exit indicators are great news.
Our wolverine team is growing. Now we have Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Asst. To POTUS Peter Navarro, all assembled.
WASHINGTON—The White House plans to promote an adviser known for his hawkish views on trade policy, giving economic nationalists a stronger voice in internal debates as the Trump administration nears decisions on high-profile trade issues.
Peter Navarro, an economist who helped shape Donald Trump’s 2016 protectionist campaign platform, will be named an assistant to the president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Mr. Navarro began Mr. Trump’s presidency with broad influence and regular access to the Oval Office but his role was quickly limited after he clashed with the aides who oppose his views on trade deficits and multilateral trade agreements.
The move to elevate Mr. Navarro comes as the White House is nearing decisions on several high-profile trade matters.
The administration faces an April deadline on whether to impose broad-based steel and aluminum tariffs in the name of national security. Officials are also completing an investigation on widespread complaints that China improperly forces U.S. companies to turn over valuable intellectual property, a probe that is expected to result in significant economic sanctions against Beijing.
It is unclear exactly how Mr. Navarro’s role will change, but the promotion is likely to give Mr. Navarro a more regular role in trade debates and meetings at the White House, according to the person familiar with the matter, a trade expert who has discussed the move with White House officials.
“This gives Peter a more formal seat at the table when trade and manufacturing policies are discussed,” this person said. “That’s something that has been in question the last six months.” (link)
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
America-Fist?
Did you mean, instead, America-First?
Hey SD, might want to correct this fast, since you were on the R.Limbaugh radio show today….will be getting increased visitors, and first impressions…
Rush has mentioned him at lest 10 times since the election
New?
The hands . . .
Tomorrow morning at 9am est, we get the final 4th quarter and full year GDP.
Estimate 2017: IV and annual
Gross Domestic Product
Advance January 26
Second February 28
Third March 28
https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/gdp/gdpnewsrelease.htm
Thanks. I am doing this from memory.
Aren’t the real numbers better than that? I saw, where, the BEA used the worst possible number from their metric chart for exports in the 3rd quarter to skew the GDP growth downward.
Somewhat akin to the birth/death rate by the BLS for business birth/deaths under Obama. The statistical probability that the skew was always in their formulations favor to make Obama look good was akin to winning the lottery twice. Unless there were unusual circumstance from the article I read, the 3rd quarter numbers reeked of bureaucrats attempting to water down the Trump Administration’s effect.
And, take note: Presidents’ economic impact, typically, isn’t felt until 18 months in historically, although, President Trump had immediate impact.
The concern going forward will be rising interest rates. That pinch however is needed to trim the dead branches from the tree. The problem however is the structural social welfare costs of society and the debt we have amassed from it.
Ahhh. Doesn’t it feel good to have some real ADULTS in charge again?
It feels wonderful, parteagirl! The best team EVAH!
AMERICA FIST
That's rather funny, and it works, too.
The typo has been fixed now…but I kind of liked "America Fist".

Heheh.
Heheh.
Good riddance NAFTA!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not to worry … Justin (Socks) Trudeau is still FULLY COMMITTED to NAFTA … *giggle*
LikeLiked by 1 person
America-First Tread expert. Trump sure knows how to pick the right people to get done what must be done and that means Mexico will step up or out of working with us. Canada has already chosen WTO so a goner. Canada will be owned by China and socks doesn’t have a clue. He made a fool of himself in India and rightly so. Gee, Canadians, pray hard as we did to get Trump so you can get someone far better in every way than this Obama twin! We’ll pray with you on this as we don’t want to lose Canada as a close friend and with a real government that also makes Canada first and closes borders, etc.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hahaha, you're funny.
LikeLike
Hold it!
Someone with the moniker ‘Talkietina’ has been posting at CTH. I hope your post is not dollophobic…especially coming from a combaphobic. lol.
You’re right about Rainbow Socks. What an embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching his moves, That's definitely not his first rodeo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just as embarrassing as Michael Obama dancing up a storm. Come on, Canada! Get rid of him!
He’s just like his mother. Those of us who remember the 70’s remember that disaster. I lived in Canada in the 70’s and she was quite embarrassing.
Is that really Trudeau?
Joe Dan needs to put this in his next video 😂
Words fail me so just this:
Bwhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
snort
Bwhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
What a friggin tool. Unfriggin believable.
That needs to play on the large screen at US Canada hockey games.
The poor Canadians. It is not all of you, but my God you elected a “hoser, eh?”
You need an IQ test at your polling places case the stupid is so strong it burns.
Hysterical!
Asia trade with the US is in for major reform as this POTUS fully understands the situation of 100 cumulative years of trade deficits with Japan, Korea and China. And how that situation, along with NAFTA, destroyed 70,000 factories. Trump campaigned on this theme to flip those blue states red. He is a businessman and has heard the sad stories of US business in Asia, trade deficits, and the decline of the middle class.
Trump knows the way to achieve a real trade deal with Japan (Mondale and Foley failed) is through China first. He knows Japan is going to be harder to tackle as it will involve renegotiating bases to make a deal. But first the DPRK…no fireworks before the midterm, but after that….Katy, bar the door!
I love Katy ! ; )
As they say in my neck of the woods…
Shafta Da NAFTA!
The potential to disrupt the globalist cabal whereas they will be left to be exposed for dog meat is always going to be a good day! China, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and a few others who have exploited the US loopholes that is commonly regarded as NAFTA, will no longer serve as their go to to mask their weaknesses and deficiencies or subsidise as in Canada’s case their welfare state. I am watching the CAD in particular on shorts vs the US dollar. The Canadian dollar drop it will! Ca Ching!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liked up to your last 2 sentences.
They’re pure speculation, at the whims of the globalist banking cartel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No not at the whims of the Globalist banking cartel, never suggested that. What I did suggest that the Globalist cartel have taken advantage of NAFTA loopholes which is a fact. It also widely accepted that China, Germany, Mexico,Canada and other EU member states subscribe to a Globalist point of view. The speculation part is the CAD falling as a result of NAFTA being disbanded. I am a trader and know intimately that this is a real possibility when this news is announced. Price of oil is not really where is used to be, which Canada is very dependent on and just as as Sundance has pointed out on several occasions that China (if NAFTA were to be abolished) has no need for Canada other than hocking their goods through NAFTA to take advantage of the US market without paying the tariffs. Germany is another. Particularly auto parts.
Agriculture is another issue in which the two countries share in trade that could see some trade wars develop as was the case with dairy and other goods.
My point is, Canada with one of the worlds largest house hold debts and their ballooning housing markets will be in real trouble soon if NAFTA is done making the Canadian dollar weaker. Mexico is in a much worse position and now it looks like Nieto will probably not win his reelection and having a socialist succeed him doesn’t exactly look like good times for the Mexican people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…the Globalist cartel have taken advantage of NAFTA loopholes which is a fact.”
I first found out about those loopholes right here at TCT, a little while ago in simple terms that anyone that can read could understand.
I never heard that brought up over at FoxBizNewz.
I am sure I could have found out on-line with putting in a lot of time researching, but that is not a productive use of my time, since I do not have to write an op-ed column about it.
Time for our anything-but-patriotic tech honchos to climb aboard the America-First Train.
Apple – hello?-
Apple to Start Putting Sensitive Encryption Keys in China
Codes for Chinese users of iCloud will be kept in a secure location, company says
https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-to-start-putting-sensitive-encryption-keys-in-china-1519497574
Trust in Apple … while they own anything in China … as Communists grant lifetime power to Xi … might as well have Obama managing your retirement.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am going to start looking at Styrofoam and string again. Just sayin'.
So, when do we hear that he had brunch in the Russian Tea Room and thus needs to resign?
TMonroe, I was thinking on same lines, that, now any day there will be some controversy reported by MSM against Mr. Navarro and probably the most vociferous voices against him and asking him to step down will be Uniparty republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The amount of vitriol directed against him will be directly proportional to the threat that he poses to the status quo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rut roh…I worked on the refurbishment of the Russian Tea Room twice. Once with Faith Stewart Gordon and once with Warner LeRoy.

I am DOA.

And that was a great movie…LOL!
I am DOA.
And that was a great movie…LOL!
BTW…non Russian intrigue…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Tea_Room
No reporting this on Brietbart.
Peter Navarro is a Hunter Killer for America, he is one smart dude and he doesn’t mince words. Check out this Video of him on China. So happy he is on the wolverine team.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s strange that this is even an issue, that the drama queens at the Chamber of Corruption (CoC) and with their bribed Republi-Con puppets are playing their ‘resist we much’ routine over doing the obvious and the necessary.
Princess Justina of Canadia doesn’t really care. He’s not a serious person. It’s not going to affect him one way or the other because even if NAFTA ends, he’ll always be a princess. When the going gets tough, he can put on his happy socks and just dance the night away.
But not Nieto. There are some bad hombres holding the end of his leash, and if he’s not careful, he’ll sleep with the Chihuahuas. That makes Pena a very high strung little lap dog.
All Trump is demanding is reciprocity — and stop your lyin’, thievin’, no good, low down, dirty cheatin’ ways.
Is that so wrong?
LikeLiked by 9 people
That just means Nieto is F’d. Agrees with PT then the cartels take him out. Goes against PT then the economy tanks and he is politically screwed so the cartels take him out.
Meanwhile clueless Justina goes shopping for more socks. Dude, just have the sex change. Please. Turn in your man card if you ever had one. You are an embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Funny, “turn in your man card”. Familiar gut feeling when BO was riding bike wearing helmet. His man card should have been burned. Oh Canada we know how you feel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes indeed….but that pre supposes the dope ever had one. Better off assuming his wife Mike held it.
LikeLike
Nieto is out soon. The election in Mexico is July 2. Right now it looks like Obredor (AMLO), a Socialist is leading the presidential race. Mexico needs the US to save it from itself.
LikeLike
Yes — Nieto knows that if the Chinese expressway to the USA via Mexico (aka NAFTA’s current rules of origin) is derailed, Mexico loses global relevancy and TRILLIONS of pesos.
I’m in Pennsylvania and I swear I hear that “great sucking sound” coming from both north and south of the US border.
Oh Canada and Mehico; enjoy the suck.
III/0317
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heh-heh-heh!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You missed his visit to Auschwitz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL…Give 'em hell Jenny!
I highly recommend a book written by Arthur Herman titled, “Freedom’s Forge:How American Business Produced Victory in WWII.” If NAFTA existed back then we would all be speaking German. Apart from the economy the need for American Manufacturing is national security. Donald Trump and his economic team are acutely aware of this. They are right on the money to get rid of NAFTA.
Love that book. That an Amity Shales – forgotten man – should be required reading in all HS.
Biut can they read and comprehend too?
Navarro’s return to the table is also significant as newly elevated Emperor Xi’s top economic courtier and advisor, Liu He, is scheduled to arrive in Washington this week. China is worried about tariffs, sanctions and other trade payback that is coming their way.
(When the news was announced in China that Chairman Xi could become ‘the son of heaven’ the search term ‘migration’ spiked on Baidu. The censors have been furiously deleting posts and comments online. One fifth of humanity will now be subject essentially to the will of one man. Called it during the 19th Congress.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Expand Executive Order 13784 of March 29, 2017, and update to declare a Public Health emergency due to opioid deaths from Fentanyl and Heroin, immediately close the Mexican border.
Let Canada know that the same can happen if Canada allows drug trafficking of Fentanyl and Heroin as well.
Solves the problem of supply….. immediately. Meanwhile the Commission that was formed on March 29th executes an extensive outreach to save the lives of those Americans that are addicted.
It is the right thing to do, American lives matter. We need an opportunity to solve this epidemic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, we absolutely must take care of that. No question. But think about it. What if there was something bigger we could do today, something big enough to include many other stuff too? I say; ‘We go for it’.
“We need an opportunity to solve this epidemic”.
True, but it is a complex problem with many factors. Some of them would include the decline in morality and the nuclear family, the general gloomy outlook (nihilistic) on life by many as a direct result of BHO’s “fundamentally transforming America” (resulting in the popularity of movies such as “The Hunger Games”), the CIA importing and promoting drug use for decades to produce a doped citizenry, promotions for increased use by big pharma, etc.
There is also the decreased emphasis on personal responsibility the last few decades. The doctors prescribing these substances do not know how each patient will react. In addition to being effective pain relievers, some people will also experience a tremendous euphoria. Other people will not – the drugs just relieve the pain.
A certain number of people will seek out this euphoria, just like some people abuse alcohol. I know several individuals that don’t chase the high. I know others that did. They are dead despite the crackdown on making legal opiates harder to obtain by patients that legitimately need them and use them according to label directions.
Virtually EVERYONE I have known (including myself) that has a legitimate prescription for that type of drug DOES NOT WANT TO HAVE TO TAKE IT! We would like our lives and our bodies to be back the way they were before the circumstances and events of life changed us forever..
But we have to start somewhere, but remember we cannot legislate morality. Hence the abject failure of our experiment with prohibition.
Maybe 4-6 months lurking, today first time posting. New man on deck, Sir.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Welcome: Posting what.
I was clear. Please reread.
Welcome to the Tree House donny! You’re lucky….the last new man just finished manditory swabbing of the deck. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, no worries there Ad, I swabbed many of decks. Thanks for bringing back those long time memories.
That’s a fine way to do it, Donny. This is a tight ship. Good to watch how it operates for a while before jumping in. Welcome
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure star. Tight is relative, depends on the wind. We have strong head winds now. Need to tighten more.
Sundance, what is your guess on the Nafta exit announcement ? Trying to figure out the stock trade for the day. Smiles. All the best.
How bout a NAFTA exit on Mexico first.
Then watch the frantic efforts RE Canada to establish the northern end-run to screw American.
Once the USCOC has set that up, dump the Canada end and go after the end-run perps.
President Trump’s deals always go for a 3-fer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^ Luv It ^^^
Janet Yellen stepped down from the Fed at the beginning of February, so Our Lion has his guy running the Fed now. This could also have a synergistic effect on what Mick Mulvaney is working to accomplish over at CFPB since technically it is under the Fed’s jurisdiction. By the time the Swamp realizes what happened, they will be flopping around like a bunch of fish out of water gasping for breath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See… this is what I do not get about the Rino’s…well and and idiot dems.
I am an expert in a certain global market. I am not an expert on ALL matters but this one I know cold.
People call me to get my advice. I go through their doc’s and come back with a report.
“This is the course of action I recommend and why”.
Long time clients just sign off on it. With a new client there is more conversation and assurances, some hand holding, reviews of past recommendations and their outcome etc. …I say there is a reason X referred you to me. So when things happen as I say it will— he or she becomes a ” sign off client”. I recommend- they act.
Having said this– I do not get it why President Trump has to fight for EVERYTHING. I understand the Uniparty push back– but I actually think that many in congress have no clue how anything is run , they could not read a balance sheet to save their souls, they do not understand macro or micro economics. They don’t know and they do not want to show they don’t know. So instead of trusting the EXPERTS ( ie people with a history of GOOD outcomes) they vote against it.
When is the GOP going to start TRUSTING President Trump’s judgement?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because they are too busy listening to the Chamber of Commerce, who also push back against P45.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes they do listen to the COC but they also are very busy stuffing their bank accounts full of benjamins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But… the COC has not had good outcomes ; )
“When is the GOP going to start TRUSTING President Trump’s judgement?”
– when they realize their re-election solely depends on supporting HIM, rather than doing the bidding of the oligarch “donor class” that they have been beholden to.
Which is why I do not understand why he did not take control of the republican party finances.
#TrustTrump
You’re assuming that these puppets in congress have the luxury of thinking for themselves. You’re also assuming that tgey care what is best for the US, and worry about doing the right thing.
After what we witnessed in 2016 and 2017, you should know better than to make those assumptions. They will start listening to Trump when he’s able to bribe and blackmail them better than their current donors/masters. In other words, never.
Only solution is to replace them in the primaries with non-establishment types.
I read most of it. MAGA.
Mexico's chief negotiator is named Kenneth Smith?
So Jason Bernstein flies back to the USA to speak with Detroit auto reps and the reps the report indicates it’s a “positive” sign. I gather that would be true if the auto reps were happy to increase the U.S. content requirements, an outcome which would be very hard to believe.
I still contend that if Trump rips up NAFTA he seals his fate as a one term President, despite the apparent popularity among some of his base.
The key states to gain reelection, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all oppose tearing it up at the Governor level, the entire auto industry opposes tearing it up, 22 seperate agricultural organizations oppose tearing it up, and the vast majority of business owners and associations oppose tearing it up….I know, screw them…but they are the JOB creators and employers, and if they are losing money, jobs are eliminated…business 101.
40 to 50% of all exports from the above key States travel to Canada and Mexico. If the US dollar increase as a result, and tariffs are slapped onto US exports, these industries will simply be uncompetitive on the world market, leading to job losses.
It doesnt matter what the rest of America thinks really…if these 5 States are negatively impacted it will take very few defections at the voting booth to flip those States blue again and derail a second term.
I prefer this agreement to be killed as a Canadian, because we are actually getting screwed worse than the US.
I just dont think that killing NAFTA is as popular in the key States as Trump might want it to be.
Let me get my helmet on now!
Time is passing, things going quick, many things.. Question please: why are you here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donny – same question for thecleaner. Why are you here?
“The key states to gain reelection, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all oppose tearing it up at the Governor level”. Yes. But not at the voter level. Those states are the key winning the Electoral College no question. Look at what happened to Trump, and what happened to Mitt (let the car companies go bankrupt) Romney. Bring our car businesses back from Canada and Mexico, they will start calling those states Trump’s red wall
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may need body armor. PT looks at this from a total US perspective. As with anything individual States profit more than others. The difference is PT does not care. He assumes the country will succeed in general while some States may suffer.
All I know is when it comes to economics, all the experts are clueless.
Alrighty then!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do you think Donald Trump won those states? Those people needed the jobs they are getting thanks to our President.
Sundance I can hardly wait to see the wolverine picture you assign to Mr. Navarro. This appointment is an excellent choice. WOLVERINES!
You know the guy is good when he is given a position not requiring Senate confirmation. This guy would never pass the Uniparty.
This is true. The Senate would drag out Mr. Navarro’s confirmation hearings until the cows come home.
Hands, settle down. Yes the wind is blowing, but look at our sails. Hands all clear on deck.
“Peter Navarro, an economist who helped shape Donald Trump’s 2016 protectionist campaign platform…”
Wrong. But thank you for playing, you lying, mendacious miscreants.
Edit: “Peter Navarro, and economist who helped shape Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign platform for free, fair, and reciprocal trade.”
There. Fixed it. (Grrrrrrr….)
oops… "…AN economist…" 🙂
I knew nothing Mr. Navarro so did the wiki search and read. I started out smiling and by the middle I was LOLing because THEY hate him. And the best part, he doesn’t give a damn just like our President Lion Trump! 😂 It is footnoted out the wazu and I noted that whoever wrote most of it loves Politico. Here it is – have a good laugh.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Navarro
Peter Navarro is great. Lou Dobbs had him on during the election. I was glad he joined the administration. I wonder who are the aides he clashed with? Are they still working in the White House? Peter Navarro’s promotion tells you all you need to know.
Welcome back Lou Dobbs – you were greatly missed these past 3 weeks. You look great.
Navarro will need to address a level of entanglement with China under NAFTA. If renegotiated, as opposed to justly eliminated, China will use Mexico and Canada as conduits under NAFTA for exports to the US when we institute sanctions against them. This is problematic as China is not asleep at the wheel, and, the Red Dragon has prepped this ground, and, will have their way with Trudeau.
China was already using loopholes to get products destined for America via Mexico and Canada, it was mentioned earlier in the thread, so they have it covered.
It all comes down to $$$. $$$ is power. Put it back in the hands of the American people. President Trump has laser focus on all $$$ issues.
It was laws passed, regulations & tax policies enacted, etc. that came about which practically forced manufacturers to outsource that initially tried to keep production here.
Many found out it was not worth it. even with the 3rd world wages, their quality control and productivity went down the latrine and they had increased shipping costs.
Mark Levin is correct, the more government – the more problems result.
