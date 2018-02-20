NAFTA Watch – President Trump Phone Call With Enrique Peña Nieto…

Consider this a kick-off to my official NAFTA watch. Readers will note my earlier spidey-sense prediction of NAFTA withdrawal announcement in/around the end of February through March. I cannot see a delay in an announcement extending beyond March 2018. Ergo, CTH is fine-tuning the radar to watch closely.
The fatal flaw within NAFTA has not been addressed. Neither Canada nor Mexico has even slightly indicated a willingness to engage talks over the fatal flaw.
Exactly the opposite happened earlier this month when Canada signed up to the TPP deal.
The agreement has yet to be ratified by Canadian Parliament, and many are nervous, but it will likely get done.
The NAFTA decision will be the biggest political and economic decision in the Trump administration so far, and the corporate GOPe response is anticipated to be beyond ugly. Additionally, it would be intellectually dishonest not to accept there are very specific interests watching these pages as part of their proactive strategy. (Hi, Tom)
That said, if you were Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and you noted the specificity of the current trade-policy planetary positions; and you were overlaying the preparatory action taken by Justin from Canada; and you understand there are factually hundreds of billions in play; you would be a fool not to go past past Economy Minister Ildefonso Guarjardo and directly engage the ultimate decision-maker, U.S. President Donald Trump, out of an urgent need to evaluate the survivability of your economic surroundings. It would be imprudent not to prepare yourself:
(White House) President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the helicopter accident in Oaxaca. President Peña Nieto returned the sentiment and expressed Mexico’s solidarity with the United States following the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. President Trump underscored his commitment to expanding cooperation between the United States and Mexico on security, trade, and immigration.
The basic issue is a simple one – for the United States NAFTA has a fatal flaw. Canada and Mexico are used by China, Europe and Asian nations as a way to work-around direct trade with the U.S. and those nations use NAFTA as a backdoor into the U.S. market. It works out great for Canada and Mexico, but terrible for the U.S.
It is a structural issue and no amount of negotiation is going to remove the fatal flaw unless Canada and Mexico agreed to terms that are directly against their prior financial interests. Absolutely ZERO action has been taken to address this issue through six rounds of prior NAFTA discussion. Round six ended with VERY terse words from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer specifically over this issue.
Justin from Canada recently signed up to the Trans-Pacific Partnership. With that decision the fatal flaw -from a U.S. perspective- just became the final straw to end the U.S. participation in NAFTA.
The U.S. cannot make any bilateral trade deals with TPP nations while those same TPP nations have an alternative access route to the U.S. market through Canada via NAFTA.
Therefore the only way for President Trump to finish a trade agreement with South Korea (current tense negotiations – see Samsung etc.) is to first remove their NAFTA alternative. Anticipating this reality S-Korea also filed a WTO trade challenge earlier today.
Absent of massive last-minute economic concessions (I’m talking full-blown acquiescence) by Canada and Mexico there is no alternative other than for President Trump to withdraw.
Understandably, South Korea is currently hosting the U.S. Olympics and it would have been extremely poor form, very impolite, and economically very destabilizing for Moon Jae-in if POTUS Trump had made the NAFTA announcement in the months/weeks leading up to their international spotlight event. [It’s not only CTH who follow the global tentacles of multinational trade decisions.]
However, with the Olympics ending next week that diplomatic hurdle is removed… the countdown clock now officially begins.
NAFTA’s dying like Pena Nieto’s prior wife.
LikeLike
What is the context of your comment? It sounds very rude at face value.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They should have paid for the wall. /s 😉
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh..they are going to pay all right.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, we let Mexico remit 10s of $billions from illegal workers here back to Mexico. We could stop these remittances and save 10s of $billions. This is enough funding to pay for the wall in a year or 2 at the most.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If Mexico wants to protect its billions in trade with the US…they will pay for the wall. They have no choice. Trump has them over a barrel if he pulls out of NAFTA…No one else wants to trade with them if they arent the back door to the US.
LikeLiked by 7 people
2018 will be the year our President handles our trade agreements!
What is holding our country and economy back is the IMPORTS that we are reliant upon. Notice in the 4th Quarter and for the 2017 year, there was an increase (acceleration) of imports which is subtracted from our GDP totals. Our President and his Killers absolutely understand that this was the plan of GHB, Bill Clinton, GWB & BHO. NAFTA & China becoming part of the WTO are the two creatures that was born and nurtured by these POS.
Realistically, a goal of 3% GDP for the 2018 year is what we should all aim for. The idea of 4% or 5% is not realistic at this time. The reason being, our need for imports. We saw Chrysler announce they are closing a factory in Mexico and expanding their factory in Michigan. Campbell Soup is closing their factory in Toronto, Canada and bringing their entire operation back to the US. Samsung and LG are opening new factories in SC and TN this year. Mazda and Toyota are expanding their production in the US with their factory in Alabama. GM is closing their factory in South Korea and is coming back to Detroit.
http://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/gm-close-auto-plant-south-korea-restructuring-53033702
If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US.
Putting these tariffs on solar panels and washing machines may effect the price by $50 but it allows Whirlpool and other US companies an opportunity to compete. Our President will be announcing massive tariffs on steel and aluminum within the next 90 days. Once again it will cost US consumers some additional money but it will bring our steel and aluminum companies back to life.
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual GDP. By the time our President walks away on January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up & booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!
LikeLiked by 6 people
There are trillions at stake. I am not confident that Congress will play ball. Tough one to call during an election year.
https://joalvarez.com/en/can-congress-block-trump-from-pulling-out-of-nafta/
Under NAFTA rules, Trump can unilaterally withdraw from the agreement by giving Mexico and Canada six months’ notice. But Congress also has a say, since it ratified and implemented the agreement through legislation. Congress can fight to keep that legislation — the rules governing the way that the US trades with Mexico and Canada under NAFTA — intact. It can also pass new laws designed to boost its own authority over trade agreements. It may even be able to pass a law that preemptively eliminates Trump’s ability to unilaterally give Canada and Mexico notice of withdrawal.
If Congress was able to pass any of these bills, Trump would be in a tough situation. He’d risk a rupture with huge swaths of the GOP if he vetoed the bill. And if they formed a veto-proof majority, he’d be neutered by his own party on one of his key policy priorities.
LikeLike
K street is going to be very busy, selling out the American middle class.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would agree. But sort of standard operating procedure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem for Republicans is the Democrats! They are much more aligned with our President.
LikeLike
Normally they would be. But recently they just vote against him, even on issues that traditionally they have supported. The Union pressure however may force their hand on this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good point
LikeLike
since “agreements (treaties by another name)” are under INTERNATIONAL diplomacy Congress can TRY anything it likes but it is specifically reserved for the executive branch to decide……..since the cowards in the Senate do not want to follow constitutional protocol for an actual treaty then PDJT can CERTAINLY abide by the “agreement’s” terms and withdraw us with a six month notice….by the time SCOTUS gets to decide PDJT just might have another Justice appointed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh oh, that isn’t good news. Didn’t know that. If Congress can get their nasty little fingers in the middle of this, they will. And not in a good way.
LikeLike
Very good Fle. Good post. Now if he gets rid of the Federal Reserve we would really be rockin.😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Slow Joe would say, “this is a really big f-ing deal”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What would be the opposite glee of anticipation of birth?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe your nasty in-laws vacating your two bedroom house after 22 years?
There is a line from Fiddler on the Roof here…
May God bless us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will hit Japan the hardest. Japan has maintained a 60 year continuous trade surplus with the US, and when the numbers necame so bad, Japan simply followed Sun Tzu (deception) and rerouted exports to the US via Mexico (and Thailand, etc.) to lower the bilateral deficit in the face of Super 301, Structural Impediment Talks, etc. The modernization of Korea and China was boosted with Japanese manufacturing technology and it all flooded the US, per the plan. Fixing NAFTA is only the beginning. After the Korea crisis is resolved, trade with Japan and Korea will follow China to the front burner. Reciprocity in Alliances is the hallmark of the new National Security Strategy, and that means the bases overseas will become part of the negotiation deal for US prosperity. The tea leaves do not look good in Tokyo.
LikeLike
I’m confused. Didn’t Sundance mention in another post that Trump gave Abe a gold card, pole position, or 1st place trophy of some sort on trade? Is there really a “crisis” when we’re the biggest economy on God’s Green Earth? Trump’s gonna fry ’em. One at a time me thinks.. Take care!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hang onto your hats friends… things are about to get REALLY good! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
25 Globalst Republicans in the Senate decided to send our President a letter today asking him to get back into TPP. Republicans are absolutely disgusting when it comes to the CoC and their agenda.
https://m.newstimes.com/technology/businessinsider/article/Republican-senators-are-begging-Trump-to-reverse-12628394.php
From the article linked above:
More than two-dozen Republican senators on Tuesday released a letter they sent to President Donald Trump, requesting the president reengage on talks to join one of the world’s largest trade agreements.
The letter, spearheaded by Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, asked Trump to reconsider his decision to pull the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
“As you know, increased economic engagement with the eleven nations currently in the TPP has the potential to substantially improve the competitiveness of US businesses, support millions of US jobs, increase US exports, increase wages, fully unleash America’s energy potential, and benefit consumers,” the letter read. “Increasing access to a region and market that has a population of nearly 500 million can create widespread benefits to the US economy.”
The GOP lawmakers, much like the Obama administration during TPP negotiations, also argued that the TPP could pay geopolitical dividends by cementing the US’s influence as a counterbalance to China.
“Further, TPP can serve as a way to strengthen ties with our allies in the region, counter the influence of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and increase pressure on the PRC to adopt substantive and positive economic reforms,” the letter reads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is just so sickening and disgusting. And why would a Republican from Montana of all places be a leading spokesman? If these multi-lateral trade agreements are so beneficial to America, why have we always taken it on the chin and seen our jobs go away? There is nothing in these multi-national deals that can’t be replicated to our national interests via bilateral deals. We can trade, one-on-one, with each of those nations and our new energy dominance gives us tremendous leverage. Unfortunately, on too many occasions, we see why Republicans earned (and deserve) the moniker of being “The Stupid Party.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can see the President handing this letter to one or another of the Wolverines, and asking them to evaluate its veracity…and get back to him.
we now know the level of competence Trump has at his immediate disposal.
lock up the arguments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved it when Pence explained it all during the campaign speeches:
“TPP is not the same as NAFTA, it is more of the same!”
Do these Senators realize that all US commercial banks have left Tokyo, as did Exxon?
Perhaps they want to follow the footsteps of AMB Foley in Japan, who joined Mistsubishi International only a few weeks after leaving the US payroll. Foreign influence is the sustenance of the Swamp!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Daines was joined by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch (UT), Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (KS), Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (TX), and Senators Mike Rounds (SD), James Lankford (OK), Roy Blunt (MO), Jeff Flake (AZ), Lindsey Graham (SC), Johnny Isakson (GA), James Risch (ID), John Barrasso (WY), Cory Gardner (CO), Mike Enzi (WY), Ben Sasse (NE), Jerry Moran (KS), Ron Johnson (WI), Dan Sullivan (AK), Chuck Grassley (IA), Joni Ernst (IA), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Todd Young (IN), Roger Wicker (MS), John McCain (AZ) and Richard Burr (NC).
https://www.daines.senate.gov/news/press-releases/daines-leads-effort-to-potus-calling-for-tpp-reengagement-
LikeLiked by 4 people
TPP was a major issue in the 2016 campaign. The people spoke. These senators should go pound sand.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cory Gardner, John Barrasso, just anti American through and through IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rather than pounding sand, I think they should be adorned in orange suits and pounding big rocks into smaller ones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Chamber of Commerce must have stroked a few new checks…..
LikeLike
The AZ senator sends his greetings from his death bed?
LikeLike
Reads more like a future police line up and less
like a list of supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO!!!
LikeLike
Could they possibly have it more backwards?
The American marketplace IS THE PRIZE. We will hold the upper hand in every trade negotiation we enter into, so long as we don’t try and do so blindfolded, or with our hands tied behind our back.
These other nations KNOW this – so does PDJT and his men. We are in good hands.
May God save us from the GOPe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And may God save us from our Chamber of Chinese Commerce (Hi, Tom).
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waving at Tom with great enthusiasm! (With my middle finger).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, funny…. I thought it was your shovel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Tom would only come a little bit closer, I’d introduce him to my shovel. He deserves to be inducted into the Soros Level Hall of Shame.
LikeLike
Aww Mannn,
Just writing on the board a hundred times, “TPP is good for the USA,” does not make it so.
And Steve Daines, D-MT, is mentioned by name while the 24 GOPe are not. So who’s the foreman of this outfit, and who are the repugs riding herd for the other rancher’s cattle drive?
Sheesh. Those Dems are never embarrassed and they never stop. Until now.
The Trump Bar-All has two top hands. They’ve been deputized, tin stars and six-shooters, yessir old Wilburine and Lightsaber are cleaning up this town.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are on the linked press release in the article:
https://www.daines.senate.gov/news/press-releases/daines-leads-effort-to-potus-calling-for-tpp-reengagement-
Really surprised Rob Portman isn’t among them. Disappointed to see Orrin Hatch and Grassley on there, and after all the praises from Hatch to our President, he knows what our President’s goal is for us. Others, I’m not surprised.
LikeLike
All hail the TPP!
It’s good for you and it’s good for me!
LikeLike
If I read it correctly, this piece by SD suggests that PDJT has it covered.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/19/justin-from-canada-attempts-backup-option-for-trade-mistakes-fails-miserably/
Trump could use it as a reply.
LikeLike
Well Flep, some things just don’t change.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Globalists are not going to go softly into the night, given the financial stakes. I noticed a constant element of hysteria today on Fox Business (of all places). Neal Cavuto has become a quisling and is always trying to put clouds of doom over everything. Then he brings in his partner in crime, Charlie Gasparino (Gasbag parino). Some of you may remember Gasbag being so never-Trump during the primary and general campaign that Lou Dobbs told him he was going to need an exorcism! Maybe this is the new Murdoch influence on Fox, but it probably is part of their globalist inclinations. But they are clearly in panic mode.
Cavuto almost joyfully discussed the negative impacts on the market if Dems take the House in the mid-terms. I used to like this guy, but now I almost have to change the channel whenever he comes on, he is such a curmudgeon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He be banned. The list just keeps growing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has really turned over the apple cart from the very beginning of his primary campaign. He has pulled back the curtain on so many of these posers, exposing them for who they really are and have always been. Cavuto, Dana Perino, Shep Smith, Jill Clayman, Hugh Hewitt, Ben Shapiro, Rich Lowrey (and many more from National Review), and so many others. I’m not sure if I’m more glad to see them revealed or just so disgusted to have been betrayed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very true. PT definitely pulled back the curtain for all of us. Those that I thought I was in agreement with turned out to be the total opposite. Which has made me re-look at how I assess people for one, but has unfortunately raised my distrust of people overall.
Without a doubt, PT has shone a huge light on all of what we have looked at these past years. Reminds me of that scene in National Treasures with the Ben Franklin glasses. It had multiple lenses and when you lifted one set you saw something different on the map.
I saw things that I never thought were there, or more precise, that I did not want to believe were there. Enlightening times we live in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I seriously doubt Shep Smith is even a Republican. Some of those on the MSM used to be on Fox, and sure don’t act like it. It’s probably just a job for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shep Smith is so progressive I’m not even sure where he could be placed on the continuum.
LikeLike
Last I heard schlepp was still trying to decide which bathroom to use. The lighting is just soooo much better in the other one. Much easier to apply mascara and such.
LikeLike
Cavuto and Gasparino are all too happy to sell out our precious country and countrymen for THEIR WEALTH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gasparino has such an intense hatred for Trump it is something to behold. No matter the subject, he will try to pin some negative on Trump. Maybe Trump kicked his butt one time in the past, given that they’re both from the NYC area. And Gasparino bragged about his boxing days and why his nose is so distorted due to having been broken several times!
It would be uncivil of me to want to see many more instances of that taking place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I call him Wall St Charlie Gasparilla. He and mister passive aggressive Neil make a great tag team. Maria and Lou are the only ones worth watching on FBN….IF Lou ever comes back.
LikeLike
Cavuto hasn’t been the same since he came back from his heart surgery, IMO. Never Trump, firmly globalist. Can’t listen to him anymore.
LikeLike
Hi Tom!!! Hope you’re really pissed off soon! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it way past time he retired and spent some time
with the family? Maybe he can plot a way to ruin their
futures, too!
LikeLike
Shout out to Sundance. Newbie here. Reading your well executed work- easy to get through and easy to understand. Thanks for the enlightenment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to the tree house
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome Rick! I would suggest good reading glasses and maybe some artificial tears for when your eyeballs dry out from compulsive CTH post and comment reading 🙂
LikeLike
Welcome aboard!
LikeLike
Glorious.
I do a lot of driving and I like to get off the interstate and when you do that you see what globalization has really cost Americans.
The America we miss is coming back to us.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It truly is tragic. When you drive through what used to be called “Americana” it breaks your heart to see closed mills, factories, and boarded up stores. The political class that wants to perpetuate this slaughter of small town America and destroy the futures of our children and grandchildren need to pay a huge price for this treachery.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s see how this pans out. The proposed Chinese port at Punta Colonet will be larger than the LA and Long Beach combined and will host the next generation of container ships. Mexico is hosting new Chinese ports and improving transportation infrastructure to speed the transportation of goods into the US without all of the problems attendant to US ports.
I’m betting that with as much work as China’s putting into their East and West Coast porting strategy, not to mention the money they’re investing, they have a war chest to buy the political support they need in the US as well as Mexico and Canada,
LikeLike
Hillary had a war chest. What she didn’t have was votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far the Chinese are doing quite well at buying politicians around the world. Ours cost more but thren threy have more souls to sell out.
LikeLike
CHINA’s belt and road might be in trouble. Bad news for China. A bit of panic in the air.
”A four-nation alliance may be rising to counter China’s Belt and Road
”The U.S., Japan, India and Australia could join forces to establish an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the Australian Financial Review reported.
”Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull would discuss the plan with President Donald Trump during his visit to the U.S. later this week, according to the report.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/18/us-japan-india-australia-mull-alternative-to-chinas-belt-and-road.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man, I hope so! Sometimes I can’t believe communist China is even being traded with at all and wonder how did we get here and give them everything to rise to this amount of power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China’s got a lot of strategic military work in the Initiative so they have a lot to lose if it doesn’t work. The US can’t provide the South Pacific maritime security it once did and is looking to Australia is being tasked to take up the slack. Meantime China’s already started to dull India’s maritime security capabilities with its String of Pearls plan and is introducing a number of new weapons that while aimed (so to speak) at blunting US naval power could be a real hammer with lesser powers. A Chinese spokesman even went far enough to say they could effectively target sites deep in India – can’t be more direct than that.
Let’s see if an anti-Chinese
LikeLike
*&^%$ cat touched the screen
…mix can hold, let’s see if the purchase of a few US, Aussie or Japanese politicians can upset the Chinese plans to rule the seas and international commerce. They have billions invested in their longrange joint military-business plan and don’t seem to be slowing down.
LikeLike
Indications are they already own Trudeau. Ugh.
LikeLike
RE: “… commitment to expanding cooperation between the United States and Mexico on Security, Trade and Immigration.”
What would NON-cooperation look like:
• Security: Border Wall enables Border Security to Cut the Drug Trade in half
– Cartels turn into Mexican Mafia to Extort from Mexican Businesses
– Government receipts dry up as Businesses have little left to pay taxes
• Trade: Mexican Auto Plants and Medical Device Manufacturers shut down
– Crime skyrockets with lost sources of income
• Immigration: Mexico loses its Skilled Workers only to receive Unskilled & Criminals
– Merit-Based Immigration: America begins to recruit Mexico’s best
– Mexico’s highest-skilled workers relocate with their plants to America
– DACA Termination: Massive deportations of Chain-Migration Extended Families
– Mexico gets a YUGE influx of agricultural pickers and lawn mowers
– Deported MS-13 members end up operating within Mexico, not America
Nieto better beg for a ”reciprocal” deal now rather than a “disaster” later
LikeLiked by 2 people
It wouldn’t surprise me if…
Hillary, her DNC, and the super rich Dems escape to Mexico to avoid prison. They broker an alliance between the drug cartels and the Mexican ruling class so all three leverage power against their historical enemies and challenging problems Mexico is always facing.
China could build them a port and let them industrialize enough to provide some jobs and local income, and use Mexico for a backdoor into TPP countries. Chinese banksters could gradually disabuse the cartels and the dems of their huge stores of cash.
VSG PDJT imposes a 5% tax on remittances to Mexico and 2% to Latin America. He leaves the Army Corps of Engineers on the sidelines and builds The Wall himself in two years, with private companies. In three years the regular Army is deployed at The Wall, in military action as the Mexicans, Dems and Cartels are desperate to recover their old ways in the USA. Too bad, but Mattis already made a plan for how to kill them.
Eventually a Mexican underground mounts revolution against the rulers, Dems, cartels and Chinese. They cry, “Constitucion Si`, corruption No! Come home to Mexico, and make your best life here!’ Many illegal aliens leave the US for south of the Rio Grande, and it’s their guns and organizational skills that win the revolution in Mexico.
Soon afterwards, PDT is invited for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of Cancun to American tourists. Trump agrees to take the stress off Mexican prisons as a humanitarian gesture, and the Dems are transferred to Guantanamo Bay.
Ivanka Trump becomes the first female presidente de Mejico. She’s good at the job, real good, and the people down there love her, but she insisted on stepping down after twelve years. ‘After all,’ Ivanka explained, “My father served as president for only twelve years, and that’s good enough for me.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is what our President and his killers are asking for that Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽 haven’t conceded to date! I agree with SD that the death 💀 of NAFTA is inevitable. Unless these two countries cave!
1) One of the most controversial issues has to do with how cars are manufactured. In NAFTA, it’s called “rules of origin.” The rule determines the portion of a product that must be manufactured in North America in order to avoid import taxes.
Under current rules, at least 62% of the parts have to come from North America to avoid border taxes. It doesn’t matter if the car parts are made in Mexico, Canada or the United States, as long as they were produced in North America.
The U.S. proposed raising that threshold to 85%. The U.S. also proposed that half of the parts that come from North America must originate from the United States.
2) The U.S. is also advocating for a “sunset clause” that would make the agreement expire every five years unless each country decided to sign on for another five years.
3) Our Knegotiators are looking to change the way disputes are settled under NAFTA, with a series of proposed adjustments to two key chapters of the agreement.
The U.S. introduced its demands for Chapter 11, which regulates the investor-state dispute settlement process, where companies can sue governments when legislation has a negative impact on profits, and chapter 20, the regulations for state-to-state dispute resolutions.
The U.S. is looking for changes that would remove the teeth from both chapters.
For example, the American proposal on chapter 11 would make the current arbitration system voluntary, meaning countries would have to opt-in.
When it comes to the state-to-state dispute resolution process, the panels that make decisions would become advisory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, ‘blog’, I can sort of understand, but I cannot tell what ‘flepore’ might mean as a pen name. Can you reveal a bit of your cover for us? Thanks man
LikeLike
How come Ted Cruz didn’t join the other 25?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When was the last time the United States signed a trade agreement that actually benefited the United States?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was called the Manhattan Project.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s funny, and was where we used to keep other nations on the mushroom diet:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pink socks Trudeau felt into the TPP trap which sealed Canada’s fate to USA’s MAGA benefit, which makes withdrawing from NAFTA all the easier to do. Why continue to go down the same path where everyone uses the back door to screw USA? The bilateral agreement gives us the leverage needed to protect main street USA. Tom and his policies are yesterday’s news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!!!!! Go get them POtUS!!
LikeLike
LOL
LikeLike
LikeLike