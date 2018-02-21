NAFTA Watch Twitch #1 – Close Emissary To Meet Moon Jae-in…

Just ‘twitches’ – We explained yesterday how Moon Jae-in relates to the NAFTA exit (SEE HERE). We showed last year how President Trump uses specific emissaries, only the most trustworthy, for critical geopolitical messaging in advance of big action. Well…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of a weekend trip to lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics. (read more)
A senior administration official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said Ivanka Trump will dine with Moon at the Blue House in Seoul on Friday night. She has no plans to meet with North Korean officials, the official said.
White House Delegation Announcement HERE.
Ivanka Trump carries the diplomatic message.
[…] Justin from Canada recently signed up to the Trans-Pacific Partnership. With that decision the fatal flaw -from a U.S. perspective- just became the final straw to end the U.S. participation in NAFTA.
The U.S. cannot make any bilateral trade deals with TPP nations while those same TPP nations have an alternative access route to the U.S. market through Canada via NAFTA.
Therefore the only way for President Trump to finish a trade agreement with South Korea (current tense negotiations – see Samsung etc.) is to first remove their NAFTA alternative. Anticipating this reality S-Korea also filed a WTO trade challenge earlier today.
Understandably, South Korea is currently hosting the U.S. Olympics and it would have been extremely poor form, very impolite, and economically very destabilizing for Moon Jae-in if POTUS Trump had made the NAFTA announcement in the months/weeks leading up to their international spotlight event. (more)
As an aside – remember where Bill Clinton and Obama always sent their “special emissaries”.
I’m glad PDJT has his family whom he can trust with his life around for these important
missions…His personal couriers….
To fetch (female and male, respectively) their prostitutes?
I tend to believe their minions were getting colluding information and dropping off sealed-letter secrets. The “extras” were just a side benny for Beelzebubba and his crew. The thing was, Clinton and Obama could not always show up in person without raising suspicions. But when they did….
Ivanka is someone I’d be proud to wear a “I’m with Her” t-shirt for.
A new pair of socks for Justin!!!!!!!
From the article linked above:
The first annual economic report by the president’s Council of Economic Advisors said tax cuts, deregulation and other pro-growth policies would increase economic growth to 3.1 percent in 2018 and keep it above 3.1 percent through 2020.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been hovering around 2.5 percent following the Great Recession of 2007, which was deemed the “new normal” that replaced historic norms of 3 percent and higher.
I have shared the following on threads dealing with NAFTA and other trade agreements. I concur with the President’s Council of Economic Advisors for the goal of 3.1% for 2018. However, our President is in the process of getting our GDP to 5%+ by 2024. He and his Killers know exactly what has to occur!
2018 will be the year our President handles our trade agreements!
What is holding our country and economy back is the IMPORTS that we are reliant upon. Notice in the 4th Quarter and for the 2017 year, there was an increase (acceleration) of imports which is subtracted from our GDP totals. Our President and his Killers absolutely understand that this was the plan of GHB, Bill Clinton, GWB & BHO. NAFTA & China becoming part of the WTO are the two creatures that was born and nurtured by these POS.
Realistically, a goal of 3% GDP for the 2018 year is what we should all aim for. The idea of 4% or 5% is not realistic at this time. The reason being, our need for imports. We saw Chrysler announce they are closing a factory in Mexico and expanding their factory in Michigan. Campbell Soup is closing their factory in Toronto, Canada and bringing their entire operation back to the US. Samsung and LG are opening new factories in SC and TN this year. Mazda and Toyota are expanding their production in the US with their factory in Alabama. GM is closing their factory in South Korea and is coming back to Detroit.
http://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/gm-close-auto-plant-south-korea-restructuring-53033702
If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US.
Putting these tariffs on solar panels and washing machines may effect the price by $50 but it allows Whirlpool and other US companies an opportunity to compete. Our President will be announcing massive tariffs on steel and aluminum within the next 90 days. Once again it will cost US consumers some additional money but it will bring our steel and aluminum companies back to life.
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual GDP. By the time our President walks away on January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up & booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!
“Ivanka will dine with Moon at the Blue House in Seoul on Friday night.”
Sounds like a password phrase for secret agent stuff…
Trump is like the poker player who knows he’s got the best hand…confident…hoping someone will push all their chips in.. By the way I would be unable to negotiate anything with Ivanka .
More like the US is the House and it’s time to kick out the deadbeats and get the some high rollers back
Bilateral Trade is win win! NAFTA sucks….buh bye
Amd fhe closing ceremony will be graced by a beautiful loving young woman, completely decimating the ematiated propagandist murdering accomplice who slithered in for the opening ceremonies.
That woman scared me.
I haven’t slept a full night since I first saw her drooling and licking her fangs over VPs shoulder.
Oh this also happened earlier today
Traitors. They know what TPP would do to this country. The only thing they care about is how much money they can stuff into their pockets, We the People be damned
Is this a new thing that we cant see the tweet unless we have an account or am I doing it wrong?
are you viewing it on an iOS device?
You may have fairly restrictive blocking turned on, which then ends up blocking stuff from twitter. It should still show up for you. Check your shields in Brave, or your adblocking software anywhere else.
I was able to click on it. There is normally a large X on the upper left. Click on that. But you can click on page 1,2 or 3 once you are on the tweet to see the letter and signatures.
And the usual suspects. This is your FBI most wanted list.
Trump said he would think about it, if we get a good deal for the USA
There is no way that will ever happen. TPP removes individual countries’ sovereignty. No one other country would revise that because it is their way of ganging up on the US to strangle it over trade,
Plus now that Canada has signed on, the Chinese would have a second back door on pushing illegal product through into the US.
Not sure how that would ever change.
He also told Romney he might get the Sec of State job if he eats dinner on camera with him.
GOPe’s one and all. Owned by the CoC.
Grassley is an interesting one, but I think he was on board with TPP/TPA even before being utilized by the White Hats
Yeah, I could give him some redemption.
here’s the issue with supporting RINOs like Romney… These bastards will wait Trump out, then line up – slobbering all over themselves at the prospect of finally getting back to selling out this nation for personal gain.
They must be decimated and totally 100% defeated. CRUSHED, not endorsed.
there’s a problem with that thought – POTUS is teaching all the battered conservatives how to fight back against their abusers…
to many people see through their ruse now!
He (President Trump) will re-engage with the TPP agreement countries. Most likely, all of them, individually , with an America First (but fair) “win-win” bi lateral ageement. One by one. Just thinking.
you are thinking correctly and exactly what SD has been stating for the past year
I am very disappointed in Joni K Ernst. She ran as a conservative tea party member but very quickly joined the RINOs
Too bad for Iowa and for America
Isn’t she the one that threatened to cuts the nuts off somebody?
“I am very disappointed in Joni K Ernst. She ran as a conservative tea party member but very quickly joined the RINOs”
Wasn’t her big campaign shtick to eat skunks tail first, or something like that?
Eating live skunks tail first, maybe that was it…
Oann mentioned Sarah Huckabee is also going. Interesting travel pair.
$71 billion trade deficit and growing, $26 billion in remittances to Mexico from US, $30 billion in illegal drug sales from Mexico. That is a whopping $127 billion in wealth leaving the US for Mexico every year! Second only to China. And what do we get in return? Illegal immigration, drug abuse, crime, illegal voting…
What do we get in return??? Why, my town has at least one Mexican restaurant on every block, some blocks there are two. If I want to dine in an American food restaurant, I have to leave town to get it. At least I like Mexican food, but jeepers…..
Do you live in Chicago?
Cuz that sounds like Chicago.
No, but blue states seem to be like this.
I guess I may as well start learning Spanish.
“First you learn the native custom
Soon a word of Spanish or two..”
Banana Republic by Jimmy Buffet
Another TWITCH: Came via e-mail from the John Burch outfit:::
Stop the NAFTA Redo: Stop Trade Promotion Authority Extension
When Congress passed and granted Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) to then-President Barack Obama in 2015, it included an expiration date of June 30, 2018. The expiration is automatic, unless President Trump requests an extension, which would extend TPA to July 1, 2021, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Congress should reassert its constitutional authority, under Article I, Section 8, Clause 3, of regulating commerce with foreign nations by ending TPA. All it will take to end TPA is for the majority of one legislative chamber of Congress (either the House or Senate) to pass an extension disapproval resolution.
Without TPA, a newly renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would likely not pass out of Congress. Instead, it would be subject to debate, the possibility of amendments in both House and Senate, and filibuster in the Senate (requiring 60 votes to end a filibuster and proceed).
Stopping congressional approval of a renegotiated NAFTA would set the stage for influencing Congress to get the U.S. completely out of NAFTA. There would be no better deal for the American people and our national sovereignty than U.S. withdrawal from the disastrous NAFTA treaty.
Many of you can recall that back in 1993 when the NAFTA agreement was being considered by Congress, Henry Kissinger wrote an article for the Los Angeles Times entitled “With NAFTA, U.S. Finally Creates a New World Order.” That title alone reveals why we say that NAFTA is not about jobs, but about our freedom and independence. In this article Kissinger referred to NAFTA as “the most creative step toward a new world order taken by any group of countries since the end of the Cold War” and stated further that it “is not a conventional trade agreement, but the architecture of a new international system.”
The NAFTA agreement represents the foundation of the eventual North American Union, a supranational governmental entity that would be comprised of the three formerly sovereign nations, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information about NAFTA and why we should pull out, click on the image on the left to visit our “Get US out! of NAFTA” action project page at JBS.org.
Here are 6 reasons why either the House or Senate should pass a TPA extension disapproval resolution (based on William F. Jasper’s article entitled, “7 Reasons Why Trade Promotion Authority/Fast Track Must Be Defeated,” published on TheNewAmerican.com, on June 5, 2015, when the current TPA was being considered by Congress):
TPA is essential to passage of the very dangerous NAFTA, the forerunner to an EU-like North American Union (NAU), as well as to the potential passage of other sovereignty-killing “free trade” agreements like TTIP, which according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross the U.S. is “still open to.”
TPA is an unconscionable abdication of constitutional responsibility by Congress.
TPA not only hands Trump unconstitutional powers given to Obama, it potentially gives them to his successor as well.
TPA is another giant step in the unconstitutional transfer of congressional authority to the president.
TPA also challenges the Constitution by violating the requirement that treaties be ratified by a super-majority vote of two-thirds of the U.S. Senate.
The TPA will speed the transfer of immense power to federal and international judges to eviscerate the Constitution; to strike down federal, state, and local laws; and to legislate from the bench.
Please phone your representative (202-225-3121) and senators (202-224-3121), tell them or someone on the staff a few of the above 6 reasons why to disapprove extending TPA and ask them to sponsor and ultimately pass an extension disapproval resolution for TPA.
Then, send an email to your representative and senators with the same message for additional impact.
Thanks.
Your Friends at The John Birch Society
I had forgot that I was signed up for their drivel…by e-mail.
It’s just like being signed up with my Demon-Crate Senator…Ack-gag-ack/ack…barf!
At least I can monitor some of the cow pies they are offering to “others” in my state, and/or provide a check on any outright lies…
Wonder when we’ll hear from the CofC, eh?… they have got to be losing multiple members to “head explodes” flu…. or, is that the “Bill the Cat” Ack-Ack attack…??
check-6
Twitter is conducting a purge of its’ political enemies. Spread the truth far and wide.
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/02/21/twitter-allied-platform-medium-silences-free-speech-rights-of-independent-journalists/
He better not even consider it. We really need to get rid of a lot of congress this year and get good conservative patriots in there.
