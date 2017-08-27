Nothing of Particular Consequence, Yet…

Just a note amid all the chatter to point out something inconsequential amid the grand scheme of things (Thursday, Friday, Yesterday) Today… but might, I would suggest will, present significance later.   Maybe consider this, well, just, ‘stuff CTH notes’.

Over the weekend President Trump traveled to Camp David. Video of Trump departing White House 8/25/17 here.  The President has kept in touch with, VP, cabinet officials and emergency response staff, numerous times throughout, and did two teleconference meetings with full cabinet. The President is totally engaged.  However, something about this picture yesterday seemed odd:

Do you notice it?

Chief of Staff General John Kelly, is not with the President in Camp David?

Actually, there was no-one from the administration staff, communications team, or policy team physically with President Trump at Camp David.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka along with all the grandkids went to Camp David Friday Night, and returned to Washington DC mid-day today, Sunday.

It might be nothing; it probably is nothing.

It could be just family time.

No staff, no “Chief of Staff” etc.

But it’s also very unusual for workaholic President Trump.  Especially considering “Harvey”, and the extent of engagement held with the entire Homeland Security, FEMA, Cabinet officials etc.

Not typical Trump to leave White House (x infinity – against backdrop).

Again, no Chief of Staff…

Then again…

Last week, all week, Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner were all over the mid-East holding meetings with President Trump’s Saudi coalition partners, the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

The two sides talked about seeking ways to reach “a real and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians” and ensuring stability in the wider Middle East and beyond, SPA said.

The White House announced the trip earlier this month, saying it was part of a regional tour including meetings with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The U.S. delegation would meet regional leaders to discuss a “path to substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks”, a White House official said at the time.

Kushner was charged with helping to broker a deal between Israelis and Palestinians after Trump took office. (link)

President Trump spoke to Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday.

Jared Kushner returned to Washington DC on Friday, and almost immediately went straight to Camp David with the President, Melania, Ivanka and kids.

My hunch is that weekend debriefing session by Jared Kushner was rather extensive.

My hunch is that debriefing session by Jared Kushner was also rather sensitive.

My hunch is that pre-planned debriefing session needed enhanced security precautions from prying ears, eyes and leaks.

Or, it could have just been ‘family time’.

You decide.

.

230 Responses to Nothing of Particular Consequence, Yet…

  1. Amy1212 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    HMX guys say it is not unusual for only the 1st family to go to Camp David without any staff.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Flair1239 says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    This also nukes the “General Kelly is controlling Trump’s access to news” narrative.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. mikebrezzze says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    TRump playing grand master chess while his adversaries and “confidants ” play minor league tidleywinks

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Joe says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    “You decide”. Both.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ivehadit says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    And, I might add that Melania’s outfit was *very* uncharacteristically casual…wink wink.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. WSB says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    AdRem, I had a response to ‘Bob’ earlier about the reason that PT does know everything about securing real estate all over the world in the face of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and cyclones. Did it go poof?

    TU.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Notmeagain says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Trump has only his family. Good thing it is such a talented family. We will be in perilous waters with the Swamp and its many minions at least until 2019. In the meantime the midterms are almost as crucial as getting Trump elected last year was.

    Like

    Reply
  8. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 27, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    In order for the “no leaks debrief” at Camp David with Jared to work, that would suggest (1) Jared held private discussions with key leaders or their proxies aside from their main meetings and or (2) PDJT provided private communications to Jared to be hand delivered to key leaders. It would be the only way to insure secrecy within the Jared delegation and then Camp David provides the opaque backdrop for the debriefing.

    Like

    Reply
