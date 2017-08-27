Nothing of Particular Consequence, Yet…

Just a note amid all the chatter to point out something inconsequential amid the grand scheme of things (Thursday, Friday, Yesterday) Today… but might, I would suggest will, present significance later. Maybe consider this, well, just, ‘stuff CTH notes’.

Over the weekend President Trump traveled to Camp David. Video of Trump departing White House 8/25/17 here. The President has kept in touch with, VP, cabinet officials and emergency response staff, numerous times throughout, and did two teleconference meetings with full cabinet. The President is totally engaged. However, something about this picture yesterday seemed odd:

Do you notice it?

Just arrived at Camp David, where I am monitoring the path and doings of Hurricane Harvey (as it strengthens to a Class 3). 125 MPH winds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

Chief of Staff General John Kelly, is not with the President in Camp David?

Actually, there was no-one from the administration staff, communications team, or policy team physically with President Trump at Camp David.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka along with all the grandkids went to Camp David Friday Night, and returned to Washington DC mid-day today, Sunday.

It might be nothing; it probably is nothing.

It could be just family time.

No staff, no “Chief of Staff” etc.

But it’s also very unusual for workaholic President Trump. Especially considering “Harvey”, and the extent of engagement held with the entire Homeland Security, FEMA, Cabinet officials etc.

Not typical Trump to leave White House (x infinity – against backdrop).

Again, no Chief of Staff…

Then again…

Last week, all week, Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner were all over the mid-East holding meetings with President Trump’s Saudi coalition partners, the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

The two sides talked about seeking ways to reach “a real and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians” and ensuring stability in the wider Middle East and beyond, SPA said. The White House announced the trip earlier this month, saying it was part of a regional tour including meetings with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. delegation would meet regional leaders to discuss a “path to substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks”, a White House official said at the time. Kushner was charged with helping to broker a deal between Israelis and Palestinians after Trump took office. (link)

President Trump spoke to Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday.

Jared Kushner returned to Washington DC on Friday, and almost immediately went straight to Camp David with the President, Melania, Ivanka and kids.

My hunch is that weekend debriefing session by Jared Kushner was rather extensive.

My hunch is that debriefing session by Jared Kushner was also rather sensitive.

My hunch is that pre-planned debriefing session needed enhanced security precautions from prying ears, eyes and leaks.

Or, it could have just been ‘family time’.

You decide.

