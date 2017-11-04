Mass Arrests in Saudi Arabia During Anti-Corruption Probe…

Posted on November 4, 2017 by

Major developments happening in Saudi Arabia including the arrest of former King Abdallah chief of staff, prince Al Walid Bin Talal, and heads of the main three Saudi owned television stations.  Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Trump ally) leads the way:

Eleven princes, four sitting ministers and ‘tens’ of former ministers have been arrested on orders from the new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday evening according to sources. (LINK)

NOTE: It’s important to understand the use of the word “corruption” as it pertains to the domestic consumption of news in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).  In these examples, “corruption” is expressed as self-interested financial corruption as in: ‘activity against the people’.  However, within KSA politics, adverse political action targeted against the state is framed as ‘corruption’ through internal broadcast.

President Trump, May 2017: “Drive Them Out” … “Our goal is a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism and providing our children a hopeful future that does honor to God.”

I’ll outline some recent actions we’ve been tracking that will highlight today’s events, and yet encapsulate some larger issues.  It is critically important to remember, KSA is in a state of realignment away from extremism –REMINDER– and President Trump has committed his support to the reform agents King Abdullah, and more importantly, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the future of Saudi Arabia.   You can easily connect-the-dots.

Missed by almost all media reports – five days ago President Trump’s primary, and most trusted, messenger to the mid-east region, Jared Kushner, made a trip to Saudi Arabia.

[…] Kushner left Washington, D.C., via commercial airline on Wednesday for the trip, which was not announced to the public, a White House official told POLITICO. He traveled separately from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who led a delegation to Riyadh last week to focus on combating terrorist financing. (read more)

Earlier today Saudi Arabia used a U.S. provided patriot missile defense system intercept to strike down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen.  The target of the missile was King Khalid international airport in Riyadh:

[…]  The missile launch on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was the first time the heart of the Saudi capital has been attacked and represents a major escalation of the ongoing war in the region.

The Saudi-led coalition accused a regional state of providing material support to the Houthi rebels, saying the firing of a ballistic missile at Riyadh “threatens the security of the Kingdom and regional and international security,” according to a statement carried by Saudi state-TV al-Ekbariya.

The coalition didn’t name the country. Saudi Arabia has been fighting a proxy war in Yemen against Iran, which it accuses of arming the Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia has led a military operation in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government, which was driven out of the capital by the Shite Houthi rebels and is now based in the southern city of Aden.

“This hostile and random act by the Houthis proves that one of the terrorism-supporting countries in the region supports the Houthis,” the statement said.

The missile was fired at 8:07 p.m. local time (1:07 p.m. ET) and targeted civilian areas in Riyadh, the coalition said. It was intercepted by the Patriot missile defense system, leading to shrapnel falling over an uninhibited area east of the airport, the statement said.  There were no injuries, it said.  (link)

Hours later, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took action: “Eleven princes, four sitting ministers and ‘tens’ of former ministers have been arrested on orders from the new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday evening according to sources.”

Notice: “among those arrested former King Abdallah chief of staff, prince Al Walid Bin Talal

Any Questions?

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Deep State, Donald Trump, Egypt & Libya Part 2, Iran, Islam, Jihad, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, President Trump, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized, Yemen. Bookmark the permalink.

63 Responses to Mass Arrests in Saudi Arabia During Anti-Corruption Probe…

  2. Publius2016 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Incredible! Changing the Saudi equation may break the Middle East Quagmire…May peace reign again…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Tejas Rob says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    More winning!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. georgiafl says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Al Waleed is the ‘dopey’ anti-Trump Saudi prince who owns part of the Four Seasons atop Mandalay Bay in Vegas… and doesn’t he own part of Fox ?.

    This is VERY interesting.

    President Trump wasn’t kidding about a calm before the storm for sure!

    Bet DJT knew about this ahead of time.

    Man O Man!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Jlwary says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    This is all just so amazing to witness!! 😯😏😊

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Lunatic Fringe Phd (undocumented) says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Interestingly, none of them have chosen to use the highly effective ‘Kevin Spacey defense’.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Curry Worsham says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Saturday Night Massacre. Saudi style. MSAGA.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. TheTorch says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I just can’t stand all this winning.

    There is just too much of it.

    I am just so tired of all the winning.

    When are we going to lose again!

    /sarc

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • rds says:
      November 4, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      When you have some Mt. Rushmore-sized cahones and aren’t ashamed nor afraid of using them, other mortals lower on the social and political hierarchy take notice and say “Yes sir! Would you like two scoops on your victory dessert?”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Four Seasons sits atop the Mandalay Bay Hotel! If this Prince was involved, may he be forever punished in this life and the next…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. 100% YOOPER says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I have to say our President has opened the eyes of many to corruption and the deep tentacles of how that corruption weaves its way into governments.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Curry Worsham says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Cued to the answer:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. rumpole2 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    I got an idea… new US AG…. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. litlbit2 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    IMHO, all because one man ……. and a movement the size of which nobody has seen and many do not understand with the support and guidance from ….. above! You can fill in the blanks!
    Can actually draining the DC swamp be far behind?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Gil says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    SD, any thoughts on the Lebanese p.m. resigning in S.A. and connections? Prince owns lebanese media.

    http://m.gulf-times.com/story/569950/Lebanon-PM-Hariri-quits-says-his-life-is-in-danger

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      November 4, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      My question as well. All this news out of ME today is fascinating, especially considering both Sec Mnuchin & JKushner were there last week. I want to understand the Lebanon tie in, as well as why Iran/Yemen sent missile today.

      Also curious to see how (if) any of those arrested were Clinton Fdn or Clinton campaign donors, either directly or through the swampy maze of PACs & law firms!!

      Looks like the start of another great week.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Alison says:
      November 4, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Informative report, Gil. After reading this, I think we are seeing Iran ‘fret’ – Uranium One exposure, NoKorea being stifled, Saudi/USA relations with POTUS assigning ME responsibilities & shining sunlight.

      Winning step by step …

      Like

      Reply
  15. IMO says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    The world wide Trump effect.
    Make the world great again!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. thluckyone says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Prince Al-a-weed Bin Tokin’? Arrested? Sundance, I KNOW you would never lie to us but… but…. even if it’s just a slap on the wrist…. I mean… oh, SH!!!!T Al-Waleed Bin Talal? I hope he’s finding out he is NOT “untouchable”. To me, Bin Talal is evil personified.

    If even HE can be stopped, then maybe the days of Soros and the Bildaburgers and the Rothmongers are numbered. Yeah, I’m pretty shook up about this. I wanna believe it but… WOW!

    GBY, SUNDANCE! THANK YOU!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 4, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Bin Talal … a billionaire … Tech mogul … owning a chunk of Twitter … the same Twitter involved in Internet Racketeering …

      Are the 5 Tech Titans who control the equivalent of the British economy about to receive a message …

      Like

      Reply
  17. ALEX says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Answers some questions about this or maybe coincidence….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Lebanese prime minister resigned today while in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi embassy in Lebanon was evacuated. Hezbollah / Iran taking over Lebanon?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    It’s happening!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Sundance, Would this group of corrupted Saudis be the group that were buddies of the Bushes family?

    Al Walid donated money to HW Bush school.
    ” In 2002, al-Waleed donated $500,000 to help fund the George Herbert Walker Bush scholarship at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.”

    Source:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al-Waleed_bin_Talal

    ————————————
    “According to the AngryArab blog, the removal of Prince Miteb bin Abdullah as head of the National Guard, means that “this is the first time that the National Guard is not in the hand of Abdullah or his son.”

    That put all apparatus of the military-intelligence network in the hands of Muhammad bin Salman. News that Al-Walid bin Talal has been arrested and accused of money laundering. This could be a service to Trump, who hates Al-Walid: the two fought it out on twitter during the campaign although Al-Walid tried to reconcile with Trump after his election but to no avail.
    Bin Talal’s arrest and the government reshuffle caps off a bizarre day for Saudi newsflow, which started with the resignation of Palestinian prime minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced he was quitting due to fears of an assassination plot, allegedly organized by Iran, followed shortly after by the Saudi defense forces intercepting a ballistic missile as it was about to strike the capital Riyadh.

    To summarise today’s even more bizarre Saudi news day:

    Trump urges Aramco IPO
    Lebanon PM resigns
    Saudis intercept missile
    Major cabinet reshuffle; 3 Saudi princes – who run the anti-graft committee – arrested for money-laundering
    A total of 11 princes, >30 ministers arrested on corruption
    This is a developing story.”

    Source:
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-04/shocking-purge-saudi-king-arrests-billionaire-prince-bin-talal-others-anti-money-lau

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Guffman says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Will some of the evidence of corruption to be presented of all these high-placed, wealthy Saudis, expose ties to the Clinton Foundation and others here, and expose yet more filthy corruption on this side of the ocean??
    Interesting times my friends.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      November 4, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      A lot of these folks did have ties to both the Clintons and the Bushes, so who knows. I think some people are going to suffer from flop-sweat tonight; interesting times!

      Like

      Reply
  22. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Beginning to feel like this might become the most seminal foreign policy week in recent history…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. benifranlkin says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I hope they behead them all in the center of Riyadh

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Jenny R. says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Head of the bin Laden family is reported to be arrested too.

    http://www.alwaleed.com.sa/news-and-media/news/private-meeting-between-prince-alwaleed-prime-minister-erdogan-of-turkey/
    Been a while, but still — maybe time to follow the bouncing ball, no?
    And yeah, there’s a bouncing ball to follow: Turkey, Iran, IS, AQ…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. jmclever says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    I wonder if this was what was supposed to begin today…it’s Nov 4th after all. Hahahaha MAGA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. InAz says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Earlier today I saw an article on Zero Hedge with this information about Saudi Arabia arrests.

    One person only asked if it had anything to do with President Trump’s visit…..just one

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. MaineCoon says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Hope the Swamp Critters are taking note of how a proper drainng of a swamp is done!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Gov Jay says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Now… the princes will lose their heads.. literally…

    Like

    Reply
  29. Beenthere says:
    November 4, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    I remember way back when Al Walid Bin Talal investedt the maximum amt of 5% in an American bank, this case the then ailing Citicorp in 1991. https://www.ft.com/content/feba655c-2088-11df-bf2d-00144feab49a

    Interesting that Pappa Bush was President at that time of that CIticorp investment. Wasn’t Pappa Bush a major lobbyist for Saudi Arabia soon after? Just saying. Laundering anyone?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s