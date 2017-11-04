Mass Arrests in Saudi Arabia During Anti-Corruption Probe…

Major developments happening in Saudi Arabia including the arrest of former King Abdallah chief of staff, prince Al Walid Bin Talal, and heads of the main three Saudi owned television stations. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Trump ally) leads the way:
Eleven princes, four sitting ministers and ‘tens’ of former ministers have been arrested on orders from the new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday evening according to sources. (LINK)
NOTE: It’s important to understand the use of the word “corruption” as it pertains to the domestic consumption of news in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). In these examples, “corruption” is expressed as self-interested financial corruption as in: ‘activity against the people’. However, within KSA politics, adverse political action targeted against the state is framed as ‘corruption’ through internal broadcast.
President Trump, May 2017: “Drive Them Out” … “Our goal is a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism and providing our children a hopeful future that does honor to God.”
I’ll outline some recent actions we’ve been tracking that will highlight today’s events, and yet encapsulate some larger issues. It is critically important to remember, KSA is in a state of realignment away from extremism –REMINDER– and President Trump has committed his support to the reform agents King Abdullah, and more importantly, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the future of Saudi Arabia. You can easily connect-the-dots.
Missed by almost all media reports – five days ago President Trump’s primary, and most trusted, messenger to the mid-east region, Jared Kushner, made a trip to Saudi Arabia.
[…] Kushner left Washington, D.C., via commercial airline on Wednesday for the trip, which was not announced to the public, a White House official told POLITICO. He traveled separately from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who led a delegation to Riyadh last week to focus on combating terrorist financing. (read more)
Earlier today Saudi Arabia used a U.S. provided patriot missile defense system intercept to strike down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen. The target of the missile was King Khalid international airport in Riyadh:
[…] The missile launch on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was the first time the heart of the Saudi capital has been attacked and represents a major escalation of the ongoing war in the region.
The Saudi-led coalition accused a regional state of providing material support to the Houthi rebels, saying the firing of a ballistic missile at Riyadh “threatens the security of the Kingdom and regional and international security,” according to a statement carried by Saudi state-TV al-Ekbariya.
The coalition didn’t name the country. Saudi Arabia has been fighting a proxy war in Yemen against Iran, which it accuses of arming the Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia has led a military operation in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government, which was driven out of the capital by the Shite Houthi rebels and is now based in the southern city of Aden.
“This hostile and random act by the Houthis proves that one of the terrorism-supporting countries in the region supports the Houthis,” the statement said.
The missile was fired at 8:07 p.m. local time (1:07 p.m. ET) and targeted civilian areas in Riyadh, the coalition said. It was intercepted by the Patriot missile defense system, leading to shrapnel falling over an uninhibited area east of the airport, the statement said. There were no injuries, it said. (link)
Hours later, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took action: “Eleven princes, four sitting ministers and ‘tens’ of former ministers have been arrested on orders from the new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday evening according to sources.”
Notice: “among those arrested former King Abdallah chief of staff, prince Al Walid Bin Talal“
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s priceless!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incredible! Changing the Saudi equation may break the Middle East Quagmire…May peace reign again…
LikeLiked by 4 people
More winning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like I beat Howie to it…..
https://bobdylan.com/songs/times-they-are-changin/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Al Waleed is the ‘dopey’ anti-Trump Saudi prince who owns part of the Four Seasons atop Mandalay Bay in Vegas… and doesn’t he own part of Fox ?.
This is VERY interesting.
President Trump wasn’t kidding about a calm before the storm for sure!
Bet DJT knew about this ahead of time.
Man O Man!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wonder if Iran is next???
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read that he sold his stake in News Corp (Fox News) in 2015. However, he does own part of Twitter and majority stake in Citigroup, who selected Obama’s cabinet in 2008.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the update! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
we NEED TO DO THIS HERE AND ASAP.
WITH THE MUSLIM OBUMMA LEADING THE LINE TO JAIL.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please, dear Lord….please, please….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bet the other radical sects of Islam are sweating buckets.
Hope this will be a global movement….snowball effect…undoing all Jimmy Carter, Clinton McCain, Bush and Obama’s evil deeds around the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correct! I live her in Las Vegas and I remember seeing or hearing or reading, in the immediate aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre, PDT said something to the effect “I have been betrayed”
Does anyone else remember that? Could it have been Alwalid Bin Talal?
Above Mandalay Bay is the Four Seasons. An easy stairway to escape for whomever did the shooting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The storm is turning out to be a Category 5 Hurricane
LikeLiked by 3 people
Safford-Simpson has added a new Category 6, only to be used for earth shattering, world wide, life changing storms…the first Cat 6 has been named The Donald😉
LikeLike
He owns a share in Fox…and a share in Twitter.
LikeLike
So glad I read your posts as this is exactly what I was going to say. I have always thought that Paddock et al’s excape root was up to the 4 Seasons via Talal’s support.
This would make sense to me that DJT wouldn’t out his new KSA friends and 55 Arab nations he spoke to. Maybe he decided to let his friends take care of business for him.
Timing is everything. Lots going to happen while he flying around Asia. Can’t be “blamed”…
“Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves.” Mt. 10:16
LikeLike
This is all just so amazing to witness!! 😯😏😊
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interestingly, none of them have chosen to use the highly effective ‘Kevin Spacey defense’.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Snort!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was too funny!
LikeLike
If you go onto t_d, there are a whole bunch of memes for everyone using his defense! Funny but not for cth.
LikeLike
Saturday Night Massacre. Saudi style. MSAGA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just can’t stand all this winning.
There is just too much of it.
I am just so tired of all the winning.
When are we going to lose again!
/sarc
LikeLiked by 5 people
When you have some Mt. Rushmore-sized cahones and aren’t ashamed nor afraid of using them, other mortals lower on the social and political hierarchy take notice and say “Yes sir! Would you like two scoops on your victory dessert?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Four Seasons sits atop the Mandalay Bay Hotel! If this Prince was involved, may he be forever punished in this life and the next…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is it too much of a stretch to wonder if the Prince’s money was involved in the protests planned today?
LikeLike
I have to say our President has opened the eyes of many to corruption and the deep tentacles of how that corruption weaves its way into governments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cued to the answer:
LikeLiked by 2 people
In response to The Torch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got an idea… new US AG…. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priceless.
Let’s hope Jeff surprises all.
LikeLike
IMHO, all because one man ……. and a movement the size of which nobody has seen and many do not understand with the support and guidance from ….. above! You can fill in the blanks!
Can actually draining the DC swamp be far behind?
LikeLiked by 5 people
SD, any thoughts on the Lebanese p.m. resigning in S.A. and connections? Prince owns lebanese media.
http://m.gulf-times.com/story/569950/Lebanon-PM-Hariri-quits-says-his-life-is-in-danger
LikeLiked by 1 person
My question as well. All this news out of ME today is fascinating, especially considering both Sec Mnuchin & JKushner were there last week. I want to understand the Lebanon tie in, as well as why Iran/Yemen sent missile today.
Also curious to see how (if) any of those arrested were Clinton Fdn or Clinton campaign donors, either directly or through the swampy maze of PACs & law firms!!
Looks like the start of another great week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The storm… not just stateside.
LikeLike
“Follow the Money” !!!
LikeLike
Informative report, Gil. After reading this, I think we are seeing Iran ‘fret’ – Uranium One exposure, NoKorea being stifled, Saudi/USA relations with POTUS assigning ME responsibilities & shining sunlight.
Winning step by step …
LikeLike
The world wide Trump effect.
Make the world great again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prince Al-a-weed Bin Tokin’? Arrested? Sundance, I KNOW you would never lie to us but… but…. even if it’s just a slap on the wrist…. I mean… oh, SH!!!!T Al-Waleed Bin Talal? I hope he’s finding out he is NOT “untouchable”. To me, Bin Talal is evil personified.
If even HE can be stopped, then maybe the days of Soros and the Bildaburgers and the Rothmongers are numbered. Yeah, I’m pretty shook up about this. I wanna believe it but… WOW!
GBY, SUNDANCE! THANK YOU!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bin Talal … a billionaire … Tech mogul … owning a chunk of Twitter … the same Twitter involved in Internet Racketeering …
Are the 5 Tech Titans who control the equivalent of the British economy about to receive a message …
LikeLike
Answers some questions about this or maybe coincidence….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lebanese prime minister resigned today while in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi embassy in Lebanon was evacuated. Hezbollah / Iran taking over Lebanon?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s happening!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, Would this group of corrupted Saudis be the group that were buddies of the Bushes family?
Al Walid donated money to HW Bush school.
” In 2002, al-Waleed donated $500,000 to help fund the George Herbert Walker Bush scholarship at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.”
Source:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al-Waleed_bin_Talal
————————————
“According to the AngryArab blog, the removal of Prince Miteb bin Abdullah as head of the National Guard, means that “this is the first time that the National Guard is not in the hand of Abdullah or his son.”
That put all apparatus of the military-intelligence network in the hands of Muhammad bin Salman. News that Al-Walid bin Talal has been arrested and accused of money laundering. This could be a service to Trump, who hates Al-Walid: the two fought it out on twitter during the campaign although Al-Walid tried to reconcile with Trump after his election but to no avail.
Bin Talal’s arrest and the government reshuffle caps off a bizarre day for Saudi newsflow, which started with the resignation of Palestinian prime minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced he was quitting due to fears of an assassination plot, allegedly organized by Iran, followed shortly after by the Saudi defense forces intercepting a ballistic missile as it was about to strike the capital Riyadh.
To summarise today’s even more bizarre Saudi news day:
Trump urges Aramco IPO
Lebanon PM resigns
Saudis intercept missile
Major cabinet reshuffle; 3 Saudi princes – who run the anti-graft committee – arrested for money-laundering
A total of 11 princes, >30 ministers arrested on corruption
This is a developing story.”
Source:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-04/shocking-purge-saudi-king-arrests-billionaire-prince-bin-talal-others-anti-money-lau
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice find. Thanks for posting.
LikeLike
Interesting as Bush took the time to bash President Trump in his book and admitted he casted his vote for Hillary.
LikeLike
Will some of the evidence of corruption to be presented of all these high-placed, wealthy Saudis, expose ties to the Clinton Foundation and others here, and expose yet more filthy corruption on this side of the ocean??
Interesting times my friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of these folks did have ties to both the Clintons and the Bushes, so who knows. I think some people are going to suffer from flop-sweat tonight; interesting times!
LikeLike
Beginning to feel like this might become the most seminal foreign policy week in recent history…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope they behead them all in the center of Riyadh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no dont say that!
LikeLike
Royalty do not go to prison they get executed.
LikeLike
Head of the bin Laden family is reported to be arrested too.
http://www.alwaleed.com.sa/news-and-media/news/private-meeting-between-prince-alwaleed-prime-minister-erdogan-of-turkey/
Been a while, but still — maybe time to follow the bouncing ball, no?
And yeah, there’s a bouncing ball to follow: Turkey, Iran, IS, AQ…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if this was what was supposed to begin today…it’s Nov 4th after all. Hahahaha MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
and the antifa protest got wet
LikeLike
Earlier today I saw an article on Zero Hedge with this information about Saudi Arabia arrests.
One person only asked if it had anything to do with President Trump’s visit…..just one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope the Swamp Critters are taking note of how a proper drainng of a swamp is done!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry it’s so big🙀
LikeLike
Now… the princes will lose their heads.. literally…
LikeLike
I remember way back when Al Walid Bin Talal investedt the maximum amt of 5% in an American bank, this case the then ailing Citicorp in 1991. https://www.ft.com/content/feba655c-2088-11df-bf2d-00144feab49a
Interesting that Pappa Bush was President at that time of that CIticorp investment. Wasn’t Pappa Bush a major lobbyist for Saudi Arabia soon after? Just saying. Laundering anyone?
LikeLike