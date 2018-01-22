President Trump and USTR Lighthizer Levy Tariffs on China (Solar Cells) and South Korea (Samsung Washing Machines)…

President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer followed through on the trade commission study from last year showing evidence of dumping in the U.S. market. Samsung anticipated this final outcome and is almost finished with their plans to manufacture washing machines in South Carolina.
Washington, DC – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced today that President Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules.
USTR made the recommendations to the President based on consultations with the interagency Trade Policy Committee (TPC) in response to findings by the independent, bipartisan U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) that increased foreign imports of washers and solar cells and modules are a substantial cause of serious injury to domestic manufacturers.
“These cases were filed by American businesses and thoroughly litigated at the International Trade Commission over a period of several months,” said Ambassador Lighthizer. “The ITC found that U.S. producers had been seriously injured by imports and made several recommendations to the President. Upon receiving these recommendations, my staff and I conducted an exhaustive process which included opportunities to brief in person and through public comments, public hearings, and meetings with senior representatives.
Based on this information, the Trade Policy Committee developed recommendations, which the President has accepted. The President’s action makes clear again that the Trump Administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses in this regard.”
For imports of large residential washers, the President approved applying a safeguard tariff-rate quota for three years with the following terms (read more)
Suniva, SolarWorld and Whirlpool were helped by a 1974 trade law that lets companies seek trade protection if they can show damage from a rise in imports. Prior administrations’ stopped using the law in the mid 1990’s, President Trump reconstituted the process in 2017 as part of his overall overall trade-plan.
Up to certain levels, imports of solar cells will be exempt from the tariff, while the first 1.2 million imported large washing machines will get a lower tariff, peaking at 20 percent.
Congress has no authority to change or veto Trump’s decision. Countries affected by the decision can appeal to the World Trade Organization. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and their purchased DC politicians are apoplectic:
Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said Republicans need to understand that tariffs are a tax on consumers. “Moms and dads shopping on a budget for a new washing machine will pay for this — not big companies,” Sasse said in a statement.
In before the foreign trolls say "You'll be sorry!"
That's IT I am leaving the TRUMP train, how DARE he blah blah blah
Those folks Wheats?
Yes! Them! *spit*
Yep!
We’ve got an Aussie and a Canadian, doing deep embed.
And Treepers are falling for it!
That aint good at all. They need to focus on their own countries.
Exactly!
Really, Fe??? Can't we be here too?
Really??? One of the things I like about the Treehouse is that it is populated by Deplorables from ALL nations. I'm one of them from Australia and and I know of good Canadians here too. There are many from all over the world. Good people. Don't be rough on all of us just because a small percentage are trolls! A fair share of trolls come from the USA too.
No splodeyhead like troll splodeyhead!
I haven't identified them, but that's sad.
Samsung washers suck. Had two brand new ones. Both just broke after a few months. Switched to Whirlpool. Been going strong for years. Ex father in law worked at Whirepool plant in Clyde, Ohio for years. Good stuff
I have had the same washer/dryer since I purchased my home 25 years ago, knock on wood not a single problem. Zero bells and whistles to break down, non computerized to breakdown. Bring sanity back to appliances!
AND lower the damn prices
AND lower the damn prices
Uh oh, Prenanny…now you’ve done it.
Quickest way to get an appliance to break down, is to brag on it.
It’s like they hear it and say, “Oh yeah? I need some attention.”
Take it back. Quick! Take it back and say you didn’t mean it.
I went down to basement and casually mentioned how much I love them both and checked lint basket for good measure 😉
Had a Hoover for 28 years. Replaced it with a whirlpool.
Gunny, a friend with a pretty new Samsung washer that broke could not find anyone in the area who would work on it!
Guess no one wants to take on the responsibility of fixing a piece of junk that’s bound to break again soon.
It’s a shame what Samsung has done to their brand. Hopefully the shop in S.C. can revive it, at least in the States.
Can attest to the Samsung washers…junk..and repair people just laugh when you ask about repair..I have an owner( I manage her house while she is overseas) bought one and it went hay wire and she still doesn't believe me that I had to junk it..I am going to print out this thread!! Ha!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, send the thread. I couldn’t believe it when my friend said she’d called every repair guy in the area and they all told her “No!”.
You *know* something is seriously wrong when people turn down a job!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had a bad Samsung washer a few years ago and decided never to buy their products again. No support…called the 800 number and got 2 repair shops. Neither would answer the phone. Looking for a new one, I eventually went around town and interrogated sales people…where can I get this brand fixed? Do you own your own repair labor or outsource? After a month of waiting, Best Buy took it back and I got a refund. I bought a Whirpool and no problems. It's a great example of horrible customer service leading me to blacklist the whole company. Just not worth it anymore to support companies like that.
Samsung, Momma San. That was their slogan for years in the 80's. Now it's probably racist.
I wouldn't buy a Samsung but I've had a Whirlpool Duet for the last 10 years or so and can't stand it. I should have had my old Kitchen Aid fixed, at least it got the clothes clean. The Duet takes forever, the time is always longer than what's on the screen, I had a repairman early on saying it's within their parameters. Most of all, it doesn't clean the clothes like my old washer did, mostly because there is hardly any water. Every wash I add on extra time and extra rinse because of it. Next machine would be a Speed Queen, several years ago I heard they were good at cleaning clothes. I got the Duet to wash larger loads and comforters. But my old Kitchen Aid was a large capacity, just was a top loader. My Kitchen Aid dryer is still going after 22 years, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It's the EPA "rules" that were put in place during the Bush and Obama reign of terror. Washing machines were only allowed to fill with just a little bit of water. If you have noticed, the last couple of years they have been making products to get the stink out of clothes because they are not properly cleaned. I am hoping that PDJT wipes that regulation out so that we can have clean clothes again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and I have posted below about this, too, another treeper suggested putting bean bags in the machine to trick it into using more water. I will try that, too, this has been a decade old problem. I keep hoping this machine will die as I can't get rid of a still working machine otherwise and it cost about a grand at the time.
Yes, water savers, we had a hard time finding new faucets and shower heads, that wouldn't be drippers. We all have to live with California's drought.
Yes, water savers, we had a hard time finding new faucets and shower heads, that wouldn’t be drippers. We all have to live with California’s drought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a Duet from about same time period. Yes it's slow but nothing gets my "rags" cleaner. When I bought it I made sure wasn't manufactured in China. Always try to find stuff not from China. Been doing that for 20 years or more.
LikeLike
Yep. Here in beautiful downtown Deutschland (I think in all of Europe, actually) Samsung washers have this nasty habit of launching their drums through the side of the machine. Hard to believe, but true (don't have the picture to hand, but the front-loading machine unloaded through the victim's laundry-room wall. No one was hurt, thank goodness. Others of their machines caught fire (trying to dry before they washed? engineers redeployed from their phone division [threw that in for you apple fans 🙂 ]).
I just wish they'd focus more on reliability than "smart" doo-dads and infintesimal "resource usage". Yep, so efficient the clothes don't get washed hardly at all.
All this tree-hugging is making us "the great unwashed"…
I just wish they’d focus more on reliability than “smart” doo-dads and infintesimal “resource usage”. Yep, so efficient the clothes don’t get washed hardly at all.
All this tree-hugging is making us “the great unwashed”…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you in Germany?
LikeLike
Yep. Praying that the GroKo doesn't happen…sigh… Born and raised in Kalifornistan, but left more than 30 years ago. A cynic might say I went from the frying pan into the fire, but before "The Wall" fell, it was better than Moonbeam v.1 …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, wow, what brought you to Germany?
Last time I visited there was in 2000. My husband’s father was from Germany. I am so saddened by Merkel’s invasion and all of Europe. Where are you? I’m trying to think, my father in law was from a small town called Leifen or something like that, I can’t remember. But when we visited there, we toured the Romantic Road. My husband still has an aunt and cousins over there.
LikeLike
Bought whirlpool washer/dryer when we got our house almost 20 years ago. The last repairman told me never let them go because nothing gets clothes clean anymore.
Would be nice to get some manufacturer to build from the older designs. Including finding a car maker to put out a line of cars without all the electronics/digital stuff?
LikeLike
But…but…but…I was doing a happy dance. Am I doing wrong?
Sounded really good to me. Made in USA washers and dryers? I’m in!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell Ben Sasse that consumers do not need to pay that tax by buying from Suniva, SolarWorld and Whirlpool. Buy American products! Show the middle finger to USCoC and globalist traitors.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Maybe Ben can pass the "Washing Machine Act of 2018". Everyone gets a free washing machine every five years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. We’ll all get ones like this, with the reinstatement of the REA after Ben &co. have bankrupted us all…
(No sASSe, you can get your own washboard; we’ll take reliable appliances instead)
Interesting article
http://www.cleveland.com/nation/index.ssf/2018/01/in_major_victory_for_whirlpool.html
We proudly hoist our middle fingers towards the USCoC and globalist Scum. We buy American products!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ben Sasse doesn't realize the point is that with every import it removes a U.S. manufacturing plant. We're done playing that game.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correction: He does realize it, but thinks we're buying it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He also doesn't realize that we want appliances that LAST us awhile, not break down completely in 2 or 3 years, forcing you to buy another piece of junk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. I am still in the market for a new sofa, but I want a made in USA, 8 way hand tied, hard wood, kiln dried frame, good fabric, good . Something that is really sturdy and won’t fall apart. Having a hard time with that and also because I want a high back for the room.
Which brings me to our furniture industry. i guess that NC is not our furniture capital anymore, right? I think Lexington, Pennsylvania House went to China, too. We got our bed frame 12 years ago or so just in time it seems.
LikeLike
Tariffs are ultimately not a tax on consumers. Yes consumers MAY pay nominally a little more but not that much more….Samsung still has to compete in the market. The larger effect will be that working Americans will have real jobs. Thus you see the washing machine factory going up in SC…real jobs keeping real $$ in the country.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Let me see if this makes sense? Build large heavy equipment across ocean, pack up and ship, pick up and deliver to warehouses across the country, sell then deliver? How about we make them in US and cut out half the cost plus the new tariff! Hey Multi-Nationals, come on over to US and make your stuff here…lots of land, great tax, regulation, and property rights, good workforce with abundant energy…btw largest developed market by two orders of magnitude! AMERICA FIRST!
LikeLiked by 13 people
And no one ever seems to notice Who Owns The Shipping Companies.
The shipping companies been making out like bandits!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well actually they are in that we can no longer buy ultra cheap Samsung washers. Instead consumers will be “forced” to buy washers priced in accordance with true production costs.
The concept is that dumping is a form of price fixing that over the long term will drive ALL competitors out of the market. At that point Samsung could then raise their prices.
Sasse is an “its in his name”. Great move by Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President TRUMP has been taking a hatchet to regulations and will continue to.
May we be so Blessed to pay for production costs vs paying for tyrannical regulations that limit our freedoms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SO sweet that while the Dimmies are playing tick-tack-toe, Trump is at work for the Deplorables and our kin.
Trump’s ability to keep his eyes on things significant is a real inspiration.
Love, love Love our President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said Piper President TRUMP is doing his part.
LikeLike
How are adding new tariffs cutting regulations?
LikeLike
A statement not made by anyone here but you. enjoy your day
LikeLiked by 1 person
Incredible! With the new tax expensing and Kemp 2.0 tax free investment zones (both rural and urban), Samsung can make their washing machines in the US! Solar panels are money losers except for the huge subsidies…either way, AMERICA FIRST!
LikeLiked by 6 people
First they need to redesign their products if no repairman in his right mind would even try to fix them when they fail.
LikeLike
If Tom Donahue is apoplectic, USA is most definitely winning.
Thank you, President Trump.
Thank you, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 22 people
When was the last time solar panels had a tariff you might ask?
2014 was the year.
Enjoy yourself looking at reactions at that time to now, hmmm what is the difference LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Difference is we are more than competitive now…we are truly the best place in the world to invest in production facilities. BAR NONE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well gosh Pub here I was poking fun at the splodeyhead types who had no problem when obama did tariffs in 2014 but are pulling their hair out today and you have made me feel all patriotic. Good on you will focus on positive who cares what they think.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Needed the /s tag …LOL
LikeLike
And those imported solar panels are poorly engineered. They feed enormous amounts of noise into the electrical wiring of your home (and out into the grid). This is bad technically and also generates low frequency magnetics that can have health consequences (dirty electricity). Can't wait for Made In America to rule the day again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to bring the manufacturing base back to the US. By making the foreign companies either build the things here, or cost them more to send them here, we get the manufacturing base, and jobs for Americans. Initially it will cost a little more, but after the companies get their tooling and assembly lines working, the price will go down again. We can always commandeer, or coheres the foreign companies to supply necessities for the US if needed. We need to stop the Chinese from exporting our foodstuffs to process them in China. The people need to find out which companies are doing this, and boycott them. Smithfield is the first to come to mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus profits in best financial system in the world too.
LikeLike
Yes, Seems LG and Samsung are going to do just that but this is good news for USA made like Whirlpool:
http://www.cleveland.com/nation/index.ssf/2018/01/in_major_victory_for_whirlpool.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Chinese company bought Smithfield. It is my understanding, Fred, raw chicken is shipped from the US to China and they process it further which leads me to believe those breaded chicken patties, nuggets and strips are done in China. After I learning that chicken was shipped to China, I attempted to determine which poultry producers (Purdue, Tyson, Banquet, etc.,) were letting the Chinese process them but couldn’t find a thing.
Below is an excerpt from an email I sent to a friend in 2016 about this issue. I had hi-lighted the words “(heat-treated/cooked)”:
[snip]
Excerpt (relevant section I highlighted in yellow) in 2013 letter from Andreas Keller (FDA), Director International Equivalence Staff, Office of Policy Program Development, FDA to: Li Chunfeng, Food Safety and Inspection Service, Deputy Director General, General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, Beijing, People’s Republic of China:
“As all outstanding issues have been resolved, the PRC may proceed with certifying a list of poultry processing establishments as meeting the FSIS requirements. These certified establishments may then begin exporting processed (heat-treated/cooked) poultry products to the United States under the conditions established in FSIS’ April 2006 final rule; i.e. only processed poultry products produced from poultry slaughtered under FSIS inspection in the United States or in a country eligible to export slaughtered poultry to the United States.”
I continued my email by saying (I edited 2 cuss words to post here):
This is for “cooked” chicken convenience products like chicken nuggets, patties, strips, etc. that you see in the freezer section. I had learned a few years back this was going to happen so I decided NEVER again to buy them. They cost more than buying raw and making them yourself and the melamine debacle comes to mind (explanation in next paragraph). I only buy raw whole fryers and raw breasts and or thighs, depending on best price. This chicken is safe to consume.
I DON’T trust food products from China- I believe they have bad food safety standards, unhygienic and probably adulterated with unacceptable chemicals that do NOT belong in food products. They were shipping melamine (a chemical found in bowls, plates and other tableware) to dog and cat food producers and not the correct protein product – remember when dogs and cats started getting sick and dying. They did the same s**t to their Chinese baby formula (melamine added to milk), a number of those babies died/got very sick. I don’t trust those ****ers when they have no problem poisoning their babies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found chicken patties grown and processed in USA. Wasn’t going to buy if not labeled as such. For the exact reason you stated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For convenience, I use to like those frozen chicken patties for sandwiches but don’t purchase them any more. I know that chicken nuggets appear to be the favorite food for kids and wonder if their parents are aware those nuggets may have been processed in China.
LikeLike
China bought Smithfield awhile back…
LikeLike
Republicans like Ben Sasse, Jeff Flake and others that are puppets of the CoC are in for a world of hurt! Round 6 of 7 in the NAFTA negotiations commence shortly. This is it! The only way we see a 7th round is if Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽 give in to the demands of our Wolverines. If that doesn’t occur, our President will sign the EO starting the six month wind down of the NAFTA agreement. I anticipate by the first week in February for that EO to be signed.
LikeLiked by 14 people
So exciting!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I cannot wait for that moment. NAFTA disemboweled this country. It’s long past time to correct this and thank God that we have PDJT to do it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
If it was up to jerks like Sasse and Flake, we’d all be buying new foreign junk every year, to replace the broken down piece of “new” crap that we just bought last year.
Seriously, appliances have gone waaaay down hill in the past couple decades. ENOUGH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Canada and Mexico will NEVER agree to wholesale changes to the NAFTA Rules of Origin (the key to our trade imbalance), so I’llwager a hefty sum that we’ll be exiting stage right shortly! Oh, and didn’t one PDJT say we’d be exiting NAFTA during the campaign? Well, yes, I believe he did! Ahhhhh, the essence of MAGA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT said IF he could not negotiate a better deal we would not remain a party to NAFTA
LikeLike
Samsung washing machines are pricey and my appliances guys have said they never can get parts. Nevermind all the recalls. I bought a traditional kenmore top loader because impellers dont clean properly. Samsung also was just oversized for my space. Maybe better products will be made here.
We have been bombarded with solar sales reps and Edison raised rates on solar powered homes because they werent making any money. Hows that! They have to pay for grid access anyways and the panel costs. Oh boy, technology.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Front-loaders actually clean better, and are more efficient (they heat their own water, for one), BUT that’s really only the European versions. I was amazed at how big the front loaders are in the USA, not that the drum is bigger (isn’t, really) but there’s a lot of empty space in the housing, because they’re big, just to be big.
The only downside is when the washer’s heater goes out, and the house water heater is out, too. In the middle of winter. Like just happened to us 😦 (twelve-year-old machine, though). I replaced the brushes on the motor last year (first set) and will replace the heating element some time this week. It’s a Bosch machine (same company as Siemens and a few other brands). My only fear is when the electronics go south; that’s 150 Euros for the part. Still cheaper than buying a new washer..
Planned obsolescence is corporate theft. Just the thing that idiot and his COC want…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wash my laundry in cold water always have always will.
Use a top loader and regular old TIDE powder do not believe for one moment that front loaders clean better.
Why would I buy a washer with its own hot water heater when I already have a hot water heater? Things like that do not make sense to me.
LikeLike
Depends on fuel/electricity costs, lengths of the pipes, how well they’re insulated, etc. I didn’t think that self-heaters were better, but after 30 years of using them here (and 30 years of dual-connections in the USA), I’m convinced. The little instant-hot-water at-the-tap heaters, on the other hand, are horrid.
Dishwashers here do the same thing. The main problem is the greens have forced the appliance makers to use so little water, that a load of washing now takes up to four hours to do; and the heat-pump type dryers (gack) also take longer, because they have to condense the water through a heat exchanger and drain it. Real hassle to clean. And the lint, arggggh, the lint is everywhere [idiot greens don’t realize that’s a fire hazard]…
Pity the poor family with a lot of young kids and those long wash times… then again, the greens aren’t having kids; they have pets, instead…
The front loaders I’ve seen in the USA were huge, just for the sake of being huge. The industrial front loaders are FAR better, but probably cost a fortune. And some things need hot water to get really clean (especially if bleach would cause problems).
If the greens and our new “permanent visitors” have their way, we’ll be living like Neanderthals anyway…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ambassador Lighthizer is yet another great Cabinet pick by PDJT. He’s going to be tough on China, that I can tell you 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
Tell me again! PLEASE!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait to see that dragon de-fanged and its flaming breath put out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
About that new Samsung plant in South Carolina…
————
“The plant, Samsung’s first U.S. appliances factory in more than three decades, was among a long list of investment pledges by global companies reacting to pressure from Trump to create more U.S. jobs.”
Source
https://www.google.com/amp/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1ES0QQ
LikeLiked by 5 people
Be interesting to see the Left twist this… especially over solar panels. Think Solyndra.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The sky is falling Cit packed full of lies of course, funny stuff really.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now if they could somehow get Whirlpool to make washers like they used to. You know, the ones that have the awesome agitation, that fill up, that complete a cycle within thirty minutes, that wash even with the lid open, that cost no more than six hundred dollars and last more than ten years.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My Beloved Sister got a new washer it is “so smart” it decides how much water to add based on amount of clothes you put in. In order to properly wash the clothes she now adds some bean bags to trick it into thinking more clothes.
My wonderful washer and dryer that are THE BEST appliances in the world ( reversing negative juju ) are the type you describe. LOVE them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now that’s an idea, adding beanbags, hmm.
LikeLike
She swears by it Kaco, she is quite pleased to have outsmarted her “smart” appliance.
Be sure to put into a few layers of plastic if you are cursed with one of those machines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am, I posted about my Whirlpool Duet above.
I had this blog post from years ago, but my husband wouldn’t do this “fix”.
https://whirlpool-dueling-with-duet.blogspot.com/
I am now considering this bean bag thing if that’s the trick, going by weight. What do you mean by adding layers of plastic?
Thanks so much for this tip!!
LikeLike
I don’t want an appliance smarter than I am or a guy with better jewelry than I have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😝😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Carl. I remember those!
LikeLike
We bought a beautiful Maytag washer and dryer… made in the USA. After discounts and sale we paid $1500 bucks…
Our previous Maytag lasted 18 years.
I looked at the Samsung and LG units and not only were they very expensive but the reviews were not good… they break and parts are unavailable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m all for paying more for something , as long as it lasts forever…..which seems to be the case with all my old American apliances and machines from the 70’s and 80’s (for real).
It’s the new “cheap” *junk* that needs constant replacing. What a headache.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all need a time machine!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Back in the early 70’s, I lived in an apt. that had the original 1920’s electric stove!
It was BEAUTIFUL. Dark pink thick thick enamel and gorgeous grill work.
It worked like a charm. The only problem was it was MUCH smaller than a modern stove and the oven was too small to bake a turkey in.
BUT! The oven was plenty big enough for anything else.
So that sucker was 50 years old and still working like a charm.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Funny thing is, those old stoves (and other appliances) are becoming collectors items (retro is cool). And expensive, too…
The biggest problems again, come from the tree-huggers in their unending schemes to separate us from out hard-earned money. All that extra electronics to connect your washer to the internet so you can dial in from your smart phone and see your washer exploding and flooding the basement at the same time 🙂 And the half-cup of water that it saves pays for itself in, say, 100 years…
Anyone remember gas dryers and gas fridge/freezers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a top loader Whirlpool washer now, have had it at least 10 years, had a Maytag for just over 20 years before that, what a great machine it was.
Thank you President Trump for bringing back jobs, made in America products, and looking out for us everyday type folks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Protectionist!”
This is what the globalist-owned media will be saying.
Oh no. Not that!
I’m thinking…what’s wrong with being ‘Protectionist’?
We put hobbles on our domestic factories, then we let it foreign products to compete with them…from foreign factories that have no ‘minimum wage’ or OSHA regs or EPA regs or have to pay into SocSecurity/Medicare.
We have to protect our domestic Job Creators.
Or they leave.
The elitists will condemn this.
They don’t care about us, they don’t care if people don’t have jobs.
These are the same people who try to demonize ‘Nationalism’…as though it is something bad.
America First!
That means protecting our American factories which make American products!
Nationalism is a good thing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly Wheatie…..The reason the citrus industry is facing extinction is because of citrus greening that was brought into our ports from other countries. When you could buy a box of little cuties for 2.00 from other countries why would anyone buy from Ca/Fl citrus growers?? We couldn’t compete due to all of the rules and regulations we had to work under….Workers comp along will put a box of fruit up .50cents….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time someone accuses me of being a “protectionist” I respond first by simply asking them what’s the opposite of “protectionism” ?
You’d be amazed at how two-thirds of responses are (((crickets))) . True.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Haaa. Indeed.
Next will be…”Trade War!”
But we’ve already been in a trade war, an ongoing one.
Haven’t they noticed?
And it’s a trade war that we’ve been losing, because we haven’t had a President who Fights Back!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We weren’t supposed to win the trade wars……….By Design…
LikeLiked by 4 people
What are these people going to do in the Olympics?
Who are they going to cheer on?
Surely supporting a team in sports, any team, based on location, is the very essence of nationalism. Doesn’t ESPN understand that they are hard core nationalists. Even our MSM leave their duties to go and cheer on our men and women who wave our flag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is a Trade Union, if not a “protectionist” entity?
LikeLike
Protectionism and Populism denigrated by Anti-Americanism and Communism.
Fake News Media, featuring Fake Republicans on chorus, singing Fake American songs about Fake Freedoms and Fake Rights and Fake Values and Fake Results.
FakeFakeFakeFakeFakeFakeFake!
SPIT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Again…#FakeLivesMatter
LikeLiked by 1 person
People need to understand that the free market ends at our borders. There are no free market protections outside of our sovereignty, every nation is in it for themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A couple weeks ago, someone put a link up for some “made in America” washing machine.
Does anyone remember what the Brand was? Need to tell a friend. And wish I had it for my own self…just in case.
LikeLike
Speed Quenn was the only one I could find made in USA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankyou, MM.
LikeLike
YW
LikeLike
CNN fake news Ziiggii……..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t believe it! Prince Global-Socks sends Madame Nafta in a little black dress! LOL. He’s tryin’ every trick in the book!
LikeLiked by 5 people
ROTFL…….
Little Black Dress to Entice our men…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was a bad boy and posted it on Reuters’ tweet. Probably get knocked into Twitter dungeon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bad boyz what gonna do when they come for you??????????
That will get you 12 days in twitmo……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve never been to Twitmo! I hope they have good amenities!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are cracking me up tonight…
Thanks………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure what it was. I think some really warm weather. It’s like spring is in the air! 😉
Springtime! For Gitmo! And Treasonettes! da-da
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s gotta be a Mel Brooks movie in there somewhere 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolfmoon who are they kidding?
I can’t stop laughing..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unlike a bridesmaid dress she will get double duty out of this little black dress. She can wear it to Nafta’s funeral.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!! Good one!!! Hilarious!
Oh, I’m catty tonight, and it’s not even Caturday! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Globalists make their Well-Worn Declaration ….Again!
Only difference is, this time they LOSE!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even non-MAGA people are calling out CNN on this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always believe CNN. They have the most remarkable analysis. So intelligent, so thoughtful. Actually, they are out of their fricking minds and make up their own facts. Cuckoo for cocoa puffs.
LikeLike
BLAH BLAH BLAH !!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am tired of being your “consumer” forced to buy foreign imports on every manufactured good because nothing is made here anymore.
I was looking at some old towels from about 22 years ago a couple months back, I think the tag was Royal Cannon, and were made in the U.S.A. Clinton screwed us with NAFTA and China favored nation status. When we got married in ’95, we were still buying made in the USA goods.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep those Cannon towels were great. Still have some. Newer towels end up threadbare in almost no time at all, it seems… Plus the little cannon on the tag was cool. Snowflakes would probably say that’s encouraging violence…
WTO, NAFTA, MFN, and all that Anti-American, anti-sovereignty stuff have to go. And I think it will, with President Trump and the Wolverines in charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Merica First. Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ty, I second that…….
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was my pleasure. More winning from my president. I’m not tired of winning yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sears is the American middle class.. And they are struggling just like all of us. After a century long partnership, Whirlpool decided to leave Sears. Sears has prided itself on making discounts for its middle class customers – reasonable quality at a reasonable price.
Sears told employees that Whirlpool made pricing demands “that would have prohibited us from offering Whirlpool products to our members at a reasonable price,” And Whirlpool claimed it couldn’t compete with Samsung and LG and filed suit. In it, Whirlpool alleges that Korean manufacturers Samsung and LG have been selling washing machines in the U.S. at unfairly low prices for years. “If not for this unlawful behavior, we believe our washer category would have thrived like the rest of our North American business,” Whirlpool’s chairman said in a statement.
I spoke with a salesman last year at Best Buy who was a former appliance repairman and he essentially said, if the LG or Samsung breaks down you might as well just buy a new one as the parts and repair will make it cost prohibitive. He told me to go Sears as he heard Whirlpool was leaving Sears.
I went to Sears – and there was the last set of Whirlpools – discounted at a reasonable price. The manager even took ten percent more off, then finally $200 more off if we bought the set to close the deal..The last set of Whirlpools at Sears.. Thank you Sears manager – for bending over backwards to help the struggling middle class American consumer. I hope you are able to survive. If any of you Americans out there need to purchase an item, go to Sears, help out a longtime American friend of the middle class consumer to survive. They are on your side.
A neighbor had bragged about buying an LG set for cheap.. Later they said it took three hours to dry one load of clothes. And after about a year.. it broke.. they had to go buy a new set..
Our Sears Whirlpools are working wonderfully by the way..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve read the Sears CEO is running Sears into the ground. I have seen with pricing things out Sears prices are not competitive. I hate to see an old mainstay go so I hope they turn things around. But selling off Craftsman and also Craftsman made overseas now was not a good move either. Our local Sears hardware closed a few years ago.
LikeLike
Sears has been circling the drain for years, as did the late, great, Montgomery Wards. They both went off the rails DECADES ago when the Brennan brothers took over and ran them into the ground. Wards didn’t survive; Sears barely did, eventually merging with K-Mart.
Hmmm. Brennan. Now where have I heard that name before???
Even Craftsman tools are “just crap, man” anymore. And IIRC, the unlimited lifetime warranty is neither unlimited, nor lifetime anymore. I went into a Sears a while back visiting on vacation and asked if they had any Craftsman tape measures (as mine was getting somewhat long in the tooth). “Oh sure,” the youngster (!) at the counter said, “but they don’t have the Craftsman label. We don’t make our own anymore”…
He could just as well have said that about America. And that was 2011, during the Øbozo years. Here’s hoping and praying that President Trump (with his Wolverines and a cleaned-up administration) restores “Made In America” to its former glory, and does it even better!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope so. I’m hanging on to many things as long as possible. Everything is junk now, it’s even harder seeing old names go down hill like Craftsman. I know my husband had complained about the change a few years ago, too.
LikeLike
“Moms and dads shopping on a budget for a new washing machine will pay for this — not big companies,” Because as we all know, Samsung are the only gig in town.
LikeLike
Trump has our back. 2020 is a slam dunk. What do we do in 2024? He will leave massive shoes to fill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cliff, I worry about 2024 as well. The one man in office who will bring us back to our former glory can only get 2 terms in office but the hyenas in Congress stay a lifetime.
LikeLike
The international Shipping Line Companies love globalism.
It’s been very good to them.
If you look at Who Owns the Shipping Lines…you will see that not one is a US company.
At least not the top 20.
The number of top 20 international shipping companies by Country:
.
This article gives an overview of Who these companies are, and Where they are located:
https://moverdb.com/shipping-companies/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of them are privately owned all this lists is where they are HQ’d gleaned from web sites. The itty bitty print at end of article.
Favorable liability laws determine registration of ships.
Americans are involved in shipping our very own Sec Ross has been involved in shipping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My wife is a big fan of MayTag. They have been very good to us over the years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the old ads with “The loneliest guy in town”? The Maytag repairman…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meh…Ingraham is covering this.
Usually, she’s three days behind…or overspeaking….
Still, a Big Win!
LikeLike
God Bless Laura Ingraham.
LikeLike