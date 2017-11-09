Tectonic Shifts – The Saudi Alliance Strategy Continues…

If you haven’t followed the entirety of how the “Freedom Alliance” was assembled in the very early months shortly after the election of President Donald Trump, it’s hard to understand the scope of what is taking place in the middle-east.

The nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), led by Saudi Arabia, are on the cusp of transforming themselves into a modern and engaged era. The goals of the GCC allies, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) are to remove the influence agents who have supported extremism, the Muslim Brotherhood, and stimulated and/or enabled crisis for personal and ideological gains.

Because of the financial reach within the parties involved, the downstream consequences are being felt within the political bodies of most nations including our own. Specifically within Washington DC’s deep-state institutions, career politicians on foreign affairs committees, and within the upper and lower tiers of the aggregate U.S. State Dept. A great realignment is taking place.

Caption: There will come a time when you will need to choose a side. Think wisely…

French President Emmanuel Macron said today he will make an unexpected trip to Saudi Arabia after leaving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss crises in Lebanon, Yemen and the wider region. This happens simultaneous to the UAE announcing they too are examining bank accounts for their own officials, officers and leaders within their nation.

DUBAI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron is making a previously unscheduled trip to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, notably over Lebanon and Yemen.

Macron, on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, declined to discuss a wave of high-level arrests for corruption in Saud Arabia, but said it was vital to work with the kingdom for the stability of the region and to fight terrorism. He told a news conference in Dubai that the decision to go to Riyadh had been made on Thursday morning, and that his talks with the prince would include “regional questions, in particular Yemen and Lebanon”. (read more)

Last Saturday Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister in a shocking declaration read from inside Saudi Arabia. It is widely suspected that Crown Prince bin Salman confronted PM Hariri with documented evidence of financial relationships between Hariri and Iran, including agreements for terrorist funding therein, and that led to Prime Minister Hariri resigning.

This resulted in putting Lebanon into a political crisis and pushed Lebanese political leadership back into the spotlight amid the regional and ideological struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran and Salman’s goal to stop extremism.

After his resignation, Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri remained in Saudi Arabia prompting officials in Lebanon to claim he is being held against his will. According to regional media reporting Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seeking help from other international diplomats to uncover the mystery surrounding Hariri’s resignation.

Hariri reportedly met the French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Thursday in Riyadh, and has met EU, U.K. and U.S. diplomats in recent days. Hence, French President Emmanuel Macron traveling to Riyadh to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to find out the details behind what’s happening.

In the interim, in what appears to be a precautionary move against hostile action from Iranian sympathizers inside Lebanon, both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are telling their citizens in Lebanon it would be advisable if they left. This is happening at the same time the UAE is expanding their own probes into the financial networks of officials.

ABU DHABI/DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on corruption has spread beyond its borders as regulators in the United Arab Emirates ask UAE banks for information about Saudi citizens detained in the investigation, a possible prelude to freezing their accounts. The UAE central bank has requested commercial banks and finance companies in the UAE to provide details of the accounts of 19 Saudis, commercial bankers told Reuters on Thursday, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. Almost all of the 19, including billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and former National Guard chief Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, are known to be among dozens of senior officials and businessmen detained in the corruption inquiry. Commercial bankers said UAE authorities had not explained why they wanted the information, but believed the authorities were acting at the behest of the Saudi government, which has said it aims to recover billions of dollars of illicit assets identified in its investigation. Central bank officials in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, were not available to comment, and Saudi officials in Riyadh, who have frozen over 1,700 domestic bank accounts as part of the crackdown, did not respond to requests for comment. The UAE, particularly its most commercially prominent emirate Dubai, is one of the main places where wealthy Saudis park their money abroad. In addition to bank accounts, they buy luxury apartments and villas in Dubai and invest in the emirate’s volatile stock market. (read more)

It doesn’t take a deep geopolitical thinker to see the basic outlines of what’s happening. In order to confront the issues in the region, all of them, the most direct approach is to cut off the money. Saudi Arabia and their regional partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council are doing just that.

From President Trump’s perspective he says: ‘great, go for it – my administration has your back’. After initial diplomatic strategy meetings, to discuss up the basic outlines and the consequences that could/would happen, well, then came the historic summit in Saudi Arabia. Five months later King Salman and the Crown Prince execute the plan.

Now we are seeing it happen. The Big Ugly… Saudi Arabia version.

However, amid the apex team of corrupt financial influencers MbS arrested are a bunch of regional players who bought U.S. politicians in exchange for assistance as they carried out their ideological and indulgent interests.

The corrupt Saudi crew are directly connected to corrupted U.S. politicians who sell foreign policy. Therefore the arrests of the corrupt Saudi players becomes the ripple effect shock-wave within DC.

Is the new era MbS leadership willing to expose the names of the politicians who were purchased? Has MbS told President Trump who was being paid-off within those financial records?

See the alarm bells?

Think – Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

BING-BING-BING !

Who else was Chairman of that committee…. oh, that would be Senator John Kerry, who later became Secretary of State…. BING-BING-BING!

The biggest names in Washington DC politics including lobbyists, Clintons and the biggest names in congress, are all affiliated with the business model of selling foreign policy influence. Do you really think it’s accidental these voices are lashing out against President Donald Trump?

Even the smaller and more meddling critters like Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham are part of the business model. Heck, a review of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is a ‘who’s who’ of NeverTrumpers and Neo-Cons.

How about Evan McMullin and/or Representative Adam Kinzinger. Remember the connections between the Muslim Brotherhood and NeverTrump? All ya’ gotta’ do is just align the names with their attacks against the Trump administration, and the connections are transparent.

And remember… there are TRILLIONS of dollars at stake.

“[…] I have just returned from a historic trip to Europe and the Middle East, where I worked to strengthen our alliances, forge new friendships, and unite all civilized peoples in the fight against terrorism. No civilized nation can tolerate this violence, or allow this wicked ideology to spread on its shores. I addressed a summit of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders — a unique meeting in the history of nations — where key players in the region agreed to stop supporting terrorism, whether it be financial, military or even moral support.

The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level, and in the wake of that conference, nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior. So we had a decision to make: Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action? We have to stop the funding of terrorism. I decided, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, our great generals and military people, the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding — they have to end that funding — and its extremist ideology in terms of funding. I want to call on all other nations to stop immediately supporting terrorism. Stop teaching people to kill other people. Stop filling their minds with hate and intolerance. I won’t name other countries, but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Have no choice. This is my great priority because it is my first duty as President to keep our people safe. Defeating ISIS and other terror organizations is something I have emphasized all during my campaign and right up until the present. To do that, stop funding, stop teaching hate, and stop the killing. For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations. We ask Qatar, and other nations in the region to do more and do it faster. I want to thank Saudi Arabia, and my friend, King Salman, and all of the countries who participated in that very historic summit. It was truly historic. There has never been anything like it before and perhaps there never will be again. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of the end of funding terrorism. It will, therefore, be the beginning of the end to terrorism. No more funding. (link)

U.S. and #Qatari officials met in Wash, DC today for the first U.S.-Qatari #counterterrorism dialogue. Topics discussed included regional terrorist threats, countering terrorist financing, regulation of the charitable sector, information sharing, and aviation security. pic.twitter.com/zMP1JIOBnn — State Dept CT Bureau (@StateDeptCT) November 8, 2017

Advertisements