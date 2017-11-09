Tectonic Shifts – The Saudi Alliance Strategy Continues…

If you haven’t followed the entirety of how the “Freedom Alliance” was assembled in the very early months shortly after the election of President Donald Trump, it’s hard to understand the scope of what is taking place in the middle-east.
The nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), led by Saudi Arabia, are on the cusp of transforming themselves into a modern and engaged era. The goals of the GCC allies, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) are to remove the influence agents who have supported extremism, the Muslim Brotherhood, and stimulated and/or enabled crisis for personal and ideological gains.
Because of the financial reach within the parties involved, the downstream consequences are being felt within the political bodies of most nations including our own. Specifically within Washington DC’s deep-state institutions, career politicians on foreign affairs committees, and within the upper and lower tiers of the aggregate U.S. State Dept. A great realignment is taking place.
Caption: There will come a time when you will need to choose a side. Think wisely…
French President Emmanuel Macron said today he will make an unexpected trip to Saudi Arabia after leaving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss crises in Lebanon, Yemen and the wider region. This happens simultaneous to the UAE announcing they too are examining bank accounts for their own officials, officers and leaders within their nation.
DUBAI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron is making a previously unscheduled trip to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, notably over Lebanon and Yemen.
Macron, on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, declined to discuss a wave of high-level arrests for corruption in Saud Arabia, but said it was vital to work with the kingdom for the stability of the region and to fight terrorism.
He told a news conference in Dubai that the decision to go to Riyadh had been made on Thursday morning, and that his talks with the prince would include “regional questions, in particular Yemen and Lebanon”. (read more)
Last Saturday Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister in a shocking declaration read from inside Saudi Arabia. It is widely suspected that Crown Prince bin Salman confronted PM Hariri with documented evidence of financial relationships between Hariri and Iran, including agreements for terrorist funding therein, and that led to Prime Minister Hariri resigning.
This resulted in putting Lebanon into a political crisis and pushed Lebanese political leadership back into the spotlight amid the regional and ideological struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran and Salman’s goal to stop extremism.
After his resignation, Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri remained in Saudi Arabia prompting officials in Lebanon to claim he is being held against his will. According to regional media reporting Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seeking help from other international diplomats to uncover the mystery surrounding Hariri’s resignation.
Hariri reportedly met the French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Thursday in Riyadh, and has met EU, U.K. and U.S. diplomats in recent days. Hence, French President Emmanuel Macron traveling to Riyadh to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to find out the details behind what’s happening.
In the interim, in what appears to be a precautionary move against hostile action from Iranian sympathizers inside Lebanon, both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are telling their citizens in Lebanon it would be advisable if they left. This is happening at the same time the UAE is expanding their own probes into the financial networks of officials.
ABU DHABI/DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on corruption has spread beyond its borders as regulators in the United Arab Emirates ask UAE banks for information about Saudi citizens detained in the investigation, a possible prelude to freezing their accounts.
The UAE central bank has requested commercial banks and finance companies in the UAE to provide details of the accounts of 19 Saudis, commercial bankers told Reuters on Thursday, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Almost all of the 19, including billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and former National Guard chief Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, are known to be among dozens of senior officials and businessmen detained in the corruption inquiry.
Commercial bankers said UAE authorities had not explained why they wanted the information, but believed the authorities were acting at the behest of the Saudi government, which has said it aims to recover billions of dollars of illicit assets identified in its investigation.
Central bank officials in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, were not available to comment, and Saudi officials in Riyadh, who have frozen over 1,700 domestic bank accounts as part of the crackdown, did not respond to requests for comment.
The UAE, particularly its most commercially prominent emirate Dubai, is one of the main places where wealthy Saudis park their money abroad. In addition to bank accounts, they buy luxury apartments and villas in Dubai and invest in the emirate’s volatile stock market. (read more)
It doesn’t take a deep geopolitical thinker to see the basic outlines of what’s happening. In order to confront the issues in the region, all of them, the most direct approach is to cut off the money. Saudi Arabia and their regional partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council are doing just that.
From President Trump’s perspective he says: ‘great, go for it – my administration has your back’. After initial diplomatic strategy meetings, to discuss up the basic outlines and the consequences that could/would happen, well, then came the historic summit in Saudi Arabia. Five months later King Salman and the Crown Prince execute the plan.
Now we are seeing it happen. The Big Ugly… Saudi Arabia version.
However, amid the apex team of corrupt financial influencers MbS arrested are a bunch of regional players who bought U.S. politicians in exchange for assistance as they carried out their ideological and indulgent interests.
The corrupt Saudi crew are directly connected to corrupted U.S. politicians who sell foreign policy. Therefore the arrests of the corrupt Saudi players becomes the ripple effect shock-wave within DC.
Is the new era MbS leadership willing to expose the names of the politicians who were purchased? Has MbS told President Trump who was being paid-off within those financial records?
See the alarm bells?
Think – Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.
BING-BING-BING !
Who else was Chairman of that committee…. oh, that would be Senator John Kerry, who later became Secretary of State…. BING-BING-BING!
The biggest names in Washington DC politics including lobbyists, Clintons and the biggest names in congress, are all affiliated with the business model of selling foreign policy influence. Do you really think it’s accidental these voices are lashing out against President Donald Trump?
Even the smaller and more meddling critters like Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham are part of the business model. Heck, a review of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is a ‘who’s who’ of NeverTrumpers and Neo-Cons.
How about Evan McMullin and/or Representative Adam Kinzinger. Remember the connections between the Muslim Brotherhood and NeverTrump? All ya’ gotta’ do is just align the names with their attacks against the Trump administration, and the connections are transparent.
And remember… there are TRILLIONS of dollars at stake.
“[…] I have just returned from a historic trip to Europe and the Middle East, where I worked to strengthen our alliances, forge new friendships, and unite all civilized peoples in the fight against terrorism. No civilized nation can tolerate this violence, or allow this wicked ideology to spread on its shores.
I addressed a summit of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders — a unique meeting in the history of nations — where key players in the region agreed to stop supporting terrorism, whether it be financial, military or even moral support.
The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level, and in the wake of that conference, nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior. So we had a decision to make: Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action? We have to stop the funding of terrorism.
I decided, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, our great generals and military people, the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding — they have to end that funding — and its extremist ideology in terms of funding.
I want to call on all other nations to stop immediately supporting terrorism. Stop teaching people to kill other people. Stop filling their minds with hate and intolerance. I won’t name other countries, but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Have no choice.
This is my great priority because it is my first duty as President to keep our people safe. Defeating ISIS and other terror organizations is something I have emphasized all during my campaign and right up until the present. To do that, stop funding, stop teaching hate, and stop the killing.
For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations. We ask Qatar, and other nations in the region to do more and do it faster.
I want to thank Saudi Arabia, and my friend, King Salman, and all of the countries who participated in that very historic summit. It was truly historic. There has never been anything like it before and perhaps there never will be again. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of the end of funding terrorism. It will, therefore, be the beginning of the end to terrorism.
No more funding.
(link)
I like the big ugly… Saudi style. Can’t wait to see the DC swamp drain version…
The fools in the KSA who moved / are moving their money to other countries were thinking what exactly? The uglier, the better.
CountryclassVulgarian, and I sure hope Trump has the list of our not so saintly nor American loving members in Congress and that they will gracefully start packing and leaving now and NO BENEFITS/PERKS that we did not vote nor authorize for them. No reason to support these already made millionaires on our tax money for life. Or, we could also confiscate all their assets here and abroad. Everyone in Congress has met with Russian ambassadors, etc., and I would suppose at that time they started “becoming part of the non-filing investment/money scheme then). Oust them and kick them out of Congress as untrustworthy, crooks, greedy, power hungry and think they can make decisions for us without our discussion with them about it. They are elected/hired to listen to us but seem to think whatever they do is okay and ignore what we want, especially all the establishment creeps and traitors in the 2 parties in 1. We have had it so,yes, Trump let’s expel the poison asap! Let’s keep up with the Crown Prince with our own liars/cheaters.
Hopefully this is just the beginning of the Big Ugly.. the opening salvo.. it is now lit.. and the fuse is burning toward the main event.. the DC MOAB..
Thank you Sundance for recalling our beloved President Trump’s speech from last April.
I can only wonder when he said:
“I want to call on all other nations to stop immediately supporting terrorism. Stop teaching people to kill other people. Stop filling their minds with hate and intolerance. I won’t name other countries, but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem. Have no choice.”
I can only wonder if he doesn’t fully have the United States in his sights, and on the very top of his list of “other countries” given that he is indeed an America First President.
Godspeed President Trump!
You truly are Batman! 😉
Cutting off the supply of funding to ALL terrorists, both foreign and domestic (Obama, Clinton, Comey, Lynch, Holder, Kerry, McCain,Graham, McConell, McMullen,Ryan, Rice, and the rest of the “resist” renegades, as well as BLM, Antifa,GOPe,CNN,CIA,FBI,Fox,NBC,MSNBC,CBS,ABC,etc…) is a BRILLIANT strategy Mr. President!!!
If all of this is true – and I suspect it is – then the corrupt GOPers trying to obstruct President Trump are playing a VERY dangerous and perhaps stupid game.
If I were Trump, and assuming he keeps the House and Senate, I’d save it all for around 2019…. then dump it just prior to the next POTUS election.
Can you imagine the scale of the swamp draining platform?
However, that said, I don’t think that’s the plan. I think the U.S. side of this will be a MOAB triggered by Trump, but detonated by Robert Mueller.
The scale of corruption no longer is surprising. It is yuge!
Bodies will be flying every direction when the MOAB goes off.
I think its really called the #MAGAB much bigger than a MOAB
We live in interesting times – adaptation of Chinese proverb
SD, I hope and pray it be so but hopefully maybe a little sooner so the purge can begin!
Agree, Might not be a happy holiday season for the swamp. Would make a great Christmas gift for the American people.
That is an interesting take. Now just have to wonder when the MOAB is going to be triggered.
it’s already triggered
it’s already in the air headed to destination
soon
If Congress showed any indication that they were working to advance the MAGA agenda, then waiting until 2019 would be OK, but since they again appear to want to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, I don’t think PDJT can’t afford to wait past next November. Therefore I think your latter scenario is more likely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…CAN afford…
Sundance, I am relieved to hear that you are thinking Mueller is going to pull the plug on the swamp. The GOPe are a treacherous group of morons who want to evict our POTUS from DC by obstruction leading to failure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
you put all of Qanon’s puzzle pieces together! I am in complete agreement RE: ‘incoming MOAB’ – “the calm before the storm” was a trigger. Does anyone remember when POTUS said those words? WHO was he with when he said those words?
ADM Rogers and other patriotic IC members started this ball rolling months ago. All the pieces are in place and the multi-sided attack has started….
grab a big bag
This is starting to look more and more like what Sundance claimed it might be: a brutal warning shot to get all foreign money out of DC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a guess mind you – but, I’m thinking the US version of the big ugly will commence in earnest BEFORE November 15. Meaning arrests likely tomorrow, over the weekend, and a few the start of next week. Detonating a MOAB will look tame compared to what these arrests will generate on CNN, MSNBC, and like minded trash. It’s about damned time!
And I’m also willing to bet right up until the first news footage is shown of Dems and RINOs being led away in handcuffs, those media outlets will be screaming that Trump and his staff are about to be indicted on “Russian Collusion”. Hopefully the Administration has some nice timing associated with the arrests. That would be a very nice cherry on top!
SD said “However that said, I don’t think that’s the plan. I think the U.S. side of this will be a MOAB triggered by Trump, but detonated by Robert Mueller.” Yes, 2019 would seem to be the right time to truly blow things up. Drop the MOAB on the swamp, 2018 will be the preparation bombing for the mid-terms and 2019 launch the Big Ugly MOAB. The rats will be jumping ship for sure. Also the MOAB will enlighten the electorate about the total corruption of both parties in DC.
That would be a MOAB of epic proportions.
That would be one. MOAB of a MOAB.
I don’t think Pres Trump should wait till 2020 to let us know who the corrupt Saudis have been purchasing here. If that happens, the enemedia will ignore it until after the election. Let it come out now.
Things are excelling way to fast now to be put off for 2019. IMHO, PDJT wants it done year one so that he can move the MAGA agenda down the tracks BEFORE 2019.
I look forward to all the exorcism style head swirls when it’s revealed that Mueller is a white hat.
So do I read that correctly that Mueller’s a white hat in this aspect at least?
That game is the only game they know how to play. Luckily for us, the danger is only on them now. They won’t be putting the country in danger when they’re behind bars.
Right now there is a list of people Mueller can target in the scope of his Russia investigation. There is also a list the Saudis have of corrupt US politicians. I bet there are a lot of names on both lists.
This means Mueller now has no good reason to protect the guilty, as Sessions, who did not recuse himself from Saudi Arabian influence, can prosecute the same people if Mueller does not. It would be better for Mueller to see which way the wind is blowing and start draining the swamp
Too bad the same can not be done to the oligarchs/elites/puppet masters and the politicians in the United States.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it can be done here, but we also have BLACK ROBED TYRANTS WHO WILL PROTECT those CRIMINALS AND TRAITORS.
a lot of those in CONGRESS GO THERE WITH NO MONEY, AND BECOMES MILLIONAIRES BEFORE THEY LEAVE.
and that’s in BOTH PARTIES, KNOWN AS THE UNIPARTY, WHO ALWAYS WORK AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE AND NATION TO LINE THEIR POCKETS.
AND IT NEEDS ENDED.
Sundance:
Thank you.
That is all.
This is the plug now being pulled to drain the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I so wish that the scum like Corker and McCain get exposed for taking blood money from the Saudis
LikeLiked by 8 people
For some reason I can’t get that tune with the lyric: ‘When Black Friday comes…’ (Steely Dan) out of my head lately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would also recommend President Trump’s inaguration speech.
I would not be surprised if POTUS Trump routes his return trip from Asia to the US via ME/ KSA.
Sundance, I’m getting more Foreign Policy education from this site, than all the many years of school! LOL! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 8 people
All of these great things happening and sadly many in the US are clueless
Never fear. It will work out in the end. When the clueless start reaping the benefits of MAGA, that tide will turn too. The very fake news hysterical drive by media can lie and ignore the President’s accomplishments only so long. Sooner or later Joe American and Jane Millennial are going to see and feel it in their lives. The BAFFLERS, UniParty and Trump hating neverTrumpers can’t stop that no matter how much they lie and obfuscate.
They’re already prepping for that. Saw a headline somewhere the other day (facebook, CNN?) that “Trump trying to take credit for stock market all-time high”. They’re just going to acknowledge the booming economy and say it’s despite him.
In the formative years/battles of the establishment of the United States only around 30% supported the goal of the United States as an independent, sovereign nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Proud direct descendant of 13 of those brave men.
MAGA
This story has me wondering about any potential connection to the sealed indictments that appear to accumulating in the past week or so. Social media postings, that look credible, show far too many individual sealed docket # for it to be regular business-as-usual flow. Something is going on. Scattered reports of Tony Podesta turning himself in, passports alledgedly revoked. At some point I hope we learn what is going on and I sincerely hope it helps us reclaim our government from those in DC who have sold our interests and future to the highest bidder.
Big events coming up Patriots. Stay Frosty — becoming dismayed and frightened is what the Bad Guys are counting on. Stand firm with Trump. He’s got this. Wound animals make lots of noise. Hang tough.
How to flank your enemy and take them out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many of the bad actors have self-identified in their opposition to Trump. This whole house of cards needs to come down ASAP before anyone else’s paid terrorist takes more lives. Evil people.
I remember when Sessions started talking about seizure of property on other convictions besides drugs – surely treason qualifies. Freeze those assets and seize them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They just has a news coverage on the fact that the TSA misses 70% of knives and bombs used by undercover agents to check up on them. That’s barely an improvement over the previous 80%.
A friend of mine did that job for awhile. He slime the TSA every time. My fear is the back of the airports; don’t see much security there.
The chickens are beginning to come home to roost! When our President said you have to “Drive Them Out”, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries took that to heart. They are doing exactly what the Lion asked five months ago. These RATS in D.C. are scared out of their minds! When the names that SD mentioned begin to drop, heads are going to roll!
I have said on occasions said that we are going to see scenes similiar to Rudy Giuliani back in the late 80s early 90s with La Cosa Nostra. FBI Agents will be raiding homes of these RATS at 5:00am in the morning all across the U.S. and D.C.! Hundreds of arrests happening simultaneously.
I will call in sick to work and get my coffee and popcorn ready for the events that will occur that day!
LikeLiked by 10 people
The potential number of arrests will require loads of agents from nearby field offices to help out. If anyone knows any federal agents in offices within a 150-mile radius of The Swamp, keep an eye out for them leaving with overnight bags in their government cars. Besides FBI, it could be IRS-CID, Postal Inspectors, DEA, ICE or BATF special agents being called in to help.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll pitch in toss me a badge.
I think what’s going to be coming down is more than one days’ worth of popcorn!
Grab the popcorn. This should be very interesting. The big ugly indeed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
#DriveThemOut #DriveThemOutOfDCToo #TakeTheirSinecures
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saudis Arabia orders Saudi Arabian citizens to leave Lebanon. Looks like Hezbollah is in the crosshairs
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-lebanon-citizens-leave-immediately-war-saad-hariri-safety-iran-latest-a8046116.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
My bad SD has a link to similar story in his article
Iran, through Hezboallah, is making a play for Gaza…they give funds to Hamas. This, I believe, is the plan. And this, besides corruption, may be what spooked Hariri (Hariri’s life would not be worth 2 cents if Iran/Hezboallah consolidates their control of Lebanon and joins up with Hamas. Abbas’ life is also not worth 2 cents if this happens. Israel and Egypt would be hard put if this happens…this may be another reason for the Gulf States, led by KSA, to be moving in the direction they are so quickly (and rounding up royals that have sold their country for the proverbial 30 pieces of silver).
I’m afraid that we will see war before we see peace.
Alphabet media… crickets. Forge ahead, PDJT, damn the torpedos!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Posted this on Election Night last year, seems appropriate once more…
Macron is a banking creature… is his role to help the sunlight break through, or protect EU banking interests, or a bit of both?
A commentary by Caroline Glick is entirely consistent with what Sundance has been posting here about the Saudi Big Ugly. It also includes some additional info, for example:
“While many of the officials arrested over the weekend threaten Mohammed’s [MbS’s] power, they aren’t the only ones that he has purged. In September Mohammed arrested some 30 senior Wahhabist clerics and intellectuals. And Saturday’s arrest of the princes, cabinet ministers and business leaders was followed up by further arrests of senior Wahhabist clerics.”
http://www.jpost.com/Opinion/Our-world-Saudi-purges-and-duty-to-act-513535
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good find. Thanks.
That is the proof needed to show they are serious about getting rid of the extremists in their part of the world. Soon, this will filter into the Western world and outfits like CAIR will be DONE DONE DONE.
If they pull this off, this will be the BIGGEST triumph of this President. It will mean the end to foreign wars, corruption… and so much more.
I have been very excited watching this all play out since President Trump went to Riyadh. There is clearly a very well thought out plan in action right now…
This is also why the President is under daily attack from all sides… they see what he is doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When they get to inspect those bank accounts and who payments were made to…..heads will definitely roll!
Tectonic Shift indeed Sundance. It feels like sitting in front of an orchestra with the maestro Trump holding the baton high and about to begin. Hear the drum roll??
President Trump’s geopolitical maneuvering and leadership is nothing short of incredible. I never thought I would see this in my life time, let alone after just one year. Not a single one of us could have predicted that President Trump would have this magnitude of influence globally, especially so quickly.
How many think tanks and consulting groups will be caught up in this? All those organizations that are used as revolving door positions by state department people when their side is out of power. And some used to make key people wealthy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCain weighs in – Imperator Rex swats him down:
Ty Sundance. Trying to tie everything together on my own isnt easy.
Would you please tie in POTUS tweet on Aramco? I dont use twitter.
Man – that last tweet from the State Department re: meeting with US and Qatari officials has to put chills down a few Democrat spines….
President Trump is one brilliant amazing strategist.
I imagine McCain, McMullin and a few others are quaking down to their nasty dirty little boots.
I hope the poop their nasty treasonous boots.
I hope they poop their nasty treasonous boots.
I agree. President Trump is an artist and the entire world is his canvas. Not set up to like but 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
This level of clear intent to target and dismantle big player’s operations – are we not getting into JFK territory here? What is President Trump’s life insurance policy?
God.
And the Deplorables.
Amen.
They dont have enough info control thanks to the internet to pull off another JFK
Praying fervently for the safety of our beloved POTUS and the Crown Prince .
Lets hope this dries up money not just for things mentioned above but also for human trafficking and paedophilia funding top down…nothing like a National Day of Prayer…interesting to see Hollywood draining at the same time….May GOD’s hand of Judgement on the unrighteous be executed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So was Jared delivering a message or receiving a message from the Crown Prince a few weeks ago
Likely a little from each column considering Kushner returned on 10/29 and this all went down on 11/4. No better way to secure communication when it’s hand delivered and received.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^This^^^ Why PDJT told us he doesn’t do email – so we’d know
EPIC. EP-IC.
😊
What I love is that the media cannot accuse the Saudis of being anti-Islamic. Har-de-ha-ha, you haven’t even got a hand in this game (though of course they will try to slime themselves in on some grounds-perhaps the imprisoned billionaire/princes’ human rights will suddenly become paramount to the concern of these posturing sociopaths?).
I am old enough to remember when “Globalism” was the most evil thing in the modern world. That narrative flipped overnight around November 8th, 2016. No-one in my professional cadre of geniuses noticed except for me-but then I work in humanities education.
Narcissistic socipathy, unlike things such as schizophrenia, is often curable but it requires a moment of clarity. It would take just one good news cycle to begin providing that clarity to them.
A lot going on with the Saudis, and it seems that they may have two of their own Trumps. But PDJT has two sons also, and a daughter. I’ve been following Thomas Wictor, /pol/, and some other great sources on the ME , fascinating stuff.
You don’t need a twitter account to get the tweets. In fact you don’t have to sign up for the tweets either. If you use twitter’s url and change the name to the twitter account you want to see you will get a twitter internet page that has the tweets:
Terrific analysis, as usual. Thank you, Sundance, for doing the hard work to stay abreast of the planet’s happenings and keeping us deplorably informed!
Esteemed congress critters deciding it’s time to “spend some time with the family”. Retirement may include frantic packing of suitcases and joining their money in warm climates. The Swamp is partially self-draining. A lot of sludge to be cleaned out though.
One concern I have is Israel seizing the opportunity to occupy Lebanon. They see the continuing spread of Iranian influence, especially in Syria. Hopefully, Netanyahu is in close communication with Riyadh and Cairo.
4d chess , patient’s
oops sorry – this is for a later date
as for me no dancing shoes on yet…I will wait till the perp walks start and these doors slam shut.
