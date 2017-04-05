President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Discusses His Optimism for President Trump’s Freedom Alliance…

Posted on April 5, 2017 by

Fox News Brett Baier had a lengthy interview with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier today which was partially broadcast on Fox.  Within the interview al-Sisi spoke about his perspective of President Donald Trump and the optimistic outlook he holds toward the new relationship which has emerged after their meetings.

[…] “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump … he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot.  I trust him wholeheartedly.”…

President al-Sisi delivered a message of strong appreciation toward President Trump and allowed his presentation to express an exceptionally optimistic outlook.  The road map for the Freedom Alliance is looking good; believe me.  Bigly good.  Very Bigly.

It’s a great interview.  (Sorry about the sketchy format of the video, it’s Fox’s upload):

.

Brett Baier:  Your assessment of President Trump?

al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.”

“I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do.  And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot.  I trust him wholeheartedly.  And again, I congratulate you for having him.”

Baier: I know you were one of the first to call and congratulate him, if not the first; what is your relationship like between you two?

al-Sisi: “I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him.  He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.”

“His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.”

Baier:  Did President Trump talk about aid to Egypt?

al-Sisi:  “All I can say in this regard is that his excellency the President promised to support Egypt, with very strong support. And I trust his promise.”

Baier: You expressed concerns with President Obama. Obviously President Trump is establishing a different relationship with Egypt, can you talk about that difference?

al-Sisi:  “That is true, this is true.  There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed.  There is nothing better than to counter evil.

Baier:  So it’s very different?

al-Sisi: Yes !

Baier: I get the English “Yes” for that?

al-Sisi: YES !  (Laughing)

There’s much more…

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Egypt & Libya Part 2, Iran, Iraq, ISIS, Islam, Israel, media bias, President Trump, Syria, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Discusses His Optimism for President Trump’s Freedom Alliance…

  1. Bull Durham says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • CheshireCat says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:07 pm

      “AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Trumped says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      B.S. Trump has no intention to attack Assad.

      The US is already taking Base in Syria through the kurds creating leverage for a syrian yalta conference.

      Assad is Putins little puppet. The islamic Rebels will lose anyway and russia will stay in Assad country for decades to come.

      The US has no possibility to engage vs. Assad per military intervention.

      This is totaly overblown histeria.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • CheshireCat says:
        April 5, 2017 at 9:27 pm

        As long as it isn’t totally overblown hysteria, we should be OK.

        Like

        Reply
      • annieoakley says:
        April 5, 2017 at 9:46 pm

        I agree.

        Like

        Reply
        • annieoakley says:
          April 5, 2017 at 9:52 pm

          I agree with Trumped.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • A2 says:
            April 5, 2017 at 10:21 pm

            So do I. It seems we need a fact clean-up on aisle 5.

            Firstly, there were two bomb attacks, the so-called warehouse and a few hours after a hospital.

            Assad said it wasn’t us that dropped the Sarin. The Russian foreign minister said it wasn’t us as we had no planes flying in the area. Then the fun bit. The Russian minister said that the Syrian government bombing hit a secret toxic gas dump and that’s how the gas escaped. This was a weak-tea cya for Assad as the Russians certainly know that bombing Sarin destroys it, doesn’t spread it. The reports on the ground say it was dropped by the plane, that needs to be confirmed.

            Chemical weapons experts are being deployed as I type. Somebody committed this heinous act and the truth will out. I suspect that the Russians read Assad the riot act.

            Like

            Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:38 pm

      What people need to remember is that 2013 Trump is the same person as 2017 Trump except that 2017 Trump is President! I know one of the things people have always said about Trump (and something visibly noticeable) is that he is a very consistent person and always the same no matter what. He had VERY strong opinions back then as a private citizen and I’d be willing to bet he still has those same opinions now as President. Also, you don’t make it to the top of the New York real estate world by simply following others around you (in this case neocons and globalists). Anyways, just my two-cents. 🙂

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Paul Killinger says:
        April 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

        Yes, NYC real estate is a dog eat dog world.

        Turns out that was great training for Trump45 in Washington.

        MAGA!

        Like

        Reply
  2. luckybamboo says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Brilliant.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      April 5, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      They need help, and Egypt never seems to have the expertise or the money to pay for it. I have been to Abu Simbel, and it will be as difficult as the Gardens of Babylon in the desert.

      Maybe this is what President Trump has offered support for. I am all for it.

      If the US would create a competition for US engineering companies to be paid a stipend, supported by both countries to assist, that would be a great way of helping, rather than throwing money at it. There may be even better ways of farming, like vertical LED climate controlled farming. So a lot of alternatives.

      We need to pay and employ our Americans to gain employment while putting good will and expertise to work with our allies. No more traditional Foreign Aid. Foreign Assist.

      Like

      Reply
  4. litlbit2 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    I think he said obama was like Pinocchio! Lmao!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. justfactsplz says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I bet Bret was just about to have a splodey head. al-Sisi very much expresses the different relationship he has with President Trump than he had with Stompy Feet. I have great hope in these new alliances that are being formed. If President Trump stays with these campaign promises the sky is the limit for his successful presidency. He just needs to look out for advisors and cabinet members that would push him too center left.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. luke says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Fellow Treepers, I’m sure the thought of Syrian chemical attack possibly being done by the rebels has crossed Trump’s mind. It doesn’t make any sense for Assad to do it one would think. That being said, maybe Assad did do it. I trust Trump to do the right thing.

    Look at the people and organizations Trump overcame to become President. The list is like a social media feed it just keeps getting longer. There is a lot about the recent events in the Mid East that are confusing. Whatever happens I know he’ll do what he thinks is in the best interests of America. That much I am sure of.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      There is one thing that makes me question Assad being the one who did this – McCain. He wants us to attack Syria.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kaiser Roll says:
        April 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

        McCain wants war with Russia, he has no loyalty to this country. McCain’s loyalty is to the NWO.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • A2 says:
        April 5, 2017 at 9:39 pm

        Then stop listening to McCain. He has been playing that war tape on a continuous loop for decades. Somebody did it and we shall all know soon enough.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Kaiser Roll says:
          April 5, 2017 at 9:48 pm

          Many Americans still think McCain is a “war hero”.

          That is an utter lie.

          McCain collaborated with his NVA captors in prison. Prior to capture, McCain was known as a bad pilot who crashed many planes. After return to the US, McCain was a drug addict that was a notorious adulterer. McCain got away with this because his father and grandfather were Admirals.

          McCain’s second wife, heiress of a beer distribution monopoly, was a Vicodin addict.
          Once McCain became a Senator, he helped the Vietnamese dispose of the POWs they didn’t return.

          VADM Stockdale was the real hero of the Hanoi Hilton. But look what the establishment did to him.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Orygun says:
        April 5, 2017 at 9:42 pm

        Assad has never been known to kill his own people and in an area where you have roaming bands of killers at large it would be very easy. When you see the atrocities carried out by the so called “moderates” it makes you realize that the dictators in those countries had a reason for being harda$$es.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Trumped says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      I dont understand the histeria around here.
      Syrias situation is clear Cut. Putin owns Assad. The US is Allied with the kurds.
      Both fight islamists.
      No reason to side with Assad and no reason to attack Assad and russian troops in Syria.
      All about creating leverage for a post war Syria. The kurds will get some. The turks will get some and Assad will get Damascus + X.

      Its not like the Bushes or Obama was still in Charge or Mcain President ..Calm down folks.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Kaiser Roll says:
        April 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

        The neocons are promoting a lie that the first thing Assad will do after crushing ISIS, is to send his army across the Golan into Israel in the wake of Hezbollah nuking Tel Aviv.

        Syria has for all intents and purposes ceased to be hostile to Israel after getting whipped badly in the 1982 Bekka Valley war. If the US supports Assad, we can force Syria to sign a formal peace treaty with Israel. (Jordan and Egypt did this too, I’d rather bribe Syria than occupy it with ground troops.)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Orygun says:
          April 5, 2017 at 9:44 pm

          The deep state just continues on with their plan no matter who is President. Nothing is more obvious than this game of “pin the tail on the donkey”. They will just keep blaming Assad until something sticks. Like the game they are playing with Trump.

          Like

          Reply
          • Kaiser Roll says:
            April 5, 2017 at 9:58 pm

            Many are unaware of it, but much of the alleged hostility in the Middle East is an NWO façade. Iran supposedly is dedicated to destroying Israel, but without Israeli tech support Iran would have been defeated by Saddam in 1981. Iran also says “death to America”, but openly fought alongside the US in Afghanistan in 2001.

            In 2003, Iran had a President Khatami that was planning to make peace with the US, but the NWO brought in warmongering Ahmadinejad to replace him. I would not be surprised if that was the same reason Ariel Sharon, who also wanted peace, was incapacitated with a stroke. (Sharon was morbidly obese, he was headed off the cliff soon enough, so there might be nothing dirty here)

            Like

            Reply
    • SeekerOfTruth says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      My perspective on Syria involvement is pretty simple.
      What do each party want out of Syria?

      Trump – Wipe ISIS, Peace in region
      1) US under Trump wants first and foremost to remove ISIS. That is priority number one. And we are making more progress in that than under Obama.
      2) Number two is to establish peace in the region to stop the outflow of refugees and destruction of peaceful people.
      3) No long term commitment of political control. But keep a toe hold in Syria if possible.

      Putin – Wipe ISIS, peace in region, Control Assad.
      1) Same as Trump #1 – remove ISIS
      2) Mostly same also. Establish more peace in the region to minimize refugees flowing to Russia.
      3) Bigger difference here. Putin probably wants to maintain more direct control of Syria.

      Everything else is noise. And there is a lot of noise. Trump because he wants peace in the area has to publicly say the gas attacks are evil no matter who does them. He saying change in strategy? Words could just mean he wants to keep a toe hold in the region.

      Does he want to attack Assad knowing that Putin wants to control Assad as a puppet. NO. Trump just wants peace in the region and starting a war in Syria with Russia is not peace. Trump wants to work with Russia to wipe out ISIS first.

      But the MSM Russia-gate is so much in the press Trump cannot seem to publicly support Putin although as seen above they have similar objectives in several key areas and are already essentially QUIETLY working together to wipe out ISIS.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Grace Anne says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Miracles happening before our eyes!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Fe says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Oh to be inside Bret’s head to hear what he’s really saying….

    Love the Egyptian President, and the respect that he shows to our President and vice versa. What a relief! No more Obama political BS.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    There’s not an American alive today who has ever known anything but violence and heartache coming from that part of the world. If these men can make a difference and change that, they deserve the opportunity.

    Those American politicians and American media, who are already working to sabotage these herculean efforts, must be exposed and destroyed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Dekester says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    The side story may be, at how pathetic and stunningly biased the MSM, # nevertrumpers and RINOS are.
    Good gracious. Business Leaders, Captains of industry, and the leaders of numerous very powerful countries, appear to get along swimmingly with your President.

    You folks have real winner in your White House.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I absolutely am so happy for President el-Sisi and the people of Egypt. They went from seeing us as the devil to now seeing as the key for peace in the ME. If our President ever decides to visit President el-Sisi in Egypt, he will be given the biggest hero welcome in the world. What a difference one year can make for the perception of our country for the Egyptians.

    Do you ever for a minute think that el-Sisi would ever use the term “Your Excellency” for Barry in Hawaii. The answer to that is hell NO. It must destroy the MB, the pro Morsi folks in the state department etc. That is the highest and I mean highest form of respect for President el-Sisi to call our Lion “Your Excellency”.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      Fle, I’ve been day dreaming about that very scenario….PDJT in Cairo on an official visit with President el-Sisi. The streets will be filled with jubilant Egyptians waving American flags and their country’s flag. No more burning effigies and our flag in that country. Peace through strength.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  12. CheshireCat says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

      I love Lt.Col. Allen West. He is always a straight shooter and not afraid to speak the truth. Speaking the truth has cost him and all of us as well.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • the5thranchhand says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      Thank you for posting this video clip!. Colonel West is 1,000 percent right! Amazing how everyone else on the panel wanted to hem and haw like fools. Willingly ignorant to the max. Incredible.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • chicagodeplorable/ChicagoMom says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      Thank you for this; I would have missed it! That is an awesome explanation of Islam from Col. West. I still don’t understand WHY he is not part of the Trump Administration.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Stringy theory says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Sundance, a very uplifting post and very encouraging. I am optimistic about the relationship between Egypt and the US under Trump’s leadership.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    So much respect and admiration there. You could see it on both of their faces and in their body language when they were together Monday. You can definitely hear it in the interview with Baier.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. kittytrump84 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I am so proud of our President. They said he did not have the knowledge or skills to be a diplomat. He’s out there killin’ it every single day. Love that guy!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. daystarminsite says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Hey libnot, sounds like you a first rate never trumpet to me. Why not go visit left/right scoop.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Walt614 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    One could make the case that if the MSM had ANY real journalistic bona fides and covered what has commonly been revealed on the streets of Cairo by everyday Egyptians since at least Benghazi, Obama would have been severely wounded politically, and Hillary could NEVER have been put forth as Dem candidate.
    … this from muslims and THIS is their Leader.
    Both the US AND Egypt got Lucky with their respective change in leadership, though by dramatically different process.
    Uncommonly good and brave men, BOTH

    Like

    Reply
  18. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Wow, I almost can’t contain my excitement right now!!! Seriously, to those still concerned about some of the recent events I urge you not to get so lost in the worries and skepticism of the unknown that you fail to enjoy what is unfolding right before our very eyes… it’s absolutely amazing! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. trapper says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    “Trust”

    Like

    Reply
  20. In AZ says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    President Trump has done more since the Inauguration than any politician has done the last 8 years……or more.

    And President Trump is a H3 LL of a lot better than anyone on the “Republican ” ticket who ran for president……and think of what shape the country would be in if Corrupt Communist Hitlary KKKlinton had won…….with the cheating she did. She is the epitome of evil, along with her minions of Obama, Soros and all the others in her camp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. CheshireCat says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    China’s pet pitbull, North Korea, is enough on President Trump’s foreign/military policy plate, with possible action needed, so he doesn’t need Syria too.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Rick says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    al-Sisi didn’t mince words. He is a strong believer in President Trump. He sees things that we cannot see in the part of the World that we are really clueless because we do not live it day-to-day.
    A night and day comparison…..when asked about Trump vs. Odumbo. He views Trump as a true leader that can accomplish things that others could not….Odumbo, pretty much as a petulant, narcissist who had view of reality.

    This glowing summation of Trump will not be reported by the MSM. Funny how world leaders see Trump in a positive light and our own UNIPARTY (DEMS & REPUBLS) can’t get off their asses to give this man a hand to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. Suite D says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Who’d a thunk a guy from New Yawk with a blob of blond hair would be the one to save the world? MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. trapper says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I expect China can be easily persuaded to dispose of Fat Boy Kim as a business condition to our relationship going forward. He has evolved from useful tool to obsolete albatross just getting in everyone’s way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      April 5, 2017 at 9:51 pm

      As I posted a few weeks ago, it seems a decision has been made by the Chinese leadership about NK. Now the deal making.

      Not commented on by the press is that NK sent out feelers that they want a one on one with President Trump. It is a replay of their previous strategy, we drop the nukes and you pay us to do so.

      I surmise it failed as they just dumped another missile in the drink.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. mcclainra says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Methinks that is definitely on POTUS’s agenda for meeting with Xi, and isn’t it great to see him tell reporters, et al, that he is NOT telling them his plans????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Gil says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Egyptians have gone from this:

    To this

    Not really, but THIS is what an Egyptian spring should be like… hopes for this as we look to china and tubby in N.K.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. davincisghostofscotland says:
    April 5, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Hey AD REM; I couldn’t have possibly crossed the line with that lost comment, could I?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Brant says:
    April 5, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Thanks to this site, I am learning how to listen to POTUS and not just hear POTUS. Words mean things. I don’t think I ever really knew how much until recently. It is actually quite helpful to distract those who need to be distracted until the opportune time.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s