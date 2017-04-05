President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Discusses His Optimism for President Trump’s Freedom Alliance…

Fox News Brett Baier had a lengthy interview with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier today which was partially broadcast on Fox. Within the interview al-Sisi spoke about his perspective of President Donald Trump and the optimistic outlook he holds toward the new relationship which has emerged after their meetings.

[…] “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump … he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”…

President al-Sisi delivered a message of strong appreciation toward President Trump and allowed his presentation to express an exceptionally optimistic outlook. The road map for the Freedom Alliance is looking good; believe me. Bigly good. Very Bigly.

It’s a great interview. (Sorry about the sketchy format of the video, it’s Fox’s upload):

Brett Baier: Your assessment of President Trump?

al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.” “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly. And again, I congratulate you for having him.”

Baier: I know you were one of the first to call and congratulate him, if not the first; what is your relationship like between you two?

al-Sisi: “I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.” “His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.”

Baier: Did President Trump talk about aid to Egypt?

al-Sisi: “All I can say in this regard is that his excellency the President promised to support Egypt, with very strong support. And I trust his promise.”

Baier: You expressed concerns with President Obama. Obviously President Trump is establishing a different relationship with Egypt, can you talk about that difference?

al-Sisi: “That is true, this is true. There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil.

Baier: So it’s very different?

al-Sisi: Yes !

Baier: I get the English “Yes” for that?

al-Sisi: YES ! (Laughing)

There’s much more…

