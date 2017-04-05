President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Discusses His Optimism for President Trump’s Freedom Alliance…

Fox News Brett Baier had a lengthy interview with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier today which was partially broadcast on Fox. Within the interview al-Sisi spoke about his perspective of President Donald Trump and the optimistic outlook he holds toward the new relationship which has emerged after their meetings.
[…] “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump … he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”…
President al-Sisi delivered a message of strong appreciation toward President Trump and allowed his presentation to express an exceptionally optimistic outlook. The road map for the Freedom Alliance is looking good; believe me. Bigly good. Very Bigly.
It’s a great interview. (Sorry about the sketchy format of the video, it’s Fox’s upload):
.
Brett Baier: Your assessment of President Trump?
al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.”
“I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly. And again, I congratulate you for having him.”
Baier: I know you were one of the first to call and congratulate him, if not the first; what is your relationship like between you two?
al-Sisi: “I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.”
“His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.”
Baier: Did President Trump talk about aid to Egypt?
al-Sisi: “All I can say in this regard is that his excellency the President promised to support Egypt, with very strong support. And I trust his promise.”
Baier: You expressed concerns with President Obama. Obviously President Trump is establishing a different relationship with Egypt, can you talk about that difference?
al-Sisi: “That is true, this is true. There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil.
Baier: So it’s very different?
al-Sisi: Yes !
Baier: I get the English “Yes” for that?
al-Sisi: YES ! (Laughing)
There’s much more…
“AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!”
Chesirecat, your heartfelt concern is duly noted and filed with Fluffydog😁
That was Donald Trump’s heartfelt concern from Bull Durham’s link, just so we’re clear.
President Trump has already said he will,never project what he might do militarily.
Crack the book, ‘The Art of War’.
If only I would have seen your name and sage advice on a ballot! /s
B.S. Trump has no intention to attack Assad.
The US is already taking Base in Syria through the kurds creating leverage for a syrian yalta conference.
Assad is Putins little puppet. The islamic Rebels will lose anyway and russia will stay in Assad country for decades to come.
The US has no possibility to engage vs. Assad per military intervention.
This is totaly overblown histeria.
As long as it isn’t totally overblown hysteria, we should be OK.
I agree.
I agree with Trumped.
So do I. It seems we need a fact clean-up on aisle 5.
Firstly, there were two bomb attacks, the so-called warehouse and a few hours after a hospital.
Assad said it wasn’t us that dropped the Sarin. The Russian foreign minister said it wasn’t us as we had no planes flying in the area. Then the fun bit. The Russian minister said that the Syrian government bombing hit a secret toxic gas dump and that’s how the gas escaped. This was a weak-tea cya for Assad as the Russians certainly know that bombing Sarin destroys it, doesn’t spread it. The reports on the ground say it was dropped by the plane, that needs to be confirmed.
Chemical weapons experts are being deployed as I type. Somebody committed this heinous act and the truth will out. I suspect that the Russians read Assad the riot act.
What people need to remember is that 2013 Trump is the same person as 2017 Trump except that 2017 Trump is President! I know one of the things people have always said about Trump (and something visibly noticeable) is that he is a very consistent person and always the same no matter what. He had VERY strong opinions back then as a private citizen and I’d be willing to bet he still has those same opinions now as President. Also, you don’t make it to the top of the New York real estate world by simply following others around you (in this case neocons and globalists). Anyways, just my two-cents. 🙂
Yes, NYC real estate is a dog eat dog world.
Turns out that was great training for Trump45 in Washington.
MAGA!
Brilliant.
I Love, Love, Love when he called Trump, Excellency ….. I bet ole Bair wanted to choke…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lol. “The President, his Most excellency, you are so lucky to have him.”
Lolololol
Oh how they must hate that.
Egypt and we are so lucky to have al-Sisi!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Valley_Project
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need help, and Egypt never seems to have the expertise or the money to pay for it. I have been to Abu Simbel, and it will be as difficult as the Gardens of Babylon in the desert.
Maybe this is what President Trump has offered support for. I am all for it.
If the US would create a competition for US engineering companies to be paid a stipend, supported by both countries to assist, that would be a great way of helping, rather than throwing money at it. There may be even better ways of farming, like vertical LED climate controlled farming. So a lot of alternatives.
We need to pay and employ our Americans to gain employment while putting good will and expertise to work with our allies. No more traditional Foreign Aid. Foreign Assist.
I think he said obama was like Pinocchio! Lmao!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I bet Bret was just about to have a splodey head. al-Sisi very much expresses the different relationship he has with President Trump than he had with Stompy Feet. I have great hope in these new alliances that are being formed. If President Trump stays with these campaign promises the sky is the limit for his successful presidency. He just needs to look out for advisors and cabinet members that would push him too center left.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep, he needs to stay right smack in the middle.
He’s not left, right, or middle. His ideology is very simple. Winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True. He was successful at his craft by using the traditional methods to build his buildings, his business. He didn’t need to lie, cheat and steal to build anything. He used the prevailing methods.
LikeLike
I’m sure he cringed inside every time al Sisi said “his excellency President Trump.”
I had a comment along these lines that got lost in the dust bin of cyber land, but you nailed it!
Maybe Adrem will see this and fish you out of the spam bin where a lot of good normal comments get caught up in.
Maybe; but then again; the Russians may be to blame!
Fellow Treepers, I’m sure the thought of Syrian chemical attack possibly being done by the rebels has crossed Trump’s mind. It doesn’t make any sense for Assad to do it one would think. That being said, maybe Assad did do it. I trust Trump to do the right thing.
Look at the people and organizations Trump overcame to become President. The list is like a social media feed it just keeps getting longer. There is a lot about the recent events in the Mid East that are confusing. Whatever happens I know he’ll do what he thinks is in the best interests of America. That much I am sure of.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is one thing that makes me question Assad being the one who did this – McCain. He wants us to attack Syria.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCain wants war with Russia, he has no loyalty to this country. McCain’s loyalty is to the NWO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then stop listening to McCain. He has been playing that war tape on a continuous loop for decades. Somebody did it and we shall all know soon enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many Americans still think McCain is a “war hero”.
That is an utter lie.
McCain collaborated with his NVA captors in prison. Prior to capture, McCain was known as a bad pilot who crashed many planes. After return to the US, McCain was a drug addict that was a notorious adulterer. McCain got away with this because his father and grandfather were Admirals.
McCain’s second wife, heiress of a beer distribution monopoly, was a Vicodin addict.
Once McCain became a Senator, he helped the Vietnamese dispose of the POWs they didn’t return.
VADM Stockdale was the real hero of the Hanoi Hilton. But look what the establishment did to him.
Assad has never been known to kill his own people and in an area where you have roaming bands of killers at large it would be very easy. When you see the atrocities carried out by the so called “moderates” it makes you realize that the dictators in those countries had a reason for being harda$$es.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dont understand the histeria around here.
Syrias situation is clear Cut. Putin owns Assad. The US is Allied with the kurds.
Both fight islamists.
No reason to side with Assad and no reason to attack Assad and russian troops in Syria.
All about creating leverage for a post war Syria. The kurds will get some. The turks will get some and Assad will get Damascus + X.
Its not like the Bushes or Obama was still in Charge or Mcain President ..Calm down folks.
The neocons are promoting a lie that the first thing Assad will do after crushing ISIS, is to send his army across the Golan into Israel in the wake of Hezbollah nuking Tel Aviv.
Syria has for all intents and purposes ceased to be hostile to Israel after getting whipped badly in the 1982 Bekka Valley war. If the US supports Assad, we can force Syria to sign a formal peace treaty with Israel. (Jordan and Egypt did this too, I’d rather bribe Syria than occupy it with ground troops.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The deep state just continues on with their plan no matter who is President. Nothing is more obvious than this game of “pin the tail on the donkey”. They will just keep blaming Assad until something sticks. Like the game they are playing with Trump.
Many are unaware of it, but much of the alleged hostility in the Middle East is an NWO façade. Iran supposedly is dedicated to destroying Israel, but without Israeli tech support Iran would have been defeated by Saddam in 1981. Iran also says “death to America”, but openly fought alongside the US in Afghanistan in 2001.
In 2003, Iran had a President Khatami that was planning to make peace with the US, but the NWO brought in warmongering Ahmadinejad to replace him. I would not be surprised if that was the same reason Ariel Sharon, who also wanted peace, was incapacitated with a stroke. (Sharon was morbidly obese, he was headed off the cliff soon enough, so there might be nothing dirty here)
My perspective on Syria involvement is pretty simple.
What do each party want out of Syria?
Trump – Wipe ISIS, Peace in region
1) US under Trump wants first and foremost to remove ISIS. That is priority number one. And we are making more progress in that than under Obama.
2) Number two is to establish peace in the region to stop the outflow of refugees and destruction of peaceful people.
3) No long term commitment of political control. But keep a toe hold in Syria if possible.
Putin – Wipe ISIS, peace in region, Control Assad.
1) Same as Trump #1 – remove ISIS
2) Mostly same also. Establish more peace in the region to minimize refugees flowing to Russia.
3) Bigger difference here. Putin probably wants to maintain more direct control of Syria.
Everything else is noise. And there is a lot of noise. Trump because he wants peace in the area has to publicly say the gas attacks are evil no matter who does them. He saying change in strategy? Words could just mean he wants to keep a toe hold in the region.
Does he want to attack Assad knowing that Putin wants to control Assad as a puppet. NO. Trump just wants peace in the region and starting a war in Syria with Russia is not peace. Trump wants to work with Russia to wipe out ISIS first.
But the MSM Russia-gate is so much in the press Trump cannot seem to publicly support Putin although as seen above they have similar objectives in several key areas and are already essentially QUIETLY working together to wipe out ISIS.
Miracles happening before our eyes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh to be inside Bret’s head to hear what he’s really saying….
Love the Egyptian President, and the respect that he shows to our President and vice versa. What a relief! No more Obama political BS.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There’s not an American alive today who has ever known anything but violence and heartache coming from that part of the world. If these men can make a difference and change that, they deserve the opportunity.
Those American politicians and American media, who are already working to sabotage these herculean efforts, must be exposed and destroyed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our President is working on that!
I’m trying like hell to help him
The side story may be, at how pathetic and stunningly biased the MSM, # nevertrumpers and RINOS are.
Good gracious. Business Leaders, Captains of industry, and the leaders of numerous very powerful countries, appear to get along swimmingly with your President.
You folks have real winner in your White House.
LikeLiked by 11 people
So True Dekester. President Trump is going to blow right by all of them and hand them thier hat on the way by.
Yes indeed while wearing his red MAGA hat.😁
And stockpile their coats.
I absolutely am so happy for President el-Sisi and the people of Egypt. They went from seeing us as the devil to now seeing as the key for peace in the ME. If our President ever decides to visit President el-Sisi in Egypt, he will be given the biggest hero welcome in the world. What a difference one year can make for the perception of our country for the Egyptians.
Do you ever for a minute think that el-Sisi would ever use the term “Your Excellency” for Barry in Hawaii. The answer to that is hell NO. It must destroy the MB, the pro Morsi folks in the state department etc. That is the highest and I mean highest form of respect for President el-Sisi to call our Lion “Your Excellency”.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fle, I’ve been day dreaming about that very scenario….PDJT in Cairo on an official visit with President el-Sisi. The streets will be filled with jubilant Egyptians waving American flags and their country’s flag. No more burning effigies and our flag in that country. Peace through strength.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You can probably google Trump’s election Egypt’s reaction and find several videos. I remember they were amazing.
El-Sisi seems to be a caring beautiful soul. I can tell he trusts President Trump.
I love Lt.Col. Allen West. He is always a straight shooter and not afraid to speak the truth. Speaking the truth has cost him and all of us as well.
Thank you for posting this video clip!. Colonel West is 1,000 percent right! Amazing how everyone else on the panel wanted to hem and haw like fools. Willingly ignorant to the max. Incredible.
Thank you for this; I would have missed it! That is an awesome explanation of Islam from Col. West. I still don’t understand WHY he is not part of the Trump Administration.
Sundance, a very uplifting post and very encouraging. I am optimistic about the relationship between Egypt and the US under Trump’s leadership.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So much respect and admiration there. You could see it on both of their faces and in their body language when they were together Monday. You can definitely hear it in the interview with Baier.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am so proud of our President. They said he did not have the knowledge or skills to be a diplomat. He’s out there killin’ it every single day. Love that guy!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey libnot, sounds like you a first rate never trumpet to me. Why not go visit left/right scoop.
LikeLike
One could make the case that if the MSM had ANY real journalistic bona fides and covered what has commonly been revealed on the streets of Cairo by everyday Egyptians since at least Benghazi, Obama would have been severely wounded politically, and Hillary could NEVER have been put forth as Dem candidate.
… this from muslims and THIS is their Leader.
Both the US AND Egypt got Lucky with their respective change in leadership, though by dramatically different process.
Uncommonly good and brave men, BOTH
Wow, I almost can’t contain my excitement right now!!! Seriously, to those still concerned about some of the recent events I urge you not to get so lost in the worries and skepticism of the unknown that you fail to enjoy what is unfolding right before our very eyes… it’s absolutely amazing! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
Yup. It’s like waking up from a bad dream to discover it is a beautiful spring day, and it’s the weekend. You just want to stand in the sun.
So true!
“Trust”
President Trump has done more since the Inauguration than any politician has done the last 8 years……or more.
And President Trump is a H3 LL of a lot better than anyone on the “Republican ” ticket who ran for president……and think of what shape the country would be in if Corrupt Communist Hitlary KKKlinton had won…….with the cheating she did. She is the epitome of evil, along with her minions of Obama, Soros and all the others in her camp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China’s pet pitbull, North Korea, is enough on President Trump’s foreign/military policy plate, with possible action needed, so he doesn’t need Syria too.
I agree – Little Fat Boy is about all Bush can handle…………..OH, wait!
al-Sisi didn’t mince words. He is a strong believer in President Trump. He sees things that we cannot see in the part of the World that we are really clueless because we do not live it day-to-day.
A night and day comparison…..when asked about Trump vs. Odumbo. He views Trump as a true leader that can accomplish things that others could not….Odumbo, pretty much as a petulant, narcissist who had view of reality.
This glowing summation of Trump will not be reported by the MSM. Funny how world leaders see Trump in a positive light and our own UNIPARTY (DEMS & REPUBLS) can’t get off their asses to give this man a hand to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what happens when M.E.G.A meets M.A.G.A !! 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 8 people
The beginning of something great for the world. Perhaps, M.W.G.A.?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can bank it!
Who’d a thunk a guy from New Yawk with a blob of blond hair would be the one to save the world? MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only his hairdresser knew for sure; until now!
I expect China can be easily persuaded to dispose of Fat Boy Kim as a business condition to our relationship going forward. He has evolved from useful tool to obsolete albatross just getting in everyone’s way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I posted a few weeks ago, it seems a decision has been made by the Chinese leadership about NK. Now the deal making.
Not commented on by the press is that NK sent out feelers that they want a one on one with President Trump. It is a replay of their previous strategy, we drop the nukes and you pay us to do so.
I surmise it failed as they just dumped another missile in the drink.
Methinks that is definitely on POTUS’s agenda for meeting with Xi, and isn’t it great to see him tell reporters, et al, that he is NOT telling them his plans????
Egyptians have gone from this:
To this
Not really, but THIS is what an Egyptian spring should be like… hopes for this as we look to china and tubby in N.K.
Hey AD REM; I couldn’t have possibly crossed the line with that lost comment, could I?
I was just searching for your missing comment…(saw your convo with JFP). There’s nothing in the spam bin or the trash bin with your name on it, so I’ve haven’t got a clue when it might have ended up. (Cue eerie music!!!) 😦
Thanks for the reply! I’ll give it another shot and try to remember to copy it first. I hate to type that much!
Thanks to this site, I am learning how to listen to POTUS and not just hear POTUS. Words mean things. I don’t think I ever really knew how much until recently. It is actually quite helpful to distract those who need to be distracted until the opportune time.
