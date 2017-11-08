Saudi Arabia Makes New Arrests – Egypt’s al-Sisi Weighs In With Support…

Saudi Arabia has made more arrests, expanded the ongoing corruption investigation, and frozen hundreds more bank accounts in the ongoing efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman toward reform efforts in the kingdom.
U.S. President Trump stands solidly behind the efforts of King Salman and the Crown Prince while the U.S. State Department, full of Muslim Brotherhood sympathizers and containing multiple indulgent beneficiaries of much of the prior corrupt Saudi spending, is aligned with Deep State against the new approach by the Kingdom.
According to Reuters reports the number of domestic bank accounts frozen as a result of the purge is over 1,700 and rising, up from 1,200 reported on Tuesday.
[…] Anti-corruption authorities have also frozen the bank accounts of Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, one of the most senior members of the ruling Al Saud, and some of his immediate family members, the sources added.
Prince Mohammed, or MbN as he is known, was ousted as Crown Prince in June when King Salman replaced him with the then Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Since Sunday, the central bank has been expanding the list of accounts it is requiring lenders to freeze on an almost hourly basis, one regional banker said, declining to be named because he was not authorized to speak to media.
MbN made his first confirmed public appearance since his ousting at the funeral on Tuesday for Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, deputy governor of Asir province, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. No cause has been given for the crash.
Among business executives detained in the probe so far are billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of investment firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE; Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, founder of Al Tayyar Travel 1810.SE; and Amr al-Dabbagh, chairman of builder Red Sea International 4230.SE.
The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had urged Saudi Arabia to carry out any prosecution of officials detained in a “fair and transparent” manner. (read more)
Not surprisingly, another key player in the reform coalition, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (pictured above) expressed strong confidence in the efforts of Crown Prince Salman to remove the corruption and support for terror-minded sympathizers.
“I have said it once and I will say it again, Gulf national security is Egyptian national security. I have faith in the wise and firm leadership of Saudi Arabia,” Sisi said.
Sisi said the situation in the kingdom was “reassuring and stable” following last weekend’s arrests of 11 princes, former and current ministers and a group of elite businessmen on corruption allegations.
They face allegations of money laundering, bribery, extortion and exploiting public office for personal gain.
Sisi stressed his backing of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states, which have showered Egypt with aid ever since the general-turned-president led the military’s ouster of former President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 following mass protests.
Lebanon has been thrust to the center of regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran since the Saudi-allied Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister on Saturday, blaming Iran and Hezbollah in his resignation speech. (more)
It just keeps getting better and moving westward.
Too much winning sometimes involves evil losing.
I want to share a recent tweet from Thomas Wictor on this topic:
I want to thank a fellow Treeper (Amwick) for showing me how to take multiple tweets and have them all included in one link. Please find it below:
https://tttthreads.com/thread/928353601214300160
Anyone interested, here is what Amwick shared with me:
There are two ways to unroll.. in twitter you just say @ttttthread unroll, and that twitter account will do it and send you a tweet, I just go to the website, https://tttthreads.com/ cut and past the tweet link (any one of the chain) and it shows you the thread in a readable format. The nice thing is if someone else already did it,, it is fast. If you are the first, it might take a few seconds..
All this confused me, totally, until I saw other people doing it,,, then it made sense, and it really isn’t that complicated… but I still think it is close to magic.
But Sisi needs to get things better in Egypt and stop going against other people(s) in that country. Maybe he will learn a lesson or two now.
Wonderful. Patience is key. So many were howling about Trump and his allies not taking on the MB and I told many to have patience. His coalition has to carefully and surgically rid themselves of the MB threat or risk civil war and anarchy.
“They face allegations of money laundering, bribery, extortion and exploiting public office for personal gain.”
It will be very interesting to see the details of who was being bribed, who was being extorted, for whom the money was being laundered, just exactly which public offices were being exploited and who in the US is part of those webs of corruption.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Paedosta, the DNC, and the Klintoon Foundation were amongst the recipients of the extortion and bribery money.
Pay-to-play has seen its day… buh-bye, Hill-the-BEAST!
Don’t forget the Bush clan…..
At least 4 generations of milking by that family.
Milking Blood.
No better than Soros selling Jews to Nazis.
A/k/a the Bonesmen. Skull and Bones that is. Creepy bunch.
http://www.oann.com/watch-podesta-group-linked-to-saudis-arrested-for-corruption/
How about Antifa & BLM? Not even enough $$ left to have a decent protest.
Except Carter, maybe, haven’t all living ex-Presidents accepted massive Saudi donations for their Presidential Libraries?
Carter is a shill for Hamas. So I’m thinking he was closer to Iran than the Saudis.
The Bush family is very closely linked with the Saudis…and 9/11…
Curious if some of these individuals had some connection to 9-11 hijackers and other terrorist leaning groups.
I have no doubt your curiousty is spot on.
I do wonder if they will be willing to let the world know exactly what their transgressions have been though. Hey, I’m just overjoyed it’s being done. I’m sure many of them who did the pay to play in our country with them are awfully nervous about now and that just makes me as happy as all get.
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
If the State Department complains enough, maybe the Saudis will be kind enough to let us know who these princes have been bribing.
Wasn’t there an apology by the current KSA king about this? Let me see if I can find an article. Yep, here it is, HT to Thomas Wictor. You want to read until third paragraph. (Beware, it’s Politico): https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/saudi-arabia-terrorism-funding-214241
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they did (and I suspect that) I don’t expect we’ll ever hear about it from the rulers of KSA.
I am thinking yes, and with the Bush Family…9/11 and Bush family…synonymous
jmclever, I have read that several in DC are a wee bit nervous and rightly so. They just keep underestimating Pres. Trump because they just don’t understand he is not one of them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
::smiling::
It’s so lovely watching a plan come together.
LikeLiked by 18 people
^^^Like
“I love it when a plan comes together…the A team”
This is winning of massive proportions! 😀
Tightening the screws. Wonder how the interrogations are going? Did they give up Hillary yet?
LikeLiked by 16 people
This is why State is nervous.
TRUMP and T.REX have just flanked the 7th Floor Shadow Government.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I so hope we actually see charges brought to quell the urge in future diplomats. Public trials and humiliation for these traitors.
It’s necessary if for no other reason than to thrwart any ony from doing it in the future! Plus of course justice being done for all that should go to jail!
A friendly message to the 7th Floor Shadow Government:
Interesting take on this from a blogger I call “the Sundance of the Catholic blogosphere”
https://sarmaticusblog.wordpress.com/
Interesting site, including the two articles following that one (2+2=5 – sounds like common core…). Also about Brendan Eich’s BRAVE browser. Cool.
The monetary rug being pulled out from under a lot of flaming leftist causes could be quite interesting, especially if the associated corruption (dare I say collusion) is exposed and rooted out. I’ll be a lot of pay-to-play money was on tap there, too…
“bet” not “be” … sigh…
Excellent. There is hope that Francis and Catholic Charities will be in the snare.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s a bit wordier than SD, but a good guy.
That’s interesting; I thought he was less wordy.
That’s a really interesting site. Thanks for posting, I bookmarked it. I want to go back a read what he has to say about the current Pope.
Thanks for the post.
I have a funny feeling this is going to shrink the size of the State Department…..involuntarily 🙂
If T-Rex hears so much as a peep about this from anyone at the state department, they need to be investigated too.
I hope the investigation is thorough and is done in cooperation with the US DoJ. If Sessions has been quiet because he’s been busy collaborating with Saudi anti-corruption investigators, then I hope the Trump Administration takes advantage of the situation by casting brutal, unforgiving sunlight on any implicated in the United States by the corruption sting/purge.
The GOPe and more broadly the Swamp may be able to hold up Trump’s agenda but if the corruption spreads wide and deep into Washington D.C. then the obstruction might just be moot anyway and Trump is simply biding his time.
If Egypt’s Al-Sisi is on board then that strongly suggests to me that Egypt enemy #1 the Muslim Brotherhood is implicated in this corruption. We already know that the MB has deep ties inside the US Government. If all this comes to light it could be so yuge that we just might forget about all of the Clinton corruption since it would pale in comparison to all of this.
I think we could withstand a constitutional crisis if we as a Nation finally understood the depth and scope of the corruption and had an idea of how to purge it.
And by Constitutional Crisis I mean if the corruption has spread to public offices then I don’t care which party or who – I want to see armed Federal Marshals and elected officials perp-walked on national TV.
Except most of the national tv personalities will be walked out with them.
Chojun, you speak clearly what I’m thinking also.
The forces of anti Americanism has been firmly planted into our country’s government and the left. It will be a major event to extract it. I’m starting to see why Saudi Arabia needed to go first.
IMO, Donna Brazile is also preparing the people for what is coming. She may have helped Mueller in exchange for immunity. It’s all connected. When the Big Ugly storm hits America, there will be fear and pain for many, while others are ready and cheering.
I can not even imagine the risk that is being taken to stop the evil that has controlled the west for so many decades.
Agreed – and I’m beginning to think that the “Big Ugly” isn’t necessarily just an electoral political bloodbath but perhaps also a legal bloodbath for any implicated in these corruption stings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donna Brazille is a very skilled liar. She is extremely duplicitous and deceptive. I would watch out for her. She’s angling for Michelle Obama to run.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, Occam’s Razor suggests she will throw her own hat into the ring. Identity politics – check. Loyalty to the party (not the Clintons) – check. Decades in bureaucratic jobs which is the left’s perfect choice for President.
This is her move to be Biden’s running mate – or to take the top spot herself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush Limbaugh also said this today about Donna Brazile clearing out the Clintons for Michelle Obama. He described her book as a distraction from something big happening in secret, probably setting up the DNC for a MO run. If so, they are bankrupt in every way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In what way is Michelle Obama qualified to run? She’s never done anything, even less than her husband. All she has going for her is skin color and people are really tired of the race thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This could be the template for the Bigly Ugly. Billions.
It would be a hoot if the crown prince came to claw back money given to Americans which came from corrupt individuals in Saudi Arabia. Let’s see them sue the Clinton Foundation, and John McCain Foundation, etc. Maybe they will get it back, maybe they won’t, but the spectacle will be worth it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“unforgiving sunlight on any implicated in the United States by the corruption sting/purge.”
I believe this absolutely will be the fallout. Read someway that PT hope KSA would be transparent is their process. This will result in exposure of Hags et Company. They will be totally implicated by the Saudis! Who would have guessed!
it just occurred to me. All those accused of corruption, money laundering and human trafficking will be tried in their own countries, by their own people, on a public stage for all the world to see. There will be no hiding from that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have said for two years now, a letter should be sent out from the President’s office to all agencies, that “if you resign now, we may decide not to prosecute you.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
It gives a fair notice to the guilty ones.
..and no more taxpayer’s funded health care and pension for life, either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clawed back.
How about “If you cooperate now, we may be able to just let you resign, and not have to prosecute you”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Hehe…
If this is indeed true, Wend, it’s a huge development. I would go so far as to say it’s… thrilling. Millions of us are more than ready for this, and the sooner the better.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/state-department-senior-ranks-being-depleted-dizzying-speed-145800663–abc-news-topstories.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s hilarious…the article is making it a really negative situation…and it’s all from the union. Too much, they are losing members, horrors, something must be done.
Stop and think for a minute about how much President Trump and T-Rex have accomplished without them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is another side though, and I wonder what will be required to deal with that? Putin just kicked them out by going after debt, but that is not easy for the US. I have no earthly idea what Trump can do to deal with that, the Tree of Poison, central banking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s Prince Phillip (and, sad to say, Chuckles) that are the problem. Though not very bright, they are members of the illumined ones, in leadership roles. Think of Cecil Rhodes’s Roundtable, and you’ll get an idea of how long this rot has existed. The Bushy “dienasty”
has been in on it too, from the poppy fields of Afghanistan to the drug dens of Detroit and D.C. Not to mention Prescott financing Hitler.
Talk about a worldwide web. Gonna need more than IPv6. I just hope and pray that GOD brings it all out in the open, and gives knowledge, strength, justice, guidance, and perseverance to those HE chooses to clean up the swamps…
Throw in Bill Gates and his African Program thru his Charity/Foundation.
Does Al Gore still own Al Jazeera?
wrong-Al Jazeera bought Gore owned program “Current TV”. Sorry about that fake news!
By the way, Qatar owns Al Jazeera.
How soon before Zapata oil /Ambursto oil and GHW Bush comes up?
Run Jeb run…
haha
Opps link is here
http://www.mafhoum.com/press2/65Safp.htm
“They face allegations of money laundering, bribery, extortion and exploiting public office for personal gain.”
Sound familiar? If we applied those standards over here D.C. would become a ghost town… except for one nice family at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave! 😉
Sorry that could not be done prior to last night. Virginia might be a tiny weeny bit better off.
It seems that China has ‘skin in the game’…
From: https://stuartschneiderman.blogspot.com/2017/11/saudi-arabia-steps-forth.html
FTA: “A senior Chinese official complained that the Saudi royal family funds every radical madrassa in Xinjiang province, where Muslim Uyghurs of Turkish ethnicity form the majority. With a long and porous border stretching through sparsely-populated lands, Chinese security couldn’t prevent the funds from pouring in.
I asked our Chinese hosts why they didn’t remonstrate with the Saudi government. The Chinese official said, “We talk to the Saudis all the time, and they say they will have nothing to do with it. But this is not a government. It is a family! Some crazy cousin is always sending money to terrorists through informal finance channels.”
Coincidence that we’re seeing this crackdown during the Asia tour? Doubtful.
More like watching dots connect themselves. (And, as an aside, truly awe inspiring.) The final and most exciting connection will be when the solid black lines go from SA to any one of several high level organizations and individuals here in the states.
“The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had urged Saudi Arabia to carry out any prosecution of officials detained in a “fair and transparent” manner.”
I think that fair and transparent could include a swift trial and a public execution . . .
LikeLiked by 5 people
All this is great news about what the Saudis are doing. They were waiting for the right US President, too.
May the Dominoes of World’s Criminals fall down, theri kind to never rise again.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Looks like he was talking about the wrong group. David must have something to hide, too, for him to say that.
So where are those 17 indictments? I believe there’s the government conspiracy and the conspiracy theories that there’s any white hats here.
There are now 31 according to a number of Twitter posters.
All that’s going on in KSA is great and may eliminate world wide terrorism, but I see no sign that the US terrorism affected by our own government is being addressed. Hope I’m wrong. I just see nothing but black hats.
We’re not seeing anything at all until those indictments are unsealed and people are charged.
Even then, terrorist connections with the U.S. government won’t be disclosed to us, because that would be “harmful to national security”.
It’s about timing and patience.
Arrests are still going on in SA.
I hope they throw out a few Deep State names in the course of their investigation.
Wuth the cash flow and influence cut off-Obama presidential library, new home of the deep state. Hillary and bill are next door, I hope.
That little shelf on the right is the new, revised Øbozo (p)residential library…
All they need is some prayer mats, crescent signs and a Koran.
Plenty of floor space for cooking.
Take out those bunk bed frames and force them to sleep on the floor with those rats.
Well, I just wish we’d be able to see something like that, here – soon!
I saw an unconcerned Obozo shaking hands on his way to jury duty here he in Chicago today.
That’s because he was stoned….
His stock in trade is looking unconcerned. No Drama Obama, they call him. He cool, man.
In Hawaii they call him (Barry Sortero) Mahu
Third gender that fills the needs of a woman in a male dominant society.
example: five sons, the Mahu becomes the daughter.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%C4%81h%C5%AB
More winning! Stopping the invasion of America.
The Bush-Clinton-Obama alliance is probably held together with their shared guilt in taking illegal money from some of those renegade Saudi princes.
It would explain their condemnations of our President.
So I hope they are all getting a bad case of the shivering grunties over this.
Wheatie you beat me by a minute!
Wow. Just wow.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I bet that’s photo-shopped. Doesn’t look like his head is attached at the neck right.
Orange County Ca.
The St Regis Hotel Dana Point Ca…
.built by the Bin Laden’s during the Bush /Clinton era
went bankrupt…haha
Cold Anger!
Where in the Sam Hill did you find THAT photo????
I bet the Bush Klan is up to their neck in it. Might be the reason they’ve been so vocal of late?
They’re up to it higher than their necks, and have been for decades.
I hope that CAIR’s days are numbered
One wonders if Al-Sisi knew about the intercepted and seized cargo ship full of DPRK weapons bound for Egypt. He may need to put his own house in order. Well, if it wasn’t his own doing it could have been groups against him. So why did the US withhold $300 million in Egyptian aid? Caution wait and see perhaps?
The Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers are two examples of how money can be funneled. So I wonder if the Saudi’s will provide the pathway to find out the names and account numbers of our dirty Washington DC Uniparty cabal members?
I’m not letting the cat out of the bag. This has been planned since 11/8/2016. Can’t wait to see what they name these papers……Washington DC Papers?
MAGA 🙂
SwampSheets.
The MSM poo pooed Trump’s Middle East trip back in May. From what is going on now in Saudia Arabia, that trip will have long-term consequences for the Swamp both in the U.S. and around the world. It appears it is just getting started.
Great point! Just like they treated our President during the election…….
So how surprised will the MSM be this time? We’ll need to have more “days of screams”, eh? snicker…..
Donna, I have been waiting all day and into the evening to hear the screams, so far nothing yet and I am disapointed, but enjoying the popcorn anyway.
Remember how we heard Samantha Power was so interested when the Prince came to NY to visit Donald Trump at the Trump Tower? And that was her reason for surveillance?
Now we know that they knew they might be in YUGE trouble!!!!
Some of the Foreign Registered Ageants who worked with Hillary Clinton are listed in this email. I hope the people from SA and UAE are part of the take down. Heck, I hope all the people in this email are investigated for their dealings with the Clintons.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/44934
looking back is interesting…
yep..
#1 Think of everything those funds have been supporting–Democrat party and candidates, NGOs, protests, websites, journalists, terror cells, university chairs. I think some foreign funding for the stateside mosques will dry up. Maybe slow the growth of those communities.
#2 If I became President tomorrow (we’re all Trump now), I wouldn’t want to have to answer for all the past sins and actions of USA presidential administrations. If 9-11 terrorists were funded by SA, the current SA rulers might not have been in-sync with those terror-funders.It truly looks like a new way forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
now the President NEEDS TO DO THE SAME DAMN THING HERE.
and GET RID OF ALL CAIR AND MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD SLIME FROM OUR OWN GOVT.
AND ALL MUSLIM OBUMMA HOLDOVERS IN EVERY DEPT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN
I hope this all comes out in the open before Mueller, McCabe & Rosenstein makes their own moves “in public” to embarrass the President and set the press on an anti-Trump feeding frenzy.
Here is some background info on the purge and how Trump Admin is involved. Info on Las Vegas, McCain (who is in deep trouble) and to be ready for more attacks in US trying to blackmail people and get us to back down. (Which I think will not happen but make us more resolved). 13 Mins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile, the Dems and their propagandists are celebrating election victories in places they should have won. Hilarious.
MSM Blackout? Egyptians Enraged by U.S. Outreach to Muslim Brotherhood
In the eyes of tens of millions of Egyptians, Senators John McCain’s and Lindsey Graham’s recent words and deeds in Egypt — which have the “blessing” of President Obama — have unequivocally proven that U.S. leadership is aligning with the Muslim Brotherhood.
Egyptian media is awash with stories of the growing anger regarding this policy.
A top advisor to Egypt’s Interim President Adly Mansour formally accused McCain of distorting facts to the benefit of the Brotherhood. He dismissed McCain’s recent remarks as “irrational” and “moronic.” Ahmed al-Zind, head of the Egyptian Judge Club, has called for the arrest and trial of McCain for “trying to destroy Egypt.” The leader of the youth movement Tamarod (meaning “Rebellion,” against the Brotherhood), which played a major role in mobilizing the June 30 revolution, said: “We reject John McCain and call on the international community to let the [Egyptian] people decide their own fate.”
Secular political commentator Ahmed Musa asserted:
These two men have made more shameless demands than the Brotherhood themselves would dare. [McCain] is not a man elected by the American people to speak on their behalf; today, he speaks on behalf of an armed terrorist organization — the Muslim Brotherhood. … We had expected [better] from these two men who came to speak with the tongue of the Brotherhood’s leadership, as if they had been recruited as two new leaders of the Brotherhood, which killed, destroyed, and burned in al-Muqattam, and now in Rab‘a al-Adawiya [the main Brotherhood militant camp]. The only thing missing is to see them in Rab‘a, surrounded by armed groups, and in their midst Muhammad Badie [supreme leader of the Brotherhood] and [U.S. Ambassador] Anne Patterson [whom Mattis tried to make Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy] . That’s all that’s missing! Here comes Brother McCain today saying that we must “release the [Brotherhood] prisoners”.
Are you not aware that these people are accused of murder? Are you not aware that hundreds of Egyptians have been killed at the hands of the Brotherhood, Morsi, Shatter, Qatatni, Badie, Baltagi — have you forgotten? Did you not read the report on what happened? Or did you just blindly accept your ambassador’s words that it was a coup, that 33 million people did not go out?
Further angering Egyptians is McCain’s insistence that all arrested Brotherhood members and other Islamists be released from prison. As Musa said, McCain’s stance does not address that Brotherhood leadership is awaiting trial on serious charges: inciting terrorism, causing the murder of Egyptians, and grand treason by conspiring with foreign powers against Egypt’s interests.
Egyptian media has also pointed out that McCain repeatedly dodged critical questions by Egyptian journalists at a press conference. When asked about the fact that the Brotherhood in Rab‘a was armed to the teeth, and — with the aid of al-Qaeda — was killing and terrorizing innocent Egyptians, McCain ignored the question. (Similarly, McCain has not answered as to why he is supports the jihadist rebellion in Syria, which has seen the slaughter and displacement of thousands of Christians, beheadings, and “legitimized rapes” by foreign jihadis. McCain is in favor of arming them.)
Many Egyptians are also wondering why McCain — as well as the Obama administration — is pushing for elections as soon as possible. Such a rush contributed to the empowerment of the Brotherhood in the first place: once the long-entrenched Mubarak was removed from power, the only party that was organized and ready to campaign was the Brotherhood. Secular Egyptian parties wanted to postpone the 2012 elections in order to mobilize their campaigns, but the U.S. was adamant that Egypt hold elections immediately. When the military wished to perform a recount, citing irregularities in the elections — including widespread allegations of voter fraud by the Brotherhood — Hillary Clinton chastised them and called for a winner to be declared as soon as possible. This turned out to be Morsi, by a tiny margin — if that.
McCain’s remarks and actions in Egypt have further confirmed the popular narrative — as memorably displayed by countless anti-Brotherhood and anti-Obama placards raised during the June 30 revolution — that U.S. leadership is aligned with the Brotherhood, and thus ultimately a supporter of terrorism. Americans can no longer afford to ignore this serious accusation with broad implications.
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Just love it from the state department “The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had urged Saudi Arabia to carry out any prosecution of officials detained in a “fair and transparent” manner.”
And those three words”fair and TRANSPARENT”, names, all the names including MSM aiding and covering up the lies they knew were lies!
News Flash, immediate job openings for Gitmo! It is going to be crowded. “The last Republicans” start packing! Lmao
