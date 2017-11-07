Saudi Banks Freeze 1,200 Accounts and Climbing…

The leftist deep-state apologist side of political narrative building are selling a story of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a comparative persona to the DPRK’s Kim Jong-un.  However, a more accurate analysis might pose the question: is Robert Mueller the U.S. Jeffersonian version of Saudi’s Crown Prince?

Time will tell.  Indeed, time will tell:

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian banks have frozen more than 1,200 accounts belonging to individuals and companies in the kingdom as part of the government’s anti-corruption purge, bankers and lawyers said on Tuesday.

They added that the number is continuing to rise.

Dozens of royal family members, officials and business executives have been detained in the crackdown and are facing allegations of money laundering, bribery, extorting officials and taking advantage of public office for personal gain.

Since Sunday, the central bank has been expanding the list of accounts it is requiring lenders to freeze on an almost hourly basis, one regional banker said, declining to be named because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The banker did not name the companies affected but said they included listed and unlisted firms across many sectors.

He added that if the freezes stayed in place for long, they could start to hurt day-to-day business activities such as paying staff and creditors or making other transactions.

A second banker said, however, that most of the frozen accounts belonged to individuals rather than companies, and that banks were being allowed by the regulator to continue to fund existing commitments.

A central bank spokesman was not available to comment.

Among top business executives detained in the probe are billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of investment firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE; Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, founder of Al Tayyar Travel (1810.SE); and Amr al-Dabbagh, chairman of builder Red Sea International (4230.SE). (read more)

Sword dancing has benefits…

188 Responses to Saudi Banks Freeze 1,200 Accounts and Climbing…

  1. Brian L says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    My mind would be blown if Mueller turned out to be a white hat. And I would find it absolutely hilarious to watch the left melt down over it.

  2. youme says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Salman should be appointed to the oversight board that will soon be forced down the throats of Chicago politicians

    • ECM says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      Let me the first to say: HELL NO to even a hint of a bailout. Chicago made its bed, now it’s time to lie in it, even if it’s on fire.

      • wodiej says:
        November 7, 2017 at 4:51 pm

        They are a sanctuary city too which is illegal. No bailout.

        • scott467 says:
          November 7, 2017 at 5:43 pm

          Build a wall around it, make it the world’s largest dumpster fire, and call it the Obama Library.

        • Plain Jane says:
          November 7, 2017 at 5:56 pm

          Some areas are also sanctuaries for criminal gangs.

          I have fond memories about driving through south Chicago, up Lakeshore Drive and into the Loop.

          I also have fond memories of going to the lakefront at Calumet Park. Friends used to catch smelt right off the rocks, cook and eat them right there late into the night.

          No way, no how, no more.

      • Paul Revere says:
        November 7, 2017 at 4:59 pm

        yea, send odumbo back there to live in it.

      • grandmotherpatriot says:
        November 7, 2017 at 5:18 pm

        Chicago politicians created a mess for IL ” the Land of Lincoln ” over 70 years ago that turned Democrat after the Southern Invasion .
        Il being the Hub of the Nations Transportation is used by the Cartels for heroin Distribution getting over our Southern Border through Dallas.

        It might surprise you at to how many Conservatives live in Chicago.
        Born and raised in Chicago – GOP Delegate and Trump Campaign worker .
        It may also surprise you that many states in the Union had
        more or equal votes for Obama than IL .
        At least IL rats are killing themselves off daily . IL is Dead .
        I have recently moved out of IL. My husband retired CHPD.

        Sticking to thread and on subject .
        The Crown Prince of Saudi is the Game Changer in the Middle East.

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Chicago’s problem is spending…impose 10 year freeze and they’d have money to pay for pensions and services…the problem is they need Government Sugar to control the people.

      Liked by 2 people

    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      My guess is the that the entire government of Cook County AND the entire government of Chicago is All CRIMINALS, and they need to taken out in a huge sweep like the one that happened in Saudi Arabia!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Did I see somebody on the comments for the above article canceling an NPR membership because NPR dared to carry a (gasp!) Hillary scandal story? Egad. The age of miracles is upon us.

    • Patriot Lady says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      youme,
      Whenever my husband and I tour the western US, it is forbidden for us to go through Chicago. Every other mile is a toll booth to throw a couple quarters in. On our first trip he said, “I refuse to give one penny to Mayor Daily.” We may have to travel 2 extra hours and 200 extra miles, but we do it. But you know what we discovered? Illinois is a beautiful state! The quaint historic towns and magnificent farmland have made the extra time and miles worth it! Isn’t is a shame how just 1 city can tarnish an entire state?

      Liked by 4 people

    • Angry Dumbo says:
      November 7, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      Ask Penny Pritzger, lots of fun to be had on Michigan Avenue if you have money. Mostly tourists and machine pols. Sad.

  3. indiamaria2020 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    “I feel pretty,
    Oh, so pretty,
    I feel pretty and witty and bright!
    And I pity
    Any girl who isn’t me tonight.”

    — MAGA theme song

  4. Peter G says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    How is the Clinton Foundation expected to continue its bad works, if the cash spigot is turned off?

    Liked by 12 people

  5. fedback says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    When I saw the Crown Prince when he visited Washington back in March, I instantly knew he is special. The Saudis all look the same but this young charismatic Crown Prince stands out.

  6. Gil says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Prince Alwaleed is one of the top shareholders in banking giant Citigroup. He has big stakes in Twitter, Apple, Motorola and Lyft. He owns 45% of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and has a substantial interest in Disneyland Paris. He’s funded some of the world’s largest real estate developments, including Canary Wharf in London and Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, soon to be the tallest building in the world.

    The Saudi-owned news network Al Arabiya said a new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was investigating the response to flooding in the city of Jeddah that killed more than 100 people in 2009, as well as an outbreak of the sometimes fatal Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS. But the specific accusations against those detained were not immediately clear.
    Besides Prince Alwaleed, those reported to have been swept up in the investigation include Adel Fakeih, minister of economy and planning; Ibrahim Assaf, a former finance minister; Amr Dabbagh, the former head of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority; Bakr Binladin, head of the Saudi Binladin Group, a major construction conglomerate; and lwalid Ibrahim, who runs the Arabic satellite group MBC.

    Also apparently purged was a former rival for the throne, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, who was arrested and replaced as head of the elite national guard. Prince Miteb was the last member of the late King Abdullah’s branch of the family to retain high office. His brother, Prince Turki bin Abdullah, a former governor of Riyadh, was also believed to have been swept up in the investigation.

    “Anti-corruption commissions in the past never targeted people that were this influential and this important,” said Mohammed Khalid Alyahya, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East. “The message that was sent is this will no longer be tolerated.”

    http://www.latimes.com/world/middleeast/la-fi-alwaleed-bin-talal-backgrounder-20171105-story,amp.html

  7. wodiej says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Did I miss something…what prompted this crackdown?

    Like

    • YvonneMarie says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      The reasonable concern for the lives of all humanity on this planet did.

    • Orygun says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      If I was to hazard a guess I would say it is related to Las Vegas. Alaweed owning the top floors of the Mandalay Bay and the absolute blackout on news about the shooting along with Trump’s tweet about a betrayal.

      Liked by 4 people

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Good question…I’ve been wondering that too.
      Perhaps Prince Salman learned of a secret coups in the works?

      There have been rumors that King Salman’s health is failing.
      Maybe Prince Salman figured that he had better make this move now while the King is still alive.

    • Lynda Eiche says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      Las Vegas shooting was actually an assassination attempt on the crown prince.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Jenny R. says:
      November 7, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      Probably a lot of things — corruption and graft primarily among them.
      If some of these Saudis were working with Obama, Hillary, (and alWaleed did go to visit Erdogan), then they may have been making money at the expense of their own country’s national security. For instance:
      The Iranians have made no bones about telling the world just exactly what they would do to KSA…even and up to nuking Mecca (yeah, that’s right…they have their own holiest of holy that pilgrims could come to in Karbala). KSA gave a lot of money to Barry and Hillary, and what they got for it was a big old target painted on their backs in the form of money and lifting sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program.
      Don’t forget Turkey in the mix, which now has Erdogan wanting to make his new, royal palace, and actually himself, as the most holy of holiest things in islam. And KSA got on his bad side by hesitating to congratulate him surviving that “coup” of his. So I’m pretty sure Turkey wouldn’t care if Iran took KSA out. And Barry and Erdi were pretty cozy with each other.
      Lots of pay to play and kickbacks and other decadent little perks to those willing to do it — price? Sell your own country and people down the river.
      Sound familiar?

      Like

  8. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Donald Trump (President Type) has got this!

    Liked by 2 people

  9. ALEX says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Last week Maria Bartiromo was in Saudi Arabia. She asked the Prince about women driving and he went on to say the country will be moderating the Kingdoms Islam to a pre-1979 era. It was shocking to watch the applause and he went on to mention the large percentage of young in the populace. Considering he is thirty two I think he takes this modernization program serious….unless he was just lying…

    Liked by 13 people

    • lurker99 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Wonder what the timing was that had Maria there, just before this all started…….

      Liked by 1 person

    • fedback says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      He is serious, I am sure of it. He said that the Iranian revolution changed the whole region and that ”we haven’t been normal for the past thirty years’ (meaning Saudi Arabia)

      Liked by 12 people

    • wtd says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      ALEX mentioned :

      “…the country will be moderating the Kingdoms Islam to a pre-1979 era.”

      Note the highlighted text…thought it worth mentioning the context of that reference:

      “Siege of Mecca” by Yaroslav Trofimov

      Trofimov, a Wall Street Journal writer and observer of the Muslim world (Faith at War), tackles an incident unreported in the West: the violent takeover of Islam’s holiest shrine by Muslim fundamentalists in 1979. Carrying out his investigations in one of the world’s most closed societies, Trofimov has crafted a compelling historical narrative, blending messianic theology with righteous violence, and the Saudi state’s sclerotic corruption with the complicity of the official religious institutions. Trofimov aptly points out endemic regional problems with enduring repercussions for fighting terror…In 1979, the Saudi intelligence services apparently had no accurate blueprints of the Grand Mosque, and knew nothing of the underground labyrinth where many of the militants took shelter; they eventually received plans to the site from Osama bin Laden’s older brother. Ringleader Juhayman and his followers have inspired al-Qaeda and countless other Islamic revivalist movements to ever greater acts of violence. . .”

      “The author examines the largely unreported takeover of the Grand Mosque by Muslim fundamentalists in 1979, which saw hundreds of deaths and the emergence of ill-will towards the United States.

      Like

  10. sharpshorts says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Love the picture of PDT smiling, surrounded by frustrated leftists.

    Liked by 7 people

    • scott467 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      “Love the picture of PDT smiling, surrounded by frustrated leftists.”

      _______________

      What can these people do now?

      I don’t mean the specific people in the photo, I mean the millions of hateful Leftists who live in a world of psychological denial and quasi-religious Marxism (most without even knowing what Marxism or Communism is)?

      When it becomes apparent and undeniable that their entire worldview, all that they have supported TO THE HILT, was based on lies and corruption of a magnitude few can even imagine, how are they going to react?

      I don’t ask out of concern for their precious snowflake personas, but it could cause more than a few of them to:

      A) commit suicide

      B) commit murder and then suicide

      C) commit MASS-murder and then suicide

      Their entire worldview, everything they have believed in, is about to be shown to not only have been in error, but that they were, all this time, supporting the side of evil.

      As the other half of the country has been telling them, shouting at them, for DECADES. But rather than investigate for themselves, rather than spend a minimal amount of time to inquire and understand, they chose to be pawns and useful idiots to a corrupt political apparatus which has defined itself as in opposition to God and country.

      How do they ever come back from that discovery?

      It’s going to be interesting, that’s for sure.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Mz Molly Anna says:
        November 7, 2017 at 6:51 pm

        I wonder about that too Scott467. My friend who I just found out is a militant leftist will never believe that President Trump saved America from corruption. She will say that POTUS is a dictator and it going to kill us all. I’m telling you, these leftists are in for a serious mental melt down. Wish I knew how to help my friend not tip over the edge, because she will never accept anything coming from President Trump.

        Maybe Donna Brazile will be the one who was flipped, helped Mueller with info and will now help the left through this. IDK, but it’s gonna be wild.

        Like

  11. Golden Advice says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I would argue that this has been the single biggest blow to the swamp thus far. I strongly believe this story is heading to a much bigger ending with respect to the corruption in DC and Vegas.

    Can anyone name just one book or television program that is more fascinating than this historic MAGA movement? What a difference just 1 year makes. Wow!

    Liked by 17 people

  13. fleporeblog says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    This paragraph tells me that Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) has what any leader would need when you go after the corrupt element in your country!

    From the article linked above:

    The crackdown has drawn no public opposition within the kingdom either on the street or social media. Many ordinary Saudis applauded the arrests, the latest in a string of domestic and internatihttp://bbleone88.wordpress.com/onal moves asserting the prince’s authority.

    I think the Bushes, Barry from Kenya, John McCain, the Clintons, Globalist etc. are truly losing their minds with what is occurring in Saudi Arabia. The amount of money that all these POS are losing is humongous!

    The fact that the King and MbS have the complete backing of our President is driving them absolutely crazy!

    Thomas Wictor on Twitter seems to have his finger on the pulse when it pertains to Saudi Arabia and the GCC. He put out this tremendous tweet earlier today that is an eye opener:

    I would not be shocked that once this entire purge is completed, you will see an alliance between Saudi Arabia and Israel. That will allow for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan and Egypt to become a force to be reckoned with in North Africa and the ME. The Iranians have absolutely taken notice and they are petrified of what they are seeing. They realize their time is running out. As soon as North Korea is rectified, all of our attention will shift to Iran.

    India purchasing LNG from the US is devastating for Iran. They were the biggest supplier of fuel to India. Slowly but surely the NOOSE is starting to be tightened around the necks of Iran, the Bushes, Barry from Kenya, the Clintons, Uniparty, CoC etc. They must be wondering what their little rats are saying to save their lives!

    The anticipation of Death is far worse than Death itself!

    Liked by 22 people

  14. quintrillion says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    The jig is up. What a way to win. The strategies are amazingly being executed. Smashing globalism & extremism in less than a year. And the Trump Train keeps speeding along.

    Liked by 7 people

  15. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Damn so many DC Swampies are going to lose a lot of money…These are only a few of them

    Liked by 10 people

  16. Harlan says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Gee, the left didn’t seem all that upset when Erdogan was acting up like Salman on steroids.

    Liked by 7 people

  17. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Dictators do what they want including freezing bank accounts at will.

    Like

    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      In other news sources it has been printed that these arrests were the results of a purge of the Crown Prince being the next on the throne.
      But , if you follow the money you will see that these people ( princes , royal ) guards have funded terror.

      Liked by 1 person

  18. BL827383 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Finally the Wahhabis who financed 9/11 are being brought to justice.

    Liked by 4 people

  19. MIKE says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    FOR SALE:
    Large inventory of unused protest gear. Signs, face scarfs, banners, rocks, bats, molotovs. Professional quality. Make offer. Bulk discounts available. call 555- 6242. That’s 555-MAGA

    Liked by 8 people

  20. georgiafl says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I hope Jimmy Carter and his Iranian Mullahs are also sweating buckets.

    Liked by 6 people

  21. litenmaus says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Do I dare hope that President El-Sisi will join in very soon and gift us with the documentation on Obama & Hillary and their spearheaded funding efforts for the Muslim Brotherhood during the Arab Spring?

    Liked by 1 person

  22. grandmotherpatriot says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Shall we call this the Arab Sting?
    Well Done Crown Prince.

    Liked by 11 people

  23. FL_GUY says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    When all this started, I clearly remembered when President Trump told the media not long ago it was the calm before the storm. Looks to me like the storm has started. MAGA

    Liked by 4 people

  24. Golden Advice says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Looks like draining the swamp has much more international scope that anyone could have predicted. It’s been a fantastic week, including a completely unexpected Donna Brazile Dem cannibalization story.
    MEGA MAGA happening right now.

    Liked by 1 person

  25. blakeney says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    “is Robert Mueller the U.S. Jeffersonian version of Saudi’s Crown Prince?”

    Thomas Jefferson would roll over in his grave at the very thought of being compared to the totally corrupt Witch Hunter/Grand Inquisitor Robert Mueller.

    Liked by 2 people

  26. amwick says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    So, I live a pretty quiet kind of life,,, I like jigsaw puzzles. This is the best one I have ever seen. What makes me actually get chills, is that I believe it is coming together. I keep telling Dh we are watching history……

    Liked by 3 people

  27. TwoLaine says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I have a friend who was a high powered personal banker in DC. It made him physically ill, what he saw. He quit and went back several times, and then chucked it for good. He said the stories I could tell… (that I can’t tell). He is a legal immigrant and also speaks Farsi. I imagine he was in high demand. We went through 9/11 together as colleagues and his wife from overseas was still waiting for her papers to get into the U.S. Although in his 40s at the time, he was 100% willing to go to war on behalf of the U.S. Farsi was a skill they were looking for. Good man. Glad he got out of DC banking. Too easy to be Ron Browned for what you know.

    Liked by 5 people

  28. American Georgia Grace says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Anyone else think “Dopey” is a double entendre:
    Dopey= Stupid/ Dump
    Dopey = Dealing/Running drugs …..hmmmmmmm
    Can you say Mena, AK clintoons and the shrubs a.k.a. bushies

    Liked by 3 people

  29. TwoLaine says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    “However, a more accurate analysis might pose the question: is Robert Mueller the U.S. Jeffersonian version of Saudi’s Crown Prince?”

    He’d better hurry and catch up! He’s about 1200 accounts and crooks behind schedule!

    Liked by 1 person

  30. blakeney says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    The secret simply will no longer keep
    For America is losing sleep
    It’s time to break the spell
    Who is Donald Trump and what is he up to, do tell?

    Rumor has it he’s a cannoneer
    He’s a dashing buccaneer
    I hear he’s handy with the tweeted quips
    He’s the ban of Establishment creeps with information on their lying at his fingertips

    They say he’s nearly seven feet tall
    And yet quite graceful… … all in all
    I’m told there are lightning bolts when he walks
    And thunder when he talks!

    He’s been many times seen
    Wearing a suit and tie and then full Blakeney green
    I hear he’s steely as you please
    He could be Samurai Japanese

    He may be shrewd
    He may be rude
    Ah well, it’s hard to tell
    Who is this Donald Trump, do tell?

    The Establishment creeps may think he comes from Hell
    But he comes from somewhere just around the American dell
    And he will be here and he will be there
    You can see him giving the Establishment creeps hell most any time and most anywhere

    He meddles with the Establishment’s planned devolution
    Stomping them mightily throughout each week
    Spoiling every Establishment creep’s lying elocution
    La, what cheek!

    Liked by 3 people

  31. wheatietoo says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Prince Salman has held two titles, the equivalent of being Attorney General & Sec of Defense…at the same time.

    When Pres Trump was there in May, the Saudis placed a multi-billion dollar order for arms & equipment.
    Prince Salman is the one who has been in charge of deciding what to buy from us, in the way of new Military Hardware.

    I love how the Prince has made this roundup of all his enemies at once.
    It is smart…because they cannot come to each other’s aid, if they are also under arrest.
    Freeze their funds.
    Then they cannot pay surrogates to come to their rescue.

    I’ve been wondering if that Prince whose helicopter ‘crashed’ near the border was trying to escape…and was shot down.
    Can’t help but wonder.

    Liked by 3 people

  32. KittyKat says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    The Wikipedia article about him is quite informative, in particular about his plans for SA.

    In the videos posted yesterday about the summit, there are a couple of clips showing Ivanka pushing back and touching her hair. I think that those pictures were prominent because they conveyed the idea that the Crown Prince desires a more open SA.

    The scene of the gorgeous gray Arabian horse that is included in both videos, I wondered about. But watching it again today, I see the horse is a making what looks like a respectful bowing motion with it’s head, as the leadership procession passes by.

    Liked by 2 people

  33. dayallaxeded says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    The louder the progzis squeal, the more certain we can be that King and Crown Prince Salman are squeezing in the right place. Remember Crown Prince Salman’s statement to Bartiromo just last month. http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/10/24/Saudi-Arabia-Crown-Prince-pledges-to-destroy-extremism-urges-moderate-Islam.html Crank up the pressure and the popcorn popper!

    Liked by 2 people

  34. Chickficshun says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Sundance. I see the direction SA is taking and its going to upset a lot of apple carts. It seems from some news reports, Clinton speech at Georgetown, Holder getting out the vote in Virginia, some people do not seem over worried about Mueller being a white hat. It has been said that Mueller is obsessed with the FBI image. I wonder how far he would go to protect it and Comey’s image?

    Liked by 1 person

  35. treehouseron says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I was listening to dumb*** Neil Cavuto on the way to work today.

    I listen to him because he’s the best on during the day. He’s still an idiot.

    He kept calling it a “Power Grab” by the Saudi Prince.

    Neil, Neil, Neil. You should read the Treehouse more.

    Liked by 2 people

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 7, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      Neil Cavuto is an Anti-Trump Bush lover.

      He has probably been given orders to portray Prince Salman in the worst possible light…since this purge has included Dopey Prince Alaweed, an FNC investor.

      Liked by 2 people

    • American Georgia Grace says:
      November 7, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      How ro break you of your habit of listening to this fool:
      Few years ago Casnooto waxed poetically idiotic that a helo crew in Afghanistan were “hot dogging it” causing a Green Beret to fall from the helo and be killed on a rescue mission…

      …nothing could have been further from the truth and I have despised him since because of his callous hubris….I report you decide….just sayin’…toss casnooto to the ash heap of history, he deserves it, such a callous, self-loving full of himself cad!!

      Like

  36. lloydh6494w says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    What we are witnessing now is the genius of Trump remember he’s planned this presidency for years and he would know more than anyone how much these scum have been milking our country.

    The quickest way to drain the swamp is cut off their funding. You can be sure all this with Saudi Arabia is happening in concert with what is happening behind the scenes now currently

    Remember Mueller had an interview with Trump the day before he was appointed SC? You can bet this is what was discussed the plan to take on the lobbiests for robbing our country.

    The whole Russian elections interference was not what the SC was for but gave Mueller cover to do his work. Wray being appointed to the FBI is significant as well being the top prosecutor in the country for white collar crimes.

    By hiring all the top left lawyers it gave the impression they were going after Trump but it means none of these will be able to represent the dems when the indictments start flowing as they are all conflicted.

    This will be a beautiful thing to watch as it unfolds.

    Liked by 3 people

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 7, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Mueller may have started out as a white hat, but then was corrupted by GWBush, I dunno.

      I recently re-watched a video of his testimony to Congress, where he swore that there were, in fact, WMD’s in Iraq.
      His whole body language and manner during that testimony, was that of a man who didn’t want to be doing what he was doing.

      Dubya may have convinced Mueller to lie…for the ‘greater good’.
      Or something.

      But after doing that, they had him, he was ‘their man’ from then on.
      He was corrupted.
      He was then passed on to Obama, to use as he wanted to.

      Pres Trump may have offered Mueller a pardon for his past sins and an opportunity to finally do the right thing, to save our country.
      It’s just a guess, just a theory.
      Only time will tell.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Dixie says:
      November 7, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      By hiring all the top left lawyers it gave the impression they were going after Trump but it means none of these will be able to represent the dems when the indictments start flowing as they are all conflicted.

      I like it. But conflict of interest never stopped demoncrats before. Still, I hope you are right.

      Like

  37. Brant says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    It appears someone made wise use of his access to NSA and other alphabet information……..is the goings on in Saudi Arabia a signal to others, “Hey, I got that information……..guess what other information I have…………”

    Like

  38. MfM says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    All this uproar in Saudi Arabia doesn’t seem to be bothering the Stock Market… obviously they have gotten the message that it’s nothing to worry about and tamped down any panic.

    Like

  39. Jim says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I wish I was so optimistic as you folks but I really can’t get my mind around Mueller doing anything but establishment gopher work. they sic he fetches. these democrats Obama, Clinton, and the like would eat their young.

    Like

  40. Bob Thoms says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    At best, Mueller is two-faced and will indite higher up Republicans/Trump supporters while inditing low level democrats. He will ignore big fish Washington players who we all know are corrupt – Hillary, Obama, Powers, Rice, Comey, Lynch, et al.

    Like

  41. Lucille says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Likely Georgetown isn’t the only university which will be mega upset that Alwaleed was arrested…

    Saudis arrest Prince Alwaleed, benefactor of Georgetown’s “Islamophobia” program
    November 6, 2017 7:59 PM By Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/11/saudis-arrest-prince-alwaleed-benefactor-of-georgetowns-islamophobia-program

    Liked by 1 person

  42. Sanj says:
    November 7, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    This is the biggest underreported story in the world

    Like

  43. MVW says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Saudi money is important, perhaps critical, but it is not the only money on the dark side. It may be enough to stop the muslimization of Europe.

    The CIA is still up to their arm pits Hummingbird-dogging the propaganda media.

    So, Trump has a good start on the Septic Swamp, but a ways to go. It should bode well for tax legislation and later HC legislation.

    2018 Dem’s must be pulverized and driving the local pharmacies to empty their shelves of pain killers and antidepressants.

    China might have stepped in to bail out the DhimmiRats if Trump was not just now meeting with Xi.

    Too many pieces in motion. Can Trump be this smart?????? I think so. Decades of planning?

    Alexander the Mozart.

    Like

