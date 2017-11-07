Saudi Banks Freeze 1,200 Accounts and Climbing…

The leftist deep-state apologist side of political narrative building are selling a story of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a comparative persona to the DPRK’s Kim Jong-un. However, a more accurate analysis might pose the question: is Robert Mueller the U.S. Jeffersonian version of Saudi’s Crown Prince?
Time will tell. Indeed, time will tell:
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian banks have frozen more than 1,200 accounts belonging to individuals and companies in the kingdom as part of the government’s anti-corruption purge, bankers and lawyers said on Tuesday.
They added that the number is continuing to rise.
Dozens of royal family members, officials and business executives have been detained in the crackdown and are facing allegations of money laundering, bribery, extorting officials and taking advantage of public office for personal gain.
Since Sunday, the central bank has been expanding the list of accounts it is requiring lenders to freeze on an almost hourly basis, one regional banker said, declining to be named because he was not authorized to speak to media.
The banker did not name the companies affected but said they included listed and unlisted firms across many sectors.
He added that if the freezes stayed in place for long, they could start to hurt day-to-day business activities such as paying staff and creditors or making other transactions.
A second banker said, however, that most of the frozen accounts belonged to individuals rather than companies, and that banks were being allowed by the regulator to continue to fund existing commitments.
A central bank spokesman was not available to comment.
Among top business executives detained in the probe are billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of investment firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE; Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, founder of Al Tayyar Travel (1810.SE); and Amr al-Dabbagh, chairman of builder Red Sea International (4230.SE). (read more)
Sword dancing has benefits…
My mind would be blown if Mueller turned out to be a white hat. And I would find it absolutely hilarious to watch the left melt down over it.
It would be the absolute most awesome part of this whole thing for me to find out that the very guy that the left was hoping would bring down Trump, ended up bring down ALL of them instead!

Delicious!!!
Delicious!!!
…..and he hand delivered uranium not as an accomplice, but as a long-game first-hand witness?

Fingers crossed, but holding breath NOT!
Fingers crossed, but holding breath NOT!
..which he did but not for Hillary or uranium 1 and not out of the US.
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09STATE85588_a.html#efmBbpBlP
I don't know if he is a white or black hat but the Uranium story used as a smear makes no sense. It was seized Uranium from Georgia (EU)
Have a coffee, and read
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/wikileaks-fbis-mueller-delivered-highly-enriched-stolen-uranium-russia-2009/
That's what I think: https://whatthedatasays.com/2017/10/28/maybe-mueller-is-not-a-swamp-creature/
Don't bet on it.
If Mueller is a white hat it is less a matter of conviction than of avoiding conviction.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“avoiding conviction.”
That rings true. He may have been a reluctant player though.
Mueller was head of the FBI at that time….no passes for him. He knew now he gets the screw…he was complicit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I spent over 8 hours yesterday to find the best sources I could on this. Yesterday was my birthday, and this was my present to myself. I WOULD SAY….IT’S HIGHLY LIKELY MUELLER IS A WHITE HAT AFTER ALL, AND HE’S BEEN IN THIS WITH PDJT SINCE BEFORE TRUMP WAS ELECTED. Sessions is just playing a role, and has been quietly aiding the investigation into URANIUM ONE all along.
All the Saudi stuff going on in the ME is connected. As man of you know, but it goes farther then most think. Tons of lose ends yet.
This thing goes into so many directions, and there is so much corruption by so many people, that the White Hats are afraid of rushing in as it might destroy are country It will be the bad guys getting rounded up, but likely not all, as there are too many.
It is MUCH MUCH bigger than most people think and that is why it is going to take a long time:
The birds Clinton let loose are now coming home to roost. Clinton was President from 1993 to 2001. Statistics showed in 1990, before WTO and NAFTA were ratified by Clinton, Foreign ownership of U.S. assets amounted to 33% of U.S. GDP. By 2002, just after he left office this had increased to over 70% of U.S. GDP. Given those statistics one could state that Clinton sold the USA to foreigners….
Source: http://www.fame.org/HTM/greg%20Pickup%201%2010%2003%20report.htm
The Department of Homeland Security says 80% of our ports are operated by Foreigners and they are buying and running US bridges and toll roads. (wwwDOT)alabamaeagle.org/issues.asp?action=form&formID=2105&recordID=131006 (Now a defunct URL)
This is a sampling of the industries with over 50% foreign ownership in 2008, according to Source Watch
http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=Foreign_ownership_of_U.S._corporations
* Sound recording industries – 97%
* Commodity contracts dealing and brokerage – 79%
* Motion picture and sound recording industries – 75%
* Metal ore mining – 65%
* Wineries and distilleries – 64%
* Database, directory, Book and other publishers – 63%
* Cement, concrete, lime, and gypsum product – 62%
* Engine, turbine and power transmission equipment – 57%
* Rubber product – 53%
* Nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing – 53%
* Plastics and rubber products manufacturing – 52%
* Other insurance related activities – 51%
* Boiler, tank, and shipping container – 50%
* Glass and glass product – 48%
* Coal mining – 48%
A recent example: Saudis take 100% control of America’s largest oil refinery – May. 1, 2017
Our country has been sold off first our manufacturing base and now the Clintons were in the process of selling off our in-ground mineral riches!
TimeisNow, the Royal Prince is doing what Trump and Sessions and others are doing – attacking from nowhere and catching them off guard. Wow! think of the money the Saudi Arabians are gaining which is good as money was running low for them. We, too, will see a lot of confiscation here and abroad to also bring our debt down because these criminals helped our national debt to reach absurd figures. Karma sneaking up on so many there and here and it is enjoyable for all of us popcorn eaters!
God works in mysterious ways.
And I thought it couldn’t get any better than election night.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve got an inkling that Sundance is right about Mueller; there’s a pattern emerging with Saudi Arabia.
Remember Jeff Sessions on asset forfeiture? Review his words on the subject in the context of a massive takedown of corruption:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/07/19/jeff-sessions-defense-of-civil-asset-forfeiture-annotated/
And this asset forfeiture law expansion should extend to those that came to this country illegally…they should have to give back twice what they received….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohio, I like sneaking upon crooks, druggers, phony businesses and hopefully even removing the bodies of these crooks and those looking to overthrow our country. Guess Trump might have shared this approach to the Crown Prince and the CP wasted no time to put it into effect. Both are now known as good leaders of their countries and rightly so!
Tomorrow is the Anniversary!
Also my father’s Birthday may he rest is peace.
He would have loved the Lion.
That'd be an awesome Merry Christmas gift for sure…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree and I wish he would , but I don't see how that can happen . He is tight with Comey and an FBI insider/ institutionalist , I don't see how he will ever get out of the " tracking down "Trump mode and actually go after Dem culprits . I just don't think it is in his DNA . It would mean going after friends and associates he has known for years . Which is of course a conflict but he will ignore that , he has to.
Mueller a white hat? I'll eat my hat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mueller a white hat?
Rivers will sooner run backwards.
Then you would be in DE NILE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!!!
Time is NOw
good play on words
If Mueller is a White Hat, I'm Batman and the Green Lantern … … .. . … and King George and the Queen of Spain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In today's PC World that would all be acceptable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think ACA will pay for the surgery
LikeLike
Heck Medicare pays for gender changes. Who at 65 is getting a gender change.
LikeLike
It's okay, you're supposed to think this way, as it was part of PDJT's plan. But, please no cis -gender confusion. Although, I identify as a BERZERKER. We Vikings can do that.
That would make you a double super transgendering royal pain in the @ss. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how any one can come to the conclusion that the Mule might be a white hat.
He has a’ hadon’ ……..for Trump and the conserves esp now …his butt is on the line ..so he’s playing it for all that it’s worth…looking for an out…
.something bigger than a crack although he could fit well into his own rear.
Would be nice, but from what I've seen from all the swamp creatures, they don't want anything to do with getting rid of corruption and helping POTUS with his mission.
LikeLike
I hope no one pinches me so I don't wake up.
He is.
As far as I can tell HIS hat is WHITE, Having the public and specifically the left believe he is on their side, which was easily accomplished through Trump’s constant berating of Mueller and Sessions, however the setup was the democrats and the media beating the Russia Russia Russia drum incessantly for 14 months (without this it would have been much more difficult to blind people into misdirection) All of the actions are designed to keep everyone thinking Trump is worried about prosecution. Why? So Mueller can go about his business (classic misdirection) and by the time the left figures out that Mueller is no longer after Trump the horses will have long since left the barn.
What better way to take down Clinton than with an investigation demanded by Hillary and her media sycophants? ? ? Then with the uproar Trump cannot FIRE MUELLER as the democrats as well as Paul Ryan have stated that impeachment would be considered.. IDIOTS boxed themselves into a corners in the perfectly laid trap.
Do you really think it was a coincidence that Trump met with Mueller for 4 hours the day prior to Mueller being appointed by Rosenstein, Do you know who Dana Boente is? He was a National Security Judge… bet he knows how the FISA warrant which was denied in June yet subsequently issued in July was acquired. (illegal with forged docs)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shhhh… Don't blow the greatest sting evah.
The only part I disagree with is that the Mule is on Trumps side or ever was on his side in any shape or form. But the rest is pure sychopated music….the clintons hanging by a rope they made…priceless
Salman should be appointed to the oversight board that will soon be forced down the throats of Chicago politicians
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let me the first to say: HELL NO to even a hint of a bailout. Chicago made its bed, now it's time to lie in it, even if it's on fire.
LikeLiked by 19 people
They are a sanctuary city too which is illegal. No bailout.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Build a wall around it, make it the world's largest dumpster fire, and call it the Obama Library.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The old movie, Escape from NY? Escape from Chicago? We need more prison room anyway.
LikeLike
Some areas are also sanctuaries for criminal gangs.
I have fond memories about driving through south Chicago, up Lakeshore Drive and into the Loop.
I also have fond memories of going to the lakefront at Calumet Park. Friends used to catch smelt right off the rocks, cook and eat them right there late into the night.
No way, no how, no more.
I'm from Chicago as well. It's so sad – it's a great city.
yea, send odumbo back there to live in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chicago politicians created a mess for IL ” the Land of Lincoln ” over 70 years ago that turned Democrat after the Southern Invasion .
Il being the Hub of the Nations Transportation is used by the Cartels for heroin Distribution getting over our Southern Border through Dallas.
It might surprise you at to how many Conservatives live in Chicago.
Born and raised in Chicago – GOP Delegate and Trump Campaign worker .
It may also surprise you that many states in the Union had
more or equal votes for Obama than IL .
At least IL rats are killing themselves off daily . IL is Dead .
I have recently moved out of IL. My husband retired CHPD.
Sticking to thread and on subject .
The Crown Prince of Saudi is the Game Changer in the Middle East.
Chicago's problem is spending…impose 10 year freeze and they'd have money to pay for pensions and services…the problem is they need Government Sugar to control the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Government bullets work better than government sugar,
Unfortunately noone in Cook Co. gov. has the balls to use that remedy.
LikeLike
Based on the number of homicide deaths I'd say they're not trying to control the people. They're buying votes so they can stay in control.
LikeLike
Where else are Chitown pols and their associates supposed to get their graft money from?
LikeLike
My guess is the that the entire government of Cook County AND the entire government of Chicago is All CRIMINALS, and they need to taken out in a huge sweep like the one that happened in Saudi Arabia!
LikeLiked by 9 people
treepertrappedinoregon… it's called "Crook County" for good reason. IL is a "tax and spend" state thanks to the demorat/RINO politicians and our RINO governor is useless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did I see somebody on the comments for the above article canceling an NPR membership because NPR dared to carry a (gasp!) Hillary scandal story? Egad. The age of miracles is upon us.
youme,
Whenever my husband and I tour the western US, it is forbidden for us to go through Chicago. Every other mile is a toll booth to throw a couple quarters in. On our first trip he said, “I refuse to give one penny to Mayor Daily.” We may have to travel 2 extra hours and 200 extra miles, but we do it. But you know what we discovered? Illinois is a beautiful state! The quaint historic towns and magnificent farmland have made the extra time and miles worth it! Isn’t is a shame how just 1 city can tarnish an entire state?
LikeLiked by 4 people
But the museums are wonderful. It's getting to them that's the problem.
Yeah, and a pretty red one too…but we can’t get away from stupid Chicago…
Might I suggest going way south and visiting Garden of the Gods and Turkey Bayou? If one is into outdoorsy stuff, it’s a fun adventure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool, that sounds like my neck of the woods! Farmland, small towns, tree-lined streams, nice people… Illinois is full of wonderful things! Unfortunately, politics is not one of them.
Ask Penny Pritzger, lots of fun to be had on Michigan Avenue if you have money. Mostly tourists and machine pols. Sad.
LikeLike
Alright. Let's dance! (Chess records' old address)
“I feel pretty,
Oh, so pretty,
I feel pretty and witty and bright!
And I pity
Any girl who isn’t me tonight.”
— MAGA theme song
LikeLiked by 22 people
How is the Clinton Foundation expected to continue its bad works, if the cash spigot is turned off?
LikeLiked by 12 people
I'm wondering if Antifa and BLM just had their spigot turned off too.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I read that is why this past weekend was such a flop. The money has been cut off. Now we have to be careful as these people realize nothing is working their heads will explode and they do something stupid.
LikeLiked by 7 people
do something stupid? Like get a job?
LikeLiked by 3 people
anyone know where soros $$$ is going?
I expected IT to be behind Nov 4th, which is why I was a bit concerned.
as they say at The_Donald, Life comes at you fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From what I have read, that spigot was turned off right after PDJT was elected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uh, is this a trick question, Peter? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was turned off the instant that she lost the election. Dead Foundation Walking…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clinton influence gone, nothing left to offer. likely have to somehow make restitution to those who gave money under the condition of future favors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There's enough loose change in the Clintons' sofa cushions to fund a small country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter G,
They could consider downsizing….
You know… For the children!! /s
http://time.com/money/4344981/hillary-clinton-estate-plan-taxes/
When I saw the Crown Prince when he visited Washington back in March, I instantly knew he is special. The Saudis all look the same but this young charismatic Crown Prince stands out.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Was he educated in the US? Was he groom by his father in advance? Is he strong enough to withstand the pressures of the crooks in tge Kingdom? Does anybody know more about this charismatic Prince, friend of our President?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolute friend! Has the complete backing of our President!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know that he has sat in on policy meetings since he was 12. Thomas Wictor also found a photo where it was obvious that he was carrying a large handgun under his robes. SO there's that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Fortunately, King Salman is of the same opinion.

Vision.
Vision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prince Alwaleed is one of the top shareholders in banking giant Citigroup. He has big stakes in Twitter, Apple, Motorola and Lyft. He owns 45% of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and has a substantial interest in Disneyland Paris. He’s funded some of the world’s largest real estate developments, including Canary Wharf in London and Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, soon to be the tallest building in the world.
The Saudi-owned news network Al Arabiya said a new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was investigating the response to flooding in the city of Jeddah that killed more than 100 people in 2009, as well as an outbreak of the sometimes fatal Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS. But the specific accusations against those detained were not immediately clear.
Besides Prince Alwaleed, those reported to have been swept up in the investigation include Adel Fakeih, minister of economy and planning; Ibrahim Assaf, a former finance minister; Amr Dabbagh, the former head of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority; Bakr Binladin, head of the Saudi Binladin Group, a major construction conglomerate; and lwalid Ibrahim, who runs the Arabic satellite group MBC.
Also apparently purged was a former rival for the throne, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, who was arrested and replaced as head of the elite national guard. Prince Miteb was the last member of the late King Abdullah’s branch of the family to retain high office. His brother, Prince Turki bin Abdullah, a former governor of Riyadh, was also believed to have been swept up in the investigation.
“Anti-corruption commissions in the past never targeted people that were this influential and this important,” said Mohammed Khalid Alyahya, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East. “The message that was sent is this will no longer be tolerated.”
http://www.latimes.com/world/middleeast/la-fi-alwaleed-bin-talal-backgrounder-20171105-story,amp.html
LikeLiked by 11 people
Reports suggested that a number of the detained princes were being held at the Ritz Carlton hotel and other five-star hotels in the capital, Riyadh. The hotel chain Marriott International said it was “evaluating the situation,” according to the Associated Press.
Does he also have a stake in Fox News? What happens to all his holdings that he "owns?"
LikeLike
The businesses get to continue, with observation. Personal accounts and suspect accounts are frozen, but expandig.
he also owns the top 4-5 floors of the Mandalay Bay... do you really think that is a co-incidence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This blog discusses the link between the Las Vegas shooting and what is happening in KSA now:
http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-las-vegas-shooting-and-the-mass-arrests-in-saudi-arabia-what-connection-could-there-be/
I’m not saying it’s true. However, it is the only explanation I’ve read that reflects the eye witness accounts of multiple shooters, what appear to be shots from a helicopter (video on YouTube), and all the guns Paddock had in the room. It fits.
LikeLike
Did I miss something…what prompted this crackdown?
LikeLike
The reasonable concern for the lives of all humanity on this planet did.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If I was to hazard a guess I would say it is related to Las Vegas. Alaweed owning the top floors of the Mandalay Bay and the absolute blackout on news about the shooting along with Trump's tweet about a betrayal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good question…I’ve been wondering that too.
Perhaps Prince Salman learned of a secret coups in the works?
There have been rumors that King Salman’s health is failing.
Maybe Prince Salman figured that he had better make this move now while the King is still alive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Las Vegas shooting was actually an assassination attempt on the crown prince.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot the attack in Jeddah, in same week as LV — royal palace, crown prince supposed to be there, killed a couple of guards, and not much news about it.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/10/07/attack-saudi-palace-jeddah-kills-two-royal-guards/
LikeLike
Probably a lot of things — corruption and graft primarily among them.
If some of these Saudis were working with Obama, Hillary, (and alWaleed did go to visit Erdogan), then they may have been making money at the expense of their own country’s national security. For instance:
The Iranians have made no bones about telling the world just exactly what they would do to KSA…even and up to nuking Mecca (yeah, that’s right…they have their own holiest of holy that pilgrims could come to in Karbala). KSA gave a lot of money to Barry and Hillary, and what they got for it was a big old target painted on their backs in the form of money and lifting sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program.
Don’t forget Turkey in the mix, which now has Erdogan wanting to make his new, royal palace, and actually himself, as the most holy of holiest things in islam. And KSA got on his bad side by hesitating to congratulate him surviving that “coup” of his. So I’m pretty sure Turkey wouldn’t care if Iran took KSA out. And Barry and Erdi were pretty cozy with each other.
Lots of pay to play and kickbacks and other decadent little perks to those willing to do it — price? Sell your own country and people down the river.
Sound familiar?
Donald Trump (President Type) has got this!
Last week Maria Bartiromo was in Saudi Arabia. She asked the Prince about women driving and he went on to say the country will be moderating the Kingdoms Islam to a pre-1979 era. It was shocking to watch the applause and he went on to mention the large percentage of young in the populace. Considering he is thirty two I think he takes this modernization program serious….unless he was just lying…
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wonder what the timing was that had Maria there, just before this all started…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is serious, I am sure of it. He said that the Iranian revolution changed the whole region and that ”we haven’t been normal for the past thirty years’ (meaning Saudi Arabia)
LikeLiked by 12 people
ALEX mentioned :
Note the highlighted text…thought it worth mentioning the context of that reference:
“Siege of Mecca” by Yaroslav Trofimov
Love the picture of PDT smiling, surrounded by frustrated leftists.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Love the picture of PDT smiling, surrounded by frustrated leftists.”
_______________
What can these people do now?
I don’t mean the specific people in the photo, I mean the millions of hateful Leftists who live in a world of psychological denial and quasi-religious Marxism (most without even knowing what Marxism or Communism is)?
When it becomes apparent and undeniable that their entire worldview, all that they have supported TO THE HILT, was based on lies and corruption of a magnitude few can even imagine, how are they going to react?
I don’t ask out of concern for their precious snowflake personas, but it could cause more than a few of them to:
A) commit suicide
B) commit murder and then suicide
C) commit MASS-murder and then suicide
Their entire worldview, everything they have believed in, is about to be shown to not only have been in error, but that they were, all this time, supporting the side of evil.
As the other half of the country has been telling them, shouting at them, for DECADES. But rather than investigate for themselves, rather than spend a minimal amount of time to inquire and understand, they chose to be pawns and useful idiots to a corrupt political apparatus which has defined itself as in opposition to God and country.
How do they ever come back from that discovery?
It’s going to be interesting, that’s for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder about that too Scott467. My friend who I just found out is a militant leftist will never believe that President Trump saved America from corruption. She will say that POTUS is a dictator and it going to kill us all. I’m telling you, these leftists are in for a serious mental melt down. Wish I knew how to help my friend not tip over the edge, because she will never accept anything coming from President Trump.
Maybe Donna Brazile will be the one who was flipped, helped Mueller with info and will now help the left through this. IDK, but it’s gonna be wild.
LikeLike
I would argue that this has been the single biggest blow to the swamp thus far. I strongly believe this story is heading to a much bigger ending with respect to the corruption in DC and Vegas.
Can anyone name just one book or television program that is more fascinating than this historic MAGA movement? What a difference just 1 year makes. Wow!
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 31 people
Wow, talk about being surrounded by losers! LOL!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looking forward to the next; ‘Cryin’ Time Again.’
LikeLiked by 5 people
It won’t be long before it’s cryin’ time
LikeLiked by 2 people
🎶🎵Wherrrrrre wherrrrre are you tonight, why did you leave me heeeeear all alone, i looked the world over and I thought I found true love you met another, and thhhhhhhbbbbbbbt you waz gone🎵🎶 😎
…Thank you, try the veal, I’m here til Thursday 😉😎😂😁
LikeLike
I can knit, so when the heads start to roll I’m all set.
LikeLike
This picture makes me laugh so much!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The King of the jungle is flushing the rats out with a little help from the pride.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And he does it from the blind side. These fools never seen it coming. Things are gettin’ REAL good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to like this eleventy million x eleventy million!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To the exponentially, trillianth MAGA atmospheric infinity…and then some😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This paragraph tells me that Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) has what any leader would need when you go after the corrupt element in your country!
From the article linked above:
The crackdown has drawn no public opposition within the kingdom either on the street or social media. Many ordinary Saudis applauded the arrests, the latest in a string of domestic and internatihttp://bbleone88.wordpress.com/onal moves asserting the prince’s authority.
I think the Bushes, Barry from Kenya, John McCain, the Clintons, Globalist etc. are truly losing their minds with what is occurring in Saudi Arabia. The amount of money that all these POS are losing is humongous!
The fact that the King and MbS have the complete backing of our President is driving them absolutely crazy!
Thomas Wictor on Twitter seems to have his finger on the pulse when it pertains to Saudi Arabia and the GCC. He put out this tremendous tweet earlier today that is an eye opener:
I would not be shocked that once this entire purge is completed, you will see an alliance between Saudi Arabia and Israel. That will allow for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan and Egypt to become a force to be reckoned with in North Africa and the ME. The Iranians have absolutely taken notice and they are petrified of what they are seeing. They realize their time is running out. As soon as North Korea is rectified, all of our attention will shift to Iran.
India purchasing LNG from the US is devastating for Iran. They were the biggest supplier of fuel to India. Slowly but surely the NOOSE is starting to be tightened around the necks of Iran, the Bushes, Barry from Kenya, the Clintons, Uniparty, CoC etc. They must be wondering what their little rats are saying to save their lives!
The anticipation of Death is far worse than Death itself!
LikeLiked by 22 people
Where is obama?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Golfing!
“Where is Obama?”
_______________
Exactly.
We should have a sort of ‘death watch’ on ALL of the key players in the U.S.
When and where is the last time any of the following were seen in public?
Hussein
Holder
Rice
Jarrett
Lynch
Washerwoman-Schultz
Brennan
Comey
Clapper
Power
Clinton the Crooked
Clinton the Bubba
Huma
Tony Podesta
John Podesta
and on and on and on…
When any of these people can no longer be accounted for, when they are disappearing from public view, that’s when we know they are being rounded up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Podesta seen yesterday at Georgetown. So much for the rumors that he went underground to avoid arrest and was attempting to flee the country. He looked his usual creepy self in the pic.
LikeLike
Hiding and praying to Allah not to forsake him!
SO much good (PDJT) + bad news (murders) the past month, best of times (MAGA) worst of times (globalist-uniparty)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regrettably it will continue as they lose more and more power!
The Muslim Brotherhood MUST be eliminated as well!
LikeLiked by 5 people
In progress. This was a good start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you read the article I posted explaining why PDJT has not yet listed the MB as a terrorist org? This will be a huge hurdle to cross, IMO.
I think it is actually happening in a covert way.
The alliance already exists, and they are slowly being more open about.
As for the news today about the frozen bank accounts – I suspect t this has to do with finding ties that have been discovered to ISIS, al-Qaeda & other terror groups.
You often have read “Saudi Arabia” funds this, that or the other. Those same reports. Ever say which members of the 15,000 Saud Royal Family is doing that funding.
ISIS, AL-Q and even Osama bin Laden were against the King, even when the King was an appeaser to the Salafi. Many terror plots against the Saudi King over the years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree! These terrorist organizations will find the road ahead extremely difficult without the money.
If you don’t mind, here is the readable version, just in case..
https://tttthreads.com/thread/927803508090331136
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you 🙏! I have to learn how to capture the entire thread.
THIS is a must read.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zero Hedge has an article about a leaked cable showing Saudi Arabia and Israel already working together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks 🙏 for sharing! I think it will become public knowledge and each welcomed into each other’s country.
Oh my goodness, Felice!
Thank you for sharing Mr. Wictor’s tweet thread, I always find his assertions and analysis fascinating and he is usually spot on.
Thank you for presenting it here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Likewise!
Israel and Saudi Arabia are already aligned. Here is a link from Israel reporter:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-07/leaked-secret-israeli-cable-confirms-israeli-saudi-coordination-lebanon
Is this the Cabal starting a war in the Middle East and the FED is falling apart:
http://x22report.com/the-cabal-makes-their-move-for-a-new-middle-east-event-episode-1418/
I am suggesting a public alignment where folks from each country are welcomed into each other’s country.
The jig is up. What a way to win. The strategies are amazingly being executed. Smashing globalism & extremism in less than a year. And the Trump Train keeps speeding along.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Damn so many DC Swampies are going to lose a lot of money…These are only a few of them
LikeLiked by 10 people
Gee, the left didn’t seem all that upset when Erdogan was acting up like Salman on steroids.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dictators do what they want including freezing bank accounts at will.
In other news sources it has been printed that these arrests were the results of a purge of the Crown Prince being the next on the throne.
But , if you follow the money you will see that these people ( princes , royal ) guards have funded terror.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally the Wahhabis who financed 9/11 are being brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes and if only Chuck Schumer was included as I wondering if his Diversity Visa was the Visa program that the Terrorists entered the US.
Just a thought
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dopey Prince probably told Chucky that such a visa lottery would be a splendid idea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Al Waleed the Obama Harvard financier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Al Waleed the Obama Harvard financier.”
_____________
Wouldn’t THAT be something….
A Muslim brother from another mother…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its true .
LikeLike
LikeLike
FOR SALE:
Large inventory of unused protest gear. Signs, face scarfs, banners, rocks, bats, molotovs. Professional quality. Make offer. Bulk discounts available. call 555- 6242. That’s 555-MAGA
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good comment. Anyone keeping track of other sites,
where the paid trolls are in abundance? We’ll know
we’re getting somewhere when the amount of troll
posting starts evaporating.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great post. My sides ache from laughter!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the Antifa Jacket at Barneys is slated for a markdown, I predict.
Current price $375, right in the affordability range of all anti-capitalist nimrods … (not)
Barneys New York Debuts $375 ‘Antifa Jacket’
http://www.dailywire.com/news/23177/barneys-new-york-debuts-375-antifa-jacket-emily-zanotti
Yes, this $375 ‘antifa’ jacket from Barneys is actually real
https://www.dailydot.com/unclick/barneys-antifa-jacket/
click to enlarge
LikeLike
I hope Jimmy Carter and his Iranian Mullahs are also sweating buckets.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Do I dare hope that President El-Sisi will join in very soon and gift us with the documentation on Obama & Hillary and their spearheaded funding efforts for the Muslim Brotherhood during the Arab Spring?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shall we call this the Arab Sting?
Well Done Crown Prince.
LikeLiked by 11 people
ISWYDT!!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arab Sting!
I love it! LOL
When all this started, I clearly remembered when President Trump told the media not long ago it was the calm before the storm. Looks to me like the storm has started. MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Twitter has a thing… #TheStorm just sayin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like draining the swamp has much more international scope that anyone could have predicted. It’s been a fantastic week, including a completely unexpected Donna Brazile Dem cannibalization story.
MEGA MAGA happening right now.
“is Robert Mueller the U.S. Jeffersonian version of Saudi’s Crown Prince?”
Thomas Jefferson would roll over in his grave at the very thought of being compared to the totally corrupt Witch Hunter/Grand Inquisitor Robert Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, I live a pretty quiet kind of life,,, I like jigsaw puzzles. This is the best one I have ever seen. What makes me actually get chills, is that I believe it is coming together. I keep telling Dh we are watching history……
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a friend who was a high powered personal banker in DC. It made him physically ill, what he saw. He quit and went back several times, and then chucked it for good. He said the stories I could tell… (that I can’t tell). He is a legal immigrant and also speaks Farsi. I imagine he was in high demand. We went through 9/11 together as colleagues and his wife from overseas was still waiting for her papers to get into the U.S. Although in his 40s at the time, he was 100% willing to go to war on behalf of the U.S. Farsi was a skill they were looking for. Good man. Glad he got out of DC banking. Too easy to be Ron Browned for what you know.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone else think “Dopey” is a double entendre:
Dopey= Stupid/ Dump
Dopey = Dealing/Running drugs …..hmmmmmmm
Can you say Mena, AK clintoons and the shrubs a.k.a. bushies
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dumb
LikeLiked by 1 person
“However, a more accurate analysis might pose the question: is Robert Mueller the U.S. Jeffersonian version of Saudi’s Crown Prince?”
He’d better hurry and catch up! He’s about 1200 accounts and crooks behind schedule!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The secret simply will no longer keep
For America is losing sleep
It’s time to break the spell
Who is Donald Trump and what is he up to, do tell?
Rumor has it he’s a cannoneer
He’s a dashing buccaneer
I hear he’s handy with the tweeted quips
He’s the ban of Establishment creeps with information on their lying at his fingertips
They say he’s nearly seven feet tall
And yet quite graceful… … all in all
I’m told there are lightning bolts when he walks
And thunder when he talks!
He’s been many times seen
Wearing a suit and tie and then full Blakeney green
I hear he’s steely as you please
He could be Samurai Japanese
He may be shrewd
He may be rude
Ah well, it’s hard to tell
Who is this Donald Trump, do tell?
The Establishment creeps may think he comes from Hell
But he comes from somewhere just around the American dell
And he will be here and he will be there
You can see him giving the Establishment creeps hell most any time and most anywhere
He meddles with the Establishment’s planned devolution
Stomping them mightily throughout each week
Spoiling every Establishment creep’s lying elocution
La, what cheek!
LikeLiked by 3 people
…
And when the truth is finally seen
They’ll cry “Not fair! He had a time machine!”
Prince Salman has held two titles, the equivalent of being Attorney General & Sec of Defense…at the same time.
When Pres Trump was there in May, the Saudis placed a multi-billion dollar order for arms & equipment.
Prince Salman is the one who has been in charge of deciding what to buy from us, in the way of new Military Hardware.
I love how the Prince has made this roundup of all his enemies at once.
It is smart…because they cannot come to each other’s aid, if they are also under arrest.
Freeze their funds.
Then they cannot pay surrogates to come to their rescue.
I’ve been wondering if that Prince whose helicopter ‘crashed’ near the border was trying to escape…and was shot down.
Can’t help but wonder.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thats ones family owned the company the now resigned Lebanese p.m. worked for. Thats a dot I want a clearer link on too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Wikipedia article about him is quite informative, in particular about his plans for SA.
In the videos posted yesterday about the summit, there are a couple of clips showing Ivanka pushing back and touching her hair. I think that those pictures were prominent because they conveyed the idea that the Crown Prince desires a more open SA.
The scene of the gorgeous gray Arabian horse that is included in both videos, I wondered about. But watching it again today, I see the horse is a making what looks like a respectful bowing motion with it’s head, as the leadership procession passes by.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The louder the progzis squeal, the more certain we can be that King and Crown Prince Salman are squeezing in the right place. Remember Crown Prince Salman’s statement to Bartiromo just last month. http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/10/24/Saudi-Arabia-Crown-Prince-pledges-to-destroy-extremism-urges-moderate-Islam.html Crank up the pressure and the popcorn popper!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance. I see the direction SA is taking and its going to upset a lot of apple carts. It seems from some news reports, Clinton speech at Georgetown, Holder getting out the vote in Virginia, some people do not seem over worried about Mueller being a white hat. It has been said that Mueller is obsessed with the FBI image. I wonder how far he would go to protect it and Comey’s image?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was listening to dumb*** Neil Cavuto on the way to work today.
I listen to him because he’s the best on during the day. He’s still an idiot.
He kept calling it a “Power Grab” by the Saudi Prince.
Neil, Neil, Neil. You should read the Treehouse more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neil Cavuto is an Anti-Trump Bush lover.
He has probably been given orders to portray Prince Salman in the worst possible light…since this purge has included Dopey Prince Alaweed, an FNC investor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How ro break you of your habit of listening to this fool:
Few years ago Casnooto waxed poetically idiotic that a helo crew in Afghanistan were “hot dogging it” causing a Green Beret to fall from the helo and be killed on a rescue mission…
…nothing could have been further from the truth and I have despised him since because of his callous hubris….I report you decide….just sayin’…toss casnooto to the ash heap of history, he deserves it, such a callous, self-loving full of himself cad!!
What we are witnessing now is the genius of Trump remember he’s planned this presidency for years and he would know more than anyone how much these scum have been milking our country.
The quickest way to drain the swamp is cut off their funding. You can be sure all this with Saudi Arabia is happening in concert with what is happening behind the scenes now currently
Remember Mueller had an interview with Trump the day before he was appointed SC? You can bet this is what was discussed the plan to take on the lobbiests for robbing our country.
The whole Russian elections interference was not what the SC was for but gave Mueller cover to do his work. Wray being appointed to the FBI is significant as well being the top prosecutor in the country for white collar crimes.
By hiring all the top left lawyers it gave the impression they were going after Trump but it means none of these will be able to represent the dems when the indictments start flowing as they are all conflicted.
This will be a beautiful thing to watch as it unfolds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller may have started out as a white hat, but then was corrupted by GWBush, I dunno.
I recently re-watched a video of his testimony to Congress, where he swore that there were, in fact, WMD’s in Iraq.
His whole body language and manner during that testimony, was that of a man who didn’t want to be doing what he was doing.
Dubya may have convinced Mueller to lie…for the ‘greater good’.
Or something.
But after doing that, they had him, he was ‘their man’ from then on.
He was corrupted.
He was then passed on to Obama, to use as he wanted to.
Pres Trump may have offered Mueller a pardon for his past sins and an opportunity to finally do the right thing, to save our country.
It’s just a guess, just a theory.
Only time will tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By hiring all the top left lawyers it gave the impression they were going after Trump but it means none of these will be able to represent the dems when the indictments start flowing as they are all conflicted.
I like it. But conflict of interest never stopped demoncrats before. Still, I hope you are right.
It appears someone made wise use of his access to NSA and other alphabet information……..is the goings on in Saudi Arabia a signal to others, “Hey, I got that information……..guess what other information I have…………”
All this uproar in Saudi Arabia doesn’t seem to be bothering the Stock Market… obviously they have gotten the message that it’s nothing to worry about and tamped down any panic.
I wish I was so optimistic as you folks but I really can’t get my mind around Mueller doing anything but establishment gopher work. they sic he fetches. these democrats Obama, Clinton, and the like would eat their young.
At best, Mueller is two-faced and will indite higher up Republicans/Trump supporters while inditing low level democrats. He will ignore big fish Washington players who we all know are corrupt – Hillary, Obama, Powers, Rice, Comey, Lynch, et al.
Likely Georgetown isn’t the only university which will be mega upset that Alwaleed was arrested…
Saudis arrest Prince Alwaleed, benefactor of Georgetown’s “Islamophobia” program
November 6, 2017 7:59 PM By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/11/saudis-arrest-prince-alwaleed-benefactor-of-georgetowns-islamophobia-program
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the biggest underreported story in the world
Saudi money is important, perhaps critical, but it is not the only money on the dark side. It may be enough to stop the muslimization of Europe.
The CIA is still up to their arm pits Hummingbird-dogging the propaganda media.
So, Trump has a good start on the Septic Swamp, but a ways to go. It should bode well for tax legislation and later HC legislation.
2018 Dem’s must be pulverized and driving the local pharmacies to empty their shelves of pain killers and antidepressants.
China might have stepped in to bail out the DhimmiRats if Trump was not just now meeting with Xi.
Too many pieces in motion. Can Trump be this smart?????? I think so. Decades of planning?
Alexander the Mozart.
