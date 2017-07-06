President Trump Prepares Economic Team For Upcoming Challenge – Generational Trade Geography…

A “SME” (pronounced ‘smee‘) is a Subject Matter Expert. President Trump’s entire cabinet is an assembly of specific SME’s for a specific economic purpose.
The entire landscape of modern geopolitics is an assembly of various nations specifically focused on their economic interests. Fundamentally, the economics of a nation is the cornerstone for their ability to hold, advance, influence and present their ideology.
Without the underlying economic capability to provide sustainability and stability, the nation, any nation, cannot maintain itself regardless of the underlying political outlook. In short, as the old verse presents: “money makes the world go ’round“. Everything boiled down to it’s essential core – is about economics.
The shock to the system of modern multinational financial interests was created by an earthquake known as Trump; which created a seismic shift via the 2016 U.S. presidential election outcome.
The tectonic political and economic shift was so unsettling to the global elites -who created a decades-long system of global financial interests- they have been thrashing around desperate to regain footing ever since.
All modern political alliances are based on this economic reality, and every single action taken by every member within each grouping is based on their affiliated and interconnected self-interest in the underlying economic equation.
Every nation is positioning themselves to push-back against a realignment in geopolitical power based on the nationalistic economic shifting created by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
It doesn’t matter which continent you point to. If you pull back to the larger view and overlay the economic maneuvering you will find the reason behind the strategic relationship always revolves around economics.
War or peace, it’s all about the economics within the equation.
Understanding that dynamic allows the reviewer to see how each nation participates based on their individual or granular need. Communists align in common cause (China/Russia); socialists align in common cause (Canada/Germany/France/EU writ large), and free-fair market nations align in common cause (USA/Japan/Poland/A.S.E.A.N./Australia).
If you scale market economies on a linear continuum according to freedom (size of government in their economic market), and line up the individual nations as flags according to their political outlook on the same linear scale, you will quickly see how the groups cluster in both political ideology and similar economics. [Big government communist nations cluster together; big government socialist nations cluster together; and smaller government fair markets cluster together.] It has always been thus.
The scale of market freedom, in direct proportion to the wealth of the individual within each nation, is the one constant in an ever changing universe.
This is the essential issue with global trade agreements which seek to enjoin free/fair market nations within larger trade deals that also encompass more socialistic political forms of governance. It simply doesn’t work. Generally speaking the free/fair market nations get screwed because they are forced to acquiesce to the insufferable dictates -and rules- of the big government institutional nations. (TTIP and TPP examples)
If you want an example of the current strategic positioning, think about China and North Korea from the bigger, broader, issue of trade and leverage.
China knows that renegotiated trade deals with the U.S. (via Trump) are looming on the horizon. China has a very weak hand in any discussion for all of the previously aforementioned reasons. Hence:
♦ What does China need? Trade leverage.
♦ What does China have to leverage? North Korea behavior.
See how that works?
Inasmuch as President Trump looks at the economics of any specific nation’s behavior, so too does China understand a current need to create leverage to keep it’s economic position. North Korea quickly becomes a proxy tool for China to negotiate trade benefits.
President Trump knows this too. Every action since he’s taken office is sequentially designed to end up confronting this dynamic. When you understand the reason for China to be backhandedly positioning the DPRK, you begin to realize there is no fundamental reason to be overly concerned. It’s all about positioning for upcoming economic agreements.
And that’s just one example.
♦ China is a central command and control economy. Essentially communist-lite. Likewise China’s ideological ally is Russia, again another central command and control economy, ie. communist-lite. Totalitarian Iran, same/same. All economic brothers from the same political and ideological mothers.
President Trump has assembled economic SME’s to deal with this geopolitical dynamic that are specifically skilled to navigate this complex network of internal interests. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, AG Secretary Sonny Perdue, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, all the way up to a former Energy CEO as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Each cabinet member has a role within the larger dynamic that is a policy of economic patriotism benefiting the U.S.A.
New trade deals will be renegotiated in August/September (NAFTA), October (U.K. bilateral), November (ASEAN) and then China and the EU.
All of the currently visible political alliances, like those witnessed within the G20, are based on their positioning for these upcoming trade deals. Every supportive or antagonistic expression by each of these nation states is directly tied to their positioning for trade leverage and negotiation with the U.S.
The MSM will sell visible and spoken differences of opinion, differences of political ideologies, and newly formed alliances around a narrative of nations being anti-Trump. The media like to focus on the cult of personality to create their discussion segments; but that’s nowhere near the full measure of what’s behind international alliances. The actual motives are the underlying economic determinations within each nation.
It has been so long since U.S. economic power was used to the benefit of the U.S., there’s an entire generation that has no concept of this underlying reasoning for national friendliness, or lack thereof, toward each other. We have given away so much national economic wealth many people have forgotten how to accumulate or compete for it.
The ‘We-Are-The-World‘ type leftist globalism (fair share economics) has been pushed for so long, that many people have completely forgotten what it looks like when nations look out for their own unique economic best interests, and actually strive to achieve them.
Heck, many younger Americans may never have seen the competition at all.
Economic competition is what drives each nation to excel and innovate.
And the WINNING is the best part of M.A.G.A !
Wolverine SME’s always sit together, even when they’re in groups.
RELATED – A meeting between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday at the G20 summit in Germany will last about 30 minutes and probably not lead to any major agreements, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.
[…] Trump and Pena Nieto will discuss renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement scheduled for August, as well as cooperation in combating drug cartels and development in Central America, the Foreign Ministry said.
Pena Nieto will also talk about the rights of Mexican migrants in the United States, the ministry said. (more)
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN……and he’s doing God work….
Another incredible masterpiece. Sundance University!
Yeah, the way he makes Trump’s Globalist policies seem so, “brand new”.
Someday, years from now, I want to know who SD is! ☺️ So astute! Everything SD says makes sense!
Yes jlwary, always said when I get to the Pearly Gates, I am going to ask God who really killed Kennedy. Now, my second question will be, who is Sundance?
"Who was that masked man?"
Good comparison kimosabee
John Galt
Another good one!
Trump?
Blowin' my mind, man.
He was outed a few days ago. Steve Bannon 😂😂😂
My heart throb.
Interestingly, it's still possible to discover if there was a second shooter with modern spectrographic analysis of the 6.5 jacket vs the jacket fragments from JFK's brain. Different trace metallurgy means different jacket manufacturers means not of the 6.5 batch means second shooter.

No-one seems to have bothered with the obvious.
No-one seems to have bothered with the obvious.
Or, the deep state that already knows the answer wouldn't be interested in a real investigation,
The Shadow.
“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!”
Evil laugh…..Hahahahahah
(or ‘The Shadow do.’ – if you are a Flip Wilson fan)
We must have confidence in Trump and his understanding of world economics. Pray for his safety and the safety of all that travel with him.
Amen
Trump’s TITANS.
Yes, RG, faith and trust.
Yes, I believe that SD is a fly on the wall of wherever Trump happens to be. That's my story and I am sticking to it. LOL
SD….where do you place India/Brazil in this analysis?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“See how that works?” I love that line. That is my cue to stop and digest. Thanks Sundance!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too 👍
DO
NOT
GET
ME
GOING
“Pena Nieto will also talk about the rights of Mexican migrants in the United States, the ministry said.”
Oh, and just FYI, the Phd is what is undocumented, not Lunatic Fringe. Lunatic is highly documented. But the Phd I “have” has never been documented. Just sayin’.
Oh, I fully understand. I took a PhD from Harvard. They would not give me one so I just walked in there and took the danged thing.
….“Pena Nieto will also talk about the rights of Mexican migrants in the United States, the ministry said.”…
Mexico’s entire energy sector = $28 Billion (and falling).
U.S. wire transfer remittances from Mexicans working in the U.S. = $29 billion.
Every time we deport an illegal alien, it takes a little bit more out of the Mexican economy.
Mexico has a vested interest in keeping Mexicans in the U.S.
Ergo:
…“Pena Nieto will also talk about the rights of Mexican migrants in the United States, the ministry said.”…
‘Migrants’ as in
A. Illegal invaders ferrying drugs, stealing jobs, Social Security numbers, living on welfare, getting free health care, college tuition, food stamps, costing US taxpayers hundreds of billions, committing crimes?
B. Legal seasonal workers coming in on work visas (but often over staying their visas)?
The US taxpayer is not responsible for bolstering the economies of Mexico and Cuba, which also thinks they have the right to send their citizens here to steal benefits, jobs, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wondering just what percentage of Mexico and Cuba’s citizens the US has been supporting, supplying food, medicine, housing – thus augmenting their economies and saving them the bother/cost of doing so?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect, Georgia, perfect! We have NO Mexican migrants!
And SD, it would appear that 100% of the leverage here rests with the USA – so what I don’t see is the point of Nieto even raising the subject with PDJT unless “begging” the USA is on it’s way to becoming fashionable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, that particular topic should be the shortest part of their conversation.
Nieto will ask about “migrant rights”. POTUS will reply by saying: “They have no rights if they are in the US illegally….Next topic, Pena.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have lived for a considerable amount of time in Mexico. (I am British, FYI, but naturalized as a US citizen due to marriage). I have traveled the world pretty much.
In the “Christian” nations, Mexico was, without a shadow of a doubt, the most difficult nation to obtain working papers. They took so much of one’s time, that eventually, it was just not worth it. The paperwork was designed to keep you coming back. They were very protective about their own markets and own workers.
I find the hypocrisy and double standards stomach churning. And no-one mentions it. Giving the Mexicans such freedom in the USA, with corresponding freedoms to ourselves, makes us second class citizens on our own continent.
As an unrelated issue, I met many illegal Americans there too. The bars were full of them (my work took me there). They were always avoiding the authorities, as they were trying to deport them. And yes, these were not upstanding members of the community. Most were on the run from the US legal system – drugs, violence, and tax were the main reasons.
Yet we live under the notion that the Mexican illegals are great upstanding and misunderstood people. They just decided not to come through the front door and go through the proper channels. It is just absurd.
The world over, all illegal immigrants are as “dodgy” as you could imagine. It’s logical really.
The left will hate as it is just wrong to project US strength and they can’t accept that.
Good read and already forwarded the link.
Thank’s SD,
NO words to describe how much I love Wilbur Ross. When I see him in attendance at any meeting I feel a huge sigh of relief. My once heavy heart has been set free.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Wilbur looks like a frail, old man…..until his mouth opens. And then he moves mountains. Yes, I love the guy too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep!
Yoda. He is just the cutest.
Sec Ross is a perfect example of someone who illustrates that you do not become a billionaire without extraordinary intellectual chops. I work with NAFTA and Sec Ross can get down in the NAFTA weeds with the best of them — he (along with our wonderful USTR Lighthizer) will improve the agreement 1000 fold – am so absolutely sure of that!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And Trump is doing it without a single Czar.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He has Wolverines that eat Czar’s for breakfast. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
😂
Yup.
czar = code for “globalist occupational policymaker sneaked in the door by our last engineered crisis”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have followed President Trump’s statements all day. SUNDANCE concludes everything with analytical, logistic thinking as we try to wrap our heads around all of the political nuances. I can’t understand this completely but I do know that our President has brass balls.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A day with President Trump followed by reading Sundance is like the cigar & cognac after a fine dinner.
Although I think we Treepers can get a tad impatient waiting for this all to fall into place. It’s like the jigsaw puzzle – we have the outline but are still matching up the pieces.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t anticipation wonderful? 😁
I dislike being a worrier, but that “clustering” of President Trump’s superb cabinet in Warsaw today, as he challenged Russia on multiple economic and military fronts, might not be prudent.
In 2010 Poland’s leadership, traveling to a 1939 ambush site that launched WWII, was wiped out in an as yet poorly explained plane crash.
LikeLike
I hear you RC. We have been waiting so long for an assembly of such fine men, finally working in the best interest of the US, at a time when we were just about to fall off that cliff, it is anxiety provoking to see them vulnerable halfway around the world. God protect them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes me very nervous having President Trump in that area. I do not trust the EU one little bit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The videos of the countless rioters make it appear very uncivilized-Ferguson like. I certainly hope all of the Presidents family and traveling party have the best security ever available. Those pictures are frightening. Trust no one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree abster, except for keith.
LikeLike
Russia’s GDP isn’t twice that of Switzerland’s. Wow.
What does Switzerland do as an economy, btw? Serious question.
Could tnhis have an impact on draining the swamp? I believe it would .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia must choose to continue as a command economy or join the West. It is a choice that The EU must make as well. China is moving its financial system around the globe. Whether this is for good or ill, the fact remains that their currency will flood the world and then who will rule. As President Trump said today, the benefits we enjoy in property and prosperity were hard fought and must be defended and renewed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In 1992-93, on the fall of the Soviet Union, a new Russian economy was structured by two US economists, David Lipton and Jeffrey D. Sachs, both Harvard PhDs, who believed in “guided” economics and did nothing effective to stop the takeover of Russian industry by former Soviet Commissars.
Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, has spent the last 20 years freeing itself of these Commissars — aka Oligarchs — an effort which cemented his hold over that nation. The greatest gift President Trump could give Vladimir Putin and Russia is a road map to dis-assemble the economic straightjacket fabricated by David Lipton and Jeffrey Sachs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia and Economics: A bit of random background I ran across during the ‘GoreBull Warming Wars’
The Moscow-based Institute of Economic Analysis (IEA) had at one point a CATO guy Andrei Illarionov who was the president at the time this was written in the Russian Times:
Alternate Article written by Andrei Illarionov for CATO:
https://www.cato.org/blog/new-study-hadley-center-cru-apparently-cherry-picked-russias-climate-data
The Bio says:
“Andrei Illarionov is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity. From 2000 to December 2005 he was the chief economic adviser of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Illarionov also served as the president’s personal representative in the G-8. He is one of Russia’s most forceful and articulate advocates of an open society and democratic capitalism and has been a long-time friend of the Cato Institute.“
(You can read his articles at CATO.)
I find that encouraging for Russia’s move from Communism to a better system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the OP Sundance.
Pena is sweating!
And he should be. There is a new sheriff in town. 😉
I am considered a SME in my area of employment, and from my humble observations over the last 35 years, the end-game is common sense – if you have it, and see it, things work out – without it, you’re like lost, drifting, floating, wait, what were we discussing, huh? Then THEY wake up demanding things that have not been earned.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“…what it looks like when nations look out for their own unique economic best interests, and actually strive to achieve them.”
“Economic competition is what drives each nation to excel and innovate.”
This sounds like The Fable of the Bees playing out on a global scale: National Vices, Global Benefits.
More SMEs in agreement with SD’s reading of Nork/China issue:
Just seeing our President’s excitement the past three times he recently meet with world leaders tells me that our President is so proud and excited about our Energy Revolution. With President Modi of India, our President said that all that is left is negotiating a price for our LNG before signing a finalized contract. In his meeting with President Moon of South Korea, our President congratulated them for purchasing $15 billion dollars worth of LNG. In his meeting today with the President of Poland and the President of Croatia, once again he was proud to announce our first shipment of LNG to Poland and the fact the President of Croatia is building a LNG pipeline on one of their islands. He even told the President of Poland during the joint conference that the two of them can step away and within 15 minutes have a signed contract.
The President of Poland discussed the 40 million cubic metric of energy that is needed by the 11 Eastern European nations each year and how much the US can produce a day. Our President promised them they never have to be forced into agreements out of fear of whether they will receive the required energy to power and heat their countries. Those 11 countries will purchase much of their energy needs from us because it will be a big FU to Russia but also an incredible assurance that the US won’t allow anyone to mess with them.
Merkel and the socialist countries are disgusted by our new found wealth. The Paris Accord was suppose to destroy us once and for all. That was the ultimate plan. However, our President told them all what they can do with that Accord. Now, the ramifications are coming home to roost. Our President will destroy these bastards because they conspired with our former moron to destroy us. MAGA has been taken to a whole new level for our President. He is absolutely loving his new toy meaning that the rest of the world will pay for what they have done to us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done, Fle!
Pena Nieto will also talk about the rights of Mexican migrants in the United States, the ministry said.”
__________________
And when that Mexican presumes to tell our President about the ‘rights’ of Mexican nationals in OUR COUNTRY, that is President Trump’s cue to grab Nieto by the back of his pants and the back of his collar and throw him out the door.
.
LikeLike
Indeed!
SME…a term I hope to never hear again as I attempt to enter completely private life. I’m sure President Trump’s SMEs are actual experts, but routinely, in government and military, you can find yourself appointed a SME by virtue of there being nobody else available. And it can be a painful experience.
Of course that highlight’s the point even more. President Trump actually got real experts to enter his cabinet. I don’t know if he promised them real estate on Mars or what, but I don’t care. These guys are real masters of their profession, unlike the usual political hacks that are hired and with a wave of the government wand deemed “SME”.
When it comes to economic matters, I am far from a smee, so I’m wondering about the latest claims by the usual “concerned” that the Fed is going to start cranking up interest rates and calling in trillions in debt from bonds in an effort to undermine and “crash” the economy under Trump…basically reversing their actions to prop up Obama. Is this true? And if so, how does Trump counter it?
Personally, I can’t believe the traditional power class is going to rely on a prone-to-failure mob of self-wound-inflicting media and SJW warriors to bring down the President. They have to have more cards to play in their corrupted deck.
I was thinking about the cabinet when it was coming together and it struck me how SME it was. It’s the best in my almost fifty or so years ….Energy is one thing that can drive our GDP as we build a manufacturing base and Sundance has pointed out this connection in other articles…
I don’t think I am being a homer when I say I like every pick…You can see very clearly the President is going to invoke a National Security clause in fields like steel and aluminum etc as we wisely spend on infrastructure and build up our Made in America…
Keep up the great work Sundance…I find 90% of the news unwatchable and enjoy sober articles on complex subjects…Great things are happening and our President is like a kid in a candy store..Going to watch the Poland speech again now…MAGA
LikeLike
`Love that bottom picture… 🙂
