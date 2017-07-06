President Trump Prepares Economic Team For Upcoming Challenge – Generational Trade Geography…

A “SME” (pronounced ‘smee‘) is a Subject Matter Expert. President Trump’s entire cabinet is an assembly of specific SME’s for a specific economic purpose.

The entire landscape of modern geopolitics is an assembly of various nations specifically focused on their economic interests. Fundamentally, the economics of a nation is the cornerstone for their ability to hold, advance, influence and present their ideology.

Without the underlying economic capability to provide sustainability and stability, the nation, any nation, cannot maintain itself regardless of the underlying political outlook. In short, as the old verse presents: “money makes the world go ’round“. Everything boiled down to it’s essential core – is about economics.

The shock to the system of modern multinational financial interests was created by an earthquake known as Trump; which created a seismic shift via the 2016 U.S. presidential election outcome.

The tectonic political and economic shift was so unsettling to the global elites -who created a decades-long system of global financial interests- they have been thrashing around desperate to regain footing ever since.

All modern political alliances are based on this economic reality, and every single action taken by every member within each grouping is based on their affiliated and interconnected self-interest in the underlying economic equation.

Every nation is positioning themselves to push-back against a realignment in geopolitical power based on the nationalistic economic shifting created by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

It doesn’t matter which continent you point to. If you pull back to the larger view and overlay the economic maneuvering you will find the reason behind the strategic relationship always revolves around economics.

War or peace, it’s all about the economics within the equation.

Understanding that dynamic allows the reviewer to see how each nation participates based on their individual or granular need. Communists align in common cause (China/Russia); socialists align in common cause (Canada/Germany/France/EU writ large), and free-fair market nations align in common cause (USA/Japan/Poland/A.S.E.A.N./Australia).

If you scale market economies on a linear continuum according to freedom (size of government in their economic market), and line up the individual nations as flags according to their political outlook on the same linear scale, you will quickly see how the groups cluster in both political ideology and similar economics. [Big government communist nations cluster together; big government socialist nations cluster together; and smaller government fair markets cluster together.] It has always been thus.

The scale of market freedom, in direct proportion to the wealth of the individual within each nation, is the one constant in an ever changing universe.

This is the essential issue with global trade agreements which seek to enjoin free/fair market nations within larger trade deals that also encompass more socialistic political forms of governance. It simply doesn’t work. Generally speaking the free/fair market nations get screwed because they are forced to acquiesce to the insufferable dictates -and rules- of the big government institutional nations. (TTIP and TPP examples)

If you want an example of the current strategic positioning, think about China and North Korea from the bigger, broader, issue of trade and leverage.

China knows that renegotiated trade deals with the U.S. (via Trump) are looming on the horizon. China has a very weak hand in any discussion for all of the previously aforementioned reasons. Hence:

♦ What does China need? Trade leverage.

♦ What does China have to leverage? North Korea behavior.

See how that works?

Inasmuch as President Trump looks at the economics of any specific nation’s behavior, so too does China understand a current need to create leverage to keep it’s economic position. North Korea quickly becomes a proxy tool for China to negotiate trade benefits.

President Trump knows this too. Every action since he’s taken office is sequentially designed to end up confronting this dynamic. When you understand the reason for China to be backhandedly positioning the DPRK, you begin to realize there is no fundamental reason to be overly concerned. It’s all about positioning for upcoming economic agreements.

And that’s just one example.

♦ China is a central command and control economy. Essentially communist-lite. Likewise China’s ideological ally is Russia, again another central command and control economy, ie. communist-lite. Totalitarian Iran, same/same. All economic brothers from the same political and ideological mothers.

President Trump has assembled economic SME’s to deal with this geopolitical dynamic that are specifically skilled to navigate this complex network of internal interests. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, AG Secretary Sonny Perdue, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, all the way up to a former Energy CEO as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Each cabinet member has a role within the larger dynamic that is a policy of economic patriotism benefiting the U.S.A.

New trade deals will be renegotiated in August/September (NAFTA), October (U.K. bilateral), November (ASEAN) and then China and the EU.

All of the currently visible political alliances, like those witnessed within the G20, are based on their positioning for these upcoming trade deals. Every supportive or antagonistic expression by each of these nation states is directly tied to their positioning for trade leverage and negotiation with the U.S.

The MSM will sell visible and spoken differences of opinion, differences of political ideologies, and newly formed alliances around a narrative of nations being anti-Trump. The media like to focus on the cult of personality to create their discussion segments; but that’s nowhere near the full measure of what’s behind international alliances. The actual motives are the underlying economic determinations within each nation.

It has been so long since U.S. economic power was used to the benefit of the U.S., there’s an entire generation that has no concept of this underlying reasoning for national friendliness, or lack thereof, toward each other. We have given away so much national economic wealth many people have forgotten how to accumulate or compete for it.

The ‘We-Are-The-World‘ type leftist globalism (fair share economics) has been pushed for so long, that many people have completely forgotten what it looks like when nations look out for their own unique economic best interests, and actually strive to achieve them.

Heck, many younger Americans may never have seen the competition at all.

Economic competition is what drives each nation to excel and innovate.

And the WINNING is the best part of M.A.G.A !

Wolverine SME’s always sit together, even when they’re in groups.

RELATED – A meeting between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday at the G20 summit in Germany will last about 30 minutes and probably not lead to any major agreements, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Wednesday. […] Trump and Pena Nieto will discuss renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement scheduled for August, as well as cooperation in combating drug cartels and development in Central America, the Foreign Ministry said. Pena Nieto will also talk about the rights of Mexican migrants in the United States, the ministry said. (more)

