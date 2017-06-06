Jordan Joins Arab Coalition Against Qatari Terror Funding and Revokes Al Jazeera TV Licensing…

Jordan’s King Abdullah III becomes the latest Arab leader to denounce Qatar and join the growing diplomatic boycott of the Islamic extremist sympathizers.

Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, standing with several Arab powers that have cut ties with the tiny Gulf state. The decision was made after Amman examined the “cause of the crisis” between Doha and the other Arab states, government spokesman Mohammed al Momani said. He added that Jordan also revoked the TV license for Al Jazeera, Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel. (link)

What we are seeing unfold is a seismic shift in Arab sentiment away from the extremist Muslim Brotherhood. This action is 100% the result of months of careful diplomacy between the Trump Administration and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in a modern coalition to confront political Islam and the extremist messaging that results in terrorism.

The U.S. and Western Media never reported on the frequency of high diplomatic engagement by President Trump in the lead-up to his historic visit to Saudi Arabia. It is specifically because of this willfully blind and intentional void in prior diplomatic understanding that most media are missing how this approach was constructed.

Very importantly the Al Azhar Institute is in agreement with the coalition against Qatar:

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Institute – considered the highest seat of Sunni Islamic learning – said on Tuesday that it endorses and supports all decisions taken by Arab leaders to “guarantee the unity of the Arab nation,” one day after a number of Arab states announced severing diplomatic ties with Qatar.



The Cairo-based Al-Azhar said that it is looking forward to seeing Arab states increase their efforts to fight against any plots to destabilise them or threaten their national security. Al-Azhar added that it hopes “rogue regimes” would “return to their senses.”



On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen and the eastern-based government of Libya cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf country of supporting terrorist groups. Qatar slammed the boycott decision as “unjustified,” saying that the move aimed to put Doha under political “guardianship.” The Gulf country also stressed that “these measures taken against the state of Qatar will not affect the normal course of life of the citizens and residents of the state.” (link)



Within the Trump administration there is absolutely no doubt of the work that has been going on for months, quietly, mostly under the radar. National U.S. media are completely deficient for not covering the previous events and the diplomacy that has been taking place all year.

We have a front row seat to what President Trump has been assembling, and I would never bet against the ability of President Trump and the people now aligned in consequence.

♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.

♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.

♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aid and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump

♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.

♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,

♦ Mid-March Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.

♦ April 3rd (Monday) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to Washington for an official White House state visit and spent the day with President Trump.

♦ April 5th (Wednesday) – Jordan’s King Abdullah III came back to Washington for an official visit to the White House.

♦ May 3rd – Palestinian Authority Leader President Mahmoud Abbas visits the White House for an official visit including the entire PA delegation.

♦ May 12th – President Donald Trump meets with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

♦ May 15th – Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan travels to Washington DC for an advance meeting with President Donald Trump.

President Trump has been carefully targeting the heart of the issue, the root cause of extremism brought on by political Islam, ie. The Muslim Brotherhood. President Trump has been assembling a unique coalition to confront the underlying financing of the extremism. Cut off the funding and the head of the terrorist snake is removed.

In the larger dynamic this is a battle between the non-political elements of Islam, and the political umbrella, the overarching shield, we all know as the Brotherhood. The Brotherhood acts as a protective cover for the spines of extremism within the Muslim faith.

Qatar is the defacto center of sentiment favorable to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the epicenter of their financial capability to continue corrupting their affiliated groups within Mid-East nations.

The person who will be watching this very carefully is Turkish President Recep Erdogan because he too is aligned in sympathetic cause with the Brotherhood.

In 2014 the same member nations of the GCC cut their diplomatic ties with Qatar in order to force the Qatari government to stop providing safe harbor for the exiled Muslim Brotherhood leadership. Their collective success resulted in Qatar expelling the five leaders of the Brotherhood who went to Turkey.

In January of 2015 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a journey of peace by asking the holiest and most influential Islamic Scholars in the Arab world to join him in stepping away from the noise of extremist voices and engaging in long-term introspective review of their Islamic faith. President al-Sisi called for a religious revolution to focus Islam toward a future of peace. The engaged Dar al-Iftaa scholarly audience erupted in applause.

President al-Sisi stood up, resolute, spoke of large truths with bold leadership, and took great risk upon himself. After the speech a coalition of like-minded voices began to grow in number and consequence. That moment became the pebble dropped in the shoe of the Arab leadership of consequence – the emphasis shifted toward peace.

That influential speech, and more importantly the leadership of all joining member states, including the praise of King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia before his untimely death, paved the way forward toward this upcoming weekend. King Abdullah’s successor, his brother King Salman, then took power and is now positioned to put his own footprint in history.

More than a dozen heads of state from Arab and Islamic nations were invited by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to attend the conference with President Trump including: Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah III (Jordan), Muhammad Fuad Masum (Iraq), Mamnoon Hussain (Pakistan) and all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE); all of them were in attendance when President Trump stated it was imperative to drive out the extremists.

The goal was simple, their common cause should be to “DRIVE THEM OUT“.

We are living in one of those rare moments when we are fortunate enough to see the building blocks of historic enterprise being erected while we watch. The results of these historic and diplomatic days will shape how our children view the landscape of the middle east in all the years to come.

Western media is missing how much effort has taken place, and how much regional perspectives have changed, since the successful election of President Donald Trump.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.” “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.” “I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.” “His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.” “There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil.” (link)

Additionally, those who are predisposed to oppose any success of President Trump are relying on France’s Emmanual Macron to try and dilute the consequence.

#UPDATE French President Emmanuel Macron called for unity among Gulf states, wants to "encourage calm" https://t.co/YEvdksNa7Q — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 6, 2017

The globalist voices of antagonism who languish happily amid international chaos are desperate to avoid accepting the diplomatic success and see the larger picture.

The GLOBALISTS do not want peace, they want control.

