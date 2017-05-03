President Trump and Palestinian Authority President Abbas Joint Press Conference…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority to the White House. Abbas represents the final member of a building peace alliance including PM Netanyahu (Israel), President al-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah (Jordan) and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
[Transcript] 12:15 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Today I am pleased to welcome President Abbas to the White House for his first visit to Washington in quite a while.
Almost 24 years ago, it was on these grounds that President Abbas stood with a courageous peacemaker, then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Here at the White House, President Abbas signed a Declaration of Principles — very important — which laid the foundation for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.
The President — Mr. President, you signed your name to the first Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. You remember that well, right? And I want to support you in being the Palestinian leader who signs his name to the final and most important peace agreement that brings safety, stability, and prosperity to both peoples and to the region.
I’m committed to working with Israel and the Palestinians to reach an agreement. But any agreement cannot be imposed by the United States, or by any other nation. The Palestinians and Israelis must work together to reach an agreement that allows both peoples to live, worship, and thrive and prosper in peace. And I will do whatever is necessary to facilitate the agreement — to mediate, to arbitrate anything they’d like to do. But I would love to be a mediator or an arbitrator or a facilitator. And we will get this done.
Peace also means defeating ISIS and other terrorist groups. These groups are a threat to all people who cherish human life. I know President Abbas has spoken out against ISIS and other terrorist groups, and we must continue to build our partnership with the Palestinian security forces to counter and defeat terrorism.
I also applaud the Palestinian Authority’s continued security coordination with Israel. They get along unbelievably well. I had meetings, and at these meetings I was actually very impressed and somewhat surprised at how well they get along. They work together beautifully. But there cannot be lasting peace unless the Palestinian leaders speak in a unified voice against incitement to violate — and violence and hate. There’s such hatred. But hopefully there won’t be such hatred for very long. All children of God must be taught to value and respect human life, and condemn all of those who target the innocent.
As part of our efforts to move forward toward peace today, we will also discuss my administration’s effort to help unlock the potential of the Palestinian people through new economic opportunities.
Lastly, I want to note the positive ongoing partnership between the United States and the Palestinians on a range of issues — private sector development and job creation, regional security, counterterrorism, and the rule of law — all of which are essential to moving forward toward peace.
I welcome President Abbas here today as a demonstration of that partnership, that very special partnership that we all need to make it all work. And I look forward to welcoming him back as a great marker of progress and, ultimately, toward the signing of a document with the Israelis and with Israel toward peace. We want to create peace between Israel and the Palestinians. We will get it done. We will be working so hard to get it done. It’s been a long time, but we will be working diligently. And I think there’s a very, very good chance, and I think you feel the same way.
Mr. President, thank you very much.
PRESIDENT ABBAS: (As interpreted.) Mr. President, Your Excellency, I would like to thank you for this honorable invitation to come and meet with you, and I look much forward to working with you in order to come to that deal, to that historic agreement, historic deal to bring about peace.
Mr. President, our strategic option, our strategic choice is to bring about peace based on the vision of the two-state — a Palestinian state with its capital of East Jerusalem that lives in peace and stability with the state of Israel based on the borders of 1967.
Mr. President, for us to bring about a comprehensive and just peace based on the two-state solution, such matter would give a great impetus to the Arab peace initiative and the other initiatives, international initiatives — as well as it enables to fight and deter terrorism, and fight the criminal ISIS group, ISIS — that is totally innocent and has nothing to do with our noble religion. And that also, if we create peace that is just and comprehensive, that will also lead the Arab and the Islamic countries to have normal relations with Israel based, as stipulated in the previous Arab summits, the latest of which was the Arab summit in Jordan.
Mr. President, we believe that we are capable and able to bring about success to our efforts because, Mr. President, you have the determination and you have the desire to see it become to fruition and to become successful. And we, Mr. President, inshallah, God willing, we are coming into a new opportunity, a new horizon that would enable us to bring about peace in that regard.
Mr. President, as far as a permanent solution, we believe that this is possible and able to be resolved. I am firmly believing that this is possibly — we are able to resolve it. And in that, I also believe that we will be able to resolve the issue of the refugees and the issue of the prisoners. According to the international law, according to the terms of international law, the international legitimacy, and the various relevant references and terms of reference in that regard, and based on what is stipulated in the previous treaties and agreements, that no unilateral steps must be taken to get ahead of the agreement and discussing those issues.
Mr. President, it’s about time for Israel to end its occupation of our people and of our land after 50 years. We are the only remaining people in the world that still live under occupation. We are aspiring and want to achieve our freedom, our dignity, and our right to self-determination. And we also want for Israel to recognize the Palestinian state just as the Palestinian people recognize the state of Israel.
Mr. President, I affirm to you that we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren on a culture of peace. And we are endeavoring to bring about security, freedom and peace for our children to live like the other children in the world, along with the Israeli children in peace, freedom and security.
Mr. President, I bring with me today the message of the suffering of my people, as well as their aspiration and hope — the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people from the Holy Land, from that land where the three monotheist religions thrived, and the Jewish faith, the Christian faith and the Muslim faith, where they all coexist together to foster it in an environment of security, peace and stability, and love for all.
Mr. President, I believe that we are capable under your leadership and your stewardship to — your courageous stewardship and your wisdom, as well as your great negotiating ability, I believe, with the grace of God and with all of your effort — we believe that we can be partners, true partners, to you to bring about a historic peace treaty under your stewardship to bring about peace.
(In English.) Now, Mr. President, with you we have hope.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So we’re going to start a process. We’ve spoken to Bibi Netanyahu. We’ve spoken to many of the great Israeli leaders. We’ve spoken with many of your great representatives. Many of them are here today for lunch with us. We’ll start a process which hopefully will lead to peace. Over the course of my lifetime, I’ve always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let’s see if we can prove them wrong. Okay?
PRESIDENT ABBAS: Okay.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good. Thank you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
“Mr. President, I affirm to you that we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren on a culture of peace.”
Hard to wrap my head around that statement, seeing how the Palestinian Authority pays anyone who kills a Jew.
Am I wrong?
Kinda difficult to have a peace talk if you start with “you are a rapacious murderer”.
I understand that Jonvil, what I don’t understand is how Abbas could say that with a straight face.
Taqiyya is strong with this one.
sorry but the “palestinians” do not want peace with Israel.
When you have one side willing to have peace, and the other side wanting you all dead and driven into the sea… children in palestinian schools taught that Jews use the blood of palestinian children to make matzah for Passover, and the families of “martyrs” paid and have streets named after them… speeches like the one by President Trump, while pretty, do not take reality into consideration.
It’s hard to accept at face value, but I hope to see a peace in my lifetime. For many years I have included this poem at my Passover seders.
Ishmael
by Amy Izen
O Ishmael . . . Listen. It is Isaac speaking.
Too long have we crossed swords over Sinai,
Too long has there been desert between us, Where nothing grows.
Only Death. Let there be peace.
One night, At the foot of Sabbath, I waited for you.
You said you would come to Jerusalem, And meet me face to face.
I watched you, Ishmael, As you rode above the desert sand,
On a strange, colossal camel, With smoking hooves,
Across a cloudless sky. You alighted. And I ran to meet you,
And held out both my hands.
I have waited for this moment Countless generations.
We wept and embraced.
O Ishmael, How long shall we wage war with one another?
How long must there be rancor and mistrust?
How much more blood must still be spilled. Before the final epic?
How many shall we shovel in the sand?
O Ishmael, Let us be reconciled at last,In the field of the dead,
By the gravestones of our beloved sons, As we were once long ago
By the field of Ephron, In the cave of Machpelah,
When we buried Our father, Abraham.
O Ishmael, My Brother
Stealth jihad. Abbas is lying through his teeth. Trump is looking past this because he’s focused on creating a new alliance between some pretty strange bedfellows (Israel / Egypt / Jordan / Saudi / PA) in order to pressure Syria / Russia / ISIS / Iran. I wish him good luck.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are right .
This article should be read Trump.
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266577/what-trump-needs-say-abbas-gideon-israel
Our wonderful President, his cabinet and ministers can only execute on God’s plan. He may broker a “deal” but it will not be sustainable. Islam requires all of its followers to retake land that was ever under Islamic control, which Israel was for over 400 years during the Ottoman empire. Thus, every devout Muslim is required by his faith to wipe Israel off the map. I am sure that President Trump is fully aware of this.
This will not end well for the Palestinians and other nations that border on Israel. For details, see Psalm 83.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…………..also see, Joel 3:1-2 (or Tanach Joel 4:1-2) para-phrase, the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob will enter into judgement with the nation(s) that divide HIS land.
No, you’re not. They have cartoons for their children in which Jews are evil and must be wiped out. There are also numerous school books for all ages that shows the evilness of Israel.
I couldn’t believe Abbas had said that. He’s also blowing a lot of smoke if he thinks he’s going to get everything they want.
Many years ago I had a Jewish boyfriend who visited me from Florida . At the time I did not know much about the problems of Israel and Palestine. I decided to invite my best friend over whose boyfriend was from Iran and he said he wanted to cook some food from his country for my family who I invited also……nice gesture.
When my boyfriend found out where my girlfriends boyfriend was from he demanded in front of him and my family that he leave. The Iranian tried to make peace and tried to shake his hand although my boyfriend was not having any of it and he sat in a corner and ruined everyone’s day. What an uncomfortable and scary situation that was.
I acted like everything was ok but the next day I told my boyfriend to pack up and that he was leaving……I drove him to the airport and as I approached the airport I pulled to the side ….threw his bags out and never saw him again.
Not sure why I am posting this but I guess PEACE comes from people who want it regardless of the past and it can be achieved. Had my boyfriend accepted the situation for the sake of everyone there I believe the situation would be different today.
The thing is, many Jewish people have learned the hard way that even if they believe the “other side” and trust and act in good faith to make peace, they get stabbed in the back by the other side. Many won’t make that mistake again.
If the guy sitting across from you at the dinner table is not wielding a weapon, there is no reason to pretend he is.
The last thing this country needs is for warring factions from around the world to carry their wars to this country with them.
Otherwise, you end up with the mess Europe currently has where Muslims are fighting Muslims in their European “Refugee” Shelters and in the streets.
animosities run deep.
Are you aware that Iran has missiles pointed at Israel, and on the missiles is painted, ” Death to Israel” in Hebrew.
Imho, as a Jew, you chose the wrong side.
People who refuse to learn from the past are condemned to repeat it.
Your boyfriend might well have been correct in his suspicion-given Iran’s stated goal of “death to Israel” but it would have been better if he had politely declined your invitation. Clearly the two of you were not meant to be together.
Sounds like your boyfriend was well aware of Iran’s anti-Jew policies and their stated determination to wipe Israel off the map sincde they paint “death to Israel” on their planes. Nevertheless, since it was not his home, it would have been better if he had cut short his visit without a scene.
Clearly you two were not meant to be together.
Good for you Winky. Having gathered foreigners together in the US who are from warring countries “back home”, I have to say it is a wonderful thing to see them getting along and many even COMMENT on that fact.
It may be the ONLY time they are not “at war” with each other and it’s a wonderful thing to behold for everyone involved.
winky – knowing both Iranians, American Jews, and Israelis, I find your story very, very hard to believe. You must have missed some facts or details that would explain the strange behavior of your one-time boyfriend. It is totally unusual. Until the Ayatollahs came in, Jews lived peacefully and happily in Iran, so timing is everything.
Now, of course, most Arab and Muslim (not same thing – Iranians re not Arabs, except for some in the sought east part of Iran) countries have forcibly thrown out every single Jew living in those countries, so there could have been a problem there.
You are not wrong. When Abbas and his ilk say that and the other conciliatory things (lies) they tell us in Arabic, in their own countries, then something will have been achieved. Not before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yuck. There are horrible elem. school text books in Palestine that rail on Jews. Disgusting “plays” by little kids sponsored by schools and theater crap, etc etc.
Abbas needs to get a handle on the straight up Hate Israel crap that’s broadcast over there….then he can say honestly it’s a “culture of peace”.
response to Minnie, above. Dang, this is a long segment in this thread!
You’re not wrong. The Palestinian leaders honor terrorists as “Patriots” and “Martyrs”. even to the point of paying the families of those who die for n pursuit of “The Cause”
I wish Trump had slipped some arsenic into that guy’s food rather than dishonoring the White House by allowing him inside. At the very least. I hope he had his food fried in ha on grease.
I believe our President can do it.
Pray unceasingly.
Me too Beryl. Stop the money first, and the rest will follow.
Abbas’s comment that any agreement requires a ‘two-state solution’ and a PA capitol in Jerusalum is the same as saying there ain’t going to be a deal because Israel will never agree to those preconditions. It’ll be interesting to see how Trump can help resolve this half century ordeal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Part of negotiating, if he is actually serious. Ask for the sky, and settle for a bit less.
Plus Trump stopped a hundred million or so from getting to Abbas soon after he took the oath. I’m sure withholding more will prompt Abbas to soften up a bit. If not, turn Israel loose.
Haven’t heard much about HAMAS lately. Hmm.
Nothing has changed. It appears they have learned the stealth mode to gain trust then comes the violence.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/05/new-hamas-policy-document-aims-to-soften-image
It’s posturing that’s all. He has to save face too. The fact that he is here this early in this presidency is a good sign. I see the ME alliance getting somewhere in the next few years. He could not start the process with “anything you want we agree”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Otherwise, pffftttt! Too bad, I had had high hopes, but the guy is incorrigible. Israelis must be laughing their a****s off.
You can’t trust a muslim. Remember TAQUIYA!!!
Can President Trump win 2 Nobel Peace Prizes in the same year? 😉 I see him solving this and North Korea as well. Peacefully.
Peace through Strength!!! Heard him say it many times. Anything is possible 😉
MAGA!!! 🦁
No respect anymore for those Peace Prices .They gave it to Obama, Arafat, fat Gore…. they tainted the price. Even if Trump gives universal peace to the world they wont give it to him. Only leftists get the Nobel Peace Price.
You’re funny! PTrump could broker peace in NK, Israel, on Mars and every moon in between the planets, the Nobel Peace comity a liberal stupid agenda driven group would never give it to him. Look at previous recipient, did not do a thing before or after getting the nomition, that sould be a clue.
Whoa.
The borders of 1967? No deal.
It won’t happen but he had to say it. Politics!
Those borders are 100% indefensible.
Those kind of politics are empty rhetoric obama style
These borders are not borders. They are an artificial concept that cannot wistand legal scrutiny.
That was what jumped out at me, too.
I hope that was an opening bid, because if they insist on it, they might as well forget it. Israel would never agree, because the 1967 border is too hard to defend. It’s only Moshe Dayan’s genius and the incompetence of the Egyptian Army which saved Israel.
It is hard to bring about a peace treaty with Israel when one of the first words out of the Palestinian leaders mouth is “our capital in East Jerusalem.” That will be a very hard nut to crack. I am just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s been our President for just over 100 days. Is there anyone he HASN’T met with or talked to yet? Man’s making more “friends” than a teenager on facebook! And they want us to believe he has “no clue” what he’s doing?
He’s got this!!!!
MAGA!! 🦁
I support OUR President whole heartedly.
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
I liked the “your Excellency” part in Abbas’s acknowledgement to PTrump, nice ring to it.
oldskool President el-Sissi from Egypt said it 8 different times when the met in the oval office and on Bret Baier’s show.
I’ll always be skeptical of the Palestinian leadership, but something must be done. The death cult must be obliterated & the deaths of innocents must be stopped cold
Both sides will need to compromise & work together to come up with a long term working relationship
Enough is enough
The Muslims must understand that OK, you can be Muslims, but you’ve got to join the modern world, police your own & end the barbaric, backward insanity you’ve all allowed your “religion” to become
If they don’t, it should be known they’ll be wiped off the face of the earth. One last chance to join the human race & get your sh*t together
Peace & prosperity for your people, or the destruction of everything Muslim. Your choice
Also, any real peace agreement will not sit well with the left worldwide. The globalists employ radical Islam to further their agenda, so this too must be confronted. The leftist lunatics in Western countries will be going ape sh*t if Israel can no longer be the boogeyman
Hopefully we can kill two birds with one stone if this actually works out
The one time the PM spoke in English says it all folks.
“Now, Mr. President, with you we have hope.”
Our Lion is seen this way among the leaders in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Israel!
Remember President el-Sissi’s comment’s from an article SD posted on April 5th:
[…] “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump … he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/05/president-abdel-fattah-al-sisi-discusses-his-optimism-for-president-trumps-freedom-alliance/
This man may go down in history as a Miracle Worker based on his foreign policy!
Godspeed, President Trump! 🕊
Some issues need to be addressed, sooner, than later. 🔜
Don’t we still have our US Air Force stationed at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey? Along with warplanes and missiles? This is NOT an idle threat.
LikeLike
Incirlik is a NATO base. I believe, the US missiles have been relocated to Europe. (Think it is Romania, if I recall correctly)
In a “must read” article I hope Trumps understands this.
“WHAT TRUMP NEEDS TO SAY TO ABBAS”
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266577/what-trump-needs-say-abbas-gideon-israel
Trump will get this done.
Brilliant comment by Trump.
Cautiously optimistic, very cautiously.
I believe that President Trump is the only person on Earth that has the capability to actually bring peace to the planet. He, unlike the globalist and the parasitic lefties, actually WANTS peace for everyone. President Trump will make peace a reality over time.
People all over have been praying for “world peace”.
Never in a million years did they imagine it would come in the form of Donald Trump.
OH NO. If there’s peace again who’s going to fund the war machine?!?!
Wait….WHAT?!
[President Abbas:] “And in that, I also believe that we will be able to resolve the issue of the refugees and ***the issue of the prisoners.***
According to the international law ………. ***that no unilateral steps must be taken to get ahead of the agreement and discussing those issues.***
Would President Abbas be talking about “those *issues*”, such as, Bob Levinson, Austin Tice, etc., ……???
🤔
Some history well worth your time.
http://www.torahcafe.com/jewishvideo.php?vid=33fb484b5
Rondo – that’s a good talk!!
Note how Abbas characterizes violent islamic terrorism as mere criminal acts and jihad groups like ISIS as mere criminals. It is crucial to the success of their strategy to keep us doing the same; to characterize acts of war as mere crime and the well-trained and well-funded soldiers that carry out those attacks as mere criminals.
Days after 9/11, another muslim came to New York City to tell Americans that we had to figure out what we did to make the 9/11 attacks happen. He, too, characterized the jihad attacks as “criminal acts”. Mayor Giuliani rejected the muslims’s gift of $10 million dollars.
Years later, that same muslim tweeted that Donald Trump would never be President of the United States of America. Yes, Saudi Prince Alwaleed al Saud insists that we treat violent islamic jihad as crime, not war. And Saudi Prince Alwaleed also insists that we treat the soldiers who carry out the acts as criminals, not soldiers.
The instant we begin to characterize what the muslims are doing as war, we will begin winning. We no longer have to provide them access to our civilian legal system or house them, at great expense, in our civilian prison system. We can treat these jihadis as enemy combatants.
Note also how Abas, and every muslim, vigorously divorces the violence done in the name of the allah from the religion and prophet that gives it life. So predictable yet somehow so effective. Clearly dishonest but so easily swallowed as the truth by those who are the targets of jihad violence.
Very good comment, and an important reminder of how controlling the language used can be (a lesson the left never forgets).
Jordan’s in big trouble. But journalists are crying out. At least they’re not choked off by Europe’s rabid communist facilitators.
MEMRI translates a sampling of recent editorials:
“Jordanian Journalists: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Young Jordanians Support ISIS”
• Al-Ghad Editor-in-Chief: There are active terrorist cells in Jordan, but authorities are lax in dealing with them
• Educator: Many Jordanians feel that governments tolerate the hotbeds of terrorism
• Expert on Islamist Groups: ISIS Supporters in Jordan once provided ideological support to action; The State’s handling of the situation is superficial and ineffective; We must strengthen the moderate religious discourse
• Journalist: We have not taken the necessary steps to deal with the extremism that is the source of terrorism; Executing terrorists will deter terrorist supporters
https://www.memri.org/reports/jordanian-media-warns-about-extent-of-support-for-isis-in-kingdom
Thank you! Excellent link.
🕊God🕊 is in the details, no doubt.
~Rest in peace, Shimon Peres.
I am an ardent Trump supporter. And I do not believe that he will overcome the rabid hatred of the Palestinian Arabs towards Israel.
History is the best predictor of the future. Shimon Perez, Yitzhak Rabin, Ehud Barak all favored hope over history in their dealings with Arafat and Abbas.
Perez was a brave man, a good man, and he trusted US politicians.
Wishful thinking made him a fool.
It”s a stretch, I agree.
But with the amount of miracles we’ve seen in the past 2-3 years regarding this election, I’m not counting anything out. Nothing.
Oh wow!
Charles Payne just went ballistic on a Trump-bashing warmonger on his show.
It was epic!
Way to go, Charles.
Didn’t catch the guy’s name…they were talking about Abbas.
This guy didn’t like how Trump was handling this.
Our President seems to excel at bringing disparate personalities together and into the U.S. for face-to-face dialogues. He’s certainly gathered more leaders to his door during his short time in office than I have seen in my lifetime.
I must admit that the only Palestinians I know personally are generationally Lutheran or Greek Orthodox, and those who live in America work with and/or have many Jewish co-workers or clients or patients with whom they have very pleasant, respectful, longterm relationships. Even those Christians who have remained in the Middle East appear to seek a peaceful solution, so we must remain hopeful.
On that note, I uncovered a 8/14/16 article by Nassim Taleb of Black Swan fame that brings interesting insight to this discussion — “The Most Intolerant Wins: The Dictatorship of the Small Minority”– which could also pertain to our last election, Brexit and the present French campaign questioning the EU.
http://www.blackswanreport.com/blog/tag/gmos/
Trump can get world peace and settle north korea without war and the liberals and cnn will still bash him! Let’s get used to it! They want him to fail in governing everything!
I’ll believe it when I see it. As far as I am concerned the only ‘peace’ treaty we need in the Middle East is an alliance with Israel to help them trash any and all comers.
I don’t trust any moslem, including al Sisi. Some are more sneaky, some are more openly hostile, but they are all, well, moslem. That includes certain behaviors and cultural imperatives that don’t have the rest of humanity’s interests at heart, to say the least.
DJT won’t solve the problem peacefully any more than anyone else has.
Abbas is just putting on his best face, practicing his taqiyya to this strong infidel, and will wait for the next opportunity to try to destroy the Jews. Not to mention conquering the rest of us.
They are the snake of the story he loves to recite, and I hope and pray he fully realizes that. They are absolutely our worst enemy, simply due to our cultural differences.
The only real relationship we can ever have with islam is a mutual existential struggle. Peace will only come when they are destroyed and a dismal chapter of history.
What a stark difference between statements from the leader of Isreal versus the leader of Palestine. Based upon their open statements alone this ain’t going to happen. It is hard to make peace when a party is literally planning to kill you!
