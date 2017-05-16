President Trump Preps For Meetings With Mid-East Alliance Members – Joint Arab Intervention Force…

Today President Trump met with NATO member and Muslim Brotherhood supporter, President Recep Erdogan, prior to heading overseas for meetings with anti-Brotherhood Mid-East alliance. “The Joint Arab Intervention Force”.
The motive for Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan to travel to the White House today was obvious, anxiety.
A very specific foreboding type of anxiety, because President Trump is about to embark on an international trip filled with multilateral meetings attended by a coalition of people who regard President Erdogan as a nemesis to peace.
If you only absorbed the Western media headlines for the past five years you would be entirely missing the interpersonal dynamic that began immediately following the beginning of President Obama’s second term. A framework of understanding that highlights the intentional policy of Obama and how the region shifted into hunker down mode in an effort to outlast the Obama Doctrine.
Within this less discussed reality we also find various domestic motives to undermine President Trump’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Both the severe left and the militaristic right have vested interests in blocking a successful Trump peace doctrine.
President Obama’s ideological left and Senator McCain’s ideological right both prefer the big cat cages remain wide open allowing blood lust extremists to create convenient chaos. Unfortunately, Russia (Putin) and Syria (Assad) also carry an oddly aligned vested self-preservation interest within this complex and extremist dynamic.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will also join President Trump at an “Arab, Islamic, and American Conference” in Saudi Arabia this coming Sunday.
More than a dozen heads of state from Arab and Islamic nations have been invited to attend the conference with President Trump including: Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah III (Jordan), Muhammad Fuad Masum (Iraq), Mamnoon Hussain (Pakistan) and all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE), are expected to be in attendance.
All of the aforementioned states, sans Turkey, are attempting to reset the entire relationship within the region as it relates to ideological expressions of extremist religion. The gulf states, with pressure from Saudi Arabia and al-Sisi (Egypt), previously exiled the extremist leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood. They currently reside in Turkey.
The day after the conference, President Trump is scheduled to travel to Jerusalem, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.
Other than Saudi King Salman, the most important figures amid the back story and cast of attendees are Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt) and King Abdullah III (Jordan). al-Sisi and Abdullah built an Arab coalition for peace and moderation. Their unified action has been taking place for several years prior to President Trump’s successful election.
However, it is the ‘new perspective’ of President Trump that provides them, and by extension their regional partners, the optimism that RIGHT NOW is the time to draw from the well of all their proactive endeavors.
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.”
“I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”
“I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.”
“His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.”
“There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil.” (link)
It would be too much to digest a full laying out of all the advance work that has gone into al-Sisi and Abdullah’s efforts over nearly five years. However, here’s a link to an outline carrying over a hundred reference citations from an earlier summation.
We are entirely clear-eyed as to the scope of the challenge. No-one amid our association is naive to the seemingly impossible scale against the backdrop of history. It may be that their task is impossible. Yet, if they do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if they do not try, it most certainly won’t be done…
There is absolutely no doubt of the work that has been going on for months, quietly, mostly under the radar. National media are completely deficient for not covering the previous events and the diplomacy that has been taking place all year.
We have a front row seat to what President Trump has been assembling, and I would never bet against the ability of President Trump and the people now aligned in consequence.
♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.
♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.
♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aid and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump
♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.
♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,
♦ Mid-March Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.
♦ April 3rd (Monday) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to Washington for an official White House state visit and spent the day with President Trump.
♦ April 5th (Wednesday) – Jordan’s King Abdullah III came back to Washington for an official visit to the White House.
♦ May 3rd – Palestinian Authority Leader President Mahmoud Abbas visits the White House for an official visit including the entire PA delegation.
♦ May 12th – President Donald Trump meets with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.
♦ May 15th – Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan travels to Washington DC for an advance meeting with President Donald Trump.
Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi has already secured most of the Sinai border region. The current challenge is to keep the extremist elements in check and undermine the destabilizing efforts of the extremists.
[A big part of that stability includes Syria, Russia and the U.S. defeating the remnants of ISIS. This is why Russia and Assad must be forced to confront ISIS. Currently Bashir Assad benefits from the continuance of a fight ‘in-optics-only’. His regime remains in power and hides behind the foil of ISIS, while the reality is he fights his political opposition.]
Additionally, under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 Fattah al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.
The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.
Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.
After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.
We have continued to express optimism for a confluence of events, people and activity that is happening quietly, and could stun the geo-political world. The timing is right, because we view these activities through a different prism.
We review current events against the backdrop of President Obama’s mid-east failure, equitable misery.
The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago. In an odd and accidental way, President Obama created equitable misery.
• The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
• The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.
• The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.
• The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes.
The end result of almost all far-left policies when carried out to their natural conclusion is equitable misery. At no moment in recent history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.
Think of the nationalist possibility. ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah III (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), ♦ King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump. Together they have a remarkable canvas.
No wonder there’s so much noise about “muh Russians” and “muh memo” right now.
Exactly. The swamp is getting restless. 😉
Yes. President Trump needs to make a forceful statement and say he is moving on to what this article by Sundance explains…This entire episode last two days is ludicrous and WAPO and NYT don’t run our country…
With all this nonsensical fake news, and the coordinated hyperventilating of the pussy hat crowd (D and R alike), I’ve noticed that President Trump looks especially confident and controlled. His expression says: “I’ve got this”.
We’ve got your back Mr. President. We’ve got your back. MAGA!
I will be praying to keep our President TRUMP safe going to the most dangerous part of the world, and that he can do what NO President has ever done before ….. Finally bring peace to the middle-East …….
Yeah, cause “when they say peace and safety, sudden destruction comes upon them”. It’s not going to be a good thing if you’re a bible believing Christian http://biblehub.com/1_thessalonians/5-3.htm
For all the Secret Service agents on the travel detail, you know what you have to do.
God bless you all.
I swear it’s more dangerous for PDJT inside this country right now than outside it.
I am sure there are plenty of Special Forces in the area as well.
I’d put more faith in the foreign leader’s security details, they probably want him safe more than we do.
Thank you for the clear reporting on this topic!
Prayers of strength, determination and good fortune for our beloved President Trump and the world, for it will be a much better world for all if he is successful. We may not know the outcome for years, but I remember Candidate Trump telling us about winning and he never, ever, ever gives up.
Amen 🙏
God bless OUR President and all traveling with him.
My love, support and admiration grow daily 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Very informative, SD. Tankoo! 🙂
http://counterjihadreport.com/2017/05/16/mb-backers-hide-terror-support-during-capitol-hill-visits/
Poo it didn’t link the content of the article
And there were protests outside the Turkish Embassy in DC the afternoon that turned ugly. I’ll have to see if I can track something down.
The Turkish thugs kicking and beating the protesters should be stripped of diplomatic immunity and be sitting in a DC jail. That video is shocking. Someone should make sure Trump sees it.
God Speed President Trump. Our prayers are with you on this overseas trip. Peace… something so fleeting….
You have been putting this together for months Sundance and I Thank You…This is real analysis and it allows reader to make or draw conclusions as it plays out…Excellent journalism…
Trump is Nixon all over, foreign policy guru , respected by the world and hated by the democrats for it!
This is exciting stuff. Thanks SD.
Not only can Trump make America great again, he can help make the world great again, as well.
Hah, Hah, Hah! Sundance, I thought our Lion was only being magnanimous in reaching out to ME leaders. LOL! Laughing at my lack of vision! OUR PRESIDENT MAY BE CHANGING THE WHOLE WORLD! I WANNA LIVE TO SEE IT! Getting the Saudis to help STOP terrorism instead of exporting it? A regional force to rival/CRUSH Errordogman’s “Califake” that includes ISRAEL? Oh, LOL! ROTFL! No! NO! I’M NOT TIRED OF WINNING! I WANT STILL MORE WINNING! THANK YOU SUNDANCE! LET’s SEE what happens! Pop corn anyone? MAGA!! MAGA TO SPITE HELL!!
I never get tired of reading your analysis & summary of President Trump’s interactions with these foreign leaders, Sundance.
This upcoming journey will be fascinating to follow.
He should have a rally before he leaves. He’ll have a good feeling from 50,000 cheering fans.
GREAT idea.
He had 50,000+ this past weekend at Liberty University. What a sight that was.
I would think it is time the swamp dwellers who have violated the law of this Nation, begin to be held accountable. IMO, the “pussy-footing” has run its purpose. It is time Trump become proactive and force a little defensiveness by the subversives.
I am starting to understand what our President is doing all of this talk by the leftist media and never Trump republicans about Impeachment is just B.S. They better work with our President. I am organizing in my State with computer technology and a group of people. I hope that by this time next year we will have enough members to effect legislation at the State level. Trump cannot do this on his own so in your State you should organize. Like the leftist do. Nobody is reporting that he removed us from the Transpacific Deal. That all of the republicans voted for!!! I do not thing the establishment though he was not gonna win.
Please tell me how you are organizing. I would be honored to help President Trump in any way.
TY Sundance –
I know this isn’t a thread to be “funny” on….but,
THIS should be front page news, not 2 “scoops” of raisins in your “coocoo” for Cocoa Puffs 😉
I love reading such thorough and thought-provoking analysis.
I pray President Trump can bring peace to the Middle East.
Our President Is Awesome!!
And wonderful….
SD says:
“Yet, if they do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if they do not try, it most certainly won’t be done…”
Actions not words.
Hope not wishful thinking
“To try and fail is at least to learn; to fail to try is to suffer the inestimable loss of what might have been.”
― Chester Barnard
If there is peace in the Middle East, there will be a big drop in arms sales from US. The biggest surge in arms sales was under Sec Clinton.
Pray for Pesident Trump and all the Great leaders of those countries that are cooperating!
Many of us in Canada are praying for his safety and success. I cannot believe how spiteful and vicious the press and the liberal party are to him. His one party refuses to stand up for him and fight back. He must be hurt and I hurt for him.
May God bless you and your president.
Don’t worry about all the BS…. just Stand behind our President!! Jeez, sometimes, some of you, over-think this!
Amen ! He has this . Turn off the news. Read the news on sites like this. Never waiver in your support of the president. He plays long ball . We all know that
smiley was right – no wonder Erdogan was nervous/anxious – he is big man on campus when he can threaten with the power of his army in his own country – but, he was a little man in DC today – outnumbered by the coalition! Thanks so much, Sundance! I was waiting for your summary of what is at stake here – how important this Joint Arab Intervention Force is – President Trump is light years ahead of the previous administration and their destructive Middle East foreign policy –
May God go with him, guide his steps, and bless his effort toward fighting terrorism and rebuilding the dignity of nations – through peaceful coexistence and a united front.
President Trump already had a long-standing International reputation for being gracious and accommodating…because of his Hotels and Golf Courses.
We’ve never had this before.
We’ve never had a President who brought such a positive reputation from a lifetime in private business, to his work for us…as President.
This is historical in so many ways.
A Citizen President, with extraordinary people skills…going forth on our behalf, to establish peaceful, positive relationships, with World Leaders.
The enemedia will try to spoil this…but they can’t.
Our President takes with him the protective aura of millions of us praying for him and praying for his success.
He is us…and we are him.
He will not fail, because for him, failure is not an option.
If DJT can pull this off our world will be a much better place. The media needs to get out of the way and let him do his job.
This will be amazing if he gets half of the stated goal.
So sad…we are down to only 3 reliable news sources…can you guess..?
Didn’t the President say we would hear great news about the fight against Isis.
“Daesh ‘on brink of defeat’ after losing 90% of west Mosul
May 17, 2017”
http://gulftoday.ae/portal/7596f4a9-834f-4b92-97c8-dc581a3ef4b9.aspx
In Trump We Trust!!
What is particularly satisfying is Erdogan made the trip to visit DJT. He would have liked to be part of DJT’s new Mid-East exclusive club. He didn’t make the cut. It’s not very good for his image back home.
That presser today was the first time that I saw megalomanic Erdogan not in control of an agenda.
In my opinion, the best news comes from treehouse, gateway, frog legs, and…diamond & silk!!!
Omg…Jason chaffets Sucks!!!
President Trump and his team right now are performing triage on the Obama administration’s man made disaster foreign policy. Complicated business, gonna take some time, but I have faith in our President.
