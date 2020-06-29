Secretary Wilbur Ross Begins Revocation of Hong Kong Special Trade Status…

In a statement earlier today, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced the U.S. is revoking the special trade status of Hong Kong in response to escalating encroachment by China in violation of the prior agreement for autonomy.
It is a challenging status to modify because the administration does not want to reduce the ability of Hong Kong to operate as an autonomous economic region. However, at the same time Beijing is taking control of all systems within Hong Kong and as such policies must be adjusted. It would be an exercise in futility to expect China to retreat.
WILBUR ROSS – “With the Chinese Communist Party’s imposition of new security measures on Hong Kong, the risk that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted to the People’s Liberation Army or Ministry of State Security has increased, all while undermining the territory’s autonomy. Those are risks the U.S. refuses to accept and have resulted in the revocation of Hong Kong’s special status.”
“Commerce Department regulations affording preferential treatment to Hong Kong over China, including the availability of export license exceptions, are suspended. Further actions to eliminate differential treatment are also being evaluated. We urge Beijing to immediately reverse course and fulfill the promises it has made to the people of Hong Kong and the world.”
The biggest issue surrounds Hong Kong’s exemptions to tariffs the administration has placed against China. The statement by Wilbur Ross does not address that key aspect, yet.
As accurately noted: “The end of Hong Kong’s special status became a real possibility once the security law came into play, since its implementation will likely render “one country, two systems” nothing more than a slogan, and the U.S. had already announced it no longer considers the city autonomous from Beijing. The move will likely place Hong Kong’s role as a leading global financial hub in jeopardy. ”
Moving forward, as we previously have discussed, there primary entity who should/could assemble a coalition to defend Hong Kong’s interests would be the United Kingdom. However, as with most geopolitical issues involving European politics, the British government prefers to abdicate their role and hope the U.S. will fill the gap.
Trump administration detractors will likely use the Hong Kong issue to criticize President Trump for not doing enough to curb Beijing’s aggression, while simultaneously ignoring their own 30 decades of inaction -and support for China- which created the crisis.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to stand up to the aggressive Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while most U.S. politicians and their Wall Street multinational allies have done everything possible to support the same communist economic system they now claim has become dangerous for the world. There is a lot of insufferable hypocrisy in/around all things China.
Bottom line – It is better to accept the situation as it exists, rather than pretend it could be something else. With that in mind, the move by Secretary Ross is a step in the right direction. It’s time to accept Hong Kong as part of China, modify all policies toward that end, accept Beijing is going to take full control, and offer support for the people of Hong Kong as they deal with the reality of their new communist rulers.
Freedom is a tenuous proposition; and we seem to have our hands full in the U.S. trying to retain our own.
File down the CCP!!
End China’s most favored nation status.
Anything that helps to dismantle the Chi-Coms I am for. Decouple as soon as possible.
decouple CCP= decouple-uni-party =decouple NANZI/ TURTLE…!!!!!
Covid 19 came from China and is being used to usher in Agenda 21!
45 may need to confront the elephant in the room sooner as the pieces are all being moved on the board…
based on Mini Madoof Bloomberg, Gates Gates Gates, and Soros Open Society, GLOBALISTS ARE ALL IN ON 2020!
45 and his Team of Patriots will WIN because we are blessed everyday by God’s Grace…2020 is Everything!!
30 decades of inaction?
300 years, OK so he rounded up a little. //sarc
Probably meant 3 decades and hit the zero before typing decades. Gee whiz, cut the SD some slack after some of the stuff we have all posted at one time or another.
Extremely hard to support the freedom lovers of Hong Kong and decouple from CCCP.
I’m glad I don’t have to make these decisions and live with the consequences.
I weep for Hong Kong and her people.
I hope this includes banks and banking capabilities as well. Besides the export licenses, China Inc. easy access to US banks and financial markets also has be severed.
I feel bad for all my friends and colleagues in HK… I do/did a lot of business there and really not sure how this turns out well for them. Highly educated and freedom-loving place. Would be nice to see an immigrant/amnesty path for them, especially if they brought their money and talent permanently. But guessing that won’t happen in this climate.
In the mean time the big cure all comes from a company controlled by Soros, Gates and China.
Some are falling all over it….Not me..
Gilead’s $2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
https://apnews.com/318e059fa2712c9624617ccd04960499
George Soros & Bill Gates Partner with China on Coronavirus Drug!
https://www.3ccorp.net/2020/04/16/george-soros-bill-gates-partner-with-china-on-coronavirus-drug/
