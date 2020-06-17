John Bolton’s Dossier is Bananas – He’s Feeding Rabid Media Spider Monkeys…

Apparently excerpts from former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s dossier have been released to the media.  The Bolton dossier makes some of the most outlandish claims imaginable; and only the most incredibly silly media would ever believe them.  So yeah, that’s exactly what’s happening.

One example within the Bolton Dossier comes from John Bolton himself as he wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal.  Before citing the Bolton article it’s worth remembering CTH was following every detail of the Osaka G20 meeting closely. We took notes on every background and foreground contact and meeting, because the U.S-China Osaka meeting was at a very critical juncture.   [My favorite picture from Osaka, Japan]

Bolton puts this goofball framework to the Osaka, Japan, G20:

(Wall Street Journal) […] In their meeting in Osaka on June 29, Xi told Trump that the U.S.-China relationship was the most important in the world. He said that some (unnamed) American political figures were making erroneous judgments by calling for a new cold war with China.

Whether Xi meant to finger the Democrats or some of us sitting on the U.S. side of the table, I don’t know, but Trump immediately assumed that Xi meant the Democrats.

Trump said approvingly that there was great hostility to China among the Democrats. Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words, but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.  (more)

What clearly pours out of this article, in its totality, is how John Bolton felt unimportant in the world of geopolitics because President Trump relied on the economic team of Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, USTR Lighthizer and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro to achieve national security objectives.  Bolton’s biggest problem is actually with the Trump doctrine.

Bolton’s frustration is crystal clear in his own words:

[…] The administration has “panda huggers” like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; confirmed free-traders like National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; and China hawks like Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, lead trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

After I became Trump’s national security adviser in April 2018, I had the most futile role of all: I wanted to fit China trade policy into a broader strategic framework. We had a good slogan, calling for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region. But a bumper sticker is not a strategy, and we struggled to avoid being sucked into the black hole of U.S.-China trade issues.

President Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is executed through the prism of using economics to achieve national security objectives.

This approach was so fundamentally foreign to Bolton that he couldn’t wrap his mind around how trade and economics could be used instead of dropping bombs.

Note Bolton’s own quote “the most futile role of all“.  He was futile because his DC neocon view to achieve national security through military is so far away from the successful strategic deployment of economics that he cannot fathom it.  Bolton had no way to open his mouth at the table because the economic team was speaking a foreign language.

The use of economics requires an entirely different set of skills.  The strategic map is not looked at from the position of geographies, the map is viewed from the perspectives of wealth, currency exchanges, trade dynamics, tariffs, rules of commerce and other complex economic contracts that require a totally different frame of reference.

Planning successful outcomes on an economic front requires taking steps, gaming out the opponents financial goals, and taking action that seem completely disconnected at the time they are happening – but come together much later on.

An example is U.S. energy development, a strong U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship to coordinate lower oil prices, liquefied natural gas to Poland and simultaneous sanctions against Venezuela.  Collectively this type of strategic economic process hurts the affluence of Russia, Iran and China and inhibits their geopolitical influence.

Hurt their strategic affluence, diminish their strategic influence…  That’s using economics.  This type of economic process is foreign to the mind of John Bolton.

Serendipitously, USTR Lighthizer was testifying to congress today and was able to field a question about that Osaka G20 meeting & the ridiculous claims of John Bolton. WATCH:

.

106 Responses to John Bolton’s Dossier is Bananas – He’s Feeding Rabid Media Spider Monkeys…

  1. OhNoYouDont says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:52 pm

  2. maggiemoowho says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Xi was probably talking about John Bolton when he said some Americans wanted a new cold war with China.

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    At this point, I’d trust anything John Bolton says or writes as much as I’d trust Satan to turn over a new leaf.

  4. TheDog65 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    John Bolton’s Dossier is Bananas – He’s Feeding Rabid Media Spider Monkeys…

    Omarosa Bolton.

    • DiodeBill says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:02 pm

      Menendez is a total political hack. He is trying to reinterpret what was being said under the assumption that Bolton was truthful? Makes me deliriously sick!

      • calbear84 says:
        June 17, 2020 at 9:57 pm

        Sen. Menendez is concerned that people don’t have “faith and confidence in their government!”
        Way to get a clue Bob! You woke up about 27 years too late. But don’t worry, trust is being fully restored by our magnificent President Trump – and no thanks to you and your fellow Swamp Mates.

    • GYM says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      John Bull-Tonne

  5. Nigella says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Despicable

  6. Lottacats says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Never thought much of Bolton, think even less of him now.
    Does he chew that stash into shape? Does it taste good with food?

  7. dufrst says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    This is election will be about China. This is just the latest and usual hit job by media targeting his base and his accomplishments to set the battlefield to try to weaken Trump.

    Bolton is a disgrace. I seriously doubt he wrote all of that article and no wonder he didn’t testify under oath. He would have gotten filleted and he certainly would not be able to write this book.

    Remember was fired for mucking up the North Korea negotiations. Notice nothing about North Korea is mentioned in the article.

    • A2 says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      You give Bolton too much credit. 🤣 He didn’t ‘muck up’ the NK negotiations, Kim Fatty3 and his gangsters did.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:25 pm

      This election will be about Donald J Trump. Period. Whether he gets four more contested years to try to slow or halt the deterioration of the Republic, or whether we get into a true civil war (What’s often called the CW wasn’t that, it properly should be called the Southern Rebellion, because that’s what it was).

  8. A2 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    I’ve read all the leaked excerpts from his book and what struck me is that I’ve read all of this before in articles published in the NYT, WAPO and so on over the years under different by-lines. Was Bolton a leaker or source or did he use the unverified material in his book.

    Either way it belies the fact he never testified before Congress when asked, nor voiced his ‘concerns’.

    Very bizarre to say the least.

    • WSB says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:34 pm

      Door number two?

      • A2 says:
        June 17, 2020 at 9:41 pm

        Don’t. know, but these recent excerpts are almost verbatim with the hit pieces I’ve read over the past few years Talk about deja vu.

        • delighteddeplorable says:
          June 17, 2020 at 9:46 pm

          Sure looks like Dim desperation is growing rampantly. They’re now resorting to recycling already dead narratives and scraping the bottom of the barrel with Bolton.

          • Deb says:
            June 17, 2020 at 9:59 pm

            It’s not desperation. They repeat the same lies over and over again because they know that eventually people start to believe it. That’s the way the the human psyche works. It’s why cult leaders use mantras.

        • GB Bari says:
          June 17, 2020 at 10:52 pm

          That would imply Deep State sources as origin…since the NYT and WaPoop are direct outlets for CIA and FBI “leaks” & propaganda..

  9. Jenevive says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    I assume Bolton has the goods to back up his claims
    If Pompeo wrote him a note saying POTUS was full of shit I assume
    John has the note??? IF XI told him about the help with Election I assume
    there were translators there and there would be notes of this conversation?
    If this is so bad why didn;t he testify. I would think he would run to every
    committee he could to tell SOMEONE about all this?

    Why would he trash his career this way.. I mean the left will have nothing to do
    with him after this little episode blows over and no one on the right would want
    to hire him after he gossips like this. who would trust him?

    You would think the media would be skeptical after the Michael Wolf
    book debacle where every channel breathlessly wanted him on
    to dish the dirt on POTUS till they found he had nothing to back
    it up with then suddenly he was never heard from again?

  10. disgusted citizen says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    make him read his book word for word under oath in front of a judge and see what happens… live stream please.

  11. emet says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    And just like that, the Left hugs Bolton around his ankles!

    • A2 says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      Actually, they hate him. I’ve read the comments sections. They like the Trump bashing, but they think he is a POS.

    • fractionalexponent says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:34 pm

      Maybe he’s a knee-hugger.

    • Madglobal says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:59 pm

      Disagree. He has been lying for decades playing a role designed to help hide the greed of the swamp. The role he is now playing is timed to hurt Trump who, with Sundance’s able assistance is exposing it all. This is swamp desperation and takes one of its pieces off the table because it ain’t gonna work. This is the Mustaches last Harrah’s on the global stage…good riddance.

  12. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Well if this excerpt from Boltons stupid book, dossier or whatever it’s called is the theme throughout it’s about as worthless as wet C ration toilet paper.

    • GenEarly says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      But could it be good enough for Impeachment II? I don’t think so, but then I thought the raving Maxine Waters was insane chanting “Impeach 45”.
      democRats are Insane, no predicting what they will do other than foaming at the mouth over Trump.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:10 pm

      Hey…..I had to dry that stuff out……depends on your location…ya know

  13. progpoker says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    I must say, TDS is a powerful force. John Bolton, agree with him or not, was a serious person. I actually respected him. TDS has rendered him a deranged shit-poster. Incredible!

  14. Rev.Andrew hird says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Bolton is out of it let the book come it will only show how smart president trump is. Bolton is Bananas. hope he gets a lot of money from the book because who would want to hire him I know cnn.

  15. freepetta says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    What BS!! Always knew Bolton is a psychotic liar and dirtbag!!

  16. keeler says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    The “China collusion” was featured as a “bombshell” on the local evening news today.

    Laughable.

    Firstly, no other President has ever adopted a more confrontational posture towards the People’s Republic of China. Less than a year ago the media was stoking fears of an “economic cold war” and bemoaning the dangers of tariffs and global recession. For goodness sake, the executive order banning Chinese travel was declared a racist provocation less than five months ago.

    To declare that Trump and Xi are somehow in cahoots is patently ludicrous and utterly removes any credibility this Biden campaign product might have had. The illogic of such a claim is painfully clear to anyone but the most rabid of the OMB Brigade.

    Secondly, if this is supposed to be the “big bombshell” designed to grab headlines at the start of the promotional tour what else could there possibly be? I mean what’s next, did the President sign a secret nuclear deal with Iran? Perhaps he struck an oil deal with Maduro? Or maybe he had tea with al-Bagdadhi before that “austere cleric” met an untimely end?

    This is so silly that I would almost think someone is spinning a wheel to choose what claims to promulgate next.

    • More Bore says:
      June 17, 2020 at 9:32 pm

      I actually thought they played a good hand with how convoluted and complicated the russia BS was. At this stage, however, I should think that even LIV’s would see how outrightly stupid these claims are when media runs with china collusion.

    • Jase says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:09 pm

      Not even the most deranged Dem voter will believe that President Trump is in cahoots with China.
      Biden’s financial ties to the BatMunchers are a massive problem, so this is the Dem attempt at a ‘we have always been at war with Eurasia’ pivot.
      Even Menendez alluded to it: The Democrats have always wanted to be tough on China, but Trump is stopping them.
      Sounds like another great product from the Rhodes and Schiff parody writing team.

  17. zimbalistjunior says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    i hear what Bolton claims, sure, but, more importantly, what does his mustache say?

  18. trapper says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    “President Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is executed through the prism of using economics to achieve national security objectives. This approach was so fundamentally foreign to Bolton that he couldn’t wrap his mind around how trade and economics could be used instead of dropping bombs.”

    Absolutely agree. Bolton never had a clue what Trump was doing, why, or even Bolton’s reason for being there. Bolton was the knuckle-dragging cretin at the end of the table that Trump could point to and say “work with me, because if you don’t this asshole just wants to blow you up.” Bolton never understood that he was just the punchline. Still doesn’t get it. And still is.

  19. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:29 pm

  20. Adios Traidora says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Bolton is skilled at playing checkers and bottom feeding on turds flushed from a cruise ship, but he is a loser out of his league and out of his element at a VIP state dinner and chess tournament.

  21. WSB says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Headed for the back corner of a Barnes and Noble Fiction aisle.

  22. CharterOakie says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Beyond Bolton…

    How about the sheer irony of Menendez posing as a judge of ethical behavior??

    I mean, you can’t make this sh!t up!

  23. calbear84 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Love that picture of Mnuchin and Lighthizer looking like two cats who just ate fat canaries!

  24. emet says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Bolton’s advice to Potus at G20 was to shank Xi if he got a chance.

  25. TwoLaine says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Isn’t it just so convenient that leaks always happen when TRUMP is overseas and/or while someone is testifying before Congress.

    Bolton sounds just as useless as all the shampeachmnet people, whining about their power not being what they had hoped it would be.

    Hello, I know you aren’t used to it in The Swamp, but we elect President’s and President’s hold all the power. Get used to it and get over yourselves.

  26. FreyFelipe says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Please show some respect for a veteran. While I must grant that he is a depraved war monger to the point of being a misanthrope; a no good b astard and snake in the grass; a disgrace to his ancestors going back at least 10,000 years; clearly a lot so low all other lots he should envy; nonetheless he served in the Maryland National Guard during the Vietnam War and not a single Viet Cong nor NVA, not a single one, was ever able to invade and occupy Maryland. In fact, the people of Maryland are long overdue in erecting a statue of some kind of him.

  27. Galahad says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Let me see
    Spying failed.
    Election rigging and cheating failed.
    Russia collusion failed.
    Ukraine lying whistleblower failed.
    Impeachment failed.
    Covid 19 failed.
    Social unrest and riots failing now.
    Cue the compromised generals and Bolton.
    No worries this also shall fail.
    Pray the next false flag attempt fails.
    They are running out of options…

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:54 pm

  29. coolmamie says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    I don’t like Bolton at all, but I am afraid this book will hurt Trump. In addition to other stuff going on… like, why the heck did Francisco and the other top DOJ people suddenly quit?

  30. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    John Bolton is Bill Kristol…..Bill Kristoll is John Bolton…What’s the surprise???

  31. rcogburn says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Read this as a “memoir” and it is as absurd as SD makes it out to be. But read this as a blatant political hit job, it all makes perfect sense – keep repackaging the same old ideas.

    If Bolton is to be believed, the all-wise, all-powerful Chairman Xi grandly proclaims the US-China relationship the most important in the world. The Great Xi even tries to warn Trump against the “poor judgement” of those wanting start a new cold war. Why, he could mean anyone – BUT foolish, corrupt Trump immediately targets…the Democrats! And then, “stunningly,” Trump all but gets on his knees literally pleads with Xi to “ensure he’d win.”

    It’s Trump/Putin and Zelensky Quid Pro Quo all wrapped up together.

    Gimme a break! Did John Bolton write this $#%& himself? Did he have help from John Brenna or one of the Brennan’s Ciaramellas still running around the IC? Hell, maybe the CCP flew a propagandist over to Qatar and typed it up for him.

    Pathetic.

  32. Merkin Muffley says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    He’s already been repudiated by those who were present at these meetings.

  33. 335blues says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Bolton is butthurt on steroids.
    His lies are just sheer nonsense.
    Bolton is just another teat sucking mustache at the DC trough.
    After Trump is re-elected, it will be John WHO?
    Another one bites the dust!
    And another one gone, and another one gone
    Another one bites the dust!

  34. A2 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    👇

  35. Maquis says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    “Feeding Rapid Media Spider Monkeys” indeed, Crystal-Meth laced with PCP.

    By the way, where was Bolton when Bill Clinton was selling nuclear missile technology and our factories to China?

  36. Mary says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    I am pretty sure President Trump appointed John Bolton to the NSA Director job.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:18 pm

      I’m pretty sure you don’t have a clue about the difference between the NSA, a spy agency which has a Director, and the PERSON known as the National Security Advisor 😱

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:27 pm

      Different NSA, but yes he did. He probably thought he could control Bolton, but Bolton is too much of a POS to do that.

  37. regitiger says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    one thing is very clear….that bolton and the publisher did NOT clear any of the material AND that the current inspections show it contains classmat information up to and including top secret material, johnny boy is going to be facing two realities:

    a. capture of all profits and proceeds AND a costly legal battle.
    b. a very real risk of being charged with a serious crime.

    If this material is “leaked”, it does not change the calculus of harm either with bolton and camp holding liability.

    lets remember, it was a GUARDIAN JOURNALIST that published unredacted material. It is a FACT that Assange and wikileaks NEVER published the very harmful content uncurated by Guardian. It was a journalist who had been given special access to SEEK curation from the UNITED STATES and was handed the encryption keys to open it up for inspection. Assange had sent the material along with keys to 14 different news orgs around the world. ONLY THE GUARDIAN AND THIS EMBECILE journalist published the unredact uncurated material! Most people following this closely, have concluded it was a frame up…Assange was destroying the “status quo” media giants who could not tolerate an outsider showing falsifiable data that directly implicated many of them for manufacturing false narratives!. THAT JOURNALIST WAS NEVER CHARGED WITH A CRIME. THE FORMER AND THIS CURRENT DOJ have been hoisting up a fraud claim that Assange harmed us intelligence secrets. That is entirely untrue. In every single situation, Assange and camp provided the US with access to review the material and the US IC did just exactly that. Not enough attention has been made about this subject. This journalist by the way (guardian) has direct ties to numerous shady organizations that employs many former M16 operators.

    the point here, is that if we go with publishing classmat without seeking and gaining proper clearance and curation, Bolton is going to face some very serious criminal charges.

    what a dummy.

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:46 pm

      “Bolton is going to face some very serious criminal charges.”

      Probably as serious as Brennan, Comey, Mueller, Weismann, Rosenstein, Hillary, Biden and Obama are facing.

  38. bmwjac says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    John Bolton is all about war . I wonder how much money he has stashed. These people love war . Why ? Bush Chaney Bolten Biden UN these bums Have caused so much damage all over the World . Killing our brothers Cousins Uncles Sisters Mothers children Aunts . For what to line their pockets and to destroy the world . They are Satanic. The Bankers are No better . Its time for these corrupt politicians insiders stop looting killing and drug trafficking people Trafficking . SLAVES NO MORE to these Evil People . Enough allready

  39. Patience says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Poor barking John
    Perhaps he might sit for a GWB -dog- portrait .

  40. The Boss says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Remember the short video of John Bolton walking alone on a Qatari street that was shot from an approaching car? I think Sundance may have posted it yesterday. I recall a slightly longer video in which it was unmistakably John Bolton on that street. No doubt whatsoever.

    The big question: How did the person(s) in the approaching car(s) know to shoot the video(s) of John Bolton in Qatar? Seriously. Who has a cell phone or dash cam at the ready, and then announces while a distant pedestrian is a couple hundred feet away “Isn’t that John Bolton?”

    Just asking for a friend…

  41. citizen817 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    • A2 says:
      June 18, 2020 at 12:18 am

      Lol. Bolton is an accidental genius. He has galvanised the professional Left into supporting a hardline on The PRC, by claiming the President was weak and compromising. They bit. TDS makes them now support a strong China policy. We’ll show him.

      I’m having a laugh.🤣

  42. jediphantom says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    “DOSSIER”? Indeed, one can only speculate as to the size and scope of the… AHEM…”DOSSIER” that our beloved and betrothed “SPOOK INC.” has on old “JOHN HAS A LONG MUSTACHE”.

    I wonder if our DEPLORABLE LITTLE FRIENDS got their hands on THAT DOSSIER yet?

    I’m going to guess it reads better than BOLTONSTAN’S book. And has MORE TRUTH TO IT.

    Just a guess mind you. 🙂

    DEPLORABLE JEDI.

  43. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:50 pm

  44. Uncle Al says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    They’re not all spider monkeys. Some are howler monkeys. They’re all rabid, though.

  45. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 18, 2020 at 12:10 am

