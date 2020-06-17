John Bolton’s Dossier is Bananas – He’s Feeding Rabid Media Spider Monkeys…

Apparently excerpts from former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s dossier have been released to the media. The Bolton dossier makes some of the most outlandish claims imaginable; and only the most incredibly silly media would ever believe them. So yeah, that’s exactly what’s happening.
One example within the Bolton Dossier comes from John Bolton himself as he wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal. Before citing the Bolton article it’s worth remembering CTH was following every detail of the Osaka G20 meeting closely. We took notes on every background and foreground contact and meeting, because the U.S-China Osaka meeting was at a very critical juncture. [My favorite picture from Osaka, Japan]
Bolton puts this goofball framework to the Osaka, Japan, G20:
(Wall Street Journal) […] In their meeting in Osaka on June 29, Xi told Trump that the U.S.-China relationship was the most important in the world. He said that some (unnamed) American political figures were making erroneous judgments by calling for a new cold war with China.
Whether Xi meant to finger the Democrats or some of us sitting on the U.S. side of the table, I don’t know, but Trump immediately assumed that Xi meant the Democrats.
Trump said approvingly that there was great hostility to China among the Democrats. Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words, but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise. (more)
What clearly pours out of this article, in its totality, is how John Bolton felt unimportant in the world of geopolitics because President Trump relied on the economic team of Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, USTR Lighthizer and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro to achieve national security objectives. Bolton’s biggest problem is actually with the Trump doctrine.
Bolton’s frustration is crystal clear in his own words:
[…] The administration has “panda huggers” like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; confirmed free-traders like National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; and China hawks like Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, lead trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.
After I became Trump’s national security adviser in April 2018, I had the most futile role of all: I wanted to fit China trade policy into a broader strategic framework. We had a good slogan, calling for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region. But a bumper sticker is not a strategy, and we struggled to avoid being sucked into the black hole of U.S.-China trade issues.
President Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is executed through the prism of using economics to achieve national security objectives.
This approach was so fundamentally foreign to Bolton that he couldn’t wrap his mind around how trade and economics could be used instead of dropping bombs.
Note Bolton’s own quote “the most futile role of all“. He was futile because his DC neocon view to achieve national security through military is so far away from the successful strategic deployment of economics that he cannot fathom it. Bolton had no way to open his mouth at the table because the economic team was speaking a foreign language.
The use of economics requires an entirely different set of skills. The strategic map is not looked at from the position of geographies, the map is viewed from the perspectives of wealth, currency exchanges, trade dynamics, tariffs, rules of commerce and other complex economic contracts that require a totally different frame of reference.
Planning successful outcomes on an economic front requires taking steps, gaming out the opponents financial goals, and taking action that seem completely disconnected at the time they are happening – but come together much later on.
An example is U.S. energy development, a strong U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship to coordinate lower oil prices, liquefied natural gas to Poland and simultaneous sanctions against Venezuela. Collectively this type of strategic economic process hurts the affluence of Russia, Iran and China and inhibits their geopolitical influence.
Hurt their strategic affluence, diminish their strategic influence… That’s using economics. This type of economic process is foreign to the mind of John Bolton.
Serendipitously, USTR Lighthizer was testifying to congress today and was able to field a question about that Osaka G20 meeting & the ridiculous claims of John Bolton. WATCH:
.
Xi was probably talking about John Bolton when he said some Americans wanted a new cold war with China.
It’s the PRC that wants a Cold War with US. See the Global Slimes for all their attacks on President Trump and his administration.
Funny how the looney left called Bolton a total liar and now they’ll embrace these outrageous allegations from him as the gospel. This is getting so predictable it’s boring.
True that, Fubu. My eyes are getting tired of rolling them repeatedly. Sigh!
It’s called the Comey two-step.
Fubu,
Also ‘funny’ is the impeccable timing of the press ‘leak’ re Bolton’s book. Just in time to be incorporated into this particular congressional testimony. Whoda thunk…
There were many of us who didn’t like John Bolton because he seemed eager to go to war. I watched him on Fox quite a few times and didn’t come away impressed. I figured President Trump appointed him in order to gain something else from whomever,
whatever. I would love to know who pressed President Trump to hire this man in the first place. That ridiculous mustache and even more ridiculous guffaw laugh.
Gee PDJT wants farmers to do well.because that will help his re election .
SMH
Unlike so many Washington creepoids who want to hurt the farmers… and the ranchers… and the small businesses… etc. etc.
LOL. Probably right.
LOL
So if Lighthizer follows up and finds that they’re “career employees” and not Trump appointees and their “careers” started in the Obama administration as I suspect they did, I wonder if Menendez will be as interested in it with that “unmasking”:)
Bob Menendez and ethics should never be used in the same paragraph …
When Bolton says “pleading” he makes it sound like Trump was on his knees. Lawfare must have written his book LOL.
At this point, I’d trust anything John Bolton says or writes as much as I’d trust Satan to turn over a new leaf.
What one won’t do to make a buck!!!
💰💰💰
I hope Johny has a good attorney.
Here’s hoping his attorneys clean out his bank account!
Can I kindly recommend Covington and Burlington? 😉
I thought much the same…..Bolton must be broke. He establishes himself as a petty, effeminate, classless, disloyal and vindictive clown.
I agree. I thought Bolton was a good guy when GW Bush had to make him “Acting” UN Ambassador because the democRat Senate would not confirm him.
Now the Leftist democRats love him because he attacks Trump. The Never Trumper neo-Con Rinoes hate Trump and cozy up to democRats, Bushie Repubs pretended to be conservative, yet were NWO war profiteers, Clintoons were cartel criminals and Obamaites were Marxist-Mooslem infil-traitors.
Swamps are very messy places so many varmints out to eat each other.
John Bolton’s Dossier is Bananas – He’s Feeding Rabid Media Spider Monkeys…
Omarosa Bolton.
Menendez is a total political hack. He is trying to reinterpret what was being said under the assumption that Bolton was truthful? Makes me deliriously sick!
Sen. Menendez is concerned that people don’t have “faith and confidence in their government!”
Way to get a clue Bob! You woke up about 27 years too late. But don’t worry, trust is being fully restored by our magnificent President Trump – and no thanks to you and your fellow Swamp Mates.
John Bull-Tonne
Despicable
Never thought much of Bolton, think even less of him now.
Does he chew that stash into shape? Does it taste good with food?
Agree he is a globalist neocon at best and a warmonger for sure at worst.
This is election will be about China. This is just the latest and usual hit job by media targeting his base and his accomplishments to set the battlefield to try to weaken Trump.
Bolton is a disgrace. I seriously doubt he wrote all of that article and no wonder he didn’t testify under oath. He would have gotten filleted and he certainly would not be able to write this book.
Remember was fired for mucking up the North Korea negotiations. Notice nothing about North Korea is mentioned in the article.
You give Bolton too much credit. 🤣 He didn’t ‘muck up’ the NK negotiations, Kim Fatty3 and his gangsters did.
This election will be about Donald J Trump. Period. Whether he gets four more contested years to try to slow or halt the deterioration of the Republic, or whether we get into a true civil war (What’s often called the CW wasn’t that, it properly should be called the Southern Rebellion, because that’s what it was).
I’ve read all the leaked excerpts from his book and what struck me is that I’ve read all of this before in articles published in the NYT, WAPO and so on over the years under different by-lines. Was Bolton a leaker or source or did he use the unverified material in his book.
Either way it belies the fact he never testified before Congress when asked, nor voiced his ‘concerns’.
Very bizarre to say the least.
Door number two?
Don’t. know, but these recent excerpts are almost verbatim with the hit pieces I’ve read over the past few years Talk about deja vu.
Sure looks like Dim desperation is growing rampantly. They’re now resorting to recycling already dead narratives and scraping the bottom of the barrel with Bolton.
It’s not desperation. They repeat the same lies over and over again because they know that eventually people start to believe it. That’s the way the the human psyche works. It’s why cult leaders use mantras.
That would imply Deep State sources as origin…since the NYT and WaPoop are direct outlets for CIA and FBI “leaks” & propaganda..
I assume Bolton has the goods to back up his claims
If Pompeo wrote him a note saying POTUS was full of shit I assume
John has the note??? IF XI told him about the help with Election I assume
there were translators there and there would be notes of this conversation?
If this is so bad why didn;t he testify. I would think he would run to every
committee he could to tell SOMEONE about all this?
Why would he trash his career this way.. I mean the left will have nothing to do
with him after this little episode blows over and no one on the right would want
to hire him after he gossips like this. who would trust him?
You would think the media would be skeptical after the Michael Wolf
book debacle where every channel breathlessly wanted him on
to dish the dirt on POTUS till they found he had nothing to back
it up with then suddenly he was never heard from again?
It’s all about the benjamins
It’s all about the benjamins
Why do think he refused to testify under oath when subpoenaed? He hired and attorney to take the subpoena to court to let the courts decide if he had to appear. So, he ended up never testifying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Disagree. He has been lying for decades playing a role designed to help hide the greed of the swamp. The role he is now playing is timed to hurt Trump who, with Sundance’s able assistance is exposing it all. This is swamp desperation and takes one of its pieces off the table because it ain’t gonna work. This is the Mustaches last Harrah’s on the global stage…good riddance.
Well if this excerpt from Boltons stupid book, dossier or whatever it’s called is the theme throughout it’s about as worthless as wet C ration toilet paper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
democRats are Insane, no predicting what they will do other than foaming at the mouth over Trump.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I must say, TDS is a powerful force. John Bolton, agree with him or not, was a serious person. I actually respected him. TDS has rendered him a deranged shit-poster. Incredible!
TDS is an unacknowleged, serious Pandemic. One of the first places to be hit with TDS was the CDC… go figure…
Bolton is out of it let the book come it will only show how smart president trump is. Bolton is Bananas. hope he gets a lot of money from the book because who would want to hire him I know cnn.
What BS!! Always knew Bolton is a psychotic liar and dirtbag!!
The “China collusion” was featured as a “bombshell” on the local evening news today.
Laughable.
Firstly, no other President has ever adopted a more confrontational posture towards the People’s Republic of China. Less than a year ago the media was stoking fears of an “economic cold war” and bemoaning the dangers of tariffs and global recession. For goodness sake, the executive order banning Chinese travel was declared a racist provocation less than five months ago.
To declare that Trump and Xi are somehow in cahoots is patently ludicrous and utterly removes any credibility this Biden campaign product might have had. The illogic of such a claim is painfully clear to anyone but the most rabid of the OMB Brigade.
Secondly, if this is supposed to be the “big bombshell” designed to grab headlines at the start of the promotional tour what else could there possibly be? I mean what’s next, did the President sign a secret nuclear deal with Iran? Perhaps he struck an oil deal with Maduro? Or maybe he had tea with al-Bagdadhi before that “austere cleric” met an untimely end?
This is so silly that I would almost think someone is spinning a wheel to choose what claims to promulgate next.
I actually thought they played a good hand with how convoluted and complicated the russia BS was. At this stage, however, I should think that even LIV’s would see how outrightly stupid these claims are when media runs with china collusion.
Since it is a quite uncommon acronym in the recent Treehouse, can readers assume that
LIV = Low Information Voter ?
Not even the most deranged Dem voter will believe that President Trump is in cahoots with China.
Biden’s financial ties to the BatMunchers are a massive problem, so this is the Dem attempt at a ‘we have always been at war with Eurasia’ pivot.
Even Menendez alluded to it: The Democrats have always wanted to be tough on China, but Trump is stopping them.
Sounds like another great product from the Rhodes and Schiff parody writing team.
i hear what Bolton claims, sure, but, more importantly, what does his mustache say?
A:”Why can’t I be as thick and luxurious as Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s?”
Ruthy is constantly trimming hers.
His mustache says “Got Milk?”
“President Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is executed through the prism of using economics to achieve national security objectives. This approach was so fundamentally foreign to Bolton that he couldn’t wrap his mind around how trade and economics could be used instead of dropping bombs.”
Absolutely agree. Bolton never had a clue what Trump was doing, why, or even Bolton’s reason for being there. Bolton was the knuckle-dragging cretin at the end of the table that Trump could point to and say “work with me, because if you don’t this asshole just wants to blow you up.” Bolton never understood that he was just the punchline. Still doesn’t get it. And still is.
Bolton is skilled at playing checkers and bottom feeding on turds flushed from a cruise ship, but he is a loser out of his league and out of his element at a VIP state dinner and chess tournament.
Headed for the back corner of a Barnes and Noble Fiction aisle.
The dumpster behind the Barnes & Noble.
Half Price Books….
On sale for 90% off.
Beyond Bolton…
How about the sheer irony of Menendez posing as a judge of ethical behavior??
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love that picture of Mnuchin and Lighthizer looking like two cats who just ate fat canaries!
Bolton’s advice to Potus at G20 was to shank Xi if he got a chance.
Isn’t it just so convenient that leaks always happen when TRUMP is overseas and/or while someone is testifying before Congress.
Bolton sounds just as useless as all the shampeachmnet people, whining about their power not being what they had hoped it would be.
Hello, I know you aren’t used to it in The Swamp, but we elect President’s and President’s hold all the power. Get used to it and get over yourselves.
Please show some respect for a veteran. While I must grant that he is a depraved war monger to the point of being a misanthrope; a no good b astard and snake in the grass; a disgrace to his ancestors going back at least 10,000 years; clearly a lot so low all other lots he should envy; nonetheless he served in the Maryland National Guard during the Vietnam War and not a single Viet Cong nor NVA, not a single one, was ever able to invade and occupy Maryland. In fact, the people of Maryland are long overdue in erecting a statue of some kind of him.
Let me see
Spying failed.
Election rigging and cheating failed.
Russia collusion failed.
Ukraine lying whistleblower failed.
Impeachment failed.
Covid 19 failed.
Social unrest and riots failing now.
Cue the compromised generals and Bolton.
No worries this also shall fail.
Pray the next false flag attempt fails.
They are running out of options…
And combined with COIN (Petreaus and Mattis) the stupidest doctrine ever conceived by man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I don’t like Bolton at all, but I am afraid this book will hurt Trump. In addition to other stuff going on… like, why the heck did Francisco and the other top DOJ people suddenly quit?
Nobody gives a shit about Bolton or his book.
The DOJ is corrupt. They either quit because they couldn’t stand the smell, or they are corrupt and the hammer was dropped.
Will this hurt PDJT? Maybe. This is war, it’s hard not to take some damage. It’s up to us to hit back twice as hard.
Durham must have pi$$ed in their Wheaties (i.e. Maybe asked too many questions while they were in the room.
It will and the leaks will be as bad or even worse than the book. And now Mattis and other rats will likely come back out of their holes and pile on some more.
Everything’s going to hurt Trump…until it doesn’t
John Bolton is Bill Kristol…..Bill Kristoll is John Bolton…What’s the surprise???
Read this as a “memoir” and it is as absurd as SD makes it out to be. But read this as a blatant political hit job, it all makes perfect sense – keep repackaging the same old ideas.
If Bolton is to be believed, the all-wise, all-powerful Chairman Xi grandly proclaims the US-China relationship the most important in the world. The Great Xi even tries to warn Trump against the “poor judgement” of those wanting start a new cold war. Why, he could mean anyone – BUT foolish, corrupt Trump immediately targets…the Democrats! And then, “stunningly,” Trump all but gets on his knees literally pleads with Xi to “ensure he’d win.”
It’s Trump/Putin and Zelensky Quid Pro Quo all wrapped up together.
Gimme a break! Did John Bolton write this $#%& himself? Did he have help from John Brenna or one of the Brennan’s Ciaramellas still running around the IC? Hell, maybe the CCP flew a propagandist over to Qatar and typed it up for him.
Pathetic.
He’s already been repudiated by those who were present at these meetings.
Bolton is butthurt on steroids.
His lies are just sheer nonsense.
Bolton is just another teat sucking mustache at the DC trough.
After Trump is re-elected, it will be John WHO?
Another one bites the dust!
And another one gone, and another one gone
Another one bites the dust!
👇
“Feeding Rapid Media Spider Monkeys” indeed, Crystal-Meth laced with PCP.
By the way, where was Bolton when Bill Clinton was selling nuclear missile technology and our factories to China?
Evidently Rabid Media Spider Monkeys on PCP-laced Meth are exceedingly Rapid. 😁
I am pretty sure President Trump appointed John Bolton to the NSA Director job.
I’m pretty sure you don’t have a clue about the difference between the NSA, a spy agency which has a Director, and the PERSON known as the National Security Advisor 😱
Different NSA, but yes he did. He probably thought he could control Bolton, but Bolton is too much of a POS to do that.
one thing is very clear….that bolton and the publisher did NOT clear any of the material AND that the current inspections show it contains classmat information up to and including top secret material, johnny boy is going to be facing two realities:
a. capture of all profits and proceeds AND a costly legal battle.
b. a very real risk of being charged with a serious crime.
If this material is “leaked”, it does not change the calculus of harm either with bolton and camp holding liability.
lets remember, it was a GUARDIAN JOURNALIST that published unredacted material. It is a FACT that Assange and wikileaks NEVER published the very harmful content uncurated by Guardian. It was a journalist who had been given special access to SEEK curation from the UNITED STATES and was handed the encryption keys to open it up for inspection. Assange had sent the material along with keys to 14 different news orgs around the world. ONLY THE GUARDIAN AND THIS EMBECILE journalist published the unredact uncurated material! Most people following this closely, have concluded it was a frame up…Assange was destroying the “status quo” media giants who could not tolerate an outsider showing falsifiable data that directly implicated many of them for manufacturing false narratives!. THAT JOURNALIST WAS NEVER CHARGED WITH A CRIME. THE FORMER AND THIS CURRENT DOJ have been hoisting up a fraud claim that Assange harmed us intelligence secrets. That is entirely untrue. In every single situation, Assange and camp provided the US with access to review the material and the US IC did just exactly that. Not enough attention has been made about this subject. This journalist by the way (guardian) has direct ties to numerous shady organizations that employs many former M16 operators.
the point here, is that if we go with publishing classmat without seeking and gaining proper clearance and curation, Bolton is going to face some very serious criminal charges.
what a dummy.
“Bolton is going to face some very serious criminal charges.”
Probably as serious as Brennan, Comey, Mueller, Weismann, Rosenstein, Hillary, Biden and Obama are facing.
John Bolton is all about war . I wonder how much money he has stashed. These people love war . Why ? Bush Chaney Bolten Biden UN these bums Have caused so much damage all over the World . Killing our brothers Cousins Uncles Sisters Mothers children Aunts . For what to line their pockets and to destroy the world . They are Satanic. The Bankers are No better . Its time for these corrupt politicians insiders stop looting killing and drug trafficking people Trafficking . SLAVES NO MORE to these Evil People . Enough allready
Poor barking John
Perhaps he might sit for a GWB -dog- portrait .
Remember the short video of John Bolton walking alone on a Qatari street that was shot from an approaching car? I think Sundance may have posted it yesterday. I recall a slightly longer video in which it was unmistakably John Bolton on that street. No doubt whatsoever.
The big question: How did the person(s) in the approaching car(s) know to shoot the video(s) of John Bolton in Qatar? Seriously. Who has a cell phone or dash cam at the ready, and then announces while a distant pedestrian is a couple hundred feet away “Isn’t that John Bolton?”
Just asking for a friend…
Lol. Bolton is an accidental genius. He has galvanised the professional Left into supporting a hardline on The PRC, by claiming the President was weak and compromising. They bit. TDS makes them now support a strong China policy. We’ll show him.
I’m having a laugh.🤣
“DOSSIER”? Indeed, one can only speculate as to the size and scope of the… AHEM…”DOSSIER” that our beloved and betrothed “SPOOK INC.” has on old “JOHN HAS A LONG MUSTACHE”.
I wonder if our DEPLORABLE LITTLE FRIENDS got their hands on THAT DOSSIER yet?
I’m going to guess it reads better than BOLTONSTAN’S book. And has MORE TRUTH TO IT.
Just a guess mind you. 🙂
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
They’re not all spider monkeys. Some are howler monkeys. They’re all rabid, though.
