USTR Lighthizer Plans to Outline Renewed Demand for International Tariff Reciprocity…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is testifying tomorrow at 10:00am to the House Ways and Means committee; later in the afternoon Ambassador Lighthizer will testify before the Senate Finance Committee.
The New York Times has received an advance copy of USTR Lighthizer’s opening statement, and the liberal publication is apoplectic the Trump administration plans to outline an even more aggressive stance toward the World Trade Organization (WTO).
According to the pearl-clutching Wall St. class, Lighthizer is going to inform congress of Trump/USTR plans to demand tariff reciprocity; and Lighthizer will indeed raise tariffs against any nation that continues to attempt one-sided benefit. [EU will go bananas]
One method to approach tariff inequality would be for the U.S. to lower the import value threshold for non-tariff exemptions. Currently the U.S. does not apply import duties to any product valued under $800. This is a great benefit to China, southeast Asia, and U.S. on-line retailers such as ebay and Amazon; however, the zero tariff threshold hurts U.S. manufacturers because China and other nations do not reciprocate.
It is anticipated that USTR Lighthizer will inform congress the U.S. will lower that import threshold to match the same value level applied by other nations. Obviously the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Wall Street multinationals will not like this approach.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans to continue its aggressive trade tactics this year by pushing for a “broader reset” of the tariffs set by the World Trade Organization, a top trade official plans to tell Congress in testimony on Wednesday.
Robert E. Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, will tell the House Ways and Means Committee that the tariffs the organization sets for various countries are “outdated” and far above the levels charged by the United States, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
The United States “must ensure that tariffs reflect current economic realities to protect our exporters and workers,” Mr. Lighthizer’s prepared testimony says.
The remarks suggest that American officials will continue their offensive this year on the World Trade Organization, the international body charged with writing and enforcing trade rules. (read more)
Following the four year pattern of opposition, we can well expect the majority of purchased politicians to stand against the Trump administration efforts. That said, none of the doomsayer tariff predictions ever came true; and President Trump has the support of the majority with him against the United States Congress.
Fantastic. One needs but listen to our (at long last) honest Trump economic representatives to foresee where and which beneficiaries will emerge in the ‘New and Rebuilt America’.
Before Trump, one could not trust a word that was said by the Obama and even Bush administrations regarding true American trade policy.
“How dare you ask for the world to play fair!”
I wish he was announcing a total economic and cultural disengagement with COMMUNIST China and ALL islamic countries such that we regard and treat them as we do Iran (and used to with Cuba). Anything short of that is simply to ignore reality—all of these nations are our existential enemies.
He has to get the pharma manufacturing here first, and a few other things. He will do it when he can.
jumpinjarhead,
The problem is that if the US were to cut China off completely they would have no choice but to go to war with us and they fight very dirty. They would likely release a super deadly virus into the US that would make covid-19 look like a case of the sniffles.
This would be followed by other equally dirty tricks such as detonating an EMP bomb over the US and crippling the power grid and taking out all the electronics in the country.
Pushing China into a corner would be extremely dangerous. If we ever end up having to nuke them you can bet that Russia will join with China and try to nuke us.
“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Tzu, Sun.
They’re buying soybeans. Things may get interesting after the election.
I read President Trump is planning on a $1 Trillion infrastructure deal (downgraded from $2T), including 5G and rural Internet. So let’s say $800 Billion.
Democrats will probably require another $1 Trillion in CV19 spending.
President Trump has a top-drawer economics team, bar none. Our president needs more folks like these in his administration.
Tell Mitch to staff his admin and not let Schumer stonewall
The real economic war is American citizens versus the Congress.
The majority of the Congress has taken bribes to sell us out.
The DC environment is like a massive corporation acting like a monopoly.
President Trump should “break up” the DC monopoly by dispersing it
all over the country. I believe the citizens would benefit greatly by this.
The sunlight is getting brighter. The U.S. people are waking up. We must carry the message.
We need tools. We need websites to link to. We need sunlight on the originators and propagators of lies.
Level the playing field.
No more Beannie babys, Happy meal toys….Cheap hardware…
No more property ownership in the USA to countries that do not allow Americians to buy and hold property in their nation.
This is a good start but we need to take our commerence back in many ways.
Interesting.
I believe about two years ago there were upwards of 100 homes in Sacramento, owned by Chinese gov’t entities, that were involved w moving drugs here. I’ll have to google it.
AGENTS SEIZE 100 POT-GROWING HOUSES IN SACRAMENTO TIED TO CHINA-BASED CRIMINALS
Friday, April 6, 2018
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “Hundreds of federal and local law enforcement agents have seized roughly 100 Northern California houses purchased with money wired to the United States by a Chinese-based crime organization and used to grow massive amounts of marijuana illegally, authorities said Wednesday….
“Authorities tracked at least 125 wire transfers totaling $6.3 million from Fujian Province in China, all just below the $50,000 limit imposed by the Chinese government.”
“Officials are trying to learn if the homebuyers are what Scott called “indentured servants” – indebted to the Chinese gang and brought to the United States to buy and tend the grow houses. Many speak only Mandarin Chinese.
“We’re treating them as victims” who may have been “forced or coerced” to work in what can be toxic environments, FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan said.
“The buyers generally used the same Sacramento real estate agents, borrowed from private lenders instead of traditional banks, and used straw buyers who purchased the properties on behalf of the real owners….”
https://abc7news.com/agents-seize-100-pot-growing-houses-in-sacramento-tied-to-china-based-criminals/3309909/
WHY ARE WE ASSUMING THESE CHINESE NATIONALS ARE VICTIMS??!! They came here under fradulent pretenses, don’t speak the language, and likely have limited job skills for modern America.
I sure pray that they all want to serve in the same capacity in the Second Term!
I love this guy Trump. No matter what they throw at him, he just comes back and runs right AT them. It’s almost as if he had a multi-phase and multi-part plan fully formed and ready to implement before he was even elected. (wink)
Trump Landslide 2020
I am sure he developed this skill while building skyscrapers in the most complicated environment, NYC. Unions, inspectors, mob, they all wanted a piece of his action.
How about a tariff of 75% for moneys destined to purchase the goods of American Politicians?
How about a tariff of 75% for foreign moneys destined to affect American politics ( ie:BLM ).
My brother and sister-in-law lived and worked in a building their NGO completely remodeled in China. As soon as the remodel was done, they were kicked out and the CCP took the building. Let’s do the same with all the real estate they have bought over here. Fair is fair.
It might be good. Let’s see what happens.
If it isn’t becoming clear, please refer to history.
we are fast approaching that deadly zone where war become imminent.
We are likely to see some regional skirmishes develop rapidly into serious military conflict.
I’m convinced this President is aware of the risks..I am NOT convinced China or Russia are going to comply….and when I say China and Russia, I am talking about Europe…it’s economic partners.
NATO will far apart faster than you can say, brexit.
weird world we live in…fighting to restore freedom and security in europe in the last century…and now, seeing it has been completely compromised by the same kind of corruption that millions died to prevent from taking power.
sad indeed.
history repeats itself.
maybe this time, we do not hesitate to march into Moscow…and beijing.
“The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself. For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat. The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry.”
-President Donald J Trump. October 13th 2016.
NYT spellchecker transmogrified “reciprocal” into “aggressive”.
Ross Perot said if the trade deals are so great, make them reciprocal.
What? Individual shipments under $800 face no tariff? AND we subsidize their shipments into our country?
#2 should be immediately stopped.
And lo, bring us a blockbuster UK – US trade deal before the election!?
On a related foreign-policy / economic topic:
Germany: Trump’s Troop Withdrawal Hurts NATO Alliance, Despite Failing to Meet Spending Requirements
German politicians have lashed out after President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will be withdrawing a significant portion of American military personnel from the country over its failure to meet NATO spending commitments.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/06/16/german-politicians-claim-trumps-troop-withdrawal-hurts-nato-alliance/
The $800 exemption is for baggage (passengers).
It was $400 until Clinton.
For cargo (incl ECCFs likeDHL, mail, air/ocean/truck freight, most goods are free up to $200. Once this is exceeded, duty should be collected on the entire value (see 19usc1321). This used to be $5.
Its a broad topic, and very few people know all the aspects. But there has clearly been a huge loss of revenue to the Treasury, and other circumventions, going on since about 1990. Mostly from the Chinese.
You all see the genius behind why an “advance copy” of Amb. Lighthizer’s opening statement was released. Right? Should be a great day for pimp-slapping legislative branch whores.
In the end the EU countries can either capitulate to reciprocal tariffs or lose their ability to market products into the biggest economy on the planet.
Yoda says: “Capitulate they will.”
