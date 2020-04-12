President Trump Announces OPEC+ Agreement to Limit Oil Production…

Though the U.S. and Canada are not part of the “OPEC Plus” group, President Trump has been leading negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Russia to broker a deal and stop their price war. Today President Trump announces an agreement between the major petroleum exporting countries to curb oil production by approximately 10 million barrels per day:
Additionally, there was a loggerhead within the negotiations as Mexico did not want to cut their production by the requested amount of 400,000 barrels daily. Mexico relies on oil as a large part of their economy. AMLO stated his economy could not withstand such a significant drop in state revenue. Economic security is, after all, national security.
President Trump broke the OPEC+ stalemate by agreeing to decrease U.S. production by 300k/barrels allowing Mexico to drop a more manageable 100k/barrels. Trump and AMLO reached an undisclosed agreement where Mexico will reimburse the U.S. later on.
I suspect the “reimbursement” will be more, well, strategically geopolitical than financial. [*nudge-nudge*, *wink-wink*, *say-no-more/say-no-more*] President Trump has an uncanny knack of collecting leverage for later, more strategic, purposes. Just sayin’.
(VIA CNBC) […] Sunday’s emergency meeting — the second in four days — came as oil-producing nations scrambled to reach an agreement in an effort to prop up falling prices as the coronavirus outbreak continues to hammer demand. The agreement also ends a price war that broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia at the beginning of March, which further pressured oil prices as each sought to gain market share.
The group, known as OPEC+, initially proposed cutting production by 10 million barrels per day — amounting to some 10% of global oil supply — on Thursday, but Mexico opposed the amount it was being asked to cut, holding up the final deal.
Talks continued on Friday when energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met, and while all agreed that stabilization in the market is needed, the group stopped short of discussing specific production numbers.
Under OPEC+’s new agreement, Mexico will cut 100,000 barrels per day, instead of the 400,000 barrels per day it had initially been asked to cut.
The 9.7 million barrels per day cut will begin on May 1, and will extend through the end of June. (read more)
With such a significant slow-down in global oil demand due to the coronavirus mitigation efforts, massive tanker ships have been loaded with oil and sit at sea awaiting the global economy to restart generating the need for their cargo.
Two Weeks Ago…. President Trump and Defense Secretary Esper announced a major deployment of U.S. military to interdict narcotics trafficking from Central America.
On the surface the effort to deploy naval assets to the Caribbean and southern pacific is justified based on intelligence drug cartels will exploit the coronavirus pandemic to ship more narcotics into the U.S.
However, in the bigger picture there’s also a likelihood the Chinese Communist Party would work with their geopolitical allies in Central American regimes to further weaken the U.S. during a time of increased vulnerability.
In times of war, or severe geopolitical confrontation, exploiting a vulnerability is a common strategy. Therefore it’s a smart and prudent geopolitical move for President Trump and U.S. military to take very aggressive action against the cartels and their communist sympathizers. There’s more going on here than appears on the surface.
Ergo, sometime in the future…
Barr: “The president is very thankful for your cooperation“…
AMLO: “So you’re saying this is an offer I cannot refuse?“..
Barr: “The President is very thankful for your cooperation“…
Barr: “The President is very thankful for your cooperation“…
LOL.. That made my day…
If nobody noticed the last virus presser, Trump used this to position himself not as President but as leader of the world. Then he moved on to local news. Perhaps this is why the press seemed so awed that day.
I might add that Trump really did not give up anything since there was easily 300k barrels a day that was not profitable anyway. So on the face it looks like we did something, but it was nothing really. So we got something for nothing. Art of the deal.
Amazing what happens when you have a successful businessman in the White House instead of a career politician or a “community organizer” with ZERO real world experience!!
(Seeing Fauci today playing the backtracking weasel proves that he has never before had his judgement questioned because he has never been in the private sector where one is actually expected to produce results and defend your decisions. He has NO idea how to handle scrutiny so he comes off as both arrogant AND defensive!)
Vikingmom…spot on about having a businessman in the White House. President Trump is wired for profitable deal making and for winning. Being a career politician is disqualifying in my view. The vast majority of career pols have no sense of managing a P & L . And a good number of them are bought off by the time they get around to running for Congress or for the presidency. A few examples come to mind: Biden, Schumer, Pelosi, Paul Ryan.
Exactly! I noticed that all of the people who are clamoring for this lockdown to continue for as long as necessary, whatever the heck that means, are still receiving their full benefit and salaries. People who have never worked in the private sector have zero idea of how the real world works… It seems so simple to tell a grocery store that they're only allowed to have a quarter of the customers they normally do, but yet the cost of overhead are the same. I'm flabbergasted that that is a difficult concept for people to grasp, but I am hearing from people everyday who think that way

and any attempt to explain how a business actually works, is always met with, "well you just don't care if people die!"
and any attempt to explain how a business actually works, is always met with, “well you just don’t care if people die!”
Yes, way before President Trump announced he would be running for President in the 2016 election, I always said that we needed a business person to become the next American President to help bring our country back on track! Was so excited when he announced he would run for President! Can still remember that day!
Collecting markers for the time, and that time WILL come, when we will ask for and expect collective and unified world action against the Chinese communists for lying about the virus they unleashed on the world and the deaths their lies caused. Big payment coming due.
AMEN!!
The man never stops working for AMERICA. Congress should follow his example.
Congress definitely should! Ty!
In other words, recess.
'Congress' will have to be dragged along, kicking and screaming, because it's not in their 'personal' interests. Too many of them are not working for America.
The house and Pelosi won't come back unless they can hurt us and economy at this point.
So Trump should say:"The Speaker of the House, Ms Polosi, refuses to stay in session and do the peoples business. That is: pass the relief I have requested with no pork attached – or don't bother coming back. Oh, by the way, I have directed the Treasury Department to with hold all salary for every day you do not work. As St Paul said, 'those who don't work, don't eat'. Now you are in the same position as the average US citizen!
It's no wonder Mark Meadows, a true patriot, left the house for the WH, he is now somewhere where he can actually make a difference. God bless this fine man!
All things considered, President Trump is truly sitting in the catbird seat.
The Skippers chair, perhaps …
I get sea sick just watching that.
Definitely NOT part of the recruiting package.
Those aren’t wibdshield wipers, they’re moisture mitigation devices.
Reminds me of the good ole days. Though it was no a US Destroyer but a French one.
So, you want to be a helmsman? Watch this.
🙂
I’ve run the Columbia bar in a 72ft sail;boat water over the bow and all that- but nothing like this.. The Navy Hymn comes to mind..
Just think, if Hillary was our President what would have happened.
1) She would not have done a thing.
2) She would have inserted herself and got Saudi Arabia and Russia so mad at each that they would now be firing nuclear missiles at each other and maybe at us..
3.) she would have gotten good and drunk and slept through it like she did during our embassy attack.
LikeLiked by 4 people
3) She would have thrown another lamp at Bill.
Who never had sex with that woman…
3) She would have gotten lightheaded and they would have dwarf tossed her into a van
Brute: Is dwarf-tossing a thing?
Or… just hit the re-set button.
Prices and production go back to normal. Problem solved. Drinks anyone?
“Just think, if Hillary was our President what would have happened.”
Exactly.
Hillary or anyone else I can think of.
Yes, not sute there would have been much difference with Jeb or Marco,….optics perhaps, but not SUBSTANCE.
Global Conmunist elites don’t like Saudi Arabia, Russia or the American oil industry.
So, this agreement is a blow to THEM, and a victory for Nationalism
With, an undisclosed favor from Amlo, in the future. I LIKE it. Another example of PDJT demonstrating he can chew gum and walk, works towards SOLVING problems, not merely ‘managing’ them, and achieving GOALS.
AShe has said, he has NEVER liked OPEC, its a CARTEL. As largest oil producer, we are the big kid on the block, and instead of the cartel dictating to US, we encourage them to do the sensible thing, for all concerned.
U.S., RUSSIA, SAUDI ARABIA, AND EVEN MEXICO are ‘Nationalist’ governments;
AMLO IS Socialist, but he is NATIONALIST Socialist, just as Russia IS Conmunist, but under Putin it is NATIONALIST Conmunist, NOT ‘Marxist’. Saudi Arabia is a not so benevalent monarchy, but it is very much NATIONALIST.
CHINA and the Globalist elitist who support them, seem to be totally ‘out of the picture’, on this one!
Unless I am missing something,…….?
IMO Her Odiousness would have been very active during the negotiations, soliciting bribes (I mean contributions) via donations to the Clinton Crime Syndicate, expensive speeches, etc. etc.

'What's in it for meeeee!'
‘What’s in it for meeeee!’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, she would have found a way to sell us out.
And just think what would have happened if Old Joe was President. I have no idea and neither does he.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3) She would have required a $1 billion donation to the Clinton Foundation each by both the Saudi's and the Russians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She would have sent her deep state minions and IC thugs to broker a deal for "their own good" and then funnel the money into the family foundation (coffers). And made sure that middle class Americans paid the tab by increasing prices, lost jobs, more regulations and increased Carbon, local and state taxes.
It was posted else where or another site I visit, be interesting to see the global warming crowds explanation how CO2 levels haven’t declined with a drastic reduction in fossil fuel usage.
Hopefully this is another front we can win on due to this “episode”.
There is no other President that could do show much while managing the worse crisis to ever be thrown at an administration.
“The Art of the Deal”
Eric C. At wattsupwiththat there was a cartoon by Josh IIRC that had that, hope that the link posts
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/10/friday-funny-that-crushing-climatechange-moment-courtesy-of-coronavirus/
Enjoy🤗😊😅🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is operating at a high level, few can appreciate it, certainly not the MSM, who continue to squabble about that which has no meaning. Thanks Sundance for continuing to give insight into what President Trump is doing to confront the complex and dangerous problems the world is facing. If not President Trump, than who?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. That was my thought…
Sometime before November, Mexico cuts a check designated toward the wall, for the amount of what they’ll save letting their army in the north stand down.
Marka: same thought, sort of. To certain degree, Mexico IS paying for the "wall" right now if they, as PDJT has said repeatedly, have 27,000 Mexican Army soldiers patrolling their border. I'm assuming that's both northern and southern borders, and maybe other ports of entry/exit, seaports, airports, etc. If not a permanent fix on Mexico's part. it seems to be buying time for hard wall construction which, I guess, is steadily on-going but has a LOT of mileage still to cover to become the 21st Century Great Wall.
😁 Promises Made. Promises Kept. KAG.
PDJT big picture leverage. The Art of the Deal. Post Wuhan Virus. Hammer time.
Great news. I'm sure MSM will be screeching that's he "spoke with MBS & Putin"

🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LOVE the Monty Python (Holy Grail) references that Sundance often uses! 🙂
but ARE we cutting production or not??? Our energy leaders are in trouble
Be interested to know how cuts in U.S. production are effected by executive action. Jawboning? Temporary restrictions on federal leases? Some atypical operation of the Defense Production Act?
Is it actually a production cut, or diversion from the open market, say by purchase for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
There was no sense to pull oil out of the ground in the US once the price got so low. We already reduced by 300000 barrels per day, due to supply and demand issues. PDJT said it multiple times in his press conferences.
We filled the strategic reserve by purchasing the virtually worthless inventory they had just sitting there.
President Trump: good for the US, good for the world. And he operates at this high level of achievement despite unprecedented and unprincipled domestic opposition.
How can we agree to cut production? We don't have a state owned oil producer.
LOL…. We're cutting production naturally. Everything is filled up… there's no where for it to go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly – we have already made those cuts because of containment issues!
How exactly does a president get private oil companies to cut production? Is he going to revoke permits issued for drilling on federal land?
we're at war…plus price is below cost in USA…bankruptcy looms without Fed guarantees…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oil companies have been wanting to cut production to boost price, but can't due to federal laws (price fixing), so the President can order them to cut it.
China owned "Virginia Based" Smithfield shuttered their plants soon after this agreement…guess they want to hurt American Interests again…

We'll see if DPA is used…
We’ll see if DPA is used…
Time to boot the ChiComms out of Smithfield. There should be no Chinese owned food processors in America. The Chinese people will revolt before we starve!
LikeLiked by 4 people
how many were disappeared during the last lockdown???
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
#MAGA2020 & FOREVER
LikeLiked by 5 people
From SD's.. "There's more – going on here – than appears on the surface. 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
Meanwhile the crooked democrats are up to no good regarding the Middle East:
~~ Texas Sen. Ted Cruz unloaded on his Democratic colleagues on Friday in response to Sen. Dianne Feinstein sending a letter to President Trump declaring that she is “disappointed” in his administration’s plan to block funding to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran. The Democrats’ demand of Trump to help Iran get $5 billion in aid, Cruz noted, comes “at the exact same time” that they are “blocking desperately need relief to small businesses in America.”
In late March, a group of Democratic lawmakers — among them Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), and Rashida Tlaib (MI), and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin calling for the easing of U.S. sanctions on Iran during the coronavirus pandemic, a request that was dead on arrival.
Iran has since requested $5 billion in aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In response to the Trump administration indicating that they have no intention of allowing the terror-sponsoring state to get the massive infusion of money, Sen. Feinstein sent her own letter on Thursday expressing her disappointment…
In response to the pair of moves, Cruz called out Feinstein and the Democrats for what he suggested were some backward “priorities.” ~~ from the Daily Wire
I'd call that
Yesterday gas was $1.75/gal at the pump, will it be $2.40/gal next week?
Get out there and fill er up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wrote a day or two ago about Chinese military maneuvers in Pakistan and near Taiwan: trust the Chinese to making trouble as often as possible and as ubiquitously as possible to squeeze the United States during this shutdown.
Their presence in Central and South America – or anywhere! – means nothing good for us or for any freedom-loving person of any nationality.
1. At these amazingly low prices, would love to further expand out strategic oil reserves.
2. I wonder if there is a way now for Boeing, or maybe the commercial airlines, to lock in cheap jet fuel?? A major component of airline costs.
A) Help out the airlines shirt term.
B) Help out oil producers.
Mark Cuban on Fox (?) today. He seemed to …
1. Tried to throw cold water on the economy coming back strong in Q3 & Q4.
2. Being COY about a Presidential run in 2020. Didn’t know he is a Liberal.
Hurray, we get to pay more for everything after oil prices push back up.
I usually fill our oil tank over the summer when price is the lowest. I just did it.
I got Propane for $1.24/gallon a month ago. 765 gallons of it.
With little notice because it makes UniParty politicians and their Allied Media feel bad about themselves, the POTUS and AMLO have worked together for the betterment of their country’s and countrymen.
USMCA is true economic integration in ways that the disastrous NAFTA was not. Behind the curtain, Mexico’s oil production will have pride of place access to the American market as US production inevitably declines.
This outcome reveals the contours of what has already been agreed in terms of oil industry and North American market unification.
Eventually Venezuela will be rejoin the Western Hemisphere once Russia and China have had their fill of throwing more $Billions after bad keeping the bus driver Maduro in power. Both would have already cried uncle — Russia in for $25B; China $60B or more) — in return for pennies on the dollar back but with the oil market so oversupplied it simply hasn’t been in the interest of anyone to put together a deal that brings Venezuela’s production back on line to any meaningful degree.
“President Trump has an uncanny knack of collecting leverage for later, more strategic, purposes.” “And India has loosened restrictions and will export HCQ to the US”…
On the other hand, I have to admit, my family has really benefited from these extremely low gas prices… my husband has reduced hours but he’s still driving the same distance every day and we still need to fill up… I’ll be sad to see them climb back to where they were.
Oil price stability is what we need. If high paid oil workers are not working, the economy suffers. When the economy suffers it eventually trickles down to everyone.
If gas prices effect a family significantly, they need to be driving something that gets 30 miles to the gallon.
“I suspect the “reimbursement” will be more, well, strategically geopolitical than financial. [*nudge-nudge*, *wink-wink*, *say-no-more/say-no-more*] President Trump has an uncanny knack of collecting leverage for later, more strategic, purposes. Just sayin’.”
OK AMLO, here is the deal. We are going after China hard. USMCA is just about to kick in. We are bringing many factories back to the USA and North America (i.e., Mexico). You have been a good friend to us with your military securing the border. We are going to be a great friend to you. Many factories will come to Mexico. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Your people will prosper. We will also help you free your people from slavery to the cartels. You will be Mexico’s Abraham Lincoln. Your name will be revered for generations to come. Think about a Mexican Mount Rushmore.
Anyone remember Obama’s “Leading from Behind”? Thank God and Greyhound he’s gone! PDJT knows how to lead and where to lead from. He really is the “BOSS”. Next up?. . .America is open for business again!
He liked “leading from behind” because what’s left of Ozero’s choomed-out brains are in his behind.
Any questions?
Having lived in Dallas for 33 years, I am a Mavericks fan for life. However, I despise Cuban. He is right up there with Greg Popovich, Steve Kerr and LeBron Malcolm X James.
He suggests that PT did the PPP wrong and that instead he should have covered all business overdrafts allowing them to just keep on chugging. Businesses would sure love that. I can see a restaurant ordering a 10 year supply of styrofoam take out boxes. With a check.
