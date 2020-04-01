President Trump Announces Major Drug Interdiction Effort Targeting Central American Cartels…

Earlier today President Trump and Defense Secretary Esper announced a major deployment of U.S. military to interdict narcotics trafficking from Central America.
On the surface the effort to deploy naval assets to the Caribbean and southern pacific is justified based on intelligence drug cartels will exploit the coronavirus pandemic to ship more narcotics into the U.S.
However, in the bigger picture there’s also a likelihood the CCP would work with their allies in Central American regimes to further weaken the U.S. during a time of increased vulnerability.
In times of war, or severe geopolitical confrontation, exploiting a vulnerability is a common strategy. Therefore its a smart and prudent geopolitical move for President Trump and U.S. military to take very aggressive action against the cartels and their communist sympathizers. There’s more going on here than appears on the surface.
Admitted or not we are at war with the Red Dragon. Chairman Xi is cunning and strategic; President Trump is countering. Keep watching…
I’m not sure this is the best time. If this hysteria goes on much longer, a lot of Americans are going to need those drugs just to stay half way sane.
He’s taking a play from the Rahm Emmanuel playbook: Never let a crisis go to waste. Crush them NOW while there is support for securing the border-(and there’s LOTS of support right now)
WW2 got us out of the great depression. we may need another world war to get us out the great depression of 2020. I am convinced that Xi launched that bioweapon on purpose. He believes that the Chinese can tolerate more economic pain than us. He may be right but he has miscalculated the entire trade battle. He thought that he was waiting out Trump. Trump waited Xi out. And then setup new supply chains and banned them from 5g. the humiliation led Xi to start a war. Not a nuclear one. An economic war that will bring down the world economy. China will try to emerge the winner. That is their plan. I believe that this is another miscalculation. When the USA gets desperate we are prepared to do things the rest of the world won’t. When millions of Americans are on the streets we will be begging for revenge.
Is China also going trillions of dollars into debt to prop up their economy?… asking for real, I haven’t heard if their doing a similar stimulus to the US.
If they aren’t then they have indeed struck a major blow to the west with this virus.
Bringing out the military during the virus briefing was not about the cartel. it was to tell China we know the virus was a weapon and we are now at war. The rules of the have yet to be determined. —-
War
War time president
Unseen enemies
China virus
Must be defeated
Military hospital
Military camps
National guard activated
Shutdown
Hunker down
Stay out home
Don’t travel
Military briefings
Russia sends a care package
Does anyone else think we have entered into preparations for something other than a virus????
👋🏻
Concur with your premise.
But we may be in a world war right now – just not the kind of the 20th century.
There’s a reason President Trump said “the market will take care of itself”.
Yes. I think this is why Trump doesn’t seem to care about the economy. He is taking the month to decide the action to take against China. He has every one at home. What does the stock market matter now? I think we have our own bioweapons to activate soon. China is gonna regret this. The sh1t is gonna get real.
I agree this was on purpose. I think the President does too. The way he started calling it the China virus with obvious irritation.
I don’t care how much cheap crap we can’t buy anymore. Tariffs tariffs tariffs and buy made in USA again. Make them pay for the damage they have caused.
POTUS speaks the truth,..a total anomaly in the world of politics.
My preference is that we should disconnect ourselves entirely from enriching aggressive lying countries that thrive at our expense.
Besides, they eat dogs…and that’s not a small matter to me.
Honestly I think that’s what the deep state wants and where we are heading. We are already engaged in economic war. It seems like we are beginning to have a currency war. In the end we may not have a choice but to have the physical military war. Republicans and Fox News etc. already are sounding alarm regarding China’s role in this pandemic. When Democrats and the other media also join the chorus, we know for sure the real war wouldn’t be too far behind.
😁 you could be right. I figured it’s probably one of the few businesses booming under the current regime. So you’d think many in Gov would be celebrating the bigger kickbacks.
My post will likely be tossed into the “bit bucket” or escorted off to the caboose on this thread..but here’s the bottom line…there’s gonna be a serious WAR over this CCP snafu.
..prepare accordingly..
Pay close attention to Panama w/ the “chicom controlled canal thingy” and the manifold Chinese “support personnel” stationed there..
..looking at an atlas..methinks Trump and the pentagon are watching their “six” geographically.
–(and I salute them for doing so)–
Yes. We can be weak. But China does not comprehend what we are capable of when millions of Americans are on the street. Americans will not die in the streets like dogs. We will demand revenge. We will demand that we take what we need. From whomever. We are the only nation to go the whole way. And we did it twice. That did not seem to be in China’s calculation. They aren’t really that clever. They don’t think we will respond. That’s a very bad assumption. You put 30 million hungry Americans on the streets and bad things will be demanded. Mitch and Elaine relatives really screwed this up.
Concur again. You’re on a roll Bill. Keep it coming!
There is a variable not yet mentioned.
Whose side is Japan on ?
🙂
I believe that this is the best time to place our forces in close proximity to our Southern border. I read earlier today that he has also sent an additional 500 military troops to assist our Southern border patrol. I believe making over 5500 troops In that region (that we know of). At this time our enemies see us as being vulnerable. Now is the time that they will attempt to take out POTUS and the USA. If they are planning to attack, that attack would include sleeper cells, Antiva, illegal aliens, etc.. Our people are personally “locked down,” And are relatively safe and out of the streets. He has positioned significant medical resources, hospital ships and mobile hospitals into a couple of our largest cities. Have you wondered why these newly positioned hospitals and many of the other emergency rooms are basically empty? He has also activated up to 1 million National Guard and reserves, for up to 24 months. Seems like a little overkill for a flu.
And POTUS states that he is “worried” about the next two weeks.
I have read that he is a student of Son Tsu. And reportedly one of the sayings is something like, “Act strong when you’re weak, and weak when you’re strong.”
We are living in interesting times.
I also read today that POTUS mentioned that Iran was preparing to launch another attack on our forces, I believe in the Persian Gulf area. POTUS is prepared both foreign and domestic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pls add N.Korea in the mix as they launched missiles and threatened the US just a couple of days ago. China,Iran,N.Korea they are all connected.
And this too:
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!
10:05 AM – 1 Apr 2020
Sleeper cells? 5th columns? Instigated civil unrest? All the above?
I sleep better knowing good men like our national leadership and many others are not sleeping soundly tonight.
Our southern border has deliberately been left porous for decades for very specific reasons…the fact that President Trump was securing it is part of the reason the DS HAD to stop him, by ANY means!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re going to need the cartels to smuggle hydroxychloroquine into Nevada.
If you need drugs to stay Sane…..
You aren’t much of an American !
PU LEASE Lets finish the business at hand,,,,,,,I want no further or programed distractions.
Deal with all perps……..now. Do it now.
More of this, please…
“In times of war, or severe geopolitical confrontation, exploiting a vulnerability is a common strategy. Therefore its a smart and prudent geopolitical move for President Trump and U.S. military to take very aggressive action against the cartels and their communist sympathizers”
I shudder to think where we would be today if PDJT had not emerged victorious over HRC.
We did not dodge a bullet, we avoided a Rocket Propelled Grenade or an incoming mortar round that would have blown us to shreds.
We aren’t out of the woods yet. Time is not on Trump’s side and things get worse by the day.
Time is on PDJT’s side (rather than waiting and doing nothing), and he is making things better addressed by the day.
Is that you, hillary?
Rest assured that the chicoms are licking their chops, waiting for the right time to invade Taiwan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed!
Xi did not think PT and Company would take a big hit.
MAYBE THERE IS SOME CHOCOLATE CAKE LEFT.
Distraction? Or is this part of the Globalist plan?
World War III
Against China and many of the most powerful in our own country cooperating with them? Lord help us.
Might be a good time to interdict counterfeit and substandard medical gear from.l China.
If we are at war, why do we keep taking the fire, get struck reacting, and not go on offense?!
Just back ending the war on drugs. Will accomplish the goal more effectively and permanently.
Bad time to be Señor Maduro.
Yes, typical deflection technique. Don’t look at what’s going on with the destruction of the economy, job market, stock market, housing market, manufacturing base and watching our wealth disappear. Look at the drug smugglers we caught!
Actually California Joe, it’s called a well oiled machine and Trump is going one hell of a job.
Calling the total destruction of everything President Trump built over the past three years in a matter of three short weeks a well-oiled machine is a colossal understatement!
You give Californians a bad name Joe !
This will include action against human trafficking particularly children. The global cartels use the same routes for both drug trafficking and human trafficking.
Our Lion is roaring!
I’m so pleased to see military action instead of police action. Shoot them in the face.
Blow them the Eff up!
“There’s more going on here than appears on the surface.”
It’s not the surface I am worried about Sundance, I want to know what’s below the surface, where are the Chicoms Boomers…
If our intelligence agencies still have any honest intelligence left in them, I would imagine that intelligence is dictating the current actions. I have a lot more confidence with Richard Grenell as DNI having Trump’s back.
They flood our country with fentanyl. They steal our secrets and technology. They purposely unleashed the Wuhan Chinese virus. And they have been handed our wealth by traitorous politicians. I’m not a patient person by nature. But for some strange reason, I’m calmly patient until I am called upon to do what I do best.
We all wait for president Trump to say the word and I suspect thousands of patriots would storm congress and drag the traitors to a tree of justice. Looking at you Pelosi, Schumer.
F Xi and his CCPvirus. If he thinks President Trump is going to take this Pearl Harbor sneak attack lying down, he’s been sampling his own fentanyl.
The only thing interesting about this is how the fools in liberal media are completely pissed the president announced it at the corona virus task force briefing. Trump is once again sending them over the edge!!!
Want to bet the briefing videos posted on the President DJT twitter are being being viewed by millions? And retweeted in unimaginable numbers?
Let us not forget that the necessary ingredients for meth were being moved into western Mexico by the Chinese. IIRC, the big shipments mostly were shipped by sea.
This isn’t just about coke. Maybe Fentanyl producers and other things…
“Mr. Bond, they have a saying in Washington: ‘Once is Russia Hoax happenstance. Twice is Impeachment Fraud coincidence. The third time it’s Wuhan Coup enemy action’.”–Auric Housemember
Quick guys, we need a new Crisis! People are catching on to the whole Corona-Cooties thing.
DOD: Ok, we need a War… but just a little one.
[China lets out a sigh of relief]
I agree that the timing of this China virus is too damned perfect for All those that want to take Trump down!,
I knew how significant it was when Trump won, but never thought his advesaries would go this far!
This China virus is frightening because of the collateral damage that’s so casually dismissed by those that came up with this latest scheme. They are all truly evil.
Trump knows the chaos won’t stop and announced today he is ready to retaliate.
This virus has just begun. I would not go near any medical facility unless I had no choice.
I believe the early tests could have been contaminated with the virus. The test could have given some the virus. I know that sounds so paranoid, however, given that this is round three of getting rid of Trump, who knows! After all, in their eyes anyone who voted for Trump is deplorable.
Another endless “war.”
Yes. We are at war with China.
“There’s more going on here than appears on the surface.”
Yes, I agree there is more going on. A lot more.
And none of it is leaking out for once.
Keep listening as well as watching.
And keep thinking to yourselves…Why this? Why now?
Remember Patriots, when President Trump called on the people of Iran to stick up for their future. If it comes to push comes to shove, He will call on US to intervene for our future. Keep your powder dry and your iron lubed. Trust President Trump, ando pay attention to his leading. God bless you all!
So glad he called out John Kerry on Iran and in an unambiguous way.
Amen Brother
Molon Labe !
This is our World War IV, considering the Cold War.
Make no mistake…except that we have domestic enemies swarming as well. Oh, as usual.
Bless PDJT, keep him and his family safe, and I thank him for the efforts to keep me and mine safe 😇❤️🤍💙🇺🇸
man i was hoping for something like this.with recent talks with peru and columbia,and guiardo at the SOTU,and then the EO to active the armed services.things are clicking.and this virus is great cover .now just call up the NG across the southern border and stop all this once and for all.
We are suppose to be distracted with cat videos and toilet seat lickers. The media is not going to tell us anything, they are the gate keepers. The media tells us what they want us to know. I wasn’t born yesterday. I suspect there are lots of things going on behind the curtain. All I know is the whole world is in lockdown, people can’t pay rent or mortgage, no job, no money, no prospect of a job, not much food, people are in a real hurt right now. Can’t even go to church. I thought we had the right to assembly? There is no light at end of tunnel, there doesn’t seem to be any hope. kids aren’t going to finish school, they stay behind ? or push into next grade? Some things that were normal a month ago are not normal now.
Things are not going to be getting back to normal for a very very long time.
Ye of little Hope !
Skrew You !
On a bright note, I’ve heard that making a face mask from a 44dd bra cup will certainly put a smile on you face
“In times of war, or severe geopolitical confrontation, exploiting a vulnerability is a common strategy. Therefore its a smart and prudent geopolitical move for President Trump and U.S. military to take very aggressive action against the cartels and their communist sympathizers”.
That means Taking Aggressive Action against The Entire Democrat Party !
We have to flood our country with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin and direct folks how to take it..
Make if freely available to anyone who wants it…for both prophylaxis and treatment. Let’s make the effort. I believe it will stem the tide of deaths and folks on respirators.
Do it now and have the potential to save our economy. Wait and we’ll have tens of thousands more of deaths.
It is urgent. In my 78 years, I’ve never seen anything so contagious or dangerous. Let’s get the program going.
In Mexico, AMLO is taking heat for coronavirus. Mexican crude oil is around $10/barrel. Much of the economy down there depends on tourism. AMLO is about to go from honeymoon status to great difficulty trying to govern that nation.
The Chinese surely cannot not be blind to the opportunity to gain control of Mexico, either through predatory loans or alliance with the cartels or both.
President Trump and our military and law enforcement absolutely must go medieval on the traffickers, especially since the cartels have businesses that are aligned with the Chinese. So some of the National Guard have been called up? Sounds like time for raids.
It doesn’t matter now if they let this virus out on purpose or not. They knew the significance of how it would affect the world very quickly since they have their most knowledgeable lab on the subject miles from ground zero. They have worked to shape the trajectory of this virus to their strategic advantage. They disappeared whistleblowers, ‘destroyed’ the early medical records, flat out lied in reports made to international health organizations. They hid the severity of it from the rest of the world so that it would spread quickly beyond China and kept the real data to themselves to get a leg up on everyone else. They figure they can bounce back faster than everyone else and use this chaos to become new global hegemon. The global supply chains are broken and it’s a scramble to see who gets to put them back together.
This was a frightening event.
