President Trump Announces Major Drug Interdiction Effort Targeting Central American Cartels…

Earlier today President Trump and Defense Secretary Esper announced a major deployment of U.S. military to interdict narcotics trafficking from Central America.

On the surface the effort to deploy naval assets to the Caribbean and southern pacific is justified based on intelligence drug cartels will exploit the coronavirus pandemic to ship more narcotics into the U.S.

However, in the bigger picture there’s also a likelihood the CCP would work with their allies in Central American regimes to further weaken the U.S. during a time of increased vulnerability.

In times of war, or severe geopolitical confrontation, exploiting a vulnerability is a common strategy.  Therefore its a smart and prudent geopolitical move for President Trump and U.S. military to take very aggressive action against the cartels and their communist sympathizers.  There’s more going on here than appears on the surface.

Admitted or not we are at war with the Red Dragon.  Chairman Xi is cunning and strategic; President Trump is countering.  Keep watching…

  1. JohnCasper says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    I’m not sure this is the best time. If this hysteria goes on much longer, a lot of Americans are going to need those drugs just to stay half way sane.

    • BocephusRex says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:09 pm

      He’s taking a play from the Rahm Emmanuel playbook: Never let a crisis go to waste. Crush them NOW while there is support for securing the border-(and there’s LOTS of support right now)

      • Bill Durham says:
        April 1, 2020 at 11:28 pm

        WW2 got us out of the great depression. we may need another world war to get us out the great depression of 2020. I am convinced that Xi launched that bioweapon on purpose. He believes that the Chinese can tolerate more economic pain than us. He may be right but he has miscalculated the entire trade battle. He thought that he was waiting out Trump. Trump waited Xi out. And then setup new supply chains and banned them from 5g. the humiliation led Xi to start a war. Not a nuclear one. An economic war that will bring down the world economy. China will try to emerge the winner. That is their plan. I believe that this is another miscalculation. When the USA gets desperate we are prepared to do things the rest of the world won’t. When millions of Americans are on the streets we will be begging for revenge.

        • Guffman says:
          April 1, 2020 at 11:37 pm

          Is China also going trillions of dollars into debt to prop up their economy?… asking for real, I haven’t heard if their doing a similar stimulus to the US.
          If they aren’t then they have indeed struck a major blow to the west with this virus.

          • Bill Durham says:
            April 1, 2020 at 11:47 pm

            Bringing out the military during the virus briefing was not about the cartel. it was to tell China we know the virus was a weapon and we are now at war. The rules of the have yet to be determined. —-
            War
            War time president
            Unseen enemies
            China virus
            Must be defeated
            Military hospital
            Military camps
            National guard activated
            Shutdown
            Hunker down
            Stay out home
            Don’t travel
            Military briefings
            Russia sends a care package
            Does anyone else think we have entered into preparations for something other than a virus????

        • The Boss says:
          April 1, 2020 at 11:39 pm

          Concur with your premise.
          But we may be in a world war right now – just not the kind of the 20th century.
          There’s a reason President Trump said “the market will take care of itself”.

          • Bill Durham says:
            April 2, 2020 at 12:04 am

            Yes. I think this is why Trump doesn’t seem to care about the economy. He is taking the month to decide the action to take against China. He has every one at home. What does the stock market matter now? I think we have our own bioweapons to activate soon. China is gonna regret this. The sh1t is gonna get real.

        • jimrockfish says:
          April 1, 2020 at 11:47 pm

          I agree this was on purpose. I think the President does too. The way he started calling it the China virus with obvious irritation.

          I don’t care how much cheap crap we can’t buy anymore. Tariffs tariffs tariffs and buy made in USA again. Make them pay for the damage they have caused.

          • margarite1 says:
            April 2, 2020 at 12:04 am

            POTUS speaks the truth,..a total anomaly in the world of politics.
            My preference is that we should disconnect ourselves entirely from enriching aggressive lying countries that thrive at our expense.

            Besides, they eat dogs…and that’s not a small matter to me.

        • Wendy says:
          April 1, 2020 at 11:56 pm

          Honestly I think that’s what the deep state wants and where we are heading. We are already engaged in economic war. It seems like we are beginning to have a currency war. In the end we may not have a choice but to have the physical military war. Republicans and Fox News etc. already are sounding alarm regarding China’s role in this pandemic. When Democrats and the other media also join the chorus, we know for sure the real war wouldn’t be too far behind.

    • CM-TX says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      😁 you could be right. I figured it’s probably one of the few businesses booming under the current regime. So you’d think many in Gov would be celebrating the bigger kickbacks.

    • Anton Hackl says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:24 pm

      My post will likely be tossed into the “bit bucket” or escorted off to the caboose on this thread..but here’s the bottom line…there’s gonna be a serious WAR over this CCP snafu.

      ..prepare accordingly..

      • Anton Hackl says:
        April 1, 2020 at 11:37 pm

        Pay close attention to Panama w/ the “chicom controlled canal thingy” and the manifold Chinese “support personnel” stationed there..

        ..looking at an atlas..methinks Trump and the pentagon are watching their “six” geographically.
        –(and I salute them for doing so)–

      • Bill Durham says:
        April 1, 2020 at 11:39 pm

        Yes. We can be weak. But China does not comprehend what we are capable of when millions of Americans are on the street. Americans will not die in the streets like dogs. We will demand revenge. We will demand that we take what we need. From whomever. We are the only nation to go the whole way. And we did it twice. That did not seem to be in China’s calculation. They aren’t really that clever. They don’t think we will respond. That’s a very bad assumption. You put 30 million hungry Americans on the streets and bad things will be demanded. Mitch and Elaine relatives really screwed this up.

    • John says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:27 pm

      I believe that this is the best time to place our forces in close proximity to our Southern border. I read earlier today that he has also sent an additional 500 military troops to assist our Southern border patrol. I believe making over 5500 troops In that region (that we know of). At this time our enemies see us as being vulnerable. Now is the time that they will attempt to take out POTUS and the USA. If they are planning to attack, that attack would include sleeper cells, Antiva, illegal aliens, etc.. Our people are personally “locked down,” And are relatively safe and out of the streets. He has positioned significant medical resources, hospital ships and mobile hospitals into a couple of our largest cities. Have you wondered why these newly positioned hospitals and many of the other emergency rooms are basically empty? He has also activated up to 1 million National Guard and reserves, for up to 24 months. Seems like a little overkill for a flu.

      And POTUS states that he is “worried” about the next two weeks.
      I have read that he is a student of Son Tsu. And reportedly one of the sayings is something like, “Act strong when you’re weak, and weak when you’re strong.”

      We are living in interesting times.

      • John says:
        April 1, 2020 at 11:48 pm

        I also read today that POTUS mentioned that Iran was preparing to launch another attack on our forces, I believe in the Persian Gulf area. POTUS is prepared both foreign and domestic.

        • Wendy says:
          April 2, 2020 at 12:03 am

          Pls add N.Korea in the mix as they launched missiles and threatened the US just a couple of days ago. China,Iran,N.Korea they are all connected.

      • VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
        April 1, 2020 at 11:51 pm

        And this too:

        Donald J. Trump
        @realDonaldTrump

        Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!
        10:05 AM – 1 Apr 2020

        Sleeper cells? 5th columns? Instigated civil unrest? All the above?

        I sleep better knowing good men like our national leadership and many others are not sleeping soundly tonight.

      • vikingmom says:
        April 2, 2020 at 12:03 am

        Our southern border has deliberately been left porous for decades for very specific reasons…the fact that President Trump was securing it is part of the reason the DS HAD to stop him, by ANY means!!

    • schizoid says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:31 pm

      We’re going to need the cartels to smuggle hydroxychloroquine into Nevada.

    • Snailmailtrucker says:
      April 2, 2020 at 12:04 am

      If you need drugs to stay Sane…..
      You aren’t much of an American !

  2. lieutenantm says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    PU LEASE Lets finish the business at hand,,,,,,,I want no further or programed distractions.
    Deal with all perps……..now. Do it now.

  3. mr.piddles says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    More of this, please…

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    “In times of war, or severe geopolitical confrontation, exploiting a vulnerability is a common strategy. Therefore its a smart and prudent geopolitical move for President Trump and U.S. military to take very aggressive action against the cartels and their communist sympathizers”

    I shudder to think where we would be today if PDJT had not emerged victorious over HRC.

    We did not dodge a bullet, we avoided a Rocket Propelled Grenade or an incoming mortar round that would have blown us to shreds.

  5. Patriot says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    Distraction? Or is this part of the Globalist plan?

  6. YvonneMarie says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    World War III

  7. emet says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Might be a good time to interdict counterfeit and substandard medical gear from.l China.

  8. ltravisjr says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    If we are at war, why do we keep taking the fire, get struck reacting, and not go on offense?!

  9. Seek says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Just back ending the war on drugs. Will accomplish the goal more effectively and permanently.

  10. All Too Much says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Bad time to be Señor Maduro.

  11. California Joe says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Yes, typical deflection technique. Don’t look at what’s going on with the destruction of the economy, job market, stock market, housing market, manufacturing base and watching our wealth disappear. Look at the drug smugglers we caught!

  12. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    This will include action against human trafficking particularly children. The global cartels use the same routes for both drug trafficking and human trafficking.

    Our Lion is roaring!

  13. stg58animalmother says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    I’m so pleased to see military action instead of police action. Shoot them in the face.

  14. thesavvyinvester says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    “There’s more going on here than appears on the surface.”

    It’s not the surface I am worried about Sundance, I want to know what’s below the surface, where are the Chicoms Boomers…

    • joebkonobi says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:43 pm

      If our intelligence agencies still have any honest intelligence left in them, I would imagine that intelligence is dictating the current actions. I have a lot more confidence with Richard Grenell as DNI having Trump’s back.

  15. justoldcowboybill says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    They flood our country with fentanyl. They steal our secrets and technology. They purposely unleashed the Wuhan Chinese virus. And they have been handed our wealth by traitorous politicians. I’m not a patient person by nature. But for some strange reason, I’m calmly patient until I am called upon to do what I do best.

    • Pale rider says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:34 pm

      We all wait for president Trump to say the word and I suspect thousands of patriots would storm congress and drag the traitors to a tree of justice. Looking at you Pelosi, Schumer.

  16. riverelf says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    F Xi and his CCPvirus. If he thinks President Trump is going to take this Pearl Harbor sneak attack lying down, he’s been sampling his own fentanyl.

  17. Loggerman says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    The only thing interesting about this is how the fools in liberal media are completely pissed the president announced it at the corona virus task force briefing. Trump is once again sending them over the edge!!!

  18. Sherri Young says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Let us not forget that the necessary ingredients for meth were being moved into western Mexico by the Chinese. IIRC, the big shipments mostly were shipped by sea.

  19. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    This isn’t just about coke. Maybe Fentanyl producers and other things…

    “Mr. Bond, they have a saying in Washington: ‘Once is Russia Hoax happenstance. Twice is Impeachment Fraud coincidence. The third time it’s Wuhan Coup enemy action’.”–Auric Housemember

  20. CM-TX says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    Quick guys, we need a new Crisis! People are catching on to the whole Corona-Cooties thing.

    DOD: Ok, we need a War… but just a little one.

    [China lets out a sigh of relief]

    • Theckman says:
      April 2, 2020 at 12:02 am

      I agree that the timing of this China virus is too damned perfect for All those that want to take Trump down!,
      I knew how significant it was when Trump won, but never thought his advesaries would go this far!
      This China virus is frightening because of the collateral damage that’s so casually dismissed by those that came up with this latest scheme. They are all truly evil.
      Trump knows the chaos won’t stop and announced today he is ready to retaliate.
      This virus has just begun. I would not go near any medical facility unless I had no choice.
      I believe the early tests could have been contaminated with the virus. The test could have given some the virus. I know that sounds so paranoid, however, given that this is round three of getting rid of Trump, who knows! After all, in their eyes anyone who voted for Trump is deplorable.

  21. Giant_Meteor says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Another endless “war.”

  22. dondeg says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    Yes. We are at war with China.

  23. The Boss says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    “There’s more going on here than appears on the surface.”
    Yes, I agree there is more going on. A lot more.
    And none of it is leaking out for once.
    Keep listening as well as watching.
    And keep thinking to yourselves…Why this? Why now?

  24. Colorado Rich says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Remember Patriots, when President Trump called on the people of Iran to stick up for their future. If it comes to push comes to shove, He will call on US to intervene for our future. Keep your powder dry and your iron lubed. Trust President Trump, ando pay attention to his leading. God bless you all!

  25. WSB says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    This is our World War IV, considering the Cold War.

    Make no mistake…except that we have domestic enemies swarming as well. Oh, as usual.

  26. Tiffthis says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Bless PDJT, keep him and his family safe, and I thank him for the efforts to keep me and mine safe 😇❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

  27. cherokeepeople says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    man i was hoping for something like this.with recent talks with peru and columbia,and guiardo at the SOTU,and then the EO to active the armed services.things are clicking.and this virus is great cover .now just call up the NG across the southern border and stop all this once and for all.

  28. Phil says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    We are suppose to be distracted with cat videos and toilet seat lickers. The media is not going to tell us anything, they are the gate keepers. The media tells us what they want us to know. I wasn’t born yesterday. I suspect there are lots of things going on behind the curtain. All I know is the whole world is in lockdown, people can’t pay rent or mortgage, no job, no money, no prospect of a job, not much food, people are in a real hurt right now. Can’t even go to church. I thought we had the right to assembly? There is no light at end of tunnel, there doesn’t seem to be any hope. kids aren’t going to finish school, they stay behind ? or push into next grade? Some things that were normal a month ago are not normal now.
    Things are not going to be getting back to normal for a very very long time.

  29. Snailmailtrucker says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    “In times of war, or severe geopolitical confrontation, exploiting a vulnerability is a common strategy. Therefore its a smart and prudent geopolitical move for President Trump and U.S. military to take very aggressive action against the cartels and their communist sympathizers”.

    That means Taking Aggressive Action against The Entire Democrat Party !

  30. drg13miami says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    We have to flood our country with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin and direct folks how to take it..

    Make if freely available to anyone who wants it…for both prophylaxis and treatment. Let’s make the effort. I believe it will stem the tide of deaths and folks on respirators.

    Do it now and have the potential to save our economy. Wait and we’ll have tens of thousands more of deaths.

    It is urgent. In my 78 years, I’ve never seen anything so contagious or dangerous. Let’s get the program going.

  31. Sherri Young says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    In Mexico, AMLO is taking heat for coronavirus. Mexican crude oil is around $10/barrel. Much of the economy down there depends on tourism. AMLO is about to go from honeymoon status to great difficulty trying to govern that nation.

    The Chinese surely cannot not be blind to the opportunity to gain control of Mexico, either through predatory loans or alliance with the cartels or both.

    President Trump and our military and law enforcement absolutely must go medieval on the traffickers, especially since the cartels have businesses that are aligned with the Chinese. So some of the National Guard have been called up? Sounds like time for raids.

  32. Sprawlie says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:00 am

    It doesn’t matter now if they let this virus out on purpose or not. They knew the significance of how it would affect the world very quickly since they have their most knowledgeable lab on the subject miles from ground zero. They have worked to shape the trajectory of this virus to their strategic advantage. They disappeared whistleblowers, ‘destroyed’ the early medical records, flat out lied in reports made to international health organizations. They hid the severity of it from the rest of the world so that it would spread quickly beyond China and kept the real data to themselves to get a leg up on everyone else. They figure they can bounce back faster than everyone else and use this chaos to become new global hegemon. The global supply chains are broken and it’s a scramble to see who gets to put them back together.

  33. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:01 am

    This was a frightening event.

