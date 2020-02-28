President Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence – Ramifications…

Quite a bit to unpack here, and most of it is very good news. First, this re-nomination was almost predictable when you look at the totality of the landscape:
President Trump needed to generate an official DNI nomination in order to retain the current acting DNI authorities for Richard “Ric” Grenell; so that’s one aspect.
However, beyond the procedural move there’s the larger background of the FISA reauthorization; and, in my opinion, that larger dynamic is the majority consideration.
The FISA reauthorization; and the need for President Trump to support any type of reauthorization that eventually gets through the complex political dynamics within congress; and considering Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell traveled to the White House to discuss this issue yesterday; the outcome is considerable leverage for Trump.
On July 28, 2019, President Trump first nominated John Ratcliffe for the ODNI position to replace former DNI Dan Coats. However, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence headed by Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chairman Mark Warner, informed the White House they would not support Ratcliffe. Burr and Warner would not have made such a bold statement to undercut the nomination without approval from Mitch McConnell.
The epicenter of the deepest defensive mechanism of the Deep State is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the bunker, the intelligence manipulation operations headquarters. The SSCI is where the political nuclear weapons (black files and IC gathered political surveillance research) are housed. As a direct consequence the SSCI is the most corrupt and manipulative committee in all of congress. The SSCI also controls all nominations within the intelligence community (DNI, CIA, NSA, DOJ-NSD, etc).
As a result of Senator Burr and Senator Warner undermining Ratcliffe, on August 2, 2019, the Ratcliffe nomination was reluctantly withdrawn.
After the Ratcliffe nomination was withdrawn, President Trump was then dragged into the House impeachment effort. In hindsight it is clear the SSCI position of Burr and Warner was partly due to their desire to watch and see whether the impeachment effort would be successful. [August ’19 through February ’20 the impeachment effort was tried.]
Representative John Ratcliffe was/is a key member of the House who has investigated the details of the DOJ and FBI intelligence abuse during the 2016 election. Factually, Ratcliffe is one of only four high-clearance House members who had seen all of the unredacted and classified documents associated with the DOJ and FBI activity. [Ratcliffe, Gowdy, Goodlatte and Schiff]
In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020.
On December 9, 2019, the DOJ Inspector General report on FISA abuse was released to the public. Within the IG FISA report the prior statements of John Ratcliffe about the FISA abuse scandal were proven to be exactly correct. Additionally, the severity of the FISA abuse, including the intentional manipulation of evidence by the FBI, was far more serious and substantive than anyone thought.
While the FISA issues were being investigated congress punted the reauthorization of FISA to March 15. There is a current debate on whether those FISA authorities should be reauthorized.
Representatives requesting FISA reform prior to renewal include: Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Doug Collins, Jody Rice, Devin Nunes and Steve Scalise. Additionally, Senator Mike Lee and Senator Rand Paul are trying to force reform or let the current version expire. However, Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell, along with AG Bill Barr, want a clean FISA renewal without public hearings….
It is into this debate where President Trump’s support becomes critical. Yesterday:
Within the overall dynamic we can see where President Trump would gain leverage on Senate Leader Mitch McConnell over the FISA reauthorization issue. McConnell wants FISA reauthorized… President Trump wants John Ratcliffe as ODNI.
With that in mind, CTH presented the possibility:
Should Trump cut a deal with McConnell: Support for FISA reauthorization in exchange for Ratcliffe as ODNI? As you can see from our poll opinions were split with a slight advantage toward making the deal.
Personally, inasmuch as I hate-hate-hate, the thought of FISA being renewed in its current context, I am cautiously okay with a deal because I trust current CIA Director Gina Haspel, current ICIG Michael Atkinson, current DoS Secretary Mike Pompeo and current DoD Joint Chief’s Chair Mark Milley, about as far as I can spit while facing a hurricane.
Having John Ratcliffe as ODNI at least provides President Donald Trump with control at the intelligence hub. If DNI Ratcliffe can then help to remove corrupt schemer Michael Atkinson (ICIG), even better.
The position of DNI is critical within the intelligence community. Essentially the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is the boss of the CIA Director and NSA Director; and the ODNI handles the flow of classified intelligence and, importantly, the declassification of information to provide public sunlight.
In the position of DNI John Ratcliffe would have the ability to reach out into any intelligence compartment, retrieve and then declassify any/all documents that might be used to show the gross abuses of power by prior intelligence officials. [Acting DNI Ric Grenell also has that current authority.] The information within reach is the risk SSCI Chairman Senator Burr and Vice-Chair Warner have attempted to control.
It is likely President Trump would NOT be nominating John Ratcliffe today if he did not have the support of Mitch McConnell, and just as important McConnell’s assurances the SSCI would not attempt to block the nomination this time.
Yes, it is possible President Trump would make the nomination without McConnell’s nod. However, that approach would mean Trump is about to enter an all out war against Republicans in the Senate….. not terribly likely in an election year.
What’s most likely is that President Trump used the leverage he carries within the FISA authorization issue to get McConnell to agree to the deal: FISA for Ratcliffe.
Now we wait to see the details and whether it’s a short-term FISA reauthorization; and what are the changed terms -if any- within the authority.
Well it’s a step. I can’t see how he gets Burr and Warner but it’s moving forward at least. I’d like to see some senators being held criminally liable but I’m not holding my breath. I guess that’s still just for republican lawmakers.
POTUS should hold out for more nomination plus recess appointments
Ratcliffe becomes DNI where does Grenell go?
He’s still Ambassador to Germany. Never left that position.
I kinda like secretary of state Ric grenell
I like your thinking.
Although I realize the SoS has a much broader and critical responsibility than an ambassador.
But as evidenced by their shady dealings behind their attempts to undermine the President, the current State Dept is hip deep in Ozero-installed Administrative State bureaucrats who are in desperate need of chain-of-command discipline or ejection.
I Imagine that Grenell would have no problem jumping into that challenge with both feet.
And it sounds like he will be the White House “Honey Badger” until Rep. Ratcliffe takes over.
Grenell continues to hold his ambassadorship. He’s pulling double duty.
Grenell never gave up his position as Ambassador to Germany. So he goes back to that full time.
Imagine how much MORE INFORMED he, Grennell, will/has (?)mostly already, become tremendously more aware of highest level class. USA IC info, such that he will an evermore formidable monitor of, influencer of – thwarter of – Her Merkel & the largest economy/population of the EU…can you say..
“pulling the plug on/draining the EU swamp of it’s slimy backbone ???…(think ACCELERATED domino effect, liberator of European Patriots !)
All “in due course….at the optimal time…
VERY SG, PDJT & a Team Patriots….more winning, WINNING B I G L Y…immenent.
sometimes (?almost all the time?!?) in politics, ya gotta do smelly compromise (a.k.a. sausage making) to get to the rose garden…
We WILL see what happens next, hopefully very soon !
Not sure how long confirmation will take. I’d really like to see Grenell take a few scalps first.
I heard a modestly interesting interview w Grenell. He mentioned how Obama was loved in Europe and got nothing done. Trump got NATO funding increased, fought the pipeline from Germany to Russia, etc.
What I found most interesting was Obama couldn’t get Germany to take back a Nazi living in New York. How useless is the State Dept? Their counterparts in Germany claimed our State Dept hadn’t lobbied or pressured them! The Trump Administration got it done.
State Dep’t … useless ??….NOT to the Deep State anti-American traitors, no ?!
They are clearly terrified of Richard “Ric” Grenell. So why not keep them on the rack? Gina Haspel would not hesitate.
At some point, the IC will likely attempt an assassination of Ric, if he remains effective. I wonder, if the President could arrange a welcome committee.
OH POOPS! Just when I thought I couldn’t love Trump more?
My love, respect and admiration just expanded!
Can you imagine Burr and Warren squirming over this!?!?
Beautiful. Just BEAUTIFUL.
Trump for Rushmore 🕶
Can you imagine the squiring of Burr and Warner?
JEESH. This is big ballsy beautiful.
Niiiiiice 🕶
I wonder what bondo thinks about this. Is there handwriting on the wall?
He’ll have someone looking over his shoulder. Yah….handwriting…
Expecting Warner and Burr to resign within the year.
LikeLiked by 9 people
In my dreams!!
I think Burr already announced his retirement some time back.
Correct, and then there is the Trust factor I know that 99% of us here have with our VSG President Trump… that’s the ONLY reason I personally have 0 issues with the FOREIGNISA renewal to get this deal done.
As I would imagine the same 99% might lean toward for the same reasons?
I will not waiver on my position that Term Two will be EPIC, so whatever it takes to get there basically, is whatever it takes to get to EPIC.
Burr, from what I understand, is not running for reelection this year.
His term isn’t up until 2022. what I don’t understand is why Burr lets Warner run the committee. Burr is like the silent partner even though he is the chair.
Warner is up for re-election this year. Virginians need to turn out in mass to vote him out of office.
Hoping for a blow back from the gun laws they are trying to pass to defeat him.
Yeah, like that’s going to happen w/ Bloomberg & Soros funding Democrat campaigns in Virginia.
Imagine how different so many things would have been if Burr had run his Committee like Nunes in 2017-18. Among other things, Nunes would still be Chairman.
We all know Nunes has been a true hero in this entire disgraceful chapter in our nation’s history. Burr is a goat.
Burr is a QUISLING…I pleeeeat with you, pleeeease leave the innocent goats alone, HA !
HAVAGW, dwp !
C’mon WordPr##, LIKE.
cantc, On a new opening of my browser, I have to hit any “Reply” link, then click the WordPress icon which should then show you logged in. Then “Cancel” reply unless you are trying to reply instead of “Like” Wait for the browser to automatically refresh and you should see your like. (May have to hunt for the comment you were trying to like). You can probably like all comments now that you have logged in and posted. 🙂
Ultimately, I’d love to see John Ratcliffe head the FBI, and Christopher Wray head to prison.
Understand your frustration with useless Wray (we all share it).
But the DNI is a far more strategically important position, especially with so many of the past three-plus years’ shenanigans against President Trump having been created in or aided by the IC / Deep State.
I agree that DNI is a far more strategically important position *at this moment*. But I’m not so sure that Ratcliffe will be confirmed. Trump may have simply renominated him to buy time for Richard Grenell to clean the house — I believe he gets 200 days. In that time Grenell may be able to mine out what’s necessary to rip open the corrupt intelligence community.
Now imagine John Ratcliffe as head of the FBI cleaning out the institutional corruption and starting legitimate investigations of the deep state, including Richard Burr & Mark Warner? That would be seismic.
Republicans will have to expose themselves big time for him not to be confirmed.
They’re gonna have to find some real dirt to do it too.
Did some quick research (excluding “Acting” DNI’s
…the first DNI was John Negraponte (2005-2007)
Claim to fame: Ambassador
Mike McConnell: Navy, Intelligence
Dennis Blair: Navy, Intelligence
James Clapper: USAF, DIA
Dan Coates: Ambassador, Senator
Acting DNI’s are a mix of military or diplomats.
Proving prior official INTELLIGENCE position NOT a prerequisite.
Agree that we don’t yet know if the President negotiated with the Senate Majority Leader to pass or at least accept Ratcliffe for consideration by the SSCI in exchange for a one year extension of FISA.
Sundance’s article and some related articles elsewhere yesterday gave me hope the President really doesn’t want a renewal without including some serious reforms.
If they don’t cofirm Radcliffe, {but if Mitch says yes, it will happen}, Grennell is still in position.
I can’t imagine that Ratcliffe or Grenell or anyone appointed by this POTUS will get any co-operation from those at that agency. Am I wrong? Give me hope, anyone. Hell, look at the headwinds Barr faces in the Clinton/Obama laden DOJ.
Yes, in Sundance’s terms the DNI is the fulcrum. Vast leverage can be brought to bear on the ner-do-wells.
IMO, I would caution on what the trade for leverage include. Such as many of the redacted notes etc remain redacted, forever. Retirement early no questions no responses, nothing here just move along. Next
LikeLike
And Sidney as AG & after cleaning HOUSE, SC Justice, & Gen. Flynn, Nat Sec Advisor to remotely begin, then Chairman of the JC of Staff, to complete Pentagon housecleaning !
Another story of our honest hard working 99%.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/dea-agent-kiki-camarena-murder-investigation
This ranks right up there with Bobby Mueller using Whitey Bulger to kill for the Fan Belt Inspectors in Boston.
I am sorry to say Smiling Bob wasn’t the one tied to Whitey. He was a DOJ US Attorney. After he blew a high profile case on the Hell’s Angles in San Fran. Bill Weld brought him to Boston to rehab his career (blue blood brotherhood). He knowingly continued to keep 4 innocent men in jail for the murder of Teddy Deegan.
Mueller sent a letter to the parole board recommending the 4 men remain in prison. Two of them died before getting out. Mueller is a skunk, but he wasn’t with the FBI in Boston. H. Paul Rico and John Connolly were the FBI agents most closely tied to the Bulger crew.
Agent Camerena’s 30 hours of torture were recorded, and it has long been believed that CIA agents or assets were present during this.
President Trump doesn’t squander any leverage, just like he uses the buying power of the American populace in his trade deals.
Every time I think of how the Senate rolls over for a leftist Supreme Court nominee such as the proudly partisan “wise” Latina or the heavily conflicted lesbian it makes me sick, just rubber-stamping people who never had any intention of following the Constitution (or the mental chops to do it if they had wanted), they just want to change the nation. (“Hope and change,” “fundamentally transform,” etc.). They could learn from President Trump.
There will be an incredible amount of “learning” from President Trump in Term Two.
And most of it will be the hard way!
Buckle up!
Is the SSCI also where it’s decided guys like Phil Haney commit suicide?
Asking for a friend.
this is a terrific selection. Radcliffe is one of the most qualified, intelligent, confident, originalist lawmakers in DC for this work. He has a keen nose and good heart and a strong desire to re-shape the IC community.
John is a strong believer…has operated in the heritage foundation. is deeply committed reconciling problems within the IC.
John is going to be in a position to make big difference. He will need the support and prayers as negotiates the mind fields that lay ahead.
great choice…not a wimp.
Like a boss!
Maria is about the best interviewer on television. She also knows more about FISA abuse than anyone on television, IMHO.
It’s personal and a matter of honor for her it seems.
Now if she would quit letting Lindsay Graham lie through his teeth with zero pushback she’d greatness.
She’s be greatness
“However, that approach would mean Trump is about to enter an all out war against Republicans in the Senate….. not terribly likely in an election year.”
“War”? How absurd. Why is the idea of Republicans in the Senate actually fighting FOR the President so unheard of? The Stupid Party, indeed.
It is looking like President Trump has the RINOs in a half nelson. I may be overly optimistic, bit I’ll predict that he gets them in a full Nelson before Election Day, consolidates MAGA in the Senate, and sweeps the House along with his reelection. No previous president has shown the political savvy and survivability that President Trump has displayed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No kidding, Elric. POTUS is a world class strategery-ist and watching it all unfold is marvelous! 🇺🇸💃🇺🇸
He makes stuff happen and I wonder how he sees so far ahead.
Multi-dimensional chess just hints at his experience and wisdom.
And patience of Job
And after Ratcliff is sworn in, he can appoint General Flynn as his special deputy director. Flynn should be exonerated by then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.yahoo.com/news/moscow-paid-45000-for-flynns-2015-talk-documents-show-165404052.html
Yes. I would love to see the heads explode!!
complicated business taking out the lumps.
Would the Senate approve of Ratcliffe before the nod to renew the FISA? If not, what’s keeping McConnell from backing out?
Been saying it since this strategy was presented. PDJT must not sign the CR/FISA extension until Ratcliffe has been confirmed. When the bill is presented to the President he has so much time to sign or by default the bill is vetoed. I am sure Turtle knows the clock.
Tic-Toc
Don’t see a reason why Ratcliffe cannot or would not keep Kash Patel.
Patel knows FISA abuse first hand as well.
Give em the clean renewal.
Then let RatKash help expose to the American people just how dirty that clean is.
You can take OxyClean to FISA anytime.
When I read P/T had nominated Ratcliff again, and he had just had a meeting with McConnell, I reached the same conclusion as SD…Ratcliff in exchange for FISA. I am conflicted as I believe the FISA court, in particular, is unAmerican and should be abolished, should never had been formed. But I do think Ratcliff is a man of integrity. Well, P/T has to do what he has to do to make progress in this area.
One year extension for up to five years DNI is a fair trade, especially with Ratcliffe and Patel at ODNI for oversight.
“Art of the Deal”
Love the news re the Ratcliffe re-nomination and your analysis of the situation Sundance. Had a good laugh re spitting in a hurricane.
What’s another stint of free for all spying compared to Ratcliffe’s being the DNI? I’ll take the latter any day.
I feel something good, CLEAN, and clear within whenever Radcliffe speaks. Yes, it feels like REAL SUNSHINE, Just watch the ROACHES and SPIDERS start scurrying for their hidey holes. Imagine Warner in the SUNLIGHT. Can someone take a video for me PLEASE?
I see this move as being very similar to a Knights Fork in chess. There, the knight threatens two pieces at the same time. No matter the move, one piece is going to be taken. Not a win-win, but taking one piece off the board helps. This is a superlative move!
It is impossible to pick which FBI director/former FBI director Ratcliffe questioned better (Comey about Hillary interview, Mueller on his report, Wray on FISA abuse). Ratcliffe is an impossibly great pick for ODNI! Thanks President Trump
It would be like a movie scene if they showed more Mueller sad face.
Let’s see………
1) Uranium One and 2 U1 WB buried – Check
2) Hammer Program, WB and 47 Hard Drives buried – Check
3) HRC Server and 33k Emails buried – Check
4) Wiener Laptop and NYPD testimony buried – Check
5) FISA Abuse buried – Check
6) FIB Contractor Abuse of NSA database buried – Check
7) Unmasking of hundreds of Americans buried – Check
8) Knowledge that Mifsud was always a western agent / asset and his phone suppressed – Check
9) Assange’s knowledge of how Wikileaks got the DNC emails suppressed – Check
10) Small Group DOJ/FIB texts, emails and communications suppressed – Check
11) Leaking of classified information and violation of DOJ/FIB policy decline to prosecute – Check
12) Scope Documents and 1st & 2nd FISA requests suppressed – Check
13) Seth Rich murder investigation documents buried – Check
14) Impeachment WB Documents suppressed – Check
15) Ukraine Money Laundering evidence suppressed – Check
Seriously, how can people who are responsible for the rule of law and seeing that justice prevails equally to all, look at this list and not be totally embarrassed by the lack of justice that exists within DC??
IMO they have made a mockery out of the words EQUAL JUSTICE.
So which is the bigger crime??
These 15
Or
Ignoring these 15
That’s a helluva list, Bogey !
So with Ratcliffe do we start knocking all this down?
2020 let the games begin🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏👍☕️🍩
Thank you Sundance.
Supposedly Gina Haspel briefed the gang of eight yesterday morning. Anyone know why?
LikeLike
The Axis of the anti-Founding Fathers. All of whom would consider them even worse than King George.
I had a thought that after the election is over and Trump wins, Mr. Radcliffe could become our new AG. Barr deciding to retire without bringing a case against the coup.
Republican move allows House Intel to resume work – POLITICO
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/01/30/john-ratcliffe-house-intelligence-1130751
—
There is also a chamber rule that each side of the aisle must have at least one member who also serves on the House Judiciary Committee, which Ratcliffe (R-Texas) does, replacing former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), who, along with three other panel Republicans, retired from Congress this year.
—
Elected in 2014, Ratcliffe was immediately tapped to chair the House Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, which he did until the Democrat-controlled Congress convened.
He was also picked to serve as a member of a joint task force of the Judiciary and Oversight committees to investigate if federal authorities abused surveillance powers during the 2016 presidential election.
Prior to his election, former President George W. Bush in 2004 named Ratcliffe the chief of anti-terrorism and national security for the Eastern District of Texas. He was appointed U.S. attorney for the same district in 2007. It’s that investigate background that led McCarthy to pick him for the panel’s open slot.
This Congress marks the first time McCarthy is hand-picking members to serve on Intelligence. McCarthy personally informed at least 70 lawmakers who sought a spot on the panel but didn’t get a seat, further delaying the Ratcliffe announcement.
If Grenell has all the same powers now, why not let him just declassify everything and not do a clean bill? What does a deal for Ratcliffe give the president he doesn’t already have? As slowly as this stuff happens I would hope Grenell has already started!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thus in the end McConnell gets his way.
PT will NEVER has leverage on McConnell.
The best option is We the People SACRIFICE McConnell in the Nov election.
It is time to rid PT of this cancer.
The jig is almost up for the bad guys. Schumer said intel had 6 ways from Sunday to get you, but Donald John Trump has 7 ways outside the box to get what he wants. He never gives up.
There was a video of Nunes telling a story about Trump asking and re-asking him about the possibility of winning California in the general election. Trump won’t give up.
Bogey, PT is not going to be snookered by Mitch. PT has been working for three plus years to gain leverage. Mitch has been trying to hang onto leverage for three plus years. I’ll take the guy on offense every time. Especially when it is Donald J Trump.
What will be interesting to see is who is most worried about this nomination. We should be able to tell by watching who pops up in the news to complain about it.
We are stuck with Burr until Jan. 2023 but Warner is up this November. He only beat Gillespie by 1% in 2014. If the Republicans in Virginia can get their act together I believe either Faulkner or Gade could take him out. Neither of them are politicians. Faulkner is a Georgetown basketball star, Navy Reserve and appears very bright and well spoken. Gade is a disabled vet, lost a leg at the hip, West Point and two doctorates and tough as nails. I am going to do my little bit to help either if they are the nominee in June and the VA Reps can get their game on. Just asking Treepers to give them a look because Warner has inside the beltway behind him and they will need help from outside VA to compete. Would love to see that human scum neutered Nov 3.
Not a Virginian, but keep updating how I can help/donate to get rid of Warner/Kaine/Burr/Northam.
Good insight & logic.
Here is my next-level question. What is in it for McConnell, Burr, & the corrupt Intelligence Community?
Since they’re so corrupt, compromised, and self-centered, why do they care about FISA renewal?
Let’s assume they don’t really authentically care about the next Boston Bomber, or sidewalk Jihadist.
So why do they want the renewal? Are they still spying on the Trump inner circle? I wouldn’t put it past them, given that yanked security clearances of departed officials – weren’t yanked.
Or given the three-hop rule, they could have FISA’s on tangental figures and still get access to virtually everyone. Deep State skulduggery has to be addictive. Knowledge is power. They may be trying to keep tabs on Durham, or other key players.
On a more crass level maybe they are just monetizing it.
There are several positive things that can come from this appointment.. He will be confirmed and mobile..
Senators Burr and Warner introduced a bill to end the metadata collection provision on 6 December.
It has not made it to the floor. This article explains some of the details.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/484150-congress-set-for-clash-over-surveillance-reforms
This provides some background from 2018 on the objections to renewing those sections of the Act, which was bipartisan,
Now if PT would provide Grenell and/or Radcliffe 100% authority to declassify without redactions, any document related to…….
U1
Hammer Program
Wiener Laptop
HRC Server and 33k Emails
Russia Collusion
Dossier
CP FISA submission and renewals
DNC e-mail hack and Assange
FIB Contractor Abuse
Mifsud, Halper, PapaD, CP
FIB/DOJ texts, emails and communication from 2015-2017
Scope memos
All communications between FIB and SSCI
SSCI emails and texts
Impeachment documents, emails, texts and communications
Barr and Wray texts, emails and communications 2017-2019
Ukraine Documents
Just for starters!
Because without it it will remain buried for eternity IMO.
IMO the nomination of Grenell/Radcliffe tells me PT is giving up on Barr. But won’t/can’t make a Barr/Wray change until post Nov
My first thought exactly on reading this news. Rock or hard place for the swamp.
Just hoping PDJT made the deal even sweeter for transparency and liberty than we can yet discern.
Trump can have no FISA renewal and either Grenell or Ratcliff. That’s hardball! What this is is pussyball. But, I want the stronger side to win. So good luck to the Dems.
Great compromise. Ratliff is hardcore and with the power provided put in some real results oriented work.
I know many disagree but FISA system and the Patriot Act is a valuable tool if used in its original intent to protect the US mainland against terrorist. Against terrorist allot times you are either time sensitive, don’t have evidence past possible motive, or cannot use such evidence in open court without losing abilities. example tying blind shiek to Obama was done via cell phone taps that resulted in outing of ability, resulting in terrorist changing procedures to avoid such. Like all weapons or tools its the people controlling it that make it bad or good.
The problem was Obama and his cronies who corrupted/abused those resources to turn the into political weapons. What is really needed is real reform, real restrictions on who what orgs and targets can be leveraged through the system. Then of course absolute records and chain held to access in case such abuse is suspected in the future. The reports of thousands of request from tons of requesters without even knowing who actually requested what in some cases is just made for abuse.
Like the TSA system of targeted searching and questioning travelers. A copy of the Israeli system that has kept the largest target of airplane terrorism safe from such action for decades. Obama eliminated the “targeting” part claiming racism, made it random or across the board even and you end up with a useless system that serves no purpose but to harrass travelers for no reason.
One FISA Star Chamber is one FISA Star Chamber too many.
Why would McConnell want to protect the likes of Warner and Burr? What dark secret is Mitch the Bitch trying to hide? Were they or have they in the past operated on Mitch’s orders? Inquiring minds want to know.
Simple, Money…….
And how they get it!
Do you think FISA helped the intelligence of the tracking of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani?
DNI designee John Ratcliffe knows the importance of FISA in regards of national security.
_____
“…it is my opinion that FISA is an important tool against the fight of international terrorism.
I think it’s estimated that 25% of our actionable, um, intelligence on foreign terrorists comes from FISA authorities, such as Section 702, which is not up for reauthorization …”
John Ratcliffe @1:20:46
House Judiciary holds hearing on Oversight of the Foreign Intel Surveillance Act
Sep 18, 2019
Speaking of leverage.
Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao is Secretary of Transportation. There are reports that people arriving at JFK in NYC from Italy are not being screened for illness. What happens to Chao if a corona outbreak is traced to airline passengers not being screened?
The screening is done by CDC and CBP officers. Nothing to do with Dept of Transportation. There is always a certain level of screening for illness at large international airports, and suck passengers are routine. They are equipped to handle situations. The CDC and CBP are daily exposed to all sorts of diseases, from all over the world.
Chao stand to inherit a piece of Foremost Maritime, so she is not worried where her next meal will come from.
s/b Sick passengers. Although some suck.
No deal! Let McConnell and Schumer and Schiff and Pelosi and Brennan and all the other !&#eo(kj!!’ers decide if they want Grenell or Ratcliffe. No need to make a deal. stop pussyfooting with the enemy. Nuke them.
God bless Congressman Ratcliffe and President Trump for going through this again.
I can’t think of a person that would do a better job than Mr. Ratcliffe. KAG 2020!
I would let it support an extension of a year in exchange for Ratcliffe, if PDJT wants him, if he’s part of a Trump plan to destroy the Deep State.
Perfect timing if you ask me. I think more announcements are forthcoming. Giddy up!
So Ratcliffe is promising what? I’ve heard nothing of substance. You think he will declassify and hold people accountable with the election looming? No chance. We don’t need another Barr. Stop violating our civil liberties. Kill FISA. Put a stake in it.
