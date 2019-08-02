Deep State Center Holds – John Ratcliffe Nomination Withdrawn…

The epicenter of the deepest defensive mechanism of the Deep State is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the bunker, the intelligence manipulation operations headquarters. The SSCI is where the political nuclear weapons (black files and IC gathered political surveillance research) are housed. As a direct consequence the SSCI is the most corrupt and manipulative committee in all of congress.
President Trump has withdrawn the nomination of John Ratcliffe because both wings of the most corrupt deep state apparatus had formed a hardened defense in the SSCI:
Let me be perfectly clear. The issue is the SSCI.
The weaponized issues of corrupt DC endeavors are always associated with the SSCI. It is also not coincidental that ODNI Dan Coats was Senator Dan Coats…. and where was his tenured membership prior to becoming Director of National Intelligence? Yup, the SSCI.
It always comes back to the SSCI.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence houses the entrenched Decepticons and Democrats who participate in oversight of the intelligence community, including their black arts. It was through this committee where much of the opposition intelligence about candidate Donald Trump was relayed and shared.
Donald Trump was an outside candidate; a disruption in the global way of things. He questioned NATO, he challenged “globalism”, he challenged the perpetual war machine. In essence he was a risk. Hence the SSCI aligned against candidate Trump and continued that opposition into the “insurance policy” phase to remove President Trump.
The pre-election operations of the SSCI is why the 2016 Vice-Chairman of the committee, Dianne Feinstein, abdicated her position as soon as Trump won the election. She knew eventually the SSCI would be in direct confrontation with President Trump; and Feinstein knew what actions they had taken. She didn’t want to stick around for the bloodbath.
Remember: “The SSCI is working closely with special counsel Robert Mueller”. Remember: “The DOJ and FBI must not work with administration investigators”.
Enter Senator Mark Warner to take Feinstein’s place. Yes, the same Vice-Chairman Warner who was caught conducting covert “rather not have a paper trail” communication with dossier author Christopher Steele through liaison/lawyer Adam Waldman:
The institution of the SSCI was/is a participant along with the FBI and DOJ soft coup plotters inside the “small group”. The committee members were actively engaged and supportive of the agenda to remove President Trump.
That’s why all of the “small group” officials, those who participated in Spygate etc., always wanted to appear in front of the SSCI committee (Burr and Warner), and not in front of the House committee when it was chaired by Devin Nunes.
The SSCI participated in the small group corruption.
That’s why SSCI security officer James Wolfe threatened to subpoena the entire committee when he was caught in a sting operation leaking the Carter Page FISA warrant. Wolfe was only carrying out the instructions of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman. That’s why the DOJ dropped the charges against him for leaking classified information, and buried his actions behind a singular charge of lying to investigators.
The SSCI is the center of intelligence corruption.
Earlier this morning former ‘small group’ coup participant Rod Rosenstein sent a message to the SSCI to hold firm on not accepting anyone except Deep State Sue Gordon to replace Dan Coats. In essence the message is don’t allow John Ratcliffe as DNI. Notice how Rosenstein tags Richard Burr (and Graham)…
Knowing the SSCI has black files on their political opposition; gathered through years of surveillance using databases and monitoring; and knowing those files also extend to the immediate families of targeted politicians, Rosenstein’s signal in combination with the messages from Comey, Brennan and company, was crystal clear.
There was no path for John Ratcliffe to get through Senate confirmation when the Deep State interests are aligned against him.
(via NYT) On Thursday, Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, who is the committee’s vice chairman, said the law was “pretty clear” that the acting role goes to the deputy when the director of national intelligence leaves. “This is something that’s very bipartisan,” Mr. Warner said. “Every member of the intelligence committee has enormous respect for Sue Gordon.”
[…] There appears little chance that the Senate, which is currently gone for its summer recess, will swiftly confirm Mr. Ratcliffe, in light of the bipartisan skepticism about his qualifications and questions about the honesty of his résumé. (NYT Link)
This is the way of the swamp.
Infuriating.
I realize with 2020 fast approaching, POTUS needs the RNC support, thusly it may be political suicide to out your own party….but at some point difficult obstacles require unpleasant solutions.
Name names IN YOUR OWN PARTY…..Richard Burr, Rosenstein, Mitch McConnell.
Burr is safe ‘til 2022. Even with POTUS winning 2020, the Republic can’t survive with only 2 years (2022-2024) to right the ship.
LikeLiked by 5 people
hear hear – this cannot last much longer
LikeLike
Can POTUS STILL nominate Ratcliffe as a temporary placeholder without approval?
LikeLike
I would think he could pull a Whitaker maneuver, and put in whoever he wants. The President has near absolute power to pick his cabinet.
LikeLike
the more I read, the more I believe Rep. Radcliffe was not the best choice for this position…first, why another “Special Election”?
second, why not pick a former Senator for easy approval?
third, clapper was the most partisan ever so thats not a problem – https://biographytree.com/biography/james-clapper-former-united-states-director-of-national-intelligence/
Think he withdrew for family and the realization that Senator sounds way better…Cornyn will be out soon…notice leak saying Radcliffe wasn’t defended by White House…most likely someone who wants Cornyn’s spot…
LikeLike
No no… only people who disagree with liberals, RINOS, or the Deep State can be “partisan”. Everyone else is a verified unselfish heroic public servant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is playing the long game and understands that he needs to be re-elected before the gloves can finally come off. If the dems do, or don’t steal the election, he is going to need ALL of our total, un-mitigated support.
In the meantime we should all follow his lead by ignoring the ‘ridiculous bullshit’ promulgated by the Dems / Uniparty by supporting and celebrating the unprecedented America First victories that he is delivering to all of us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nominate Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch (DIA background)! Of course he won’t get confirmed, BUT l’d love to see Chris use the hearings to give the country the benefit of his ample expertise and insights regarding our supposedly non-partisan, must be kept secret IC, including Sundance’s favorite — the SSCI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pardon Flynn, nominate Admiral Mike Rogers. Recess appoint Flynn.
Game over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnell has it set up for no recess appointments – every senator supports the policy, only one “no” vote required. Telling that 100% of the senate agrees on that particular item.
LikeLike
3 words: ADMIRAL MIKE ROGERS
LikeLiked by 7 people
That would be too sweet for words
LikeLiked by 1 person
Counter with –> Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer
LikeLike
Amen!! That’s the only thing that would make my current level of pissedoffedness feel better. The level of corruption and cover up is off the charts!! These people would destroy Jesus if it suited their purpose!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They won’t approve anyone who PDJT nominates who would 1. Follow the law or 2. Investigate the origin of the 3 year fiasco the country has endured. Me thinks the only one they’d approve is the wrench right behind Coats who might as well be called Coats 2.0
*spit*
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump should go full Trump. “Fine then, the whole thing is dissolved we don’t need that agency let’s get rid of it.” Once the screaming dies down give them a choice, agency submits to the executive branch that is supposed to run it, or they go bye bye.
LikeLike
America First Military is preferred or Pick a former Rep or Dem Senator who loves America: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_living_former_United_States_Senators
LikeLike
Jim DeMint if 45 picks a politician
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Chad Pergram a Fox News flunky?
LikeLike
Fox DC producer. The WORST. Like having Shep on scene.
LikeLike
Thanks.
We need to spread that around.
LikeLike
Those of you in North Carolina TAKE NOTE. Those of you in Virginia, well, if you don’t know who and what Warner is nothing here will make a damn bit of difference. Cornyn too. Here in Texas he has many fooled. Another consuhvuhtive you know – one who has never conserved a fkg thing except for a spot behind Michelle McConnell appearing as his second head when he’s at the podium along with other Frauds. Cornyn is up for re-election 2020, but I don’t know if there’s enough intelligence to mitigate the margin of cuck where Cornyn is concerned. Now he’s pushing a bill to extend and up visas which has a solid chance of passing the Uniparty senate and house. THIS is where their priorities are as the border is overrun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Virginian here…yeah, we know who Warner is (Kaine too). The problem isn’t with VA voters…it’s with the cesspool that is Northern VA whose voters continually turn the tide every election. The swamp leaked into that area years ago; thus, a once proud red state went purple and now blue.
The Old Dominion’s only hope is that we turn out in droves next Nov, and that the GOP put out some MAGA/KAG candidates instead of a rehash of mainstream politicians who are as deep state as they come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
North Carolinian here. Burr is retiring after his term ends. Tillis (CoC decepticon who also needs to be replaced) is being primaried so he’s the one with the bullseye on his back from a voting standpoint.)
LikeLike
There is a commentator “Dan” on the Citizens Free Press, who always says: “Ammo up”.
I have no idea what he means.
LikeLike
I have no idea either…
LikeLike
Don Jr. is no fool https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1157386213814394880?s=19
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a DNI Director for you: William Binney.
LikeLike
Anyone who will uphold the law will be “too partisan” for the deep state subhuman degenerates.
Just pick one who will uphold the law and shove him/her up their chamber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lack of self-awareness of the damage caused by the spying that occurred and the investigation of President Trump’s campaign is easy to spot. This person talks a lot without listening to or caring about the uncomfortable truths.
The challenge (and benefit) to a more open intelligence community
By: Nathan Strout
July 23
https://www.c4isrnet.com/intel-geoint/2019/07/23/the-challenge-and-benefit-to-a-more-open-intelligence-community/
-snip-
The comments came from Sue Gordon, the principal deputy director of national intelligence, during a recent episode of Intelligence Matters, a podcast hosted by former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell. Her remarks follow several calls to make more intelligence available to the wider public. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, has called for declassifying more intelligence, and Gordon herself has noted that the intelligence community has to improve communications with the business community and public at large.
-snip-
Transcript: Sue Gordon talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”
JULY 17, 2019 / 6:35 AM / CBS NEWS
INTELLIGENCE MATTERS – SUE GORDON
CORRESPONDENT: MICHAEL MORELL
PRODUCER: OLIVIA GAZIS, JAMIE BENSON
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-sue-gordon-talks-with-michael-morell-on-intelligence-matters/
-snip-
SUE GORDON:
Well, one, we’re learning. As you know, this is culturally difficult for us. But we are producing much more information openly. So, I’m proud of the intelligence community assessment on the 2016 election that was published unclassified. That was a huge leap.
But what it did was, it shared information. And we are doing great things with the private sector to talk about counterintelligence threats. And it’s with no ask. It’s just sharing it. And it’s sharing it openly and being involved in the conversations. So I think our conversation with the American people is really helping the trust.
With individual companies, I think the people who choose not to do business with us are much more vocal than the partners that we have. You know that we are very aggressively in the intelligence community pursuing machines as partners, because we think part of harnessing data is really going forward on artificial intelligence.
We have so many people that are interested in working with us on that. So I think some of our openness is also leading to better possibility for business relationships. You know, we’ve talked about the Googles before. I think they should do business with us. I think they’re a little– they’re misguided about the rule of law and who they can trust. But I will also tell you that I’m grateful that they’re part of the American (LAUGH) fabric. And even if they don’t work directly with us, the things they’re doing are improving society and creating things that make us better. That relationship will come along. I can wait for them.
-snip-
LikeLike
I would like the acting DNI to be Adm. Mike Rogers until new DNI confirmed.
Then the new DNI be someone both Adm. Rogers and Gen. Flynn agree would be a wise selection by POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ratcliffe holding out to go for Cornyn’s seat would actually make a lot of sense. Texas is turning purple and Ratcliffe is very popular in Dallas. He’s probably the safest guy to run. Friggin’ Beto almost won! Texas is sketchy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
three more “retirements” in Texas…like 2018, too many
LikeLike
We’ve been overrun by Californians fleeing the insanity there. It’s horrible. The low-IQ retards move here and vote for the same crap that caused them to leave there.
Ridiculous.
LikeLike
I know all about it. I live in CA. lol
LikeLike
I really don’t even know why we bother pretending this is a republic anymore. Just turn the keys over to the CIA and let them make us into Soylent Green.
LikeLike
I certainly understand the desire not to be smeared for life… but can I just say that I really wish one of these people would just take one for America and expose it all? Are they all cowards?
It is patently obvious what happened to Ratcliffe, and he (or any number of others) could have, at any time just thrown the door wide open to how he was pushed out of it with threats and innuendo. get a goddamn recording or something! We’ve all been really patient but lately this all seems more and more like UFO conspiracists. Either this shit is happening and the proof can be gathered and shown – or we’re all just whistling dixie. It cannot continue much longer.
LikeLike
Maybe floating Ratcliffe’s name, with his approval, was a stalling tactic until POtus could get a “Yes, I’d be glad to serve” from someone he trusts.
LikeLike
I think u r onto something. PT wants to keep Sue Gordon out of Acting Director position at all costs. He will put a military man in…therefore no need for a military mom….or eliminate the position altogether.
LikeLike
Mark my words it’s done, no one will be held accountable for what occured during and after the election. Sue Gordon is a female Christopher Wray, nothing will be released under her watch, period. I also believe the fix is in for 2020, they will NOT allow President Trump another turn. It’s unfortunate that we have a spineless Session clone like Burr leading the committee…
LikeLike
Okay, so there are several of you who feel that way, but it’s discouraging to hear the acceptance in your voice. No fight back. Not a trenchmate I’d want.
LikeLike
And is continuing. They will be even more emboldened with our failure to neutralize.
LikeLike
as predictable as the sunrise
LikeLike
SD:
“The epicenter of the deepest defensive mechanism of the Deep State is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI).
President Trump has withdrawn the nomination of John Ratcliffe because both wings of the most corrupt deep state apparatus had formed a hardened defense in the SSCI:”
SD is, again, firmly on-point.
IMO, the President won’t win this battle; the opposition (SSCI) is solidly entrenched and too strong. Any pro-MAGA patriot nominee will be DOA in the Senate.
LikeLike
Fight fire with fire. Time of the reputations of several members of the SSCI to go in the tank.
LikeLike
Get every objection to Ratcliffe on the record and then appoint someone like Admiral Rogers …. againt whom NONE of those objections can stick.
LikeLike
“Bottom Line”: We (Trump) won the election, but the “Deep State”/”Royalist State”/”Criminal State” still gets to make most of the major appointments, so even when we win, we lose.
LikeLike
Trump knew he didn’t have the chops and gave him an out and he took it. I saw this coming. He doesn’t seem like a fighter.
LikeLike
Couldn’t Potus just create a new post with an executive action order?
LikeLike
John Bolton may be another option for the position.
LikeLike
No. I don’t believe John Bolton can be trusted as he’s a perennial member of the DC complex.
LikeLike
I guess a half full glass would be better than an empty one.
LikeLike
Speaking of RINOs or Democrats plants involved in the coup inside the GOP:
Verified account
7h7 hours ago
More
A former State Dept official and Romney adviser invited Carter Page to the Cambridge event where he crossed paths with informant Stefan Halper. Page and his host also met in Cleveland at RNC convention. Now, Republicans want to know what was up with that
LikeLike
Sue Gordon was a basketball team captain at Duke University, where she studied zoology. Has been with the CIA for 25 years. She sounds weird and incoherent at times.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-sue-gordon-talks-with-michael-morell-on-intelligence-matters/
https://www.fedscoop.com/odnis-gordon-must-technologists/
LikeLike
The media is already spinning the story that Gordon may resign to avoid being turned down by Trump. This is absurd.
LikeLike
She is the last person I would want… Because the dems want her… So now can we just release the “stuff”? Why wait… No one is gonna be passed by the Senate that Trump wants.
LikeLike
excellent…she needs to …not absurd possibility at all.
LikeLike
The SSCI does not need to be replaced..it needs to be eradicated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would POTUS consider moving Pompeo to DNI from State? Probably not as Pompeo has built relationships with world leaders but it’s a thought.
LikeLike
The soft coup continues.
LikeLike