Short Term Stupid – Bill Barr Wants Clean FISA Reauthorization Because He Will Not Abuse It…

This is likely the most insufferably short-sighted political position in decades. Faced with overwhelming evidence of over a decade of worsening abuses by government officials using the FISA court, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says a clean reauthorization bill is the best option because his DOJ and FBI will not abuse it.
Note the import of AG Barr’s position. He is not saying the system *cannot* be abused; and he is not saying that reform isn’t needed to prevent systemic abuse; only that he can give assurances under his tenure FISA data collection and exploitation will *not* be abused. What happens when an administration changes?…. ::::crickets chirping::::
In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020:
WASHINGTON – Attorney General William Barr told Senate Republicans on Tuesday that the Trump administration could support a clean extension of contentious surveillance laws set to expire next month. And Barr said he could make changes on his own to satisfy President Donald Trump and his allies who have railed against the use of the law to monitor his 2016 campaign, according to senators at a party briefing.
But Barr also clashed with GOP critics of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which has three key provisions set to lapse on March 15.
[…] Republicans emerged from the lunch meeting mostly supportive of a clean extension of the law to avoid a gap; doing so is a top priority of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
“The attorney general just wanted to underscore again the importance of these provisions that were enacted in the wake of the 9/11 attack. They’re still relevant to our effort to go after terrorists today like they were after 9/11,” McConnell told reporters.
But Barr also sparred with skeptics, primarily libertarian-leaning Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Barr told Lee his criticisms of surveillance law are dangerous, while Paul said Americans shouldn’t be subject to secret FISA courts, one of the people said.
[…] Senate Republicans prefer kicking a broad FISA debate to as late as 2022, when other pieces of the law expire. In the interim, Barr would make administrative changes to address complaints from conservatives that surveillance authorities were abused during Trump’s campaign — something the president continues to seethe over.
“You’ve got three provisions to deal with. I think it’d be smart to keep them in place. It would give us some time to work on FISA writ large, we’ve got three years,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is preparing hearings on FISA.
[…] “A lot will happen between now and March 15. We may do a placeholder and take it past March 15. We’ve got to get this right,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). “Anybody who reads the Horowitz report on misfire hurricane will understand what I’m talking about.” (read more)
Prior to the December 9, 2019, inspector general report on FISA abuse, FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA bulk database collection program being exploited for unauthorized reasons. For the past several years no corrective action taken by the intelligence community has improved the abuses outlined by the FISA court.
The sketchy programs, and abuse therein, has public attention yet congressional representatives are not responding to the findings.
Worse still, there is a confluence of current events pointing toward a likelihood congress and the intelligence apparatus writ large want to reauthorize the FISA surveillance and collection authorities without further sunlight and without public input.
Keep in mind the deadline for the DOJ to respond to the FISA court about the abusive intelligence practices identified in the Horowitz report was February 5th, more than two weeks ago. The responses from the DOJ and FBI have not been made public.
FISA Court Order – FISA Court Notice of Extension.
It appears the DOJ is trying to get the FISA reauthorization passed before the FISC declassifies the corrective action outlined from the prior court order. This response would also include information about the “sequestering” of evidence gathered as a result of the now admitted fraudulent and misrepresented information within the FISA applications.
The FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], again all parts of the Patriot Act, must not be reauthorized without a full public vetting of the abuses that have taken place for the past several years.
At a minimum the pending DOJ/FBI response to the FISA court needs to be made public prior to any reauthorization by congress. And to better understand the scale of the issue, the consequences when the system is abused, the upstream sequester material needs to be made public.
Let the American public see what investigative evidence was unlawfully gathered, and let us see who and what was exposed by the fraudulently obtained FISA warrants. At a minimum congress and the American people need to understand the scale of what can happen when the system is wrong – BEFORE that exact same system is reauthorized.
Additionally with all of the information now known to exist, should congress proceed with a reauthorization without any sunlight on the abuse, the White House should counter and demand the intelligence community declassify both the Collyer report from 2017 and the Boasberg report from 2019.
Declassification of existing records would reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse as outlined in the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Who exactly are these private sector FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries? This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
The U.S. constitution’s fourth amendment is being violated by the continued abuse of bulk metadata collection, particularly when private contractors and government officials illegally access the system. The 2016 FISA review (party declassified in 2017) and the 2018 FISA review (party declassified in 2019) both show ongoing and systematic wrongdoing despite all prior corrective action and promises.
This needs to be stopped.
.
Get back to me when Bill Barr has control of the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The sad thing is that he DOES have control of it – his way – AKA status quo swamp way. A weaponized DOJ with the head guy saying the Stone prosecution was ‘righteous’ and bagpipes was happy he was convicted, juxtaposed with declination to prosecute the REAL criminals…
That’s not justice; it’s the head guy giving his blessings to political persecution!
LikeLike
I am becoming more and more disillusioned with AG Barr on a daily basis.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everything is going to work out okay. There is a PLAN.
Trust it!
LikeLike
Bwahahaha 😉
LikeLike
When Barr shows me some indictments I will then listen to him again. Not until then.
And this recommendation of his stinks.
LikeLike
Yawn.
LikeLike
The yawn is for the plan crap. Just stop it already. Please!
Positive thoughts and ideas for our nation would be much better than repetitive and old boring mockery.
LikeLike
Some say positive thoughts, others say BS disguised as mind-numbing, anger-chilling spinning. Whatever you call it, failing to call out liars and those that are STILL seeking to shut us up and getting us to focus on positivity is contrary to accomplishing anything for PDJT or MAGA patriots.
LikeLike
“Barr told Lee his criticisms of surveillance law are dangerous, while Paul said Americans shouldn’t be subject to secret FISA courts, one of the people said.”
Why would Barr tell Lee his criticism are dangerous? Based on recent activity i would say it is the other way around. I am Mike Lee and Rand Paul all the way on this one. It needs to be stopped and totally overhauled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr’s swampiness is becoming more and more apparent. I hope POTUS stomps him down. I think the FISA court should be abolished…talk about UnAmerican…I have never supported any of this stuff…the whole Patriots Act is horrible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How Barr could even say that to Lee, who I am not a fan of at all, is beyond me other than SWAMP.
I think it was a given where Paul would stand, and I stand with him. I hope we all share our thoughts with our VSG President, who I would literally pray (not “religious” per se’) would be 100% in favor of ending this unconstitutional FISA garbage. Of ALL people, one would think he would want it eradicated permanently.
What’s so hard about getting a damned warrant??? Nothing, if it’s a good reason!
LikeLike
B.S. This is all B.S. The whole thing should be ended. Let the FBI get its warrants in the usual way and if it doesn’t have the case then do without.
We do not have enough honorable men to operate a system of secret courts issuing secret warrants to people who are allowed to lie when under oath.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Since Katz v. United States our Fourth Amendment rights have been shat upon. The late sixties on…
LikeLike
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qSrOXvoNLwg Bagpipes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a great move. The issue with the investigation is not over and this may give the anti Trumpers to believe they are free… but not so. I await so very patiently. Timing is everything. The left wingers… I will not bother to mention the f”ers who created the mess will get their’s. Just need to be patient. OBTY, my patience is beyond,… F’ em!
LikeLike
I concur.
Joe diGenova today on the Howie Carr Show, I believe, contradicted himself. Early on he says he has faith in Barr.
Later, he says US Attorney’s have blown things, answer to Barr, and Barr is responsible.
And right in the beginning, he is telling the story that Jessica Liu was not up to thd job, and blew cases. So where was Barr? How about the possibility she is part of the coverup, part of the Swamp? Even if she is a chicken surrounded by largely Democrat Swamp rats, she still fails, and by extension, Barr.
Barr doesn’t talk to her before her no prosecution decision? And then Joe yammers on about unfriendly DC Democrat juries … hasn’t that been the case for over 2 decades?! Duh!
Right now, NO. NO FISA EXTENSION. ZIPPO. Tough cookies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill Barr is lying, he wants it because he wants the power to use it. If he didn’t, he would allow the time it takes to actually let others have input as to why it MUST GO.
And it MUST GO, because just like the Patriot Act, it’s being used against PATRIOTS while NOT being used against foreign-born nor domestic (Schiff, anyone?) terrorists, be they here and in CONgress or abroad… please join me in sharing these painful facts and YOUR opinion with our VSG President.
Bill Barr does NOT speak for me, especially as an unelected burrowcrat and it should not be his decision that makes it stay in place!
#KILLFISA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buuushh
LikeLike
Just tuned in to Tick Tock a few ago. Gregg Jarrett says Barr is blowing smoke, Tick Tock and Sarah Carter believe him.
LikeLike
How does that even make sense of any kind?
LikeLike
Why does Sara Carter believe him? Has she written/spoken on this? I respect her. What basis does she have?
LikeLike
Agree with you, Sundance. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No citizen deserves fewer constitutional protection simply because they are out of the country. And no government agencies should usurp powers through the use of malign application of laws.
At the very least, every citizen should have representation in front of these secret courts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And Barr said he could make changes on his own to satisfy President Donald Trump and his allies who have railed against the use of the law to monitor his 2016 campaign.” That quote right there is disturbing. It sounds like he will throw Trump and his allies a bone to shut them up while Barr gets what he wants. I also find it suspicious that Barr went to the Senate GOP when POTUS is overseas.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I expected some B.S. when PT is out of town
LikeLike
Good God, man, you cannot even control your own DOJ prosecutors who set you up and gave the MSM another week of fake talking points. You complain that you cannot clean your own house because of tweets, so why should we trust your DOJ and FBI, still overflowing with corrupt prosecutors and agents, now that the coup has failed, to be good boys and girls? Because your word? Don’t insult me!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why do you think he wants to control the DOJ prosecutors?
Barr is part of the swamp. Look at his (in-)actions and his results, not his flowery speech.
Comey has also holier than you speech and is the most corrupt FBI director ever.
LikeLike
Agree.
LikeLike
Nope. Not short term stupid. Long term swamp protector. That is what Barr really is.
LikeLike
Bush connection?
The note passing at the Funeral ring a bell?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attorney at Ruby Ridge…and he will keep FISA clean…I have a bridge for sale
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! More people need to look at Barr’s background.
– Ruby Ridge, Barr protected the swamp: https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/26/barr-ruby-ridge/
– He worked for the CIA
– His wife is best friends with Mueller’s
And then his hundreds of actions and in-actions that are 100% aligned with the swamp.
LikeLike
If you see hundreds of enemy actions and inactions and still refuse to see …
Barr is part of the swamp.
LikeLike
Just like a good leftist, Barr has to pretend he doesn’t know things.
LikeLike
” U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says a clean reauthorization bill is the best option because his DOJ and FBI will not abuse it.”
That’s nice. Does this clown know he is not looking into HIS abuse of it?
If he is suggesting he will not abuse it, does that mean he recognizes it has been abused? If he does recognize that, then what does he do about “abuse”?
It’s infuriating to see what happened couched in such soft words. Another way to describe that “abuse” is repeated, illegal, unconstitutional violations of citizens rights.
LikeLike
I don’t know how Barr thinks he can insure legal FISA use only when he cannot even control or trust his own line prosecutors on matters as simple as sentencing recommendations! What’s more, I thought POTUS was making it impossible for him to do his job. If that’s the case, he has no business guaranteeing he can get the job done or that he will even be around to prevent abuses. He looses the entire argument that the statutory scheme doesn’t need changing if for it to be non abusive and implemented legally, he Barr, as opposed to the statutory scheme, has to stand as the watchdog to prevent abuses. His track record as the watch dog to truth and justice so far, has been to let Comey and McCabe off the hook without any real or serious explanation to us the citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is lying. Stop listening and look at his actions and results, exclusively. Then it makes sense. He protects the swamp. He is what he does, not what he says.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are still at it. Why are they all getting Ham licences? New way to communicate without surveillance?
Joe Pientka III got a new FCC radio license @ his Mill Valley, CA address on February 19, 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to hear from the head of the Senate Judiciary before I weigh in on this, just kidding.
LikeLike
Ultimately the president will have to sign it into law or not. If Trump, after all the firsthand abuse, reauthorizes then the swamp won.
LikeLike
The photo translate into Secretary of Transportation is currently safe?
LikeLike
STOP listening, and look at actions and results.
Every DC corruptocrat lies. Do we want FISA extension? No. What does Barr do? Extends FISA.
Do we want McCabe indicated? Yes. What does Barr do? He leaves him un-indicted.
On and on.
LikeLike
I’d give Barr about 2 more weeks to get his Durham Indictments Done; if it doesn’t happen i would FIRE HIM.!!!!… Bring in Pam Bondi.!!!
LikeLike
Not Pammy. Bring on Rudy. There are others most qualified.
LikeLike
We are going to get a renewal kids. Whether we like it or not.
LikeLike
PDJT get your gold plated veto pen ready. Thanks me to get an acting AG. And one that will fire the FBI Dir. That should clean up much of the FISA abuse.
LikeLike