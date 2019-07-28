BREAKING: ODNI Dan Coats Gone – President Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe as Replacement…

This was rumored earlier today [New York Times] and [Axios]. Now Confirmed.

President Trump has announced via Twitter that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is departing. He will be leaving office on August 15th, 2019.  President Trump has announced the nomination of Representative John Ratcliffe to be the next head of the Office of Director of National Intelligence.

Representative John Ratcliffe is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee.  Ratcliffe is one of only a few people who has seen all of the unredacted DOJ and FBI evidence within the documents congress has previously asked the President to declassify.

Representative John Ratcliffe currently holds a top-level security clearance.  John Ratcliffe is very even tempered albeit direct by natural disposition.

Ratcliffe’s nomination, and confirmation should be unremarkable.

However, due to the information that Ratcliffe already holds about the overall intelligence community operation in 2015 through 2019, we can expect the deepest part of the Deep State to immediately begin a process to impede any confirmation effort.   Ratcliffe is a risk, and he will likely be controversialized in a political effort to block his nomination.

Earlier today Ratcliffe spoke to Maria Bartiromo about ongoing concerns around the DOJ, CIA, and FBI operations in 2016:

148 Responses to BREAKING: ODNI Dan Coats Gone – President Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe as Replacement…

  1. gda53 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Questions……..

    Why is there still no recess appointment available?
    Who is likely to be the acting DNI?
    How long can he act for?
    What (real) power will he have? Or will he be like the acting AG prior to Barr – a placeholder?
    If a placeholder only, can/will he still at least free up the document release?
    Has DNI Coates office been secured so he can not create or destroy any further “evidence”?
    When will hearing for Ratclifffe be held?
    How will our retiring Dem from WV vote?

    Thank you.

  2. Merkin Muffley says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    What are the chances the Deep State can block his nomination in the Senate?

  3. DJT2020 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    It. Is. Afraid.

  4. EnoughIsEnough says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Welcome Ratcliffe in his new role. Will miss his strong, sensible voice as a Congressman.

  5. meow4me2 says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Does anyone know if the senate is in pro for a session? Is the President able to do a recess appointment here or has Mitch yet again hobbled him?

  6. Alison Wilson says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    We have to remember that President Trump has a lot of patience and understands that revenge is a dish best served cold. It is a matter of lining up the ducks, doing it slowly so there is no jumping to the conclusion that he is ‘packing the court’ to borrow from a Dem fantasy issue. But the truth is he IS packing the investigative arm of the swamp. The arm of the swamp that not only holds most of the cards but is dealer AND the manufacturer of the deck.

    So slow but steady wins the race and he is a master of the long game. Some in the media have woken up to this fact. They see that if they pound on Trump with fake news for the next two years and he wins the presidency for another 4, they won’t survive until 2024 (even though some will tell you that zero is a concept and not an actuality since dividing something ALWAYS leaves a half) because their ratings (ergo advertiser money) will fall to a statistical zero. The news media is coming around to offering some truths. Not crediting Trump or the republicans, but the truth none the less.

  7. jus wundrin says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    It plays out like this:

  8. DeWalt says:
    July 28, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    It will be interesting to see which hens start squawking.

