MAGAnomics – U.S. Trade Deficit Drops 8.2% in November to $43.09 Billion…

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has released Q4 (November) import/export data showing a considerable drop in the U.S. trade deficit. [Release Here] Exports increased approximately .7 percent ($208.6 billion) while imports dropped one percent ($251.7 billion. Lowering the overall trade deficit to $43.1 billion.
While the pundits are surprised at the strong result, it should not come as a surprise to many CTH readers. During Q2 (June) and Q3 (July, Aug, Sept) the rate of GDP growth was impacted -in part- by inflated U.S. purchases as companies bought holiday merchandise earlier than normal. This was an effort to avoid looming tariffs, and as a result companies increased their overall inventory. We predicted Q4 purchases (Oct, Nov, Dec) would be lower specifically because of this backlog of retail inventory.
With the massively successful holiday season now over, those inventories have sold. Specifically because the value of imports are deducted from the GDP calculations, there will likely be a much stronger Q4 GDP growth resulting from less import activity.
The Wall Street financial pundits are too focused on the multinational side of the ledger; and they simultaneously don’t review data from a Main Street perspective; therefore they don’t see -or pretend not to see- the common sense equation staring them in the face.
(VIA CNBC) The U.S. trade deficit fell more than expected in November ahead of negotiations with China that cooled the simmering tariff battle between the two sides.
The shortfall in goods and services declined to $43.09 billion for the month, below the $43.6 estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. That represented the lowest deficit since October 2016. That was down sharply from $46.9 billion in October, which was revised lower from an initially reported $47.2 billion.
President Donald Trump has made reducing the trade deficit a major priority of his administration, and November marks the first month that it actually happened. The gap had continued to grow despite the White House’s intense pressuring of Beijing to loosen its trade barriers and to stop appropriating U.S. technology. (read more)
The U.S. economy is very strong. Strong U.S. consumer sales drives GDP growth. Combine consumer spending with with lower imports, meaning less deductions from overall economic activity, and the rate of GDP growth will expand in Q4 much more than anticipated.
The long-term trade situation continues to reflect the seismic shift away from Chinese manufacturing. This trend began exactly after President Trump visited the ASEAN partners back in November 2017:
U.S. multinational investment in China is continuing to shrink. This outcome is exactly what the America First policies are designed to create. The purpose of redesigning the USMCA was to make investment in North America the better choice. With the passage of the USMCA we will see the results rather quickly (all things considered).
Wall Street banks and international investment groups have been waiting to calculate the location for the best return. The better returns on capital investment will come from North America. The USMCA is designed to enhance manufacturing in the U.S, Mexico and Canada.
Several aspects of the total cost of production (TCP) are now better in North America: (1) abundant raw materials; (2) lower energy costs; (3) lower shipping/transport costs; (4) decreased regulatory costs; (5) the absence of import tariffs; and finally, (6) competitive corporate tax rates.
Combine all of those production measures/costs, and any lower labor costs in Asia are more than offset in the total cost of producing goods in North America. Additionally, regional economic stability is a big factor (compare to ongoing EU fluctuations and uncertainty). And don’t forget the USA is the market they need.
It is quite remarkable that President Trump has been able to produce these results in less than one full term in office. Factually, and specifically on the economic outcomes, we are starting to see the difference between having a businessman running the executive branch as opposed to decades of professional politicians. The results simply speak for themselves.
Looking forward…. Beyond the USMCA, the China ‘phase-one’ deal is more focused on enhanced exports; that too will drive economic growth. With the Hong Kong crisis visible, the future of Wall Street now looking unfavorably upon the communist regime shows no signs of changing.
There is just too much risk associated with China now; no-one really expects Beijing to change their ways; and the USMCA provides a structurally solid and stable alternative.
That puts the EU into the mix as the next area of focus. Because the constructs of all current trade agreements with the EU are so one-sided (Marshal Plan), any renegotiated trade agreement based on reciprocity is a loss for the EU and a gain for the U.S.
Nope. Still not tired of winning!
What is that on the floor? Oh, Pelosi’s hair. Somebody get a broom.
I’m no expert in international economics but I do know the lower the Trade deficit the better for everyone in the USA. The reduction of 8.2 percent to me appears to be massive …billions of dollars. Great work and kudos to PDT and the economic team.
For far too long U.S. Presidents have simply let the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Wall Street formulate U.S. financial and trade policy, much to the advantage of the formulators and much to the detriment of the U.S. Citizenry and overall U.S. economy. The change brought about by President Trump has been truly invigorating.
Lets also remember that labour input costs are much lower in many industries than 20 years or even 10 years ago.
You don’t need as many people on a auto production line. You don’t need as many people on an electronics assembly line. Robotics do most of the work now and they cost (capital) just as much in China as they do in America.
The biggest difference now is red tape and green tape costs. The lower company tax rates probably offset most of those.
so that last chart shows all of our trade deficits increasing from 2018 to 2019 with everyone but China?
One of the “drawbacks” (?) to extra income in American consumer’s pockets is our ability to buy more stuff…. including stuff they couldn’t afford before.
That’s what it looked like to me too, rckymtn. We still have a great GDP tho 👍🏼
Exports are weak because of global economic stagnation and a strong dollar
Our exports are not a big part of our economy. Our consumer demand is greater than ability to produce.
Its great when a plan comes together.
They’re always surprised ‘them experts’ ain’t they?
If anyone ever needed examples of how crooked and sold on leftism every one of these supposed ‘independent’ reporting agencies are all one need do is to compare President Trump’s numbers on anything are always being ‘revised’ to even better numbers quietly 3 weeks later and Queen Hussein The Magnificent’s numbers were always being revised even more quietly a month later to ever more horrible.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
2020 Even more important than ever!
Once permanent energy independence with minimal exports is factored in I can see another 10 to 12 billion dollar monthly reduction in the trade deficit soon.
Plus minimal economic disruption due to inability of ME countries to adverse affect oil supply.
I simply have no faith anymore in the “Experts” everyone has an agenda to push. most of the time self serving. These “Experts” put the USA, and the world for that matter in the problems we are now facing.
This is what matters! Ignore the swamp gas.
What? The trade deficit can go DOWN?? Who knew!
Next thing you know, the national debt will decrease as well.
As an original Buchanan Brigader, this news doesn’t suprise me in the least. 🙂
