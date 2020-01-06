Oh Noes – France Warns U.S. Reciprocal Tariffs Will Lead To “Durably Damaged Relations”…

Any headline that uses the phrase “France Warns” immediately requires a background review to understand the big picture driving French fears.
Just like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinking he could outwit President Trump’s policies on NAFTA trade (he failed), Trudeau’s bestie, French President Emmanuel Macron, has stupidly exhibited similar shortsightedness. In the case of both leaders their weasel moves have put their nations’ into a precarious economic position.
To consider the future for France, it would be wise to remember last year when President Trump arrived to attend the G-7 in Biarritz, France, President Macron was waiting at the Hotel du Palais to ambush Trump for an unscheduled luncheon (pictured below):
This was just one example in a series of scripted weasel-moves played by Macron in an attempt to pontificate his importance for the international audience. Another example from the same event was Macron inviting the Iranian foreign Minister to the G7 for sideline meetings unrelated to the topics being discussed in Biarritz.
In an effort to create leverage against the U.S. position, President Macron never discussed his Iranian invitation -in advance- with the U.S. delegation. It did not go over well.
The EU, and specifically France, have a dependence on foreign energy sources as a result of their ridiculous climate policies and narrow thinking. In essence the EU wants to do business and receive oil from Iran; however, U.S. sanctions against Iran forbid those business deals. Ergo Macron attempted to inject influence and position his interests.
As stated, the ambush approach did not go well, but POTUS played it cool.
There have been several other efforts by Macron to undermine U.S. policy out of self-interest. In each attempt President Trump has noted the issue but never actually directly responded to the moves. President Trump continues to speak warmly about Macron but is obviously clear-eyed on the small-man lack of character aspect.
Inside this game of snark and weasel-moves President Trump has refrained from disparaging the weasel yet continually reminded Macron, and other EU leaders, about their continued lack of honoring their obligations: (1) not funding 2% GDP for NATO defense; (2) not taking back ISIS fighters; (3) becoming more energy dependent on Russia for natural gas [Nordstream 2]; (4) one-way tariffs; and (5) not having a trade perspective toward the U.S. based on reciprocity.
As a result of the EU’s intransigent selfishness; in combination with an ongoing attitude of pontificating elitism; President Trump has no disposition to grant any favorable terms on anything. This is the background for United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer calculating a $2.4 billion pending tariff against French products as a result of France’s desperation for income and deciding to tax U.S. digital services:
PARIS (Reuters) – French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the United States on Monday that any retaliation to France’s new digital services tax could “deeply and durably” damage relations.
Washington has threatened to impose duties of up to 100% on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products worth $2.4 billion (1.8 billion pounds) after a U.S. government investigation found the French tax would harm U.S. technology companies.
“If the Americans decide to go ahead and impose sanctions against the digital tax … in this case we would retaliate,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
“If there were to be sanctions, and it is a possibility that we will take sanctions, we would immediately contact the WTO (World Trade Organisation)”, he added.
Le Maire said he had sent a letter on the issue to U.S. trade negotiator Robert Lightizer and was also going to discuss it with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone.
“If the U.S were to decide to impose trade sanctions against the EU over the French Digital Services Tax, it would deeply and durably affect the transatlantic relationship at a time when we need to stand united”, the minister wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.
Le Maire also said in the letter that France was “in touch with the European Commission and other EU Member States on the subject” and that they were “contemplating the various options to defend our trade rights in a proportionate and determined manner, as we have in the past,” . (read more)
With the USMCA completed, and with most of the key Asian trade deals finished – sans the watching to see approach with China phase one, the next logical move for President Trump to address the trade imbalance will be to turn attention toward Europe.
The EU is still benefiting from the same trade deals constructed during the Marshal plan. President Trump will use tariffs to fundamentally change this relationship. The WTO already handed the U.S. legal authority against the EU for a $2.5 billion tariff as a result of the Boeing case. Combine that with Lighthizer’s calculated $2.4 billion against France and you can easily see how severe these economic weapons will be.
With Britain leaving the EU; and with Germany, France and Italy already suffering from a lack of investment and shrinking sales of industrial products – the EU economy is a sitting duck for President Trump to target. There is no-way France can lead the charge for a tariff battle against the United States….
As a result watch for them to make geopolitical moves and attempt to threaten Trump over their relationship with Iran in an effort to find leverage. Predictably U.S. media will attempt to position the EU as victims of President Trump just like they did with China in 2018.
However, unlike China, the EU is precariously positioned as a feather vulnerable to the economic hurricane President Trump can unleash. This should be fun.
I think France should worry about their own miserable government. I’m sure Farsi will soon be the official language of France. Such a bunch of fools. 🤦🏻♀️
Dear France, the next time you have war and you need someone to save your ass. Call someone else!
Love,
America
Great 👍🏻 Letter!!
Yes, we are far too busy making America Great Again to pour time, talent, and treasure into your petty little problems.
islandpalmtrees – your letter reminds me of the old saying, “You can count on France to be there when they need us.”
P.S, and the UK will sink your fleet again, same as last time, but with a bit more vigour this time !
Were I President Trump, I would disparage the Macron weasel…
At the end of World War 1 & 2 France owed America billions in war debt, in 1940 dollars – collect!
We should collect overdue war time debt with interest.
Maybe Macron’s mother oh sorry 😐 his wife can buy fewer wigs and shoes 👠💁🏻♀️
Then we would own the country. What would we do with it? What about sending all of the socialist democrats to France.
No real need to do that, the man does it to himself which is far more effective. If the French people keep him in office, they deserve the disaster they voted for.
I’m sure Trump doesn’t lose one minute of sleep thinking about him. It just makes Macron look more Micro…
The WTO is no more. Trump ended it in December by refusing to appoint new judges.
This will be so much fun. The fact that the Europeans look down on Americans while simultaneously having their welfare state and defense funded by American lives and tax dollars is one the great injustices of American history, and watching them get what they deserve will put a smile on my face until the day I die.
The other thing to watch would be the number of European companies which set up shop in the United States. The really smart business people know what Kevin O’Leary knows = there are simple reasons the EU hasn’t birthed a Google, Amazon, Microsoft, etc. The reasons? Too much innovation-killing regulations and high taxes.
Macron better add a few more inches to his… elevated riser shoes before he tries to play with the big boys.
His old midget wife is taller, although he’s always been smaller. Wasn’t she his 5th grade teacher? 🤦🏻♀️
Socialism kills innovation too. People without skin in the game lack intellectual stimulation. And nothing kills incentive like removing personal reward.
“France warns U.S….” Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. No, wait … hahahahahaha
Bwahahahahaha 😂
Watching the maestro play these fools is a true pleasure! President Trump has worked geopolitical moves no one ever even though about, let alone conceived were even possible.
It is a beautiful thing to watch!
They think they’re waiting for Trump to be voted out of office…..
They got that backwards.
Britain figured it out, finally.
Those other ones are slow on the uptake.
“Durably damaged”
Now that’s a uniquely French oxymoron.
That’s a .75 cent phrase for sure!! Deeply and durably damaged! Wow, say that 10 times real fast!!!
Jori
Macron can read the writing on the wall. His royal communist weaselness has been signed up for Trump’s “au revoir” plan and he wants some walking dough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heavens! Not the dreaded WTO, surely?
aka: “I’m telling Mommy on you”
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true gda53.
The DREADED WTO, they will surely send out a sternly worded letter ala the UN.
America is shaking in her boots./s
A classic:
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was just thinking about this LOL!
GMTA 😉
When President Trump turns his attention (wolverines) to the trade imbalance with Europe, France and the EU aren’t going to know what hit them. It’s payback time, and you know what payback is. Plus, Boris and the UK will be sitting in the catbird seat. The schadenfreude will be overwhelming. Pass the popcorn!
Damaged as long as Macron is in charge.
Sanctions against Germany for currency manipulation would be an interesting start. The German economy has benefited hugely from a weak euro, at the expense of very high youth unemployment in the weaker southern European economies – Italy (27.1%) , Spain (32.2%), Greece (33%).
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can hear that giant sucking sound.
–Ross Perot
Golly. What will we do?
Lord these people, meaning leftist, are extremely boring. Don’t you know the MSM will engage in some more world class pearl clutching. “See! Look what the Orange Man has done. He’s angered one of our most vital allies.” Neal Cavuto will assemble a panel of financial experts and discuss what this will mean for the prices of wine & brie and it’s effect on the world market. Their brilliant conclusions, led by Charlie Gasparino, will be that everyone who can should move to a fallout shelter until further notice.
Good Lord these people are dumb.
“(3) becoming more energy dependent on Russia for natural gas [Nordstream 2”
That’s a bridge too far. Until Russia is declared a terrorist/narco state it’s no business of the US’s who Europe buy their hydrocarbons from. They must understand the supply risks.
The energy risk for Germany is obvious but muslim immigration will defeat Europe long before Russian divisions can afford/ desire to march west.
All they understand is their trade practices have been supported by US taxpayers for the past 70 years, and they would very much like for those “subsidies” to continue uninterrupted to the benefit of their gargantuan “welfare state.”
Note 1: According to “France 24,” the French Govt provides an annual cash payment of some $10,000 to married couples earning $100,000 a year to “assist them in raising their (two) children.”
Note 2: And one can only imagine what will happen once this folly ends.
“Durably Damaged Relations” where do they sell those? Mr. President I’ll trade you two scoops of ice cream for some “Durably Damaged Relations”.
Sounds like Crazy Uncle Joe.
Lord Palmerston: “Nations have no permanent friends or allies, they only have permanent interests.”
Without the US market for their overpriced wines and cheese, the French economy will collapse even faster…go ahead, Macron, give it your best shot. I am sure President Trump is terrified of you! Bahahaha!!
Where is that wonderful Mickey meme when we need it?
What do they have that we want? We make our own wines, and have since wine caves were invented.
Anything else?
The French whine is so much more shrill, with airiness, and a bouquet of rudeness.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Frenchies are so snooty and nasty.
And a dash of corn cob, you know where.
Do these countries not realize that Barry is no longer in the White House???
Go the Don, even some signs of support coming from the UK, the EU Turkey must be close to being cooked!
Whenever I hear, “President TRUMP’s foreign policy, or lack thereof, isn’t working” I grin.
The yellow vest on POTUS takes on a deeper meaning…
Most of the West European countries are going to whine as they are forcibly weened from the US tit. It’s really hard for this old soldier and hawk to say this but as far as I’m concerned we should just let Europe have their Russian pipelines and their Chinese 5G as long as we get out of NATO. I’ve had it! The Germany I once loved is obviously dead. It is clear that the Europeans today are no more able to handle their own affairs than those of the last century and not a damned one of them is worth a drop of American blood.
I cant think of one dam thing I need from France. Or the E.U.
French fries? 💁🏻♀️
Frigg the frogs. Perhaps Macron will enjoy a second revolution and some of his haughty socialist scumbag associates will experience the blade. The USA could not care less, what you think or feel, beta males and cucks
One item I wouldn’t mind from France is nuclear collaboration / technology. They are a world leader. (Are they like 95% nuclear power?, and sell excess power to Germans and others who got hosed by Green Energy dreams.)
We have a couple dozen NP plants near their end of life, I sure wouldn’t mind PT putting some money into an infrastructure bill as financial backing and / or insurance for them to be refurbished, and also to help spur some new NP plants.
They are our largest source of zero CO2 electricity.
Fire up the coal mines and pour the coal to the power plants. Then let the prevailing winds carry the smoke to the French.
LOL.
While I couldn’t care less about zero CO2 electricity, I do think that nuclear power makes the most sense of any source of power for mankind. I wish POTUS would pursue not just refurbishing existing plants we have, but building additional plants. It would make us even stronger.
I am ze French no? Oui will need to transfer wealth from you to oui to fund our socialism. Monsieur Obama understood this no? It is only fair that ze wealthy should pay for ze poor no?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let Marcon bark, let Trump pat him on the head and pretend his input matters, throw the dog a bone and let him chew on iot in the corner. The French have had the feeling that, since the end of WWII, the US was too dominant in French politics and life so they went off on their own. Reminds me of the of the little kid that wants to go out camping alone but won’t go any farther than the backyard, the want to be independent but want Europe and the US out there just in case.
You can do things the easy way (like Japan, S. Korea, Mexico, etc) or the hard way (China, Iran, EU, Canada, etc.). Either way, Trump wins! And actually I suspect Trump likes when they choose the hard way.
“If there were to be sanctions, and it is a possibility that we will take sanctions, we would immediately contact the WTO (World Trade Organisation)” – Le Mair
Funny, because Trump already covered that base by blocking appointments to the WTO’s appellate board. It’s now handicapped.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-wto-eu/eu-to-propose-workaround-to-avoid-u-s-block-on-wto-judges-document-idUSKCN1T71YQ
France and the EU are in the crosshairs. Trump has been very patient because he’s been building up his leverage. Brexit and USMCA are almost across the finish line and when they are done (along with China Phase 1), boy are we going to see some action on the EU. Grab the popcorn!
….I like the part where its written” we would immediately contact the WTO”… Bunch of whiney little babies
What WTO Macron the maroon.
Without judges Macron, you are up shit creek without a paddle.
What a whinny pup. An alpha male does not say if you do this I will run to the principals office. Especially when Trump basically cut the position out of the management org chart.
Damn pansy ass french.
Someone needs to splain things to their finance minister.
First and foremost, don’t INCENTIVISE.
That is, don’t say “If you do this, it will pDURABLY damage our relationship”, cause to us that sounds like a great thing!
Secondly, don’t make threats you can’t back up. We don’t need to buy ANYTHING from France, but they sure,as hell need to sell to us.
This will not be pretty, and won’t end well for the EU, although it WILL probably END the EU.
Good riddance, CONmunism lite.
Well, I don’t know. I really like French Fries. French poodles are cute dogs, and French Toast is really good. Not to mention French Onion Soup.
And Mr French did such a good job with Jody and Buffy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂😂😂
Oh, yeah, the French…..
Q: How do you keep a French person from crashing your party?
A: Put a sign up that says “no nudity”
Q: Why do French People eat snails?
A: Because they don’t like fast food!
“I would rather have a German division in front of me than a French
one behind me.”
General George S. Patton.
“Going to war without France is like going deer hunting without your accordion.”
—Norman Schwartzkopf
Thank you……thank you very much….
There’s something wrong with the Europeans.
They seem to have a genetic predisposition towards self destruction.
Does America NEED anything the Europeans are selling?
Not much…..
Maybe we’d be better of reserving that niche for American entrepreneurs instead.
Let them throw their lot in with the Iranians.
They’ve already plotted a beeline course towards paying the jizya tax anyway.
America should think twice before bailing them out a third time.
Remember this. In the USA it is a crime for a business man or woman to offer a bribe to an official of a foreign government to secure business. In France, it’s a tax deduction.
And after Macron warned Pres Trump, Pres Trump turned to Melania and asked: Darling, what is French for “Who gives a shit?”
Considering,
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.winemag.com/2018/11/07/americas-indigenous-wine-grapes/amp/
Where the native American grape root-stock saved the French wine industry a hundred and fifty years ago or so…
Then, twice, within the past hundred years our blood and treasure was spilled, to wrest France from partly self-inflicted debacles…
This is rich.
“They” say we Americans are too young or (fill the blank) to understand history. Myself included. But we can learn from the failings and successes of others and can act accordingly…
As did our founding fathers. If anything we are a Product of history; the good, bad and terrible.
Something about glass houses and not throwing stones comes mind..
Good luck with that.
From the Reuters article:
Isn’t it interesting that Reuters, a European (well, UK) news agency, reports these values in U.S. dollars and British pounds, but not in Euros.
Little did we know this would be so close to the truth. “I’ll fart in your general direction.”
OMG forgot how hysterical Monty Python was. 😂
