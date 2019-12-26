Canada Lost 71,200 Jobs Last Month and is Worried About Trump in Christmas Movies?…

President Trump responded to the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) editing out his appearance in the Christmas movie “Home Alone 2”.
President Trump jokes Justin from Canada likely having a case of the sads after getting called out for not meeting NATO funding obligations and the new trade agreement favorable to American interests.
Too funny. We will miss this humor in 2025 when Trump leaves office.
It is worth remembering that Canada does not allow competition in their media sector. The Canadian government considers the news media a protected “cultural industry”; and through a process of subsidizing broadcast all news media is essentially state run media.
Why is this important? Well, when the expressed priority of the government is controlling broadcast information if you are intellectually honest you should apply that same ideological outlook toward any information from the government in a general sense.
Canada is worried about Trump appearing in Christmas movies?
Think about that for a few minutes…
Now consider:
In combination with leftist economic policies on energy development that strangles economic growth through excessive regulation, the leftist government of Trudeau has dismantled the natural underpinnings of a market-based economy. The manufacturing base of Canada is compromised, perhaps to the point of no return.
For two decades liberal (left-wing) Canadian policy essentially transformed their economic model from manufacturing to “assembly“. The goods-based production within the Canadian economy was structured to take advantage of the NAFTA loophole.
Goods production in Canada was reduced from full manufacturing to a process of assembling parts brought in from overseas and then selling them into the U.S. market. This process exploited the NAFTA loophole allowing foreign companies to ship parts to Canada and then assemble for transport into the U.S. without tariffs.
Over time the Canadian economy became more and more dependent on this system of brokering goods, while Canada simultaneously dismantled their heavy industry at the request of extreme environmentalists.
The Canadian assembly system for durable goods was always at risk of the NAFTA loophole being closed. When President Trump renegotiated the USMCA, primarily with Mexico, the loophole was closed. The USMCA rules on origination now require the parts to come from inside the North American manufacturing system.
Importing parts from Asia and simply assembling them in Canada is no longer permitted under the USMCA agreement. The majority of the parts -which require heavy industry to produce- must originate from North America. Canada has little capacity to take advantage of this economic opportunity because they dismantled their heavy industry.
As a consequence, if any multinational company wanting to invest in a manufacturing system, that avoids tariffs, to bring their end product to the massive U.S. market… well, Canada is no longer a viable option for that investment.
The multinational banks and investment groups who fund corporate manufacturing investment; and who are now no longer willing to underwrite Asian investment due to the impact of Trump tariffs; are focusing on where that investment can support the economic activity.
As with the November jobs report, when we see: “Canada’s goods-producing industries saw a decline of 26,600 net jobs, largely on manufacturing” leading the headline, this is a direct consequence of the economic dynamic identified above.
Elections have consequences; and those economic consequences are extraordinarily impactful in the era when U.S. President Trump is dismantling global supply chains; focusing on bringing high-wage manufacturing industry back to the U.S; and driving a process of profound consequence through economic nationalism.
“Economic Security is National Security” ~ President Trump
…And Canada is worried about Trump in Christmas movies?
Canada keeps electing garbage for their PM.
71,200 jobs! I’m sure is low for the real stats.
Sundance,
Who says Trump is leaving in 2025???
I think after DJT wants to retire DJT Jr. should be elected 💁🏻♀️
Please no professional liars (lawyers or politicians) who have no clue on how the business world works.
With DJT as Chief of Staff.
Pelosi had to pass USMCA to give sparkle socks a boost.
For sure sparkle socks probably called nutty Nancy crying 😢
How do you say Triggered in Canadian? 😉
TwoLaine, the way to say “triggered” for any THINKING Canadian is “Trudeau,”
Déclenché
You pronounce it
‘Trudeau’
That last picture 😂 Well done, Sundance!
Has Sundance specifically addressed if USMCA will be a boon to our steel and aluminum industries?
Or can companies import the aluminum rolls, steel sheets, etc., and then manufacture here?
Must be smelted & melted in North America.
FWIW, Canada is the #4 World producer of Aluminum with 10 smelters, nine are located in Quebec. >50% of American Aluminum imports come from Canada.
I read somewhere that Caddies, assembled in Canada, have a lousy rep. Looks like assembly is not up to much either, and I’m just an onlooking Aussie!
I believe you are correct. Cadillac used to be THE top of the line American made car – a worthy rival to the Mercedes Benz…but now, it’s an over priced, poorly made SUV that has lost almost all of it’s market share.
Sad – even Eminem tried to bring the destruction of Motor City to everyone’s attention but he couldn’t figure out (or wouldn’t admit) whose policies were really behind the collapse of MoTown. If Donald Trump succeeds in bringing auto manufacturing jobs back to the US, Eminem ought to be the first in line to apologize to him – but he probably won’t!!
Well, you just never know. Who would have thought MAGA Kanye West would release a new album on Christmas Day titled Jesus is Born. Maybe there is hope M&M.
In response to this, I’m going to continue to refuse to ever listen to Rush (the band).
China unfriended Turdoltistan
Surely President Trump is not withholding foreign aid.
Cut was done before Trump ran for office:
I totally agree about the lost jobs but there is reasonable pushback from the CBC, quoted in the National Post: ““As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time….The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.” In total, the CBC has said that eight minutes were cut from the movie.”
Did you miss the part of the post that says “CBC is essentially state-run media” (paraphrased)?
Why would you believe the CBC or BBC?
FTA: ‘President Trump responded to the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) editing out his appearance in the Christmas movie “Home Alone 2”.’
FTA: “The Canadian government considers the news media a protected “cultural industry”; and through a process of subsidizing broadcast all news media is essentially state run media.”
***
Okay this isn’t “news media” it’s a movie broadcast.
It’s implied and a leap to for me to infer that CBC = “the news media”.
It should be an explicit notation IMO, not implied.
I could “google it out” but I think this point should be very clear in the article (that CBC is the same as “the news media”; since they could be different entities).
JMO
The situation is this: the CBC is a state owned broadcasting network. While its entertainment and news divisions are separate they are dominated by executives with liberal to progressive sympathies.
As for the cuts, compare the running length of the original movie with the time slot it ran in last weekend, then search the CBC’s listings of a showing prior to November 2016.
Um, guys, it’s not just Canada. The version of Home Alone 2 that comes on TV, doesn’t have Donald Trump. Period. He’s been edited out of every version.
? I saw him in it this week.
Communist Fascists always rewrite history!
SAD!!
remember China and Russia killed more in the name of socialism than WWI and WWII combined!!!
The left has no morals….they will kill themselves to prove a point…or to get their way, just like Hillary…..and the rest that have kept the resistance of the impeachment….like pencil neck.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told TVA’s Salut Bonjour program on Thursday [Dec 19th] that his government has asked the Trump administration to delay signing a final trade agreement with China until Beijing releases businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig”. CBC report
What I find fascinating is that the Canadian subsidized media have reported from day one that Meng Wanzhou’s arrest has been connected to Spavor & Kovrig’s arrest, yet there has never been one verifiable report that there is any connection. Canada keeps protesting that they only arrested Meng because of a request by the Americans. In other words, Canada was happy for China to take over every aspect of their government’s security as well as their trade industries and they themselves would never have arrested Meng.
China owns SparkleSox right down to his fallen eyebrows..
Fortunately only 25% of Canadians watch or listen to the Commie Broad Casting Compost. The total brain mass of that 25% couldn’t fill a drug store shopping cart!
Still waiting for Home Alone 3, Black Face in Canada. Morons!
For a fun parody of POTUS, here are clips from Gremlins 2 featuring his parody twin Daniel Clamp (who despite being a ‘bad’ boss at the start turns into a good guy in the end):
Fear not. Trump humor will continue long after 2025. When President Trump leaves Office Don Jr. will take Office with Trump Sr. as his VP. After 8 those years Eric Trump will take Office. After those 8 years are up then Ivanka will become the first female President. By the time those 8 years are up Baron Trump will be old enough to take Office.
Now that’s funny. If you study the psychology of the Trump family it’s also the most likely outcome.
Happy New Year liberals!
Just like the Clinton’s never went away, and BHO rears his oily face once a month, so to PDJT will not go away. Hes to much of celebrity. And whoa be unto to any President that comes after him that tries to undo his hard won policies.He will be sniping at him( her?) everyday. I bet he even gets in some chopper pressers! ( his bird).
Exports of sparkle socks are good, eh?
Macaulay Caulkin should step in and sue for copyright infringement.
“Too funny. We will miss this humor in 2025 when Trump leaves office.”
Sundance, I think you mean when Trump leaves office in 2033.
O, Canada…just in case you missed it…
These Country leaders see what Trump is doing and the positive result. You would think they would do what Trump does for his Country and they would do the same for their Country. It is not rocket science.
Oh yes, fangdog, it is for those leaders; they’re not VSGPDJT!
Big difference!
These Country leaders see what Trump is doing and the positive result. You would think they would do what Trump does for his Country and they would do the same for their Country. It is not rocket science.
All Trump needs is an “I’m with Stupid” tee shirt.
Blame Canada. It’s not even a real country, anyway.
If there ever was a more appropriate photo for a “I’m With Stupid” T-shirt, I can’t think of one
While I appreciate that state run media is fundamental to robust dictators, socialist, communist et. al., it takes a very robust DEEP state run media, academia and public education to subvert the Constitution underpinning a healthy Democracy.
I am Canadian and I am embarrassed by Justin every day. He actually thinks that President Trump should help him free the two Canadians being held in China. Good luck with that, Justin! The CBC is basically a propaganda arm of the Liberal Government and never a discouraging word is ever uttered against Mr. Sparkles!
Well, President Trump can and would help Justin with that task BUT Justin and the Canadian government will have to pay the price to the USA for that job well done by President Trump and his team of negotiators.
Fair enough?!
Justin needs to stand on his own two sparkle socks.
Yes. As PT said, He’s President of the USA!
If they are so shortsighted that all they can do is bleep DJT out of a 2nd rate movie, then they should go bankrupt.
Sorry, but the last pic had me laughing so much that I forgot what I was going to post! 😅
Most of western Canada loves DJT, I went to Jay Leno at a Calgary casino and Jay being the last of the real comedians told 3 DJT jokes, 3 Crooked H jokes etc, the crowd cheered for the Crooked H jokes and booed when Jay made fun of DJT. This moron Justy, that Toronto elected, is so stupid he buys the toilet paper with instructions, he is such an embarASSment for Canada, whether its its best friends being in jail etc for eeeww, like Ingalvaldson, Dalgliesh, Levin etc or “its” dressing up dancing around for world leaders like Modi and Xi, in their countries, like a drunken gay frat brat on an all gay cruise ship. The moron has decimated the oil business here in Alberta, while handing the Chinese mines and drilling permits all over Canada. There used to be drilling to the tune of 18,000 holes a year in western Canada, under this moron we might drill 4500 this year. We could be so lucky to have a man, a real man, like DJT run our country, instead we have this pathetic piece of stupidity that gives hope for the Forrest Gump types leadership aspirations.
Desperation. Censoring our beloved American President will get Canada NOWHERE.
What’s with the brown/black faced Liberals getting cocky all of a sudden? Just “Justine” Trudy is editing Trump out of movies and Ralph “have the baby then kill it” Northam wants to take guns away.
The heavily biased Justin loving and protecting CBC is a despicable but effective brain washer of gullible, Canadian viewers but it’s not only Canadian news flunkeys taking an active part in the lies and the attacks in Canada. Anti Trump coverage on the CBC has to be close to 100%.
Many Americans, that just happen by coincidence of course to be Democratic party supporters, are always happy to regale receptive Canadians on the CBC or elsewhere about the alleged “evils of President Trump.” Sleazy Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News (and regular Intel leak recipient) was probably the CBC’s primary source or “investigative correspondent” that kept the Russian Collusion hoax and all of its filthy vicious lies about President Trump fresh in the minds of CBC viewers. The American MSM’s anti Trump propaganda is also spread around the world so justifiably blame the politically corrupted and dishonest CBC you wish but also include the many traitorous Americans that tear the USA and its President down abroad and get paid for it.
Fox News has been largely labeled an Alt Right fascist conspiracy station and is not available through normal cable in the UK and has to be specially ordered in Canada unlike CNN which is an integral part of most cable packages.
