USTR Robert Lightizer Discusses USMCA and U.S-China Trade Agreements…

Great interview with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as he described the goals, objectives and outcomes of the USMCA and U.S-China Phase One agreements.
While answering a question about Wall St. journal criticism of the USMCA, Lighthizer discussed the dynamic of Wall Street -vs- Main Street as part of the bigger picture objective in the revised deal. He avoids the words “globalism” -vs- “nationalism” but the sentiment as described is there.
On China Lighthizer emphasizes the “phase one” deal is really a test to see if it is even possible to have an enforceable trade agreement between a communist state-run economy (China) and a free-market economy (U.S).
Best trade team ever!!! Thank you Mr. Lighthizer for your superb work. Thank you Sundance for shining the light!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree but I wish they would talk about the REPO crisis that is going to be HUGE!!!
Remember when POTUS kept talking down rates? Well, it turns out Powell informed him of the real situation going on, the REPO Markets.
The Eurozone Bonds are off limits to retail investors (mom and pop) when it comes to shorting these bonds and if anyone knows, that means no confidence which is why this phase 1 was pushed so hard. SH’sTF globally.
Money is moving into our markets from all over the globe but we need a pullback into 2900’s on the S&P so we can get a slingshot move to the upside.
Stay thirsty all you Treepers
LikeLike
If any of you have friends in Europe, ask them to slowly move into cash because they just got the go ahead last week to start crypto-currencies in which they will be implementing with a year. Tell them to open a bank account in the USA that is aloud and mind you, safe.
https://news.bitcoin.com/german-banks-authorized-to-store-and-sell-cryptocurrency-in-2020/
Remember, what you might hear about QE4 is all BS. Powell said our economy is very strong so why would the FED need to inject money, they don’t and are not. The FED is watching the global economy and it’s not good, right now they are the lender of last resort for many central banks and the free markets will always win in the end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For anyone reading these comments who may be unfamiliar with “REPO” markets.
This article is from September 19 when there was some turbulence in those markets. A rash of articles appeared over the next few days attempting to explain it.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-19/the-repo-market-s-a-mess-what-s-the-repo-market-quicktake
LikeLike
Good man
LikeLiked by 1 person
A2 says:
December 15, 2019 at 11:17 pm
Nothing new to report as we only have the USTR fact sheet and the PRC statement. No joint announcement, no draft agreement, no signing date, a few more details. I am increasingly convinced neither side wants a deal.
The US, as Lighthizer explained is trying to work with the PRC to bridge the vast divide between a free/fair market system and a planned command and control economy who conjure up data from the party handbook not reality.
Lighthizer deserves a medal for taking on this task. The entire process so far is one for the history books.
As I’ve said, the ball is in China’s court. USA 💯 PRC 0.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China is going to fail that test. It’s in their DNA to lie cheat and steal and no phase one deal will ever change that leopard’s spots. Onward with the tariffs and the decoupling. Trillions are at stake!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t no Chinese leopard changing its spots. Never.
LikeLike
The “smart money” would agree.
However the “smart money” thought Hillary was a sure thing in 2016.
LikeLike
Would a moderator please email me?
I’ve tried several times from several devices and accounts, but the site’s web server rejects every message.
LikeLike
IMO a much better spokesman than Navarro.
LikeLike
A2 says:
December 15, 2019 at 11:54 pm
“ “With this provision struck, the status quo remains, and drug makers will continue to receive only five years of protection in Mexico, and eight years of protection in Canada.”
“ Multiple sources confirm that the latest version of the USMCA agreed upon by the White House and House Democrats strikes expanded protection for biologic drugs from the agreement completely. Over the summer, House Democrats vocally opposed granting 10 years of regulatory data protection (RDP) for biologics inventions—an increase from 8 years in Canada and from 0 in Mexico—arguing it would result in higher drug prices and delayed entry for biosimilars.
In the U.S., biologics currently enjoy 12 years of protection. With this provision struck, the status quo remains, and drug makers will continue to receive only five years of protection in Mexico, and eight years of protection in Canada.
According to CNN, “Democrats opposed enshrining the protections in the agreement because they want Congress to be able to legislate on drug pricing issues without being bound by the trade deal.”
Republicans urged President Trump to keep the 10-year provision for biologic protection in the USMCA, but ultimately, in order to get Democrat support, it was struck. “I think removing it is a better option than weakening those years further,” said Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX). “At the end of the day, U.S. protections are preserved.”
Read more here.
https://www.ipwatchdog.com/2019/12/10/agreement-on-usmca-strikes-expanded-protections-for-biologics/id=116915/
LikeLike
A2 says:
December 16, 2019 at 7:23 pm
Here is a relevant discussion about the dem’s ‘poison pill’. Evidently, the Mexican govt. passed the deal without reading it. However, as another commenter explained, it has no teeth I.e. Mexico retains its sovereignty.
The original tweet, then the responses.
Jorge Guajardo
Verified account
@jorge_guajardo
Dec 15
More
I tweet a lot and I tweet irreverently, but I’m having trouble with how to tweet this:
USMCA is in danger because the Mexican side didn’t read what they were agreeing to, and the Mexican Senate proceeded to ratify an unread agreement. Now Mexico’s objecting.
Please don’t ask…
@DonaldRMackay
Follow Follow @DonaldRMackay
More
Replying to @jorge_guajardo
Slight disagreement Jorge. The US implementing language calls for the establishment of 5 Attache positions at the US Embassy in Mexico (and/or Consulates). Those persons would be assigned responsibility to “monitor” Mexican adherence to the agreement and report back to a …1/
@DonaldRMackay
Dec 15
More
Replying to @DonaldRMackay @jorge_guajardo
2/ U.S. inter agency group who would periodically report to USTR. The staff positions at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico would not have any special privileges that Mexico would be unwilling to grant (for example, no “right” of inspection of private commercial interests etc.) …3/
@DonaldRMackay
Dec 15
More
3/ on it’s own accord. What is unusual, and presumably peculiar to the deal between USTR and Democrats in Congress, is to actually mandate Embassy staffing and reporting responsibilities in the implementing legislation of USMCA or NAFTA 2.0 as I prefer to call it. ….4/
@DonaldRMackay
Dec 15
More
4/. Others more expert in Mexico’s Constitution should jump in but I personally cannot see how this particular “issue” grants the U.S. or U.S. personnel any rights or authorities beyond what Mexico would be prepared to grant to any diplomat in the country. END.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
This interview is packed with between-the-lines peeks into what has been going on for the past year, on every front. Listen to the dog that is NOT barking, look to the empty spaces between the words, and a whole bunch of things begin to fall into place.
Not in this interview, but leading up to this interview — Nancy Pelosi what a horrible horrible person [make sure everyone is listening]. Horrible horrible horrible [look sideways at Nancy – wink] Horrible horrible. Now a leftwing outrageous impeachment that is practically DOA in the Senate on Wednesday, USMCA on Thursday. Lots of … ahem … “understandings” … we will never hear of. Makes one wonder who the back channels are?
And as to China, two possibilities: 1) the hardliners prevail, in which case they cheat, the scales fall from everyone’s eyes, everyone sees them for what they are, finally, and China is abandoned to sink into a venezuelan mud hole, or 2) the moderates prevail, in which case the Uigar problem takes care of itself and the hardliners recede into history as China comes into the 21st Century. My money is on 1. Chicoms gonna chicom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the President has said many times, he’s okay if we don’t have a deal. Tariffs will be placed and the chips will fall our way. It’s win win for the US. It’s China that’s over a barrel. The USMCA passage will be huge in the next couple of years. China has no answer for that.
LikeLike
China will fall flat on their face! Failing is the one thing communists are really good at!
The communist system routinely rewards failure! It is not a bug! It is a feature!
LikeLike
Lightizer…that guy who herds cats and slays dragons.
LikeLike
👇👇👇
Well worth a read. Spot on by Meixin Pei.
Xi Jinping’s Annus Horribilis
Dec 16, 2019 MINXIN PEI
‘Trade disputes with the US, concerns about Chinese interference in Hong Kong, and ethnic tensions in Xinjiang all preceded Xi Jinping’s rise to power in late 2012. Their escalation in the last year is a direct result of China’s shift to authoritarianism under Xi……’
Read more here:
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/xi-china-vulnerable-authoritarian-by-minxin-pei-2019-12?
LikeLike
👇👇👇
The most salient problem for the PRC side of the trade deal will ultimately be financial. They have a serious US dollar problem.
This is the money shot from what is happening to Australia and other countries exporting to the PRC.
‘ The contact said many Chinese importers were now short of cash, given the extreme high rates of importation that had been seen in October and November, and were starting to ‘dump’ large stocks of South American beef, especially, to generate cash flow.
“Because our supply has not been so extreme, the Australian imported market has held up relatively well – but it is still being seriously impacted,” he said.
Sales contracts with Chinese customers are typically written on 30pc deposit, and some accounts have arisen of Chinese customers walking away from their deposits, because the reductions in meat price were greater than 30pc in value.
The same thing happened in Russia in 2008, with large quantities of Australian beef left on the docks in Russia, after the meat price collapsed overnight. It took months to shift some of the product into alternate, lower-paying markets – often having to be frozen first – and some other customer countries would not accept it at all.
For some exporters around the world, options to sell product sitting on the wharf in China to somewhere else are very limited. Korea will not accept China-labelled meat, and Japan may not, depending on the source.
“This episode is going to be a wake-up call for the export trade into China, that the bigger the party, the bigger the hangover”
“It means the exporter either has to discharge and cop the renegotiated discount by selling into China, or bring it back home, at the exporters expense,” a trade source said. “There are no other options, at equivalent prices. In days gone by product like this would have simply been diverted into another, similar market.” ‘
Read more here:
https://www.beefcentral.com/trade/china-imported-meat-market-in-turmoil-as-buyers-seek-to-renegotiate-deals-after-prices-plummet/
LikeLike
Exciting times. I’d give it a year or two until we start seeing the long-term benefits of all of these changes. This is not a 0.50cents a gallon gas price decrease that people feel quickly. This is trillions of dollars shifting about in the global economy, and it will take awhile for the silt to settle so we can see what is going on.
Trump is smart to adopt the Keep America Great tagline for 2020 because we need to “lock in” all these wins with 4 more years. I’m sure there will be people who think “OK, well, let’s see what happens in November.” Eliminating that uncertainty will clear the water even more. But I think Dow 28,000 maybe 29-30,000 by the fall, massive employment, improving manufacturing, etc. will position voters in the camp of “do no harm”. Impeachment will be long-forgotten. Most of the Democrats are running on tearing down the US economy and replacing it with Denmark or Sweden or the Red Marxism of China. All of them, every one of them, has an economic plan which outright promises to crash the train and they are strangely proud of this…..
It’s a shame we can’t find guys like Lightizer to run CIA, FBI, etc. Trump and Lightizer are locked-in synch as they restructure the entire world economy. We need that kind of leadership at Justice, CIA and elsewhere to restructure the entire Executive Branch around America and Americans-first policies. Reduce, rescope, marginalize.
LikeLike
I read that the recent budget deals included eliminating all of the squirrely Obamacare taxes, device taxes, Cadillac tax, insurer tax…all gone.
It’s amazing watching the Obama legacy get washed away like this thanks to Trump…
LikeLike
“ It’s a shame we can’t find guys like Lightizer to run CIA, FBI, etc. …… We need that kind of leadership at Justice, CIA and elsewhere to restructure the entire Executive Branch around America and Americans-first policies.”
We can find them. President Trump already has found several. But McConnell and the DeceptiCONs won’t approve them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of China’s Largest Banks Is Now Having Bank Runs?
LikeLike