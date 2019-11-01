Larry Kudlow Discusses Overall Strength of U.S. Main Street Economy…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss the latest excellent jobs report and the overall strength of the U.S. economy.
Additional points of interest discussed are the U.S-China trade negotiations, the status of the internal Beijing communist control over their economy and the ongoing issues with the EU. Lots of good MAGAnomic news.
