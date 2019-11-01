Larry Kudlow Discusses Overall Strength of U.S. Main Street Economy…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss the latest excellent jobs report and the overall strength of the U.S. economy.

Additional points of interest discussed are the U.S-China trade negotiations, the status of the internal Beijing communist control over their economy and the ongoing issues with the EU.  Lots of good MAGAnomic news.

5 Responses to Larry Kudlow Discusses Overall Strength of U.S. Main Street Economy…

  1. Sloth1963 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 1:24 pm

  2. I Hear You Now says:
    November 1, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Larry Kudlow is such a great “… day at a time guy …” for all of us and for his President.

    I’m glad he’s “enjoying the Greatest Job of my Life” ….

    God please keep Larry Kudlow and his “Saintly Wife” safe and healthy.

    Amen

