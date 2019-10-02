House Intelligence Committee Was Contacted By CIA ‘Whistle-blower’ Prior to Complaint Construction…

More evidence is surfacing showing how the CIA ‘whistle-blower’ complaint was a purposefully constructed political hit-job. Yes, Muh-Ukraine is much like Muh-Russia.
The New York Times reports today the CIA operative approached the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) prior to filling out a ‘whistle-blower’ complaint form. The CIA gossiper contacted staff of HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff.
According to the report (written to defend the interests of Schiff et al), the CIA gossiper contacted the HPSCI after the top lawyer for the CIA would not advance his cause. We still suspect the ‘whistle-blower” is Michael Barry. Obviously the Times puts the customary spin on the information:
WASHINGTON — The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistle-blower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials.
The early account by the future whistle-blower shows how determined he was to make known his allegations that Mr. Trump asked Ukraine’s government to interfere on his behalf in the 2020 election. It also explains how Mr. Schiff knew to press for the complaint when the Trump administration initially blocked lawmakers from seeing it.
The C.I.A. officer approached a House Intelligence Committee aide with his concerns about Mr. Trump only after he had had a colleague first convey them to the C.I.A.’s top lawyer. Concerned about how that initial avenue for airing his allegations through the C.I.A. was unfolding, the officer then approached the House aide. In both cases, the original accusation was vague.
The House staff member, following the committee’s procedures, suggested the officer find a lawyer to advise him and meet with an inspector general, with whom he could file a whistle-blower complaint. The aide shared some of what the officer conveyed to Mr. Schiff. The aide did not share the whistle-blower’s identity with Mr. Schiff, an official said. (read more)
What is occurring is becoming clear…
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the House “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff.
Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network. [You probably saw Berke questioning former Trump campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski.]
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Michael Barry to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
This series of events is exactly what former CIA Analyst Fred Fleiz said last week. Fleitz has extensive knowledge of the whistleblower process. Fleitz said last week the Ukraine call whistleblower is likely driven by political motives, and his sources indicate he had help from Congress members while writing it. WATCH:
.
Additionally, prior to the “whistleblower complaint” the Intelligence Community Inspector General did not accept whistle-blower claims without first hand knowledge. However, the ICIG revised the protocol to allow this specific complaint to be registered by the CIA whistle-blower.
Now it surfaces that the ICIG Michael Atkinson didn’t even review the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call transcript before forwarding the complaint to congress [SEE HERE]
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) is Michael K Atkinson. ICIG Atkinson is the official who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint; an intelligence whistleblower who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge, ie ‘hearsay‘.
The center of the Lawfare Alliance influence was/is the Department of Justice National Security Division, DOJ-NSD. It was the DOJ-NSD running the Main Justice side of the 2016 operations to support Operation Crossfire Hurricane and FBI agent Peter Strzok. It was also the DOJ-NSD where the sketchy legal theories around FARA violations (Sec. 901) originated.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Pelosi-Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
Why is NEW YORK TIMES outing Adam Schiff?
Who is behind it?
Who benefits?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re amputating the leg before the disease spreads. There are several committees moving forward with impeachment efforts. With Trump releasing the phone transcript (which they didn’t expect) and undermining the Ukraine conspiracy Schiff looks foolish continuing to push a non-story that risks hurting the Democrats other efforts.
LikeLike
Moderate demoncrats are bullcrap. Promise of share of money loot makes them folded with Piglosi at the helm. Swamp is real. Arrest all these co conspirators of coup d etat.
LikeLike
It could be that other news outlets had the same info and NYT had no choice.
LikeLike
The economy? The stock market? Politics sometimes makes strange bedfellows.
OR they’re putting the democrat spin on it because far more damaging information is about to come out.
LikeLike
The NYT author actually wrote this piece supporting the lemur. Like I said yesterday, the left is a punch drunk fighter, back on his heels and now making mistakes out of pure desperation.
LikeLike
It’s all about getting ahead of bad news that’s going to come out sooner or later. Based on Schiff’s past behavior, I’m certain he believes he can spin his way out of this with even more lies. That’s the way compulsive liars think.
LikeLike
Is Schiff a Biden man or a Warren man? If the NYT wants Warren, and they think this story has destroyed Biden, then its time for the NYT and the rest of the liberal media to move on. Mission accomplished.
LikeLike
I think he’s more of a Buttigieg man 🤣
LikeLike
The old adage: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t force it to drink it” comes into play here. Sundance has located all these different water holes, yet the crimes goes without prosecution! The horse is literally dying of thirst, yet it refuses to drink what would save it!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The House staff member, following the committee’s procedures, suggested the officer find a lawyer to advise him”
Sounds a whole lot like the Christine Blasé-Ford Farce treatment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get a FISA warrant on Schiff stat and follow the 2 hop rule
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that contact violates the rule that the complaint be filed with icig before contact with congress. He has lost his whistle blower status and the protections he would have been provided under the law. DNC have already thrown this dope under the bus.
LikeLike
My husband said he was pretty sure due to WB going to congress first it jeopardizes his status as a WB.
Would the WB also be guilty of divulging classified information?
LikeLike
The Swamp list gains more traitors. This is great!! At least we know who they are. One by one they show themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gramma…I’ve checked the moderation list twice in so many days, and you’re definitely not there. Sorry for the inconvenience of always having to wait for your posts to appear. 😦
LikeLike
Funny Schiff was seeking naked photos of Trump. But instead Schiff is the one consistently exposed. What goes around comes around.
LikeLike
So the phony whistleblower’s 2nd and 3rd hand info was likely from Adam Schiff and a Lawfare member. “We’ll write the script CIA man, you just sign your name here, here and here”.
Levin is all over this angle of the story. This thing is a bigger fraud than muh Russia, and that’s hard to accomplish.
LikeLike
I have a theory about this…the allegations were constructed prior to the dupe..uh whistleblower met with Shifty’s staff. Schiff, along with Lawfare wrote it up…all they needed was a dupe…uh..whistleblower to report it at the right time…
LikeLike
The biggest mistake Pelosi ever made was to put the dumbest people in charge of everything
Pelosi hand picked all the low IQ loud mouths to lead the committees, Maxine, Elija, AOC, the Muslim Mfr, Omar…
Also because of Obama’s radical left push, and promises to the radicals/ community organizers, now Democrats can’t run sensible moderate candidates. That’s how they ended up with clowns we see running for President.
They won’t be able to get away from the radical left. They are stuck with them.
Low IQ AOC and her low IQ squad will throw the biggest fit ever if they don’t get what they want.
Ahahahahahahaha.
Looking back now, I’m glad Obama won and not McCain or Romney ( Both Democrat plants)
Obama destroyed the Democrat party.
They will have to place somebody else in that race. Bloomberg? Oprah? Clooney?
Biden and Bernie are basically out. All they have is radical leftists running. Zero chance!
LikeLike
Who are the smart people? Asking for a friend – ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably the ones keeping a low profile right about now.
We know it’s not Maxine Waters, Shelia Jackson Lee or Hank “Guam” Johnson.
LikeLike
Two things are obvious to me:
1. Schiff wrote the fake whistle-blower complaint
2. Schiff ordered the form changed to ram through his forged whistle blower complaint.
(Schiff writing the complaint explains how he was tweeting about it a month before it became public.)
LikeLike
Why do we need DOJ=NSD again?
LikeLike
So many beach friends.
#ChristineBlaseyFord_2.0
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I think Schiff just did what he could via congress. He got the seed information from an IC spy after it was washed through Lawfare type “legal” operatives.
LikeLike
Not an expert here but is a lawyer writes a document for a client, doesn’t ethics require that the document say that it was written by the lawyer for the client?
LikeLike
Something has just occurred to me.
The people who told the hearsay blower about PDJT’s phone call were committing a crime themselves.
So why didn’t the hearsay blower report them for leaking the confidential information to him.
Not reporting the original leakers is Misprision, is it not?
LikeLike
If a mere mortal lies to congress they can be charged with perjury, so why was it okay for Shitfor brains to read a fake transcript of a phone call and not be charged with perjury? At what point do the laws that govern congressional members become equal to those that serve the people?
LikeLike
Fred Fleitz, former CIA analyst and Intel Cmte staffer, tells OAN’s Liz Wheeler members of the Intel community came to Congressional staff members all the time with their concerns, rather than go through their Chain of Command.
—Recall Obama’s persecution of whistleblowers—
—Never forget – the Socialist democrat’s Intel staffers are Lawfare—
Fleitz is fully convinced Intel Cmte staff attorneys wrote this complaint 3:03
LikeLike
They’d have all been hung at midnight two years ago if this was the 1800s.
Maybe in Trump’s 2nd term….
LikeLike
LikeLike
They are being very cagey with what information Schiff received. If it was classified wouldn’t Schiff be the recipient of a criminal leak outside whistleblower protections?
LikeLike
Now that ICIG Atkinson has publicly outed himself by promoting this “whistleblower” complaint, we should look forward to reading HIS Whistleblower Complaint upon learning John Carlin was routinely lying to the FISA court and fraudulently obtaining that first FISA warrant…
Interesting that the CIA would use its ‘independent’ internal watchdog to reveal its true political intentions. At least our intelligence community has now expanded its audience to the entire world in putting forward this display of incompetence.
LikeLike
I just can’t help myself from adding two and two here.
The spy went to Schiff before filing the complaint. The spy claimed all his knowledge was overheard from other officials.
References to the primary sources, from the letter from the spy to Schiff:
1) “I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials”
2) “more than half a dozen U.S. officials have informed me”
3) “my colleagues”
4) “Multiple White House officials with direct knowledge of the call”
5) “White House officials who told me this information”
6) “I was told by White House officials”
7) “The officials I spoke with told me”
8) “I learned from multiple U.S. officials”
9) “White House officials told me”
10) “One White House official described”
11) “I also learned from multiple U.S. officials”
12) “multiple U.S. officials told me”
13) “I was told separately by multiple U.S. officials”
14) “I learned from U.S. officials”
15) “I also learned from a U.S. official”
16) “several U.S. officials told me”
etc. rest all uses the same language, either “White House officials” or “U.S. officials”.
Data point: All the information from “White House officials” was either false or a negatively-spun version of something completely legal and benign that was already on the public record.
Data point: there are 13 Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. Each subcomittee has 6 Democrats and Schiff is on none of them. 6 Democrats + Schiff = “more than a half dozen”.
Data point: Not one single claim is sourced to any official in CIA, DNI, or State, or any other agency besides the WH itself.
The simplest solution to the formula presented: “White House officials” were in on the counterespionage sting and offered this fake opportunity to a traitor they knew would bite. All other references to “US Officials” = Schiff and all six Democrats one of the four subcommittees.
LikeLike