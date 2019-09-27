ICIG Whistleblower Form Recently Modified to Permit Complaint “Heard From Others”…

Folks, this “Ukraine Whistleblower” event was a pre-planned event. As we begin to understand the general outline of how the Schiff Dossier was assembled, we are now starting to get into the specifics. First discovered by researcher Stephen McIntyre, there is now evidence surfacing showing the ICIG recently created an entirely new ‘whistleblower complaint form’ that specifically allowed for the filing of complaints “heard from others“.
Prior to the current “whistleblower complaint” the Intelligence Community Inspector General did not accept whistle-blower claims without first hand knowledge. However, the ICIG revised the protocol in August 2019 allowing for the EXACT type of complaint now registered from the CIA whistleblower.
The IGIC revision was made at the same time HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff was tweeting in August about President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and holding back funding pending assistance with political opponents. Note the Date: (link)
The timing here is far too coincidental. This was a set-up.
Sean Davis from the Federalist is also hot on the trail.
Sean Davis – Between May 2018 and August 2019, the intelligence community secretly eliminated a requirement that whistleblowers provide direct, first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoings. This raises questions about the intelligence community’s behavior regarding the August submission of a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump. The new complaint document no longer requires potential whistleblowers who wish to have their concerns expedited to Congress to have direct, first-hand knowledge of the alleged wrongdoing that they are reporting.
The brand new version of the whistleblower complaint form, which was not made public until after the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the complaint addressed to Congress were made public, eliminates the first-hand knowledge requirement and allows employees to file whistleblower complaints even if they have zero direct knowledge of underlying evidence and only “heard about [wrongdoing] from others.”
The internal properties of the newly revised “Disclosure of Urgent Concern” form, which the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG) requires to be submitted under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA), show that the document was uploaded on September 24, 2019, at 4:25 p.m., just days before the anti-Trump complaint was declassified and released to the public. The markings on the document state that it was revised in August 2019, but no specific date of revision is disclosed. (read more)
President Trump announced Joseph Macguire as the Acting ODNI on August 8th, 2019. (link) The CIA operative “whistle-blower” letter to Adam Schiff and Richard Burr was on August 12th (link). Immediately following this letter, the ICIG rules and requirements for “whistle-blowers” was modified, allowing hearsay complaints. On August 28th Adam Schiff begins tweeting about the construct of the complaint.
As Stephen McIntyre notes: “it appears almost certain that, subsequent to the CIA operative “WB” complaint, the DNI introduced a brand new Urgent Disclosure Form which offered a previously unavailable alternative to report allegations with no personal knowledge.”
The prior IGIC complaint form can be viewed via the Wayback Machine – SEE HERE and the new IGIC complaint form that allows hearsay can be compared HERE.
The CIA whistleblower complaint is likely the VERY FIRST complaint allowed using the new IGIC protocol and standard. Taken in combination with the timeline of the August 12th notification letter to Schiff and Burr and the Schiff tweet of August 28th, there’s little room for doubt this Ukraine whistleblower impeachment effort was pre-planned.
Additionally, this coordinated effort ties back-in Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael K Atkinson.
The center of the Lawfare Alliance influence was/is the Department of Justice National Security Division, DOJ-NSD. It was the DOJ-NSD running the Main Justice side of the 2016 operations to support Operation Crossfire Hurricane and FBI agent Peter Strzok. It was also the DOJ-NSD where the sketchy legal theories around FARA violations (Sec. 901) originated.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) is Michael K Atkinson. ICIG Atkinson is the official who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint; an intelligence whistleblower who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge, ie ‘hearsay‘.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
.
[Irony Reminder: The DOJ-NSD was purposefully under no IG oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.]
Put another way, Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
Immediately after the Carter Page FISA warrant is approved, in the period where DOJ-NSD head John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave but not yet left, inside those specific two weeks, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law. The NSD specifically inform the court they are aware of contractors who have been using FISA 702(16)(17) database search queries to extract information on political candidates.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has looked into the FISA application used against U.S. Person Carter Page. Additionally, U.S. Attorney John Durham is said to be looking at the intelligence communities’ use of systems for spying and surveillance.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
Within a heavy propaganda report from the New York Times there are also details about the Intelligence Community Inspector General that show the tell-tale fingerprints of the ICIG supportive intent (emphasis mine):
[…] Mr. Atkinson, a Trump appointee, nevertheless concluded that the allegations appeared to be credible and identified two layers of concern.
The first involved a possible violation of criminal law. Mr. Trump’s comments to Mr. Zelensky “could be viewed as soliciting a foreign campaign contribution in violation of the campaign-finance laws,” Mr. Atkinson wrote, according to the Justice Department memo. (read more)
Does the “foreign campaign contribution” angle sound familiar? It should, because that argument was used in the narrative around the Trump Tower meeting with the Russian Lobbyist Natalia Veselnitskaya. More specifically, just like FARA violations the overused “campaign contribution” narrative belongs to a specific network of characters, Lawfare.
The “Schiff Dossier”, aka “whistle-blower” complaint was a constructed effort of allied members within congress and the intelligence apparatus to renew the impeachment effort. The intelligence team, including the ICIG, changed the whistleblower form to allow the CIA to insert the Schiff Dossier, written by Lawfare.
The Soft-Coup effort continues…
I have said for over a year that President Trump needed to go on a major offensive, declassify and produce the mass of evidence to body slam this coup. Once Muller was done, THAT was the time to strike.
First, thanks to all the information and evidence Sundance is producing, this impeachment effort has been deeply constructed, planned many months ago and engaged by a variety of treasonous allies of the deep state. This timing is not a sudden lurch. Frankly I believe Nadler’s cartoonish efforts have been nothing but a distraction…intended to occupy attention while this bigger, sinister plot was playing out. When it was clear Gordon was out, they hit the go button.
Make no mistake, this is deep, dangerous and potentially disabling for our President. Republicans are hardly standing in the breach. Some are ready to jump on board…because they are already on board. This effort seeks to slam on three levels; impeach and damage PDJT, disrupt/invalidate the pending Barr investigations, and stop the release of damaging info that will destroy their corrupted lot.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they have enough deep moles to have falsified the recordings of the calls. If Barr is in on it or lacks the balls to stand for justice we’re in serious trouble.
Mr. President, don’t wait. Go nuclear on these evil pukes..
ICIG Whistleblower Form Recently Modified to Permit Complaint “Heard From Others”…
C’mon, mannnnnnnnn ….
Well stated. I appreciate the in depth explanation provided by Conservative
Treehouse
Joseph Macguire should be fired. He should have brought this up yesterday. No one reasonable would ever allow this and he made absolutely no mention of it. Total and complete obfuscation and dereliction of duty..
Joseph Macguire should be fired. He should have brought this up yesterday.
If he knew about it – then absolutely, yes
I have never heard about hearsay information being used for any such effort in private industry. Why would anything like this be even logical in private or government.. I have challenged management many times and it has cost me jobs a few times as a contractor in the nuclear industry, but I always made sure I was on solid ground. Retribution was always just around the corner, but the politics did not overcome my reputation with my company, so I always had a job. Anyone who knows the Democrat’s main players cannot say that they have any integrity. If they worked for me, they would be fired quickly, but in government these liars seem to be reelected by the people regardless of their lack of integrity. I can tolerate disagreements, but not misrepresenting facts.
The republican congress members should have found this and asked him about it. They all have many staff members, who never seem to prepare them well for these things. Radcliffe should have asked about this.
They also should have interrupted Adam Schiff and walked out in protest if he wouldn’t stop with the fantasy dialog.
They (with the exception of a few) are not capable of taking the fight to the democrats, and they legitimize the corrupted process by going along with it.
Regardless of how well the economy is doing, America is not Great. America has become a sick and despicable bottom of the barrel Banana Republic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe Meek is correct.
The USA is the most corrupt nation on the planet…by far. Billions and billions of $$$ in bribes aka “campaign contributions” are nice and “legal”. Murders and assassinations galore. Kopechne left to die. Arkancide, pedophilia (Lolita Express), Menendez, Obama (that name is even 3rd world), deep state surveillance, MAGA hat gets you beat up, media & schools & Hollywood all hopelessly and irrevocably corrupt, clamate hoax, infanticide, “Children of the Corn” everywhere…even imported from Sweden, F-bombs everywhere, LGBTQ, obliteration of our history and culture… What a mess !
I left many years ago, never to return MAGA/KAG VOTE !
Jay Sekulow brought this up on Hannity tonight. It went overt Hannity’s head.
It’s so deep and complex that it’s difficult for anyone to comprehend. Some of these agencies are worthless, duplicated 10x over, and need to be eliminated.
Then Sekulow will have to bring it up again
Tucker should get him on, Tucker knows how to highlight these things and hold them up to the light of ridicule
… replying to “went over Hannity’s head”
“saggin”?
I saw that , Hannity is too hyper focused on this Biden issue .. Hannity didn’t even comprehend what Jay was pointing out .. lol
Hannity’s problem is that he doesn’t LISTEN. Too much talk, not enough listen. The only person I have seen him really listen to is Mark Levin,. He usually totally shuts up and lets hm talk.
He considers himself a great interviewer but he is far from it. He is in his head most of thre time planning what he is going to say next instead of listening to his guests. And, most frustratingly, lining up the next question instead of listening an formulating based on the current output.
Then of course there is his, “Wasn’t I right? irritating response to everything.
I lov him for giving the right a voice, but he could be SO MUCH BETTER than he is if he didn’t have such an I Am Right complex, if he didn’t have the talking over others disease, and a horrible listening deficit.
He always misses the forest for the trees.
It was the late President JF Kennedy who stated that he wanted to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds” following the Bay of Pigs fiasco. At the time, the CIA was under the leadership of the reprobate Allen Dulles.
Oh the pity that President Kennedy was unable to follow thru on his hatred of the CIA for indeed, this agency has “outgrown itself” by allowing itself to become politicized & corrupted. It does indeed need to be broken down & rebuilt anew.
Although the coup continues, it seems to me that more & more of We the People are onto these bastards. And as Rush has postulated, more & more of us are simply seething with RAGE over the Deep State’s continued horseMitt (Romney)..
As the Deep State, Dems, & Media lapdogs continue in their obsession with outing PT, We the People merely become more & more galvanized & determined to ensure that PT landslides his way to a 2nd term regardless of whoever the Leftist/Marxist clown is the Dems’ candidate.
You mean the same CIA that may have been involved in the 1963 Dallas shooting? Not to mention Memphis and Los Angeles in 1968. JFK had good reason for his disdain of the CIA but those reasons pale in comparison to those of PDJT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
FWIW, If you are interested.
Look at 9:20…..
Who authorized the forgery of the CIA whistleblower complaint form?
It has to be Attkinson.
Yup, clearly a set up.
Who and when?
Bring rope.
I have plenty, right along with $.75 solutions if/when shtf
I can only imagine the whistleblower’s reports on the Iran JPTScrewUS had the totality of those career employees not been 💯% Obama syncophants!
Sundance, it’s all been a set up. No country has defeated communism that came from within. George Soros and his ilk, orchestrated it all. Our own GOP senate is sold to the communist Chinese, who make the Soviet Russians look like school boys. Mitt Romney and Bain Capital are invested totally in Chinese surveillance to oppress their people. The GOP establishment is only concerned with Chinese trade deals. The DNC is a mafia. We know what is coming. It’s Scary as hell, but we Patriots are ready. We know it’s now or never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Irony Reminder: The DOJ-NSD was purposefully under no IG oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.”
Everyone needs oversight. Here is an area of change that isn’t subject to an activist circuit court judge. If these guys can spy on the president’s phone calls cuz oversight (a ridiculous premise, but they’re going with it), their own logic demands oversight of them — as well as common sense which Sally et al evidently argued against, like autocrats do.
They make the rules.
Trump will not be reelected.
Even if he is reelected.
Really? Who died and made you the Seer of All Things?
Have you any idea how many regular people just do not care?
Recommend saving your pessimism for the Progressive crowd, where such is welcome.
You should visit Sundance’s twitter sometimes. There is pessimism in lots of places.
Ok, how many stood with McCain on the health care vote? Not many.
As an aside, Stephen McIntyre is a brilliant, retired engineer who has debunked much “global warming” nonsense science for over a decade and a half. His blog is https://climateaudit.org/
And by the way…..
Stephen McIntyre is a Liberal. And a very good doubles squash player (played at my club a few years ago).
I’ve followed his climate blog for nearly 15 years – he’s the guy who “broke” the Hockey Stick and made Michael Mann mad.
Here is some sound experienced advice for President Trump. Hint … you’re FIRED.
How come they are saying the “whistle blower” followed procedure if he sent that letter with the gyst of his complaint to Pencil Neck and Burr on 8/12? Thought that was the DNI’s job if he concurred it was an urgent concern issue?
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the things to remember is that allowing a second hand account still requires a first hand source and their name to confirm the second hand account.
A attorney worth there salt won’t accept anything less.
Worth their salt
Trump will be okay. I believe we have the facts and truth will lead us to victory.
They just make it up as they go… there is just no point having any laws. So why should any citizen obey any? Why should anyone pay any taxes? What is the institution for if they don’t have to follow the rules? It becomes null and void. The parliament and all its decorations should be renamed – the Washington Theatre, and we could stop paying taxes and instead, just buy tickets to go watch the clown shows.
I am in favor of a massive tax revolt.
Former Lt Col Tony Shaffer, Army Intelligence officer and CIA-trained operative, and himself a CIA whistleblower (Able Danger), spoke with Larry O’Conner this afternoon on WMAL radio.
A few key takeaways –
“This was a very well-orchestrated information operation designed to have a certain outcome, in this case, justification for impeachment.”
“There is no way any CIA officer wrote this by themselves…This was written and organized on behalf of the CIA officer,,,by Schiff or a group of lawyers..”
“We’re not trained to be whistleblowers…it takes months b/c you don’t understand the process”
Schiff was involved since mid-July
8:52
https://omny.fm/shows/the-larry-o-connor-show/lt-col-tony-shaffer-on-the-larry-oconnor-show-09-2
Something seems odd about Atkinson’s timeline at NSD, imo. 3 months in a role as acting from 3/16-6/16, then Sr Counsel by 7/16? July 2016 was an important month in the muhrussia hoax. How did he get to NSD?
Where did Atkinson sit in this org chart?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/08/doj-national-security-division-official-david-laufman-quits/
Interesting that Laufman entered the NSD in 3/16 too.
How many Sr Counselors are there in the NSD?
So Sally Yates says no IG oversight for the NSD.
About this time, Atkinson begins his tenure at the NSD in an acting role ( at the same time as David Laufman.)
Later he’s appointed by Pres.Trump to IG with oversight of the entire IC.
“…on 23 September, FOUR DAYS ago, and BEFORE the complaint was released, the Congressional Research Service made an extensive update to their publication on “Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protections”
” CRS saw fit to provide significant additional insight into what an “urgent concern” was under the statute”
“…the timing & substance of the differences in the CRS documents facilitate a particular partisan narrative that the ICIG CAN forward a report to Congress about the President AND color it an “urgent concern” under the statute, when that statute in fact says NO SUCH THING
Nefarious. Diabolical.
Barr needs to get off the bench and ACT NOW.
We see it all. They know we see it. They don’t even try to hide it. All means nothing if no one is held accountable.
Another last-minute rule change.
Sept 26, Ellen Weintraub (anti-Trump activist FEC chair) promulgates draft of new interpretation of forbidden “things of value” banned as contribution by foreign nationals to an election campaign. She was prevented from calling attention to it in the FEC newsletter, went to Twitter. See thread in her feed, @EllenLWeintraub, and document here
http://www.fec.gov/resources/cms-content/documents/mtgdoc_19-41-A.pdf
Note the vague final section on how information “could” be treated as a forbidden donation, with no citation of prior cases of that type. It is obviously meant to cover the Ukraine phone call and Trump
tower meeting at the request of the Democratic impeachment committees.
The partisan Federal Election Commission will take action to formalize (or strengthen) this interpretation at a meeting Oct 17.
In essence, “receiving information” from a foreign national will be retroactively officially scandal-worthy.
