Lawfare (Via WaPo) Enters Narrative Construction – Bill Barr Working With Foreign Governments on 2016 Election Investigation…

Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham must be right over the target. The Washington Post (via allies in Lawfare) is quick to the typeset to assist the collective effort. However, there’s good news therein. Obviously WaPo and The Times (via journolist-type cooperation) divided up the narrative angles.

Based on the severity of “small group” risk exposure, it must be assumed the halls of Main Justice in Washington DC are filled with corrupt allies for the administrative state.

One only needs to read a few paragraphs to see the corrupt Lawfare Main Justice “sources” (ie. embeds still operating) are urgently leaking details of the Durham/Barr investigation. (emphasis mine):

(Washington Post) Attorney General William P. Barr has held private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in a Justice Department inquiry that President Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people familiar with the matter.

[…] The direct involvement of the nation’s top law enforcement official shows the priority Barr places on the investigation being conducted by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, who has been assigned the sensitive task of reviewing U.S. intelligence work surrounding the 2016 election and its aftermath. […] The attorney general’s active role also underscores the degree to which a nearly three-year old election still consumes significant resources and attention inside the federal government. Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials expressed frustration and alarm Monday that the head of the Justice Department was taking such a direct role in re-examining what they view as conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of misconduct. Barr has already made overtures to British intelligence officials, and last week the attorney general traveled to Italy, where he and Durham met senior Italian government officials and Barr asked the Italians to assist Durham, according to one person familiar with the matter. It was not Barr’s first trip to Italy to meet intelligence officials, the person said. The Trump administration has made similar requests of Australia, these people said. […] David Laufman, a former Justice Department official who was involved in the early stages of the Russia probe, said it was “fairly unorthodox for the attorney general personally to be flying around the world as a point person to further evidence-gathering for a specific Justice Department investigation,” and especially so in Barr’s case. “Even if one questions, as a threshold matter, the propriety of conducting a re-investigation of the Justice Department’s own prior investigation of Russia’s interference, the appointment of John Durham — a seasoned, nonpartisan prosecutor — provided some reason to believe that it would be handled in a professional, nonpartisan manner,” Laufman said. “But if the attorney general is essentially running this investigation, that entire premise is out the window.” (read more)

Remember, David Laufmann is a member of the “small group”, the Lawfare Alliance and “beach friend.” Laufmann sat-in on the FBI Hillary Clinton interview, likely so he could report back to the Lawfare unit on the substance. David Laufmann also represented former FBI official Monica McLean, who was Christine Blasey-Ford’s best friend, and the person who helped Ford construct her letter to assist the group effort against Kavanaugh.

I would strongly suggest going back and READING THIS about the nuance within the teams: Team Obama and Team Clinton. Each team has unique interests and exposure within the former operations against candidate Donald Trump. Team Obama was more of an assisting co-conspiracy role; and Team Clinton was more of a direct conspiracy role. Team Clinton has direct legal exposure. Team Obama has indirect legal exposure.

♦ Team Obama consists of: John Brennan, Susan Rice, James Clapper, James Comey, James Rybicki, Loretta Lynch, John Carlin, Samantha Power and all former White House officials.

♦ Team Clinton consists of: ¹Andrew McCabe, ¹Sally Yates, ¹James Baker, ²Mary McCord, ¹Dana Boente, ²David Laufmann, ¹Mike Kortan, ¹Peter Strzok, ¹Lisa Page, ¹Nellie Ohr, ¹Bruce Ohr, ²John Podesta and essentially all of the former DOJ/FBI small group who are also currently operating within the ³Mueller operation and ³Lawfare (Benjamin Wittes) community.

NOTE: Team Clinton has three sub-sets: ¹direct involvement; ²indirect involvement; and ³cover-up.

We saw an outcome of the “team dynamic” when McCabe’s lawyers said Team Obama would defend him in court and Team Obama said: ‘the hell we will‘. [Go Deep]

Back to Barr – Obviously it’s good news to hear that both Durham and Barr went together to Italy (Mifsud questioning?). No doubt due to the issues at hand, Durham needs the additional clout with the sensitive exposure of foreign government involvement.

Also it’s obvious the ‘resistance’ groups, writ large, have allies in Main Justice keeping close tabs on Durham and Barr. These leaks to WaPo and Times indicate spies embedded in Main Justice are feeding information to their media allies.

Now, having said all that there’s an angle that must be emphasized. With all that is at stake; and given the known involvement of the CIA in constructing recent events around the “whistleblower” narrative; and considering the history of The Washington Post as an outlet to promote the agenda of the CIA; there’s a possibility these articles are constructed to stop the public from pressuring AG Bill Barr.

Regardless of what AG Bill Barr is doing or not doing, those who demand a full accounting for the corruption and weaponization we know to exist must keep demanding accountability. Those who constructed the coup effort against President Trump will not relent in their effort to see him removed. Impeachment is their best defense.

