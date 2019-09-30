Lawfare (Via WaPo) Enters Narrative Construction – Bill Barr Working With Foreign Governments on 2016 Election Investigation…

Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham must be right over the target. The Washington Post (via allies in Lawfare) is quick to the typeset to assist the collective effort. However, there’s good news therein. Obviously WaPo and The Times (via journolist-type cooperation) divided up the narrative angles.
Based on the severity of “small group” risk exposure, it must be assumed the halls of Main Justice in Washington DC are filled with corrupt allies for the administrative state.
One only needs to read a few paragraphs to see the corrupt Lawfare Main Justice “sources” (ie. embeds still operating) are urgently leaking details of the Durham/Barr investigation. (emphasis mine):
(Washington Post) Attorney General William P. Barr has held private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in a Justice Department inquiry that President Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people familiar with the matter.
[…] The direct involvement of the nation’s top law enforcement official shows the priority Barr places on the investigation being conducted by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, who has been assigned the sensitive task of reviewing U.S. intelligence work surrounding the 2016 election and its aftermath.
[…] The attorney general’s active role also underscores the degree to which a nearly three-year old election still consumes significant resources and attention inside the federal government. Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials expressed frustration and alarm Monday that the head of the Justice Department was taking such a direct role in re-examining what they view as conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of misconduct.
Barr has already made overtures to British intelligence officials, and last week the attorney general traveled to Italy, where he and Durham met senior Italian government officials and Barr asked the Italians to assist Durham, according to one person familiar with the matter. It was not Barr’s first trip to Italy to meet intelligence officials, the person said. The Trump administration has made similar requests of Australia, these people said.
[…] David Laufman, a former Justice Department official who was involved in the early stages of the Russia probe, said it was “fairly unorthodox for the attorney general personally to be flying around the world as a point person to further evidence-gathering for a specific Justice Department investigation,” and especially so in Barr’s case.
“Even if one questions, as a threshold matter, the propriety of conducting a re-investigation of the Justice Department’s own prior investigation of Russia’s interference, the appointment of John Durham — a seasoned, nonpartisan prosecutor — provided some reason to believe that it would be handled in a professional, nonpartisan manner,” Laufman said. “But if the attorney general is essentially running this investigation, that entire premise is out the window.” (read more)
Remember, David Laufmann is a member of the “small group”, the Lawfare Alliance and “beach friend.” Laufmann sat-in on the FBI Hillary Clinton interview, likely so he could report back to the Lawfare unit on the substance. David Laufmann also represented former FBI official Monica McLean, who was Christine Blasey-Ford’s best friend, and the person who helped Ford construct her letter to assist the group effort against Kavanaugh.
I would strongly suggest going back and READING THIS about the nuance within the teams: Team Obama and Team Clinton. Each team has unique interests and exposure within the former operations against candidate Donald Trump. Team Obama was more of an assisting co-conspiracy role; and Team Clinton was more of a direct conspiracy role. Team Clinton has direct legal exposure. Team Obama has indirect legal exposure.
♦ Team Obama consists of: John Brennan, Susan Rice, James Clapper, James Comey, James Rybicki, Loretta Lynch, John Carlin, Samantha Power and all former White House officials.
♦ Team Clinton consists of: ¹Andrew McCabe, ¹Sally Yates, ¹James Baker, ²Mary McCord, ¹Dana Boente, ²David Laufmann, ¹Mike Kortan, ¹Peter Strzok, ¹Lisa Page, ¹Nellie Ohr, ¹Bruce Ohr, ²John Podesta and essentially all of the former DOJ/FBI small group who are also currently operating within the ³Mueller operation and ³Lawfare (Benjamin Wittes) community.
NOTE: Team Clinton has three sub-sets: ¹direct involvement; ²indirect involvement; and ³cover-up.
We saw an outcome of the “team dynamic” when McCabe’s lawyers said Team Obama would defend him in court and Team Obama said: ‘the hell we will‘. [Go Deep]
Back to Barr – Obviously it’s good news to hear that both Durham and Barr went together to Italy (Mifsud questioning?). No doubt due to the issues at hand, Durham needs the additional clout with the sensitive exposure of foreign government involvement.
Also it’s obvious the ‘resistance’ groups, writ large, have allies in Main Justice keeping close tabs on Durham and Barr. These leaks to WaPo and Times indicate spies embedded in Main Justice are feeding information to their media allies.
Now, having said all that there’s an angle that must be emphasized. With all that is at stake; and given the known involvement of the CIA in constructing recent events around the “whistleblower” narrative; and considering the history of The Washington Post as an outlet to promote the agenda of the CIA; there’s a possibility these articles are constructed to stop the public from pressuring AG Bill Barr.
Regardless of what AG Bill Barr is doing or not doing, those who demand a full accounting for the corruption and weaponization we know to exist must keep demanding accountability. Those who constructed the coup effort against President Trump will not relent in their effort to see him removed. Impeachment is their best defense.
Oh Yeah! Pray America Pray for our duly elected President Donald J. Trump and for all he holds dear. Also Pray for We The People. This is a Spiritual War against everything that founded WTP' s nation.
For some reason I think this is appropriate–for many reasons
My current prayer is for AG Barr to release a press statement reading as follows:
“Of course I am investigating you corrupt SOB’s. Better get used to the idea of spending a few years in prison.”
Pray that the Republicans in the Senate develop some trace of courage, and integrity.
And then write them a letter telling them to support the president or lose their seats.
It’s the OK corral all over again. Winner gets to write history.
Survivor
You are 100% right. We are at the ULTIMATE CROSSRAODS in our country. Are we going to go left or Right? Whoever wins controls the USA
It’s not right or left rather it’s decency, morality, empathy, honesty. It is patriotism, pride, it is made in the USA. It is home of the brave and land of the free. it is selflessness, it is trust, it is justice, it is who we were and who we long to be again. It is the time to take a stand and yes Make America great, greater and stronger than ever before.
God bless President Trump God bless America
More like Trump verses all the money in the world plus IC community. Not a fair fight but this has not stopped Trump from winning before. I donated to Trump for financial and moral support. It is the least we can do.
What’s the chance that these “leaks” that are getting out are being fed to find out who the leakers are??
That they are working on this but also at the same time rooting out those in the DOJ who are working against them…
Could this be twofold.. find the leakers at the same time they get the information needed to nail the “small group”?
To be effective, a leaker trap must not be revealed to anyone least of all us – the public. So we are left to merely speculate on that angle.
Given earlier vows by the PDJT White House to root out leakers, we have to assume that trapping leakers is always an ongoing operation with unpredictable actions.
Remember the story about the GSA coming in to R & R the administration’s WH offices?
Remember when the President moved to New Jersey?
I think much of the leakers are already identified.(anti-leak task force est. early ’17). The 2nd hand info reg. Ukraine points toward that too.
These leaks lack a lot of details which shows the deep state ain’t that deep anymore they used to be.
These leaks are more like “I saw Barr walking down the hallway with a Rome travel-guide”
LOL to your last sentence!
Sundance, I’m a bit confused by this line:
“…there’s a possibility these articles are constructed to stop the public from pressuring AG Bill Barr.”
As you seem to suggest, one must at least contemplate that Barr is pretending to be a White Hat while in fact doing nothing. But I don’t see how these articles would stop the demonization of Barr. They would appear to do the opposite.
He’s talking about how Trump supporters feel about Barr. It might be somebody trying to make us feel like Barr is doing the right thing to lull us into a false sense that things are going well.
Correct. We should be suspicious of anything the WaPo publishes, both as to substance and motive, until further confirmed.
Until there is even confirmation that Barr and Durham have visited these places, why would anyone accept it as so just because the WaPo says it — based on anonymous sources?
This publication is essentially a Deep State outlet. Fake News Central. It could all be a calculated head-fake to lull their adversaries into a position of complacency.
It’s an especially bad thing when those unnamed sources so often turn out to be FusionGPS or someone somehow connected to them.
That operation should have registered long ago for its operations on behalf of foreign countries and entities.
It should be stopped in its vile and filthy tracks. I pray the long arm of the law will put it in a sleeper hold very soon.
Sundance is saying that the Mockingbird Media (NYT / WaPo) articles can also be assumed to be largely horse manure; that what they write about Barr and Durham could be equally as full of manure, or at least twisted away from the truth so as to be misleading.
That misdirection would at least temporarily pacify the angry Pro-Trump folks who have been demanding action. This buys time for the Deep State / DemonRAT cabal to “control” the current daily narratives, and advance their impeachment strategy against the President.
This is the left ginning up to try and play its anarchy card.
Can we just nuke the ic building now?
Rods from Good on both the FBI building and Langley would be nice.
Rods from God!
It'd be the only way to be sure.
Maybe the leaks from Main Justice are coming from Barr and one of his associates to let out what he is doing. Help is on the way. He was very sympathetic to the President and he said there was spying. Then here comes impeachment. Just like Ristvan said: Pelosi can’t outrun Barr.
Say what you want about Lindsey Graham, but so far he’s the only Republican Senator who has said “the call” is no basis for impeachment. I wish more Republican Senators would get the message out that impeachment of the President is Dead on Arrival in the senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
an angry VP Pence would be nice.
I agree. Barr and Durham actively investigating deflects the attacks on President Trump. Patriots.
There are some uniparty rats still in the DOJ. They are spooked that Barr is doing his job. In a sane world, the post and times would be furious being used by partisan leaders who get it wrong every time. Alas, the msm is part of the coup.
Where did Ristvan say that? Can’t keep up with these lengthy comment threads.
Well, at least getting a glimpse of whose side he's on.
Question for you legal types. Illegal alien and environmental advocates file injunctions stopping changes to regulations asserting failure to comply with the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). Who would have standing to file suit stopping reliance on whistleblower/leaker complaints because changes to IC whistleblower forms don’t comply with APA? I know the damage is already done, but would be nice to rub their noses in it.
Someone who is harmed by it. We, the public, aren’t harmed. It would have to be someone against whom a false hearsay complaint were lodged. There’s only one of those victims that I know of, and everyone involved works for him.
Durham was in Italy WITH Barr ?
Woohoo, they weren’t there to sample the Italian pizza.
THAT little revelation has to have the DS crapping themselves–
I'd make that a both/and… depositions then pizza. 😉
Along with some great Italian Red Wine.
This is comforting as posted, and Sundance as always paints the enthusiasm carefully and with nuance.
But I will reserve exuberence on Mr. Barr’s travels until we see a little more substantive rumblings out of Connecticut. That’s where the heavy guns are reportedly stationed.
And the WaPo is always to be considered with reservation, both as to substance and motive. Particularly so this week.
Pardon my reserve, but we’ve been stood up at the altar by Miss. Justice before. The rice is starting to get soggy.
I believe it’s a wise attitude. IMO, I see it strange Barr is out of the country for this, appearance is not good. AG, DOJ seem to be lacking in motivation for justice that brings into question every motive they put forward.
You know they are going to scream out loud that Barr and Durham are working on the side of the President, how do they get around this ? The Democrats and their allies will surely claim this is partisan..
LikeLike
The problem for Democrats is, truth and justice are also on that side.
Still, it is a comforting report. They are at least over there digging around if this is to be believed.
Trump needs to remind the Swamp that any effort to hinder Barr or Durham’s investigation will be treated as obstruction of justice.
Also, no more documents related to Ukraine or the 2016 election can be released because of the ongoing investigation.
Give the Deep State a taste of their own medicine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
THIS IS THE DEEP STATE’S OBJECTIVE:
The objective of Lawfare and their Deep State is to CHILL any foreign government from working with Barr and Durham in their investigation. They are sending a MESSAGE that their private conversations will be exposed, and they’d better not work with Trump or Barr or there will be consequences. The message from the Deep State is that THEY are going to win in the end, so foreign governments better watch what they do and say, and choose their side wisely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I realized this was their true objective as I wrote that these leaks are having the effect of destroying our ability to work with allies, or have candid discussions with foreign officials.
THIS IS NOT MERELY A CONSEQUENCE OF THE LEAKS. THAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE LEAKS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So far, according to actual results, the coup participants and their Lawfare advisers and others appear to be outsmarting P Trump’s legal forces in gov’t who don’t seem to be as committed to defending POTUS as the other side is to his downfall. Barr and Durham are working on past situations and possibly ignoring the latest political conspiracy–Impeachment. But after browsing through 18 U.S. Code Title 18—CRIMES AND CRIMINAL PROCEDURE there appear to many loopholes and omissions that greatly benefit the Coup’s devious and unethical maneuvers but certainly not the President’s limited abilities to defend himself from false accusations etc.
POTUS’s are held to a much higher standard than their political enemies and the vicious and corrupt media ensure it by lying and ‘legally defaming” Trump every day. Meanwhile, the coup participants are shielded by the media and can legally hide from public scrutiny as whistleblowers, anonymous sources, shady Congressional advisers etc. The Obama admin secretly lied to the FISA Courts and hid all of their other “illegal and unethical” activities from public view because they believed it was the only way that a POTUS can fight or destroy his enemies effectively. Hopefully that belief will backfire in the courts.
But Dershowitz’s constant refrain on Hannity is “Show me the statute!” This is a big factor in determining whether this ever happens. He’s not being smug or dismissive. he’s being realistic because he knows how limited and how full of loopholes the criminal statutes are regarding the vicious game of internecine politics. This applies to Coups or Conspiracies to depose a President that “do not use force or violence.” So called soft political Coups are far more difficult to prosecute especially in a DC Court.
To draw out the leaker, the leakers have to leak something that is being watched. Sting.
Rinse, spin, Rinse…..repeat until all the dirt is gone.
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves (or let the FBI, DOJ and CIA do it).
– Abraham Lincoln
It is precisely the enormous nature of the potential political fallout from the investigation that Barr is involved.
He’s on team Truth folks. And as SF often says: Truth has no agenda
“according to people familiar with the matter,” yeah right.
It’s GO Time!
Wait!!! You mean the AG IS investigating “foreign interference in the US elections”? Like we have been bleating about for over two years? NO!!!! You mean he took our Trump-Russia-possible-collusion hoax seriously? Don’t he underSTAND? we need to “peach fordifi”? We don’t need no stinkin investigation.
Actually, the news media and Democrats throwing bombs at Barr and Durham are very good for our side. It gives them a taste of the bullshit that President Trump has suffered through the past three years. Hopefully, Barr and Durham realize that in this battle there is no room for half measures because they both have a dog in the fight and it’s them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr got beat up pretty badly by the MSM over the Mueller Report. I don’t think he cares all that much what they have to say at this point.
The bigger issue is his ultimate objective: preservation of the Department of Justice, or preservation of the Republic (including the preservation of justice itself).
We cannot have a corrupt former unlawfully threatening the latter as it has.
” . . . conducting a re-investigation of the Justice Department’s own prior investigation of Russia’s interference . . .”
That, of course, is not what Barr and Durham are doing. But the rest is the key in terms of signaling:
” . . . the appointment of John Durham — a seasoned, nonpartisan prosecutor — provided some reason to believe that it would be handled in a professional, nonpartisan manner,” Laufman said. “But if the attorney general is essentially running this investigation, that entire premise is out the window.”
That’s Laufmann sending the message to Democrats in Congress that Barr is a problem. A big problem.
These people are amazing. The sheer audacity of their arrogance. To put this country through what they have put us through. Lord, have mercy in their souls.
I believe the coup perps should thank their lucky stars that the counter coup is being conducted IAW the law. Given the scale and seriousness of what they are attempting an extrajudicial resolution is justified.
The fact that they didn’t fold and cut deals (that we know of) or indicate any contrition further emphasizes how fanatic and dedicated they are to obama’s fundamental transformation. Seriously, it’s them or us at this point. There can be no coexistence. They may end up pleading for it later but they can NEVER be trusted and must be punished as severely as they deserve.
How ugly this gets depends on them, and so far at least they seem ok with making it ugly. This will be bad but this fight over competing governing systems must be resolved.
Separate but definitely related, the corruption in every media platform in this country has made this not only possible but magnified the ugliness and perpetuated this trauma on the country. The media IS the enemy of the American people. When they openly lie, as a “news” organization, they are an enemy.
The “progressive” media has been nothing but a house organ of the Democrat Party for a very long time. They are just now exposing themselves as their dreams of total domination are crashing all around them. So yes, they are the enemy of a Free People and have been for decades!
So much meat here.
“Even if one questions, as a threshold matter, the propriety of conducting a re-investigation of the Justice Department’s own prior investigation of Russia’s interference, …”
I strenuously object to their framing this as a re-investigation of the DOJ’s prior “investigation of Russia’s interference.” We hope it is an investigation of their fabrication of a predicate for an investigation of Russia’s interference. That fabrication is what they are hoping to conceal from the public at large.
It is telling that the same paragraph tries to frame William Barr as biased, claiming that an investigation run by him would not be handled in a “professional, non-partisan manner.” One more reminder why nearly every day some astute commenter feels compelled to remind us that “We battle not against flesh and blood . . .” Pure evil.
“If you’re going through hell, keep going.
Winston Churchill
President Trump released the transcript.
No one on God’s earth should give a rip about the hearsay of the whistleblower.
It’s moot. The pre-planned attack of the scumbag media is now fully. Just like that, we see the transcript. He said nothing wrong.
The more they howl at the wind, the more people will march to Washington and to their doorsteps.
It’s over media.
It’s over Democraps.
He released the transcript.
You have nothing
In turn, was not Joe Biden Vice-President of the United States? And so, then also the president of the Senate?
Because former Vice-President Joe Biden admitted to his improper and possibly illegal dealings with Ukraine…..Our Senate Republicans must open an investigation on a potential serious crime admitted to by former Vice-President Biden himself!!!
The transcript clears the President on it’s own. It was a brilliant move on President Trump’s part.
The scumbag media and Democrap party needs to quit while it’s behind.
Sorry for any typos. All due to furious fingers.
It’s just very upsetting to see Godless scum get away with their crimes and lying to our face day after day.
The FBI ran a 3 year investigation on President Trump While with holding evidence. The CIA in initiated this investigation with the Steel papers with the State Department and DOJ deeply involved. Now the CIA is behind the Ukraine impeachment.
So who else is going to investigate this lie and the 2016 election but the AG.
“CIA – – – Overthrowing governments since 1950. Own and operated by the Democrat Party since 1976.”
As one person noted, the CIA at least used to focus on overthrowing other governments.
Sidney Powell stated we must be over the target (Ukraine).
The Coup/Criminals/Globalist are grasping for straws.
Coup/Criminals/Globalist is scared and had been scared of Justice and Punishment since Nov 2016. This will destroy them forever.
IMO-there will be Shock and Awe which is needed really soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Attorney General William P. Barr has held private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in a Justice Department inquiry that President Trump hopes will **discredit** U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people familiar with the matter.”
“Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials expressed frustration and alarm Monday that the head of the Justice Department was taking such a direct role in re-examining what they view as **conspiracy theories** and baseless allegations of misconduct.”
If this was a movie screenplay, someone in Team Obama or Team Clinton would crack and start trying to save themselves OR remember a oath they took at some long-ago occasion and decide they just can’t abide the ruination of the DOJ or the country they love.
Are we to believe all these folks, and their confidants ( wives , etc ) are so cock-sure they’ve gonna pull this all off that they aren’t hitting the pills or booze every night? How many DC law firms are busy cranking out advice? That’s the shoe that hasn’t dropped. Surely, at some point, someone is gonna flip. Someone significant. or stroke out at least. That nothing spectacular has happened up till now is kinda weird to me…. but this group is cut from a different cloth and they have been getting away with stuff for decades. We’ll see.
Understanding that October apparently will be “Impeachment Month”, & seeing that Democrat/Socialist/Progressives want as little input from Republicans as possible, is there something MORE that Congressional Repubs & advocates can do?
Rather than just deflect shots on goal? ‘Kitty bar the door’ usually doesn’t work when already behind!
Can they hold their own “unofficial impeachment hearings”, and trot out a cadre of key sources and keep pressure on any & all?
Those Nadler hearing comebacks were a good start, & Rudy’s been on fire.
They need to do better than their listless, unfocused senate republicans did this last week.
Yes, there are some key religious holidays in a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean conservatives get to shut off the lights without an aggressive strategy to implement.
Can the Lawfare Lizards be charged with obstruction of justice for trying to hamper the investigation?
And that’s why I don’t want to hear anything from Barr on this. It’s easy to slander him and make it look like he’s is politicized by Trump. I think President Trump is since ’17 very focused on countering the appearence of weaponization of the DOJ by Obama and co. acting like he has no control over the DOJ and no clue if and what they’re doing..
BUT it will be very VERY tough to slander Durham! Read his career highlights; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Durham_(lawyer)#Career_highlights
Of course if he can actually make a case and how it plays out in court is another story..
Australia helping to expose Democrat and deep state corruption vs. Trump! QUID PRO QUO! 😀
I hope D’s file another article of impeachment on this. It’s literally the same story as with Ukraine just a bit harder to spin 😉
They are frantic to get a second Special Counsel appointed, covering Trump, Barr and Giuliani, Ukraine/Australia/Italy stuff and and emanations from that. The point, as in Sundance’s analysis of the first Special Counsel, would be to place as much Spygate materials and witnesses under Pending Investigation status and out of public view until the 2020 election (while beating the drum against the evil Drumpf, of course).
What happens when law enforcement in a big city run by a Dem is ordered to back off and not arrest or charge certain law breakers including shoplifters, drug dealers, Antifa thugs etc. Crime and violence goes up!
What happens when DOJ officials go soft on liars and leakers in the Fed. gov’t? The occasional leaks become a flood and the floodwaters are now flowing heavily across the White House lawn. By the time Barr and Durham are back from their overseas adventures the WH might be fully under water. When the Director of Security with the SSIC, James A. Wolfe was not charged with disclosing classified information after pleading guilty, the free pass signal was sent to all other Deep State leakers. No serious consequences.
How do you prevent these crimes from happening again? How do you restore the trust of the American people in the agencies who are to support and protect the President and the country? You charge those who are so clearly identified by Sundance. We expect them to be charged with treason, perjury, destroying evidence and engaging with foreign agents, etc in their coup. We expect that evidence will prove their guilt and they will be sentenced to long prison sentences. We expect nothing less.
They can write and spin all the fake narratives they want. Hopefully, once people start going to JAIL, it will not even matter. I find it funny how they said it has already been investigated, by who?? lmao Is it really a conspiracy theory if it is factually accurate? Biden doing what he did is a conspiracy theory according to the fake news media but Biden is on tape bragging about it. You can’t make this stuff up. At this point is is hilarious. In the age of social media, these people cannot get away with it. The cat is out of the bag, we all know that everything they accuse Pres Trump doing it is what they have done. I have decided instead of cold anger, I just laugh at the hypocrisy and believe in my heart judgement day is coming for these people either on this earth or in the after life. Preferably both.
If Bill Barr is conducting a world tour with Mr. Durham as reported, I suspect that Barr is attending more as an observer than a participant. That would help neutralize the obvious political attack element that would otherwise fall on him as the Department head. And due to the unprecedented consequences of this investigation, he could credibly justify his restricted participation as an observer on that rationale.
Durham is a career field prosecutor, Barr the political appointee. This needs to be principally Durham’s investigation to keep it politically credible through the incredible firestorm that will follow. Barr can watch and approve all he wants, but he shouldn’t be touching it too directly.
Connecticut is where the large payload resides. That is where to watch if this is genuine movement.
If this comes down like this, then it will start with the IG FISA report, followed by a more substantial activity reveal out of Connecticut.
If that happens, buckle your seatbelts. It’s then a full-on Texas Death Match.
This answers two questions:
1. Are Barr and Durham actually investigating Obama admin corruption?
Yes!!
2. Why are the Democrats and their media minions losing their minds?
See #1.
I would hope Mr. Barr is laying traps along the way to identify leakers.
If the reports about Barr being in Italy and Durham having gone to Ukraine are accurate, could this mean these guys are now looking into stuff that is MUCH bigger than just the Dossier, FISA abuse and Russian Collusion?
IMO Barr always saw the Dossier and Russian Collusion as just political noise and not much more.
Many of us have speculated for awhile that the Dossier, FISA abuse and the Russian Collusion frame job was camouflage to hide much earlier sins, that being the spying on Americans.
Looking back and knowing what we know today, these are all just tools. Tools of leverage or maybe a better word is “shakedown tools”
So what if there is something even bigger than spying on Americans that is driving Barr himself to reach out to foreign countries and leaders?
Ask yourself, why have so many nervous nellies rushed over to Ukraine and Italy in the past few months? Why??
Ukraine IMO seems to be trying desperately to tell us about another story, one that no one is seeing yet. One that may not have much to do with Russia Collusion, the Dossier, spying on Americans or PT.
Some reports suggest there is more noise or activity looking into IC and State Department communications prior to 2016 election. Who does IC and State typically communicate with?
Answer: Foreign governments, foreign IC, foreign officials?
IMO, If you look there are many examples and bread crumbs of what I am hinting about and I am hoping Sundance is also looking well beyond FISA abuse, Russian Collusion, Spying on Americans and why the frenzy pace to impeach PT NOW, where they are willing to risk it all.
So is the possible answer that PT and Barr are sniffing around and possibly getting closer to the real game that has been going on for years and could it encompass a much wider net??
I’ve been 50/50 at best on Barr over these past 6 months then it dawned on me that maybe my viewpoint of the issue is way too narrow and Barr has known that from the beginning. Maybe as he stated what was the predicate?
I took that to mean, what started the whole Dossier and Russia Collusion but maybe to Barr he realized day one that was all just noise and the real predicate he is looking for, is what are they covering up that would drive this frenzy behavior and involve so many??
I’ve been stuck, demanding he look inside the Russian Collusion fraud box while maybe Barr has been digging outside the box all along??
I’m not saying trust the plan but just suggesting there may be much more to this story and it may be bigger than anyone imagined.
Lou Dobbs & John Solomon discuss Ukraine:
THIS BULL 💩 DEMONRAT DIRTY TRICKS ARE GETTING OLD!! OBAMA THE DOG EATER AND HILLARY 🐖 ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!
Is it possible that some of the Deep State Douche Bags are playing along with their peers but have already cut a deal?
We do not need a "Special Counsel." We need "The Punisher" to rip through Washington DC like a tornado.
