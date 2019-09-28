Attorney General Bill Barr Visits Italy on “Official Business”? – Remember That Audio-Tape Deposition by Joseph Mifsud?…

First, the context… On Thursday night Carl Bernstein said: William Barr is preparing to deliver “evidence of a deep state conspiracy.” Bernstein’s statement followed on the heels of Chairman Jerry Nadler proclaiming: “The President dragged the Attorney General into this mess,” [Nadler wrote on Twitter after the transcript was released]. “At a minimum, AG Barr must recuse himself until we get to the bottom of this matter.”
Then on Friday during an interview on MSNBC Morning Joe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said AG William Barr had “gone rogue” in his efforts to protect President Trump.
Amid the newly visible sense of urgency toward a Trump impeachment effort by all of the aforementioned soft-coup participants (and more), it certainly does seem like AG Bill Barr is at the forefront of their current concern. Then there’s this…
Also on Friday, George Papadopoulos shared via his twitter account: “AG Barr has been on official travel in Italy for the past two days.” Referencing a possibility the Attorney General was in Italy for an interview with the mysterious Maltese professor/Western intelligence asset at the center of 2016’s ‘spygate’, Joseph Mifsud.
Sound interesting?…. Well, if AG Bill Barr is indeed in Italy, and it certainly seems he is, then perhaps it’s worth re-visiting an explosive story from August that was overlooked amid a whirlwind of fast-moving political events.
According to an interview on August 18th, John Solomon reported the lawyer for Joseph Mifsud admitted his client was a western intelligence asset who was part of a CIA intelligence “operation” against candidate Donald Trump in March 2016.
Not only was the attorney admitting Mifsud was a western asset used by the CIA against Trump, but the lawyer also told Solomon about an audio-taped deposition that Joseph Mifsud gave prior to going into hiding after Trump won the 2016 Presidential election.
From the description it sounds like Mifsud anticipated his assisted suicide and he recorded a deposition as leverage against his unwanted demise. WATCH:
.
What Solomon describes in that interview would certainly explain why AG Bill Barr would want to personally interview Joseph Mifsud. It would be difficult to think of a more serious allegation, an allegation that would clearly show evidence of a concerted plot against a presidential candidate, than the one described in that interview.
If all of these allegations are accurate, AG Barr would certainly be justified in personally taking action on this issue.
Additionally, in general alignment with the timing and serious issue therein, a few weeks prior to the Solomon claim there was a rather odd article that surfaced in the Washington Post about Joseph Mifsud. The article had all the earmarks of a purposeful CIA leak, June 30th, 2019 .
In the synergy between the U.S. intelligence apparatus and their media agents, the CIA, DOJ and State Department have specific outlets assigned to public relations.
A long-tracked pattern reflects the DOJ and FBI leak their PR needs to the New York Times. The preferred outlet for the U.S. State Department is CNN; and the Washington Post generally comes out first with leaks in defense of the CIA agenda. This pattern has been remarkably consistent for years.
So here we are in late June 2019, AG Barr has tasked U.S. Attorney John Durham with the responsibility of reviewing the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane”, and suddenly The Washington Post, seemingly out of nowhere, pushes an article intended to diffuse the issues around western intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud.
As we noted in July, we can reasonably assume something was happening in the background that had officials in the CIA worried about exposure and their image. From the WaPo introduction we can see what part of “spygate” the CIA is concerned about:
(Wa Po) […] The Maltese-born academic has not surfaced publicly since that October 2017 interview, days after Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about details of their interactions. Among them, Papadopoulos told investigators, was an April 2016 meeting in which Mifsud alerted him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails.”
The conversation between Mifsud and Papadopoulos, eventually relayed by an Australian diplomat to U.S. government officials, was cited by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as the event that set in motion the FBI probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
With Attorney General William P. Barr’s review of the counterintelligence investigation underway,the origins of the inquiry itself are now in the spotlight — and with them, the role of Mifsud, a little-known figure. (more)
The entire WaPo article is fraught with highly manipulated narrative engineering intended to cloud the fact that clear evidence exists that Professor Mifsud’s engagement with George Papadopoulos was directed by some entity other than Mr. Mifsud.
If he walks like a counterintelligence agent; acts like a counterintelligence agent; sounds like a counterintelligence agent; hangs out with other counterintelligence agents; has admitted to engagements on behalf of intelligence agencies; trained U.S. FBI agents in conducting counterintelligence operations and generally has a history of counterintelligence agent behavior, well, he ain’t just a Maltese professor.
Why was the Washington Post trying to get out-front of Joseph Mifsud all of a sudden?
Perhaps it is because someone in the background (Barr via Durham) was peeking at the connective tissue between John Brennan’s instructions in 2015 and 2016; and John Brennan’s “electronic communication” (EC) to the FBI in July 2016 that kicked off the counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump known as Crossfire Hurricane.
Additionally, there is clearly some recording of Papadopoulos and/or transcript of Papadopoulos engaging with CIA and FBI assets (spies) that Trey Gowdy has claimed to be “very exculpatory” toward any claim that Papadopoulos was doing anything wrong. Those transcripts may be another part of the intelligence evidence covered by AG Barr’s declassification authority.
Remember also, back in May, 2019, Devin Nunes told AG Barr something was going on:
(Via Fox News) “He is the first person that we know of on earth that supposedly knows something about the Russians having Hillary’s emails,” Nunes, R-Calif., said on “Fox News @ Night.”
“He has since denied that but (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller in his report claimed that Mifsud – or insinuated that Mifsud – was some sort of Russian asset. We know that this is not the case. In fact, we know that he was in the U.S. Capitol… just steps away from an intelligence committee.”
[…] Nunes, a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News that the has sent letters this month to the CIA, FBI, NSA and the State Department asking for documents tied to Mifsud. He said all of the agencies except one – the FBI – have cooperated with his request.
He then made the leap, “The FBI is not cooperating, per usual, which means they’ve got something to hide.”
“It is impossible that Mifsud is a Russian asset,” Nunes added. “He is a former diplomat with the Malta government. He lived in Italy. He worked and taught FBI, trained FBI officials, and worked with FBI officials.” (read more – w/ video)
Is getting to the bottom of this possibly why AG Bill Barr is in Italy?
“Barr must recuse himself”
Pelosie has been told Barr is snooping in vital places. When Trump was investigated, he knew what was uncovered by Mueller. Just like Biden leveraged Ukraine to back off, Pelosie thinks she can leverage Trump and have Barr restrained. Pelosie has urgency which indicates how close they are to trouble.
Barr and Trump are not afraid of them…
Problem…
Trump laid this trap and Barr is the Spring….
Nancy just had some summer vacation in Italy, why not a fall vacation for Barr?
Nasty Pelosi – Jezebel the 2nd – is ALPO!
Well this article is a bit hopeful and very welcome after a previous one left me thinking Barr was swamp. Maybe there is a tiny reason for optimism. What’s with Nadler calling for Barr to “recuse”…that’s one of the most vile words to my ears these days! Anybody think there is a basis for Barr to have to recuse himself?
Nope!
Nada
no
Ridiculous. What did Eric Holder recuse himself from? Loretta Lynch?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re trying to taint Barr in advance of the IG report/ Durham probe. And anything he may declassify. That’s why Pelosi has started with the ‘Barr’s gone rogue!” talk too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is that even supposed to mean? I interpret it to say, ‘our people in the DOJ and FBI can’t keep Barr from sticking his nose into our business . . .’
LikeLike
If your a democrat the basis is that if he doesn’t recuse himself they will be in BIG trouble.
LikeLike
There’s no doubt about it (ok, there have been many doubts about it) … AG BARR 4 U.S.
The perps are the highest ranking members of the previous administration .. including the former president. It’s surely the most complex prosecution ever undertaken by any AG in our history.
I’m not 100% sold on Barr but there have been a number of positive developments over the months and I think more likely than not he’ll deliver. The simple dilemma is that he’s not doing anything in a public or obvious way. That’s consistent with him working quietly behind the scenes to build an airtight case and it’s also consistent with inaction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because something is investigated doesn’t alway equate to public actions. Hoover investigated the crap out of people and acted on none of it. That information can be used for political purposes in the future.
To Hell with draining the swamp. Nuke it from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You heard him! Like he said, it’s the only way to be sure.
Again I believe with Sundance that Barr is more than likely in Italy to interview Mfisud and get first hand info from this key component of spygate. I have a gut feeling this Barr is about to spring on the enemies of truth in DC with the wrath of a lion-armed with a wealth of documents and facts and indictments recommended by Durham. The Lion King is returning to the US and his wrath will be felt by the spygate, lawfare , corrupt DC crowd. It is the wrath of God-of Justice -or so I pray. My faith in Barr remains strong because He is a man of faith and he is sustained by our prayers. I have a gut feeling this AG is not part of the swamp. He is in a position to help do something heroic and historic for his country and I believe he is up to the task. I am rooting for Barr the new Paul Revere of this aging republic. He is in my prayers .
Oh, make no mistake, AG Barr is part of the Swamp, just like Justice Kavanaugh.
They both are life-long D.C. residents.
That said, there are some Good Guys in the Swamp. Both AG Barr and Justice Kavanaugh are well-respected attorneys and highly regarded in D.C., before joining the Trump Administration.
Sad, is it not?
“He is a man of faith”. Comet is supposedly a devout Catholic. So much for faith.
Perhaps this is what drove impeachment into overdrive this week. Barr is probably watching this unfold and seeing this as another avenue to be investigated.
Schiff made an unforced error and taking him down is not out of the realm of possibilities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Schiff’s Ukraine connection https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1177238062306406400?s=19
Schiff’s Ukraine connection https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1177238062306406400?s=19
HAHAHAHA
Watch your back, Hillary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because: ‘you’ll be in jail’.
🙏 Hey, Nonna can hope and trust God and His agent of ‘change you can REALLY count on’, President Trump. 🙏🦁🙏
An indictment or mention in an indictment of one or more MSM clowns aiding in the coup might have a calming effect on some of them, maybe not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A RICO case against the MSM co-conspirators’ business organizations would be more appropriate. Shut them down. There a plenty of other news outlets left.
The 1st amendment doesn’t give you protection when you engage in sedition or treason.
I may be wrong but I believe the current push to impeachment is a democratic Party Hail Mary. They are fully aware that Barr is investigating the very roots of the Russian scandal. They are fully aware that Joe Biden is finished unless Trump is removed from office. They are fully aware that Obama and Hillary will both soon be exposed. Without Donald Trump they can survive. With Donald Trump still in office, they know they are finished. They are throwing everything they can dream up to right now to get rid of our president.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yup, DB. From their standpoint, why not do that? What do they have to lose?
E V E R Y T H I N G
Trump is about to pull that football out of Pelosi’s hands
as the grabs it on the two yard line-his goal…
LikeLiked by 1 person
But even more I like hellery’s analogy; let them hang together. (After her conviction, of course!)
They’ll have to take out the only God of the Universe to achieve their evil goals.
Ain’t gonna happen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
uh huh, we heard this pearl-clutching, and attacks on Sessions, too. we have to remember that the framework, the methodologies, the tactics come from the CIA. this game of feigning outrage, and opposition while working together, behind closed doors is psy-ops 101. I want to see some action from Barr. Pelosi throwing around outlandish mischaracterizations, and Nadler demanding recusal doesn’t impress me. I will believe these swamp creatures are truly scared of justice coming, when they start fleeing to Malta.
There is a potentially huge Italian back-story relating to the Occhioneros, EyePyramid, the Obama/Renzi relationship (the last Obama State Dinner hosted Renzi) and CNAIPIC’s goings-on here in the States during the crucial May 2017 time-frame. Mifsud is Italian-born as well.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=123514&fbclid=IwAR1bTPq0b5F9XQaFe6bnNYDYgzArEYv6KPqFb3EMHE_XfjOJqK6RWVvx5ro
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the link.
RE: “OPERATION CHARLEMAGNE: The International Conspiracy to Overthrow the POTUS”
WAS OPERATION CHARLEMAGNE THE TRUMP FRAME-UP THAT GOT AWAY?
Ibib.
I’ve also heard he CIA agent that Brennan stiffed in Italy
has been singing like a canary. She has a real axe to grind with Brennan. And she knows the CI players in Italy quite well
Since Barr is in Italy and the suspicious timing of the collusive media reports regarding Mifsud ….one wonders if this political play also is related:
Populist VOX leader: “Salvini was ousted from government by EU plot” – https://voiceofeurope.com/2019/09/populist-vox-leader-salvini-was-ousted-from-government-by-eu-plot/ …
Please register at http://TrumpMarch.com to stay updated on all information for the March in DC as well as local events throughout the states.
#MarchforTrump #TrumpMarch
Thanks! Done!
Key update from the last page of the thread:
And want to point people to this woman’s tweets from a few days ago where she said she got information saying that investigative shift was coming (White Hats) to move away from DOJ/FBI and towards the State Dept:
Encourage people to read her entire thread, which begins here:
DISCLAIMER — I do not trust this above person, in general, as a source of information. However, she may have gotten some real inside info here. Not sure. But putting it out there for others to examine if they wish.
If the focus of the White Hats (or some of them) is shifting to the State Dept now, then this woman seems to have been ahead of that development, in what she was told.
Were that indeed true, why would they trust their info to some emotional female with a history of questionable judgement putting their secrets out on Twitter/youtube and also is part of the “trusty plan” cabal, and not a trusted journo like Sean Davis, Mollie Hemingway, Byron York, Andy McCarthy, Bill McGurn, Bill Gertz, Fred Fleitz, etc etc.?
Think about it.
Jeans, I totally agree. Always felt she was a ne’er-do-well grifter (at least of late). And as you said, part of the Trusty Plan brigade.
I’ll take information wherever I can get it. There are people I mostly tune out but will listen to only on certain subjects, because they seem to have sources on those (and only those) subjects.
Not sure if Ms Trusty Plan got real info here. But since we are mostly in the dark right now, I’m just putting it out there for others to decide, with the disclaimer about how I feel as regards her, in general.
I certainly don’t want to contribute to any misinformation or disinformation. The last thing we need now is Trusty Plan and One Letter stuff. But when I saw the State Dept information I had to give a thought to Ms Trusty Plan possibly coming into some real info.
MAG, from you above….
This is because the FBI/DOJ side is just about ready to roll in terms of disclosure/indictments, but State is a different beast…
Might it be that the “cia” is being used like a “Keep”… i.e.
a refuge of last resort should the rest of the castle fall?
MAGA
Trump promised to make America Great again and i believe he has restrained any truly damaging legal action against the deep state progressives because he understands entering a war with them will be devastating to the country.
If one pays attention they will notice the outrageous accusations and false disclosures of progressived always follows closely with new revelations of their own criminal activities.
The Trump impeachment seemingly is over nothing and appears very deliberately contrived, following to the day of John Solomon’s reveal of substantial dirt on Biden and only days after new revelations on the FBI.
I believe impeachment is a blatant threat intended to intimidate Trump into backing off RussiaGate indictments, or at the very least intended as a distraction or disparagement of Trump’s DOJ to make ANY investigation or indictment a political abuse of power.
Little different from electing a black president as a means to deflect criticism or investigation as RACIST.
Any covert patriots left in CIA to whistleblow on Brennan? What was he doing in Moscow in March 2016?https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2016/03/28/cia-director-brennan-made-secret-trip-to-moscow-
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! Another panicky reaction!
Reeks of desperation! NOW is the time?
If all they were focused on is politics they wouldn’t act this way.
Brennan fears something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now do Obamboozler.
EVERY one of these TRAITORS in The House, The Senate and The White House NEEDS to be Cataloged thoroughly.
The Catalogue needs to include the TRAITORS in the fake news media also. TRAITORS to our Nation NEED to be punished….they do indeed. If “Law Enforcement” refuses to do the job of LAW ENFORCEMENT then WE THE PEOPLE must fill in an do such job.
Folks – THIS USA is OUR NATION! WE control it at every level of it’s existence. Sadly, over time, we have allowed “Government”, to take OUR control away from us via many scams such as “safety”, “security” and every other Boogie Man to cause fear.
Do you feel safer and more secure?
Wasn’t HRC in Italy recently? And weren’t the heads of Italian intel agencies canned a while back?
Obama and Pelosi were both there this summer.
The Ital Intel Heads in the Can
were they ones who illegally spied on U.S. Citizens for Obama and Hilary.
Yes. She was there like a week ago. There is definitely a power struggle going on there and Ukraine.
If nothing else, just look where all the politicians have been traveling to.
State Dept ramps up investigation of Hillary’s email debacle.
So many moving parts, almost seems as if we’re living back in the “scandal free” obama nightmare. The abuse of power and corruption was so vast and frenetic it was impossible to keep track.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/463525-state-dept-ramps-up-probe-into-clinton-email-server?amp&__twitter_impression=true
Regarding a Barr recusal. If Barr is Deep State then is he more valuable staying in his position making decisions and giving directions or recused? I’m assuming that someone has to be Acting AG for “Trump matters”, although they probably want no one, would that be Rosen? Do they really want Rosen to be in the position? Bring back Rosenstein out of retirement? /s.
You know what else the lefts desperation tells me? Their internal polling must show Trump WAAAAAY ahead. Between that and Barr possibly being on the trail with hounds about to find the target, they are rushing and making their moves in haste.
I wonder how many up and down days we are going to have in the next two weeks. Honestly though, with all the shots they are taking at Barr, I think we have some optimism to believe he’s an honest broker. Let’s pray he does the right thing, beach friends be damned.
From the description it sounds like Mifsud anticipated his assisted suicide and he recorded a deposition as leverage against his unwanted demise
=======================================================
How about that — Comey’s not the only one who can take notes.
The only way to stop the democrats / MS media from screaming about any action Barr or anyone else takes as “attempts to obstruct” is coming up with irrefutable, rock solid evidence showing the coup attempts are real
Please hurry and shut the mouth of that Botox hag Pelosi for good
With Mifsud at the heart of the origin story, Barr could be putting the last piece of the puzzle together. The timing here is impeccable. I don’t believe the Administration wants the impeachment to go forward even as it would undoubtedly score political points for PDT. It would be a disaster for the country as the leader of the free world, although I will say that the sh*tshow over the last two years is almost as bad. Trump looks out for the best interests of the US of A over his own. If he can stop this travesty in it’s tracks I believe he would. He’s given these monsters every opportunity to be partners and they chose to be enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is that saying?
Oh yes.
“God is in the details.”
All this time was necessary for the masks to be ripped off the demon faces and more ot be educated. Also needed to keep the Deep State/MSM/DNC more to use as ammo.
“to keep from having more”
What a way to reveal to every American citizen and others world wide…it would be on every TV, radio, podcast world wide!!! EVERYONE would be watching the hearings. LIVE on all channels..no way for fake news to edit and spin it…They’d be done! Nancy better rethink this one!
Another ripple in the pond that might indicate that the Left is really really worried about Barr.
=============
Paul Krugman on Twitter 27 Sep
@paulkrugman
Starting to look like two possible outcomes: Trump and a number of others end up in jail, or thousands of journalists end up in prison camps
=============
Such obvious Olympic level hyperbole is a real “tell” that **something** has the Left very very worried 😈
Didn’t Krugie get a participation trophy 🏆 in economics? Is he going for one in political science?
So is Barr and PT applying a squeeze play?
Earlier someone asked the question why would PT be bringing up Crowdstrike and Biden?
All the while we possibly have Barr going to Italy to expose who directed Mifsud.
As many have speculated, Mifsud may be CIA and if that is true he could possibly connect into Brennan.
Who did Brennen report to?
Now with the Biden video/statement possibly suggesting a quid pro quo, the question should be can a VP threaten to withhold $1B without the President’s knowledge and OK?
Who did Biden report to?
So maybe squeeze play is to show BOTH frame jobs came from the same origination point??
Why not bring out CrowdStrike?
The time is right.
Obama, Hillary and the DNC have been using CrowdStrike to illegally spy on Americans and the DNC political opponents since 2009…….most likely……
Well well well. Now we know why the impeachment narrative is in full swing. We didn’t think the Democrats and the deep state would just sit back and allow Barr to lay it all out there. They need to discredit him. And the ” whistleblower” baloney is tapping all the people they need to dirty hoping to blunt the indictments on the way.
Why did Nancy invoke Barr recently? Well now you know.
Nancy never could pass the Bar.
Hiccup!!!!!!!!!!!!
Isn’t Italy where Andrew Weissman went to around the time Papadopoulos was planted with the $10,000 – I seem to recall it was the asset forfeiture division with the government or something like that
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be sure to follow @ClimateAudit, whose research on intel community whistleblower rules has been essential.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, people asked about gathering to demonstrate publicly in support of POTUS. Looks like Team POTUS is getting it pulled together for this:
If you support POTUS and want to stop impeachment, now would be the time to focus your energy. We’re going to be in a real sprint to the finish here now, it looks like, for as long as impeachment goes.
Not everyone can do the same things, or has the same resources. Maybe some of us can march in support of POTUS; maybe some of us can help spread information online; maybe some of us can keep sending donations to POTUS; and so forth.
But now is the time. Hate to quote an Avengers movie here, but “we’re in the endgame now.”
nice question. I don’t know. Can you cite the exact clause which you think ought to apply?
===>@ClimateAudit How come the revision of the Whistlerblowers form is not subject to the Federal Register Act? It appears to meet requirments. I thought this was a requirement for all Federal gov forms? @realDonaldTrump @CIA #QanonArmy @realQNN
As we’ve all been aware for a while now if not AG Barr/U.S. Attorney Durham/S. Powell, if not Rep Jordan/Nunes/Meadows, if not J. Solomon/S. Carter/K. Strassel/S. Davis/M. Cleveland/our own Sundance, if not PDJT – then who?
It’s a Big Club out there Treepers … and we’re not likely to get an invitation. We’ll win because we have too.
Keep the faith.
SD. Here is something that just came to mind and maybe someone said this already.
The C_A -N-S-A change the rules on whistleblowers sometime in mid August. Just before Coates and his deputy (whatever Her name is) left the agency. All of a sudden the dems are panicking. Why? They aren’t getting any info from the new guy. They don’t know what’s happening. SOS they had to create a distraction to cover their tracks Just a thought maybe you can follow that line somehow!!
Someone wake me up when everyone stops screaming “Barr’s playing for the other team!” and we know for certain.
Either Barr knows a lot more than anyone else and is working on our behalf or Barr knows a lot more than anyone else and is working on behalf of the Big Government Bureaucrats. Barr is a Big Government Bureaucrat. All we can do is hope for the best. 😦
Winston Churchill said that “The Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing, but not until they have exhausted all of the other possibilities.” I am not sure if I got that quote exactly right and I should be forgiven if I did not.
Maybe God will help us get it right after all else fails. God never talks to me, but I did inform Him that I would never talk to Him again if He couldn’t prevent Hillary from becoming our next President.
